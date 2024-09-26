Attend | Performance Racing Industry (2024)

December 12-14, 2024
Indianapolis, Indiana, USA
Latest Advances In Motorsports Technology For Every Type Of Racing
Shop over 1,000 exhibiting companies in over 750,000 gross square feet of new race products, services, machinery, simulation & testing technologies, and trailer exhibits. Preview and buy the latest innovations in: stock car, drag, sports car, prototype, sprint car, midget, modified, formula, dirt late model, sport compact, karting, vintage, and more.
Ideas
Over 45 Conferences, Seminars, Social Gatherings & More
Strategize and learn from racing’s most innovative minds. In addition to networking on the Show floor, PRI’s Race Industry Week provides countless opportunities to engage with industry experts through a dynamic conference and seminar lineup, including the Race Track Business Conference, ICMS Annual Conference and much more. Also, enjoy exclusive events like the PRI Happy Hour and Grand Opening Breakfast, and have some fun with racing friends along the way!
Business
The World’s Largest Gathering Of Motorsport Professionals
Conduct business face to face with top racing suppliers and network with the world-wide racing community. Attracting motorsports professionals from all 50 states and 70 countries, this unrivaled global event unites professionals from every racing discipline under one roof. Uncover emerging technologies and source the hottest new racing products all at a convenient, affordable gathering.
PRI and the Future of Racing
We fuel the passion for motorsports by building, promoting, and protecting the racing community.
PRI Show Celebrates and Features All Areas of the Racing Business.
- Drag Racing
- Short Track
- Stock Car
- Road Racing
- Off-road Vintage
- Endurance
- Karting
- Truck and Tractor Pulling
- Performance Marine
- Drifting
- SIM Racing
Machinery Row
THE BEST IN RACE SHOP MACHINING EQUIPMENT ALL IN ONE PLACE.
Located in the YELLOW HALL.
- Shop for the latest in race machining equipment
- Hundreds of precision machines side by side & fully operational
- This is a race engine builder’s paradise
For three days, the world’s best precision automotive machining equipment can be found here, side by side, wired for live demonstrations on actual race parts. It’s a must-see for any professional race team, race engine builder, or race fabricator planning on making a machinery purchase. More than 100 manufacturers exhibit in Machinery Row.
Trailer Exhibits
Visit the Lucas Oil Stadium field, connected to the Indiana Convention Center and easily accessible from the parking lot, to view state-of-the-art racing trailers.
A dedicated space on the Lucas Oil Stadium field accommodates all trailer exhibits and a convenient coat check.
- View the latest in racing trailers
- A must-visit destination for race teams and buyers
- Trailer exhibitors display their lineup of products alongside their booths
- View the exhibit here
This unique area of the PRI Trade Show allows attendees to get an up-close look at a greater number and variety of transportation options all in one location.
NEM Policy
NON-EXHIBITING MANUFACTURER REGISTRATION POLICY
PERFORMANCE RACING INDUSTRY (PRI) WILL ONLY ISSUE NON-EXHIBITING MANUFACTURER (NEM) BADGES TO POTENTIAL EXHIBITORS INTERESTED IN ASSESSING THE PRI TRADE SHOW FOR FUTURE EXHIBITING OPPORTUNITIES.
This registration policy has been established to protect contracted exhibitors and their Show investment, as well as preserve the integrity of the attendees walking the PRI Trade Show aisles.
Any NEM who is observed soliciting business in the aisles or in other public spaces, in another exhibitor’s booth, or in violation of any of the rules and regulations of the PRI Trade Show will be asked to leave immediately. Additional penalties may apply.
In addition:
- A registration fee of $500 per person will be charged to any NEMs planning to attend the Show (limit to two badges per company).
- NEM registrants are strictly prohibited from soliciting business or distributing promotional material of any kind to either PRI Trade Show attendees or exhibiting companies. Suspected briefcases, bags, suitcases, etc. are subject to inspection prior to entry to the exhibit hall and at various checkpoints.
- Showrooms, hospitality suites, receptions and/or special presentations cannot be hosted by non-exhibiting companies anywhere in Indianapolis during set-up and PRI Show dates.
- NEMs are limited to one year of show attendance, by company or person.
- If the NEM chooses to exhibit in the PRI Trade Show the following year 100 percent of the NEMs registration fee will be applied toward their booth space rental, based on availability (not to exceed $1,000). Fees will be non-refundable if space is cancelled.
Questions? Contact Nicole Harless at 949.373.9230 or nicoleh@performanceracing.com.
Featured Vehicle Requests
International Attendees
