ASA PC Patch Notes: Client v48.25 - Server: v48.16 (Updated: 07/10/2024) (2024)

Server 48.8/Steam client 48.7/PS5 48.4 - 07/03/2024

Summer Bash Event is live! v9

More info can be found here: https://survivetheark.com/index.php?/articles.html/community-crunch-416-summer-bash-roadmap-update-and-more-r2333/

Mod ID: 927091**--Unofficial server owners can apply this to their servers by adding "-Mods=927091" into their commandline

ClubARK: Summer Edition is live! v72

All players will show a Player Icon which displays info when looked at

Added beds to the hang-out area which allow the application of custom cosmetics

New UI for applying custom cosmetics in the hang-out area

All New "Summer Shark" Mini-Game --Completing the mini-game will unlock the Shark suit for all characters on the cluster

A list of players connected to ClubARK is displayed on the pause menu

--Custom cosmetic tab has been removed from the player inventory, and instead custom cosmetics can be applied in the wardrobe

--Summer bash cosmetics added to the wardrobe

--Players will have to unlock cosmetics on the cluster to be able to use it on ClubARK such as the Animated Skins and Summer Bash Skins

--Outfits can now be dyed in the wardrobe

Fixed an exploit with the Poker Table

Notes:

Fixed a server stall related to the "Apply to all nearby" setting on Dedicated Storage and re-enabled the option

The Island: Attempted fix for Dragon boss sometimes appearing invisible to players

Scorched Earth: Reduced the number of wild Ceratosaurus by approximately 50%

Scorched Earth: Fixed multiple cases of floating foliage and mesh holes

The Center: Fixed exploitable safe areas in the Boss arena

The Center: Fixed Quetzals not spawning

The Center: Fixed Broodmother's health bar color not reflecting the correct difficulty

The Center: Fixed some unintentional build prevention areas outside of caves

The Center: Added creature spawns to the Underworld

The Center: Adjustments to the moonpool entrance of North Ice Cave to be slightly larger and accessible--More info can be found here: https://survivetheark.com/index.php?/articles.html/community-crunch-415-club-ark-live-ops-update-and-more-r2330/

Speculative fix for player characters sometimes facing the incorrect direction when mounted on saddles

Fixed Pyromane's dropped cache only having 4 seconds left until decay when cryopodded

Fixed Gateways not respecting or exerting an enemy build radius

Pressing Enter while in an inventory or menu will allow chat to be brought up and typed in

Custom cosmetics are now dyeable in all supported areas regardless of the item it is equipped on

Optimizations to save world. Time the server takes to save is now about twice as fast (around 85-100% faster)

"Dear Jane" mod content has been merged into the base game, so you no longer need to run the mod on your servers

v47.24 (Steam Client) - 06/28/2024 - Minor version for Steam Client

Fixed an edge case where mods might not reflect downloaded updates.

v47.19 (Steam Client) - 06/27/2024 - Minor version for Steam Client

Support for applying colorization changes to structure cosmetic skins

Support for applying colorization changes to structure cosmetic skins .

v47.22 - 06/27/2024 - Minor version for servers

v47.9 - 06/21/2024 - Minor version for servers and ClubARK Update

Club ARK - Version: 51

No longer plays spawn in animation

You can change your gender and name in the Hair Salon

Custom cosmetics are available to select in the wardrobe

Remembers your previous custom cosmetics, skins and armor on log in

Automatically remembers your previous ClubARK character configuration on log in

Announces in server chat when a duel is happening.

v47.4 - 06/17/2024 - Minor version for clients

Fixed Dynamic Downloads of Custom Cosmetic mods not working on PC

Fixed Dynamic Downloads of Custom Cosmetic mods not working on PC

Club ARK - Version: 46

Reduced number of points required to complete Gamma Lasso

Reduced number of points required to complete Gamma Lasso

Removed 2 Phases of Whack a Dodo on Beta & Alpha Difficulty

Removed 2 Phases of Whack a Dodo on Beta & Alpha Difficulty

Fixed a bug where players could get stuck in the ground sitting on certain structures

Fixed a bug where players could get stuck in the ground sitting on certain structures

Fixed a bug where players were not able to accept tribe invites when they're already in a tribe

Fixed a bug where players were not able to accept tribe invites when they're already in a tribe

v47.2 (47.1 all Clients) - 06/17/2024 - Major version for servers and clients

Fixed an exploit/hack that allowed players to place c4 on their character

Fixed an exploit/hack that allowed players to move faster than intended when riding a dino

Fixed an exploit/hack that allowed players to launch themselves into the air using a ladder

Speculative fix for player characters sometimes facing the incorrect direction when mounted on saddles

Fixed "3 items unsupported" message when trying to download an uploaded character on a server that does not allow item downloads

Fixed a location where the Overseer's Tek cave would de-render on the client

Fixed several safe spot locations on The Island's Megapithecus boss arena

Fixed the loading screen becoming stretched on non 16:9 resolutions

Fixed Cellar doors not providing the house buff when closed

Fixed mounted turrets not firing after being in stasis on a server

Fixed the quick ping not working

Fixed being unable to start the boss encounter from transmitter on The Center

Fixed world border missing sea floor on The Center

Fixed some missing water volumes on The Center

Fixed floating foliage on The Island and Scorched Earth

Fixed multiple map holes on The Center, The Island, and Scorched Earth

Fixed some unintended building locations on The Center such as in the boss arena

Fixed an issue that caused the player to rubberband when running across Train cars

Toggling Tek Teleporter from Public/Private will now output to the tribe log

Gigantoraptor dossier has been added in-game, and is now awarded on tame

v46.4 - 06/12/2024 - Minor version for servers

Fixed a rare server crash that could occur in the player jump logic.

Fixed an exploit that caused players to disconnect.

v46.3 (46.2 all Clients) - 06/11/2024 - Major version for servers and clients

Ceratosaurus no longer knocks themselves back when attacking another Ceratosaurus.

Morellatops can now fit through an open gate.

Improved performance of Shastasaurus with a saddle.

The Center: Fixed some grass differences on other platforms and performance issues.

Fixed session list filtering if you have The Center selected from a saved setting.

Fixed an issue with Chibi Onyx that was requiring DLC to equip.

v45.21 (45.5 client) - 06/07/2024 - Minor version for servers

Unofficial severs can use this by adding the arg "-PrideColors" to the server commandline

Added a new server argument that enables a selection of Pride themed colours to appear on wild dinos

Unofficial servers can use this by adding "ForceExploitedTameDeletion=true" to GameUserSetting.ini

Added a new server config that enables the deletion of unintentional tamed creatures and prevents them from being deployed from cryopods

Fixed the world-border ceiling and walls being buildable on The Center

Fixed Wild Pyromanes spawning Fire Trail when fleeing if doused

Fixed Pyromane being able to attack while resting

Scaled Pyromane's fire dash damage by 0.25 of melee damage, to prevent higher level melee always outperforming dash special ability

Added minimum food requirement of 10 to the Pyromane to fuel structures using its fire source ability to prevent it starving/hurting itself

Fixed being able to mount the Pyromane in its kitten form

v45.18 (45.5 client) - 06/05/2024 - Minor version for servers and clients

Non-tameable dinos in cryopods can no longer be deployed

Fix to wipe alpha dinos tamed via a bug

v45.15 - 06/05/2024 - Minor version for servers

Fixed an issue with cryopods

v45.14 - 06/04/2024 - Major version for servers and clients

The Center release

Shastasaurus release

Pyromane release

Fixed Ceratoasurus cloning cost being too high

Fixed Xiphactinus sometimes not killing a creature when activating its swallow ability

Fixed a server stall when destroying large connected structures such as connected foundation spam

Fixed a desync caused by the Oasisaur

Fixed being able to change the speed of held multiuse actions that allowed players to instantly break out of bolas

Fixed Manticore Trophies for Beta and Alpha having incorrect textures

Fixed a visual hole that would appear when connecting multiple Vaccuum Compartments and hiding all the frames

Fixed being able to equip offline players that do not own BTT with BTT cosmetics

Fixed a client crash when switching between the inventory tabs in an obelisk

Speculative fix for the Dragon sometimes appearing as invisible during the boss fight

Made improvements to creature following so they are less likely walk into the player and get them stuck when the server is under stress

Unofficial servers can configure this timer in GameUserSettings.ini CryopodFridgeCooldowntime=90

Reduced the default Cryofridge activation timer from 300 seconds to 90 seconds

v43.18 - 05/31/2024 - Minor version for servers

Changed the connection logic to allow longer timeout until the player is active. Should help keep players connected who take longer for the initial load

Fixed an exploit that could be used to crash cllents

Fixed an exploit that could be used to crash servers

Fixed a client crash in the team ping UI

Fixed a server crash that could occur when mounting a dino

v43.16 - 05/24/2024 - Minor version for servers

Fixed a couple other crashes in low level systems

Fixed a server crash that could occur when doing whistle commands

Fixed a server crash that could occur when putting a dino into a cryopod

v43.14 - 05/22/2024 - Minor version for servers

Fixed server crashes related to Tek Cave, deferred movement and login processes

v43.13 - 05/21/2024 - Minor version for PC clients

Fixed a crash when placing structures on train cars

v43.12 - 05/20/2024 - Minor version for servers

See Also

v43.9 - 05/18/2024 - Minor version for server and PC clients

Fix crash running some mods on servers and clients

v43.8 (43.5 client) - 05/17/2024 - Major version for all servers and clients

Fixed a hang that occurred when an Oasisaur with player-built structures entered render range

Fix for server list not populating when filtered by map

Additional Console Fixes (Previously fixed on PC only):

Fixed the Guardian Dossiers sometimes not unlocking correctly from Broodmother, Megapithecus and Dragon

Dinos with carts attached will no longer be teleported into boss arenas

Fixed Frontier Chandeliers being damaged by ally dino attacks

Fixed Mantis getting stuck in the air when leaping close to a target

Improved the look of smoke effects, such as when destroying structures

Fixed rubber banding on platform saddles when there are dinos based on it

Fixed teleported dinos falling under the ground when location is in stasis

Fixed an issue with Supply Crate visuals

Xiphactinus added to The Island

Ceratosaurus added to The Island and Scorched Earth

v41.32 - 05/14/2024 - Minor version for PC clients

v41.31 - 05/13/2024 - Minor version for PC clients

Fixed a hang that occurred when an Oasisaur with player-built structures entered render range.

v41.29 - 05/10/2024 - Minor version for steam clients

Fix for server list not populating when filtered by map

v41.28 - 05/09/2024 - Minor version for servers

Fixed the ban message so it correctly reflects if the ban is global or just for one server

Fixed tribe members disconnecting when renaming a very large tribe

Fixed an exploit where Phoenix would give you a black pearl when exiting cryo

Fixed Fasolasuchus not regaining stamina unless fully submerged

v41.24 - 05/08/2024 - Minor version for servers

Fixed a server crash from running train cars in a loop.

v41.23 (41.18 client) - 05/08/2024 - Major version for servers and PC clients

Fixed main music not playing when launching the game in some languages

Disabled the use of various console commands used to gain visual advantages (we will continue to monitor and disable more of these as necessary)

Fixed several mesh holes on The Island

Fixed several cases of floating foliage on The Island

Made adjustments to several rat holes on Scorched Earth

Fixed several mesh holes on Scorched Earth

Added wild creature spawns to the Trench Cave on Scorched Earth

Adjusted the collision of some trees on Scorched Earth

Fixed a console issue that caused ghosting/after image effect appearing on movement

Fixed a console issue that caused colored fog that would appear in caves on Scorched Earth

Reduced the frequency of weather events on Scorched Earth

Fixed ambient insect Fireflies becoming too bright at times on Scorched Earth

Fixed Queen Bees spawning inside the mesh on Scorched Earth

Fixed Cave Supply crates spawning inside the mesh on Scorched Earth

Increase Deathworm spawns by 25% on Scorched Earth

Removed XP from crafting the cosmetic skins from Bob's Tall Tales

Fixed full body emotes playing while mounted on dinos

Fixed Stego's plates color not appearing when switching modes

Removed erroneous "Hide in tree" option in Thyla's multi-use wheel

Fixed some texture issues with Rock Elemental model

Fixed Rock Elemental getting points rolled into oxygen as it does not use it

Fixed an issue where the spear wasn't being hidden correctly, causing it to flicker in FPV when thrown

Fixed being unable to place custom cosmetic structure skins to the hotbar

Fixed Thyla sometimes continuing to slide upwards while climbing

Oasisaur can no longer carry a Titanosaur

Fixed being able to access the resource inventory of an Oasisaur that does not belong to you

Fixed being able to forcetame an Oasisaur without owning Bob's Tall Tales

Fixed being unable to equip a shovel if you do not own Bob's Tall Tales

Fixed Mantis claw swipe trail VFX being too bright inside caves

Fixed Fasolasuchus being unable to bury when affected by a Yuty's courage buff

Fixed Fasolasuchus providing too little resources when harvested

Fixed an issue with Morellatops water drinking VFX particles

Fixed Morellatops water value being clamped to 750 if it has a higher capacity due to imprinting

Fixed Morellatops stopping to drink water when it has a valid Follow target

Fixed Phoenix sometimes teleporting to origin after Super Heat event stops

Fixed Gigantoraptor bonding imprint not adding to pre-existing imprint % properly

Gigantoraptor merged to the base game

Fixed Mantis attacks dealing more damage than intended with unconventional weapons (Paintbrush, spyglass, scissors)

Fixed eggs flying away when dropped on the ground

Fixed Dino/Player poop and pearls clipping through the ground

Fixed Scarf not showing in paint preview window for Rustler Hat

Fixed low fps caused by Mirror structure when activated

Fixed Vessel changing how many handles it has when switching between empty/full model

Fixed messed up textures on Metal Quarter wall

Fixed floating rivets on the Metal Gateframe model

Fixed wild Wyvern nests being removed on sever restart leaving a floating egg in place

Fixed wild Wyvern nests having multiple eggs stacking up on the same spot

Fixed Quarter Foundation HP being the same as a full-sized one, is now equal to a Triangle foundation

Speculative fix for Player Characters appearing rotated towards the position they are looking in while mounted

Fixed an issue that would cause the player to fall unconscious when re-mounting a flyer if they crashed while riding one

Fixed an issue that allowed a weapon to be equipped when mounting on a dino that does not allow weapons

Made an adjustment to Broodmother arena to fix a spot used to cheese the bossfight

Fixed Heatstroke not being applied to players properly on Scorched Earth

Fixed Heatstroke being applied to players on The Island

Fixed dropped Black Pearls looking like the Silica Pearl model

Fixed Scorched Earth supply crates dropping saddles of dinos that do not spawn there

Added ammo blueprints into the supply crate loot tables

Fixed the Afro hairstyle fading out at too close of a distance

Updated the blood impact VFX of several creatures to better match their blood color, such as Rock Elemental, Deathworm and Achatina

Fixed unconscious dinos/players not updating their position correctly when on a platform saddle/raft

Fixed being unable to access bags of destroyed structures that were placed on a cart

Cart option to toggle transfer of consumables to troughs can now be toggled on the extra Multiuse wheel (R for PC)

Fixed automatic transfer of consumables to troughs feature not working after server restart

Fixed an issue with carts when falling down a far distance

Adjusted white coloring to be more pigmented and visible on structures

Fixed being unable to see another player's drawing on a canvas

Fixed several clipping issues with the Manticore Armor skin

Fixed several clipping issues with the Outlaw Armor skin

Fixed the player character's feet clipping into the ground when crouching

Adjusted the Leech attachment on dinos to prevent them appearing floating too far away or inside the creature

Fixed an issue that caused tamed Creatures to be deleted on restart if they were uploaded and then downloaded onto the same server/SP

Fixed baby corpses being sometimes being unharvestable

Fixed being unable to open Trap Doors when using a ladder

Reduced the brightness of Fabricator's emissive lights

Fixed weather visuals not displaying correctly if joining the map mid weather event

Fixed the physics of structures when demolished such as Lamppost, Pedastal, Gravestone

Fixed the player character corpse sometimes turning invisible in Single Player

Fixed being unable to remove Bolas from ally or tamed dinos when on a server

Added new Auto-door option to the Frontier Structure Skin set that allows regular doors to be skinned to opt into auto-door functionality

Saloon doors now have a new animation when opening and closing using the auto-door functionality

Fixed buried Treasure Chest preventing Cryopods from being deployed

Fixed picking up a Swivel Stool turns it into a regular chair

Fixed the Vault's collision to match its model

Fixed Creatures being unable to base on Rafts/Motorboat & Platform Saddles

Fixed Trains spawning in as wild when placing them above the tame limit

Fixed bad teleport spot when using "Go to Engine" option on a train

Fixed attached Platform cars going invisible when the Engine gets destroyed

Each Train Platform cars now count 5 toward the Personal Tame Limit

Fixed being able to go over the max amount of Train Platform cars

Prevented some structures from being placed on train car that caused issues such as Elevators, Poker Table

Gigantoraptor has been integrated into the main game and can be removed from the mod list

Current ARK Official Server Network Servers Version: v39.35

v39.37 - 05/01/2024 - Minor version for servers and PC clients

v39.35 - 04/29/2024 - Minor version for servers

Can no longer teleport to a teleporter if it is being carried.

v39.33 - 04/25/2024 - Minor version server

Updated carousel so it can hold more items.

v39.32 - 04/23/2024 - Minor version server

Fixed losing your items when ascending on Scorched Earth.

v39.26 - 04/17/2024 - Minor version for servers

Reverted the following fix "Fixed losing items when ascending on Scorched Earth and downloading on the same server" as it had some unintended side-effects

v39.27 (39.24 client) - 04/16/2024 - Minor version for servers and clients

Fixed various Scorched Earth foliage respawning through structures on server restart

Fixed losing items when ascending on Scorched Earth and downloading on the same server

Fix for losing items when ascending on Scorched Earth map.

Fix for foliage respawning on top of structures when restarting servers. (You may notice one rock remaining on the first boot, but later reboots will correct it. This deployment/patch should keep most the foliage from respawning, but you will want to clear out any remaining rocks that appear over the next few days to prevent from structure/item loss when we reenable antimesh destruction.)

v39.23 - 04/12/2024 - Minor version for servers

v39.18 (39.18 client) - 04/10/2024 - Minor version for servers and clients

Fixed foliage interaction not working correctly in some languages

Fixed windows resolution not saving correctly when restarting the client

Fixed an issue with Oasisaur's damage overlay not displaying

Fixed visual issue with Oasisaur when the client was set to some languages

Fixed Oasisaur's foliage being destroyed when placing down a water tank on it

Fixed an issue that prevented players from transferring onto a server with item downloads disabled

Fixed an issue that prevented players from downloading their characters

v39.6 (39.4 client) - 04/05/2024 - Minor version for servers and clients

Performance adjustments to various weather VFX and lighting on Scorched Earth

Performance adjustments to various meshes on Scorched Earth

Fixed being unable to pixel paint the Hanging Sign

Fixed several mesh holes on The Island

Fixed cases where the Manticore's Loot crate would be the incorrect color

Fixed several cases of floating foliage on Scorched Earth

Fixed several mesh holes on Scorched Earth

Fixed an issue that caused the equipped Shovel to float in the air after dying

Fixed an issue with the Shovel's digging animation

Fixed all cases of Treasure Maps prompting the player to purchase "Bob's Tall Tales" when they already own it

Fixed an issue that caused the Morellatops to appear crouched down lower than intended

Fixed a case where Oasisaur's visual foliage would disappear unintentionally

Fixed Oasisaur's resource inventory sometimes disappearing on stasis/unstasis

Fixed an issue with Oasisaur not being tamable on servers with ForceAllStructureLocking=True

v38.32 - 04/04/2024 - Minor version for servers

v38.31 - 04/04/2024 - Minor version for servers

Fixed Treasure Maps prompting the player to purchase "Bob's Tall Tales" when they already own it

Fixed an issue that prevented some players from being able to transfer to servers with PreventDownloadItems=true

v38.27 - 04/03/2024 - Minor version for servers

Oasisaur - Fix for being unable to access resource inventory after stasis.

Fixed when clicking on a mod link from discovery or main menu now takes you to the mod.

Fixed dpad movement of mod ui from create game.

Fixed issue with Mod UI elements sometimes overlapping main menu when exiting.

v38.26 - 04/03/2024 - Minor version for servers

No longer lose structures/dinos due to anti-mesh on server restart. (may need to harvest respawned resources on restart)

(38.9 PC client) - 03/29/2024 - Minor version for servers and clients

Scorched Earth and Bob's Tall Tales Release

Bug Fixes & QoL

PS5 - Dedicated storage should now correctly display the amount of items that are stored

PS5 - Fixed character preview not working correctly when using scissors to adjust the character.

Players with C4 in their inventory now have an option to "Boobytrap" structures

Painting canvas now has a dynamic version to create custom sized canvases

Morellatops can now be set to autonomously water nearby crop plots with a multiuse toggle

Added the ability to water crop plots while riding Morellatops with the Crouch button

Tek binoculars now show remaining bullets on friendly turrets

Dino neuter/spay status is now displayed in their floating HUD info

Helmets and skins equipped on dinos will retain like saddles when they are cryopodded

Added the current structure count towards the structure cap to the extended HUD when in the structure placement preview

Buff timer fonts now have an outline to make them easier to read

Attempted fix for the Dragon boss sometimes appearing invisible to players

Fixed cases where players appeared to rubberband while moving on Rafts and dino platform saddles

Fixed an issue that caused artifacting pixels to appear around objects and at the edges of the screen

Fixed several ground conforming issues on Megaloceros, Yutyrannus, Carnosaurus, Stegosaurus

Fixed an issue that caused the wood pillar to protrude through ceilings

Fixed several floating foliage cases on The Island

Fixed several map holes on The Island

Fixed an issue that caused Giganotosaurus' rage to apply to all Gigas in range

Fixed the Sapped debuff UI from Rhyniognatha overlapping the hotbar

Fixed an animation popping issue with the Female character

Fixed several issues with Female character's hands not lining up correctly in some animations

Added new structures: Thin Pillar & Beam, Quarter Foundations Fixed a case where pixel painting the player character appeared choppy

v36.27 - 03/29/2024 - Minor version for servers

John animated skin can now be colorized.

Unofficial servers can enable this with the parameter -EasterColors

Now a chance for Easter colors when dinos spawn (until April 8th)!

Fixed a bug with Rhyniognatha where biting as you pick up someone would instantly kill them.

v36.24 (36.23 PC Client) - 03/22/2024 - Minor version for servers and PC clients

Added Additions Ascended: Acrocanthosaurus to Official mod servers

PC Client

Dear Jane note unlock now appears correctly when unlocked

v36.22 - 03/19/2024 - Minor version for servers

Fixed an issue with Teleporters becoming unusable.

v36.21 - 03/19/2024 - Minor version for servers

Fixed issue where pinging from the map can cause you to DC.

v36.19 - 03/17/2024 - Minor version for servers

v36.18 - 03/15/2024 - Minor version for servers and clients

Increased mod storage limit from 10GB to 20GB

Fix for a crash that can occur with out of date mods

Fix for Female Karampus costume skin right hand deformation

Fix for Female chest clipping into multiple guns

Fix for Female pose when looking down so it is no longer so extreme

v36.12 - 03/11/2024 - Minor version for unofficial servers

v36.11 - 03/11/2024 - Minor version for servers

v36.8 (36.7 PC client) - 03/11/2024 - Major version for servers and PC clients

Patch Notes

Love Ascended : Migrated needed assets into the base game so the mod can be disabled.

Upgraded Scissors to allow players to update their appearance using similar UI as initial character creation. See this thread for more information: https://survivetheark.com/index.php?/forums/topic/726080-preparing-for-scorched-earth-human-character-pipeline-changes/

Improved character model pipeline for armors, weapons, and animations. Removed redundant assets and smoothened out the process for creating and implementing new assets.

Map Fixes

Fixed bounds issue on under water east cave

Fixed an issue with Caverns of Lost Hope shadow flickering

Fixed Under Water Cave west lighting and artifacts on cave walls

Fixed some misaligned landscape objects either floating or inside objects

Fixed large number of holes in the map

Bug Fixes

Fixed occasions where crafting items with the Replicator and wireless crafting can cause the server to run bad

Fixed issues where you cannot handcuff other players

Fixed an issue where Bola status was not being properly conveyed to players

Fixed issues with flyers passing through mesh

Fixed an issue where Co-ords from the overlay map or the interactable UI window are not identical

Fixed Female animation when aiming with bows

Fixed an issue where Brood mother arena lighting would blink on and off as player moves

Fixed lava splash VFX elements floating above the Volcanic Cavern Lava River surface

Fixed issue where supply crate beam is occasionally segmented after the crate lands and stays like this for a while

Fixed an issue where secret door opened too far

Can no longer replace normal doors with secret doors

Fixed an incorrect HUD display on some structures

Fixed an issue where picking up a water tank snapped above another tank will pick up both

You can no longer pick up the bed while it's on cooldown.

Fixed an issue where the view info for Tribe option is displaying an empty engram page, rather than tribe info

Fixed an issue where player character Male/Females knees appear to bend/jolt forward slightly after standing up

Fixed an issue in Caverns of Lost Faith where the water dripping from ceiling also showed while you are under water

Fixed dinos not conforming to the ground correctly while in torpor. (Sarco / Titanoboa)

Character will now play correct animations when going unconscious or dying in water

Fixed Araneo poking through the saddle

v35.16 - 03/08/2024 - Minor version for servers

Fixed - Teleporting Dinos to a raised teleporter in an area with no players could cause the Dino to fall through.

v35.13 - 03/01/2024 - Minor version for PC clients

Fix issues with Gigantoraptor not spawning with other mods that already override the Therizino.

Added check for ini option OverrideBondedPassImprintMultiplier in ServerSettings section to override percentage of imprint that is passed onto bonded babies.

Fixed issue with Gigantoraptor nests not getting cleared out.

Updated bonding training to clear/ lose training target if you get too far away.

Added ability to pickup babies in front of you with AltFire (Left Ctrl single press, hold and release RB on gamepad after 0.33 secs).

Updated bonded dino and egg HUD elements to fix overlapping hotbar when using higher than default values.

Updated wild Gigantoraptor baby claiming text to more accurately indicate they cannot be claimed by survivors when their parent has been killed.

Fixed Wild Gigantoraptor babies getting stuck in their nests.

Removed Ants as potential hunt targets during Gigantoraptor bonding training as they have lower render distance and could cause a hunt to activate with no indicator visible.

Adjusted the description of Gigantoraptor feather.

Fixed Eggs visually disappearing from the Gigantoraptor's saddle when restarting Single Player.

Fixed a case where new hunt targets would display with fully bonded Gigantoraptor passengers.

Wild Gigantoraptor babies will now only feel comfortable approaching the survivor if its parent is able to return to its nest

Patch Notes

Fixed light sources on rafts not producing light.

Cosmetic tab now allows item filtering.

Fixed an issue that caused FPS to drop when opening doors with lights turned on.

Fixed being unable to ping targets correctly while being carried by an ally flyer.

Ally names now display when wearing a Ghillie Suit.

v35.11 (35.12 PC client) - 02/28/2024 - Minor version for servers and PC clients

Fixed an issue with dinos conforming to the ground

Fixed unable to place some structure skins

Gigantoraptor is live on The Island!

v35.6 (35.6 client) - 02/26/2024 - Major version for servers and clients

Fixed cases where Dragon Boss may appear invisible

Fixed a client crash that could occur when opening inventories

Disabled the use of various console commands used to gain visual advantages (we will continue to monitor and disable more of these as necessary).

Fixed Cosmetic Tab not remembering its sorting preset

Fixed Dino Candy causing creatures to display erroneous heart icon next to their stats

Fixed Broodmother (Beta) Portal displaying the incorrect level requirement, now correctly displays level 50

Fixed Show/Hide Range icons being inverted on Tek Dedicated Storage

Fixed fishing mini-game prompts displaying gamepad controls if using KBM

Fixed Veggie Cake heal over time not working correctly when digesting buff is active

Fixed an issue that caused players to get stuck in the transfer UI

Fixed the imprint icon displaying as red when imprinting is completed

Fixed an issue that caused the Dragon Boss to get stuck on the outside of its arena walls

Fixed an issue with elevator tracks that caused floating structures

Fixed armor durability damage looking darker than intended

Fixed various dino ground conforming and animation issues

Optimizations to tamed creature eating. Creatures will now scale how often they look for food in troughs based on how hungry they are, up to a maximum of 10 minutes.

Added a new Cosmetics UI, accessible via a button inside the inventory screen

Example using Love Ascended: -mods=927084,ModID,ModID -passivemods=927084

As an interim solution (before integrating mod elements into the core game), we have added a "-passivemods=[ModID],[ModID]" command line option. This option will disable a mod's functionality, while still loading its data, serving as a temporary measure until a permanent solution is implemented. The passivemod command line should be used in conjunction with "-mods=[ModID],[ModID]", where the passivemod's ID is listed first.

Servers will need to use the launch parameter that we added previously when you disable Love Ascended to prevent losing event cosmetics/items.

v34.85 - 02/22/2024 - Minor version for servers

v34.84 - 02/19/2024 - Minor version for servers

Fixed a case where a server would get stuck saving

v34.83 server (34.82 PC client) - 02/14/2024 - Minor version for servers and clients

Fixed some cases where players could not download their uploaded characters

Fixed issue with some weapons not damaging Lovebugs

Fixed issue with Lovebugs taking all the Rhiniognatha spawns

If you are running your own cluster you can enable this with: -clusterID=[clustername]

Unofficial transfers can now be enabled

v34.75 server (34.75 PC client) - 02/14/2024 - Minor version for servers and clients

We've implemented the auto-character restoration system so that in the event of lost characters the game will try to restore them automatically

Babies are now being tracked again

v34.72 - 02/13/2024 - Minor version for servers

v34.69 - 02/13/2024 - Minor version for PC clients

Clicking URLs while in fullscreen mode will minimize the game to focus your browser

v34.65 - 02/12/2024 - Minor version for servers

Fixed an issue preventing placement of event structure skins

v34.61 - 02/11/2024 - Minor version for PC clients

v34.58 - 02/10/2024 - Minor version for servers

v34.51 - 02/08/2024 - Minor version for servers

Disabled dino baby tracking as a temp fix for baby tracking crash on consoles.

v34.51 - 02/05/2024 - Minor version for PC clients

v34.49 (34.48 client) - 02/08/2024 - Minor version for servers and clients

Disabled the use of various console commands used to gain visual advantages (we will continue to monitor and disable more of these as necessary).

Fixed PlayersJoinNoCheckList.txt not working with -exclusivejoin (now reads EOS ids)

Fixed already installed mods showing as needing to be installed when joining a server

Fixed not staying locked onto players in Spectator Mode

Fixed being unable to tame Equus with gamepad due to instant dismount on input

Fixed Procoptodon sometimes not playing kick animation when server is under stress

Fixed "Wants Care In" tooltip not displaying when holding E with Dino Tooltip option set to "Only Action"

Fixed an issue allowing players to move faster on land than intended using Scuba flippers

Fixed damage over time effects not dealing damage properly due to the "digesting" buff

Fixed an issue which caused players to fall out of the bed they were laying in

Fixed being able to dismount players with Baryonyx on PVE

Fixed inability to cryopod dinos after removing them from a Procoptodon pouch

Fixed cryopod removing tribe name from Tek Binoculars

Fixed several issues caused by Giant Bee sting attacks

Fixed Ankylosaurus sometimes collecting berries with main attack

Fixed Cryofridge showing "Show Cryopod Range" instead of "Enter Pin Code" for allys

Fixed an issue that allowed players to get outside of the Dragon Arena on some dinos

Fixed "Enable Public Transport" toggle being available without Tek Teleporter engram

Fixed Battle Tartare recipe being missing from Industrial Cooker and Cooking Pot

Fixed rank icons on some structures not matching up with the actual rank

Fixed scuba mask visual effect remaining active when switching between FPV/TPV and riding a raft

Fixed low fps movement of clients connected to a non-dedicated server

Fixed a typo in the Dino tracker

Fixed a bug that allowed unpowered Tek Teleporters to be teleported to

Fixed an issue causing tames on the Dino tracker to be highlighted erroneously

Fixed difficulty snapping ladders down from hatch frames when next to walls

Fixed Arthropleura visually floating up above the structure they are based on

Fixed the inability to damage flyers that are carrying the player with hitscan weapons

Fixed water dinos instantly dying when teleporting away from them in Singleplayer

Fixed an issue causing poop to visually disappear on the ground

Fixed Gigantopithecus being unable to be pixel painted

Fixed getting stuck inside Alpha Carno with flyers, such as Rhyniognatha

Fixed "Default Location" not displaying on Tek Teleporters on server

Fixed Tek Glove VFX getting stuck on the player visually after using a Tek Teleporter on a server

Fixed an issue that would cause flyers to walk forward on their own after landing, after using the "Whistle flyer to land" whistle

Fixed multiple display issues of cryopodded dinos in the Display Case

Fixed rubberbanding when using Tek Leggings ability to move while overencumbered

Fixed being able to place Tek Turrets on motorboats on Official servers

Fixed Sarco's bite attacks being small causing them to miss the majority of their attacks

Fixed Tek roof, ramp & stairs can not being grindable

Fixed Species X plants being able to be picked up

Fixed oxygen sometimes not regenerating on dinos and players when swimming at the surface of water

Fixed an issue that sometimes caused a visual obstruction/flicker in FPV when a weapon is equipped

Some terrain in the Megapithecus boss arena can no longer be based on to prevent cheesing the bossfight

Added dynamic text on Spray Painter and Tek Binoculars descriptions for gamepad controls

Made the hotbar quick swap respect keybinds vs using set keys 1 through 0

Kaprosuchus no longer gets points added to oxygen stat (as it does not use it)

Amphibious dinos will no longer be uncryoable outside of water if they require it (This won't affect babies already in cryopods, but will affect all future ones going forward)

Unclaimed dinos no longer count as enemy dinos when deploying a cryopod

Boss corpses can now be harvested so that players no longer get stuck inside them (Dragon, Megapithecus, Broodmother)

Rhyniognatha's placed structures will no longer restart their pick-up timer

Prevented baby Tusoteuthis from producing oil, so that it is less tedious to feed

Adjusted the hitbox of the beelzebufo's attacks so it can more easily reach Meganeura above it

Fixed a bug where Single Player would fail to save

PvE is now using the less aggressive version of the anti-mesh system. Remains unchanged on PvP .

To disable the Custom Cosmetic system on your server, use the following commandline parameter: -DisableCustomCosmetics

The approved list can be modified by modifying the following option in GameUserSettings.ini

Official Servers, by default, will have an approved set of Custom Cosmetics featured on the Mods UI page.

Enabled the Custom Cosmetic Skins with Steamboat Willie Skin and Structure Mod

The CrossARK system is now enabled for Official Servers and will be coming to unofficial next week.

Simple Game Framework Devkit Update with Steamboat Willie Game Example

v33.83 - 02/04/2024 - Minor version for servers

v33.78 - 02/05/2024 - Minor version for clients

v33.79 - 02/04/2024 - Minor version for servers

v33.78 - 02/02/2024 - Minor version for servers

v33.77 - 02/02/2024 - Minor version for PC clients

Performance improvement - Limit Client requests for Dino Tracker updates to every 5 seconds to improve server performance while we investigate ways we can refactor the system to make it more performant.

v33.76 - 02/01/2024 - Minor version for servers

Server performance improvements related to Dino Ticking (Dinos that aren't doing anything are much cheaper for the server).

v33.72 - 01/31/2024 - Minor version for servers

Disabled the ability to declare tribe war on Official PVE

v33.67 - 01/26/2024 - Minor version for PC clients

Fixed tribe data sometimes not replicating to clients

v33.66 - 01/25/2024 - Minor version for PC clients

v33.63 - 01/23/2024 - Minor version for PC clients

v33.59 - 01/23/2024 - Minor version for servers

v33.56 - 01/19/2024 - Minor version for PC clients

v33.53 - 01/19/2024 - Minor version for servers and PC clients

Mod installation prompt should now only display on a server when you attempt to join it

v33.49 - 01/18/2024 - Minor version for servers and PC clients

Fixed being able to start the same boss fight in multiple locations, which would result in both groups being destroyed

Fixed Basilosarus babies sometimes spawning under the mesh

Fixed Tusoteuthis not wanting to eat during taming when the server is under stress

Fixed Megapithecus boss reward crate sometimes not spawning after defeating him

Fixed cannons being unable to fire when placed on platform saddles

v33.47 - 01/17/2024 - Minor version for servers

v33.46 - 01/11/2024 - Minor version for servers

Bosses can no longer be lured by Giant Bee Honey

v33.41 - 01/11/2024 - Minor version for servers

v33.37 - 01/11/2024 - Minor version for servers and clients

Fixed an issue where wireless crafting resource amounts were not displaying accurately

Fixed an issue where dinos would visually fly up into the sky

v33.34 - 01/10/2024 - Minor version for servers

v33.33 - 01/10/2024 - Minor version for servers

Fixed an issue where all users would transmit audio when the server was shutdown

Added additional logging for server management

Winter Wonderland Mod Removal

With this patch we added a server launch parameter that will be needed when you disable Winter Wonderland to prevent losing event cosmetics/items.

For servers hosted with Nitrado, they will be adding a checkbox soon/ASAP to add the launch parameter specifically for the Winter Wonderland event.

Due to the conclusion of the event, the Winter Wonderland Mod will be disabled on Officials. However the removal of the mod poses potential data loss risks to items/skins earned during the event.

As an interim solution (before integrating mod elements into the core game), we have added a "-passivemods=[ModID],[ModID]" command line option. This option will disable a mod's functionality, while still loading its data, serving as a temporary measure until a permanent solution is implemented. The passivemod command line should be used in conjunction with "-mods=[ModID],[ModID]", where the passivemod's ID is listed first. Example: -mods=927090,ModID,ModID -passivemods=927090

v33.28 - 01/05/2024 - Minor version for servers and PC clients

Fixed server stall and player disconnect when teleporting away from a large base

Fixed dismissed "Last Death" POI Icon reappearing after relogging

Fixed Carcharodontosaurus' bite hitbox being inconsistent

Fixed a case of floating structures remaining after demolishing a Tree Platform

Improved the accuracy of server ping displayed on the escape menu

Server Performance optimizations

Client Fixes

Fixed Armor getting deleted when body is destroyed in Singleplayer

Fixed a client freeze

v33.24 - 01/04/2024 - Minor version for servers

Performance optimizations

Fixed an exploit

v33.23 - 01/04/2024 - Minor version for servers

Fixed fertilized eggs not falling to the ground properly when server is under stress

Fixed an issue with Rhyniognatha moving powered structures out of range and those structures staying powered

Fixed multiple exploits

v33.21 - 01/02/2024 - Minor version for servers

Fixed an exploit

v33.18 (server) - 12/21/2023 - Minor version for servers

Performance optimization

v33.17 (Official Servers only) - 12/26/2023 - Minor version for servers and clients

Added some extra logging to Official Servers

v33.16 (Official Servers only) - 12/23/2023 - Minor version for servers and clients

Tuned some networking values for better for performance on Official Servers .

Winter Wonderland Mod Update

Fixed some cases where you weren 't getting the correct amount of naughty or nice points depending on your action

Fixed the item quality scaling on letters to Raptor Claus for armors , saddles , and weapons .

v33.15 (server and client) - 12/20/2023 - Minor version for servers and clients

Bug Fixes

Using Cryopods on dinos with specialized harvesting levels no longer removes those levels when deployed. This will also refund any missing level up points on currently broken dinos.

Disabled the enemy check for Cryo deployment on PVE servers. This can be overridden in GameUserSettings with DisableCryopodEnemyCheck=False

Using Cryopods no longer removes Nuetered/Spayed state on dinos when deployed.

Fixed a server crash.

Additional Changes

Soft Tame Server Limit - These changes are still disabled by default on all platforms, but here's a look at what's to come.

Implemented a new Soft Tame Server Limit, default value set to 5000 dinos.

This functionality is currently DISABLED BY DEFAULT on Official and Unofficial servers, but can be enabled with the configurations further down. We’ll be looking to enable this on our Official Network in later January depending on the impact of cryos on our servers.

Dinos above the Soft Tame Server Limit will be marked “For Cryo” and display an icon and a timer indicating how soon they need to be cryopodded before they are automatically destroyed.

Dinos marked and dinos destroyed by this system will be logged in the tribe log

This differs from the standard tame limit, as it still allows new players to join servers and tame creatures above the 5000 limit, whereas previously, they would not have been able to tame or breed creatures at the server cap.

Soft Tame Server Limit configurable settings: GameUserSettings.ini under [ServerSettings]

DestroyTamesOverTheSoftTameLimit=True - enables destroying tames over the limit, default is false

MaxTamedDinos_SoftTameLimit=5000 - set the server-wide soft tame limit

MaxTamedDinos_SoftTameLimit_CountdownForDeletionDuration=604800 - set the timer for destroy in seconds

v33.11 (server) v33.9 (client) - 12/21/2023 - Major version for servers and clients

Cryopod & Cryofridge Release

Cryopod and Cryofridge have been added and are now level 50 unlockable Engrams

When a Cryofridge is placed, they take 5 minutes to "activate"

Cryopod can only be released within range of an "activated" and powered Cryofridge (range set to 6500 currently)

PVP Only: Cryopod can not be released if there are enemies nearby (range set to 3500 currently)

Dinos cannot be cryopodded if damaged within 60 seconds

Dino's mating cooldown will now tick down correctly within a cryopod

Cryofridge storage capacity has been increased to 120 slots

Cryopods can now be queued up when crafting them in supply drops and obelisks (previously was one at a time)

Cryopodded dinos can be stored and displayed on the Display Case structure

Cryopod configurable settings:

GameUserSettings.ini under [ServerSettings]

DisableCryopodEnemyCheck=True - will ignore the enemy player/structure/dino checks

AllowCryoFridgeOnSaddle=True - will allow Cryofridge to be placed on rafts/saddles

DisableCryopodFridgeRequirement=True - will disable the Cryofridge requirement for releasing cryopodded dinos

Survival of the Fittest Release

Survival of the Fittest mod is now available CrossPlatform! Select the SOTF option at the main menu to start playing! ARK: Survival of the Fittest is a Battle Royale mod for ARK: Survival Ascended, pitting up to 60 combatants against each other in a fast-paced, action-packed struggle for survival, where players are ultimately pushed into an epic final showdown leading their Dinosaur Armies into battle. SOTF focuses on large-scale creature-army confrontations, combined with an optional unique Real Time Strategy overlay. By using tactics and strategy to assemble a fighting-force of history’s most powerful primeval creatures, only one tribe will survive!

Winter Wonderland Event Release

Winter wonderland is live!

Additional Patch Release Notes

Fixed full costume skins looking fully damaged when equipped without a chestpiece

Added updated audio for greenhouse structure set

Underwater audio can now be adjusted with the SFX slider (was previously Master only)

Player characters now hold bows correctly while swimming

Fixed being able to imprint baby dinos without requiring or consuming the item asked for

Fixed carried dinos sometimes desyncing for other players

Fixed incorrect weather displaying when joining a server during a weather event

Fixed moon color changing drastically during weather state change

Fixed Tek Chest boost not working underwater when overweight

Fixed double door placement sometimes being obstructed

Fixed behemoth Gate Frame & Door destroyed mesh being oversized

Fixed ladders being obstructed when placing them on beams

Fixed Tek Replicator, Industrial Forge and Tek Teleporter placement being obstructed inside Underwater Vacuum Compartments

Fixed being able to store structures that are not within their pick-up timer by replacing a supporting structure and picking that up, it will now demolish correctly

Fixed name not displaying on Display Case structure

Fixed character jittery movement that would occur after relogging, and would require respawning to fix

Fixed oviraptor's missing icon for Egg Collection

Oviraptor now collects aquatic eggs and no physics eggs (Arthro, Scorpion, Spider)

Fixed cases where insect eggs would fall through the mesh

Fixed multiple cases where the Tribe Rename cooldown was not working correctly

Timer for Tribe Rename is now displayed on the UI when on cooldown

The command "enablespectator" now requires a true/false bool for destroying the character or not, i.e. "cheat enablespectator 1" will function as before

All application icons are updated to the ASA icon

Fixed an issue that caused the players to get stuck floating when jumping up on a raft

Adjusted Raft collision slightly to make it easier to jump up from the front and back

Fixed an issue where entering water while grappled was not putting the character in the swimming state

Fixed camera breaking with enabling photo-mode while in a passenger seat

Fixed Session List option "Show Player Servers" not checking correctly when selecting the box

Fixed Session List option "Show Player Servers" not remembering previous checked/unchecked state

Selecting or deselecting Session List option "Show Player Servers" will now refresh the server session list

Disabled the use of various console commands used to gain visual advantages (we will continue to monitor and disable more of these as necessary)

Fixed multiple server crashes

Fixed multiple client crashes

v32.35 (server) - 12/20/2023 - Minor version for servers

Fixed an exploit

v32.33 (server) - 12/18/2023 - Minor version for servers

Fixed a few server crashes

Fixed a few exploits

v32.32 (server) - 12/18/2023 - Minor version for servers and clients

Improved network-movement for clients

Fixed an exploit

v32.24 (server and client) - 12/14/2023 - Minor version for servers and clients

Updated how unofficial servers are listed to prevent errors and exploits To see non-commercially (non-Nitrado) hosted Unofficial Servers, please enable the checkbox "Show Player Servers" and refresh the session list

Fixed some session listing bugs

v32.23 (server) - 12/08/2023 - Minor version for servers

Fixed an exploit

v32.17 (server) - 12/11/2023 - Minor version for servers

Fixed an exploit

v32.21 (server) v32.19 (client) - 12/08/2023 - Minor version for servers and clients

Server Listing Refactor Should now see all the available servers and filter them properly

Fixed some server crashes

v32.17 (server) - 12/11/2023 - Minor version for servers

Backend changes for how servers are listed (doesn't have an impact outside our own technical analysis right now -- until we release a new client which we'll do so later)

v32.15 (server) - 12/09/2023 - Minor version for servers and clients

Tamed Baby Creature server optimisations to reduce cost of babies on the dedicated server by 60%

Tamed Babies no longer refresh their bone transformations or bone modifiers on dedicated server

Tamed Babies always use the cheaper deferred movement system (side-effect: baby movement may not look as smooth for clients)

Tamed Babies do not have skeletalmeshes registered when under 50% maturation (side-effect: players and ridden-dinos will rubberband through babies by walking through them, however we'll gain significant server side performance from this change)

v32.12 (server) v32.11 (client) - 12/08/2023 - Major version for servers and clients

Turkey Trial is Live

Event specific recipes are now on the Smithy instead of the Cooking Pot

Fixed various issues with Tek Forcefield

Fixed being unable to place doors in doorways when build in open Vacuum Compartment

Fixed Tek Forcefield fuel consumption rates

Fixed an issue causing some dinos attacks to appear jittery on server

Fixed unconscious players visually sinking through ceilings and floors

Adjusted Wooly Rhino socket that poop and babies spawn outside of the Rhino

Fixed death marker not appearing if player died while logged off

Prevented boss teleporting aquatic-only dinos with the Tek Transmitter

Thylacoleo AI now correctly jumps from trees more consistently

Fixed being unable to dismount with E if you have recently been hit with a Crowd Control buff

Prevented basilosaurus from generating oil as a baby (or when dead) to make it easier to hand-feed them

Battle Tartare now correctly increases Melee Damage

Arthropluera no longer get wild levels into Oxygen as it does not use it

Fixed some aspects of Tek Chest not working correctly on servers under stress

Fixed drop in altitude when hovering while using the Tek Chest

Fixed Ichthyornis hunt and retrieve ability sometimes not working

Fixed crops grown in crop plots going invisible in Singleplayer after relogging

Fixed Industrial Grinder sorting its engrams like they were items

Industrial Grinder now uses remote/wireless crafting

Turrets now respect the count of turrets in range regardless of tribe

Fixed resolution scale setting sometimes not saving

Fixed Plant Species X sometimes not growing correctly on rafts when the server restarts

Fixed Basilosaurus attacks sometimes not registering server is under stress

Fixed sometimes getting pushed underneath the raft when dismounting it

Fixed Elevator platforms sometimes sinking under the mesh or structure and getting stuck

Fixed several fuel consuming structures to sometimes stop consuming fuel after a server restart

Fixed flyer landing jitter

Grass should no longer stick through player ceiling structures

Fixed short player characters floating when driving rafts

Added a better indicator for placing secret doors to avoid building with them accidently

Fixed Rhyniognatha picking up enemy creatures on PVE with AllowFlyerCarryPvE=True

Fixed Procoptodon getting stuck on babies removed from its pouch

Fixed eggs sinking into floors upon server restart

Fixed raft sometimes rubberbanding when a dino is in close proximity to the driver

Fixed being able to place doors that are clipping into the terrain

Fixed color placement for large wall being backwards

Allowed placement of walls on the sides of foundations

Allowed placement of pillars on fence supports

Fixed Therizino and Raptor being unable to harvest small dinos

Fixed Tusoteuthis being able to instantly delete players & dinos through the world barrier

Fixed a camera issue related to relogging on a bed on a server

Using "Transfer All" on a Tek Dedicated Storage now ignores player weight capacity

Fixed inconsistency with harvesting tiny creatures

Fixed Pelagornis missing its 80% weight reduction to organic polymer

Fixed player stamina sometimes draining when riding a dino underwater

Fixed teleporting large dinos with Small Tek Teleporter

Fixed Tek Teleporter getting an inventory rank from Tribe placement settings

Increased Max Water Amount of Industrial Cooking Pot to 10000, so max craftable quantity is now 100

Added option to Industrial Cooking Pot and Cooking Pot to set a specific item class to auto craft to when auto crafting is enabled

Adjusted the Single Player default Fuel Consumption rates to Easy 0.25 -> 4.0, Medium 0.5 -> 2.0, Hard stays at 1.0

Fixed flickering on unconscious players that are based on dinos

Fixed unconscious players being teleported into boss fights

Fixed quick drag body "G" keybind

Fixed the Fishing UI Timer counting down incorrectly

Toilet will now require fresh poop to spoil contained raw meat

Fixed some resources not stacking when using custom resource stacking

Fixed some dinos harvesting inconsistently when server is under stress

Fixed Rhyniognatha movement on ceilings

Tek and Heavy turrets can now be placed on Rafts/Platform Saddles when OverrideStructurePlatformPrevention is set to true (this is set to False on official)

Procoptodon's Drag Weight has been reduced to 180

Fixed Tek Gauntlet's coordinates displayed on extended HUD to be correct

Fixed Tek Leggings damaging own structures with super run

Fixed Carcha not dropping Giga Heart

Fixed levels sometimes not loading correctly when relogging inside of a cave

Fixed players being able to shoot underwater with Tek Chestpiece with weapons that are usually disabled underwater

Fixed Torch placed in the belt not scaring away Troodons

Fixed various map issues

The current Death Cache icon no longer hides when player goes nearby

Fixed mouse sometimes getting stuck with multi-use menu

Fixed Wild Tusoteuthis dropping aggro frequently

Fixed radial Wheel icons not always lining up with various screen resolutions

Adjusted the look of TEK Engrams so they can be more easily read

Cellar door HP has been reduced to match other similar size doors

Fixed various paint window issues

Fixed an issue that could cause dinos to fall into the mesh when transitioning from water to land

Rhyniognatha now uses your last set snapping and alignment mode

Fixed Rhyniognatha held objects to sometimes visually increase in size

Fixed Rhyniognatha not being able to pick up objects if they were placed using snapped placement mode

Fixed Rhyniognatha being unable to place object back down in Single Player

Fixed object disappearing if picked up by Rhyniognatha and flying out of pick up location

Fixed placing floating foundations using a raft

Fixed mounted dino jitter/walk forward when equipping a weapon or spyglass

Adjusted the default imprint timers in Singleplayer

Fixed Kairukus not spawning on one of the Icebergs

Tamed dinos correctly no longer award XP or shared XP

Reduced the extreme amount of Crystal located in Upper south cave

Fixed an issue with the Tek Leggings allowing you to equip a weapon at the same time as the super run

Disabled the use of various console commands used to gain visual advantages (we will continue to monitor and disable more of these as necessary)

Rhyniognatha's resin armor weakened to 80% incoming damage (from 55%)

Rhyniognatha's resin armor (vs Tek) weakened to 65% incoming damage (from 40%)

Rhyniognatha's movement speed while carrying reduced by 50%

Rhyniognatha's base Health reduced to 900 (from 1400)

Rhyniognatha's base Weight reduced to 1100 (from 1200)

v31.65 (server) v31.65 (client) - 12/07/2023 - Minor version for servers and clients

Server session listing fixes

v31.64 - 12/06/2023 - Minor version for servers

Server optimisation for dino movement

v31.63 (server) - 12/04/2023 - Minor version for servers

Fixed an exploit

v31.59 (server) v31.59 (client) - 12/04/2023 - Minor version for servers and clients

Fixed abandoned structures not decaying

Continued tweaks on network range performance settings

Fixed baby tames sometimes floating in the air

v31.56 (server) - 12/2/2023 - Minor version for servers

Server Improved memory utilization in heavy memory scenarios to reduce potential for OOMing (Out Of Memory

Server tuned some networking values for better for performance on Official Servers

v31.51 (server) - 11/30/2023 - Minor version for servers

Reduced the max number of harvestables harvested per attack in order to make significant performance gains

Fixed a crash related to C4 in caves

Fixed an exploit allowing names to go over character limit

v31.44 (server) - 11/29/2023 - Minor version for servers

Fixed an exploit

v31.43 (server) - 11/28/2023 - Minor version for servers

Temporarily disabled Windows clients from connecting to Official PVP Crossplay servers until we have resolved the Windows BattlEye integration

v31.41 (server) v31.38 (client) - 11/27/2023 - Minor version for servers and clients

Fixed a bug on dedicated servers where the Dino Replication range was not scaling properly based on player counts (higher player count servers scale this number as there are more active Dinos on the server to save performance). Changed the logic so that on PvP it only adjusts the replication range for small tamed creatures and wild creatures, rather than all tames.

Can be disabled using the server startup param -disabledinonetrangescaling

Fixed a bug where players would sometimes fail to connect to a server because it hadn't properly cleared out their previous attempt

Fixed a few client crashesc

v31.37 (server) 11/23/2023 - Minor version for servers

Fixed an exploit that allowed malicious clients to spawn and fire specific projectiles from anywhere in the map, even through bases, to attack their targets.

v31.33 (server) v31.34 (client) - 11/20/2023 - Minor version for servers and clients

Fixed some server crashes

Fixed multiple connection errors when attempting to join servers

v31.28 (client) - 11/22/2023 v31.28 (server) - Minor version for servers and clients

Fixed an exploit related to ammo

v31.26 (server) - 11/21/2023 - Minor version for servers

Fixed an exploit that allowed hackers to speed up the time on servers

v31.23 (server) v31.23 (client) - 11/20/2023 - Minor version for servers and clients

Made networking changes for platform compatibility

Fixed an issue with connection timeouts

Please restart your client to get this update.

v31.21 (server) v31.21 (client) - 11/20/2023 - Major version for servers and clients

Created major version in preparation for Xbox release

Merged relevant Xbox fixes from PC branch

v26.41 (server) v26.41 (client) - 11/20/2023 - Minor version for servers and clients

Fixed a memory leak

v26.38 (server) - 11/17/2023 - Minor version for servers

Temporarily reverted movement exploit fix for further tweaking

v26.36 (server) - 11/17/2023 - Minor version for servers

Optimization to dynamically not tick idle/inactive Dino animations on the dedicated server based on server frame rate (only becomes active when server is low FPS) Can be disabled using: -AlwaysTickDedicatedSkeletalMeshes

Side-effects can include inaccurate collisions for idle dinos on the client versus the server (such as inaccurate jumping position while standing on an inactive/idle Bronto and jumping on its tail as it sits in your base)

Movement speed optimizations

Fixed a movement exploit

v26.32 (server) - 11/17/2023 - Minor version for servers

Fixed some server crashes

Reduced some memory costs on the server

Enabled an out of memory protection for servers. In the event that a server reaches an excessive amount of memory, the world will be forced saved and the server will be restarted to prevent crashes or rollbacks. Use the serverparam to specify the amount. Default is 35 and setting to 0 disables. -GBUSageToForceRestart=#

v26.27 (server) - 11/16/2023 - Minor version for servers

Fixed some server crashes

Improved performance for movement replication

Reduced some memory costs on the server

Resolved some memory leaks

Enabled full garbage collection to clear out unnecessary data/bloat on servers

v26.25 (server) - 11/15/2023 - Minor version for servers

Fixed issue with harvesting bushes with some dinos

Fixed short Dino mating range

Fixed an exploit

Kairuku babies are now claimable

v26.23 (server) - 11/14/2023 - Minor version for servers

Tweaked some ini values to reduce/eliminate rubber banding on servers with low frame rate or players with high latency

v26.21 (server) v26.21 (client) - 11/14/2023 - Minor version for servers and clients

Increased server performance: adjusted threshold for combining network movement message, resulting in average 80% less network-movement operations

Fixed an exploit related to movement speed

v26.15 (server) - 11/11/2023 - Minor version for servers

Improved server memory

v26.11 (server) v26.9 (client) - 11/7/2023 - Minor version for servers and clients

Fixed some exploits

Fixed a bug where baby Dinos (and adults if grown to) were not having their collision profile updated, causing them to fall through the map

Fixed a crash that could occur for sometimes when opening inventories

Fixed some cases where Dinos were failing to spawn properly in caves

Fixed a few bugs were Dinos were not basing properly on certain structures

Prevented clients from using specific nanite console variables to hide meshes

v26.8 (server) - 11/6/2023 - Minor version for servers

Retroactively fixed a save game crash with corrupted tribe data

Fixed some server crashes

Fixed some server hangs

v26.3 (server) v26.6 (client) - 11/4/2023 - Minor version for servers and clients

Fixed some replication issues with ladders

Fixed some server crashes

Fixed a bug that prevented admins from joining full servers

v26.2 (server) v26.2 (client) - 11/3/2023 - Major version for servers and clients

Restores ORP functionality Defaulted to true on PVE

Fixed some replication issues with ladders

Fixed some exploits

Fixed some inconsistencies with turrets firing

Increased personal tame limits for tribes on servers

v25.69 (server) v25.71 (client) - 11/3/2023 - Minor version for servers and clients

Fixed some server crashes

Re-enabled the cloning chamber

Fixed some exploits

v25.67 (server) - 11/2/2023 - Minor version for servers

Adjusted throttling of Dino movement and replication for better performance at high player-counts.

v25.64 (server) v25.66 (client) - 11/2/2023 - Minor version for servers and clients

Temporarily disabled cloning chamber while investigating a bug

Fixed some mesh exploits

Prevented clients from using specific nanite console variables to hide meshes

Fixed some server crashes

Fixed an additional server side hang

v25.61 (server) v25.62 (client) - 11/1/2023 - Minor version for servers and clients

Previously disabled server optimizations have been re-enabled now that the hang crash has been fixed

Additional server optimizations to the dynamicnavmesh system

Fixed some cases where camera movement and input could be lost

Fixed a dino spawn issue in SP

v25.55 (server) - 10/31/2023 - Minor version for servers

Fixed an exploit

v25.54 (server) - 10/31/2023 - Minor version for servers

Fixed dino spawners not repopulating properly over time

v25.53 (client) - 10/31/2023 - Minor version for clients

Fixed some input issues related to FullscreenWindowed at lower-than-native resolutions

v25.49 (server) - 10/30/2023 - Minor version for servers

Continued ongoing work on memory stability - 80% reduction in out-of-memory issues

Various backend tweaks to reduce crashing

v25.41 (server) - 10/29/2023 - Minor version for servers

Temporarily disabled some server side optimisations as it was causing perma-hangs. Will re-enable in an upcoming patch once we've resolved the perma-hangs.

v25.36 (server) - 10/29/2023 - Minor version for servers

Continued investigation on server hangs

v25.32 (server) - 10/28/2023 - Minor version for servers

Fixed multiple server hangs

Enabled hang detection code on dedicated servers (can be disabled with -NoHangDetection)

Fixed a bug where structures lost their ownership references causing data issues

Fixed multiple crashes

Reduced memory server consumption by approximately 250~300mb (don't worry, there's more to come)

v25.27 (server) - 10/28/2023 - Minor version for servers

Improved server performance and fixed some server crashes

v25.27 (client) - 10/28/2023 - Minor version for clients

Added additional crash protection

Improved performance

Fixed performance bug with lighted structures on platform saddles

v25.24 and v25.25 (server) - 10/27/2023 - Minor version for servers

Improved server stability significantly by eliminating the most common remaining crashes

Improved server performance slightly by optimizing multi-threaded movement logic

Fixed duplicate Swamp Fever buffs being applied

TEK Dedicated Storage can no longer be placed on platforms and rafts, and TEK Turret can no longer be placed on rafts (until we update the client, they'll look placeable but they will not actually place)

Fixed a crash

v25.23 (client) - 10/27/2023 - Minor version for clients

Added client-side protections to prevent players from listing unofficial servers as fake officials

v25.18 - 10/27/2023 - Minor version for servers and clients

Steam DRM has been disabled for the ARK: Survival Ascended Dedicated Server & Anonymous Depot has been made available

Reduced Server RAM usage by approximately 6GB

Fixed a bug where you could poop infinitely

Fixed some taming exploits

Improved server performance by optimising player character and dino character movement

Improved server performance by optimising foliage

Improved server performance by optimising temperature

Set up PSO Preaching. After running the game for a second time, you'll have less graphical hitches as it will cache the shaders to disk

Fixed a character creation crash

v25.15 server and .16 client - 10/27/2023 - Minor version for servers and clients

Improved graphic optimisations

Fixed some crashes

Fixed an issue with mod dino spawns

v25.13 - 10/26/2023 - Minor version for servers

Fixed multiple server crashes

Fixed a BattlEye disconnection during cinematic

v25.12 - 10/26/2023 - Minor version for servers

Fixed multiple server crashes

Fixed an exploit with the aim magnetism system

Fixed Official PvE server configs so that the correct rules were applying (decay periods, structure prevention zones, locked structures)

Enabled BattlEye on Steamdeck

v25.8 - 10/26/2023 - Minor version for servers

Fixed several crashes

Fixed an exploit

Server side optimization for wild dino movement