At-Home Respiratory Services (2024)

Nebulizer Therapy

Breathing Treatments

When you have a respiratory condition, you don't have control over when symptoms might flare up. We offer a variety of home health care services so you can find the one that best fits your needs and lifestyle. Our nebulizer therapy delivers medication directly to your lungs so you can inhale and exhale more freely. Lincare's breathing treatments, which include home health equipment such as nebulizers and medication, are available to use for various ailments, including COPD and asthma.