Asist Liberty (2024)

Liberty HealthShare, one of the country's leading Christian health-sharing ministries, is pleased to announce significant enhancements to its Liberty Assist sharing program, which was introduced in September 2022. Designed to serve seniors on Medicare, Liberty Assist has quickly become a popular choice for those aged 65 and older seeking a budget-friendly and supportive healthcare solution. Liberty HealthShare reviews that with new features being added to the program at no additional cost, the popularity of this easy-to-use program is expected to grow even further.