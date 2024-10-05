ASA PC Patch Notes: Client v48.25 - Server: v48.16 (Updated: 07/10/2024) (2024)

Server 48.8/Steam client 48.7/PS5 48.4 - 07/03/2024
Summer Bash Event is live! v9
- Mod ID: 927091**--Unofficial server owners can apply this to their servers by adding "-Mods=927091" into their commandline
- More info can be found here: https://survivetheark.com/index.php?/articles.html/community-crunch-416-summer-bash-roadmap-update-and-more-r2333/
ClubARK: Summer Edition is live! v72
- ClubARK has received a Summer makeover!
- Player to Player Trading System
- A list of players connected to ClubARK is displayed on the pause menu
- All New "Summer Shark" Mini-Game
--Completing the mini-game will unlock the Shark suit for all characters on the cluster
- New ClubARK mini-map
- New UI for applying custom cosmetics in the hang-out area
- Added beds to the hang-out area which allow the application of custom cosmetics
- All players will show a Player Icon which displays info when looked at
- Wardrobe update:
--Custom cosmetic tab has been removed from the player inventory, and instead custom cosmetics can be applied in the wardrobe
--Summer bash cosmetics added to the wardrobe
--Players will have to unlock cosmetics on the cluster to be able to use it on ClubARK such as the Animated Skins and Summer Bash Skins
--Outfits can now be dyed in the wardrobe
- Fixed an exploit with the Poker Table
Notes:
- "Dear Jane" mod content has been merged into the base game, so you no longer need to run the mod on your servers
- Optimizations to save world. Time the server takes to save is now about twice as fast (around 85-100% faster)
- Custom cosmetics are now dyeable in all supported areas regardless of the item it is equipped on
- Pressing Enter while in an inventory or menu will allow chat to be brought up and typed in
- Fixed Gateways not respecting or exerting an enemy build radius
- Fixed Pyromane's dropped cache only having 4 seconds left until decay when cryopodded
- Speculative fix for player characters sometimes facing the incorrect direction when mounted on saddles
- The Center: Adjustments to the moonpool entrance of North Ice Cave to be slightly larger and accessible--More info can be found here: https://survivetheark.com/index.php?/articles.html/community-crunch-415-club-ark-live-ops-update-and-more-r2330/
- The Center: Added creature spawns to the Underworld
- The Center: Fixed some unintentional build prevention areas outside of caves
- The Center: Fixed Broodmother's health bar color not reflecting the correct difficulty
- The Center: Fixed Quetzals not spawning
- The Center: Fixed exploitable safe areas in the Boss arena
- Scorched Earth: Fixed multiple cases of floating foliage and mesh holes
- Scorched Earth: Reduced the number of wild Ceratosaurus by approximately 50%
- The Island: Attempted fix for Dragon boss sometimes appearing invisible to players
- Fixed a server stall related to the "Apply to all nearby" setting on Dedicated Storage and re-enabled the option
- Fixed a client crash
v47.24 (Steam Client) - 06/28/2024 - Minor version for Steam Client
- Fixed an exploit
- Fixed an edge case where mods might not reflect downloaded updates.
v47.19 (Steam Client) - 06/27/2024 - Minor version for Steam Client
- Support for applying colorization changes to structure cosmetic skins.
v47.22 - 06/27/2024 - Minor version for servers
- Re-enabled decay timers on Official Servers
- Attempted fix for the Dragon boss sometimes appearing invisible to players
- Temporarily disabled the "Apply to nearby" TEK Dedicated Storage feature while we investigate an exploit
v47.9 - 06/21/2024 - Minor version for servers and ClubARK Update
- Fixed a couple crashes
Club ARK - Version: 51
- Announces in server chat when a duel is happening.
- Automatically remembers your previous ClubARK character configuration on log in
- Remembers your previous custom cosmetics, skins and armor on log in
- Custom cosmetics are available to select in the wardrobe
- You can change your gender and name in the Hair Salon
- No longer plays spawn in animation
v47.4 - 06/17/2024 - Minor version for clients
- Fixed Dynamic Downloads of Custom Cosmetic mods not working on PC
Club ARK - Version: 46
- Fixed a bug where players were not able to accept tribe invites when they're already in a tribe
- Force hide all player corpses
- Fixed a bug where players could get stuck in the ground sitting on certain structures
- Removed 2 Phases of Whack a Dodo on Beta & Alpha Difficulty
- Reduced number of points required to complete Gamma Lasso
v47.2 (47.1 all Clients) - 06/17/2024 - Major version for servers and clients
- Gigantoraptor dossier has been added in-game, and is now awarded on tame
- Toggling Tek Teleporter from Public/Private will now output to the tribe log
- Fixed an issue that caused the player to rubberband when running across Train cars
- Fixed some unintended building locations on The Center such as in the boss arena
- Fixed multiple map holes on The Center, The Island, and Scorched Earth
- Fixed floating foliage on The Island and Scorched Earth
- Fixed some missing water volumes on The Center
- Fixed world border missing sea floor on The Center
- Fixed being unable to start the boss encounter from transmitter on The Center
- Fixed the quick ping not working
- Fixed mounted turrets not firing after being in stasis on a server
- Fixed Cellar doors not providing the house buff when closed
- Fixed the loading screen becoming stretched on non 16:9 resolutions
- Fixed several safe spot locations on The Island's Megapithecus boss arena
- Fixed a location where the Overseer's Tek cave would de-render on the client
- Fixed "3 items unsupported" message when trying to download an uploaded character on a server that does not allow item downloads
- Speculative fix for player characters sometimes facing the incorrect direction when mounted on saddles
- Fixed several client crashes
- Fixed several server crashes
- Fixed an exploit/hack that allowed players to launch themselves into the air using a ladder
- Fixed an exploit/hack that allowed players to move faster than intended when riding a dino
- Fixed an exploit/hack that allowed players to place c4 on their character
v46.4 - 06/12/2024 - Minor version for servers
- Fixed an exploit that caused players to disconnect.
- Fixed server crashes related to Shastasaurus.
- Fixed a rare server crash that could occur in the player jump logic.
v46.3 (46.2 all Clients) - 06/11/2024 - Major version for servers and clients
- Fixed an issue with Chibi Onyx that was requiring DLC to equip.
- Fixed session list filtering if you have The Center selected from a saved setting.
- The Center: Fixed some grass differences on other platforms and performance issues.
- The Center: Foliage polish.
- The Center: Fixed multiple mesh holes.
- Improved performance of Shastasaurus with a saddle.
- Morellatops can now fit through an open gate.
- Ceratosaurus no longer knocks themselves back when attacking another Ceratosaurus.
v45.21 (45.5 client) - 06/07/2024 - Minor version for servers
- Fixed being able to mount the Pyromane in its kitten form
- Added minimum food requirement of 10 to the Pyromane to fuel structures using its fire source ability to prevent it starving/hurting itself
- Scaled Pyromane's fire dash damage by 0.25 of melee damage, to prevent higher level melee always outperforming dash special ability
- Fixed Pyromane being able to attack while resting
- Fixed Wild Pyromanes spawning Fire Trail when fleeing if doused
- Fixed the world-border ceiling and walls being buildable on The Center
- Added a new server config that enables the deletion of unintentional tamed creatures and prevents them from being deployed from cryopods
- Unofficial servers can use this by adding "ForceExploitedTameDeletion=true" to GameUserSetting.ini
- Added a new server argument that enables a selection of Pride themed colours to appear on wild dinos
- Unofficial severs can use this by adding the arg "-PrideColors" to the server commandline
- Fixed a server crash
v45.18 (45.5 client) - 06/05/2024 - Minor version for servers and clients
- Fix to wipe alpha dinos tamed via a bug
- Non-tameable dinos in cryopods can no longer be deployed
- Fixed bred Pyromane babies spawning wild
v45.15 - 06/05/2024 - Minor version for servers
- Fixed an issue with cryopods
v45.14 - 06/04/2024 - Major version for servers and clients
The Center release
Shastasaurus release
Pyromane release
- Updated the Tent model
- Added Thatch Triangle Roof
- Added Thatch Roof Corner
- Reduced the default Cryofridge activation timer from 300 seconds to 90 seconds
- Unofficial servers can configure this timer in GameUserSettings.ini CryopodFridgeCooldowntime=90
- Made improvements to creature following so they are less likely walk into the player and get them stuck when the server is under stress
- Speculative fix for the Dragon sometimes appearing as invisible during the boss fight
- Fixed a client crash when switching between the inventory tabs in an obelisk
- Fixed being able to equip offline players that do not own BTT with BTT cosmetics
- Fixed a visual hole that would appear when connecting multiple Vaccuum Compartments and hiding all the frames
- Fixed Manticore Trophies for Beta and Alpha having incorrect textures
- Fixed being able to change the speed of held multiuse actions that allowed players to instantly break out of bolas
- Fixed a desync caused by the Oasisaur
- Fixed a server stall when destroying large connected structures such as connected foundation spam
- Fixed Xiphactinus sometimes not killing a creature when activating its swallow ability
- Fixed Ceratoasurus cloning cost being too high
- Fixed multiple server crashes
- Fixed multiple client crashes
v43.18 - 05/31/2024 - Minor version for servers
- Fixed a server crash that could occur when mounting a dino
- Fixed a client crash in the team ping UI
- Fixed an exploit that could be used to crash servers
- Fixed an exploit that could be used to crash cllents
- Changed the connection logic to allow longer timeout until the player is active. Should help keep players connected who take longer for the initial load
v43.16 - 05/24/2024 - Minor version for servers
- Fixed a rare server crash when a player joins
- Fixed a server crash that could occur when putting a dino into a cryopod
- Fixed a server crash that could occur when doing whistle commands
- Fixed a couple other crashes in low level systems
v43.14 - 05/22/2024 - Minor version for servers
- Fixed server crashes related to Tek Cave, deferred movement and login processes
v43.13 - 05/21/2024 - Minor version for PC clients
- Fixed a crash when placing structures on train cars
v43.12 - 05/20/2024 - Minor version for servers
- Fixed multiple server crashes
- Fixed an Exploit
v43.9 - 05/18/2024 - Minor version for server and PC clients
- Fix crash running some mods on servers and clients
v43.8 (43.5 client) - 05/17/2024 - Major version for all servers and clients
- Ceratosaurus added to The Island and Scorched Earth
- Xiphactinus added to The Island
- Added unique Decor box icon
- Fixed an issue with Supply Crate visuals
- Fixed teleported dinos falling under the ground when location is in stasis
- Fixed rubber banding on platform saddles when there are dinos based on it
- Improved the look of smoke effects, such as when destroying structures
- Fixed Mantis getting stuck in the air when leaping close to a target
- Fixed Frontier Chandeliers being damaged by ally dino attacks
- Dinos with carts attached will no longer be teleported into boss arenas
- Removed Araneo's unintentional Cart saddle attachment slot
- Fixed the Guardian Dossiers sometimes not unlocking correctly from Broodmother, Megapithecus and Dragon
- Fixed an exploit
- Additional Console Fixes (Previously fixed on PC only):
- Fixed an exploit
- Fix for server list not populating when filtered by map
- Fixed a hang that occurred when an Oasisaur with player-built structures entered render range
v41.32 - 05/14/2024 - Minor version for PC clients
- Fixed a Crash
v41.31 - 05/13/2024 - Minor version for PC clients
- Fixed a hang that occurred when an Oasisaur with player-built structures entered render range.
v41.29 - 05/10/2024 - Minor version for steam clients
- Fix for server list not populating when filtered by map
v41.28 - 05/09/2024 - Minor version for servers
- Fixed Fasolasuchus not regaining stamina unless fully submerged
- Fixed an exploit where Phoenix would give you a black pearl when exiting cryo
- Fixed tribe members disconnecting when renaming a very large tribe
- Fixed the ban message so it correctly reflects if the ban is global or just for one server
- Fixed an exploit
v41.24 - 05/08/2024 - Minor version for servers
- Fixed a server crash from running train cars in a loop.
v41.23 (41.18 client) - 05/08/2024 - Major version for servers and PC clients
- Gigantoraptor has been integrated into the main game and can be removed from the mod list
- Prevented some structures from being placed on train car that caused issues such as Elevators, Poker Table
- Fixed being able to go over the max amount of Train Platform cars
- Each Train Platform cars now count 5 toward the Personal Tame Limit
- Fixed attached Platform cars going invisible when the Engine gets destroyed
- Fixed bad teleport spot when using "Go to Engine" option on a train
- Fixed Trains spawning in as wild when placing them above the tame limit
- Fixed Creatures being unable to base on Rafts/Motorboat & Platform Saddles
- Fixed the Vault's collision to match its model
- Fixed Tent not repairing correctly
- Fixed picking up a Swivel Stool turns it into a regular chair
- Fixed buried Treasure Chest preventing Cryopods from being deployed
- Saloon doors now have a new animation when opening and closing using the auto-door functionality
- Added new Auto-door option to the Frontier Structure Skin set that allows regular doors to be skinned to opt into auto-door functionality
- Fixed being unable to remove Bolas from ally or tamed dinos when on a server
- Fixed the player character corpse sometimes turning invisible in Single Player
- Fixed Vaccuum cubes sometimes showing a double reflection
- Fixed the physics of structures when demolished such as Lamppost, Pedastal, Gravestone
- Fixed weather visuals not displaying correctly if joining the map mid weather event
- Reduced the brightness of Fabricator's emissive lights
- Fixed being unable to open Trap Doors when using a ladder
- Fixed baby corpses being sometimes being unharvestable
- Fixed an issue that caused tamed Creatures to be deleted on restart if they were uploaded and then downloaded onto the same server/SP
- Adjusted the Leech attachment on dinos to prevent them appearing floating too far away or inside the creature
- Fixed the player character's feet clipping into the ground when crouching
- Fixed several Player Character model clipping issues
- Fixed several clipping issues with the Outlaw Armor skin
- Fixed several clipping issues with the Manticore Armor skin
- Fixed dark texture appearing above Female Player Character's chest
- Fixed Character Creation screen appearing foggy on specific graphic settings
- Fixed being unable to see another player's drawing on a canvas
- Adjusted white coloring to be more pigmented and visible on structures
- Fixed an issue with carts when falling down a far distance
- Fixed automatic transfer of consumables to troughs feature not working after server restart
- Cart option to toggle transfer of consumables to troughs can now be toggled on the extra Multiuse wheel (R for PC)
- Fixed being unable to access bags of destroyed structures that were placed on a cart
- Fixed unconscious dinos/players not updating their position correctly when on a platform saddle/raft
- Updated the blood impact VFX of several creatures to better match their blood color, such as Rock Elemental, Deathworm and Achatina
- Fixed the Afro hairstyle fading out at too close of a distance
- Added ammo blueprints into the supply crate loot tables
- Fixed Scorched Earth supply crates dropping saddles of dinos that do not spawn there
- Fixed dropped Black Pearls looking like the Silica Pearl model
- Fixed Heatstroke being applied to players on The Island
- Fixed Heatstroke not being applied to players properly on Scorched Earth
- Made an adjustment to Broodmother arena to fix a spot used to cheese the bossfight
- Fixed an issue that allowed a weapon to be equipped when mounting on a dino that does not allow weapons
- Fixed an issue that would cause the player to fall unconscious when re-mounting a flyer if they crashed while riding one
- Speculative fix for Player Characters appearing rotated towards the position they are looking in while mounted
- Fixed Quarter Foundation HP being the same as a full-sized one, is now equal to a Triangle foundation
- Reduced Thatch Window Wall HP
- Fixed wild Wyvern nests having multiple eggs stacking up on the same spot
- Fixed wild Wyvern nests being removed on sever restart leaving a floating egg in place
- Uprezzed Wyvern egg textures
- Fixed floating rivets on the Metal Gateframe model
- Fixed messed up textures on Metal Quarter wall
- Fixed Vessel changing how many handles it has when switching between empty/full model
- Fixed low fps caused by Mirror structure when activated
- Fixed map coordinates displaying differently on Player Map, Mini-map, Tek Gauntlets
- Fixed Scarf not showing in paint preview window for Rustler Hat
- Fixed Dino/Player poop and pearls clipping through the ground
- Fixed eggs flying away when dropped on the ground
- Adjusted several multi-use icons
- Fixed Mantis attacks dealing more damage than intended with unconventional weapons (Paintbrush, spyglass, scissors)
- Gigantoraptor merged to the base game
- Fixed Gigantoraptor bonding imprint not adding to pre-existing imprint % properly
- Fixed Phoenix sometimes teleporting to origin after Super Heat event stops
- Fixed Phoenix not dropping Black Pearls
- Fixed Morellatops stopping to drink water when it has a valid Follow target
- Fixed Morellatops water value being clamped to 750 if it has a higher capacity due to imprinting
- Fixed an issue with Morellatops water drinking VFX particles
- Fixed Morellatops hating Tents
- Fixed Fasolasuchus providing too little resources when harvested
- Fixed Fasolasuchus being unable to bury when affected by a Yuty's courage buff
- Fixed Mantis claw swipe trail VFX being too bright inside caves
- Fixed being unable to equip a shovel if you do not own Bob's Tall Tales
- Fixed being able to forcetame an Oasisaur without owning Bob's Tall Tales
- Fixed being able to access the resource inventory of an Oasisaur that does not belong to you
- Oasisaur can no longer carry a Titanosaur
- Fixed Thyla's jump losing momentum
- Fixed Thyla sometimes continuing to slide upwards while climbing
- Fixed Fire Wyvern's breath attack hitting mounted riders
- Fixed being unable to place custom cosmetic structure skins to the hotbar
- Fixed an issue where the spear wasn't being hidden correctly, causing it to flicker in FPV when thrown
- Removed erroneous breeding option in Rock Elemental's multi-use wheel
- Fixed Rock Elemental getting points rolled into oxygen as it does not use it
- Fixed some texture issues with Rock Elemental model
- Removed erroneous "Hide in tree" option in Thyla's multi-use wheel
- Fixed Stego's plates color not appearing when switching modes
- Fixed several Thorny Dragon model issues
- Fixed incorrect baby bone scaling on Jerboa
- Fixed full body emotes playing while mounted on dinos
- Removed XP from crafting the cosmetic skins from Bob's Tall Tales
- Increase Deathworm spawns by 25% on Scorched Earth
- Alpha Deathworms guarantee drop 75 black pearls and a Treasure Map
- Fixed inaccessible Supply Crates on Scorched Earth
- Fixed Cave Supply crates spawning inside the mesh on Scorched Earth
- Fixed Queen Bees spawning inside the mesh on Scorched Earth
- Fixed ambient insect Fireflies becoming too bright at times on Scorched Earth
- Reduced the frequency of weather events on Scorched Earth
- Fixed a console issue that caused colored fog that would appear in caves on Scorched Earth
- Fixed a console issue that caused ghosting/after image effect appearing on movement
- Adjusted the collision of some trees on Scorched Earth
- Added wild creature spawns to the Trench Cave on Scorched Earth
- Fixed several mesh holes on Scorched Earth
- Made adjustments to several rat holes on Scorched Earth
- Fixed several cases of floating foliage on The Island
- Fixed several mesh holes on The Island
- Disabled the use of various console commands used to gain visual advantages (we will continue to monitor and disable more of these as necessary)
- Fixed main music not playing when launching the game in some languages
- Fixed some localization issues
- Fixed several exploits
- Fixed several server crashes
Current ARK Official Server Network Servers Version: v39.35
v39.37 - 05/01/2024 - Minor version for servers and PC clients
- Improved server performance when uploading/downloading items
- Fixed a mesh method
- Fixed a server crash
v39.35 - 04/29/2024 - Minor version for servers
- Can no longer teleport to a teleporter if it is being carried.
- Fixed an exploit
v39.33 - 04/25/2024 - Minor version server
- Updated carousel so it can hold more items.
v39.32 - 04/23/2024 - Minor version server
- Fixed losing your items when ascending on Scorched Earth.
- Fixed an Exploit.
v39.26 - 04/17/2024 - Minor version for servers
- Reverted the following fix "Fixed losing items when ascending on Scorched Earth and downloading on the same server" as it had some unintended side-effects
v39.27 (39.24 client) - 04/16/2024 - Minor version for servers and clients
- Fix for foliage respawning on top of structures when restarting servers. (You may notice one rock remaining on the first boot, but later reboots will correct it. This deployment/patch should keep most the foliage from respawning, but you will want to clear out any remaining rocks that appear over the next few days to prevent from structure/item loss when we reenable antimesh destruction.)
- Fix for losing items when ascending on Scorched Earth map.
- Fixed an Exploit.
- Fixed losing items when ascending on Scorched Earth and downloading on the same server
- Fixed various Scorched Earth foliage respawning through structures on server restart
v39.23 - 04/12/2024 - Minor version for servers
- Fixed an issue affecting server performance
v39.18 (39.18 client) - 04/10/2024 - Minor version for servers and clients
- Fixed an issue that prevented players from downloading their characters
- Fixed an issue that prevented players from transferring onto a server with item downloads disabled
- Fixed Oasisaur's foliage being destroyed when placing down a water tank on it
- Fixed visual issue with Oasisaur when the client was set to some languages
- Fixed an issue with Oasisaur's damage overlay not displaying
- Fixed windows resolution not saving correctly when restarting the client
- Fixed foliage interaction not working correctly in some languages
- Fixed an exploit
- Fixed a server hang
v39.6 (39.4 client) - 04/05/2024 - Minor version for servers and clients
- Fixed an issue with Oasisaur not being tamable on servers with ForceAllStructureLocking=True
- Fixed a lighting issue during Scorched Earth's ascension
- Fixed Oasisaur's resource inventory sometimes disappearing on stasis/unstasis
- Fixed Oasisaur's resource inventory displaying unintentional multiuse options
- Fixed a case where Oasisaur's visual foliage would disappear unintentionally
- Fixed an issue that caused the Morellatops to appear crouched down lower than intended
- Fixed all cases of Treasure Maps prompting the player to purchase "Bob's Tall Tales" when they already own it
- Fixed an issue with the Shovel's digging animation
- Fixed an issue that caused the equipped Shovel to float in the air after dying
- Fixed several mesh holes on Scorched Earth
- Fixed several cases of floating foliage on Scorched Earth
- Fixed cases where the Manticore's Loot crate would be the incorrect color
- Fixed several mesh holes on The Island
- Fixed being unable to pixel paint the Hanging Sign
- Fixed various player character clipping issues
- Performance adjustments to various meshes on Scorched Earth
- Performance adjustments to various weather VFX and lighting on Scorched Earth
v38.32 - 04/04/2024 - Minor version for servers
- Fixed an exploit
v38.31 - 04/04/2024 - Minor version for servers
- Fixed an issue that prevented some players from being able to transfer to servers with PreventDownloadItems=true
- Fixed Treasure Maps prompting the player to purchase "Bob's Tall Tales" when they already own it
v38.27 - 04/03/2024 - Minor version for servers
- Fixed issue with Mod UI elements sometimes overlapping main menu when exiting.
- Fixed dpad movement of mod ui from create game.
- Fixed when clicking on a mod link from discovery or main menu now takes you to the mod.
- Oasisaur - Fix for being unable to access resource inventory after stasis.
v38.26 - 04/03/2024 - Minor version for servers
- Babies no longer drop death essence.
- No longer lose structures/dinos due to anti-mesh on server restart. (may need to harvest respawned resources on restart)
- Fixed an Exploit
(38.9 PC client) - 03/29/2024 - Minor version for servers and clients
Scorched Earth and Bob's Tall Tales Release
Bug Fixes & QoL
- Added new structures: Thin Pillar & Beam, Quarter Foundations
Fixed a case where pixel painting the player character appeared choppy
- Fixed several issues with Female character's hands not lining up correctly in some animations
- Fixed an animation popping issue with the Female character
- Fixed the Sapped debuff UI from Rhyniognatha overlapping the hotbar
- Fixed an issue that caused Giganotosaurus' rage to apply to all Gigas in range
- Fixed several map holes on The Island
- Fixed several floating foliage cases on The Island
- Fixed an issue that caused the wood pillar to protrude through ceilings
- Fixed several ground conforming issues on Megaloceros, Yutyrannus, Carnosaurus, Stegosaurus
- Fixed an issue that caused artifacting pixels to appear around objects and at the edges of the screen
- Fixed cases where players appeared to rubberband while moving on Rafts and dino platform saddles
- Attempted fix for the Dragon boss sometimes appearing invisible to players
- Buff timer fonts now have an outline to make them easier to read
- Added the current structure count towards the structure cap to the extended HUD when in the structure placement preview
- Helmets and skins equipped on dinos will retain like saddles when they are cryopodded
- Dino neuter/spay status is now displayed in their floating HUD info
- Tek binoculars now show remaining bullets on friendly turrets
- Added a UI client option to hide enemy structure cosmetics
- Added the ability to water crop plots while riding Morellatops with the Crouch button
- Morellatops can now be set to autonomously water nearby crop plots with a multiuse toggle
- Painting canvas now has a dynamic version to create custom sized canvases
- Players with C4 in their inventory now have an option to "Boobytrap" structures
- PS5 - Fixed character preview not working correctly when using scissors to adjust the character.
- PS5 - Dedicated storage should now correctly display the amount of items that are stored
v36.27 - 03/29/2024 - Minor version for servers
- Fixed a rare server crash during ascension.
- Fixed a bug with Rhyniognatha where biting as you pick up someone would instantly kill them.
- Fixed an exploit involving Rocket Turret
- Now a chance for Easter colors when dinos spawn (until April 8th)!
- Unofficial servers can enable this with the parameter -EasterColors
- John animated skin can now be colorized.
v36.24 (36.23 PC Client) - 03/22/2024 - Minor version for servers and PC clients
- Fixed an exploit
- Added Additions Ascended: Acrocanthosaurus to Official mod servers
PC Client
- Dear Jane note unlock now appears correctly when unlocked
v36.22 - 03/19/2024 - Minor version for servers
- Fixed an issue with Teleporters becoming unusable.
v36.21 - 03/19/2024 - Minor version for servers
- Fixed issue where pinging from the map can cause you to DC.
- Server memory improvements.
v36.19 - 03/17/2024 - Minor version for servers
- Fixed an Exploit
- Fixed a Server crash
- Fixed a Server issue causing clients to crash
- Server memory improvements
v36.18 - 03/15/2024 - Minor version for servers and clients
- Fix for Female pose when looking down so it is no longer so extreme
- Fix for Female left arm deformation
- Fix for Female chest clipping into multiple guns
- Improved Female mosh pit emote facial animation
- Fix for Female Karampus costume skin right hand deformation
- Fix for a crash that can occur with out of date mods
- Fixed an exploit
- Server memory stability improvements
- Increased mod storage limit from 10GB to 20GB
v36.12 - 03/11/2024 - Minor version for unofficial servers
- Fixed a crash
v36.11 - 03/11/2024 - Minor version for servers
- Fixed some crashes
v36.8 (36.7 PC client) - 03/11/2024 - Major version for servers and PC clients
Patch Notes
- Improved character model pipeline for armors, weapons, and animations. Removed redundant assets and smoothened out the process for creating and implementing new assets.
- Upgraded Scissors to allow players to update their appearance using similar UI as initial character creation. See this thread for more information: https://survivetheark.com/index.php?/forums/topic/726080-preparing-for-scorched-earth-human-character-pipeline-changes/
- Love Ascended : Migrated needed assets into the base game so the mod can be disabled.
- Fixed some server crashes
- Fixed some exploits
Map Fixes
- Fixed large number of holes in the map
- Fixed some misaligned landscape objects either floating or inside objects
- Fixed Swamp Cave lootdrop floating above terrain
- Fixed multiple map issues in Overworld
- Fixed Under Water Cave west lighting and artifacts on cave walls
- Fixed an issue with Caverns of Lost Hope shadow flickering
- Updated Redwood Waterfall color to match river color
- Fixed some Tek cave streaming issues
- Fixed skylight override blending issue at tek volcanic cavern entrance
- Fixed bounds issue on under water east cave
Bug Fixes
- Fixed Pteranodon Saddle clipping issue
- Fixed Araneo poking through the saddle
- Fixed "crease" lines in Character pixel painting
- Character will now play correct animations when going unconscious or dying in water
- Fixed dinos not conforming to the ground correctly while in torpor. (Sarco / Titanoboa)
- Fixed bad texture in dragon arena
- Fixed an issue in Caverns of Lost Faith where the water dripping from ceiling also showed while you are under water
- Fixed an issue where player character Male/Females knees appear to bend/jolt forward slightly after standing up
- Fixed an issue where the view info for Tribe option is displaying an empty engram page, rather than tribe info
- Extended the tree platform pickup timer
- You can no longer pick up the bed while it's on cooldown.
- Fixed an issue where picking up a water tank snapped above another tank will pick up both
- Fixed an incorrect HUD display on some structures
- Can no longer replace normal doors with secret doors
- Fixed an issue where secret door opened too far
- Fixed issue where supply crate beam is occasionally segmented after the crate lands and stays like this for a while
- Fixed lava splash VFX elements floating above the Volcanic Cavern Lava River surface
- Improved Otter LODs on lower settings
- Updated Icons Stone Doorway, Stone Hatchframe, Stone Reinforced Gate, Auto Turret, Heavy Auto Turret
- Fixed some flying trees
- Improved foliage behaviour in strong wind scenarios
- Fixed an issue where Brood mother arena lighting would blink on and off as player moves
- Fixed Female animation when aiming with bows
- Fixed TPV animation on Longneck Rifle
- Fixed some weapon 3D scaling issues
- Fixed an issue where Co-ords from the overlay map or the interactable UI window are not identical
- Fixed issues with flyers passing through mesh
- Fixed an issue where Bola status was not being properly conveyed to players
- Fixed issues where you cannot handcuff other players
- Fixed occasions where crafting items with the Replicator and wireless crafting can cause the server to run bad
- Fixed Dragon boss incorrectly receiving the Alpha dino damage reduction buff
v35.16 - 03/08/2024 - Minor version for servers
- Fixed - Teleporting Dinos to a raised teleporter in an area with no players could cause the Dino to fall through.
- Fixed multiple server crashes.
- Improved Server memory usage and reduced leaks.
- Fixed an exploit.
v35.13 - 03/01/2024 - Minor version for PC clients
- Gigantoraptor Patch Notes
- Wild Gigantoraptor babies will now only feel comfortable approaching the survivor if its parent is able to return to its nest
- Fixed a case where new hunt targets would display with fully bonded Gigantoraptor passengers.
- Fixed Eggs visually disappearing from the Gigantoraptor's saddle when restarting Single Player.
- Adjusted the description of Gigantoraptor feather.
- Removed Ants as potential hunt targets during Gigantoraptor bonding training as they have lower render distance and could cause a hunt to activate with no indicator visible.
- Fixed Wild Gigantoraptor babies getting stuck in their nests.
- Updated wild Gigantoraptor baby claiming text to more accurately indicate they cannot be claimed by survivors when their parent has been killed.
- Updated bonded dino and egg HUD elements to fix overlapping hotbar when using higher than default values.
- Added ability to pickup babies in front of you with AltFire (Left Ctrl single press, hold and release RB on gamepad after 0.33 secs).
- Updated bonding training to clear/ lose training target if you get too far away.
- Fixed issue with Gigantoraptor nests not getting cleared out.
- Added check for ini option OverrideBondedPassImprintMultiplier in ServerSettings section to override percentage of imprint that is passed onto bonded babies.
- Fix issues with Gigantoraptor not spawning with other mods that already override the Therizino.
Patch Notes
- Ally names now display when wearing a Ghillie Suit.
- Fixed being unable to ping targets correctly while being carried by an ally flyer.
- Fixed an issue that caused FPS to drop when opening doors with lights turned on.
- Cosmetic tab now allows item filtering.
- Fixed light sources on rafts not producing light.
v35.11 (35.12 PC client) - 02/28/2024 - Minor version for servers and PC clients
- Gigantoraptor is live on The Island!
- You can download the Gigantoraptor mod here:https://legacy.curseforge.com/ark-survival-ascended/mods/gigantoraptor
- Patch Notes
- Fixed unable to place some structure skins
- Custom Cosmetic UI fixes
- Fixed issue with Photomode causing a desync
- Fixed a crash
- Fixed an exploit
- v35.7 - 02/26/2024 - Minor version for PC clients
- Fixed an issue with dinos conforming to the ground
v35.6 (35.6 client) - 02/26/2024 - Major version for servers and clients
- Love Ascended Mod Removal
- Servers will need to use the launch parameter that we added previously when you disable Love Ascended to prevent losing event cosmetics/items.
- As an interim solution (before integrating mod elements into the core game), we have added a "-passivemods=[ModID],[ModID]" command line option. This option will disable a mod's functionality, while still loading its data, serving as a temporary measure until a permanent solution is implemented. The passivemod command line should be used in conjunction with "-mods=[ModID],[ModID]", where the passivemod's ID is listed first.
- Example using Love Ascended: -mods=927084,ModID,ModID -passivemods=927084
- Patch Notes
- Added a new Cosmetics UI, accessible via a button inside the inventory screen
- Optimizations to tamed creature eating. Creatures will now scale how often they look for food in troughs based on how hungry they are, up to a maximum of 10 minutes.
- Updated various item icons
- Fixed various dino saddle clipping issues
- Fixed various dino texture issues
- Fixed various dino ground conforming and animation issues
- Fixed armor durability damage looking darker than intended
- Fixed an issue with elevator tracks that caused floating structures
- Fixed an issue that caused the Dragon Boss to get stuck on the outside of its arena walls
- Fixed the imprint icon displaying as red when imprinting is completed
- Fixed an issue that caused players to get stuck in the transfer UI
- Fixed Veggie Cake heal over time not working correctly when digesting buff is active
- Fixed fishing mini-game prompts displaying gamepad controls if using KBM
- Fixed Show/Hide Range icons being inverted on Tek Dedicated Storage
- Fixed Broodmother (Beta) Portal displaying the incorrect level requirement, now correctly displays level 50
- Fixed Dino Candy causing creatures to display erroneous heart icon next to their stats
- Fixed Cosmetic Tab not remembering its sorting preset
- Disabled the use of various console commands used to gain visual advantages (we will continue to monitor and disable more of these as necessary).
- Fixed some client GPU crashes
- Fixed multiple exploits
- Fixed a client crash that could occur when opening inventories
- Fixed cases where Dragon Boss may appear invisible
v34.85 - 02/22/2024 - Minor version for servers
- Fixed a few exploits
- Fixed a server crash
- Ongoing improvements to transfer stability
v34.84 - 02/19/2024 - Minor version for servers
- Fixed a case where a server would get stuck saving
v34.83 server (34.82 PC client) - 02/14/2024 - Minor version for servers and clients
- Unofficial transfers can now be enabled
- If you are running your own cluster you can enable this with: -clusterID=[clustername]
- Fixed an exploit
- Fixed a Server Crash
- Fixed animation issue with Heart-Shaped Sunglasses
- Fixed issue with Lovebugs taking all the Rhiniognatha spawns
- Fixed issue with some weapons not damaging Lovebugs
- Fixed some cases where players could not download their uploaded characters
v34.75 server (34.75 PC client) - 02/14/2024 - Minor version for servers and clients
- Babies are now being tracked again
- Dino Movement improvements
- We've implemented the auto-character restoration system so that in the event of lost characters the game will try to restore them automatically
v34.72 - 02/13/2024 - Minor version for servers
- Fixed a crash
v34.69 - 02/13/2024 - Minor version for PC clients
- Fixes vfx issue from previouscook
- Clicking URLs while in fullscreen mode will minimize the game to focus your browser
v34.65 - 02/12/2024 - Minor version for servers
- Fixed a crash
- Fixed an issue preventing placement of event structure skins
v34.61 - 02/11/2024 - Minor version for PC clients
- Fixed blurry near-to-camera shadows
v34.58 - 02/10/2024 - Minor version for servers
- Fixed an exploit
- Fixed a crash
- Added admin server command "RedownloadModsOnServerRestart"
v34.51 - 02/08/2024 - Minor version for servers
- Disabled dino baby tracking as a temp fix for baby tracking crash on consoles.
- Fixed some server crashes
v34.51 - 02/05/2024 - Minor version for PC clients
- Fix for Dino Baby tracking crash
v34.49 (34.48 client) - 02/08/2024 - Minor version for servers and clients
- Patch Notes
- Winter Wonderland content has been merged into the base game, so you no longer need to run the mod on your servers.
- Simple Game Framework Devkit Update with Steamboat Willie Game Example
- The CrossARK system is now enabled for Official Servers and will be coming to unofficial next week.
- Enabled the Custom Cosmetic Skins with Steamboat Willie Skin and Structure Mod
- Example
- Official Servers, by default, will have an approved set of Custom Cosmetics featured on the Mods UI page.
- The approved list can be modified by modifying the following option in GameUserSettings.ini
- [ServerSettings]
- CosmeticWhitelistOverride="URL"
- To disable the Custom Cosmetic system on your server, use the following commandline parameter: -DisableCustomCosmetics
- Bug Fixes
- PvE is now using the less aggressive version of the anti-mesh system. Remains unchanged on PvP.
- Fixed a bug where Single Player would fail to save
- Adjusted the hitbox of the beelzebufo's attacks so it can more easily reach Meganeura above it
- Creature Tracker filter "Low HP Creatures" now excludes baby creatures
- Added missing icons for Species X plants
- Prevented baby Tusoteuthis from producing oil, so that it is less tedious to feed
- Rhyniognatha's placed structures will no longer restart their pick-up timer
- Boss corpses can now be harvested so that players no longer get stuck inside them (Dragon, Megapithecus, Broodmother)
- Unclaimed dinos no longer count as enemy dinos when deploying a cryopod
- Amphibious dinos will no longer be uncryoable outside of water if they require it (This won't affect babies already in cryopods, but will affect all future ones going forward)
- Kaprosuchus no longer gets points added to oxygen stat (as it does not use it)
- Added baby age progress on tracked tamed POI
- Made the hotbar quick swap respect keybinds vs using set keys 1 through 0
- Added dynamic text on Spray Painter and Tek Binoculars descriptions for gamepad controls
- Some terrain in the Megapithecus boss arena can no longer be based on to prevent cheesing the bossfight
- Fixed an issue that sometimes caused a visual obstruction/flicker in FPV when a weapon is equipped
- Fixed oxygen sometimes not regenerating on dinos and players when swimming at the surface of water
- Fixed Species X plants being able to be picked up
- Fixed Tek roof, ramp & stairs can not being grindable
- Fixed Tek Leggings & Tek Gauntlets missing descriptions
- Fixed Sarco's bite attacks being small causing them to miss the majority of their attacks
- Fixed being able to place Tek Turrets on motorboats on Official servers
- Fixed rubberbanding when using Tek Leggings ability to move while overencumbered
- Fixed multiple display issues of cryopodded dinos in the Display Case
- Fixed an issue that would cause flyers to walk forward on their own after landing, after using the "Whistle flyer to land" whistle
- Fixed Tek Glove VFX getting stuck on the player visually after using a Tek Teleporter on a server
- Fixed "Default Location" not displaying on Tek Teleporters on server
- Fixed getting stuck inside Alpha Carno with flyers, such as Rhyniognatha
- Fixed Gigantopithecus being unable to be pixel painted
- Fixed an issue causing poop to visually disappear on the ground
- Fixed water dinos instantly dying when teleporting away from them in Singleplayer
- Fixed the inability to damage flyers that are carrying the player with hitscan weapons
- Fixed Arthropleura visually floating up above the structure they are based on
- Fixed difficulty snapping ladders down from hatch frames when next to walls
- Fixed an issue causing tames on the Dino tracker to be highlighted erroneously
- Fixed a bug that allowed unpowered Tek Teleporters to be teleported to
- Fixed a typo in the Dino tracker
- Fixed a player character teeth texture issue
- Fixed female training dummy holding weapons incorrectly
- Fixed low fps movement of clients connected to a non-dedicated server
- Fixed scuba mask visual effect remaining active when switching between FPV/TPV and riding a raft
- Fixed rank icons on some structures not matching up with the actual rank
- Fixed Battle Tartare recipe being missing from Industrial Cooker and Cooking Pot
- Fixed "Enable Public Transport" toggle being available without Tek Teleporter engram
- Fixed an issue that allowed players to get outside of the Dragon Arena on some dinos
- Fixed Cryofridge showing "Show Cryopod Range" instead of "Enter Pin Code" for allys
- Fixed Ankylosaurus sometimes collecting berries with main attack
- Fixed several issues caused by Giant Bee sting attacks
- Fixed cryopod removing tribe name from Tek Binoculars
- Fixed inability to cryopod dinos after removing them from a Procoptodon pouch
- Fixed being able to dismount players with Baryonyx on PVE
- Fixed Inclusion/Exclusion turret options not working correctly
- Fixed Moschops inconsistency when harvesting special resources
- Fixed an issue which caused players to fall out of the bed they were laying in
- Fixed damage over time effects not dealing damage properly due to the "digesting" buff
- Fixed corpses blocking projectiles and instant hit weapons
- Fixed an issue allowing players to move faster on land than intended using Scuba flippers
- Fixed "Wants Care In" tooltip not displaying when holding E with Dino Tooltip option set to "Only Action"
- Fixed Procoptodon sometimes not playing kick animation when server is under stress
- Fixed a Battleye timeout after ascension
- Fixed being unable to tame Equus with gamepad due to instant dismount on input
- Fixed Minimap displaying incorrect coordinates
- Fixed not staying locked onto players in Spectator Mode
- Fixed already installed mods showing as needing to be installed when joining a server
- Fixed PlayersJoinNoCheckList.txt not working with -exclusivejoin (now reads EOS ids)
- Disabled the use of various console commands used to gain visual advantages (we will continue to monitor and disable more of these as necessary).
- Fixed multiple exploits
- Fixed client crash related to painted canvases
- Fixed multiple server crashes
v33.83 - 02/04/2024 - Minor version for servers
- Fixed an exploit
v33.78 - 02/05/2024 - Minor version for clients
- Official server logging
v33.79 - 02/04/2024 - Minor version for servers
- Fixed an exploit
v33.78 - 02/02/2024 - Minor version for servers
- Server performance improvements
v33.77 - 02/02/2024 - Minor version for PC clients
- Performance improvement - Limit Client requests for Dino Tracker updates to every 5 seconds to improve server performance while we investigate ways we can refactor the system to make it more performant.
v33.76 - 02/01/2024 - Minor version for servers
- Server performance improvements related to Dino Ticking (Dinos that aren't doing anything are much cheaper for the server).
v33.72 - 01/31/2024 - Minor version for servers
- Performance improvements
- Disabled the ability to declare tribe war on Official PVE
v33.67 - 01/26/2024 - Minor version for PC clients
- Performance optimization to Creature Tracking List
- Fixed tribe data sometimes not replicating to clients
v33.66 - 01/25/2024 - Minor version for PC clients
- Fixed industrial cooker not stasising properly
- Performance optimization to Creature Tracking List
v33.63 - 01/23/2024 - Minor version for PC clients
- Fixed fluid interaction and volumetric clouds
v33.59 - 01/23/2024 - Minor version for servers
- Fixed Crop plots not updating correctly
v33.56 - 01/19/2024 - Minor version for PC clients
- Fixed irrigation status not displaying correctly
v33.53 - 01/19/2024 - Minor version for servers and PC clients
- Performance improvements
- Mod installation prompt should now only display on a server when you attempt to join it
v33.49 - 01/18/2024 - Minor version for servers and PC clients
- Fixed cannons being unable to fire when placed on platform saddles
- Fixed Megapithecus boss reward crate sometimes not spawning after defeating him
- Fixed Tusoteuthis not wanting to eat during taming when the server is under stress
- Fixed Basilosarus babies sometimes spawning under the mesh
- Fixed being able to start the same boss fight in multiple locations, which would result in both groups being destroyed
- Fixed multiple client crashes
v33.47 - 01/17/2024 - Minor version for servers
- Fixed an exploit
v33.46 - 01/11/2024 - Minor version for servers
- Fixed a server crash
- Bosses can no longer be lured by Giant Bee Honey
v33.41 - 01/11/2024 - Minor version for servers
- Fixed an exploit
v33.37 - 01/11/2024 - Minor version for servers and clients
- Fixed turrets targetingand firing at thrown enemy cryopods
- Fixed an issue where dinos would visually fly up into the sky
- Fixed an issue where wireless crafting resource amounts were not displaying accurately
v33.34 - 01/10/2024 - Minor version for servers
- Fixed an exploit
- Increased dino render distance
v33.33 - 01/10/2024 - Minor version for servers
- Fixed an issue where all users would transmit audio when the server was shutdown
- Added additional logging for server management
- Winter Wonderland Mod Removal
- With this patch we added a server launch parameter that will be needed when you disable Winter Wonderland to prevent losing event cosmetics/items.
- For servers hosted with Nitrado, they will be adding a checkbox soon/ASAP to add the launch parameter specifically for the Winter Wonderland event.
- Due to the conclusion of the event, the Winter Wonderland Mod will be disabled on Officials. However the removal of the mod poses potential data loss risks to items/skins earned during the event.
- As an interim solution (before integrating mod elements into the core game), we have added a "-passivemods=[ModID],[ModID]" command line option. This option will disable a mod's functionality, while still loading its data, serving as a temporary measure until a permanent solution is implemented. The passivemod command line should be used in conjunction with "-mods=[ModID],[ModID]", where the passivemod's ID is listed first.
- Example: -mods=927090,ModID,ModID -passivemods=927090
- v33.28 - 01/05/2024 - Minor version for servers and PC clients
- Fixed server stall and player disconnect when teleporting away from a large base
- Fixed dismissed "Last Death" POI Icon reappearing after relogging
- Fixed Carcharodontosaurus' bite hitbox being inconsistent
- Fixed a case of floating structures remaining after demolishing a Tree Platform
- Improved the accuracy of server ping displayed on the escape menu
- Server Performance optimizations
- Client Fixes
- Fixed Armor getting deleted when body is destroyed in Singleplayer
- Fixed a client freeze
- v33.24 - 01/04/2024 - Minor version for servers
- Performance optimizations
- Fixed an exploit
- v33.23 - 01/04/2024 - Minor version for servers
- Fixed fertilized eggs not falling to the ground properly when server is under stress
- Fixed an issue with Rhyniognatha moving powered structures out of range and those structures staying powered
- Fixed multiple exploits
- v33.21 - 01/02/2024 - Minor version for servers
- Fixed an exploit
- v33.18 (server) - 12/21/2023 - Minor version for servers
- Performance optimization
- v33.17 (Official Servers only) - 12/26/2023 - Minor version for servers and clients
- Added some extra logging to Official Servers
- v33.16 (Official Servers only) - 12/23/2023 - Minor version for servers and clients
- Tuned some networking values for better for performance on Official Servers.
- Winter Wonderland Mod Update
- Fixed some cases where you weren't getting the correct amount of naughty or nice points depending on your action
- Fixed the item quality scaling on letters to Raptor Claus for armors, saddles, and weapons.
- v33.15 (server and client) - 12/20/2023 - Minor version for servers and clients
- Bug Fixes
- Using Cryopods on dinos with specialized harvesting levels no longer removes those levels when deployed.
- This will also refund any missing level up points on currently broken dinos.
- Disabled the enemy check for Cryo deployment on PVE servers.
- This can be overridden in GameUserSettings with DisableCryopodEnemyCheck=False
- Using Cryopods no longer removes Nuetered/Spayed state on dinos when deployed.
- Fixed a server crash.
- Additional Changes
- Soft Tame Server Limit -These changes are still disabled by default on all platforms, but here's a look at what's to come.
- Implemented a new Soft Tame Server Limit, default value set to 5000 dinos.
- This functionality is currently DISABLED BY DEFAULT on Official and Unofficial servers, but can be enabled with the configurationsfurther down. We’ll be looking to enable this on our Official Network in later January depending on the impact of cryos on our servers.
- Dinos above the Soft Tame Server Limit will be marked “For Cryo” and display an icon and a timer indicating how soon they need to becryopodded before they are automatically destroyed.
- Dinos marked and dinos destroyed by this system will be logged in the tribe log
- This differs from the standard tame limit, as it still allows new players to join servers and tame creatures above the 5000 limit, whereaspreviously, they would not have been able to tame or breed creatures at the server cap.
- Soft Tame Server Limit configurable settings:
- GameUserSettings.ini under [ServerSettings]
- DestroyTamesOverTheSoftTameLimit=True - enables destroying tames over the limit, default is false
- MaxTamedDinos_SoftTameLimit=5000 - set the server-wide soft tame limit
- MaxTamedDinos_SoftTameLimit_CountdownForDeletionDuration=604800 - set the timer for destroy in seconds
- v33.11 (server) v33.9 (client) - 12/21/2023 - Major version for servers and clients
- Cryopod & Cryofridge Release
- Cryopod and Cryofridge have been added and are now level 50 unlockable Engrams
- When a Cryofridge is placed, they take 5 minutes to "activate"
- Cryopod can only be released within range of an "activated" and powered Cryofridge (range set to 6500 currently)
- PVP Only: Cryopod can not be released if there are enemies nearby (range set to 3500 currently)
- Dinos cannot be cryopodded if damaged within 60 seconds
- Dino's mating cooldown will now tick down correctly within a cryopod
- Cryofridge storage capacity has been increased to 120 slots
- Cryopods can now be queued up when crafting them in supply drops and obelisks (previously was one at a time)
- Cryopodded dinos can be stored and displayed on the Display Case structure
- Cryopod configurable settings:
GameUserSettings.ini under [ServerSettings]
DisableCryopodEnemyCheck=True - will ignore the enemy player/structure/dino checks
AllowCryoFridgeOnSaddle=True - will allow Cryofridge to be placed on rafts/saddles
DisableCryopodFridgeRequirement=True - will disable the Cryofridge requirement for releasing cryopodded dinos
- Survival of the Fittest Release
- Survival of the Fittest mod is now available CrossPlatform! Select the SOTF option at the main menu to start playing!
- ARK: Survival of the Fittest is a Battle Royale mod for ARK: Survival Ascended, pitting up to 60 combatants against each other in a fast-paced, action-packed struggle for survival, where players are ultimately pushed into an epic final showdown leading their Dinosaur Armies into battle. SOTF focuses on large-scale creature-army confrontations, combined with an optional unique Real Time Strategy overlay. By using tactics and strategy to assemble a fighting-force of history’s most powerful primeval creatures, only one tribe will survive!
- Winter Wonderland Event Release
- Winter wonderland is live!
- Additional Patch Release Notes
- Fixed full costume skins looking fully damaged when equipped without a chestpiece
- Added updated audio for greenhouse structure set
- Underwater audio can now be adjusted with the SFX slider (was previously Master only)
- Player characters now hold bows correctly while swimming
- Fixed being able to imprint baby dinos without requiring or consuming the item asked for
- Fixed carried dinos sometimes desyncing for other players
- Fixed incorrect weather displaying when joining a server during a weather event
- Fixed moon color changing drastically during weather state change
- Fixed Tek Chest boost not working underwater when overweight
- Fixed double door placement sometimes being obstructed
- Fixed behemoth Gate Frame & Door destroyed mesh being oversized
- Fixed ladders being obstructed when placing them on beams
- Fixed Tek Replicator, Industrial Forge and Tek Teleporter placement being obstructed inside Underwater Vacuum Compartments
- Fixed being able to store structures that are not within their pick-up timer by replacing a supporting structure and picking that up, it will now demolish correctly
- Fixed name not displaying on Display Case structure
- Fixed character jittery movement that would occur after relogging, and would require respawning to fix
- Fixed oviraptor's missing icon for Egg Collection
- Oviraptor now collects aquatic eggs and no physics eggs (Arthro, Scorpion, Spider)
- Fixed cases where insect eggs would fall through the mesh
- Fixed multiple cases where the Tribe Rename cooldown was not working correctly
- Timer for Tribe Rename is now displayed on the UI when on cooldown
- The command "enablespectator" now requires a true/false bool for destroying the character or not, i.e. "cheat enablespectator 1" will function as before
- All application icons are updated to the ASA icon
- Fixed an issue that caused the players to get stuck floating when jumping up on a raft
- Adjusted Raft collision slightly to make it easier to jump up from the front and back
- Fixed an issue where entering water while grappled was not putting the character in the swimming state
- Fixed camera breaking with enabling photo-mode while in a passenger seat
- Fixed Session List option "Show Player Servers" not checking correctly when selecting the box
- Fixed Session List option "Show Player Servers" not remembering previous checked/unchecked state
- Selecting or deselecting Session List option "Show Player Servers" will now refresh the server session list
- Disabled the use of various console commands used to gain visual advantages (we will continue to monitor and disable more of these as necessary)
- Fixed multiple server crashes
- Fixed multiple client crashes
- v32.35 (server) - 12/20/2023 - Minor version for servers
- Fixed an exploit
- v32.33 (server) - 12/18/2023 - Minor version for servers
- Fixed a few server crashes
- Fixed a few exploits
- v32.32 (server) - 12/18/2023 - Minor version for servers and clients
- Improved network-movement for clients
- Fixed an exploit
- v32.24 (server and client) - 12/14/2023 - Minor version for servers and clients
- Updated how unofficial servers are listed to prevent errors and exploits
- To see non-commercially (non-Nitrado) hosted Unofficial Servers, please enable the checkbox "Show Player Servers" and refresh the session list
- Fixed some session listing bugs
- v32.23 (server) - 12/08/2023 - Minor version for servers
- Fixed an exploit
- v32.17 (server) - 12/11/2023 - Minor version for servers
- Fixed an exploit
- v32.21 (server) v32.19 (client) - 12/08/2023 - Minor version for servers and clients
- Server Listing Refactor
- Should now see all the available servers and filter them properly
- Fixed some server crashes
- v32.17 (server) - 12/11/2023 - Minor version for servers
- Backend changes for how servers are listed (doesn't have an impact outside our own technical analysis right now -- until we release a new client which we'll do so later)
- v32.15 (server) - 12/09/2023 - Minor version for servers and clients
- Tamed Baby Creature server optimisations to reduce cost of babies on the dedicated server by 60%
- Tamed Babies no longer refresh their bone transformations or bone modifiers on dedicated server
- Tamed Babies always use the cheaper deferred movement system (side-effect: baby movement may not look as smooth for clients)
- Tamed Babies do not have skeletalmeshes registered when under 50% maturation (side-effect: players and ridden-dinos will rubberband through babies by walking through them, however we'll gain significant server side performance from this change)
- v32.12 (server) v32.11 (client) - 12/08/2023 - Major version for servers and clients
- Turkey Trial is Live
- Event specific recipes are now on the Smithy instead of the Cooking Pot
- Fixed various issues with Tek Forcefield
- Fixed being unable to place doors in doorways when build in open Vacuum Compartment
- Fixed Tek Forcefield fuel consumption rates
- Fixed an issue causing some dinos attacks to appear jittery on server
- Fixed unconscious players visually sinking through ceilings and floors
- Adjusted Wooly Rhino socket that poop and babies spawn outside of the Rhino
- Fixed death marker not appearing if player died while logged off
- Prevented boss teleporting aquatic-only dinos with the Tek Transmitter
- Thylacoleo AI now correctly jumps from trees more consistently
- Fixed being unable to dismount with E if you have recently been hit with a Crowd Control buff
- Prevented basilosaurus from generating oil as a baby (or when dead) to make it easier to hand-feed them
- Battle Tartare now correctly increases Melee Damage
- Arthropluera no longer get wild levels into Oxygen as it does not use it
- Fixed some aspects of Tek Chest not working correctly on servers under stress
- Fixed drop in altitude when hovering while using the Tek Chest
- Fixed Ichthyornis hunt and retrieve ability sometimes not working
- Fixed crops grown in crop plots going invisible in Singleplayer after relogging
- Fixed Industrial Grinder sorting its engrams like they were items
- Industrial Grinder now uses remote/wireless crafting
- Turrets now respect the count of turrets in range regardless of tribe
- Fixed resolution scale setting sometimes not saving
- Fixed Plant Species X sometimes not growing correctly on rafts when the server restarts
- Fixed Basilosaurus attacks sometimes not registering server is under stress
- Fixed sometimes getting pushed underneath the raft when dismounting it
- Fixed Elevator platforms sometimes sinking under the mesh or structure and getting stuck
- Fixed several fuel consuming structures to sometimes stop consuming fuel after a server restart
- Fixed flyer landing jitter
- Grass should no longer stick through player ceiling structures
- Fixed short player characters floating when driving rafts
- Added a better indicator for placing secret doors to avoid building with them accidently
- Fixed Rhyniognatha picking up enemy creatures on PVE with AllowFlyerCarryPvE=True
- Fixed Procoptodon getting stuck on babies removed from its pouch
- Fixed eggs sinking into floors upon server restart
- Fixed raft sometimes rubberbanding when a dino is in close proximity to the driver
- Fixed being able to place doors that are clipping into the terrain
- Fixed color placement for large wall being backwards
- Allowed placement of walls on the sides of foundations
- Allowed placement of pillars on fence supports
- Fixed Therizino and Raptor being unable to harvest small dinos
- Fixed Tusoteuthis being able to instantly delete players & dinos through the world barrier
- Fixed a camera issue related to relogging on a bed on a server
- Using "Transfer All" on a Tek Dedicated Storage now ignores player weight capacity
- Fixed inconsistency with harvesting tiny creatures
- Fixed Pelagornis missing its 80% weight reduction to organic polymer
- Fixed player stamina sometimes draining when riding a dino underwater
- Fixed teleporting large dinos with Small Tek Teleporter
- Fixed Tek Teleporter getting an inventory rank from Tribe placement settings
- Increased Max Water Amount of Industrial Cooking Pot to 10000, so max craftable quantity is now 100
- Added option to Industrial Cooking Pot and Cooking Pot to set a specific item class to auto craft to when auto crafting is enabled
- Adjusted the Single Player default Fuel Consumption rates to Easy 0.25 -> 4.0, Medium 0.5 -> 2.0, Hard stays at 1.0
- Fixed flickering on unconscious players that are based on dinos
- Fixed unconscious players being teleported into boss fights
- Fixed quick drag body "G" keybind
- Fixed the Fishing UI Timer counting down incorrectly
- Toilet will now require fresh poop to spoil contained raw meat
- Fixed some resources not stacking when using custom resource stacking
- Fixed some dinos harvesting inconsistently when server is under stress
- Fixed Rhyniognatha movement on ceilings
- Tek and Heavy turrets can now be placed on Rafts/Platform Saddles when OverrideStructurePlatformPrevention is set to true (this is set to False on official)
- Procoptodon's Drag Weight has been reduced to 180
- Fixed Tek Gauntlet's coordinates displayed on extended HUD to be correct
- Fixed Tek Leggings damaging own structures with super run
- Fixed Carcha not dropping Giga Heart
- Fixed levels sometimes not loading correctly when relogging inside of a cave
- Fixed players being able to shoot underwater with Tek Chestpiece with weapons that are usually disabled underwater
- Fixed Torch placed in the belt not scaring away Troodons
- Fixed various map issues
- The current Death Cache icon no longer hides when player goes nearby
- Fixed mouse sometimes getting stuck with multi-use menu
- Fixed Wild Tusoteuthis dropping aggro frequently
- Fixed radial Wheel icons not always lining up with various screen resolutions
- Adjusted the look of TEK Engrams so they can be more easily read
- Cellar door HP has been reduced to match other similar size doors
- Fixed various paint window issues
- Fixed an issue that could cause dinos to fall into the mesh when transitioning from water to land
- Rhyniognatha now uses your last set snapping and alignment mode
- Fixed Rhyniognatha held objects to sometimes visually increase in size
- Fixed Rhyniognatha not being able to pick up objects if they were placed using snapped placement mode
- Fixed Rhyniognatha being unable to place object back down in Single Player
- Fixed object disappearing if picked up by Rhyniognatha and flying out of pick up location
- Fixed placing floating foundations using a raft
- Fixed mounted dino jitter/walk forward when equipping a weapon or spyglass
- Adjusted the default imprint timers in Singleplayer
- Fixed Kairukus not spawning on one of the Icebergs
- Tamed dinos correctly no longer award XP or shared XP
- Reduced the extreme amount of Crystal located in Upper south cave
- Fixed an issue with the Tek Leggings allowing you to equip a weapon at the same time as the super run
- Disabled the use of various console commands used to gain visual advantages (we will continue to monitor and disable more of these as necessary)
- Rhyniognatha's resin armor weakened to 80% incoming damage (from 55%)
- Rhyniognatha's resin armor (vs Tek) weakened to 65% incoming damage (from 40%)
- Rhyniognatha's movement speed while carrying reduced by 50%
- Rhyniognatha's base Health reduced to 900 (from 1400)
- Rhyniognatha's base Weight reduced to 1100 (from 1200)
- v31.65 (server) v31.65 (client) - 12/07/2023 - Minor version for servers and clients
- Server session listing fixes
- v31.64 - 12/06/2023 - Minor version for servers
- Server optimisation for dino movement
- v31.63 (server) - 12/04/2023 - Minor version for servers
- Fixed an exploit
- v31.59 (server) v31.59 (client) - 12/04/2023 - Minor version for servers and clients
- Fixed abandoned structures not decaying
- Continued tweaks on network range performance settings
- Fixed baby tames sometimes floating in the air
- v31.56 (server) - 12/2/2023 - Minor version for servers
- Server Improved memory utilization in heavy memory scenarios to reduce potential for OOMing (Out Of Memory
- Server tuned some networking values for better for performance on Official Servers
- v31.51 (server) - 11/30/2023 - Minor version for servers
- Reduced the max number of harvestables harvested per attack in order to make significant performance gains
- Fixed a crash related to C4 in caves
- Fixed an exploit allowing names to go over character limit
- v31.44 (server) - 11/29/2023 - Minor version for servers
- Fixed an exploit
- v31.43 (server) - 11/28/2023 - Minor version for servers
- Temporarily disabled Windows clients from connecting to Official PVP Crossplay servers until we have resolved the Windows BattlEye integration
- v31.41 (server) v31.38 (client) - 11/27/2023 - Minor version for servers and clients
- Fixed a bug on dedicated servers where the Dino Replication range was not scaling properly based on player counts (higher player count servers scale this number as there are more active Dinos on the server to save performance).
- Changed the logic so that on PvP it only adjusts the replication range for small tamed creatures and wild creatures, rather than all tames.
- Can be disabled using the server startup param -disabledinonetrangescaling
- Fixed a bug where players would sometimes fail to connect to a server because it hadn't properly cleared out their previous attempt
- Fixed a few client crashesc
- v31.37 (server) 11/23/2023 - Minor version for servers
- Fixed an exploit that allowed malicious clients to spawn and fire specific projectiles from anywhere in the map, even through bases, to attack their targets.
- v31.33 (server) v31.34 (client) - 11/20/2023 - Minor version for servers and clients
- Fixed some server crashes
- Fixed multiple connection errors when attempting to join servers
- v31.28 (client) - 11/22/2023 v31.28 (server) - Minor version for servers and clients
- Fixed an exploit related to ammo
- v31.26 (server) - 11/21/2023 - Minor version for servers
- Fixed an exploit that allowed hackers to speed up the time on servers
- v31.23 (server) v31.23 (client) - 11/20/2023 - Minor version for servers and clients
- Made networking changes for platform compatibility
- Fixed an issue with connection timeouts
- Please restart your client to get this update.
- v31.21 (server) v31.21 (client) - 11/20/2023 - Major version for servers and clients
- Created major version in preparation for Xbox release
- Merged relevant Xbox fixes from PC branch
- v26.41 (server) v26.41 (client) - 11/20/2023 - Minor version for servers and clients
- Fixed a memory leak
- v26.38 (server) - 11/17/2023 - Minor version for servers
- Temporarily reverted movement exploit fix for further tweaking
- v26.36 (server) - 11/17/2023 - Minor version for servers
- Optimization to dynamically not tick idle/inactive Dino animations on the dedicated server based on server frame rate (only becomes active when server is low FPS)
- Can be disabled using: -AlwaysTickDedicatedSkeletalMeshes
- Side-effects can include inaccurate collisions for idle dinos on the client versus the server (such as inaccurate jumping position while standing on an inactive/idle Bronto and jumping on its tail as it sits in your base)
- Movement speed optimizations
- Fixed a movement exploit
- v26.32 (server) - 11/17/2023 - Minor version for servers
- Fixed some server crashes
- Reduced some memory costs on the server
- Enabled an out of memory protection for servers. In the event that a server reaches an excessive amount of memory, the world will be forced saved and the server will be restarted to prevent crashes or rollbacks. Use the serverparam to specify the amount. Default is 35 and setting to 0 disables.
-GBUSageToForceRestart=#
- v26.27 (server) - 11/16/2023 - Minor version for servers
- Fixed some server crashes
- Improved performance for movement replication
- Reduced some memory costs on the server
- Resolved some memory leaks
- Enabled full garbage collection to clear out unnecessary data/bloat on servers
- v26.25 (server) - 11/15/2023 - Minor version for servers
- Fixed issue with harvesting bushes with some dinos
- Fixed short Dino mating range
- Fixed an exploit
- Kairuku babies are now claimable
- v26.23 (server) - 11/14/2023 - Minor version for servers
- Tweaked some ini values to reduce/eliminate rubber banding on servers with low frame rate or players with high latency
- v26.21 (server) v26.21 (client) - 11/14/2023 - Minor version for servers and clients
- Increased server performance: adjusted threshold for combining network movement message, resulting in average 80% less network-movement operations
- Fixed an exploit related to movement speed
- v26.15 (server) - 11/11/2023 - Minor version for servers
- Improved server memory
- v26.11 (server) v26.9 (client) - 11/7/2023 - Minor version for servers and clients
- Fixed some exploits
- Fixed a bug where baby Dinos (and adults if grown to) were not having their collision profile updated, causing them to fall through the map
- Fixed a crash that could occur for sometimes when opening inventories
- Fixed some cases where Dinos were failing to spawn properly in caves
- Fixed a few bugs were Dinos were not basing properly on certain structures
- Prevented clients from using specific nanite console variables to hide meshes
- v26.8 (server) - 11/6/2023 - Minor version for servers
- Retroactively fixed a save game crash with corrupted tribe data
- Fixed some server crashes
- Fixed some server hangs
- v26.3 (server) v26.6 (client) - 11/4/2023 - Minor version for servers and clients
- Fixed some replication issues with ladders
- Fixed some server crashes
- Fixed a bug that prevented admins from joining full servers
- v26.2 (server) v26.2 (client) - 11/3/2023 - Major version for servers and clients
- Restores ORP functionality
- Defaulted to true on PVE
- Fixed some replication issues with ladders
- Fixed some exploits
- Fixed some inconsistencies with turrets firing
- Increased personal tame limits for tribes on servers
- v25.69 (server) v25.71 (client) - 11/3/2023 - Minor version for servers and clients
- Fixed some server crashes
- Re-enabled the cloning chamber
- Fixed some exploits
- v25.67 (server) - 11/2/2023 - Minor version for servers
- Adjusted throttling of Dino movement and replication for better performance at high player-counts.
- v25.64 (server) v25.66 (client) - 11/2/2023 - Minor version for servers and clients
- Temporarily disabled cloning chamber while investigating a bug
- Fixed some mesh exploits
- Prevented clients from using specific nanite console variables to hide meshes
- Fixed some server crashes
- Fixed an additional server side hang
- v25.61 (server) v25.62 (client) - 11/1/2023 - Minor version for servers and clients
- Previously disabled server optimizations have been re-enabled now that the hang crash has been fixed
- Additional server optimizations to the dynamicnavmesh system
- Fixed some cases where camera movement and input could be lost
- Fixed a dino spawn issue in SP
- v25.55 (server) - 10/31/2023 - Minor version for servers
- Fixed an exploit
- v25.54 (server) - 10/31/2023 - Minor version for servers
- Fixed dino spawners not repopulating properly over time
- v25.53 (client) - 10/31/2023 - Minor version for clients
- Fixed some input issues related to FullscreenWindowed at lower-than-native resolutions
- v25.49 (server) - 10/30/2023 - Minor version for servers
- Continued ongoing work on memory stability - 80% reduction in out-of-memory issues
- Various backend tweaks to reduce crashing
- v25.41 (server) - 10/29/2023 - Minor version for servers
- Temporarily disabled some server side optimisations as it was causing perma-hangs. Will re-enable in an upcoming patch once we've resolved the perma-hangs.
- v25.36 (server) - 10/29/2023 - Minor version for servers
- Continued investigation on server hangs
- v25.32 (server) - 10/28/2023 - Minor version for servers
- Fixed multiple server hangs
- Enabled hang detection code on dedicated servers (can be disabled with -NoHangDetection)
- Fixed a bug where structures lost their ownership references causing data issues
- Fixed multiple crashes
- Reduced memory server consumption by approximately 250~300mb (don't worry, there's more to come)
- v25.27 (server) - 10/28/2023 - Minor version for servers
- Improved server performance and fixed some server crashes
- v25.27 (client) - 10/28/2023 - Minor version for clients
- Added additional crash protection
- Improved performance
- Fixed performance bug with lighted structures on platform saddles
- v25.24 and v25.25 (server) - 10/27/2023 - Minor version for servers
- Improved server stability significantly by eliminating the most common remaining crashes
- Improved server performance slightly by optimizing multi-threaded movement logic
- Fixed duplicate Swamp Fever buffs being applied
- TEK Dedicated Storage can no longer be placed on platforms and rafts, and TEK Turret can no longer be placed on rafts (until we update the client, they'll look placeable but they will not actually place)
- Fixed a crash
- v25.23 (client) - 10/27/2023 - Minor version for clients
- Added client-side protections to prevent players from listing unofficial servers as fake officials
- v25.18 - 10/27/2023 - Minor version for servers and clients
- Steam DRM has been disabled for the ARK: Survival Ascended Dedicated Server & Anonymous Depot has been made available
- Reduced Server RAM usage by approximately 6GB
- Fixed a bug where you could poop infinitely
- Fixed some taming exploits
- Improved server performance by optimising player character and dino character movement
- Improved server performance by optimising foliage
- Improved server performance by optimising temperature
- Set up PSO Preaching. After running the game for a second time, you'll have less graphical hitches as it will cache the shaders to disk
- Fixed a character creation crash
- v25.15 server and .16 client - 10/27/2023 - Minor version for servers and clients
- Improved graphic optimisations
- Fixed some crashes
- Fixed an issue with mod dino spawns
- v25.13 - 10/26/2023 - Minor version for servers
- Fixed multiple server crashes
- Fixed a BattlEye disconnection during cinematic
- v25.12 - 10/26/2023 - Minor version for servers
- Fixed multiple server crashes
- Fixed an exploit with the aim magnetism system
- Fixed Official PvE server configs so that the correct rules were applying (decay periods, structure prevention zones, locked structures)
- Enabled BattlEye on Steamdeck
- v25.8 - 10/26/2023 - Minor version for servers
- Fixed several crashes
- Fixed an exploit
- Server side optimization for wild dino movement
- Enabled difficulty level 5 on Official Servers