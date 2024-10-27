Ask the Experts: Universal Remotes Edition (2024)

Universal remotes can empower you to be the master of your entertainment universe by consolidating all your device remotes into one and placing ultimate control in the palm of your hand. So, whether you have a simple setup that includes a TV and one or two other devices, or a dedicated home theater room decked out with the latest audio/video equipment, our team of experts here at Jasco will address some of the top questions you may have about programming and troubleshooting universal remotes.

How many devices can my remote control?

A: Universal remotes typically control from two to eight devices, but other high-end models can accommodate more. To determine the number of devices your remote can control, simply locate and count the device buttons. They are usually located in one or two rows near the top of the remote and are labeled as: tv, dvd, strm, aux, aud, b-ray, cbl, sat, etc.

How do I program my universal remote?

A: There are two ways to program a universal remote: direct code entry and automatic code-search.

Ask the Experts: Universal Remotes Edition (2)

Direct Code Entry (Recommended)

Step 1:Locate the code list that was included with your remote. If you no longer have the code list, then open your remote’s battery cover door and look in the compartment for printed information. It will contain the model and version numbers, as well as a URL address for online help with finding your remote’s device codes. Versions will be noted as “CL3,” “CL4,” or “CL5.” Make a note of which version you have and then replace the battery cover.

Step 2:Click on the appropriate link below to find device codes and step-by-step programming information for direct code entry:
GE Universal Remotes
Philips Universal Remotes

Step 3:Follow either the instruction manual that came with your remote or the online step-by-step instructions found at the links noted in Step 2.

Automatic Code Search

Some universal remotes are equipped with an automatic code-search function that searches through all the codes stored in the remote and locates the best code for your device. It’s best to consult your remote’s instruction manual. If you no longer have your GE or Philips manual, visitJasco online supportto search for a downloadable copy.

What can I do if there are no codes for my device or the listed codes do not work?

A: Since each device is different, you’ll need to activate an automatic code search by following the instructions in your remote’s manual. The auto code-search function will try every code that’s built in to your remote.

I am trying to program my remote, but the red light is not doing what the instructions describe. How can I fix this?

A: This issue is most commonly caused by bad batteries. Even brand-new batteries can sometimes have issues, so try a different set of batteries and see if the light starts behaving correctly.

My remote is programmed, but not all of the buttons are working for a particular device. What should I do?

A: What you are experiencing is called partial code functionality. Simply stated, your remote is using a code that only controls some of your device’s functions. Device manufacturers will reuse portions of their codes with alternate models, so there’s most likely another code stored in your remote that will provide better functionality. To locate it, try reprogramming the device using each of the other codes from the code list or try using the automatic code-search method.

How do I run a channel scan?

A: Periodically scanning for channels through your TV or converter box is the best way to make sure you’re getting all of the over-the-air channels that are broadcast in your area—especially since your favorite local TV stations may be moving as the FCC implements changes to free up broadcasting bandwidth for new users through July 2020. Check out ourChannel Change is Coming: Plan to Rescan Your TV Antenna! and Get the Most Out of Free TV | Plan to Rescan: Part Two blog posts for more details.

The process of scanning for channels varies between manufacturers but is fairly simple. Generally, you’ll want to:

  • Step 1:Select themenubutton on your remote to access the settings for either your TV or converter box.
  • Step 2:Select one of the following options:scan,auto scan,auto tuneor something similar.
  • Step 3:Sit back and let your TV handle the rest.

If your TV is not responding, or if you can’t find the channel scan menu option, consult your TV’s manual or contact customer service for your TV or converter box manufacturer.

My universal remote has ABCD buttons. What are they for?

Ask the Experts: Universal Remotes Edition (3)

A: These buttons, as seen on thisPhilips Elite 6-Device Backlit Universal Remote, perform various commands depending on the device being controlled. For GE and Philips remotes, these buttons can be used to control advanced DVR functions, as well as cable or satellite set-top boxes.

How do I access the apps on my smart TV?

Ask the Experts: Universal Remotes Edition (4)

A: Increasingly, universal remotes like this GE UltraPro 8-Device Universal Remote are equippedwith one or more programmable app hotkeys to link directly to your favorite smart TV apps, such as Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime or SlingTV. If, for some reason, they’re not working, simply press the home button on your remote to bring up your TV’s “Smart Menu” and navigate to all your apps.

Will my universal remote work with my Amazon and Roku streaming devices?

Ask the Experts: Universal Remotes Edition (5)

photo credit towww.businessinsider.com.

A: Most universal remotes use infrared (IR) sensors to control audio/video devices. However, when it comes to the Roku (streaming stick only) and Amazon devices, they use radio frequency (RF) rather than IR. GE and Philips remotes can only control a Roku that has an infrared (IR) sensor—typically any of the Roku boxes. Unfortunately, these remotes will not work with the Roku Streaming Stick or any of the Amazon streaming devices, as they use RF instead of IR.

How can I adjust my volume without first having to switch input to my selected audio device?

A: GE universal remotes come with a master volume control feature. The Philips’ version of that feature is called primary audio control. When programmed, this audio feature allows you to adjust your volume on the selected device no matter which connected device is in use. For example, if you’re watching TV, but your audio is through a different device, such as a soundbar or audio receiver, the master volume control feature allows you to simply use the volume buttons to adjust the audio level without first having to switch to your audio device.

My remote’s device buttons are tv, cbl/sat and dvd/vcr. If I don’t have cable or satellite, can I program the cbl/sat button to control another piece of equipment, such as a soundbar or streaming media player?

A: Absolutely! The device buttons can be programmed to control any compatible A/V device. Simply look up the corresponding code in the remote’s code list and assign it to whichever device button you choose. You can even program the dvd/vcr button to control your TV, but it’s not recommended.

Will I need to reprogram my remote when I change the batteries?

A: Thankfully, no. The built-in code saver retains programmed codes in your remote for up to 10 minutes, giving you plenty of time to change the batteries.

Ask the Experts: Universal Remotes Edition (6)

I can change the volume, but not the channels. What should I do?

A: If you have a cable, satellite or converter box, your channels are controlled through that device rather than your TV. Therefore, you’ll need to program the universal remote to control your cable, satellite or converter box.

I can’t get my menu to appear. What should I do?

A: Your remote may be using shift mode. Press and release the shift/setup button and then use your menu/information button while the red light is still blinking. If this doesn’t work or your remote does not have a shift function, try reprogramming your remote with a different device code. More information about shift mode can be found in your manual.

I can’t move around in my TV menu and/or my DVD menu. What should I do?

A: Your remote may be using shift mode. Press and release the shift/setup button and then use your arrow buttons while the red light is blinking. If this doesn’t work or your remote doesn’t have a shift function, try reprogramming your remote with a different device code.

Why are universal remotes going away? ›

The universal remote, with its programmable buttons and routines, was the savior of complicated setups, but one that, thanks to streaming boxes, the rise of streaming services, and the mass adoption of smart TVs, doesn't really have much of a place in most homes in 2023.

How do you program a universal replacement remote? ›

Brand code search
  1. Press and hold the appropriate device button (TV, for example).
  2. While continuing to hold the device button, press and hold the power button on the remote. ...
  3. Release the power and device buttons at the same time. ...
  4. Using the universal remote's number pad, enter the brand code.

Do universal remotes work on any TV? ›

The good news is: yes, you can use a universal remote with any TV sold today. To replace your TV's remote, you could buy a device-specific remote from your TV manufacturer, but this could prove expensive and is actually unnecessary.

How do I program a universal remote without a code? ›

For some universal remotes, it is capable of pairing with TV by shortcut buttons, which means you don't need a code for pairing. Some universal remote has all supported brands of TVs on buttons, and you can simply press the button that matches your TV and hold it until the light blinks.

Why won't my universal remote work on my TV anymore? ›

However, the most common reasons for a TV remote that is not working are battery issues, paring issues, or infrared sensor issues. Press the power button while pointing the remote control at your TV. Make sure the LED indicator on the TV blinks. If not, your remote does not have enough power remaining in the batteries.

Do people still use universal remotes? ›

What you need to know. If your home-entertainment system is more complex than the basic TV-soundbar-streamer setup, you'd benefit from a universal remote. Since fewer people need universal remotes these days, you won't find many good options that you can set up and program yourself.

How do I get my TV to recognize my remote? ›

Check for an issue with your remote control
  1. Press each button on the remote control twice to make sure none of the buttons are stuck.
  2. Remove and reinstall the batteries to ensure a good connection. ...
  3. Replace the batteries with new ones. ...
  4. Perform a power reset of your TV.

Can you program a universal remote to a different TV? ›

Programming a universal remote using the Power Scan method involves the following steps: Turn on your TCL FHD TV or desired device you want to control. Press and release the Device button on the remote corresponding to the device (TV, etc.). Press the Device button again along with the Power button simultaneously.

How do I find my TV code for a universal remote? ›

Here are 3 ways to find the codes to program your remote:
  1. With your remote guide. Usually, the remote comes with a programming guide that includes instructions on programming the remote along with specific codes for each device manufacturer.
  2. Finding the code online. ...
  3. Performing an automatic code search.
May 19, 2023

What are the three types of remote control? ›

The Most common types of Remote Control, infrared remotes, wifi remote,wired remote,Rf remotes.

How many types of universal remotes are there? ›

Universal remotes fall into two categories: multibrand and learning.

Can you use your phone as a universal remote? ›

1. IR blaster. If your phone has an IR blaster, download a TV-remote app like AnyMote Smart IR Remote. Not only can it control your TV, but also any device that receives an IR signal—set-top boxes, DVD and Blu-ray players, stereo equipment and even some air-conditioning systems.

How do I pair my remote to my TV? ›

Turn on your TV or another device you wish to control. Press and hold the corresponding Device and Power buttons on the remote at the same time. Wait until the power button comes on, and then release both buttons. Pointing the remote at the TV or another device, press the Power button on the remote and wait 2 seconds.

What is the easiest universal remote to program? ›

The GE UltraPro is straightforward, affordable, and easy to set up. Our four-device test setup — a TV, DVD player, soundbar, and streaming device — validated the capabilities of each of these models.

Do they still make universal remotes? ›

Among the best universal remotes, the choices are less than universal. Over the past few years, Logitech — which made the best universal remotes — discontinued its product line, so there are far fewer options than before, but you still have some choices. That's why our top pick at the moment is the SofaBaton X1S.

Why are remotes still infrared? ›

IR remotes became popular as consumers began to demand a more sophisticated remote with greater functionality, and as the price of transistors decreased, making cheaper electronic remotes possible. Today, the majority of remote controls are still IR-based.

What is the disadvantage of universal remote? ›

On the other hand, a disadvantage of remote controls is that they can be affected by interference or security issues . Another disadvantage is that some remote controls require batteries, which can be wasteful and environmentally unfriendly .

