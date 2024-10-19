Ashley Store in Killeen, TX (2024)

Kellee Wallace Aug 06, 2024 Tyler Walker did a wonderful job assist me and my parents today. We had a less than stellar experience at another Ashely in Cove and ended up leaving. We came here instead and Tyler was awesome. We left very satisfied and $2,000 poorer in a good way lol

Ran1d0m Aug 05, 2024 Keith helped me to find the couch I truly wanted at such a great deal!

Alexus Godwin Aug 05, 2024 Keith did such a great job with us! He was very thorough and kind!

Steven Miller Aug 04, 2024 Great staff extremely knowledgeable and helpful. Annie and Kayce were very patient thought this process as well as answered all questions

Kelly Derevjanik Aug 04, 2024 Annie and Kayce were AMAZING!!!! Great staff all around and super helpful! A great experience for furniture shopping! 10/10 will be back for any more needs in our home!!

Taliyah Moore Jul 26, 2024 Very helpful with getting the best prices and getting the best furniture, ask for Tyler and Kyle!

Kt Beavers Jul 25, 2024 Tye & Brooks were fast and courteous while making the delivery. Extremely satisfied with the service and the product!

Karina Ceynar Jul 23, 2024 John & Tap delivered our sectional for us & set it up. Quick & professional and they were very careful and made sure we didn’t have any extra questions. Excited to use them for delivery again in the near future!

Kenya Jackson Jul 20, 2024 Great customer service from Kayce and Kenny! I was in and out in no time at all. With great pricing on my furniture.

Marilyn Monroe Jul 20, 2024 I had a great experience with Annie, she was very helpful with helping myself and my dad with a new couch. Also when he inquired about an increase on his account Anna was very nice and helpful as well. I highly recommend this place.

Janet O'Shea Jul 16, 2024 Rossie and John were professional (arrived on time), skilled, courteous and knowledgeable experienced Ashley movers. I enjoyed talking with them. Both worked as a comfortable team. Everything went smooth. Thank you so much. Janet

alisa S. Jul 15, 2024 Walter Blackwell is a wonderful sales associate and is very patient. He is definitely a sales guy who I would definitely go to for my next purchase at Ashley's.

Paityn Kope Jul 15, 2024 Tye and brook did an amazing job delivering my couch!! Very professional and fast, couldn’t ask for a smoother delivery.

Autumn Becker Jul 14, 2024 Incredible service from Walter and Kayce. They were so helpful and made the process of getting new furniture seamless! Highly recommend this team!

lilian lam Jul 14, 2024 super fast and awesome experience especially as a first time homeowner. my husband and i definitely didn’t know what we were doing but Tony B and Kayce was super helpful the whole way with all the questions and concerns we had. highly recommend!!!

Cory Sanders Jul 13, 2024 Tony and Amber were awesome! My wife and I were able to find exactly what we wanted and the entire experience was comfortable and easy. So many options and great customer service.

valeria San Martin Jul 13, 2024 Y’ALL!!!! This Ashley location is top notch. The sales team is like no other. They genuinely want the best for you and your home. Tony was spectacular. John was also fabulous. Amber is your girl if you have any sort of questions, comments or concerns. They took great care of us. Safe to say I was so pleased. We left with a couch and the delivery is super quick. 10/10 recommend. Please go see these guys! They rock!!! ☺️

Dawson Dewald Jul 13, 2024 Carlos and Kayce were super helpful throughout the entire process.

John Parham Jul 13, 2024 Walter, Tyler, & Kayce provided great customer service!!

Donna Milton Jul 12, 2024 I visited Ashley Furniture and everyone was so nice and professional! I’d like to thank Kayce, and Tony B. for being so courteous and friendly in helping me in purchasing my beautiful furniture.

Brandon Smith Jul 09, 2024 Did everything they were supposed to do and in a short amount of time.

Clarice Torrence Jul 07, 2024 Amber and Daily were Friendly and professional. Greeting g with the most Friendly and beautiful smiles. I will be visiting this store again in the future we need more people like these two ladies again thank you so much

Pedro Domenech Jul 07, 2024 It was a great experience, Tracy and Daily, were very helpful.

Talisha Henry Jul 06, 2024 Great experience at the store. Kenny Kayce was the best. Would buy from him again.

Andrea Sinclair Jul 05, 2024 Carlos and Daily were amazing in helping us with our new kitchen set. Very thorough and was a pleasure to work with. Thank you

Valerie Sprague Jul 05, 2024 The team at Ashley is always so helpful. Thank you Kyle, Kenny and Kayce for such great service.

sabrina anderson Jul 05, 2024 Walter was amazing and answered all of our questions. Kayce was great at helping us checkout. Will definitely be back again.

Kyle Mason Jul 05, 2024 Had a great time today shopping for a new mattress. Walter was a real gentleman and listened to us with all our questions and concerns, and was able to help us with everything. Kayce was real polite at checkout and offered to help us get connected to the WiFi since my service wasn't that great at the time.

Danielle S Jun 30, 2024 We had twinning luck today with Anna and Annie!!! They were both SO AMAZING!!!!!!! GO SEE THEM!! You won't be disappointed!

Chris Brown Jun 30, 2024 Anne and Anna were amazing even stayed after hours to help us get what we wanted!!!

malcom burke Jun 30, 2024 Ms Annie and ms Anna was amazing sale personnel, they helped us from the time I came in the store to buying the furniture piece me and my wife was looking for all the way to delivery I really recommend this to any and everyone!!!

Monique Allen Jun 30, 2024 Ms. Annie and Ms. Anna was very helpful today. They answered all our questions and made sure everything was good with our purchase.

Lucy Ruemmely Jun 29, 2024 Mr. John and Mr.Rossievery polite and helpful. Excellent delivery guys

Khitan DeVine Jun 27, 2024 I bought a dinette set. Walter was outstanding.

Vannette Simmons Jun 27, 2024 Walter was extremely helpful!

Yesenia Velazquez Jun 23, 2024 My review is for Walter, he went above and beyond to help me pick the right furniture for our new home. Thank you!

Kierra Gabot Jun 22, 2024 It’s always a pleasure shopping at Ashley’s Furniture! Kayce, Keith, & Anna, thank you for helping me find the perfect mattress for my home & making the purchase process go smoothly. I will be turning soon!

Angie Ortiz Jun 22, 2024 Walter and Beatrice are amazing!

Val Rice-Kennedy Jun 19, 2024 Carlos was very knowledgeable and patient as I made up my mind. He also made sure to give me all my options so I could choose the best furniture for me.Kayce made the financing quick and easy.

Christina Aderhold Jun 18, 2024 Beatrice and Walter were AMAZING! So excited for our new furniture!

Jen Campbell Jun 16, 2024 Walter is fantastic! Super knowledgeable and helpful without hovering. He helped us find exactly what we needed for a convertible couch and will be back to him when we are ready to get the dining room set he got us hooked on. He not only took the time to tell us about the features of both the sofa and dining room sets but physically showed us what they look like utilizing their “hidden” compartments. 10/10 thank you, Walter!

Theresa Sommerville Jun 15, 2024 Went in to get a new dresser for my bedroom, Walter helped me out and showed me all the options they had for what I was specifically looking for. Walter was a great help and I highly recommend talking to him for whatever you're looking for!

Victor Salgado Jun 15, 2024 Walter Blackwell was outstanding and extremely helpful. Will always deal with him. Thank you Walter.

Tee Word (Tee's Corner) Jun 13, 2024 Walter was awesome! Gave us A+ assistance! Fernando took care of us as well!

Kelli Jun 13, 2024 If you need help with anything ask Walter, he was the best!

Monica Word Jun 13, 2024 Walter Blackwell is amazing! He helped us pick out the perfect furniture for our new place. Great customer service hands down!

Deja Nekole Warren Jun 11, 2024 Walter helped my husband and I with finding the perfect bedroom furniture to fit both of our personal styles and a special thanks Beatrice as well for her help. 10/10 recommend

Deja George Jun 11, 2024 Great customer service!

Jada Knighton Jun 09, 2024 Keith and Kayce were very helpful throughout my whole experience and would recommend anyone who are on the look for any new pieces I going to them

It's Shay Jun 09, 2024 This store is the best! I recommend Keith and Kayce. Best customer service and great advice when looking at furniture and helping me.

Charmaine Jackson Jun 09, 2024 The Killeen store is friendly and very helpful…. Kayce and Keith are great… highly recommended

La'Jae P Jun 09, 2024 Great service! Walter was very nice and informative and helpful with finding us a new table! Kayce gave good service

donnetta Myart Jun 09, 2024 Tracy and Kayce were very helpful in our recent purchase from Ashley furniture! Everyone there is so nice! The furniture is very good quality. We will be back for more!

Angela Ewings Jun 07, 2024 M experience was fantastic

Annette Capps Jun 06, 2024 Rossie and his partner did a great job with the delivery of my love seats. The furniture was set up professionally and efficiently. They even asked if I needed help with anything else. I definitely recommend Ashley Furniture for your future furniture needs.

Brittany Warwick Jun 02, 2024 Tracy did a great job with helping my needs with a new couch for our new home! They helped with helping a couch that fit our needs and were patient with our requests! Kayce was a huge help with our financing portion and explained things in great detail. Will definitely shop here again!

Niara Eans Jun 02, 2024 My husband and I went to the store knowing exactly what furniture we were looking for. Tracy and Kayce listened to what we asked for and were able to get us in and out of the door in less than 30 minutes with everything we needed! Highly recommend!

James Crisp Jun 02, 2024 Great service and prices! Very satisfied with everything. Tracy and Kayce were excellent and I highly recommend Ashley’s to anyone!

melissa crosswhite Jun 01, 2024 Walter was amazing, he helped us find the perfect rocker recliner and end table. Very nice and patient with us. Thank you. Kacy Checked us out and was great!

Carolyn Taylor Jun 01, 2024 If you need anything see Kenny. I’m a very particular person and can be all over the place with what I want. Kenny was super patient and helped me piece together everything I need. He even moved furniture to make sure what I was piecing together matched. So appreciative of all his help. He is the guy to see. Kayce helped me out with the final sell in finance and was very friendly. Will be back for future needs!

Sasha Noll Jun 01, 2024 Amber, Tony, and Keisha were amazing! They were so helpful and so knowledgeable. Come see them for all your furniture needs!

Sepe Livae Jun 01, 2024 The two men that delivered the bed set to me were very nice and respectful. They set up my bed frame and answered all my questions. I am very satisfied with the service provided and definitely will be going back to this company if I ever need to.

Marissa Medrano May 28, 2024 Sales Associate C. Owens was very friendly and helpful and helped me with all of my requests. I left the store with exactly what I needed and the whole experience was very professional.

Elysa Hernandez May 27, 2024 We had a great experience purchases furniture today at this location. With the help of Julio we were able to find what we were looking for and with the help of Anna and Beatrice we were able to get it at the price we wanted!

Deborah Johnson May 27, 2024 Walter & Amy were exceptionally amazing.Walter was very knowledgeable about every item I looked at and gave me me his expert opinion on the furniture I was interested in.Thank you for being so polite and keep up the great work!

Flavel Zarzuela May 27, 2024 Great service for delivery. Rossie and John were on time, efficient and friendly. !!

Shewanna La Treice Frederick May 26, 2024 Anna and Annie at the main store in Killeen were awesome with helping find what I need for my home.

Gloria Ramos May 25, 2024 Thank you for your hard work and finding us the bed we always wanted.

PEDRO RAMOS III May 25, 2024 Thanks for all the hard work. Also for helping us find what we each needed. Can't wait for our bed to get here

Valarie Beasley May 25, 2024 Amazing customer service! Walter was very knowledgeable about all of the different furniture sets. He was very patient with us and super easy to work with.

Marissa P May 25, 2024 Wendy was really amazing! She was super helpful and knowledgeable about the items in store. I would highly recommend working with her!

ashley collier May 25, 2024 Great Service, Friendly and efficient.

Kenneth Davis May 22, 2024 Tye and Brooks have delivered to me several times and their professionalism is top notch. They go above and beyond their duties. They exemplify service to customers.

Cory Rogers May 21, 2024 Great customer service!!

Ashley Thompson May 21, 2024 Amy and Antonio was so helpful with my Mattress purchase. Good customer service love it. Thank you so much. At the Killeen Ashley furniture.

Ralf Petrucelli May 20, 2024 Wendy was great . We’ll be back !!!!

Jeremy Conner May 19, 2024 Thank you very much Ashley Furniture store. Amazing service and helped me get exactly what I wanted at an amazing price. Thank you so much to Kayce and Amber.

dakota sage May 19, 2024 Really am grateful for the help me and my wife received. Wendy, Anna and Kaycee help us out with finding the perfect couch set and making sure the payments and finances Worked with our budget

Patricia Rucker May 15, 2024 THANK YOU JOHN AND TONY!John and Tony were very pleasant, and not at all pushy. They allowed us to tour their store at our leisure, and if we had concerns they were right there to address them.The prices were very reasonable, exactly what they were priced as on their website! Another Ashley Furniture Outlet priced their pieces at almost $500 more than the online price.We can’t wait for our furniture to be delivered! Especially our “hi-tech” mattress and frame (lol). The head and feet incline, as well as a soothing vibration, and a dim light underneath to help guide us if we get out of our bed during the night, and many more functions.Also, for a minimal fee they will not only deliver our furniture, they assemble it as well! That was a big plus for my husband, because he wasn’t looking forward to assembling everything, especially our large entertainment center! Thank You Ashley Furniture in COPPERAS COVE, TX.And thank you very much Tony & John!!!(When our furniture is delivered, we’ll post pictures)

Craig Langford May 14, 2024 John and Rosie did a great job when delivering my purchase. Thanks

Tyrone Butler May 13, 2024 Sales agent was nice and friendly and answers any questions or concerns you may have. The delivery team who bring the living room furniture was awesome

Loree Linehan May 13, 2024 I enjoyed buying a couch and bar stools at the Copperas Cove branch. Tye and Ben delivered my furniture. They were very thoughtful, considerate, and professional!It was a great experience!! Thank you!

Kathy Laidlaw May 10, 2024 Shopping was easy and delivery/set up was exceptional. John and Rossie were professional, quick and extremely helpful in explaining everything. Our house now looks gorgeous!!

Kyle Haddock May 06, 2024 Delivery team of Rossie/ Doha was absolutely great! Super fast, friendly, ensured everything was placed where we wanted it. They went over how everything came apart/ together so that if we need to move it we knew what to do. Notated damage upon delivery and called service request on the spot for damage as well.

Adwoa Pobee May 05, 2024 Service was A+! Were greeted as soon as we walked and Tracy was very helpful. Kayce also made checking out, a breeze!! Will definitely be back when it's time to replace my mattress!

Jasmin Addy May 05, 2024 Very welcoming and friendly, and found my perfect mattress thanks to Tracy! Wonderful experience, especially with Tracy and Kayce helping me out.

Jesus Marun May 04, 2024 Excellent service from the store team. Very attentive and friendly. All our questions were answered. And the product of very good quality.

Melanie Mendez May 04, 2024 We are very happy to buy our furniture at Ashley Forniture. Ms Tracy and Kayce helped us elevate our experience and purchase our dream bedroom set, always helpful and always willing to answer every question.

Lasetta Harris May 03, 2024 Carlos was a fantastic sales person. He took me to exactly what I asked for, he explained everything in detail to where I understood what he was talking about. :)

Stephan Wooden Apr 27, 2024 I received my delivery today, but the driver told us if we gave him a tip then he would put us first in line for delivery. I told him I don't have a tip and he told me he is moving me to the bottom of the list for todays deliveries. Very disappointing and I will never shop here again!!!

Joshua Cain Apr 27, 2024 Ben And Tye delivered my mattress base and dresser. They were very helpful and knowledgeable over all the functions of my moving base. Definitely a five star review.

Vern Green Apr 07, 2024 Anthony Burt best sale guy and Anna is the best finance clerk ever thanks for asking all my questions and concerns Green Family

Rheid McKnight Apr 06, 2024 Daily & Roy were super helpful and kind! They went above and beyond to help me stick within my price range while also treating my kids with kindness.

Melissa Berool Mar 27, 2024 Carlos was a great salesperson. Gave me the space and time I asked for and was very knowledgeable about the current stock.

Isabelle Nelson Mar 23, 2024 My family and I came in looking for a bed set and were greeted by Kieth. He was more than accommodating, and helped us find the perfect set. He even informed us of a better financing deal than we originally had coming in. The entire staff was friendly, helpful, and personable. I will definitely be returning to this location for all of my future furniture needs.

Carlos Lopez Mar 23, 2024 Great team, Keith , Anna and Beatrice showed me around my wife and tested beds to make sure what we wanted. We found everything we wanted and was I surprised. It worked wonderful, they worked with me and I got everything I needed, never been so happy. Great price and monthly payments. Don’t miss out ladies and gentlemen. You won’t be disappointed.

nelson marquez Mar 20, 2024 Mr.Tye and Mr.Brooks did an awesome job they both were very friendly, respectful and knowledgable. Both answered every question we had .We are in love with our new living room set.Thank you for the job well done .

Takeno Names Mar 16, 2024 Lots of gorgeous furniture.But you took away the urgency because nothing is ever going to go on sale

E C Mar 14, 2024 Purchased a new living room set and had it delivered in just a few days. Ty and Brooks delivered our new couches very quickly and were very professional. They were very cautious with the set up and protection of our white couches, which we are very grateful for. The overall experience buying from Ashley has been great.

Raven Arnold Mar 10, 2024 Daily and Amber were awesome at assisting me with finding what we need!

AD TRAD Mar 10, 2024 Daily and amber helped us today and gave us a great experience.

Angelina Mutter Mar 09, 2024 Yesterday my husband and I went into the store for an adjustable bed base, Wendy helped us and it was good until my husband wrote out the delivery address. My husband doesn't have the best handing writing and she couldn't read what he wrote so he had me redo it and that's when she said "yeah it doesn't look she used her feet to write it". That was so rude and unnecessary. The lady that checked out out was amazing. But not Wendy.

Jacob Smith Mar 06, 2024 I would give this place 10 stars if I could. Clean store, very organized.Thank you John rossie for the deliver absolutely very professional and highly recommended them to do it again!!!!

Jordyn Smith Mar 06, 2024 Fast and easy delivery!! Thank you John R..

Miguel Acosta Mar 03, 2024 Tony, Anna, and Beatricy were nothing short of amazing working late Saturday and early on Sunday to make sure our product was ready and at a great price. Awesome customer service.

Mary Real Mar 01, 2024 Excellent thank you John Rossie

Tye West Feb 29, 2024 Tye & Brook did great! They had our new couch moved in, unboxed, and set up so fast! Both guys were super funny & professional. Thanks again for a great delivery experience.I forgot the young lady’s name that helped us with the sale, but she was also great! She was super knowledgeable and wasn’t pushy. Great service, Ashley’s in Copperas Cove!

Rochell Sims Feb 28, 2024 Tony Burt is amazing… didn’t force me to purchase anything and gave me a good deal!

Syreeta Fowlkes Feb 26, 2024 Great experience and customer service from Carlos and Anna!

Dontay Pagan Feb 25, 2024 ASK FOR HAYDEN LLOYD!!!! Guy was great and extremely helpful. Not too pushy and all around helpful and good vibes. Will be doing business with him again.

Jamel Simmons Feb 25, 2024 Welcomed as soon as we came in; big smile and a sense of humor Mr. Keith gave us such professionalism and space and time as we browsed through the store. Manager quickly responded with any questions we had and he was unable to quickly respond. Finally Ms. Kayce the financial advisor very polite and professional as well got all our credentials inputted with little to no time and explained how the process works since we aren’t moving in our new home immediately. Awesome team would definitely recommend and be back in the future.

Candice Mitchell Feb 25, 2024 Our experience was great! We decided to just stop in and browse, not knowing of the sales or deals. Keith greeted us, explained everything to us, and let us wonder peacefully. Kayce made the payment process quick, fast, and smooth. In the end we left feeling like we made the best decision for us with no hassles!! Keith and Kayce are awesome!!!

Vanessa Alvarado Feb 25, 2024 Great setup, Rossiel and Tap were professional

Manny C Feb 25, 2024 Walter thank you for taking the time to help us, you’re a very knowledgeable man and know your stuff. As a military Vet I appreciate awesome customer service and also that military discount was the icing on the cake in today’s Economy every little savings count! Thank you!! We love our sectional!

Rhonda Smith Feb 24, 2024 I bought patio furniture and was well treated by Kaycee and Tracy. Thank you both for your expertise

Marisol Alba Feb 24, 2024 We were helped by Walter Blackwell he is amazing very knowledgeable and helpful nice person.

Akeem McCall Feb 22, 2024 Carlos was really professional and helped with everything I needed

T Shanta’e Feb 21, 2024 Kayce and Tony M we’re great I have have a good experience when I shop with this Ashley’s location !!

V Love Feb 20, 2024 Walter, Kacey, and Tracy were friendly and great to work with.

Jacqueline Dowland-Phillips Feb 20, 2024 Rossie and John were timely, polite and professional. Great workers and team. Thank for upgrading my guest room. Shirley t from killeen.

garrett silvers Feb 19, 2024 Went in just window shopping found a sofa and loveseat my self and my wife liked and a table. Having just moved here we decided the furniture was a better fit for our new home. Wendy was super helpful and very informative. At no time did I feel pressured to buy anything which is a big plus for me. Anna in the financial department was great too it was one of the best interactions I've had with a financial department.

Jazmen Homes Feb 18, 2024 Thank you Kayce and Tracey for your help

Michele Kavchak Feb 18, 2024 Wendy was very helpful in finding what we wanted! What was really great is that they have our items in stock and can deliver them within a few days!

Kaitlyn Lombardo Feb 18, 2024 Keith was so kind and helpful with my grandma, myself, and my son! Anna also gave exceptional service! Thank you guys so much!!

Jade Bacon Feb 18, 2024 This is like our 3rd time shopping at this location for my family. Tracy and Kayce has helped us so much with this process would definitely recommend coming here and doing business with them.

Keenan Bacon Feb 18, 2024 Awesome Store Very Professional and family friendly. Tracy and Kayce took great care of my family and I. They were patient and accommodating. I would also like to thank Anna as I was walking out the store I spoted something else that I want and she took care of me and add to my order with no issues. Great Team Great store Thank you all.

G Wash Feb 18, 2024 Fast and efficient!

Mikayla Almaguer Feb 17, 2024 Hayden was awesome! He helped us find exactly what we were looking for and answered all of our questions! Thank you!!!

Zach Hinton Feb 16, 2024 Professional and efficient

Sarah Embry Feb 16, 2024 Walter provided us with exceptional customer service. 10/10 would go back to this store & work with him again!

Lorna Lumpkins Feb 14, 2024 Walter was very personable and showed us a variety of bedroom suites. He explained all theamenities of each product like the drawers and headboard and footboard.We were able to try out all the mattress!Very nice experience!

M M (Nitrosav) Feb 12, 2024 Wonderful furniture store. Very friendly staff. Never felt hounded while looking. Carlos was an excellent floor rep! Answered all of our questions and was very knowledgeable about the furniture and warranties on them. Awesome experience.

Helen James Feb 12, 2024 Carlos and Anna are awesome!

timothy turner Feb 12, 2024 Carlos and Anna helped us pick out new couches

Vernon Greenidge Feb 10, 2024 Great furniture store with great business. The thing that stood out was Mr. Walter Blackwell !!! His customer service was unmatched. He took his time carefully explaining deals, textures, fabrics of their furnitures and even walking the floor of two separate stores with us. He is an amazing person and would refer him to anyone who stops by their store. You won’t be disappointed!!

Rochelle Parker Feb 10, 2024 Walter was very helpful and patient with us ! He walk with us through the whole store and showed us every sectional and explained all the different things that would accommodate my friends needs. Great customer service

Khalil Hale Feb 09, 2024 Hayden was very informational and helpful

Jennifer Gardner Feb 07, 2024 The very first time I went to Ashley furniture I knew I’d be a life time customer there! Thank you Walter Blackwell and Beatrice at the 1101 S WS Young Dr. store for taking such good care of my husband and I and getting us what we wanted!

Evangeline Ash Feb 06, 2024 Mr. Walter was charming and knowledgeable about his product. We were in 2 weeks ago and discussed some opportunities. We came back...item was on sale,ordered a different color and he handled everything with grace. He was extremely helpful and delightful to work with.

Lisa Milligan Feb 05, 2024 The delivery of our new mattress set was handled very Profesional and efficient. We are very pleased with knowledge of Brooks and Tye to set up our beds promptly and accurately.

Korbin Hardin Feb 04, 2024 Beatrice and Tony.m we’re a great help and super friendly

Kimberly Robinson Feb 02, 2024 Tye and Brooks were awesome!! Very helpful.

Sarie I Jan 28, 2024 I had thee best experience at Ashley furniture this afternoon. Wendy Martin was absolutely fantastic. She was very knowledgeable and polite. She went out of her way to show me all the options that would fit my needs. Cayce worked at the finance desk and was very polite and efficient as well. Overall, 10 out of 10 experience.

evette godinez Jan 28, 2024 Walked in was greeted right away by Keith informed us of the awesome deal of the day! Carlos was another associate who checked on us and helped us when needed!! Worked with Jennifer on our break down everyone was so helpful understanding and pleasant about the entire process!!Jaycee helped get us checked out!

Vincent Garfias Jan 28, 2024 Keith, Carlos, Jennifer and Kayce were very welcoming and absolutely phenomenal to work with. Very professional and patient. Would recommend 100% of the time.

Carmen Rodriguez Jan 26, 2024 Wendy was amazing!! She knew ALL the products and the details of how it’s made and what would last and what would not. I will definitely go back!!

Gold Apricity Jan 25, 2024 Wendy was amazing she was able to get me everything I need for an amazing price

Boi._is _fire Jan 24, 2024 Anna Carlos Fernando

Ashley Barnes Jan 24, 2024 Carlos, Anna, Fernando did well

Shameka Davis, M.A. Jan 24, 2024 Excellent customer service and assistance from Carlos , Fernandez, Anna

Timothy Koellner Jan 23, 2024 Walter is a great sales associate. He pointed us to the better deals in the store.

monique blazek Jan 20, 2024 Walter was very helpful in helping me purchase a couch along with giving details about each couch.

roman rodriguez Jan 20, 2024 Walter a really nice gentleman helped us out today got us the best deal with what we had to work with made it very easy to pick out what i needed .

Alesha Jones Jan 17, 2024 We came in there with a vision for a new couch to provide comfortability for me and my family and my expectations were met. Thank you!

Cary Watkins Jan 15, 2024 Kayce and Tracy were great. I came in to look at items for living room, dining room and master bedroom. They were very patient and helpful and made the process very easy . Especially since my wife isn’t currently in Texas.

Jay Foster Jan 14, 2024 Walter and Fernando are awesome

Jodi Bolin Jan 12, 2024 Amazing service. Walter was very knowledgeable. Def come see him.

adrian luna Jan 08, 2024 Walter was very knowledgeable and helped us out with a discount. Showed us many great options!

Marielyz Goings Jan 08, 2024 Walter was great. Helped us out tremendously!

Kiara Williams Jan 07, 2024 Wendy is AMAZING and knows her stuff!!! Ask for her when you go! Also Kayce was soo sweet!

Life with KB Jan 06, 2024 Tracy was great kayce was awesome

Felicia Barnes Jan 06, 2024 Tracey had great customer service and was friendly!!!! Kayce was sweet.

Michael Cannon Jan 06, 2024 Tony Burt and Kayce were awesome. Great customer service.

Nicole Burley-Cannon Jan 06, 2024 Tony was awesome in helping us on the floor and with any questions we had. Very friendly and not pushy. Kayce was really friendly getting everything squared away.

Vanessa Ngotel Jan 06, 2024 Thank you so much Tony for your help. And thanks Kayce for making the check out process easy.

Lorraine Kirk Jan 06, 2024 Tony Mendoza at Ashley Furniture was absolutely a pleasure to work with. I would recommend him to anyone that is looking to buy new furniture.

Joyce Stallworth Jan 05, 2024 It was great kayce was very informative. My sales person Toni b was polite an reassuring

Melissa Cradic Jan 04, 2024 Walter was very helpful and knowledgeable. Was very easy to work with and when we told him what we were working with for our space he showed us things that would work for us without trying to “just make a sale”

Jesse Hewitt Jan 04, 2024 Walter and Beatrice were very helpful

Rashida Jan 03, 2024 A big “Thank you” to Carlos, Anna, and Fernando for their assistance in finding a bedroom set and getting financed at a great price.

Samantha Canales Dec 30, 2023 Had a great experience and Walter Blackwell was able to help us find exactly what we were looking for and was a great help!

Zhatavia Soto Dec 29, 2023 very nice and friendly place!got help from Walter and he was PHENOMENAL!!!

Elizabeth Alma Dec 28, 2023 Awesome Customer Service. Mr. Walter was very helpful and answered all my questions.

Maureen Ellis Dec 28, 2023 Wendy was fabulous! Very knowledgeable and friendly! Had a great experience getting new couches and a recliner for our nursery. Will be back!

Elaine Jordan Dec 27, 2023 We were shopping for our church (City of Restoration Church).Mr. Walter Blackwell was very helpful with great customer service!

Traveling Trucker Dec 23, 2023 The customer service was terrible..They got the wrong color for the dinner table and didn't even want to acknowledge the inconvenience they caused..They attempted to give me another table in its place asking me to pay the difference..I declined for obvious reasons.They told me I can wait another 3 weeks for the table to come back from the factory or get a refund...Never once apologized just had a take it or leave it attitude..The fact that it's on w.s young which is right by rancier(The hood) that's exactly how they treated me.. Pretty sure if I were in a different part of town the customer service would have been different!!

L G Dec 23, 2023 Never again. Save your money.

Lisa Daubert Dec 22, 2023 Walter was very helpful and patient with us. Thank you!!

The Morgan Family Dec 22, 2023 IN A budget go here love this place

Dareon Medley Dec 20, 2023 Great service, very experienced, extremely helpful. First time look at furniture they made everything else and simple. Didn’t make you feel pressured about anything. Will definitely be back and would recommend to others. Walter and Beatrice helped me a lot!

Hakeem Smallwood Dec 18, 2023 Great service fast and efficient. Walter and Amy took care of all our needs. Highly recommend

LaShonda Hill Dec 16, 2023 Wendy Martin was my sales associate and she was AMAZING!!! I was looking for a new mattress and she very knowledgeable and explained the pros and cons of the different types and brands of mattresses. She also gave me a better deal than the Ashley furniture store in Copperas Cove on the same mattress that I was interested in. Excellent customer service!!!

Wendy Puente Dec 16, 2023 Walter was very helpful with helping me look for what I needed. Beatrice was also very friendly and informative on the payment process

Angelica Dec 13, 2023 I had a great buying experience with Tony and Beatrice! Tony was with us every step of the way and very patient. Beatrice was very helpful with the financing process and explained everything thoroughly.

Ray Jhay Dec 13, 2023 Tony was very helpful pleasure working with him. Everyone else in the store is very friendly and helpful. Very excited for the new furniture!

Hunter Markita Dec 11, 2023 I have had a wonderful experience at Ashley furniture Killeen Tx, Located on WS Young. Tracy, my sales representative delivered amazing customer service. Not did she show me around the outlet store. She walked me over to their major department store and assisted me without hesitation or haggling. Thank you all for providing excellence in customer care.

Koite Skilling Dec 10, 2023 WALTER BLACKWELL helped us find exactly what we needed. Very proficient and knowledgeable salesman

Jesse Huerta Chavez Dec 10, 2023 Walter and kisha provided great customer service, making sure we get the best deal. Really nice and friendly.

Charles Lovejoy Dec 09, 2023 Great place. Hayden Lloyd was a great salesman, knowledgeable and best of not the typical pushy buy something guy. Anna made payment and other logistics easy. Definately would come back again!

Dennis Keating Dec 05, 2023 Very nice store & personal especially Teresa Carter & Walter Blackwell .

Paul Revere Dec 05, 2023 Tony was wonderful, polite and kind and informative. He really helped me make some decisions on lift chairs

Greg Maskell Dec 05, 2023 They tried to sell a couch for 3500 during their sale which made it 2500. Searching their store and the item number the normal price is 2500. Therefore no real sale. Should have been 1800.

Melissa Scott Dec 03, 2023 They did a good job. Carlos, Kayce, Beatrice

Shan Johnson Dec 03, 2023 Carlos and Kayce were very helpful. I found just what I was looking for

Anthony Vaughan Dec 03, 2023 Thanks to Anne and Kayce for the great help with my purchase. Great customer service.

Richard Chambers Nov 30, 2023 Very nice when entering the store. They are friendly and knowledgeable about their programs and items.

Rachel Lederer Nov 30, 2023 My husband and I could not be more happy with our purchase! We absolutely loved working with Walter Blackwell, he was very open and honest when giving us our options regarding a new bed. Even after we went though with the purchase, we were looking at small loveseats and had a few questions, but we're but looking to buy anytime soon, and Walter answered all of our questions! Such outstanding customer service from a well-respected sales associate, we will definitely be coming back to this location and hope we can still work with Walter! Happy Holidays 🙂🎄

River Colon Nov 29, 2023 Wendy Martin was amazing in getting up set up! Thank you so much! So much savings!

Rosie S. Nov 28, 2023 Service was very nice, Walter was helpful and friendly!I asked for what I needed and we got straight to it.

Maria Jasso-Perez Nov 28, 2023 Great experience Tony M. was extremely helpful!

John Donner Nov 26, 2023 Kayce and Annie were very helpful in getting us exactly what we were looking for. We were in and out in less than an hour and a half. With that being said we are very picky and they were all patient with us and helped us very diligently.

Yanelisse CameanOcasio Nov 26, 2023 Annie helped us in any way possible to get a great deal and answer all of our questions.

Nicole’s TV Nov 25, 2023 Walter was very passionate and friendly sales associate! Teresa was very helpful as well.

Jordanna Larson Nov 24, 2023 I went into Ashley, after looking on line and wanting to see it in person. Tony Burt was the salesperson helping me. Today, I went in to purchase a coffee table and 2 end tables. Tony was there and provided great service. Then to check me out and get me on my way was Kayce. She was friendly, prompt, and professional. Thank you for the great experience!

Maricarmen Graham Nov 24, 2023 Antony and Kayce were wonderful and assisted me with everything!!

Rlyn GANDA Nov 24, 2023 I excellent experience with Kayce for her a good assisted

Rafiul Patwary Nov 24, 2023 I was looking for furnitures for a while but couldn't work with any stores. Then I thought of coming to the Ashley home store at Killeen. And lemme tell you it was an amazing experience. I worked with Kayce and Tracy they were amazing and helped me throughout the whole process and gave me a good deal. I would definitely recommend working with them and you won't regret. If I could give 10 stars I would.

Andrea Kim SFRG Nov 22, 2023 Walter gave my family a five-star experience as we searched for the perfect sectional for our new home’s living room. Beatrice made the financing process quick and painless! After giving other furniture stores in the area a try, Ashley was able to meet our needs in a way the other stores couldn’t. I highly recommend you start here when you’re looking for furniture for your home.

Kenneth Watkins Nov 22, 2023 Wendy Martin, one of Ashley's angels, great person, tremendous plus seller, she got me!

Kristina Duke Nov 21, 2023 Wendy Martin was so knowledgeable when it can to the purple mattresses she was so friendly and funny I love her energy

Parker Wilson Nov 21, 2023 Wendy Martin did a great job explaining how good our new purple mattress was for conforming to our way of sleeping. She walked us through not only why mattresses are important but also pros and cons of each instead of pressuring us towards a certain mattresses. 5/5 would definitely shop with her again!

Jose Franqui Nov 19, 2023 Great customer service. Ask for Annie.

Franqui Family Nov 19, 2023 Thank you to the team Annie and Kayce were amazing and patient with us! Thank you for assisting us with furnishing our new home!

Noelle Robinson Nov 19, 2023 Walter was a wonderful SA. He greated me at the door with a no pressure approach. I appreciated that since I already knew what I wanted and that it was in store. The transaction was quick and painless.

Ralph Irizarry Nov 19, 2023 Best deal I ever got on a brand new dining room table set. Thank you to the Sales Lady Annie and Kayce for making this experience wonderful.

Roopalatha Mangalseth Nov 18, 2023 Walter and Kyle both were very knowledgeable and helpful.

Katrina Davis Nov 17, 2023 Kayce did an outstanding job and even helped to save additional money on our purchase!

Susan Banks Nov 17, 2023 Walter was super helpful in finding my daughter a couch that would work with her living space and budget. He then went on to help me pick the best pillow ever!

Chris B Nov 17, 2023 Walter was our sales representative. He was informative and patient and kind. We would highly recommend shopping with him.

Amando Rodriguez Nov 17, 2023 Walter was very friendly

Jeffrelyn Besas Buen Nov 16, 2023 Mr. Walter is very accommodating. Thank you

Alexis Farias Leon Nov 15, 2023 Fernando and Tony gave us the best customer service

Rhonda Cook Nov 14, 2023 Kayce was awesome very helpful and knowledgeable...Thank you again....

Mia Wiggins Nov 14, 2023 Walter was great! Very knowledgeable

Olivia Martin Nov 13, 2023 If you’re ever in Killeen furniture shopping ask for Wendy, a woman with true style and grace. Not sure on what to get she help me find the perfect living room set for my new home.

John Moya Nov 13, 2023 Great service by Walter and Daily

Christopher Vazquez Nov 12, 2023 Carlos Anna did a great job

Shirley Gray-Martin Nov 12, 2023 Thanks to Mr.Walter Blackwell and the he kind gentleman that did my purchase agreement, they where very helpful and courteous to us today, Thanks so very much.

Joe Butts Nov 11, 2023 Kenny was amazing and walked us through everything. He helped us choose the perfect bed set and was very patient while we made our decisions. He is very knowledgeable warm and welcoming. We had a great customer experience and highly recommend Kenny at Ashley outlet!

Sonsaree Thomas Nov 09, 2023 Wendy Martin was AMAZING! She did not hound me around the store she let me look and come to her (don’t we all love that)! She was well versed in designs, and had amazing input on what matched our counters floors & other furniture ! Please ask for her (:

Natasha Kelley Nov 09, 2023 Kenny was very professional and very helpful. He took the time to tell us about each pieces we asked about.

Curtis Newsome Nov 08, 2023 Hayden was awesome and very attentive. The moment I walked into the store he was ready to help me and listened to every concern I had when picking out my bedroom set. Thanks so much 🤙🏽🤙🏽.

Elizabeth Cruz Nov 07, 2023 Excellent Mr. Kendrick Leon is very respectful and professional I will call him again when I buy my furniture.

Heather Thompson Nov 06, 2023 Wendy Martin was great

Katrina Yaques Nov 05, 2023 Keith and Daily helped us pick our couch today. They were very friendly, provided excellent customer service and were very helpful towards our purchase.

William Lux Nov 05, 2023 Keith and Daily were very friendly, phenomenal customer service and gave us space to look and think over our purchase. We are returning customers to Ashley.

Romintz Joseph Nov 03, 2023 Walter Blackwell Helped me and my wife find a couch. And was very helpful in the process. Highly recommend him

Amber West Nov 02, 2023 Walter Blackwell was extremely helpful and it was an easy experience.

Willis Taylor Nov 02, 2023 Walter and Daily were very professional, thorough and polite, they made my shopping experience a pleasant one.

Riz Abbasi Oct 29, 2023 Thanks Ms Kayce for helping us to pick up tge right mattress.

Tatiana Viñas Oct 29, 2023 Kayce and Tony made our shopping easy and pleasant. I had an overall great experience!

William Rodriguez Oct 28, 2023 Walter Blackwell was an excellent sales associate, he helped us find exactly what we were looking for.

Devynn Conger Oct 27, 2023 Walter was the friendliest employee! He was great to me and my husband and all of our children!

Yolanda Theodore Oct 26, 2023 Service was outstanding, our sales representative was very knowledgeable

Amelia Daniel Oct 22, 2023 Great visit today! Was able to locate what store location has a sofa I’ve been looking at online. Super appreciated help from both Annie & Kayce :)

Gabby Daniel Oct 22, 2023 Kayce, Carlos, and Annie were very helpful in all of our searches !

Kim B. Oct 22, 2023 I love coming to Ashley's. I have never had a bad experience and the people who work are always friendly, especially the people who helped me today, Carlos and Kayce. Overall, I would come back to buy here again.

Earl Oct 21, 2023 Wendy were very helpful and understood my needs and provide the products I was looking for, thank you very much Wendy

LaTeashia Sherman Oct 21, 2023 Walter was very personable in his greeting as I came through the door. He was tentative to what I said I was looking for and didn't try to sell me something that I didn't want or need. I will definitely be back.

Jenny Dyann Bisnar Oct 19, 2023 Mr walter and ms daily were so accommodating and provided me stuff that i needed.

Elizabeth Waite Oct 18, 2023 Walter helped me pick out what was best for my new place

See Also Furniture Row Harker Heights, TX Brandon Delacruz Oct 18, 2023 Walter Blackwell

BRianne OEn Oct 16, 2023 Walter Blackwell

Champ Kamai Oct 15, 2023 Honestly we were stuck between Ashley and another place but what ultimately sold us was the customer service, Walter was great and patient and really worked with us and Kayce made the purchase process a breeze. I would definitely recommend this specific store if you’re looking for furniture or specifically a couch like we were!

Rayson Kamai Oct 15, 2023 Won’t shop anywhere else for furniture. Walter was absolutely amazing to work with. No pressure, no sales pitches. Just in it to help us solve our need for the perfect couch set. Kayce helped check us out and was very delightful as well :)

Unknown Unknown Oct 14, 2023 We just moved to Killeen and we were looking for furniture and we came down to see our friends at Ashley furniture and Wendy helped us and gave great deals. We will definitely be coming back for any of our furniture needs. She was very helpful and made it a wonderful experience and we got everything we needed! Highly recommend!

Mitchell McMullen Oct 12, 2023 Kenny did an awesome job not too pushy and was very patient with me. A++ Ms. Wendy was helping with the sale and her experience showed. She was able to find me what I was looking for. A++

Robert McDonald Jr Oct 11, 2023 Wendy was a great help!

Bart Roberts Oct 11, 2023 Wendy was wonderful and very knowledgeable! We had a great experience!

Mary Pennington Oct 10, 2023 Mr. Kenny Kendrick He was very helpful very professionally he helped me out a lot.

Laura Garcia Oct 09, 2023 Tony Mendoza was very professional and kind. We gave us a good deal on our new furniture. We are very satisfied with the customer service he provided us.Thank you Tony!

Aisha Cool Oct 08, 2023 Keith is awesome. We we’re recommendedBy Gilbert from Mattress Firm in Harker Heights that people from Ashley’s store are very helpful with their customers. We went in October 8 and Keith welcome us and did not follow us. Keith gave us time to decide on what we want. Thank you Keith. And Kayce is nice to talk too.THE IGNACIOs

aries ignacio Oct 08, 2023 Keith was the man to go to. Very courteous and respecftful.

Makayla Mills Oct 06, 2023 Ashley’s always has an amazing deal on their pieces. Even with constant moves, my furniture’s quality and durability has never disappoint. Wendy Martin was very helpful and directed me to exactly what I need. 10/10 experience

D One & Only D.R.G. Oct 05, 2023 Carlos was made things far too easy!!!Ms. Kayce & Ms Anna were also on point. All were friendly and did everything to make my experience go as smooth as possible. I was in & out in no time! Stop in and see for yourself!!! Thanks You Team Ashley!!! Danelle

Michelle Pereira Oct 04, 2023 Wendy and Walter were amazing! They were both friendly, helpful and took good care of us. We will be back!

Omar Johnson Oct 03, 2023 They Helped me out financially so I'm always gonna speak highly of this place

Lizandra Santana Oct 01, 2023 John and Rossie were very quick and neat putting up my new bedroom set. They even helped with adding some felt pads to the furniture legs at my request

stefany Turbi Sep 30, 2023 Amber was great and attentive. She got me just what I wanted . I highly recommend this store. Whenever I need something for my home I was go to Ashley furniture.

Ashley Jorgensen Sep 30, 2023 Wendy was amazing. She made our living room and dining room visions come to life. She was perfect and insanely knowledgeable.

David Jorgensen Jr Sep 30, 2023 Wendy was amazing

karen reyes Sep 29, 2023 Helpful people. One in particular Wendy Martin she was really sweet, kind, and extremely helpful. First time buying furniture and she guided my husband and I the whole. Fantastic service!

Sharon LaRose Sep 28, 2023 New to the area and needed a bedroom immediately. Tony met me when I entered and showed me many options. He wasn’t pushy but professional and actually pretty awesome. All staff were excellent. Will be back soon.

Taylor Smothers Sep 20, 2023 John and Rossie came out, very pleasant, worked quickly and efficiently! They truly were an awesome crew and I will certainly recommend them again!

Art Davis Sep 19, 2023 Walter Blackwell did an amazing job showing and describing all the different options I had prior to my purchase great customer service

bambi basinger Sep 19, 2023 The delivery guys John and Rossie were amazing! They called ahead and made accommodations due to my work schedule and were very professional! The truck Arrived on time and the team was in and out and made my house look like a home with the furniture set up! I Definitely recommend the home delivery service!

Tiff Mack Sep 19, 2023 Tony and Amy were fantastic! Customer service is always awesome when I come to the store!

Angela Robinson Sep 17, 2023 We worked with Wendy Martin today and she has been a pleasure to work with. She was tireless in working to meet our needs at our price point. She wasn’t pushy but helpful when needed and we left with a purchase of a bedroom set we are happy with!

Sonya Page Sep 15, 2023 Walter Blackwell and Amy was a great help.

Linda Demps Sep 15, 2023 walter blackwell was amazing. he didn’t push but was near to answer all my questions

Leslie Gonzalez Sep 12, 2023 Amber was amazing at working around my tight and last minute purchase trying to get me the item that I wanted on a short time frame. Definitely recommend going to her for help she’s the best!

Amy Sandate Sep 11, 2023 ABSOLUTELY GREAT CUSTOMER SERVICE BY THE TWO GENTLEMEN THAT BROUGHT OUR DINING ROOM TABLES.

BM G Sep 10, 2023 Rossie and Gerrell did great during my delivery

Wilbur Thomas Sep 10, 2023 My wife and I went here to get furniture for our bedroom and living room. Walter was very knowledgeable with all the furniture. Customer service was a 10. Thank you Ashley’s!

Cristal Detert Sep 08, 2023 Our delivery was fast easy, and the personnel was friendly and gave me all the information I needed. I will definitely go back to this location.

Jess “TrustNone69” Lopez Sep 07, 2023 VA And Dana Did Great.!

Imiri Alexander Sep 06, 2023 Wendy Martin helped me pick a great couch

Pia Lane Sep 06, 2023 We recently bought a mattress from Ashley Outlet in Copperas Cove. The sales associate Amber was very polite, patient and well informed about the products. The entire experience went very smooth.The new mattress was delivered and the old ones picked up free of charge by two very friendly and professional employees, Tye and Brooks.

Cheryl Gooden Sep 05, 2023 Tony and Fernando were excellent! There is a wide variety of different types of furniture and the prices are reasonable! Tony was very patient and kind! I did not feel rushed or pushed into anything. He also gave great suggestions! Fernando was quick and efficient with the financial part of the sale! I am happy with my choices and the experience with Ashley's today!I received my furniture today and I am very pleased! Dana and VA were very careful with my new loveseat and recliner! They called ahead to inform me they would be arriving in about thirty minutes. They were on time and very polite! I enjoyed my entire experience with Ashley's! I will purchase from them again and definitely recommend to others!

Tiffany Merson Sep 05, 2023 Va and Dana did an amazing job! They were fast but watchful! They took care of everything from unloading to complete set up! Thank you for making the rest of this purchase a smooth finish.

Terrence Holloman Sep 04, 2023 Walter was beyond helpful while we were shopping today he was friendly, knowledgeable and easy to speak with. Fernando was as equally helpful through our payment process at well!

Jessica Wylie Sep 04, 2023 They did an awesome job. Very prompt and friendly

Diego Munoz Sep 04, 2023 Wendy Martin was amazing and got us in and out within the 30mins! Can’t wait to come back for more purchases!

Laura Leyva Sep 03, 2023 Tony and Daily were very helpful and kind. They made my shopping experience wonderful.

April Isaacs Sep 02, 2023 Keith is awesome! He helped us find everything we were looking for. He gave great suggestions as well, but ultimately let us make our own decisions without any pressure.

Sam Fry Sep 02, 2023 From order to delivery, it took exactly 1 week. We are so pleased with the assembly of our new table by the delivery team John and Rossie, they were professional and prompt. We will definitely be going back to Ashley to shop for more stuff for our new home!

Adam Nyitray Sep 01, 2023 Walter was a pleasure to work with!

Jamie Wylie Aug 31, 2023 Awesome serviceJohn and Rossie

Yanick Aug 31, 2023 Tyler and Brooks delivered my item yesterday. They were very friendly, courteous and professional. They went above and beyond to ensure set up was done correctly by exercising patience and care. Thank you so much again gentlemen..

Liz Keth Aug 30, 2023 Wendy Martin was very nice professional and kind; she gave me a tour and showed me around also gave me different options and she gave me great discounts; she took her time with me and was very patientI love great customer service and she is a example of thatThanks for making my purchase easier

MELISSA REYES Aug 29, 2023 Walter and Fernando were such great help and answered all my questions. Thanks gentlemen

amy moore Aug 28, 2023 Walter Blackwell was very good at finding what we wanted.

Phyllis Appling Aug 28, 2023 Ashley's customer service was great. Everyone was pleasant and courteous. The delivery team of Rossie and John was awesome. Wish all companies were as good 👍 Thank you.

Brian Mathis Aug 27, 2023 Hello. My name is Stephanie Mathis. With the help of Mrs. Amber and Ms. Kayce, my husband and I bought a bed room set for our son. Mrs. Amber is a phenomenal woman who has so much patience and who knows her furniture. She has a big heart and has went above and beyond. We appreciate you all and will be back for our purple pillows. We also look forward to seeing you all again very soon.Thanks,Team Mathis

Caitlin Kohl Aug 27, 2023 Kaycee and Annie were awesome! Would recommend!

Shake Takuama Ukau Aug 26, 2023 Walter was so helpful in helping me fines simple shelf and getting the office staff to locate my reward points and doing so I did even have to come out of pocket that’s why will continue to shop Ashley’s Furniture

Alexis Williams Aug 26, 2023 Wonderful customer service and great advice with recommendations

Aaliyah Harvey Aug 26, 2023 Wendy Martin was exceptional! Informational and enthusiastic. I will definitely continue to do business with her.

Austin Davis Aug 25, 2023 Carlos- AMAZING, Top Notch and very connected with his customersAnna and Beatrice were alado amazing

Ceatrice Sanders Aug 24, 2023 Ashley's delivers Dana & VA were prompt and very professional. They handled my furniture with care. They also took the time to show how the sofa sleeper worked. I will be back to the store in December for bedroom furniture. Great job!

Cuervo 43Tx Aug 23, 2023 I wanna thank carlos, Beatrice, and Anna for helping us get the discount on our new coaches and getting things approved very happy with the customer service

Starla Johnson Aug 22, 2023 simple and easy process, the only thing that takes forever is choosing which piece of furniture you like best😊 Walter was a huge help, highly recommend!

Nora Henry Aug 19, 2023 Ms. Wendy Martin was the best! she took care of us from the beginning, we came in here and she explained everything throughly, with details and made sure we got the RIGHT couch! I enjoyed my experience very much here ☺️!

Kristie Williams Aug 19, 2023 Thank you so much Ashley furniture!! Tye and Brooks delivered my furniture and were so quick and professional!! I love my new room!!

Skylar Itz Aug 19, 2023 Sales people great

Daylan Aplaca Aug 18, 2023 My wife went in with my mother a few weeks ago and Hayden “Sunshine” Lloyd helped her out. My wife was eyeballing a particular sectional couch and he just so happened to have experience with that exact set in his house hold. Gave her all the pros of it selling her on it. We came back and made the purchase plus a dining table set. He was very helpful and friendly getting real personable making me and my wife feel comfortable and part of the Ashley family. Sold us with a real great deal well

Connie Evans Aug 18, 2023 The moment I walked in mrs Tracy greeted me and and asked as if I needed help looking for something in particular and was awesome the entire visit. And not to mention the delivery guys they were well mannered and polite they placed my furniture nicely in place and told me to have a wonderful day I just felt so appreciated thanks everyone

Alice Kilpatrick Aug 16, 2023 Carlos made buying our couch so easy and we really enjoyed working with him!

Sean Counihan Aug 16, 2023 Kayce and the sales staff worked diligently to earn our business and ensure the furniture we wanted is what we got.

Avadeen Hamilton Aug 14, 2023 Rossie and John were great ! They put together my bed and sectional fast, placed everything neatly where I requested and we had good conversations. Even in this heat they made sure everything was done professionally. They both are very professional. Thanks again guys !

Genesis Smith Aug 13, 2023 Thank you to Walter, Anna, and Kacey for all your help at answering all of our questions.

Anthony Smith Aug 13, 2023 I had a great experience shopping at Ashley Home Store (Killeen, TX). My sales representative was Walter. He was extremely patient and knowledgeable on all products in the store. Anna and Kacey did an amazing job assisting with cashing me out and also applying discounts the store was offering. The whole experience was great. Check them out.

Stephen Fleming Aug 11, 2023 Had a fantastic experience never felt pressured to buy! In my experiences some places can hover and try and force a sale we didn’t receive that treatment here at all. We looked for a day and was very happy with the service Walter Blackwell provided. We took a few weeks to measure and make the decision and when we returned Walter was there to make the process smooth. I’d highly recommended this store if you’re shopping for something for your home. Couldn’t beat the price and the team was very professional I will be returning in the future.

Brylee Fleming Aug 11, 2023 Walter got us an awesome deal! We ended up paying way less than the price listed with the discounts we got and we got extra pieces!

Sharey Townsend Aug 11, 2023 Rodney and John did our furniture assembly the bedrooms in our house. They were highly professional, courteous, and friendly. We will definitely request their services again in the future.

Rachel Leonard Aug 08, 2023 Delivery guys were awesome! They listened to how I wanted everything arranged, they were friendly, and efficient. Great Job!!!

Lai’s Life Aug 06, 2023 Wendy Martin was great help and very informative with helping me select a bedroom set! Will be back again!

Daniel Vidal Aug 05, 2023 Rossie and John were very helpful putting my Sons bedroom set together. Also, very respectful and professional in their work.

Lawonda Thomas Aug 05, 2023 Carlos was very friendly and helpful when I came to purchase a tv stand. He asked me for the specifics on the type I was looking for and he took it from there. He helped me to find just what I was looking for. Quick, easy, no hassle! The ladies upfront were courteous during checkout and made sure that my paperwork was documented correctly with instructions upon pickup. It was an overall enjoyable experience for my first time buying from Ashley.

Andrew Jacobi Aug 04, 2023 Great customer service. Walter helped get me a huge sectional that is perfect for my place. Very knowledgeable.

Angela_Bay Aug 04, 2023 Walter was amazing in helping me and my husband in selecting out our new sectional for it home. He was patient and showed us all our options and his best suggestions to our style.

Vanessa Torres Jul 31, 2023 Amber was amazing to work with! She was very knowledgeable and overall her customer service was outstanding. I highly recommend her. - Ashley outlet in copperas cove

Christian Martinez Olan Jul 30, 2023 Thank you Kayce!!

Nashaly Castro Jul 30, 2023 Great job, thank you Kayce!!

Jenifer Osborne Jul 29, 2023 Brett was awesome!

AlvinAngela Coles Jul 29, 2023 This store is awesome.. thay have a lot of good and nice product/furniture.. and the employee here are helpful, special mention to Mr Walter. He is Good and very informative about the product.

Jaymz Smith Jul 27, 2023 Wendy Martin helped us find our perfect mattress. She really treated us like family and made the experience as stress free as possible.

Kevin Bonefas Jul 24, 2023 Tony and Kyle helped me out and didn’t rush me even though I came in at the end of the day

Lorry Ryan Jul 23, 2023 Wendy was loaded with information and so helpful in helping us choose a mattress. Aside from the information overload, the process was potentially the easiest we’ve ever experienced.Additionally, we were elated to quickly find, thanks to Wendy, and able to add a sectional piece we were missing from a previous Ashley purchase in another state.Kayce finished the process and was really sweet. Thank you for a great customer service and purchase and we look forward to the fabulous the continued customer service.

Caitlin Sandman Jul 22, 2023 Tony was great! He was very helpful and showed us multiple options for mattress based on our preferences. He also helped us order a replacement part for our bed frame. Our visit to Ashley furniture was pleasant and we got what we needed with little hassle!

Jimmy Franqui Jul 22, 2023 Tony was super helpful and friendly. I will return to do business with Tony again!

Edith Franqui Jul 22, 2023 Tony helped out us out swiftly and so nice!

Kaminy Mejias Jul 21, 2023 Daily was super kind and helpful staying extra time just to help me with my purchase and found the best deal available.

Kisha Mae Jul 19, 2023 Great customer welcoming. Once I walked in, all associates welcomed me with a “hello”. and right away, with no hesitation Mr. Walter approached us asking if we needed any help. he then let us browse by ourselves but after a while came back to check on us & talked with us on anything we see or like. I was very comfortable talking with him because he wasn’t pushy like a lot of other store associates. He was very welcoming, considerate & friendly to speak with. without a doubt, if I come back into Ashley home store, Walter would be the guy that i recommend.

cpernell2 Jul 19, 2023 Walter and Fernando were very friendly, patient, and knowledgeable. I loved the variety of choices available in living room furniture.

Jalen Perny Jul 19, 2023 Walter and Fernando did a great job in assisting me with finding a couch, i definitely recommend asking for them when you go in.

Deandrea Thompson Jul 19, 2023 Tony was awesome, and is a great salesman

Jarissa Reyes Jul 18, 2023 Wendy did an amazing job with showing us our style. She was super nice and assisted us with everything we needed

Sheila Bruce Jul 17, 2023 ReGina Walker very nice .

Letty Lara Jul 16, 2023 Kayce was amazing helping us get our new bed frame .

Manuel's Videos Jul 16, 2023 Kayce help us with the whole process. Fast and forward. Would recommend 5 start Would come again no doubt.

Puni Pedro Jul 16, 2023 We just moved to Killeen from Alaska and finding good furniture for great prices has been alot of work. But we decided to give Ashley’s Furniture a try. From the moment I walked in with my daughter, we felt welcomed and felt like we were walking into my family’s home. Tony was amazing 🤩 he asked great questions and showed me exactly what I was looking for. Kacey and Anna at the Finance Center were very knowledgeable and again very welcoming. They were interested in getting to know us personally. All around, a great team and I would recommend this Ashley’s Furniture place to anyone! Anytime.Thank you for the phenomenal customer service!Much Appreciated.Ms. Pedro

Tanner Richardson Jul 16, 2023 We had great help from Amber, Kacey, and Anna. They made the process go very fast and were very approachable about anything.

ori pedro Jul 16, 2023 kaceytonyanna

David Crocker Jul 15, 2023 Kayce and Tony Mendosa did an outstanding job helping me.

Angel Davis Jul 14, 2023 Wendy was very helpful, straight forward, and friendly. She helped us find the final price for a dresser and nightstand. She let us know our best options on how to approach purchasing the furniture. Even though we weren't able to buy anything there, she still showed us the bigger picture. Thanks Wendy!

Duane Giesseman Jul 12, 2023 Very nice personality an very helpful

Ms Lewis Jul 10, 2023 Great shopping experience Tony was very professional and helpful, he assisted me with getting the best price and I didn’t have to ask. That’s awesome customer service. Thank you for assisting me with this surprise room for my Hubby. I am completely satisfied.

Sydnee Niswonger Jul 10, 2023 We purchased an adjustable bed base and had a great experience! Everything was quick and easy and the employees were very helpful! Sandra,Roy, and Anthony were amazing.

Momma Big Mack Jul 10, 2023 Excellent excellent service from Mrs reGina and Kayce was helpful as well

Alyssa Douglas Jones Jul 09, 2023 We thoroughly enjoyed our shopping experience at Ashley Homestore. Walter went above and beyond in helping us find new furniture for our home and Kayce was extremely helpful during our checkout process.

Ms Nurse Jul 09, 2023 Wonderful people and customer service! A guy named "Sunshine", Beatrice and Kayce were awesome. Definitely come here if you need some furniture. Lots of good stuff and people who don't mind helping.

James Thompson Jul 09, 2023 They had what I was looking for

Mark Padfield Jul 06, 2023 Rossie and John were nothing but professionals on my delivery from the store. Tha k you!

Hakim Lilly Jul 03, 2023 Great customers service when Kayce processed our paperwork for the bedroom set with purchases for our daughter.

ALBA ANDRADE Jul 03, 2023 Roy gave us great customer service and was patient with us. We were able to get quotes for different bedroom sets with no issues. He has great knowledge of the furniture that they have here. If you come to Ashley’s please ask for Roy Johnson.

Estrella Moralez Jul 03, 2023 Kacey did an amazing job helping me!

david lautenschlager Jul 03, 2023 It was good

Justin Perez Jul 03, 2023 Wendy was amazing definitely will be coming back!! Great service

Robert Rustman Jul 03, 2023 Roy Jones and Anthony were very helpful

Gladys H Jul 03, 2023 Great experience!!!!

Jessica Martin Jul 02, 2023 Great experience today with Amber! Make sure you go see her at Ashley furniture..

Jacqueline Jul 02, 2023 Keith was fantastic from the go. Professional, fun, and wasn’t pressuring us to purchase! 5/5 would shop here again! Thanks keith!

Joe Easley Jr Jul 02, 2023 Keith gave us incredible service. He answered all of mom's questions and showed us numerous options for a love seat.

MEl ODy Jul 01, 2023 Ashley’s have been very good to me and my family since the first time we came at 2019. It was our first PCS, first house, first move. We were so anxious scared, excited. Walter, Kayce and the whole staff made our move easier with their friendly, upfront, honest service. Fast forward to now, second house, they still treated us with the same awesome service they provided years ago.

catherne Galloway Jul 01, 2023 Roy and Daily was so amazing, that it felt felt a kid in the candy store with the best attitude and customer service ever. Thank you will be back once a month for that service and stick my hand in the candy jar

Sabria Bae Jul 01, 2023 We just PCS to Fort Cavazos and we have gone to at least 8 different furniture store to price compare. We ended up at Ashley Outlet and were shocked at the prices compared to what we liked at IKEA. Rory and Daly who work in the store were so amazing and helpful. They provided the best customer service. We bought everything we needed in one stop. They even scheduled a quick home delivery WITH set up of the furniture! Today Rossie and John came early and put together the bed frame and dining table so quickly. They were kind, funny, and a pleasure to have.

Mikayla Smith Jun 29, 2023 Great experience !! And a big thank you to Rossie and John, who put the furniture together. They did a beautiful job and also let me know how to easily move the furniture if i choose so in the future.