Associate Attorney, Mid-Pacific Office | Natural Resources Job Board (2024)

Earthjustice’s Mid-Pacific regional office is seeking applicants for an Associate Attorney. The term for this position is three years. This position is located in Honolulu, Hawai‘i.

The Mid-Pacific Regional Office opened in 1988 to protect natural and cultural resources throughout Hawai‘i and the Mid-Pacific region. The only non-profit environmental law firm in Hawai‘i, Earthjustice works with local and national groups to protect fragile marine and island ecosystems, restore water and cultural rights to native communities, promote clean energy, and address threats to health.

The Associate Attorney position is a three-year position with potential for extension an additional three years. Many Associates have gone on to other positions within Earthjustice and with other public interest organizations. The Associate Attorney program is designed to help attorneys who are in the early stages of their careers to develop into thoughtful, professional, and effective advocates skilled in the various phases of public interest litigation. As Associate Attorneys gain experience, they gradually take on more independent responsibility for their cases, but Associates work throughout their tenure under the supervision of a Senior Attorney or Managing Attorney.

Earthjustice is the premier nonprofit environmental law organization. We take on the biggest, most precedent-setting cases across the country. We wield the power of law and the strength of partnership to protect people’s health; to preserve magnificent places and wildlife; to advance clean energy; and to combat climate change. We partner with thousands of groups , supporters, individuals and communities to engage on the critical environmental issues of our time and bring about positive change. We are here because the earth needs a good lawyer.

Founded in 1971, Earthjustice has a distinguished track record of achieving significant, lasting environmental protections. We achieve this by hiring people who share a passion for justice and a healthy environment. Our headquarters is in San Francisco with offices in Anchorage, Juneau, Los Angeles, Tallahassee, Miami, Honolulu, Houston, New York, Philadelphia, Denver, Seattle, Bozeman, Chicago, and Washington, DC.

Responsibilities

Associate Attorneys perform a range of work, in partnership with senior attorneys and professional staff to investigate, develop, and pursue advocacy before administrative agencies and litigation in court.

As Associate Attorneys gain experience, their dockets may include cases for which they have primary responsibility under the supervision of a senior attorney in addition to matters on which they work in a supporting role with senior attorneys. Specific responsibilities include:

Work closely with Earthjustice attorneys, scientists, and professional staff to build cases and support policies that serve a diverse set of clients.

Participate in the full range of tasks involved in administrative advocacy and complex litigation, including factual investigation, legal research, memo writing, briefing, and oral advocacy.

Interact with clients and work with experts to develop a clear understanding of the facts involved in each case and, ultimately, to support our litigation goals.

Represent Earthjustice on telephone calls and at meetings with clients, partners, co-counsel, and experts.

Develop skills required to serve as spokesperson with print and other media.

Assist with hiring and supervision of student law clerks.

Qualifications

Law school graduate and admitted to, or willing to apply for admission to, the Hawai‘i State Bar.

0-6 years of litigation experience (2024 graduates welcome to apply)

Ability and desire to contribute to the creation of a diverse, equitable, and inclusive work culture that encourages and celebrates differences.

Demonstrated awareness of and sensitivity to the needs and concerns of individuals from diverse cultures, backgrounds, and orientations.

Experience working with grassroots, disadvantaged, and/or culturally diverse communities is a plus.

Excellent legal research, writing, analytical, and communication skills.

Familiarity with ‘Ōlelo Hawai‘i and Hawai‘i Pidgin English is a plus.

Strong work ethic, good judgment, initiative, and creativity.

Ability to work independently and as a collegial team member.

Commitment to public interest work and a passion for the role of Earthjustice and its mission.

Familiarity with environmental and cultural issues in Hawai‘i is a plus.

Strong desire to fight for the right of all to a healthy environment.

We offer a mission- and employee-focused work environment and a competitive compensation package, including excellent benefits. Earthjustice is an equal opportunity employer and highly values diversity, equity, and inclusion.

Compensation is based on years of experience and office location.

Salary Range for 0-6 years experience in Honolulu, HI: $101,800-$129,100

To Apply

Interested applicants should submit via Jobvite:

Resume.

One-page cover letter that addresses at least the following subjects: (1) your legal skills; (2) your interest in Earthjustice’s mission and any particular legal, environmental, or social justice issues; and (3) aspects of your background that show competence to work with diverse clients and colleagues.

Writing sample, preferably a legal brief or memorandum that is either unedited or lightly edited by someone other than you. Please include a cover sheet explaining the extent of editing by someone else.

Unofficial law school transcript.

For this position, we are looking to hire a candidate who is available to start between November 2024 and January 2025, with flexibility.

Preference will be given to candidates who apply by August 25, 2024. After August 25, 2024, applications may be reviewed on a rolling basis until the position is filled.

Please reach out to jobs@earthjustice.org if you are having technical difficulties submitting your application. No phone calls, drop-ins, or hard copies.

Earthjustice is driven by a passion for justice, partnership and excellence. Our core values lead us to seek a broad range of perspectives and backgrounds to achieve our mission and to maintain an inclusive environment where all staff are valued and respected. As an equal opportunity employer, we are committed to employment practices that ensure that employees and applicants for employment are given equal opportunities without regard to race, color, national origin, ancestry, sex, age, religion, physical or mental disability, medical condition, veteran status, marital status, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, genetic information or any other factor that is not related to the position.

For positions located within the City and County of San Francisco: Pursuant to the San Francisco Fair Chance Ordinance, we will consider for employment qualified applicants with arrest and conviction records.

For positions located within the City of Los Angeles: We will consider qualified applicants with criminal histories in a manner consistent with the Los Angeles Fair Chance Initiative for Hiring.

#LinkedIn-Onsite #LinkedLin-Hybrid