Atlanta Braves Logo, symbol, meaning, history, PNG, brand (2024)

Atlanta Braves Logo PNG

For the baseball players of this team, the Atlanta Braves emblem is “native,” associated with Native American roots. Although the image of the Indian has disappeared from the emblem, the attribute of this nationality best conveys the team’s unyielding will, ready to move towards the set goal, making every effort. Victory is what matters most to the athletes. And this is exactly what the original symbolism reflects.

Atlanta Braves: Brand overview

The Boston Red Stockings were established in Boston in 1871, marking the beginning of the Atlanta Braves’ existence. This was one of the nine founding clubs of the National Association of Professional Baseball Players, which served as the model for current Major League Baseball (MLB). The squad quickly established themselves as a formidable force, taking home four titles between 1872 and 1875. The Boston Red Stockings were among the first teams of the National League, which is still in existence today when it was founded in 1876. The group maintained their impressive play, rising to the top of the new league’s standings. In 1883, the team became known as the Boston Beaneaters. Under this moniker, it won multiple National League titles in the 1890s and early 1900s. Following a difficult stretch of play, the team renamed itself the Boston Braves in 1912. This name was used for the majority of the franchise’s existence. The Boston Braves pulled off one of the greatest comebacks in baseball history in 1914. The squad, in last place on July 4, went on a remarkable run that included victories against the Philadelphia Athletics in the World Series and the National League pennant. The great player Babe Ruth played his last season with the Boston Braves in 1935. His brief appearance for the team brought great attention to the team. In 1953, the team relocated to Milwaukee and changed its name to the Milwaukee Braves to gain financial stability and a wider fan base. This was the first MLB club relocation in fifty years. The Milwaukee Braves’ greatest achievement was winning the World Series in 1957. The squad beat the New York Yankees in seven games behind stars like Eddie Mathews, Warren Spahn, and Hank Aaron. The team relocated again in 1966 to Atlanta, Georgia, where it became the Atlanta Braves. The owners’ goal to gain access to a bigger and quickly expanding market in the southern United States was the driving force behind this decision. With 715 career home runs, Hank Aaron broke Babe Ruth’s record in 1974. As a result of this historic accomplishment, the Atlanta Braves gained national recognition. Ted Turner bought the team in 1976, ushering in a new chapter in the franchise’s past. Through the Braves’ games broadcast on his TBS channel, Turner elevated the team to “America’s Team,” greatly increasing its national fan base. The club’s “golden era” lasted from 1991 until 2005. Star pitchers like Greg Maddux, Tom Glavine, and John Smoltz helped the team win 14 straight division titles under manager Bobby Cox (except for the 1994 season, which was cut short by a strike). During this time, the 1995 World Series triumph over the Cleveland Indians took place. Following the end of the division dominance era, the club embarked on a rebuilding phase that lasted from 2007 to 2013. While not quite reaching prior heights, the squad maintained its competitiveness and made multiple trips to the playoffs. The team experienced a significant rebuild from 2014 to 2017, exchanging veteran players for young players and draft picks. Although the regular season results were poor at this time, the groundwork for future success was built. The rebuild started to pay off in 2018 and 2019. The club, spearheaded by stars like Ronald Acuña Jr. and Freddie Freeman, demonstrated the promise of its youthful lineup by winning the NL East division in 2018 and 2019. The team won the World Series in 2021, marking its highest point since 1995. The squad won the season after defeating the Houston Astros in six games. Following their successful 2021 season, winning the World Series, the team maintained its high caliber of play in 2022. Even after losing Freddie Freeman to the Los Angeles Dodgers, the team was still competitive. The club won 101 games in the regular season, which was good for the NL East division title for the second year. Michael Harris II, a rookie, won the National League Rookie of the Year award for his exceptionally strong performance. Throughout the offseason in 2023, the team kept bolstering its roster. Sean Murphy, a catcher acquired through a trade with the Oakland Athletics, was one of the major additions. The club had a great start to the 2023 season, with excellent offensive and defensive play. Ronald Acuña Jr. distinguished himself by exhibiting exceptional hitting and base-running performance. The team skillfully combines fresh talent with seasoned veterans and continues to be among the best in Major League Baseball. The squad is still fighting for the top spots in the league, hoping to repeat its 2021 performance and win the World Series once more.

Meaning and History

The logo of this club is very ambiguous, as it has changed 29 times. The reasons are the team’s relocation, franchise renaming, addressing ethnic issues, change of ownership, adaptation to modernity, updates, etc. Over a long period of existence (the club was founded in 1883), this process was facilitated by many factors.

Additionally, several thematic blocks of versions exist: for example, there are versions with a letter designation, with text, with an image of a Native American with a prehistoric ax. They are executed in monograms, arched inscriptions, brass knuckles, portraits, and round signs.

What is Atlanta Braves? The “Atlanta Braves” is a baseball team playing for counties that are part of metro Atlanta in the state of Georgia. It calls itself the oldest franchise, having started its history in 1871 under the name Boston Red Stockings. The club plays in the National League East and competes in the professional sports organization Major League Baseball.

1883 – 1888

The team’s first name was the “Boston Beaneaters.” Like most clubs before the 1900s, the emblem was simply a sign of the city of Boston.

In the early years of baseball, teams’ identities were often closely tied to the cities they represented, reflecting civic pride and local traditions. An example of such a connection between the city and the club was the team initially known as the “Boston Beaneaters.” The name reflected local culture and was a tribute to a classic dish of regional cuisine.

Branding was still emerging in that era, which lasted until the early 1900s, and logos were usually minimalistic and simple. The Beaneaters’ team emblem was no exception. Instead of elaborate patterns or flashy illustrations, the emblem was a simple and unadorned representation of Boston’s calling card.

1889 – 1896

Due to significant changes in visual branding, the team decided to replace the red color in its name with a dark blue shade. This change was not just an aesthetic decision; it reflected something deeper within the organization.

The red color, often associated with energy, passion, and intensity, was a defining element of the team’s identity. It resonated with fans and was synonymous with the team’s spirit and determination on the field. However, as the team evolved, so did its brand, leading to choosing dark blue over red.

Though less aggressive than red, dark blue conveys a sense of stability, wisdom, and depth. This color is often associated with maturity and sophistication, reflecting a more measured and thoughtful approach. The team signaled a transformation in its philosophy and aspirations with this transition.

1897 – 1899

Seeking renewal and reconnection with the city’s rich history and culture, the well-known sports team introduced a new logo featuring a large Old English letter “B” in a bright shade of blue.

Boston’s deep roots in American history and its vibrant cultural fabric have always been a source of pride for its residents. Choosing the Old English font reflects respect for tradition, evoking the city’s colonial past and enduring connection to heritage. This classic style lends timeless elegance and ensures a link with the city’s rich history.

1900

In the early 1900s, there was a significant shift in the specific brand’s visual identity. The decision to retain the main design of the 1897 logo while changing its color demonstrates respect for tradition, although the brand seeks evolution. This combination of past and present resonated with both long-standing supporters and newcomers. The changes were subtle enough to maintain continuity with the previous logo but striking enough to attract attention and symbolize progress.

1901 – 1906

For five years, the club consciously reconnected with its past by reverting to the 1889 logo featuring the city of Boston’s name. This move was an aesthetic change and a statement reflecting the club’s enduring connection with the city and its fans.

1907

The new emblem was not just a cosmetic change. The red color and Old English font reflected both tradition and modernity, combining the club’s historical ties to Boston with a fresh and unique look. The name “Doves” and the accompanying logo symbolized a new era for the club, paying homage to its heritage while laying the foundation for a new sense of purpose and direction.

1908

The logo’s foundation is also a red letter “B,” but this time, it is executed in a different font.

1909

The classic red letter “B” was placed inside a black circle, resembling a baseball.

1910

The logo returns to Boston Dawz, where only the inscription Boston is highlighted in red.

1911

The club changes its name to Boston Rustlers. The city of Boston is symbolized by a large Old English letter “B” in dark blue.

1912 – 1915

A year later, the team changed its name again, this time to the Boston Braves. For the first time, the logo featured the image of a Native American in profile, wearing a feathered headdress. The primary colors of the design are white and red.

The logo emphasized the team’s connection to history and culture and their pursuit of victory and excellence. Choosing a Native American warrior as the team symbol reflected the name and intention to convey strength and determination to fans and opponents alike.

The feathered headdress symbolizes courage, bravery, and dignity, qualities of tribal warriors. The profile view highlights strength and resolve, important traits for a team aiming to showcase their competitiveness and determination on the field.

Red symbolizes passion, energy, and aggression. White adds purity and clarity, underscoring the team’s transparency and openness.

1916 – 1920

The logo from 1916 to 1920 features a profile image of a Native American head against a dark blue background. The head is depicted in red with white lines highlighting the facial details and feathered headdress.

The logo has clear contours and a detailed image, giving it expressiveness. The red color of the Native American’s head contrasts sharply with the dark blue background, making the logo noticeable and vibrant. The feathered headdress, rendered in red and white, adds uniqueness and recognizability to the logo.

1921 – 1924

The logo from 1921 to 1924 features a stylized letter “B.” The primary color of the logo is dark blue. The letter “B” is rendered in a large, expressive font with rounded elements, giving it visual strength and stability. Inside the letter are rounded indentations, creating a unique and memorable appearance.

1925 – 1928

This logo used the same dark blue large letter “B” but in a different font.

1929 – 1935

On the fifteenth logo, the team again uses an image of an Indian on its emblem, but this time, it is colorful and cartoonish. The Native American has bronze skin, black hair, and a feathered headdress in red, green, yellow, and blue.

1936 – 1937

The logo also changed when the team changed its name from the Boston Braves to the Boston Bees. The club’s primary color became yellow, and the logo featured a large yellow letter “B” with a blue and white outline.

The large “B” logo symbolizes the team’s name—”Bees.” Yellow is associated with bees and honey, emphasizing the new team name and its aim for cohesion and teamwork, much like a hive. The blue and white outline adds clarity and contrast.

Yellow symbolizes energy, optimism, and activity, ideal for a sports team. The outline adds depth and expressiveness to the emblem.

1938

In the 1938 season, there were no significant changes to the emblem. The yellow letter “B” also symbolizes the city of Boston.

1939

After another year, the team’s primary color changed from yellow to red. Accordingly, the letter “B” becomes red, and a dark blue contour appears in addition to it.

1940

The final logo of the “Boston Bees” featured an Old English letter “B.” The choice of the Old English font for the emblem adds historical depth and respect for tradition, emphasizing the importance of the team’s roots and heritage. The dark blue color symbolizes reliability, stability, and determination. Combined with the Old English font, the dark blue gives the logo solidity and gravitas.

1941 – 1944

Boston Braves continues experimenting with fonts in the dark blue letter “B.”

1945 – 1952

In 1945, the Boston Braves team returned to using the image of a Native American on their logo. This decision was made in the post-war period when American society sought to return to its roots and traditions. The logo with the Native American symbolized respect for the history and culture of indigenous peoples and the team’s commitment to preserving its traditions and strengthening its image.

The emblem resembles previous versions:

The Native Americans feature bronze skin

Dark hair

A headdress with red feathers

The drawing has a thin black outline.

The bronze skin color symbolizes the traditions and heritage of indigenous peoples. The red feathers represent strength and courage. The black outline adds clarity and expressiveness to the image.

1953 – 1955

The team moved to Milwaukee and changed its name to the Milwaukee Braves. The emblem with the Indian image is identical to the 1945 emblem.

1956 – 1965

This is the club’s 23rd logo, featuring a cartoonish depiction of a laughing Native American head with a mohawk and a white feather in his hair. The Native American’s head is rendered in red with black-and-white details for contrast and clarity. This logo became the basis for several subsequent team emblems over the next 35 years, demonstrating its popularity and significance.

The red color of the face symbolizes energy, passion, and strength. The white feather in the Native American’s hair symbolizes honor and respect. The laughter and smile on the Native American’s face reflect the spirit of fun and carefreeness that characterized the team and the time the logo was created.

1966 – 1967

Despite the club’s move to Atlanta and the name change to Atlanta Braves, the main logo remains the same; only the Indian’s skin color changes from red to light brown. Minor details, such as the mohawk and feather, were also edited.

1968 – 1971

The image of the Indian, identical to the 1966 logo, has the dark blue word “Braves” added. The name is adorned with a thin red outline, and the drawing becomes smaller to make room for the word.

1972 – 1984

In 1972, the Atlanta Braves radically changed their logo, coinciding with significant changes and developments in baseball and the sports industry. This period also saw the rising popularity of sports in the USA and increased competition among teams. The logo features a profile image of a Native American head with a mohawk and feather. The main color of the head is white, with details like the mohawk and feather in red. The Native American head is set against a dark blue square. At the bottom of the logo is the inscription “Braves” in red with a white outline. The new team logo symbolized renewal and a drive for success, reflecting the spirit of the time and the team’s aspirations to reach new heights.

The “Braves” inscription font is italicized with smooth lines, giving the logo a sense of dynamism and energy. The red inscription’s white outline makes it noticeable and easily readable, even against the dark blue square.

1985 – 1986

In 1985, some changes were made to the previous club logo. The Indian’s head grew, and the name shifted slightly higher onto a blue background.

1987 – 1989

The “Atlanta Braves” logo still contains a red-white image of the Indian and the team’s name. The only change was the darkening of the dark blue background.

1990 – 2017

The club returns to using the team name based on its logo. Most of the logo is occupied by the word “Braves” in red with a dark blue outline. Below it is an ancient red ax, symbolizing the team’s strength and persistent attempts to improve their game.

2018 – today

The Atlanta Braves’ current logo continues the traditions established in 1990. It consists of two equal parts: textual and graphic. The textual part features a large, italicized “Braves” inscription set diagonally, with an upward tilt at the end of the word. The graphic part includes an image of an ancient tool used by ancestors.

The depiction of the ancient tool on the logo symbolizes strength and perseverance in achieving high goals. As a symbol, this tool represents the labor and effort required to transform ordinary material into a useful attribute. The “Braves” inscription symbolizes the team’s bravery and determination.

The logo emphasizes the importance of strength and persistence in sports and life. It reminds us that achieving goals requires effort and hard work. The symbolism of the tool and the inscription create an image of a team ready to overcome challenges and achieve success.

The font of the “Braves” inscription is italicized, giving the logo dynamism and energy. The diagonal positioning and upward tilt at the end of the word highlight forward movement and the pursuit of excellence. The italic style creates a sense of lightness and grace.

The logo’s primary colors are red, blue, and yellow. Red symbolizes energy and passion, blue represents stability and trust, and yellow signifies optimism and joy.

Atlanta Braves: Interesting Facts

The Atlanta Braves are an old and famous baseball team that has existed since 1871. They’ve been called different names and have played in different cities—first in Boston, then Milwaukee, and now Atlanta since 1966. Long History: They started as the Boston Red Stockings and have had a few names before becoming the Atlanta Braves. They’re one of the oldest teams in baseball. Different Cities: They’ve played in Boston, Milwaukee, and Atlanta. Moving to Atlanta in 1966 was a big deal because they were the Southeast’s first Major League Baseball (MLB) team. Winning Big: The team has won the World Series in each city it has played in, with championships in 1914, 1957, 1995, and 2021. That shows it has been good for a long time. Dominant Streak: From 1991 to 2005, they won their division 14 times in a row, which is a record. This was a huge deal in baseball. Hank Aaron: Hank Aaron was a famous player who broke Babe Ruth’s home run record by hitting his 715th home run in 1974. He’s a legend. Farming Talent: The club helped initiate the idea of having minor league teams train new players, which has helped them stay successful over the years. Cool Stadiums: They played in Turner Field, built for the 1996 Olympics, and now play in Truist Park, a modern stadium. Tomahawk Chop: Their fans do the “Tomahawk Chop” cheer, which is famous but controversial. Famous Players: Many great players, like Chipper Jones and Greg Maddux, have played for the team, and many are in the Hall of Fame. Helping Out: The club does a lot of charity work in Atlanta, especially for kids and schools, through the Atlanta Braves Foundation. The team has a long history with many famous moments and players, and they’re important to their fans and baseball.

Font and Colors

A signature element is the prehistoric hammer-wielder. It is located on the right side of the logo, under the word “Braves.” It consists of three parts. The first is the handle. It’s flat, with an oval curvature at the end and a yellow stripe at the base. The second is the stone blade or edge with a point and “cutting” part. It features distinctive carved spots rendered as small strokes. The third is the rope connecting these elements. Each twist of it forms a specific pattern.

Text is another significant part of the logo. The inscription “Braves” is at the top and occupies half of the logo. It’s done in a handwritten style with sleek lines and curved transitions. All letters are connected except for the first – the capital one. A distinctive feature of the font is the absence of an upper gap at the “s.” That is, it doesn’t have a specific loop. The “E” is also very original: although it’s lowercase, it’s executed as a capital “E.” The brand palette includes dark blue, dark red, and white colors.

FAQ

Did the “Atlanta Braves” Change Their Logo?

As of 2021, the Atlanta Braves team has not changed its controversial logo, which was adopted in 2018. Despite public pressure, they continue to use a red tomahawk, a caricature of Native Americans’ cultural and historical heritage. The club’s handwritten name complements the battle axe.

What Symbol Is Displayed on the “Atlanta Braves” Uniform?

The “Atlanta Braves” jersey features the team’s logo, a Native American battle axe known as a tomahawk, and the inscription “Braves,” done in an italic font.

Will the “Atlanta Braves” Team Change Their Name?

The “Atlanta Braves” management acknowledged the possibility of changing the logo, stating that this issue is still under discussion. However, regarding the name, they were more conservative. The baseball club president, Terry McGuirk, stated that no one would change the word “Braves” to anything else.

Is the “Braves” Logo a Trademark?

The Atlanta Braves have copyrighted their logo and registered it as a trademark, as have many other professional sports teams.