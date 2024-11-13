Attacking Strategies for BH6 - AllClash (2024)

Builder Hall 6 forces attacking to go to air troops with the additional Crusher and Roaster and in this guide,I will show you the two most popular and well-working attacking strategies for Builder Hall 6.

Builder Hall 6Attacking Guide

Some general things first before we jump into the attacking guides:

Get your Battle Machine to Level 5 before going to Builder Hall 6! Without the Electric Hammer ability you won’t be able to get high 2-Star attacks! Upgrade your Baby Dragons to Level 10 as fast as possible Then start upgrading your Night Witch

I know that ground attacks with Giants are still popular at Builder Hall 6, but they are often times an insecure thing that can get a good attack but also depend a lot on luck of timing with the traps and the Crushers in the base you’re attacking.

I’ve seen people attacking my base with the same strategy but sometimes not even get 1 Star and sometimes get a high 2-Star attack just because the Battle machine survived with 5% health the Crusher or things like that – that’s the reason I recommend using air troops as they are less fragile to trap placements and defense triggers!

If you have your Baby Dragons at Level 8 or lower you will need to go with the ground troops but make sure to upgrade them as fast as possible.



Battle Machine Upgrading? If your Battle Machine is upgrading, wait with attacking until the upgrade is over – the daily reward can stack for 2 days (read more about that here) so there’s only a little use and it will cost you many trophies getting your victories without Battle Machine

BH6 Attacking with Baby Dragons / Night Witch

There are two attacking strategies that I found to be the best-working for Builder Hall 6 that brought me to almost 4,000 Trophies easily.

Builder Hall 6 Attacking with Baby Dragons

If you used Baby Dragons in lower Builder Hall Level, you will now need to adapt your attacking plan a little bit. BH5 and lower, the only threat to them was the air Bomb Factory and getting this one down with your Battle Machine brought you the win.

At Builder Hall 6, the Firecrackers, more DPS from the Archer Towers and also the Roaster adds enough damage that Baby Dragons can get a problem with this strategy.

At Builder Hall 6, you want to use the Baby Dragons to clear off the Crusher(s) and Double Cannon so your Battle Machine can clean off the base including the Builder Hall in the end.



You do that in the way you’re used to by spreading them out around the base so they all have their Frenzy Ability active and deal double the damage. As soon as one of them dies, replace him with a fresh baby Dragon until you have no Baby Dragons left.

This is the time when your Battle Machine has to clear off the leftovers.



The reason is, that the 2 Crushers along with the Cannons and Double Cannons will deal too much damage that your Battle Machine can take down the Air Bombs or Firecrackers without dying too fast.

Builder Hall 6 Attacking withNight Witches

When the Night Witches were released everybody was scared that the Night Witches are too powerfull and mass night Witches would make 3-Star attacks all the time. Supercell took some time with balancing and now they are yet powerful but not automatically 3-Star attacks.

If used right, you can still take down maxed BH6 bases, but it needs more than just deploying them in the corner and wait.

You will need a tank with you and combine it either with Baby Dragons or Giants.

Before using them, you should level them up to at least Level 8!

When attacking you should follow this protocol:

Deploy your Night Witches in the very corner, so they will spawn some Bats that will take down outside buildings Get your tanks (Battle Machine or Giants) down before the Night Witches enter the radius of the Multi Mortar! The Multi Mortar is able to take them down easily! Try to attack from the opposite side of the Roaster because it will neutralize the Bats fast and effective



As you can see in this video, the attacks with mass Night Witches are often time very close, but when using Giants along with them they simply beat the bases without problem.

