Authentic Lebanese Hummus Recipe (2024)

Jump to Recipe

If you like Hummus (or Hummus bi Tahina), you'll love my easy Authentic Lebanese Hummus Recipe! Who knew mixing simple ingredients like chickpeas, fresh lemon juice, garlic, and tahini, in the right proportions, can result in such a delicious dish? Serve with some homemade pita bread.

Although everyone is familiar with hummus these days, I remember a time when I would take some to a potluck and no one knew what it was.

At times, I had to practically beg my co-workers to just taste it. In fact, I even had to bribe my husband to try it by making a spicy version (I'll tell you about it later in this post).

So if you enjoy Mediterranean dips like this Tirokafteri (Greek Feta Dip) and ful medames you'll love this easy and authentic hummus recipe!

Jump to: 🧐 Why This Recipe Works

🥣 What Goes Into This Recipe



🥙 How to Make Authentic Lebanese Hummus

🍽 Serving Suggestions

🤷🏻‍♀️Recipe FAQs

👩🏼‍🍳 Pro Tips

🥗 Related Recipes

📖 Recipe

💬 Comments

🧐 Why This Recipe Works

Homemade Lebanese Hummus Recipe is a million times better than anything you can find in a store. I am often told by friends that this is the BEST hummus recipe they've ever tried. Once you learn how easy it is to make, you'll never buy already-made hummus again!

is a million times better than anything you can find in a store. I am often told by friends that this is the BEST hummus recipe they've ever tried. Once you learn how easy it is to make, you'll never buy already-made hummus again! My homemade Hummus recipe makes a wonderful, healthy snack when served with veggies, especially carrots.

This is a fairly simple recipe; probably one of the simplest I'll ever share. In fact, you only need a handful of ingredients and a food processor or a blender.

or a blender. You can adjust the recipe to your liking. For example, garlic lovers can add more cloves of garlic, and those who are addicted to spicy food can add a habanero or sprinkle the hummus with cayenne pepper instead of paprika.

🥣 What Goes Into This Recipe

🛒 Ingredients & Substitutions

Garbanzo Beans — Hummus can be made with dried chickpeas or canned garbanzo beans. Canned garbanzo beans are more convenient and don't require soaking overnight so that's usually what I end up using.

— Hummus can be made with dried chickpeas or canned garbanzo beans. Canned garbanzo beans are more convenient and don't require soaking overnight so that's usually what I end up using. Tahini — Tahini is made by grinding sesame seeds into a paste. If you don't want to purchase tahini online, you can make it yourself using my simple two-ingredient recipe .

— Tahini is made by grinding sesame seeds into a paste. If you don't want to purchase tahini online, you can make it yourself using my simple two-ingredient . Serranos — Serrano peppers are not usually added to hummus, however, I add them occasionally, when preparing hummus for my husband, who can't get enough of spicy food!

— Serrano peppers are not usually added to hummus, however, I add them occasionally, when preparing hummus for my husband, who can't get enough of spicy food! Paprika — Paprika is usually sprinkled on hummus just before serving. You can also use cayenne pepper for a spicy kick.

Paprika is usually sprinkled on hummus just before serving. You can also use cayenne pepper for a spicy kick. Oil — No hummus recipe is complete without some extra virgin olive oil. The higher the quality the better!

No hummus recipe is complete without some extra virgin olive oil. The higher the quality the better! Garnish — Save a few chickpeas to use as garnish, and don't forget some fresh parsley for a beautiful pop of color. You can also sprinkle some Zaatar for added flavor.

🥙 How to Make Authentic Lebanese Hummus

Step 1: Drain garbanzo bean, reserving a few tablespoons of the liquid for later use. Add garbanzo beans to a food processor, along with 3 tablespoons of olive oil. Reserve the remaining tablespoon of olive oil.

Would you like to save this recipe? We'll email this post to you, so you can come back to it later!

Step 2: Add the remaining ingredients and pulse until you have a smooth texture. Add the reserved garbanzo beans liquid to achieve the right consistency. ​

🍽 Serving Suggestions

To serve this authentic hummus recipe, transfer the hummus to a deep plate or bowl and smooth with the back of a spoon. Create a well in the center and pour the remaining olive oil into it. Sprinkle the hummus with paprika or cayenne pepper. Serve plated hummus with pita chips or pita bread.

If you love chickpeas as much as I do, you'll want to try this sweet and slightly spicy General Tso's Chickpeas recipe from Allie at naturallieplantbased.com. It's flavorful, and easy to prepare!

🤷🏻‍♀️Recipe FAQs

What's the origin of hummus? Hummus has been a staple in the Middle East for hundreds of years. In fact, the earliest recorded recipe dates back to the 13th century. Some claim the recipe originated in Turkey. Others claim it's a Lebanese recipe, while some insist it's an Israeli dish. As with many Middle Eastern recipes, it's hard to determine the exact origin of the recipe and the matter will be argued no matter who you give the credit to. "Hummus" is the Arabic word for "chickpeas." In the Middle East, this dish is actually called "Hummus bi Tahina" which means "chickpeas with tahini." How do you serve Hummus? Besides being served with pita bread as “Mezza” or “appetizer,” it is also served as a sidedish with stews,falafels,chicken,kabobs,and shawarma. You can also use it as a sandwich spread and add it to your favorite wraps, especially in a Sabich Sandwich. What can you add to hummus? Although Hummus used to be prepared with a blend of chickpeas, tahini, lemon juice, and garlic, these days there are all kinds of ingredients incorporated into this dish.

Here are a few ingredients that can be added to the food processor before blending the chickpeas. • roasted sweet peppers

• avocados

• olives

• roasted garlic

• chipotle peppers

• sundried tomatoes

👩🏼‍🍳 Pro Tips

I've never been a huge fan of cumin so I've never added it to my hummus mixture. If you do like it, feel free to add some. Remember, a little goes a long way!

Sprinkling hummus with Za'atar gives it a delicious nutty, earthy flavor.

gives it a delicious nutty, earthy flavor. Instead of drizzling hummus with olive oil, drizzle with sesame oil, it's a great way to incorporate even more sesame flavor.

Store leftover hummus in an airtight container and store it in the fridge for up to 4 days.

Vegetarian Pasty Recipe (Julleh)

Roasted Eggplant Dip (Baba Ganoush)

Mutabal (Eggplant Dip)



📖 Recipe