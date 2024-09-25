Atlanta Braves Colors and Logo: A History and Color Codes — The Sporting Blog (2024)

Table of Contents
In this article, we look at the history and details of the Altanta Braves logo and colors. Atlanta Braves team history Major honours and trophies The 5 most famous Atlanta Braves Chipper Jones Hank Aaron Greg Maddux Warren Spahn Jim Whitney Why do the Atlanta Braves play in red and navy? Atlanta Braves: CMYK, HEX, RGB and Pantone color codes Braves Red HEX: #CE1141 RGB: (206, 17, 65) CMYK: (0, 100, 65, 15) Pantone: PMS 200 C Braves Navy HEX: #13274F RGB: (19, 39, 79) CMYK: (100, 76, 12, 70) Pantone: PMS 289 C Braves Gold HEX: #EAAA00 RGB: (234, 170, 0) CMYK: (0, 24, 91, 18) Pantone: PMS 124 C Atlanta Braves logo history 1883-1896 1897-1901 1901-1906 1907 1908 1909 1910 1911 1912-1915 1916-1920 1921-1924 1925-1928 1929-1935 1936-1937 1938 1939 1940-1944 1945 1946-1952 1953-1956 1957-1965 1966-1971 1972-1984 1985-1986 1987-1989 1990-Present References

In this article, we look at the history and details of the Altanta Braves logo and colors.

We discuss the different colors and logos that the baseball team have used throughout the years- including full details of their CMYK, HEX, RGB and Pantone codes.

Atlanta Braves Colors and Logo: A History and Color Codes — The Sporting Blog (1)

Atlanta Braves team history

While the Braves have a somewhat complicated history, it is also very unique.

The team has had several names over the course of its history, including the Boston Bean Eaters, Boston Red Stockings and, for a while, they were the Milwaukee Braves.

The Braves were initially bought by Whitney Adams for $15,000 and they also got help from Harry Wright, founder of America’s first professional baseball team, the Cincinnati Red Stockings.

Major honours and trophies

The Atlanta Braves have been a very “on-again, off-again” club for pretty much their entire team history.

They won six out of the first eight pennants in league history, which happened from 1872-1875, along with 1877 and 1878, meaning they have 18 in total.

Besides winning those six, another big percentage of those wins also come from the 1990s, when the Braves won pennants in 1991, 1992, 1995 and 1999.

Plus, they won the World Series in 1995. This century, the Braves have only won one pennant, but it yielded a positive outcome, as they were World Series champions during the 2021 season.

Besides 2021, theBraves have also won the World Series in 1892 (they won this one as the Boston Beaneaters), 1914 (this time as the Boston Braves), 1957 and 1995, both as the Atlanta Braves.

The 5 most famous Atlanta Braves

The top 5 most famous players for the Atlanta Braves!

Chipper Jones

Chipper Jones was part of most of the teams that won all of those pennants in the 1990s, including the one that won the World Series in 1995 in six games over the Cleveland Indians.

In addition to that, he’s also won two Silver Sluggers (1999 and 2000) and he won the batting title in 2008.

Hank Aaron

While Hank Aaron, also known as “Hammerin Hank”, is most known for having broken Babe Ruth’s record of 714 home runs with 755, he has a plethora of other major accomplishments too.

Aaron went to 25 All-Star games, won three consecutive Gold Gloves from 1958-1960 and led the league in batting average in 1956 and 1959.

Barry Bonds now holds the record for the most home runs with 762.

Greg Maddux

Greg Maddux is one of three pitchers during the 90s version of the Braves, when they had a dynamic trifecta in their starting rotation with Tom Glavine and John Smoltz.

Maddux had an overpowering fastball which helped him win four Cy Young’s and 18 consecutive Gold Gloves, every year from 1990-2008.

Warren Spahn

Despite missing three full seasons (1943-1945) due to fighting in WWII, Warren Spahn still had his share of accomplishments.

This included winning a Cy Young Award in 1957 and winning the World Series the same year.

He was a three-time All-Star and led the league in ERA during the 1943, 1953 and 1961 seasons.

Jim Whitney

Jim Whitney earned the nickname “grasshopper Jim” due to the fact that his pitching motion included a slight jump, although some say it was because of the shape of his head.

Despite not having played for over a century, Whitney is still in the top 10 for many pitching categories today.

Why do the Atlanta Braves play in red and navy?

Throughout their long history, the Atlanta Braves have always used a version of red and blue as their primary uniform and logo colors.

It was between 1968-1971 that the team moved towards navy as their primary color, adding pinstripes to their home uniform at this time.

Today, the team play in a white home uniform that features red and navy piping.

Atlanta Braves: CMYK, HEX, RGB and Pantone color codes

Below, find the full color codes for the Atlanta Braves.

Atlanta Braves Colors and Logo: A History and Color Codes — The Sporting Blog (2)

Braves Red

HEX: #CE1141

RGB: (206, 17, 65)

CMYK: (0, 100, 65, 15)

Pantone: PMS 200 C

Braves Navy

HEX: #13274F

RGB: (19, 39, 79)

CMYK: (100, 76, 12, 70)

Pantone: PMS 289 C

Atlanta Braves Colors and Logo: A History and Color Codes — The Sporting Blog (4)

Braves Gold

HEX: #EAAA00

RGB: (234, 170, 0)

CMYK: (0, 24, 91, 18)

Pantone: PMS 124 C

Atlanta Braves logo history

In their early days, the Braves had a frequent habit of changing their logo often- and they have had over 20 throughout their history.

Read a full history of the Atlanta Braves logo!

1883-1896

It was quite simply the word “Boston” in red letters, with a gradual curve.

After the 1888 season, those in charge of the logo decided to keep the logo the same but change the color to blue.

1897-1901

The word Boston was shortened to the letter “B” and the “B” was in old English lettering.

At the turn of the century, the Braves opted to change the background color from blue to red.

1901-1906

After changing the color back to red, the logo designers chose to simply move the logo back to its origins.

1907

With Boston’s team being renamed the Doves, they decided another change was needed and opted to go back to the red letter “B”.

1908

The logo still used the red letter “B”, but the font changed.

It looked like the number eight with a line down the side.

1909

The logo changed again, this time to a baseball outline with the letter “B” in red.

1910

In 1910, the logo changed to just the word “Boston” in red lettering.

1911

In 1911, the team used the letter “B”, but this time it was in blue lettering.

1912-1915

The logo changed to the head of a Native American man in red.

1916-1920

The red Native American head was placed in a blue oval during this time.

1921-1924

The team returned to a blue letter “B”, in a different font to the 1911 edition.

1925-1928

The team logo remained a blue letter “B”, but the font changed again.

1929-1935

The team used the Native American head again. This time, the image was colored in.

1936-1937

The team switched back to a letter “B” again, this time in a distinctive yellow color.

1938

The logo changed again, with a yellow letter “B” in a different font.

1939

The “B” changed to red, but the font remained the same.

1940-1944

The team changed the font again, and the “B” changed to blue.

1945

The team used the Native American head again, the same as their logo in 1929.

1946-1952

The team used a Native American head, but in a slightly different style.

1953-1956

The Native American head changed, facing to the right and placed in front of a yellow oval.

1957-1965

The Native American head changed again. In this logo, he faces forwards with his mouth open, and he’s not wearing a feather headdress.

1966-1971

The head stayed the same, but the words “Atlanta Braves” were added to the logo.

1972-1984

The word “Atlanta” was removed, and the word “Braves” was in a different font.

1985-1986

The logo colors changed a little, but everything else remained the same.

1987-1989

The logo colors changed a little again.

1990-Present

The Braves current logo removed the offensive imagery of the Native American.

Instead, it uses a tomahawk (a Native American tool), with the word “Braves” written above it.

Atlanta Braves Colors and Logo: A History and Color Codes — The Sporting Blog (5)

