At-Home Respiratory Services (2024)

We know having a respiratory illness doesn't define who you are. That's why Lincare is committed to delivering quality respiratory therapy to patients through our broad suite of home medical services. Whatever your lifestyle, we offer a variety of care options and home health supplies to fit your needs. Browse our out-of-pocket services and learn how you can thrive throughout your treatment. Note that insurance does not cover the below products and services.

Non-invasive and invasive home ventilation can reduce the effort needed to breathe for patients with chronic respiratory failure.

Living with speech disorders can be isolating, which is why we are committed to helping you gain the power to communicate and connect.

SleepEaze™ is our educational program designed to assess, educate, and assist patients in managing their sleep disorder.

Lincare’s data-driven program offers individualized therapy and support so patients can get the most from their respiratory treatment.

Lincare Pharmacy Services delivers your medications straight to your home when you need them.

We tailor our pediatric treatments, whether they need respiratory therapy, enteral feeding pumps and supplies, apnea monitors and more.

For residents with chronic breathing disorders, our long-term care services may help them achieve a higher health-related quality of life.

Lincare Powered Mobility provides a variety of electric wheelchairs and scooters suited to meet diverse needs.

If your respiratory condition has you struggling to keep your lungs clear, HFCWO may be an effective treatment you can do from home.

Lincare's HeartSteps program is designed to aid you and your practitioner’s effective management of congestive heart failure (CHF).

Our comprehensively trained dieticians help feed those who can't consume the calories they need.

CareCheck™ is a complimentary service that leverages education and early intervention to slow the progression of COPD.

Your health is important to us, and so is your peace of mind. Our PT/INR at-home testing allows patients taking Warfarin to monitor their blood anticoagulation levels weekly at home. Frequent self-INR testing can also minimize the risk of bleeding and clotting. These tests save you from going to the doctor's office or lab to check your INR levels. Now you can get reliable, real-time results from home.

When you have a respiratory condition, you don't have control over when symptoms might flare up. We offer a variety of home health care services so you can find the one that best fits your needs and lifestyle. Our nebulizer therapy delivers medication directly to your lungs so you can inhale and exhale more freely. Lincare's breathing treatments, which include home health equipment such as nebulizers and medication, are available to use for various ailments, including COPD and asthma.

If you suffer from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), you're not alone. Millions of people live with the adverse effects it can have on their health, mood, and energy levels. At Lincare, we offer positive airway pressure (PAP) treatment to OSA patients so you can breathe more easily as you sleep and live more freely when you're awake. Our Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) machines help keep your airways open at night. Patients following this at-home respiratory treatment can benefit from uninterrupted sleep, increased alertness, and improved cognitive function.

We understand that every patient is unique – there's no such thing as a one-size-fits-all approach to oxygen therapy. That's why Lincare provides a variety of oxygen products and delivery methods tailored to serve your individual needs, lifestyle, and treatment goals. Our trusted oxygen solutions can improve oxygen intake, improve breathing, increase stamina, and enhance your overall quality of life.

Lincare is the leading provider of in-home respiratory care. We offer a wide variety of home health care services that can be delivered at home, as well as in nursing homes and other long-term care facilities. Our dedicated team is committed to producing high-quality treatment outcomes.

Respiratory therapists must pass the Therapist Multiple-Choice (TMC) Examination to earn certification. Tests are administered through PSI Examination Services. The TMC exam is computer-based, takes three hours, and contains 160 multiple-choice questions. Only 140 items are scored.

Requiring higher education in the form of an associate's or bachelor's, alongside certification recognized by the NBRC, the steps to become a respiratory therapist may be difficult. Paired with the job's occasional long hours and associated stress, respiratory therapy is not for the weak of heart.

Balancing patient loads is a crucial aspect of a respiratory therapist's role, and it can be particularly challenging. Respiratory therapists often find themselves juggling the care of multiple patients, each with varying degrees of respiratory distress and medical needs.

Have you ever been diagnosed with a respiratory condition, such as asthma, COPD, pneumonia, or allergies? Do you use oxygen or peak flow meter? Do you use home respiratory equipment like CPAP, BiPAP, or nebulizer devices? Please describe the conditions and treatments.

How To Pass The TMC Exam Understand the format. Develop a study plan. Use study materials. Practice time management. Practice answering multiple-choice questions. Review anatomy and physiology. Understand respiratory therapy procedures. Understand pharmacology. More items... Mar 7, 2023

Generally, it hovers around 70-80%. But for repeated attempts, the percentage drops to about 45%. This means that nearly one-third of test-takers do not pass the exam on their subsequent attempt. The TMC exam is known for being comprehensive, and while the TMC exam is undoubtedly challenging, passing is possible.

RTs use math when calibrating equipment for breathing treatments, reading graphs and performing temperature conversions. They also use math for counting pulse and breathing rates, calculating medication dosages, and determining things like minute ventilation and the patient's ideal body weight (IBW).

The learning path to become a respiratory therapist is different than that of becoming a nurse. This is even though both fields require advanced degrees and internship. Nurses have a broader scope of practice and need to consider multiple body systems, including respiratory care.

Passing the NBRC RTT Exam. At the moment, the NBRC registered respiratory therapist exam is known as one of the hardest exams of all allied health fields.

The workforce of Respiratory therapists in 2022 was 121,434 people, with 65.3% woman, and 34.7% men. The average age of male Respiratory therapists in the workforce is 46.5 and of female Respiratory therapists is 43.4, and the most common race/ethnicity for Respiratory therapists is White.

Nonetheless, a few of the highest-paying positions in this industry are: Respiratory Therapy Manager/Director – around $117,000.

Pulmonary Clinical Specialist – around $98,000.

Adult Critical Care Specialist – around $86,000.

Pulmonary Rehabilitation Therapist – around $85,000. More items... Mar 30, 2023

Top Cons of Being a Respiratory Therapist You will need to earn a degree. ...

If you want to climb in your career, you will need to advance your degree. ...

You will need to obtain a license. ...

You will also need to obtain certification. ...

You may find yourself working long hours. ...

You will be on your feet all day. More items...

Inspection during a focused respiratory assessment includes observation of level of consciousness, breathing rate, pattern and effort, skin color, chest configuration, and symmetry of expansion. Assess the level of consciousness. The patient should be alert and cooperative.

The four steps of the respiratory exam are inspection, palpation, percussion, and auscultation of respiratory sounds, normally first carried out from the back of the chest.

To prepare for your pulmonary function test, follow these instructions: No bronchodilator medication for four hours. No smoking for four hours before the test. No heavy meals. Do not wear any tight clothing. The complete pulmonary function test takes around one and a half hours. More items...

The exam includes 160 multiple-choice questions (140 scored items and 20 pretest items). You will have three hours to complete the exam. You must receive a “high cut” score (the higher-threshold minimum score) to be eligible for the Clinical Simulation Exam and the RRT credential.

Candidates are allotted a period of four hours to complete the examination. The COTA examinations consist of 200 multiple-choice items based on the exam content outline.

One of the most common reasons candidates do not pass an NBRC written exam is hasty or last-minute preparation. Do yourself a favor and follow a deliberate and unhurried process. Remember it was the turtle who won the race and not the hare!

The lung function tests measure your lung size, airflow and how well your lungs are working. Generally, full lung function tests usually take about 45 minutes to complete and it includes a few different tests: Spirometry, Lung Volume (helium dilution) and Diffusion or Gas Transfer which are explained below.