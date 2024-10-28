Authentic Lebanese Hummus Recipe (2024)

Published: Updated: by Hilda Sterner | This post may contain affiliate links 16 Comments
Jump to Recipe
If you like Hummus (or Hummus bi Tahina), you'll love my easy Authentic Lebanese Hummus Recipe! Who knew mixing simple ingredients like chickpeas, fresh lemon juice, garlic, and tahini, in the right proportions, can result in such a delicious dish? Serve with some homemade pita bread.
Although everyone is familiar with hummus these days, I remember a time when I would take some to a potluck and no one knew what it was.
At times, I had to practically beg my co-workers to just taste it. In fact, I even had to bribe my husband to try it by making a spicy version (I'll tell you about it later in this post).
So if you enjoy Mediterranean dips like this Tirokafteri (Greek Feta Dip) and ful medames you'll love this easy and authentic hummus recipe!
Jump to:
- 🧐 Why This Recipe Works
- 🥣 What Goes Into This Recipe
- 🥙 How to Make Authentic Lebanese Hummus
- 🍽 Serving Suggestions
- 🤷🏻♀️Recipe FAQs
- 👩🏼🍳 Pro Tips
- 🥗 Related Recipes
- 📖 Recipe
- 💬 Comments
🧐 Why This Recipe Works
- Homemade Lebanese Hummus Recipe is a million times better than anything you can find in a store. I am often told by friends that this is the BEST hummus recipe they've ever tried. Once you learn how easy it is to make, you'll never buy already-made hummus again!
- My homemade Hummus recipe makes a wonderful, healthy snack when served with veggies, especially carrots.
- This is a fairly simple recipe; probably one of the simplest I'll ever share. In fact, you only need a handful of ingredients and a food processor or a blender.
- You can adjust the recipe to your liking. For example, garlic lovers can add more cloves of garlic, and those who are addicted to spicy food can add a habanero or sprinkle the hummus with cayenne pepper instead of paprika.
🥣 What Goes Into This Recipe
🛒 Ingredients & Substitutions
- Garbanzo Beans — Hummus can be made with dried chickpeas or canned garbanzo beans. Canned garbanzo beans are more convenient and don't require soaking overnight so that's usually what I end up using.
- Tahini — Tahini is made by grinding sesame seeds into a paste. If you don't want to purchase tahini online, you can make it yourself using my simple two-ingredientrecipe.
- Serranos — Serrano peppers are not usually added to hummus, however, I add them occasionally, when preparing hummus for my husband, who can't get enough of spicy food!
- Paprika — Paprika is usually sprinkled on hummus just before serving. You can also use cayenne pepper for a spicy kick.
- Oil — No hummus recipe is complete without some extra virgin olive oil. The higher the quality the better!
- Garnish — Save a few chickpeas to use as garnish, and don't forget some fresh parsley for a beautiful pop of color. You can also sprinkle some Zaatar for added flavor.
🥙 How to Make Authentic Lebanese Hummus
Step 1: Drain garbanzo bean, reserving a few tablespoons of the liquid for later use. Add garbanzo beans to a food processor, along with 3 tablespoons of olive oil. Reserve the remaining tablespoon of olive oil.
Would you like to save this recipe?
We'll email this post to you, so you can come back to it later!
Step 2: Add the remaining ingredients and pulse until you have a smooth texture. Add the reserved garbanzo beans liquid to achieve the right consistency.
🍽 Serving Suggestions
To serve this authentic hummus recipe, transfer the hummus to a deep plate or bowl and smooth with the back of a spoon. Create a well in the center and pour the remaining olive oil into it. Sprinkle the hummus with paprika or cayenne pepper. Serve plated hummus with pita chips or pita bread.
If you love chickpeas as much as I do, you'll want to try this sweet and slightly spicy General Tso's Chickpeas recipe from Allie at naturallieplantbased.com. It's flavorful, and easy to prepare!
🤷🏻♀️Recipe FAQs
What's the origin of hummus?
Hummus has been a staple in the Middle East for hundreds of years. In fact, the earliest recorded recipe dates back to the 13th century.
Some claim the recipe originated in Turkey. Others claim it's a Lebanese recipe, while some insist it's an Israeli dish. As with many Middle Eastern recipes, it's hard to determine the exact origin of the recipe and the matter will be argued no matter who you give the credit to.
"Hummus" is the Arabic word for "chickpeas." In the Middle East, this dish is actually called "Hummus bi Tahina" which means "chickpeas with tahini."
How do you serve Hummus?
Besides being served with pita bread as “Mezza” or “appetizer,” it is also served as a sidedish with stews,falafels,chicken,kabobs,and shawarma. You can also use it as a sandwich spread and add it to your favorite wraps, especially in a Sabich Sandwich.
What can you add to hummus?
Although Hummus used to be prepared with a blend of chickpeas, tahini, lemon juice, and garlic, these days there are all kinds of ingredients incorporated into this dish.
Here are a few ingredients that can be added to the food processor before blending the chickpeas.
• roasted sweet peppers
• avocados
• olives
• roasted garlic
• chipotle peppers
• sundried tomatoes
👩🏼🍳 Pro Tips
- I've never been a huge fan of cumin so I've never added it to my hummus mixture. If you do like it, feel free to add some. Remember, a little goes a long way!
- Sprinkling hummus with Za'atar gives it a delicious nutty, earthy flavor.
- Instead of drizzling hummus with olive oil, drizzle with sesame oil, it's a great way to incorporate even more sesame flavor.
- Store leftover hummus in an airtight container and store it in the fridge for up to 4 days.
- Vegetarian Pasty Recipe (Julleh)
- Roasted Eggplant Dip (Baba Ganoush)
- Mutabal (Eggplant Dip)
Love this recipe? Please leave a 5-star🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟rating in the recipe card below & a review in the comments section further down the page.
Stay in touch with me through social media@ Instagram,Pinterest, TikTok, and Facebook. Don't forget to tag me when you try one of my recipes!
📖 Recipe
Authentic Lebanese Hummus Recipe
Creamy, homemade hummus is so easy to prepare and a million times better than store-bought!
4.98 from 40 votes
Print Pin Rate
Course: Appetizers, Side Dish, Snacks
Cuisine: Assyrian, Middle Eastern
Prep Time: 10 minutes minutes
Total Time: 10 minutes minutes
Servings: 6 servings
Calories: 195kcal
Ingredients
- 1 15 oz canned garbanzo beans
- ¼ cup olive oil divided
- ¼ cup lemon juice fresh
- 3 tablespoon tahini
- 3 cloves roasted garlic (or fresh garlic)
- 1 teaspoon salt
- ½ teaspoon paprika (or cayenne pepper)
Instructions
Drain garbanzo bean, reserving a few tablespoons of the liquid for later use. Add garbanzo beans to a food processor, along with 3 tablespoons of olive oil. Reserve the remaining tablespoon of olive oil.
Add the remaining ingredients and pulse until you have a smooth texture. Add the reserved garbanzo beans liquid to achieve the right consistency.
Serving Suggestions
To serve this authentic hummus recipe, transfer the hummus to a deep plate or bowl and smooth with the back of a spoon. Create a well in the center and pour the remaining olive oil into it. Sprinkle the hummus with paprika or cayenne pepper. Serve plated hummus with pita chips or pita bread.
Notes
- I've never been a huge fan of cumin so I've never added it to my hummus mixture. If you do like it, feel free to add some. Remember, a little goes a long way!
- Sprinkling hummus with Za'atar gives it a delicious nutty, earthy flavor.
- Instead of drizzling hummus with olive oil, drizzle with sesame oil, it's a great way to incorporate even more sesame flavor.
- Store leftover hummus in an airtight container and store it in the fridge for up to 4 days.
Nutrition
Serving: 1serving | Calories: 195kcal | Carbohydrates: 14g | Protein: 5g | Fat: 15g | Saturated Fat: 2g | Cholesterol: 0mg | Sodium: 595mg | Fiber: 4g | Sugar: 1g
Tried this Recipe? Please leave A Star Rating!Mention @HildasKitchenBlog or tag #HildasKitchenBlog!
Reader Interactions
Comments
Tammie Chrysler says
I just made your hummus recipe and it was so so so good and super easy. I don’t think I’ll ever buy hummus again! Thank you so much.
Reply
Hilda Sterner says
Hi Tammie,
I'm so glad you liked it and I hope you kick the store bought brand to the curb! Thank you so much for the review! ❤️
Reply
Debbie says
This is my favorite hummus recipe. I've made it so many times. It's easy and delicious. Thank you Hilda!
Reply
Hilda Sterner says
Thanks, Debbie! I appreciate you taking the time to review the recipe. 🙂
Reply
Kelly Methey says
Your hummus is soooo good!!! Thanks for such an easy and delicious recipe!!!
Reply
Hilda Sterner says
Thanks, Kelly. Stil going to make you some with roasted garlic! But first, I have to make tahini paste.
Reply
Gabrielle Pinet says
Excellent!!! Make this recipe weekly l!
Reply
Hilda Sterner says
Thank you, Gabrielle, enjoy!
Reply
Eddie says
just made it and so good, that's the last time I buy hummus from a store, thanks Hilda 🙂
Reply
HildaSterner says
Hi Eddie
Haha, that's what I like to hear! I've never liked that store-bought hummus anyways. Especially when it's so easy to prepare. Thank you for your review!!
Reply
Andrew Terry says
Hi. The recipe calls for 3T of tahini. What is this T? Teaspoon, tablespoon, tonne?! Thank you.
Reply
HildaSterner says
Hi Andrew, the "T" stands for "tablespoons" and "tsp." stands for "teaspoons."
Reply
Liz says
Hi. How do I proceed if I am using dry chickpeas (soaked overnight)?
Reply
HildaSterner says
You would use the same directions as canned chickpeas. However, even if they soak overnight, they still will need to be cooked for approximately 45 minutes to an hour, or until tender. Then proceed with the recipe steps. Good luck!
Reply
Andrea and Sophie says
Omgosh! I love a good hummus and this one is KILLER! My daughter decided to make this and fresh pita for an appetizer on thanksgiving...it was a hit! Love that you can adjust the flavor to your own liking too. And warm pita bread...oh dear...SO GOOD! And easy! I NEED easy ! There was a store bought hummus at the party that went untouched...ours was devoured!
Reply
Tanya says
I pinned it and will try it for sure!
Reply
4.98 from 40 votes (37 ratings without comment)