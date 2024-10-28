At-Home Respiratory Services (2024)

Lincare is the leading provider of in-home respiratory care. We offer a wide variety of home health care services that can be delivered at home, as well as in nursing homes and other long-term care facilities. Our dedicated team is committed to producing high-quality treatment outcomes.
Our Services Include:
Home Oxygen Therapy
Stationary and Portable
We understand that every patient is unique – there's no such thing as a one-size-fits-all approach to oxygen therapy. That's why Lincare provides a variety of oxygen products and delivery methods tailored to serve your individual needs, lifestyle, and treatment goals. Our trusted oxygen solutions can improve oxygen intake, improve breathing, increase stamina, and enhance your overall quality of life.
Sleep Apnea Therapy
PAP and Bilevel PAP Treatments
If you suffer from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), you're not alone. Millions of people live with the adverse effects it can have on their health, mood, and energy levels. At Lincare, we offer positive airway pressure (PAP) treatment to OSA patients so you can breathe more easily as you sleep and live more freely when you're awake. Our Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) machines help keep your airways open at night. Patients following this at-home respiratory treatment can benefit from uninterrupted sleep, increased alertness, and improved cognitive function.
Nebulizer Therapy
Breathing Treatments
When you have a respiratory condition, you don't have control over when symptoms might flare up. We offer a variety of home health care services so you can find the one that best fits your needs and lifestyle. Our nebulizer therapy delivers medication directly to your lungs so you can inhale and exhale more freely. Lincare's breathing treatments, which include home health equipment such as nebulizers and medication, are available to use for various ailments, including COPD and asthma.
Home INR Testing
Weekly Self-Testing and Supplies
Your health is important to us, and so is your peace of mind. Our PT/INR at-home testing allows patients taking Warfarin to monitor their blood anticoagulation levels weekly at home. Frequent self-INR testing can also minimize the risk of bleeding and clotting. These tests save you from going to the doctor's office or lab to check your INR levels. Now you can get reliable, real-time results from home.
Additional Lincare Services
CareCheck™
CareCheck™ is a complimentary service that leverages education and early intervention to slow the progression of COPD.
Durable Medical Equipment (DME)
Find a variety of durable medical equipment, from mobility aids to sleep therapy supplies.
Enteral Therapy
Our comprehensively trained dieticians help feed those who can't consume the calories they need.
HeartSteps®
Lincare's HeartSteps program is designed to aid you and your practitioner’s effective management of congestive heart failure (CHF).
High-Frequency Chest Wall Oscillation (HFCWO)
If your respiratory condition has you struggling to keep your lungs clear, HFCWO may be an effective treatment you can do from home.
Lincare Powered Mobility
Lincare Powered Mobility provides a variety of electric wheelchairs and scooters suited to meet diverse needs.
Long-Term Care
For residents with chronic breathing disorders, our long-term care services may help them achieve a higher health-related quality of life.
Pediatric Services
We tailor our pediatric treatments, whether they need respiratory therapy, enteral feeding pumps and supplies, apnea monitors and more.
Pharmacy
Lincare Pharmacy Services delivers your medications straight to your home when you need them.
Pulmonary Education
Lincare’s data-driven program offers individualized therapy and support so patients can get the most from their respiratory treatment.
Remote Connected Care®
Remote Connected Care® is a telehealth service that helps physicians identify patient health problems earlier.
SleepEaze™
SleepEaze™ is our educational program designed to assess, educate, and assist patients in managing their sleep disorder.
Speech Generating Devices
Living with speech disorders can be isolating, which is why we are committed to helping you gain the power to communicate and connect.
Ventilator Therapy
Non-invasive and invasive home ventilation can reduce the effort needed to breathe for patients with chronic respiratory failure.
Dedicated to Improving the Lives of Every Patient
A Lincare Welcome Guide
Additional Out-of-Pocket Services
We know having a respiratory illness doesn't define who you are. That's why Lincare is committed to delivering quality respiratory therapy to patients through our broad suite of home medical services. Whatever your lifestyle, we offer a variety of care options and home health supplies to fit your needs. Browse our out-of-pocket services and learn how you can thrive throughout your treatment. Note that insurance does not cover the below products and services.
Caring Responders Medical Alert System
Living alone? Simply push a button, and the Wireless Alert System will summon help to your household in an accident or emergency.
DME Supply
Go2POC
Return to a more active lifestyle with a lightweight, travel-approved portable oxygen concentrator.
uScoot USA®
uScoot USAoffers scooters, power chairs, lift chairs and vehicle lifts to help you be more mobile in and out of the home. If you are looking for comfort and mobility, uScoot USAcan help you find the right fit.
