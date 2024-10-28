Authentic Chimichurri (Uruguay & Argentina) (2024)

You are here:Home / Recipes / Authentic Chimichurri (Uruguay & Argentina)
by Karina · This post may contain affiliate links
Authentic Chimichurri from Uruguay & Argentina is the best accompaniment to any barbecued or grilled meat!
Most recipe sites will swear that their Chimichurri recipe is the best or most authentic. The truth is, there are so many variations in the world of Chimichurri, that it’s now difficult to say which interpretation is the closest to the original.
What is Chimichurri you may be asking? Chimichurri is a native Uruguayan and Argentinian loose, oil-based condiment used to accompany barbecued meats or churrasco (grilled beef).
How can I be so sure that THIS chimichurri is an authentic recipe? Simple. I asked my Dad, who is Uruguayan born and raised and one of the best cooks I know. He is sharing the recipe for chimichurri that he grew up with, and taught me as I was growing up, just for you. A version from his childhood back in 1935… you can’t get any more authentic than that!
WHAT IS CHURRASCO STEAK?
My Dad, who has recently been diagnosed with late stage cancer, was sitting with me here at home last week, sharing chimichurri stories from his teens and early twenties: memories of barbecuing churrascos on HUGE old cast iron plates over open fire, and finishing the afternoon off with a street game of soccer. No internet. No phones. A time of pure, unadulterated happiness, while struggling with third world poverty. A time he now cherishes.
It was one of the best moments we’ve had together, and we’ve shared so many through the years, but this one was extra special following his recent diagnosis and the uncertainty of where we were all headed.
So, I ran into the kitchen to start making his version! I fired up my cast iron pan while he watched over me, telling me how to chop and how much of each ingredient I should use. He told me to always start with less of the stronger ingredients (like garlic, salt, and chili), then slowly add more until you reach your desired taste. You can’t take away flavour but you can always add more.
There’s no hiding with chimichurri. Start small and add gradually.
Now, every time I see a chimichurri recipe on the internet, I cringe a little. Not because they’re loaded with ‘wrong ingredients’, but because they’re often tossed into a food processor and blended to a puree. What is supposed to be a loose, oil based condiment becomes a herbed mash, which is more like eating baby food with your churrasco, rather than a beautiful, silky condiment that drips over your steak, chicken or fish.
No, no, no bueno.
Now, I’m notsaying that this is the only way to make a chimichurri and not to believe any one else’s recipes, EVER. But, what I am saying is, if you’re looking for an old-school style chimichurri recipe with beautiful, authentic flavours, then this recipe is for you.
Food processors… be gone!
TIPS:
- Finely chop your parsley before you start. I usually get a large handful, wash and finely chop, then measure. (My father doesn’t measure, he eye-balls, but you get the idea.) If you don’t have enough, grab a bit more and chop again until you have the right amount.
- If you like the strong flavour of garlic, use 4 cloves, If you like milder garlic, start with 2 cloves; mix it all in and allow to sit for a few minutes. Then, taste test. If you’d like more, add more.
- Chimichurri can be adjusted to your taste. Add more salt, more pepper, less or more chili. It’s up to you. This is my father’s version and one we love. We hope you love it too!
- Fresh red chili is optional. We use a whole large chili, but you can use half, or none at all. You can also substitute it with 1-2 teaspoons of dried red chili flakes.
- Red wine vinegar is the best vinegar for chimichurri. Use lemon juice as a substitution. We don’t recommend balsamic or white vinegar.
Watch how we make authentic chimichurri steak!
This recipe is a tribute to my Dad, who sadly passed away in May of 2024.
Authentic Chimichurri (Uruguay & Argentina)
Author: Karina
Authentic Chimichurri from Uruguay & Argentina is the best accompaniment to any barbecued or grilled meats! Also used to serve as a dressing on salads.
Prep: 10 minutes mins
Resting Time: 10 minutes mins
Total: 10 minutes mins
Serves: 8 people (as a side)
Ingredients
- ½ cup olive oil
- 2 tablespoons red wine vinegar
- ½ cup parsley finely chopped
- 3-4 cloves garlic finely chopped or minced
- 2 red chilies small, or 1 red chili, deseeded and finely chopped (about 1 tablespoon finely chopped chili)
- ¾ teaspoon dried oregano
- 1 teaspoon coarse salt level
- ½ teaspoon pepper to taste (about ½ teaspoon)
Instructions
Mix all ingredients together in a bowl. Allow to sit for 5-10 minutes to release all of the flavours into the oil before using. Ideally, let it sit for more than 2 hours, if time allows.
Chimichurri can be prepared earlier than needed, and refrigerated for 24 hours, if needed.
Use to baste meats (chicken or steaks) while grilling or barbecuing. We don't use it as a marinade, but choose to baste our meats with chimichurri instead. However, you can use it as a marinade if you wish. Also, add a couple of tablespoons over your steak to serve.
Notes
Tip: Adjust the chimichurri to suit your tastebuds with more or less chili, salt and pepper!
Nutrition
Calories: 128kcal | Carbohydrates: 2g | Protein: 0.4g | Fat: 14g | Saturated Fat: 2g | Polyunsaturated Fat: 1g | Monounsaturated Fat: 10g | Sodium: 295mg | Potassium: 67mg | Fiber: 0.4g | Sugar: 1g | Vitamin A: 427IU | Vitamin C: 22mg | Calcium: 13mg | Iron: 1mg
Reader Interactions
Comments
Madison says
I used your recipe a while back and loved it. I’m making it again tonight and i just saw that your father has passed since the last time i’ve made this recipe. May he rest in peace.
Chef Mitch says
I’m sad for you on the passing of your father. He sounds like a wonderful guy! That said, I’m a retired Executive Chef who still cooks on a daily basis and I’ve been making your father’s Chimichurri recipe since you first posted it. It truly has everyting you could ever want in a real authentic recipe. If there’s beef or chicken on the table at my weekly family dinners, I’ve learned this Chimichurri better be there too or all I see are sad faces. I’ve made several other Chimichurri recipes over the years which were all good to very good but this one is absolutely outstanding! Thanks for posting!
Denise says
Will never have lambchops again without this chimichurri! Can’t wait to try it on other proteins. Thanks for sharing the recipe and the lovely story about your father. May he rest in peace.
Matt S. says
I only use your dad’s recipe for chimichurri for a while and I just saw that he passed. I hope he knew that he lives on everytime I serve his recipe. I tell the story every time.
