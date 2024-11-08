Atlanta Braves Colors and Logo: A History and Color Codes — The Sporting Blog (2024)

Instead, it uses a tomahawk (a Native American tool), with the word “Braves” written above it.

The logo colors changed a little, but everything else remained the same.

The word “Atlanta” was removed, and the word “Braves” was in a different font.

The head stayed the same, but the words “Atlanta Braves” were added to the logo.

The Native American head changed again. In this logo, he faces forwards with his mouth open, and he’s not wearing a feather headdress.

The Native American head changed, facing to the right and placed in front of a yellow oval.

The team used the Native American head again, the same as their logo in 1929.

The team changed the font again, and the “B” changed to blue.

The “B” changed to red, but the font remained the same.

The team used the Native American head again. This time, the image was colored in.

The team returned to a blue letter “B”, in a different font to the 1911 edition.

The red Native American head was placed in a blue oval during this time.

In 1911, the team used the letter “B”, but this time it was in blue lettering.

In 1910, the logo changed to just the word “Boston” in red lettering.

The logo changed again, this time to a baseball outline with the letter “B” in red.

It looked like the number eight with a line down the side.

The logo still used the red letter “B”, but the font changed.

With Boston’s team being renamed the Doves, they decided another change was needed and opted to go back to the red letter “B”.

After changing the color back to red, the logo designers chose to simply move the logo back to its origins.

At the turn of the century, the Braves opted to change the background color from blue to red.

The word Boston was shortened to the letter “B” and the “B” was in old English lettering.

After the 1888 season, those in charge of the logo decided to keep the logo the same but change the color to blue.

It was quite simply the word “Boston” in red letters, with a gradual curve.

In their early days, the Braves had a frequent habit of changing their logo often- and they have had over 20 throughout their history.

It was between 1968-1971 that the team moved towards navy as their primary color, adding pinstripes to their home uniform at this time.

Throughout their long history, the Atlanta Braves have always used a version of red and blue as their primary uniform and logo colors.

Despite not having played for over a century, Whitney is still in the top 10 for many pitching categories today.

Jim Whitney earned the nickname “ grasshopper Jim ” due to the fact that his pitching motion included a slight jump, although some say it was because of the shape of his head.

He was a three-time All-Star and led the league in ERA during the 1943, 1953 and 1961 seasons.

This included winning a Cy Young Award in 1957 and winning the World Series the same year.

Despite missing three full seasons (1943-1945) due to fighting in WWII, Warren Spahn still had his share of accomplishments.

Maddux had an overpowering fastball which helped him win four Cy Young’s and 18 consecutive Gold Gloves, every year from 1990-2008.

Greg Maddux is one of three pitchers during the 90s version of the Braves, when they had a dynamic trifecta in their starting rotation with Tom Glavine and John Smoltz.

Barry Bonds now holds the record for the most home runs with 762.

Aaron went to 25 All-Star games, won three consecutive Gold Gloves from 1958-1960 and led the league in batting average in 1956 and 1959.

While Hank Aaron, also known as “Hammerin Hank”, is most known for having broken Babe Ruth’s record of 714 home runs with 755, he has a plethora of other major accomplishments too.

In addition to that, he’s also won two Silver Sluggers (1999 and 2000) and he won the batting title in 2008.

Chipper Jones was part of most of the teams that won all of those pennants in the 1990s, including the one that won the World Series in 1995 in six games over the Cleveland Indians.

Besides 2021, theBraves have also won the World Series in 1892 (they won this one as the Boston Beaneaters), 1914 (this time as the Boston Braves), 1957 and 1995, both as the Atlanta Braves.

Plus, they won the World Series in 1995. This century, the Braves have only won one pennant, but it yielded a positive outcome, as they were World Series champions during the 2021 season.

Besides winning those six, another big percentage of those wins also come from the 1990s, when the Braves won pennants in 1991, 1992, 1995 and 1999.

They won six out of the first eight pennants in league history, which happened from 1872-1875, along with 1877 and 1878, meaning they have 18 in total.

The Atlanta Braves have been a very “on-again, off-again” club for pretty much their entire team history.

The Braves were initially bought by Whitney Adams for $15,000 and they also got help from Harry Wright, founder of America’s first professional baseball team, the Cincinnati Red Stockings .

The team has had several names over the course of its history, including the Boston Bean Eaters, Boston Red Stockings and, for a while, they were the Milwaukee Braves.

While the Braves have a somewhat complicated history, it is also very unique.

We discuss the different colors and logos that the baseball team have used throughout the years- including full details of their CMYK, HEX, RGB and Pantone codes.

FAQs

The Atlanta Braves colors HEX codes are #CE1141 for scarlet, #13274F for navy, #EAAA00 for yellow, and #FFFFFF for white.

The Atlanta Braves team colors are red, navy blue, gold and white. If you need to repaint your home, here are the Atlanta Braves colors in paint.

The Braves logos have evolved over the years, featuring a Native American warrior from 1945 to 1955, followed by a laughing Native American with a mohawk and a feather from 1956 to 1965. The modern logo, introduced in 1987, includes the cursive word "Braves" with a tomahawk below it.

Jersey Logo (2024-Pres)



The Atlanta Braves blue alternate jersey wordmark shows Atlanta in red scripted lettering with a tomahawk below it trimmed in blue and white with gold elements. This logo is placed upon red piping on a blue jersey.

The name originated when James Gaffney bought the franchise in 1912 and used the emblem of his political party — an Indian headdress — as the team's logo, a common example of cultural appropriation. Later, Gaffney gave the name “Braves” to the team, a term for a Native American warrior.

In a way, it's also the story of professional baseball in America. In fact, the franchise that started as the Boston Red Stockings in the 1870s and is now known as the Atlanta Braves is the only one of today's 30 Major League franchises to have fielded a team every season professional baseball has been in existence.

The Indian was part of the Braves logo when the team moved to Atlanta from Milwaukee in 1966. It was retired in 1989. The team also had a mascot, Chief Noc-a-Homa (knock a homer), who wore Native American dress and war paint.

Native American objections to the tomahawk chop received much attention during the 1990s and have continued into the 2020s. The Atlanta Braves and their fans continue their overwhelming support of the team name and chop tradition.

According to Paul Lukas of Uni-Watch, the Atlanta Braves are making a big change to their navy blue alternate uniforms for the 2024 season. The Braves will have red piping on the uniforms instead of white. The piping will go behind the neck of the players and down the front by the buttons, as well as along the sleeves.

In 2024, Nike, MLB's uniform supplier, is introducing its new Nike Vapor template. As a result, many teams' uniforms are being altered to fit the template. The Braves' changes might be minor, but will certainly be noticeable when they take the field if the new replicas are representative of the on-field jerseys.

ATLANTA -- The Braves traded in their red uniforms for a new shade of blue this weekend. The team joined all 30 Major League Baseball clubs in raising awareness for prostate cancer during their weekend series against the Marlins.

