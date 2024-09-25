Atlanta Braves Colors and Logo: A History and Color Codes — The Sporting Blog (2024)

Atlanta Braves team history

While the Braves have a somewhat complicated history, it is also very unique.

The team has had several names over the course of its history, including the Boston Bean Eaters, Boston Red Stockings and, for a while, they were the Milwaukee Braves.

The Braves were initially bought by Whitney Adams for $15,000 and they also got help from Harry Wright, founder of America’s first professional baseball team, the Cincinnati Red Stockings.

Major honours and trophies

The Atlanta Braves have been a very “on-again, off-again” club for pretty much their entire team history.

They won six out of the first eight pennants in league history, which happened from 1872-1875, along with 1877 and 1878, meaning they have 18 in total.

Besides winning those six, another big percentage of those wins also come from the 1990s, when the Braves won pennants in 1991, 1992, 1995 and 1999.