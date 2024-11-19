Asian Ramen Noodle Salad (2024)

Jump to Recipe

This Ramen Noodle Salad has become a family favorite recipe that can be made in advance! This cold and crunchy side dish is popular at parties and picnics and I even know a few kids who love it too!

Are you looking for a fun new twist on the standard ramen noodles that you have a secret stash of in your pantry? Look no further! This recipe is a great side dish to bring along to any potluck, party, or picnic!

This delicious and easy asian ramen noodle salad is a crowd-pleaser — you are definitely going to make this one of your go-to dishes.

What is so fun about this ramen noodle cabbage salad is that all of the ingredients are simple, but the end result is impressive. Every element of the salad combines to create a mouthwatering creation.

The crunch of the ramen noodles with roasted almonds combined with the freshness of the coleslaw and broccoli slaw is really something that can’t quite be compared. Whenever I bring this along to a friendly get together, I notice it is one of the first dishes to be eaten up.

What you’ll need for Ramen Noodle Salad:

This recipe has just a few timeless ingredients. Here’s what you’ll need:

Slivered Almonds: I prefer slivered almonds to whole or chopped. These add protein and a warm crunch alongside the ramen noodles. These will be roasted to perfection and supreme crunchiness. Yum!

Rice Vinegar : You’ll combine this with a few other things on the list to make the dressing for your Asian coleslaw. Stay tuned.

Soy Sauce: Another component for the dressing!

Sugar: This is a secret power punch for the salad dressing.

Prepackaged Cole Slaw Mix: Here’s where the greens start to come in. I love recipes that help keep things simple and easy, so I like to go with the prepackaged coleslaw mix so all of the veggies are already together.

Prepackaged Broccoli Slaw Mix: More greens! The broccoli is a great addition to the coleslaw mix and truly elevates this salad to be a step above the rest.

2 Packages of Ramen Noodles: Of course, you could not make this salad without ramen noodles! I usually choose the chicken flavor, but there are so many flavors of ramen that would be fun to experiment with. We’ve tried both beef and chicken and had great results!

Sesame seeds, Sunflower Seeds, or Raw Chopped Peanuts: Trust me, adding some raw nuts to the salad really makes a difference. Pick your favorite and sprinkle them on top once everything else is mixed together.

How to Make Ramen Noodle Salad:

Step 1: Roast your almonds! I like to do this while I make the salad dressing. Roasting the almonds brings out their flavor and adds a little extra something to the salad. Pro-Tip! If you want to also roast your Asain ramen noodles, break them up and toss them in the oven with the almonds. This will make them even crispier! Step 2: Make your dressing! Your salad dressing is only a few simple ingredients that need to be mixed prior to pouring over your salad. I do this while my almonds are roasting. You’ll need the flavor packets from your ramen noodles. Step 3: Combine your Ingredients! Toss together the prepackaged coleslaw and broccoli slaw. Then break up the ramen noodles into bite-sized pieces. This is my favorite part of the creation process as it’s satisfying to take any your stress on those crunchy noodles. Step 4: Mix it all together! Once your almonds are roasted, the greens and noodles combined, and your salad dressing fully prepared — put it all together! Place it in the fridge to chill for at least three hours, and up to overnight!

Make Ramen Noodle Salad the main dish:

Honestly, this dish is so versatile! Because the flavors of Asian ramen noodles are so familiar and popular (ask my kids or any college student) making this into the main feature of your meal is super simple! The best way to elevate this side dish to the main dish is to add protein!

Depending on the flavor of ramen you chose, you can pair the protein accordingly! If you chose chicken ramen, add some shredded chicken to the tossed salad. Likewise, if you chose a beef-flavored packed, adding some chilled steak slices to your bowl is a great way to make sure this salad will keep you full.

Looking to keep it meat-free? Add tofu! You can choose your favorite flavor and add it in fried or cold. Whatever suits your fancy!

Pro-Tip: Are you looking to load this salad with even more delicious veggies? You can totally add some canned baby corn, mushrooms, water chestnuts, or mandarin oranges to this power-packed salad. These are great ways to keep the salad Asian inspired and extra filling.

Can you make Ramen Noodle Salad ahead of time?

Yes! In fact, this dish will be best if made at least a few hours ahead of time. If you’re worried about the Asian ramen noodles getting too soft while they sit in the fridge mixed with the greens and dressing, you can wait to add them until just before serving.

Some people think this makes them too crunchy, others don’t like when the noodles sit too long with the other ingredients. Personally, I think the noodles are best when chilled with the rest of the ingredients over time — they stay crispy in the fridge and it makes sure they absorb the flavors in the dressing.

Are Ramen Noodles Healthy for you?

Not necessarily — The seasoning packet found in ramen noodles are packed with sodium, which is not the healthiest option. But for this fun ramen noodle cabbage salad, you really can’t find a comparable tasty crunch! Adding in the cabbage and broccoli help elevate this to a healthier and more filling dish than just plain ramen noodles.

Are Ramen Noodles Vegan?

The most popular brand of Asian ramen noodles is not vegan. The noodles themselves are vegetarian, but the seasoning packs are not.

This Ramen Noodle Salad is equally delicious as it is easy to make. I think one of the main reasons this ramen noodle salad is so popular is it is both sweet and savory. I can’t get enough of it, and I’m certain you will like it too. It’s different, delicious, and easy to make ahead of time.

