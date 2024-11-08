Atlanta Braves Colors and Logo: A History and Color Codes — The Sporting Blog (2024)

In this article, we look at the history and details of the Altanta Braves logo and colors.
We discuss the different colors and logos that the baseball team have used throughout the years- including full details of their CMYK, HEX, RGB and Pantone codes.
Atlanta Braves team history
While the Braves have a somewhat complicated history, it is also very unique.
The team has had several names over the course of its history, including the Boston Bean Eaters, Boston Red Stockings and, for a while, they were the Milwaukee Braves.
The Braves were initially bought by Whitney Adams for $15,000 and they also got help from Harry Wright, founder of America’s first professional baseball team, the Cincinnati Red Stockings.
Major honours and trophies
The Atlanta Braves have been a very “on-again, off-again” club for pretty much their entire team history.
They won six out of the first eight pennants in league history, which happened from 1872-1875, along with 1877 and 1878, meaning they have 18 in total.
Besides winning those six, another big percentage of those wins also come from the 1990s, when the Braves won pennants in 1991, 1992, 1995 and 1999.
Plus, they won the World Series in 1995. This century, the Braves have only won one pennant, but it yielded a positive outcome, as they were World Series champions during the 2021 season.
Besides 2021, theBraves have also won the World Series in 1892 (they won this one as the Boston Beaneaters), 1914 (this time as the Boston Braves), 1957 and 1995, both as the Atlanta Braves.
The 5 most famous Atlanta Braves
Chipper Jones
Chipper Jones was part of most of the teams that won all of those pennants in the 1990s, including the one that won the World Series in 1995 in six games over the Cleveland Indians.
In addition to that, he’s also won two Silver Sluggers (1999 and 2000) and he won the batting title in 2008.
Hank Aaron
While Hank Aaron, also known as “Hammerin Hank”, is most known for having broken Babe Ruth’s record of 714 home runs with 755, he has a plethora of other major accomplishments too.
Aaron went to 25 All-Star games, won three consecutive Gold Gloves from 1958-1960 and led the league in batting average in 1956 and 1959.
Barry Bonds now holds the record for the most home runs with 762.
Greg Maddux
Greg Maddux is one of three pitchers during the 90s version of the Braves, when they had a dynamic trifecta in their starting rotation with Tom Glavine and John Smoltz.
Maddux had an overpowering fastball which helped him win four Cy Young’s and 18 consecutive Gold Gloves, every year from 1990-2008.
Warren Spahn
Despite missing three full seasons (1943-1945) due to fighting in WWII, Warren Spahn still had his share of accomplishments.
This included winning a Cy Young Award in 1957 and winning the World Series the same year.
He was a three-time All-Star and led the league in ERA during the 1943, 1953 and 1961 seasons.
Jim Whitney
Jim Whitney earned the nickname “grasshopper Jim” due to the fact that his pitching motion included a slight jump, although some say it was because of the shape of his head.
Despite not having played for over a century, Whitney is still in the top 10 for many pitching categories today.
Why do the Atlanta Braves play in red and navy?
Throughout their long history, the Atlanta Braves have always used a version of red and blue as their primary uniform and logo colors.
It was between 1968-1971 that the team moved towards navy as their primary color, adding pinstripes to their home uniform at this time.
Today, the team play in a white home uniform that features red and navy piping.
Atlanta Braves: CMYK, HEX, RGB and Pantone color codes
Below, find the full color codes for the Atlanta Braves.
Braves Red
HEX: #CE1141
RGB: (206, 17, 65)
CMYK: (0, 100, 65, 15)
Pantone: PMS 200 C
Braves Navy
HEX: #13274F
RGB: (19, 39, 79)
CMYK: (100, 76, 12, 70)
Pantone: PMS 289 C
Braves Gold
HEX: #EAAA00
RGB: (234, 170, 0)
CMYK: (0, 24, 91, 18)
Pantone: PMS 124 C
Atlanta Braves logo history
In their early days, the Braves had a frequent habit of changing their logo often- and they have had over 20 throughout their history.
Read a full history of the Atlanta Braves logo!
1883-1896
It was quite simply the word “Boston” in red letters, with a gradual curve.
After the 1888 season, those in charge of the logo decided to keep the logo the same but change the color to blue.
1897-1901
The word Boston was shortened to the letter “B” and the “B” was in old English lettering.
At the turn of the century, the Braves opted to change the background color from blue to red.
1901-1906
After changing the color back to red, the logo designers chose to simply move the logo back to its origins.
1907
With Boston’s team being renamed the Doves, they decided another change was needed and opted to go back to the red letter “B”.
1908
The logo still used the red letter “B”, but the font changed.
It looked like the number eight with a line down the side.
1909
The logo changed again, this time to a baseball outline with the letter “B” in red.
1910
In 1910, the logo changed to just the word “Boston” in red lettering.
1911
In 1911, the team used the letter “B”, but this time it was in blue lettering.
1912-1915
The logo changed to the head of a Native American man in red.
1916-1920
The red Native American head was placed in a blue oval during this time.
1921-1924
The team returned to a blue letter “B”, in a different font to the 1911 edition.
1925-1928
The team logo remained a blue letter “B”, but the font changed again.
1929-1935
The team used the Native American head again. This time, the image was colored in.
1936-1937
The team switched back to a letter “B” again, this time in a distinctive yellow color.
1938
The logo changed again, with a yellow letter “B” in a different font.
1939
The “B” changed to red, but the font remained the same.
1940-1944
The team changed the font again, and the “B” changed to blue.
1945
The team used the Native American head again, the same as their logo in 1929.
1946-1952
The team used a Native American head, but in a slightly different style.
1953-1956
The Native American head changed, facing to the right and placed in front of a yellow oval.
1957-1965
The Native American head changed again. In this logo, he faces forwards with his mouth open, and he’s not wearing a feather headdress.
1966-1971
The head stayed the same, but the words “Atlanta Braves” were added to the logo.
1972-1984
The word “Atlanta” was removed, and the word “Braves” was in a different font.
1985-1986
The logo colors changed a little, but everything else remained the same.
1987-1989
The logo colors changed a little again.
1990-Present
The Braves current logo removed the offensive imagery of the Native American.
Instead, it uses a tomahawk (a Native American tool), with the word “Braves” written above it.