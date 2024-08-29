Ashley Store in Killeen, TX (2024)

Kellee Wallace

Aug 06, 2024

Tyler Walker did a wonderful job assist me and my parents today. We had a less than stellar experience at another Ashely in Cove and ended up leaving. We came here instead and Tyler was awesome. We left very satisfied and $2,000 poorer in a good way lol

Ran1d0m

Aug 05, 2024

Keith helped me to find the couch I truly wanted at such a great deal!

Alexus Godwin

Aug 05, 2024

Keith did such a great job with us! He was very thorough and kind!

Steven Miller

Aug 04, 2024

Great staff extremely knowledgeable and helpful. Annie and Kayce were very patient thought this process as well as answered all questions

Kelly Derevjanik

Aug 04, 2024

Annie and Kayce were AMAZING!!!! Great staff all around and super helpful! A great experience for furniture shopping! 10/10 will be back for any more needs in our home!!

Taliyah Moore

Jul 26, 2024

Very helpful with getting the best prices and getting the best furniture, ask for Tyler and Kyle!

Kt Beavers

Jul 25, 2024

Tye & Brooks were fast and courteous while making the delivery. Extremely satisfied with the service and the product!

Karina Ceynar

Jul 23, 2024

John & Tap delivered our sectional for us & set it up. Quick & professional and they were very careful and made sure we didn’t have any extra questions. Excited to use them for delivery again in the near future!

Kenya Jackson

Jul 20, 2024

Great customer service from Kayce and Kenny! I was in and out in no time at all. With great pricing on my furniture.

Marilyn Monroe

Jul 20, 2024

I had a great experience with Annie, she was very helpful with helping myself and my dad with a new couch. Also when he inquired about an increase on his account Anna was very nice and helpful as well. I highly recommend this place.

Janet O'Shea

Jul 16, 2024

Rossie and John were professional (arrived on time), skilled, courteous and knowledgeable experienced Ashley movers. I enjoyed talking with them. Both worked as a comfortable team. Everything went smooth. Thank you so much. Janet

alisa S.

Jul 15, 2024

Walter Blackwell is a wonderful sales associate and is very patient. He is definitely a sales guy who I would definitely go to for my next purchase at Ashley's.

Paityn Kope

Jul 15, 2024

Tye and brook did an amazing job delivering my couch!! Very professional and fast, couldn’t ask for a smoother delivery.

Autumn Becker

Jul 14, 2024

Incredible service from Walter and Kayce. They were so helpful and made the process of getting new furniture seamless! Highly recommend this team!

lilian lam

Jul 14, 2024

super fast and awesome experience especially as a first time homeowner. my husband and i definitely didn’t know what we were doing but Tony B and Kayce was super helpful the whole way with all the questions and concerns we had. highly recommend!!!

Cory Sanders

Jul 13, 2024

Tony and Amber were awesome! My wife and I were able to find exactly what we wanted and the entire experience was comfortable and easy. So many options and great customer service.

valeria San Martin

Jul 13, 2024

Y’ALL!!!! This Ashley location is top notch. The sales team is like no other. They genuinely want the best for you and your home. Tony was spectacular. John was also fabulous. Amber is your girl if you have any sort of questions, comments or concerns. They took great care of us. Safe to say I was so pleased. We left with a couch and the delivery is super quick. 10/10 recommend. Please go see these guys! They rock!!! ☺️

Dawson Dewald

Jul 13, 2024

Carlos and Kayce were super helpful throughout the entire process.

John Parham

Jul 13, 2024

Walter, Tyler, & Kayce provided great customer service!!

Donna Milton

Jul 12, 2024

I visited Ashley Furniture and everyone was so nice and professional! I’d like to thank Kayce, and Tony B. for being so courteous and friendly in helping me in purchasing my beautiful furniture.

Brandon Smith

Jul 09, 2024

Did everything they were supposed to do and in a short amount of time.

Clarice Torrence

Jul 07, 2024

Amber and Daily were Friendly and professional. Greeting g with the most Friendly and beautiful smiles. I will be visiting this store again in the future we need more people like these two ladies again thank you so much

Pedro Domenech

Jul 07, 2024

It was a great experience, Tracy and Daily, were very helpful.

Talisha Henry

Jul 06, 2024

Great experience at the store. Kenny Kayce was the best. Would buy from him again.

Andrea Sinclair

Jul 05, 2024

Carlos and Daily were amazing in helping us with our new kitchen set. Very thorough and was a pleasure to work with. Thank you

Valerie Sprague

Jul 05, 2024

The team at Ashley is always so helpful. Thank you Kyle, Kenny and Kayce for such great service.

sabrina anderson

Jul 05, 2024

Walter was amazing and answered all of our questions. Kayce was great at helping us checkout. Will definitely be back again.

Kyle Mason

Jul 05, 2024

Had a great time today shopping for a new mattress. Walter was a real gentleman and listened to us with all our questions and concerns, and was able to help us with everything. Kayce was real polite at checkout and offered to help us get connected to the WiFi since my service wasn't that great at the time.

Danielle S

Jun 30, 2024

We had twinning luck today with Anna and Annie!!! They were both SO AMAZING!!!!!!! GO SEE THEM!! You won't be disappointed!

Chris Brown

Jun 30, 2024

Anne and Anna were amazing even stayed after hours to help us get what we wanted!!!

malcom burke

Jun 30, 2024

Ms Annie and ms Anna was amazing sale personnel, they helped us from the time I came in the store to buying the furniture piece me and my wife was looking for all the way to delivery I really recommend this to any and everyone!!!

Monique Allen

Jun 30, 2024

Ms. Annie and Ms. Anna was very helpful today. They answered all our questions and made sure everything was good with our purchase.

Lucy Ruemmely

Jun 29, 2024

Mr. John and Mr.Rossievery polite and helpful. Excellent delivery guys

Khitan DeVine

Jun 27, 2024

I bought a dinette set. Walter was outstanding.

Vannette Simmons

Jun 27, 2024

Walter was extremely helpful!

Yesenia Velazquez

Jun 23, 2024

My review is for Walter, he went above and beyond to help me pick the right furniture for our new home. Thank you!

Kierra Gabot

Jun 22, 2024

It’s always a pleasure shopping at Ashley’s Furniture! Kayce, Keith, & Anna, thank you for helping me find the perfect mattress for my home & making the purchase process go smoothly. I will be turning soon!

Angie Ortiz

Jun 22, 2024

Walter and Beatrice are amazing!

Val Rice-Kennedy

Jun 19, 2024

Carlos was very knowledgeable and patient as I made up my mind. He also made sure to give me all my options so I could choose the best furniture for me.Kayce made the financing quick and easy.

Christina Aderhold

Jun 18, 2024

Beatrice and Walter were AMAZING! So excited for our new furniture!

Jen Campbell

Jun 16, 2024

Walter is fantastic! Super knowledgeable and helpful without hovering. He helped us find exactly what we needed for a convertible couch and will be back to him when we are ready to get the dining room set he got us hooked on. He not only took the time to tell us about the features of both the sofa and dining room sets but physically showed us what they look like utilizing their “hidden” compartments. 10/10 thank you, Walter!

Theresa Sommerville

Jun 15, 2024

Went in to get a new dresser for my bedroom, Walter helped me out and showed me all the options they had for what I was specifically looking for. Walter was a great help and I highly recommend talking to him for whatever you're looking for!

Victor Salgado

Jun 15, 2024

Walter Blackwell was outstanding and extremely helpful. Will always deal with him. Thank you Walter.

Tee Word (Tee's Corner)

Jun 13, 2024

Walter was awesome! Gave us A+ assistance! Fernando took care of us as well!

Kelli

Jun 13, 2024

If you need help with anything ask Walter, he was the best!

Monica Word

Jun 13, 2024

Walter Blackwell is amazing! He helped us pick out the perfect furniture for our new place. Great customer service hands down!

Deja Nekole Warren

Jun 11, 2024

Walter helped my husband and I with finding the perfect bedroom furniture to fit both of our personal styles and a special thanks Beatrice as well for her help. 10/10 recommend

Deja George

Jun 11, 2024

Great customer service!

Jada Knighton

Jun 09, 2024

Keith and Kayce were very helpful throughout my whole experience and would recommend anyone who are on the look for any new pieces I going to them

It's Shay

Jun 09, 2024

This store is the best! I recommend Keith and Kayce. Best customer service and great advice when looking at furniture and helping me.

Charmaine Jackson

Jun 09, 2024

The Killeen store is friendly and very helpful…. Kayce and Keith are great… highly recommended

La'Jae P

Jun 09, 2024

Great service! Walter was very nice and informative and helpful with finding us a new table! Kayce gave good service

donnetta Myart

Jun 09, 2024

Tracy and Kayce were very helpful in our recent purchase from Ashley furniture! Everyone there is so nice! The furniture is very good quality. We will be back for more!

Angela Ewings

Jun 07, 2024

M experience was fantastic

Annette Capps

Jun 06, 2024

Rossie and his partner did a great job with the delivery of my love seats. The furniture was set up professionally and efficiently. They even asked if I needed help with anything else. I definitely recommend Ashley Furniture for your future furniture needs.

Brittany Warwick

Jun 02, 2024

Tracy did a great job with helping my needs with a new couch for our new home! They helped with helping a couch that fit our needs and were patient with our requests! Kayce was a huge help with our financing portion and explained things in great detail. Will definitely shop here again!

Niara Eans

Jun 02, 2024

My husband and I went to the store knowing exactly what furniture we were looking for. Tracy and Kayce listened to what we asked for and were able to get us in and out of the door in less than 30 minutes with everything we needed! Highly recommend!

James Crisp

Jun 02, 2024

Great service and prices! Very satisfied with everything. Tracy and Kayce were excellent and I highly recommend Ashley’s to anyone!

melissa crosswhite

Jun 01, 2024

Walter was amazing, he helped us find the perfect rocker recliner and end table. Very nice and patient with us. Thank you. Kacy Checked us out and was great!

Carolyn Taylor

Jun 01, 2024

If you need anything see Kenny. I’m a very particular person and can be all over the place with what I want. Kenny was super patient and helped me piece together everything I need. He even moved furniture to make sure what I was piecing together matched. So appreciative of all his help. He is the guy to see. Kayce helped me out with the final sell in finance and was very friendly. Will be back for future needs!

Sasha Noll

Jun 01, 2024

Amber, Tony, and Keisha were amazing! They were so helpful and so knowledgeable. Come see them for all your furniture needs!

Sepe Livae

Jun 01, 2024

The two men that delivered the bed set to me were very nice and respectful. They set up my bed frame and answered all my questions. I am very satisfied with the service provided and definitely will be going back to this company if I ever need to.

Marissa Medrano

May 28, 2024

Sales Associate C. Owens was very friendly and helpful and helped me with all of my requests. I left the store with exactly what I needed and the whole experience was very professional.

Elysa Hernandez

May 27, 2024

We had a great experience purchases furniture today at this location. With the help of Julio we were able to find what we were looking for and with the help of Anna and Beatrice we were able to get it at the price we wanted!

Deborah Johnson

May 27, 2024

Walter & Amy were exceptionally amazing.Walter was very knowledgeable about every item I looked at and gave me me his expert opinion on the furniture I was interested in.Thank you for being so polite and keep up the great work!

Flavel Zarzuela

May 27, 2024

Great service for delivery. Rossie and John were on time, efficient and friendly. !!

Shewanna La Treice Frederick

May 26, 2024

Anna and Annie at the main store in Killeen were awesome with helping find what I need for my home.

Gloria Ramos

May 25, 2024

Thank you for your hard work and finding us the bed we always wanted.

PEDRO RAMOS III

May 25, 2024

Thanks for all the hard work. Also for helping us find what we each needed. Can't wait for our bed to get here

Valarie Beasley

May 25, 2024

Amazing customer service! Walter was very knowledgeable about all of the different furniture sets. He was very patient with us and super easy to work with.

Marissa P

May 25, 2024

Wendy was really amazing! She was super helpful and knowledgeable about the items in store. I would highly recommend working with her!

ashley collier

May 25, 2024

Great Service, Friendly and efficient.

Kenneth Davis

May 22, 2024

Tye and Brooks have delivered to me several times and their professionalism is top notch. They go above and beyond their duties. They exemplify service to customers.

Cory Rogers

May 21, 2024

Great customer service!!

Ashley Thompson

May 21, 2024

Amy and Antonio was so helpful with my Mattress purchase. Good customer service love it. Thank you so much. At the Killeen Ashley furniture.

Ralf Petrucelli

May 20, 2024

Wendy was great . We’ll be back !!!!

Jeremy Conner

May 19, 2024

Thank you very much Ashley Furniture store. Amazing service and helped me get exactly what I wanted at an amazing price. Thank you so much to Kayce and Amber.

dakota sage

May 19, 2024

Really am grateful for the help me and my wife received. Wendy, Anna and Kaycee help us out with finding the perfect couch set and making sure the payments and finances Worked with our budget

Patricia Rucker

May 15, 2024

THANK YOU JOHN AND TONY!John and Tony were very pleasant, and not at all pushy. They allowed us to tour their store at our leisure, and if we had concerns they were right there to address them.The prices were very reasonable, exactly what they were priced as on their website! Another Ashley Furniture Outlet priced their pieces at almost $500 more than the online price.We can’t wait for our furniture to be delivered! Especially our “hi-tech” mattress and frame (lol). The head and feet incline, as well as a soothing vibration, and a dim light underneath to help guide us if we get out of our bed during the night, and many more functions.Also, for a minimal fee they will not only deliver our furniture, they assemble it as well! That was a big plus for my husband, because he wasn’t looking forward to assembling everything, especially our large entertainment center! Thank You Ashley Furniture in COPPERAS COVE, TX.And thank you very much Tony & John!!!(When our furniture is delivered, we’ll post pictures)

Craig Langford

May 14, 2024

John and Rosie did a great job when delivering my purchase. Thanks

Tyrone Butler

May 13, 2024

Sales agent was nice and friendly and answers any questions or concerns you may have. The delivery team who bring the living room furniture was awesome

Loree Linehan

May 13, 2024

I enjoyed buying a couch and bar stools at the Copperas Cove branch. Tye and Ben delivered my furniture. They were very thoughtful, considerate, and professional!It was a great experience!! Thank you!

Kathy Laidlaw

May 10, 2024

Shopping was easy and delivery/set up was exceptional. John and Rossie were professional, quick and extremely helpful in explaining everything. Our house now looks gorgeous!!

Kyle Haddock

May 06, 2024

Delivery team of Rossie/ Doha was absolutely great! Super fast, friendly, ensured everything was placed where we wanted it. They went over how everything came apart/ together so that if we need to move it we knew what to do. Notated damage upon delivery and called service request on the spot for damage as well.

Adwoa Pobee

May 05, 2024

Service was A+! Were greeted as soon as we walked and Tracy was very helpful. Kayce also made checking out, a breeze!! Will definitely be back when it's time to replace my mattress!

Jasmin Addy

May 05, 2024

Very welcoming and friendly, and found my perfect mattress thanks to Tracy! Wonderful experience, especially with Tracy and Kayce helping me out.

Jesus Marun

May 04, 2024

Excellent service from the store team. Very attentive and friendly. All our questions were answered. And the product of very good quality.

Melanie Mendez

May 04, 2024

We are very happy to buy our furniture at Ashley Forniture. Ms Tracy and Kayce helped us elevate our experience and purchase our dream bedroom set, always helpful and always willing to answer every question.

Lasetta Harris

May 03, 2024

Carlos was a fantastic sales person. He took me to exactly what I asked for, he explained everything in detail to where I understood what he was talking about. :)

Stephan Wooden

Apr 27, 2024

I received my delivery today, but the driver told us if we gave him a tip then he would put us first in line for delivery. I told him I don't have a tip and he told me he is moving me to the bottom of the list for todays deliveries. Very disappointing and I will never shop here again!!!

Joshua Cain

Apr 27, 2024

Ben And Tye delivered my mattress base and dresser. They were very helpful and knowledgeable over all the functions of my moving base. Definitely a five star review.

Vern Green

Apr 07, 2024

Anthony Burt best sale guy and Anna is the best finance clerk ever thanks for asking all my questions and concerns Green Family

Rheid McKnight

Apr 06, 2024

Daily & Roy were super helpful and kind! They went above and beyond to help me stick within my price range while also treating my kids with kindness.

Melissa Berool

Mar 27, 2024

Carlos was a great salesperson. Gave me the space and time I asked for and was very knowledgeable about the current stock.

Isabelle Nelson

Mar 23, 2024

My family and I came in looking for a bed set and were greeted by Kieth. He was more than accommodating, and helped us find the perfect set. He even informed us of a better financing deal than we originally had coming in. The entire staff was friendly, helpful, and personable. I will definitely be returning to this location for all of my future furniture needs.

Carlos Lopez

Mar 23, 2024

Great team, Keith , Anna and Beatrice showed me around my wife and tested beds to make sure what we wanted. We found everything we wanted and was I surprised. It worked wonderful, they worked with me and I got everything I needed, never been so happy. Great price and monthly payments. Don’t miss out ladies and gentlemen. You won’t be disappointed.

nelson marquez

Mar 20, 2024

Mr.Tye and Mr.Brooks did an awesome job they both were very friendly, respectful and knowledgable. Both answered every question we had .We are in love with our new living room set.Thank you for the job well done .

Takeno Names

Mar 16, 2024

Lots of gorgeous furniture.But you took away the urgency because nothing is ever going to go on sale

E C

Mar 14, 2024

Purchased a new living room set and had it delivered in just a few days. Ty and Brooks delivered our new couches very quickly and were very professional. They were very cautious with the set up and protection of our white couches, which we are very grateful for. The overall experience buying from Ashley has been great.

Raven Arnold

Mar 10, 2024

Daily and Amber were awesome at assisting me with finding what we need!

AD TRAD

Mar 10, 2024

Daily and amber helped us today and gave us a great experience.

Angelina Mutter

Mar 09, 2024

Yesterday my husband and I went into the store for an adjustable bed base, Wendy helped us and it was good until my husband wrote out the delivery address. My husband doesn't have the best handing writing and she couldn't read what he wrote so he had me redo it and that's when she said "yeah it doesn't look she used her feet to write it". That was so rude and unnecessary. The lady that checked out out was amazing. But not Wendy.

Jacob Smith

Mar 06, 2024

I would give this place 10 stars if I could. Clean store, very organized.Thank you John rossie for the deliver absolutely very professional and highly recommended them to do it again!!!!

Jordyn Smith

Mar 06, 2024

Fast and easy delivery!! Thank you John R..

Miguel Acosta

Mar 03, 2024

Tony, Anna, and Beatricy were nothing short of amazing working late Saturday and early on Sunday to make sure our product was ready and at a great price. Awesome customer service.

Mary Real

Mar 01, 2024

Excellent thank you John Rossie

Tye West

Feb 29, 2024

Tye & Brook did great! They had our new couch moved in, unboxed, and set up so fast! Both guys were super funny & professional. Thanks again for a great delivery experience.I forgot the young lady’s name that helped us with the sale, but she was also great! She was super knowledgeable and wasn’t pushy. Great service, Ashley’s in Copperas Cove!

Rochell Sims

Feb 28, 2024

Tony Burt is amazing… didn’t force me to purchase anything and gave me a good deal!

Syreeta Fowlkes

Feb 26, 2024

Great experience and customer service from Carlos and Anna!

Dontay Pagan

Feb 25, 2024

ASK FOR HAYDEN LLOYD!!!! Guy was great and extremely helpful. Not too pushy and all around helpful and good vibes. Will be doing business with him again.

Jamel Simmons

Feb 25, 2024

Welcomed as soon as we came in; big smile and a sense of humor Mr. Keith gave us such professionalism and space and time as we browsed through the store. Manager quickly responded with any questions we had and he was unable to quickly respond. Finally Ms. Kayce the financial advisor very polite and professional as well got all our credentials inputted with little to no time and explained how the process works since we aren’t moving in our new home immediately. Awesome team would definitely recommend and be back in the future.

Candice Mitchell

Feb 25, 2024

Our experience was great! We decided to just stop in and browse, not knowing of the sales or deals. Keith greeted us, explained everything to us, and let us wonder peacefully. Kayce made the payment process quick, fast, and smooth. In the end we left feeling like we made the best decision for us with no hassles!! Keith and Kayce are awesome!!!

Vanessa Alvarado

Feb 25, 2024

Great setup, Rossiel and Tap were professional

Manny C

Feb 25, 2024

Walter thank you for taking the time to help us, you’re a very knowledgeable man and know your stuff. As a military Vet I appreciate awesome customer service and also that military discount was the icing on the cake in today’s Economy every little savings count! Thank you!! We love our sectional!

Rhonda Smith

Feb 24, 2024

I bought patio furniture and was well treated by Kaycee and Tracy. Thank you both for your expertise

Marisol Alba

Feb 24, 2024

We were helped by Walter Blackwell he is amazing very knowledgeable and helpful nice person.

Akeem McCall

Feb 22, 2024

Carlos was really professional and helped with everything I needed

T Shanta’e

Feb 21, 2024

Kayce and Tony M we’re great I have have a good experience when I shop with this Ashley’s location !!

V Love

Feb 20, 2024

Walter, Kacey, and Tracy were friendly and great to work with.

Jacqueline Dowland-Phillips

Feb 20, 2024

Rossie and John were timely, polite and professional. Great workers and team. Thank for upgrading my guest room. Shirley t from killeen.

garrett silvers

Feb 19, 2024

Went in just window shopping found a sofa and loveseat my self and my wife liked and a table. Having just moved here we decided the furniture was a better fit for our new home. Wendy was super helpful and very informative. At no time did I feel pressured to buy anything which is a big plus for me. Anna in the financial department was great too it was one of the best interactions I've had with a financial department.

Jazmen Homes

Feb 18, 2024

Thank you Kayce and Tracey for your help

Michele Kavchak

Feb 18, 2024

Wendy was very helpful in finding what we wanted! What was really great is that they have our items in stock and can deliver them within a few days!

Kaitlyn Lombardo

Feb 18, 2024

Keith was so kind and helpful with my grandma, myself, and my son! Anna also gave exceptional service! Thank you guys so much!!

Jade Bacon

Feb 18, 2024

This is like our 3rd time shopping at this location for my family. Tracy and Kayce has helped us so much with this process would definitely recommend coming here and doing business with them.

Keenan Bacon

Feb 18, 2024

Awesome Store Very Professional and family friendly. Tracy and Kayce took great care of my family and I. They were patient and accommodating. I would also like to thank Anna as I was walking out the store I spoted something else that I want and she took care of me and add to my order with no issues. Great Team Great store Thank you all.

G Wash

Feb 18, 2024

Fast and efficient!

Mikayla Almaguer

Feb 17, 2024

Hayden was awesome! He helped us find exactly what we were looking for and answered all of our questions! Thank you!!!

Zach Hinton

Feb 16, 2024

Professional and efficient

Sarah Embry

Feb 16, 2024

Walter provided us with exceptional customer service. 10/10 would go back to this store & work with him again!

Lorna Lumpkins

Feb 14, 2024

Walter was very personable and showed us a variety of bedroom suites. He explained all theamenities of each product like the drawers and headboard and footboard.We were able to try out all the mattress!Very nice experience!

M M (Nitrosav)

Feb 12, 2024

Wonderful furniture store. Very friendly staff. Never felt hounded while looking. Carlos was an excellent floor rep! Answered all of our questions and was very knowledgeable about the furniture and warranties on them. Awesome experience.

Helen James

Feb 12, 2024

Carlos and Anna are awesome!

timothy turner

Feb 12, 2024

Carlos and Anna helped us pick out new couches

Vernon Greenidge

Feb 10, 2024

Great furniture store with great business. The thing that stood out was Mr. Walter Blackwell !!! His customer service was unmatched. He took his time carefully explaining deals, textures, fabrics of their furnitures and even walking the floor of two separate stores with us. He is an amazing person and would refer him to anyone who stops by their store. You won’t be disappointed!!

Rochelle Parker

Feb 10, 2024

Walter was very helpful and patient with us ! He walk with us through the whole store and showed us every sectional and explained all the different things that would accommodate my friends needs. Great customer service

Khalil Hale

Feb 09, 2024

Hayden was very informational and helpful

Jennifer Gardner

Feb 07, 2024

The very first time I went to Ashley furniture I knew I’d be a life time customer there! Thank you Walter Blackwell and Beatrice at the 1101 S WS Young Dr. store for taking such good care of my husband and I and getting us what we wanted!

Evangeline Ash

Feb 06, 2024

Mr. Walter was charming and knowledgeable about his product. We were in 2 weeks ago and discussed some opportunities. We came back...item was on sale,ordered a different color and he handled everything with grace. He was extremely helpful and delightful to work with.

Lisa Milligan

Feb 05, 2024

The delivery of our new mattress set was handled very Profesional and efficient. We are very pleased with knowledge of Brooks and Tye to set up our beds promptly and accurately.

Korbin Hardin

Feb 04, 2024

Beatrice and Tony.m we’re a great help and super friendly

Kimberly Robinson

Feb 02, 2024

Tye and Brooks were awesome!! Very helpful.

Sarie I

Jan 28, 2024

I had thee best experience at Ashley furniture this afternoon. Wendy Martin was absolutely fantastic. She was very knowledgeable and polite. She went out of her way to show me all the options that would fit my needs. Cayce worked at the finance desk and was very polite and efficient as well. Overall, 10 out of 10 experience.

evette godinez

Jan 28, 2024

Walked in was greeted right away by Keith informed us of the awesome deal of the day! Carlos was another associate who checked on us and helped us when needed!! Worked with Jennifer on our break down everyone was so helpful understanding and pleasant about the entire process!!Jaycee helped get us checked out!

Vincent Garfias

Jan 28, 2024

Keith, Carlos, Jennifer and Kayce were very welcoming and absolutely phenomenal to work with. Very professional and patient. Would recommend 100% of the time.

Carmen Rodriguez

Jan 26, 2024

Wendy was amazing!! She knew ALL the products and the details of how it’s made and what would last and what would not. I will definitely go back!!

Gold Apricity

Jan 25, 2024

Wendy was amazing she was able to get me everything I need for an amazing price

Boi._is _fire

Jan 24, 2024

Anna Carlos Fernando

Ashley Barnes

Jan 24, 2024

Carlos, Anna, Fernando did well

Shameka Davis, M.A.

Jan 24, 2024

Excellent customer service and assistance from Carlos , Fernandez, Anna

Timothy Koellner

Jan 23, 2024

Walter is a great sales associate. He pointed us to the better deals in the store.

monique blazek

Jan 20, 2024

Walter was very helpful in helping me purchase a couch along with giving details about each couch.

roman rodriguez

Jan 20, 2024

Walter a really nice gentleman helped us out today got us the best deal with what we had to work with made it very easy to pick out what i needed .

Alesha Jones

Jan 17, 2024

We came in there with a vision for a new couch to provide comfortability for me and my family and my expectations were met. Thank you!

Cary Watkins

Jan 15, 2024

Kayce and Tracy were great. I came in to look at items for living room, dining room and master bedroom. They were very patient and helpful and made the process very easy . Especially since my wife isn’t currently in Texas.

Jay Foster

Jan 14, 2024

Walter and Fernando are awesome

Jodi Bolin

Jan 12, 2024

Amazing service. Walter was very knowledgeable. Def come see him.

adrian luna

Jan 08, 2024

Walter was very knowledgeable and helped us out with a discount. Showed us many great options!

Marielyz Goings

Jan 08, 2024

Walter was great. Helped us out tremendously!

Kiara Williams

Jan 07, 2024

Wendy is AMAZING and knows her stuff!!! Ask for her when you go! Also Kayce was soo sweet!

Life with KB

Jan 06, 2024

Tracy was great kayce was awesome

Felicia Barnes

Jan 06, 2024

Tracey had great customer service and was friendly!!!! Kayce was sweet.

Michael Cannon

Jan 06, 2024

Tony Burt and Kayce were awesome. Great customer service.

Nicole Burley-Cannon

Jan 06, 2024

Tony was awesome in helping us on the floor and with any questions we had. Very friendly and not pushy. Kayce was really friendly getting everything squared away.

Vanessa Ngotel

Jan 06, 2024

Thank you so much Tony for your help. And thanks Kayce for making the check out process easy.

Lorraine Kirk

Jan 06, 2024

Tony Mendoza at Ashley Furniture was absolutely a pleasure to work with. I would recommend him to anyone that is looking to buy new furniture.

Joyce Stallworth

Jan 05, 2024

It was great kayce was very informative. My sales person Toni b was polite an reassuring

Melissa Cradic

Jan 04, 2024

Walter was very helpful and knowledgeable. Was very easy to work with and when we told him what we were working with for our space he showed us things that would work for us without trying to “just make a sale”

Jesse Hewitt

Jan 04, 2024

Walter and Beatrice were very helpful

Rashida

Jan 03, 2024

A big “Thank you” to Carlos, Anna, and Fernando for their assistance in finding a bedroom set and getting financed at a great price.

Samantha Canales

Dec 30, 2023

Had a great experience and Walter Blackwell was able to help us find exactly what we were looking for and was a great help!

Zhatavia Soto

Dec 29, 2023

very nice and friendly place!got help from Walter and he was PHENOMENAL!!!

Elizabeth Alma

Dec 28, 2023

Awesome Customer Service. Mr. Walter was very helpful and answered all my questions.

Maureen Ellis

Dec 28, 2023

Wendy was fabulous! Very knowledgeable and friendly! Had a great experience getting new couches and a recliner for our nursery. Will be back!

Elaine Jordan

Dec 27, 2023

We were shopping for our church (City of Restoration Church).Mr. Walter Blackwell was very helpful with great customer service!

Traveling Trucker

Dec 23, 2023

The customer service was terrible..They got the wrong color for the dinner table and didn't even want to acknowledge the inconvenience they caused..They attempted to give me another table in its place asking me to pay the difference..I declined for obvious reasons.They told me I can wait another 3 weeks for the table to come back from the factory or get a refund...Never once apologized just had a take it or leave it attitude..The fact that it's on w.s young which is right by rancier(The hood) that's exactly how they treated me.. Pretty sure if I were in a different part of town the customer service would have been different!!

L G

Dec 23, 2023

Never again. Save your money.

Lisa Daubert

Dec 22, 2023

Walter was very helpful and patient with us. Thank you!!

The Morgan Family

Dec 22, 2023

IN A budget go here love this place

Dareon Medley

Dec 20, 2023

Great service, very experienced, extremely helpful. First time look at furniture they made everything else and simple. Didn’t make you feel pressured about anything. Will definitely be back and would recommend to others. Walter and Beatrice helped me a lot!

Hakeem Smallwood

Dec 18, 2023

Great service fast and efficient. Walter and Amy took care of all our needs. Highly recommend

LaShonda Hill

Dec 16, 2023

Wendy Martin was my sales associate and she was AMAZING!!! I was looking for a new mattress and she very knowledgeable and explained the pros and cons of the different types and brands of mattresses. She also gave me a better deal than the Ashley furniture store in Copperas Cove on the same mattress that I was interested in. Excellent customer service!!!

Wendy Puente

Dec 16, 2023

Walter was very helpful with helping me look for what I needed. Beatrice was also very friendly and informative on the payment process

Angelica

Dec 13, 2023

I had a great buying experience with Tony and Beatrice! Tony was with us every step of the way and very patient. Beatrice was very helpful with the financing process and explained everything thoroughly.

Ray Jhay

Dec 13, 2023

Tony was very helpful pleasure working with him. Everyone else in the store is very friendly and helpful. Very excited for the new furniture!

Hunter Markita

Dec 11, 2023

I have had a wonderful experience at Ashley furniture Killeen Tx, Located on WS Young. Tracy, my sales representative delivered amazing customer service. Not did she show me around the outlet store. She walked me over to their major department store and assisted me without hesitation or haggling. Thank you all for providing excellence in customer care.

Koite Skilling

Dec 10, 2023

WALTER BLACKWELL helped us find exactly what we needed. Very proficient and knowledgeable salesman

Jesse Huerta Chavez

Dec 10, 2023

Walter and kisha provided great customer service, making sure we get the best deal. Really nice and friendly.

Charles Lovejoy

Dec 09, 2023

Great place. Hayden Lloyd was a great salesman, knowledgeable and best of not the typical pushy buy something guy. Anna made payment and other logistics easy. Definately would come back again!

Dennis Keating

Dec 05, 2023

Very nice store & personal especially Teresa Carter & Walter Blackwell .

Paul Revere

Dec 05, 2023

Tony was wonderful, polite and kind and informative. He really helped me make some decisions on lift chairs

Greg Maskell

Dec 05, 2023

They tried to sell a couch for 3500 during their sale which made it 2500. Searching their store and the item number the normal price is 2500. Therefore no real sale. Should have been 1800.

Melissa Scott

Dec 03, 2023

They did a good job. Carlos, Kayce, Beatrice

Shan Johnson

Dec 03, 2023

Carlos and Kayce were very helpful. I found just what I was looking for

Anthony Vaughan

Dec 03, 2023

Thanks to Anne and Kayce for the great help with my purchase. Great customer service.

Richard Chambers

Nov 30, 2023

Very nice when entering the store. They are friendly and knowledgeable about their programs and items.

Rachel Lederer

Nov 30, 2023

My husband and I could not be more happy with our purchase! We absolutely loved working with Walter Blackwell, he was very open and honest when giving us our options regarding a new bed. Even after we went though with the purchase, we were looking at small loveseats and had a few questions, but we're but looking to buy anytime soon, and Walter answered all of our questions! Such outstanding customer service from a well-respected sales associate, we will definitely be coming back to this location and hope we can still work with Walter! Happy Holidays 🙂🎄

River Colon

Nov 29, 2023

Wendy Martin was amazing in getting up set up! Thank you so much! So much savings!

Rosie S.

Nov 28, 2023

Service was very nice, Walter was helpful and friendly!I asked for what I needed and we got straight to it.

Maria Jasso-Perez

Nov 28, 2023

Great experience Tony M. was extremely helpful!

John Donner

Nov 26, 2023

Kayce and Annie were very helpful in getting us exactly what we were looking for. We were in and out in less than an hour and a half. With that being said we are very picky and they were all patient with us and helped us very diligently.

Yanelisse CameanOcasio

Nov 26, 2023

Annie helped us in any way possible to get a great deal and answer all of our questions.

Nicole’s TV

Nov 25, 2023

Walter was very passionate and friendly sales associate! Teresa was very helpful as well.

Jordanna Larson

Nov 24, 2023

I went into Ashley, after looking on line and wanting to see it in person. Tony Burt was the salesperson helping me. Today, I went in to purchase a coffee table and 2 end tables. Tony was there and provided great service. Then to check me out and get me on my way was Kayce. She was friendly, prompt, and professional. Thank you for the great experience!

Maricarmen Graham

Nov 24, 2023

Antony and Kayce were wonderful and assisted me with everything!!

Rlyn GANDA

Nov 24, 2023

I excellent experience with Kayce for her a good assisted

Rafiul Patwary

Nov 24, 2023

I was looking for furnitures for a while but couldn't work with any stores. Then I thought of coming to the Ashley home store at Killeen. And lemme tell you it was an amazing experience. I worked with Kayce and Tracy they were amazing and helped me throughout the whole process and gave me a good deal. I would definitely recommend working with them and you won't regret. If I could give 10 stars I would.

Andrea Kim SFRG

Nov 22, 2023

Walter gave my family a five-star experience as we searched for the perfect sectional for our new home’s living room. Beatrice made the financing process quick and painless! After giving other furniture stores in the area a try, Ashley was able to meet our needs in a way the other stores couldn’t. I highly recommend you start here when you’re looking for furniture for your home.

Kenneth Watkins

Nov 22, 2023

Wendy Martin, one of Ashley's angels, great person, tremendous plus seller, she got me!

Kristina Duke

Nov 21, 2023

Wendy Martin was so knowledgeable when it can to the purple mattresses she was so friendly and funny I love her energy

Parker Wilson

Nov 21, 2023

Wendy Martin did a great job explaining how good our new purple mattress was for conforming to our way of sleeping. She walked us through not only why mattresses are important but also pros and cons of each instead of pressuring us towards a certain mattresses. 5/5 would definitely shop with her again!

Jose Franqui

Nov 19, 2023

Great customer service. Ask for Annie.

Franqui Family

Nov 19, 2023

Thank you to the team Annie and Kayce were amazing and patient with us! Thank you for assisting us with furnishing our new home!

Noelle Robinson

Nov 19, 2023

Walter was a wonderful SA. He greated me at the door with a no pressure approach. I appreciated that since I already knew what I wanted and that it was in store. The transaction was quick and painless.

Ralph Irizarry

Nov 19, 2023

Best deal I ever got on a brand new dining room table set. Thank you to the Sales Lady Annie and Kayce for making this experience wonderful.

Roopalatha Mangalseth

Nov 18, 2023

Walter and Kyle both were very knowledgeable and helpful.

Katrina Davis

Nov 17, 2023

Kayce did an outstanding job and even helped to save additional money on our purchase!

Susan Banks

Nov 17, 2023

Walter was super helpful in finding my daughter a couch that would work with her living space and budget. He then went on to help me pick the best pillow ever!

Chris B

Nov 17, 2023

Walter was our sales representative. He was informative and patient and kind. We would highly recommend shopping with him.

Amando Rodriguez

Nov 17, 2023

Walter was very friendly

Jeffrelyn Besas Buen

Nov 16, 2023

Mr. Walter is very accommodating. Thank you

Alexis Farias Leon

Nov 15, 2023

Fernando and Tony gave us the best customer service

Rhonda Cook

Nov 14, 2023

Kayce was awesome very helpful and knowledgeable...Thank you again....

Mia Wiggins

Nov 14, 2023

Walter was great! Very knowledgeable

Olivia Martin

Nov 13, 2023

If you’re ever in Killeen furniture shopping ask for Wendy, a woman with true style and grace. Not sure on what to get she help me find the perfect living room set for my new home.

John Moya

Nov 13, 2023

Great service by Walter and Daily

Christopher Vazquez

Nov 12, 2023

Carlos Anna did a great job

Shirley Gray-Martin

Nov 12, 2023

Thanks to Mr.Walter Blackwell and the he kind gentleman that did my purchase agreement, they where very helpful and courteous to us today, Thanks so very much.

Joe Butts

Nov 11, 2023

Kenny was amazing and walked us through everything. He helped us choose the perfect bed set and was very patient while we made our decisions. He is very knowledgeable warm and welcoming. We had a great customer experience and highly recommend Kenny at Ashley outlet!

Sonsaree Thomas

Nov 09, 2023

Wendy Martin was AMAZING! She did not hound me around the store she let me look and come to her (don’t we all love that)! She was well versed in designs, and had amazing input on what matched our counters floors & other furniture ! Please ask for her (:

Natasha Kelley

Nov 09, 2023

Kenny was very professional and very helpful. He took the time to tell us about each pieces we asked about.

Curtis Newsome

Nov 08, 2023

Hayden was awesome and very attentive. The moment I walked into the store he was ready to help me and listened to every concern I had when picking out my bedroom set. Thanks so much 🤙🏽🤙🏽.

Elizabeth Cruz

Nov 07, 2023

Excellent Mr. Kendrick Leon is very respectful and professional I will call him again when I buy my furniture.

Heather Thompson

Nov 06, 2023

Wendy Martin was great

Katrina Yaques

Nov 05, 2023

Keith and Daily helped us pick our couch today. They were very friendly, provided excellent customer service and were very helpful towards our purchase.

William Lux

Nov 05, 2023

Keith and Daily were very friendly, phenomenal customer service and gave us space to look and think over our purchase. We are returning customers to Ashley.

Romintz Joseph

Nov 03, 2023

Walter Blackwell Helped me and my wife find a couch. And was very helpful in the process. Highly recommend him

Amber West

Nov 02, 2023

Walter Blackwell was extremely helpful and it was an easy experience.

Willis Taylor

Nov 02, 2023

Walter and Daily were very professional, thorough and polite, they made my shopping experience a pleasant one.

Riz Abbasi

Oct 29, 2023

Thanks Ms Kayce for helping us to pick up tge right mattress.

Tatiana Viñas

Oct 29, 2023

Kayce and Tony made our shopping easy and pleasant. I had an overall great experience!

William Rodriguez

Oct 28, 2023

Walter Blackwell was an excellent sales associate, he helped us find exactly what we were looking for.

Devynn Conger

Oct 27, 2023

Walter was the friendliest employee! He was great to me and my husband and all of our children!

Yolanda Theodore

Oct 26, 2023

Service was outstanding, our sales representative was very knowledgeable

Amelia Daniel

Oct 22, 2023

Great visit today! Was able to locate what store location has a sofa I’ve been looking at online. Super appreciated help from both Annie & Kayce :)

Gabby Daniel

Oct 22, 2023

Kayce, Carlos, and Annie were very helpful in all of our searches !

Kim B.

Oct 22, 2023

I love coming to Ashley's. I have never had a bad experience and the people who work are always friendly, especially the people who helped me today, Carlos and Kayce. Overall, I would come back to buy here again.

Earl

Oct 21, 2023

Wendy were very helpful and understood my needs and provide the products I was looking for, thank you very much Wendy

LaTeashia Sherman

Oct 21, 2023

Walter was very personable in his greeting as I came through the door. He was tentative to what I said I was looking for and didn't try to sell me something that I didn't want or need. I will definitely be back.

Jenny Dyann Bisnar

Oct 19, 2023

Mr walter and ms daily were so accommodating and provided me stuff that i needed.

Elizabeth Waite

Oct 18, 2023

Walter helped me pick out what was best for my new place

Ashley Store in Killeen, TX (1256)Ashley Store in Killeen, TX (1257)Ashley Store in Killeen, TX (1258)Ashley Store in Killeen, TX (1259)Ashley Store in Killeen, TX (1260)

Brandon Delacruz

Oct 18, 2023

Walter Blackwell

BRianne OEn

Oct 16, 2023

Walter Blackwell

Champ Kamai

Oct 15, 2023

Honestly we were stuck between Ashley and another place but what ultimately sold us was the customer service, Walter was great and patient and really worked with us and Kayce made the purchase process a breeze. I would definitely recommend this specific store if you’re looking for furniture or specifically a couch like we were!

Rayson Kamai

Oct 15, 2023

Won’t shop anywhere else for furniture. Walter was absolutely amazing to work with. No pressure, no sales pitches. Just in it to help us solve our need for the perfect couch set. Kayce helped check us out and was very delightful as well :)

Unknown Unknown

Oct 14, 2023

We just moved to Killeen and we were looking for furniture and we came down to see our friends at Ashley furniture and Wendy helped us and gave great deals. We will definitely be coming back for any of our furniture needs. She was very helpful and made it a wonderful experience and we got everything we needed! Highly recommend!

Mitchell McMullen

Oct 12, 2023

Kenny did an awesome job not too pushy and was very patient with me. A++ Ms. Wendy was helping with the sale and her experience showed. She was able to find me what I was looking for. A++

Robert McDonald Jr

Oct 11, 2023

Wendy was a great help!

Bart Roberts

Oct 11, 2023

Wendy was wonderful and very knowledgeable! We had a great experience!

Mary Pennington

Oct 10, 2023

Mr. Kenny Kendrick He was very helpful very professionally he helped me out a lot.

Laura Garcia

Oct 09, 2023

Tony Mendoza was very professional and kind. We gave us a good deal on our new furniture. We are very satisfied with the customer service he provided us.Thank you Tony!

Aisha Cool

Oct 08, 2023

Keith is awesome. We we’re recommendedBy Gilbert from Mattress Firm in Harker Heights that people from Ashley’s store are very helpful with their customers. We went in October 8 and Keith welcome us and did not follow us. Keith gave us time to decide on what we want. Thank you Keith. And Kayce is nice to talk too.THE IGNACIOs

aries ignacio

Oct 08, 2023

Keith was the man to go to. Very courteous and respecftful.

Makayla Mills

Oct 06, 2023

Ashley’s always has an amazing deal on their pieces. Even with constant moves, my furniture’s quality and durability has never disappoint. Wendy Martin was very helpful and directed me to exactly what I need. 10/10 experience

D One & Only D.R.G.

Oct 05, 2023

Carlos was made things far too easy!!!Ms. Kayce & Ms Anna were also on point. All were friendly and did everything to make my experience go as smooth as possible. I was in & out in no time! Stop in and see for yourself!!! Thanks You Team Ashley!!! Danelle

Michelle Pereira

Oct 04, 2023

Wendy and Walter were amazing! They were both friendly, helpful and took good care of us. We will be back!

Omar Johnson

Oct 03, 2023

They Helped me out financially so I'm always gonna speak highly of this place

Lizandra Santana

Oct 01, 2023

John and Rossie were very quick and neat putting up my new bedroom set. They even helped with adding some felt pads to the furniture legs at my request

stefany Turbi

Sep 30, 2023

Amber was great and attentive. She got me just what I wanted . I highly recommend this store. Whenever I need something for my home I was go to Ashley furniture.

Ashley Jorgensen

Sep 30, 2023

Wendy was amazing. She made our living room and dining room visions come to life. She was perfect and insanely knowledgeable.

David Jorgensen Jr

Sep 30, 2023

Wendy was amazing

karen reyes

Sep 29, 2023

Helpful people. One in particular Wendy Martin she was really sweet, kind, and extremely helpful. First time buying furniture and she guided my husband and I the whole. Fantastic service!

Sharon LaRose

Sep 28, 2023

New to the area and needed a bedroom immediately. Tony met me when I entered and showed me many options. He wasn’t pushy but professional and actually pretty awesome. All staff were excellent. Will be back soon.

Taylor Smothers

Sep 20, 2023

John and Rossie came out, very pleasant, worked quickly and efficiently! They truly were an awesome crew and I will certainly recommend them again!

Art Davis

Sep 19, 2023

Walter Blackwell did an amazing job showing and describing all the different options I had prior to my purchase great customer service

bambi basinger

Sep 19, 2023

The delivery guys John and Rossie were amazing! They called ahead and made accommodations due to my work schedule and were very professional! The truck Arrived on time and the team was in and out and made my house look like a home with the furniture set up! I Definitely recommend the home delivery service!

Tiff Mack

Sep 19, 2023

Tony and Amy were fantastic! Customer service is always awesome when I come to the store!

Angela Robinson

Sep 17, 2023

We worked with Wendy Martin today and she has been a pleasure to work with. She was tireless in working to meet our needs at our price point. She wasn’t pushy but helpful when needed and we left with a purchase of a bedroom set we are happy with!

Sonya Page

Sep 15, 2023

Walter Blackwell and Amy was a great help.

Linda Demps

Sep 15, 2023

walter blackwell was amazing. he didn’t push but was near to answer all my questions

Leslie Gonzalez

Sep 12, 2023

Amber was amazing at working around my tight and last minute purchase trying to get me the item that I wanted on a short time frame. Definitely recommend going to her for help she’s the best!

Amy Sandate

Sep 11, 2023

ABSOLUTELY GREAT CUSTOMER SERVICE BY THE TWO GENTLEMEN THAT BROUGHT OUR DINING ROOM TABLES.

BM G

Sep 10, 2023

Rossie and Gerrell did great during my delivery

Wilbur Thomas

Sep 10, 2023

My wife and I went here to get furniture for our bedroom and living room. Walter was very knowledgeable with all the furniture. Customer service was a 10. Thank you Ashley’s!

Cristal Detert

Sep 08, 2023

Our delivery was fast easy, and the personnel was friendly and gave me all the information I needed. I will definitely go back to this location.

Jess “TrustNone69” Lopez

Sep 07, 2023

VA And Dana Did Great.!

Imiri Alexander

Sep 06, 2023

Wendy Martin helped me pick a great couch

Pia Lane

Sep 06, 2023

We recently bought a mattress from Ashley Outlet in Copperas Cove. The sales associate Amber was very polite, patient and well informed about the products. The entire experience went very smooth.The new mattress was delivered and the old ones picked up free of charge by two very friendly and professional employees, Tye and Brooks.

Cheryl Gooden

Sep 05, 2023

Tony and Fernando were excellent! There is a wide variety of different types of furniture and the prices are reasonable! Tony was very patient and kind! I did not feel rushed or pushed into anything. He also gave great suggestions! Fernando was quick and efficient with the financial part of the sale! I am happy with my choices and the experience with Ashley's today!I received my furniture today and I am very pleased! Dana and VA were very careful with my new loveseat and recliner! They called ahead to inform me they would be arriving in about thirty minutes. They were on time and very polite! I enjoyed my entire experience with Ashley's! I will purchase from them again and definitely recommend to others!

Tiffany Merson

Sep 05, 2023

Va and Dana did an amazing job! They were fast but watchful! They took care of everything from unloading to complete set up! Thank you for making the rest of this purchase a smooth finish.

Terrence Holloman

Sep 04, 2023

Walter was beyond helpful while we were shopping today he was friendly, knowledgeable and easy to speak with. Fernando was as equally helpful through our payment process at well!

Jessica Wylie

Sep 04, 2023

They did an awesome job. Very prompt and friendly

Diego Munoz

Sep 04, 2023

Wendy Martin was amazing and got us in and out within the 30mins! Can’t wait to come back for more purchases!

Laura Leyva

Sep 03, 2023

Tony and Daily were very helpful and kind. They made my shopping experience wonderful.

April Isaacs

Sep 02, 2023

Keith is awesome! He helped us find everything we were looking for. He gave great suggestions as well, but ultimately let us make our own decisions without any pressure.

Sam Fry

Sep 02, 2023

From order to delivery, it took exactly 1 week. We are so pleased with the assembly of our new table by the delivery team John and Rossie, they were professional and prompt. We will definitely be going back to Ashley to shop for more stuff for our new home!

Adam Nyitray

Sep 01, 2023

Walter was a pleasure to work with!

Jamie Wylie

Aug 31, 2023

Awesome serviceJohn and Rossie

Yanick

Aug 31, 2023

Tyler and Brooks delivered my item yesterday. They were very friendly, courteous and professional. They went above and beyond to ensure set up was done correctly by exercising patience and care. Thank you so much again gentlemen..

Liz Keth

Aug 30, 2023

Wendy Martin was very nice professional and kind; she gave me a tour and showed me around also gave me different options and she gave me great discounts; she took her time with me and was very patientI love great customer service and she is a example of thatThanks for making my purchase easier

MELISSA REYES

Aug 29, 2023

Walter and Fernando were such great help and answered all my questions. Thanks gentlemen

amy moore

Aug 28, 2023

Walter Blackwell was very good at finding what we wanted.

Phyllis Appling

Aug 28, 2023

Ashley's customer service was great. Everyone was pleasant and courteous. The delivery team of Rossie and John was awesome. Wish all companies were as good 👍 Thank you.

Brian Mathis

Aug 27, 2023

Hello. My name is Stephanie Mathis. With the help of Mrs. Amber and Ms. Kayce, my husband and I bought a bed room set for our son. Mrs. Amber is a phenomenal woman who has so much patience and who knows her furniture. She has a big heart and has went above and beyond. We appreciate you all and will be back for our purple pillows. We also look forward to seeing you all again very soon.Thanks,Team Mathis

Caitlin Kohl

Aug 27, 2023

Kaycee and Annie were awesome! Would recommend!

Shake Takuama Ukau

Aug 26, 2023

Walter was so helpful in helping me fines simple shelf and getting the office staff to locate my reward points and doing so I did even have to come out of pocket that’s why will continue to shop Ashley’s Furniture

Alexis Williams

Aug 26, 2023

Wonderful customer service and great advice with recommendations

Aaliyah Harvey

Aug 26, 2023

Wendy Martin was exceptional! Informational and enthusiastic. I will definitely continue to do business with her.

Austin Davis

Aug 25, 2023

Carlos- AMAZING, Top Notch and very connected with his customersAnna and Beatrice were alado amazing

Ceatrice Sanders

Aug 24, 2023

Ashley's delivers Dana & VA were prompt and very professional. They handled my furniture with care. They also took the time to show how the sofa sleeper worked. I will be back to the store in December for bedroom furniture. Great job!

Cuervo 43Tx

Aug 23, 2023

I wanna thank carlos, Beatrice, and Anna for helping us get the discount on our new coaches and getting things approved very happy with the customer service

Starla Johnson

Aug 22, 2023

simple and easy process, the only thing that takes forever is choosing which piece of furniture you like best😊 Walter was a huge help, highly recommend!

Nora Henry

Aug 19, 2023

Ms. Wendy Martin was the best! she took care of us from the beginning, we came in here and she explained everything throughly, with details and made sure we got the RIGHT couch! I enjoyed my experience very much here ☺️!

Kristie Williams

Aug 19, 2023

Thank you so much Ashley furniture!! Tye and Brooks delivered my furniture and were so quick and professional!! I love my new room!!

Skylar Itz

Aug 19, 2023

Sales people great

Daylan Aplaca

Aug 18, 2023

My wife went in with my mother a few weeks ago and Hayden “Sunshine” Lloyd helped her out. My wife was eyeballing a particular sectional couch and he just so happened to have experience with that exact set in his house hold. Gave her all the pros of it selling her on it. We came back and made the purchase plus a dining table set. He was very helpful and friendly getting real personable making me and my wife feel comfortable and part of the Ashley family. Sold us with a real great deal well

Connie Evans

Aug 18, 2023

The moment I walked in mrs Tracy greeted me and and asked as if I needed help looking for something in particular and was awesome the entire visit. And not to mention the delivery guys they were well mannered and polite they placed my furniture nicely in place and told me to have a wonderful day I just felt so appreciated thanks everyone

Alice Kilpatrick

Aug 16, 2023

Carlos made buying our couch so easy and we really enjoyed working with him!

Sean Counihan

Aug 16, 2023

Kayce and the sales staff worked diligently to earn our business and ensure the furniture we wanted is what we got.

Avadeen Hamilton

Aug 14, 2023

Rossie and John were great ! They put together my bed and sectional fast, placed everything neatly where I requested and we had good conversations. Even in this heat they made sure everything was done professionally. They both are very professional. Thanks again guys !

Genesis Smith

Aug 13, 2023

Thank you to Walter, Anna, and Kacey for all your help at answering all of our questions.

Anthony Smith

Aug 13, 2023

I had a great experience shopping at Ashley Home Store (Killeen, TX). My sales representative was Walter. He was extremely patient and knowledgeable on all products in the store. Anna and Kacey did an amazing job assisting with cashing me out and also applying discounts the store was offering. The whole experience was great. Check them out.

Stephen Fleming

Aug 11, 2023

Had a fantastic experience never felt pressured to buy! In my experiences some places can hover and try and force a sale we didn’t receive that treatment here at all. We looked for a day and was very happy with the service Walter Blackwell provided. We took a few weeks to measure and make the decision and when we returned Walter was there to make the process smooth. I’d highly recommended this store if you’re shopping for something for your home. Couldn’t beat the price and the team was very professional I will be returning in the future.

Brylee Fleming

Aug 11, 2023

Walter got us an awesome deal! We ended up paying way less than the price listed with the discounts we got and we got extra pieces!

Sharey Townsend

Aug 11, 2023

Rodney and John did our furniture assembly the bedrooms in our house. They were highly professional, courteous, and friendly. We will definitely request their services again in the future.

Rachel Leonard

Aug 08, 2023

Delivery guys were awesome! They listened to how I wanted everything arranged, they were friendly, and efficient. Great Job!!!

Lai’s Life

Aug 06, 2023

Wendy Martin was great help and very informative with helping me select a bedroom set! Will be back again!

Daniel Vidal

Aug 05, 2023

Rossie and John were very helpful putting my Sons bedroom set together. Also, very respectful and professional in their work.

Lawonda Thomas

Aug 05, 2023

Carlos was very friendly and helpful when I came to purchase a tv stand. He asked me for the specifics on the type I was looking for and he took it from there. He helped me to find just what I was looking for. Quick, easy, no hassle! The ladies upfront were courteous during checkout and made sure that my paperwork was documented correctly with instructions upon pickup. It was an overall enjoyable experience for my first time buying from Ashley.

Andrew Jacobi

Aug 04, 2023

Great customer service. Walter helped get me a huge sectional that is perfect for my place. Very knowledgeable.

Angela_Bay

Aug 04, 2023

Walter was amazing in helping me and my husband in selecting out our new sectional for it home. He was patient and showed us all our options and his best suggestions to our style.

Vanessa Torres

Jul 31, 2023

Amber was amazing to work with! She was very knowledgeable and overall her customer service was outstanding. I highly recommend her. - Ashley outlet in copperas cove

Christian Martinez Olan

Jul 30, 2023

Thank you Kayce!!

Nashaly Castro

Jul 30, 2023

Great job, thank you Kayce!!

Jenifer Osborne

Jul 29, 2023

Brett was awesome!

AlvinAngela Coles

Jul 29, 2023

This store is awesome.. thay have a lot of good and nice product/furniture.. and the employee here are helpful, special mention to Mr Walter. He is Good and very informative about the product.

Jaymz Smith

Jul 27, 2023

Wendy Martin helped us find our perfect mattress. She really treated us like family and made the experience as stress free as possible.

Kevin Bonefas

Jul 24, 2023

Tony and Kyle helped me out and didn’t rush me even though I came in at the end of the day

Lorry Ryan

Jul 23, 2023

Wendy was loaded with information and so helpful in helping us choose a mattress. Aside from the information overload, the process was potentially the easiest we’ve ever experienced.Additionally, we were elated to quickly find, thanks to Wendy, and able to add a sectional piece we were missing from a previous Ashley purchase in another state.Kayce finished the process and was really sweet. Thank you for a great customer service and purchase and we look forward to the fabulous the continued customer service.

Caitlin Sandman

Jul 22, 2023

Tony was great! He was very helpful and showed us multiple options for mattress based on our preferences. He also helped us order a replacement part for our bed frame. Our visit to Ashley furniture was pleasant and we got what we needed with little hassle!

Jimmy Franqui

Jul 22, 2023

Tony was super helpful and friendly. I will return to do business with Tony again!

Edith Franqui

Jul 22, 2023

Tony helped out us out swiftly and so nice!

Kaminy Mejias

Jul 21, 2023

Daily was super kind and helpful staying extra time just to help me with my purchase and found the best deal available.

Kisha Mae

Jul 19, 2023

Great customer welcoming. Once I walked in, all associates welcomed me with a “hello”. and right away, with no hesitation Mr. Walter approached us asking if we needed any help. he then let us browse by ourselves but after a while came back to check on us & talked with us on anything we see or like. I was very comfortable talking with him because he wasn’t pushy like a lot of other store associates. He was very welcoming, considerate & friendly to speak with. without a doubt, if I come back into Ashley home store, Walter would be the guy that i recommend.

cpernell2

Jul 19, 2023

Walter and Fernando were very friendly, patient, and knowledgeable. I loved the variety of choices available in living room furniture.

Jalen Perny

Jul 19, 2023

Walter and Fernando did a great job in assisting me with finding a couch, i definitely recommend asking for them when you go in.

Deandrea Thompson

Jul 19, 2023

Tony was awesome, and is a great salesman

Jarissa Reyes

Jul 18, 2023

Wendy did an amazing job with showing us our style. She was super nice and assisted us with everything we needed

Sheila Bruce

Jul 17, 2023

ReGina Walker very nice .

Letty Lara

Jul 16, 2023

Kayce was amazing helping us get our new bed frame .

Manuel's Videos

Jul 16, 2023

Kayce help us with the whole process. Fast and forward. Would recommend 5 start Would come again no doubt.

Puni Pedro

Jul 16, 2023

We just moved to Killeen from Alaska and finding good furniture for great prices has been alot of work. But we decided to give Ashley’s Furniture a try. From the moment I walked in with my daughter, we felt welcomed and felt like we were walking into my family’s home. Tony was amazing 🤩 he asked great questions and showed me exactly what I was looking for. Kacey and Anna at the Finance Center were very knowledgeable and again very welcoming. They were interested in getting to know us personally. All around, a great team and I would recommend this Ashley’s Furniture place to anyone! Anytime.Thank you for the phenomenal customer service!Much Appreciated.Ms. Pedro

Tanner Richardson

Jul 16, 2023

We had great help from Amber, Kacey, and Anna. They made the process go very fast and were very approachable about anything.

ori pedro

Jul 16, 2023

kaceytonyanna

David Crocker

Jul 15, 2023

Kayce and Tony Mendosa did an outstanding job helping me.

Angel Davis

Jul 14, 2023

Wendy was very helpful, straight forward, and friendly. She helped us find the final price for a dresser and nightstand. She let us know our best options on how to approach purchasing the furniture. Even though we weren't able to buy anything there, she still showed us the bigger picture. Thanks Wendy!

Duane Giesseman

Jul 12, 2023

Very nice personality an very helpful

Ms Lewis

Jul 10, 2023

Great shopping experience Tony was very professional and helpful, he assisted me with getting the best price and I didn’t have to ask. That’s awesome customer service. Thank you for assisting me with this surprise room for my Hubby. I am completely satisfied.

Sydnee Niswonger

Jul 10, 2023

We purchased an adjustable bed base and had a great experience! Everything was quick and easy and the employees were very helpful! Sandra,Roy, and Anthony were amazing.

Momma Big Mack

Jul 10, 2023

Excellent excellent service from Mrs reGina and Kayce was helpful as well

Alyssa Douglas Jones

Jul 09, 2023

We thoroughly enjoyed our shopping experience at Ashley Homestore. Walter went above and beyond in helping us find new furniture for our home and Kayce was extremely helpful during our checkout process.

Ms Nurse

Jul 09, 2023

Wonderful people and customer service! A guy named "Sunshine", Beatrice and Kayce were awesome. Definitely come here if you need some furniture. Lots of good stuff and people who don't mind helping.

James Thompson

Jul 09, 2023

They had what I was looking for

Mark Padfield

Jul 06, 2023

Rossie and John were nothing but professionals on my delivery from the store. Tha k you!

Hakim Lilly

Jul 03, 2023

Great customers service when Kayce processed our paperwork for the bedroom set with purchases for our daughter.

ALBA ANDRADE

Jul 03, 2023

Roy gave us great customer service and was patient with us. We were able to get quotes for different bedroom sets with no issues. He has great knowledge of the furniture that they have here. If you come to Ashley’s please ask for Roy Johnson.

Estrella Moralez

Jul 03, 2023

Kacey did an amazing job helping me!

david lautenschlager

Jul 03, 2023

It was good

Justin Perez

Jul 03, 2023

Wendy was amazing definitely will be coming back!! Great service

Robert Rustman

Jul 03, 2023

Roy Jones and Anthony were very helpful

Gladys H

Jul 03, 2023

Great experience!!!!

Jessica Martin

Jul 02, 2023

Great experience today with Amber! Make sure you go see her at Ashley furniture..

Jacqueline

Jul 02, 2023

Keith was fantastic from the go. Professional, fun, and wasn’t pressuring us to purchase! 5/5 would shop here again! Thanks keith!

Joe Easley Jr

Jul 02, 2023

Keith gave us incredible service. He answered all of mom's questions and showed us numerous options for a love seat.

MEl ODy

Jul 01, 2023

Ashley’s have been very good to me and my family since the first time we came at 2019. It was our first PCS, first house, first move. We were so anxious scared, excited. Walter, Kayce and the whole staff made our move easier with their friendly, upfront, honest service. Fast forward to now, second house, they still treated us with the same awesome service they provided years ago.

catherne Galloway

Jul 01, 2023

Roy and Daily was so amazing, that it felt felt a kid in the candy store with the best attitude and customer service ever. Thank you will be back once a month for that service and stick my hand in the candy jar

Sabria Bae

Jul 01, 2023

We just PCS to Fort Cavazos and we have gone to at least 8 different furniture store to price compare. We ended up at Ashley Outlet and were shocked at the prices compared to what we liked at IKEA. Rory and Daly who work in the store were so amazing and helpful. They provided the best customer service. We bought everything we needed in one stop. They even scheduled a quick home delivery WITH set up of the furniture! Today Rossie and John came early and put together the bed frame and dining table so quickly. They were kind, funny, and a pleasure to have.

Mikayla Smith

Jun 29, 2023

Great experience !! And a big thank you to Rossie and John, who put the furniture together. They did a beautiful job and also let me know how to easily move the furniture if i choose so in the future.

Robert Depena

Jun 28, 2023

I appreciate the knowledge and experience. Mr Walter was very helpful. I have a new Slit king

Bob Kelly

Jun 27, 2023

Ty and Brooks from Ashley delivery were awesome! Called ahead, showed up on time, and delivered quickly and and with care.

Rosita Agosto-Marrero

Jun 26, 2023

The customer service is the best I have. I love that.

Tracy Wilson

Jun 26, 20