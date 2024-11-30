BA in Theatre < University of Missouri (2024)

Degree Program Description

The study of Theatre focuses upon the produced play, past, present, and future. The BA in Theatre offers students an appreciation of theatre as a fine art, sharpens the talents of those who seek careers in theatre and provides students with methods of stimulating and using their imagination and intensifying their communication skills. Students must choose from one of three emphasis areas: Design/Technical, Performance, and Writing for Performance. The curriculum includes: examining the heritage of theatre through dramatic literature and theatre history, exercises in theatrical skills, artistic training in design and performance, and theory and criticism of theatre. The Rhynsburger Theatre, the Corner Playhouse, and outreach programs serve as laboratories for ongoing examination of theatre in society, responsive to social issues. Working with faculty and staff of professionally trained actors, directors, and designers, students focus on performance, writing for performance, and theatre design and technology. MU undergraduate theatre students have taken their work to the Kennedy Center American College Theatre Festival, winning awards in acting, playwriting, design, and dramaturgy. After graduation, many of our students find work in film, television, and the professional theatre as actors, directors, designers, stage managers, artists, and technicians, or go on to graduate school to further their theatre education.

Major Program Requirements

The major in Theatre consists of core courses. In addition to University, general education, and College of Arts and Science requirements, students must also meet the following major program requirements. All major requirements in the College of Arts and Science must be completed with grades of C- or higher unless otherwise indicated. All courses used to satisfy requirements for the major must be completed with a grade of C or higher.

Emphasis Areas

Theatre students must also complete an emphasis area in Performance, Design/Technical or Writing for Performance.

Major core requirements18
THEATR1320Beginning Scenic Construction3
orTHEATR1340 Beginning Costume Construction
THEATR1720African-American Theatre History3
orTHEATR2710 Introduction to Theatre History
THEATR2300Production Workshop I1
THEATR2800WPrinciples of Script Analysis - Writing Intensive3
THEATR3300Production Workshop II1
THEATR4990Capstone in Theatre1
Choose two courses from the following:
THEATR2200Introduction to Performance Studies3
THEATR2330Stage Management3
THEATR2510Introduction to Theatre Design3
THEATR2920Beginning Playwriting3
Performance
THEATR3420Acting I3
THEATR3430Acting II3
THEATR4220Acting III3
Choose one of the following (cannot repeat from required courses):
THEATR2200Introduction to Performance Studies3
THEATR2220Immersive Theatre3
THEATR3200Performance of Literature3
THEATR3440Acting for the Camera3
THEATR3450Acting for Animation and Motion Capture3
THEATR3460Voiceover 3
THEATR3600Theatrical Directing3
THEATR4240Theory and Practice of Theatre of the Oppressed3
THEATR4280Digital Media and Performance3
THEATR4460Musical Theatre Performance3
THEATR4600Advanced Directing3
THEATR4720American Musicals3
*See list of Topics/Research OR Performance Courses (with Departmental Approval) (3 credits)
Design/Technical
THEATR2360Stagecraft3
orTHEATR3310 Costume Crafts
Choose nine credits from the following (cannot repeat from required courses):
THEATR1360Stage Makeup1
THEATR2330Stage Management3
THEATR2510Introduction to Theatre Design3
THEATR3320Theatrical Patternmaking3
THEATR3330Advanced Costume Construction3
THEATR3340Scene Painting2
THEATR3540Advanced Stage Makeup2
THEATR3550Sound Design3
THEATR3560Scene Design3
THEATR4530Stage Lighting Design3
THEATR4570Theatrical Costume Design3
*See list of Topics/Research OR Production Courses (with Departmental Approval) (3 credits)
Writing for Performance
THEATR2920Beginning Playwriting (Select the course not taken as core requirement)3
orTHEATR2200 Introduction to Performance Studies
THEATR3200Performance of Literature3
THEATR3920Intermediate Playwriting3
Choose one of the following (cannot repeat from required courses):
THEATR2200Introduction to Performance Studies3
THEATR3700WWorld Dramatic Literature - Writing Intensive3
orTHEATR3700 World Dramatic Literature
THEATR3930Screenwriting for Television and Film3
THEATR4240Theory and Practice of Theatre of the Oppressed3
THEATR4650Introduction to Dramaturgy3
THEATR4920WAdvanced Playwriting: Problems - Writing Intensive3
orTHEATR4920 Advanced Playwriting: Problems
THEATR4930Adaptation of Literature for the Stage3
THEATR4935Adaptation of Literature for Film3
THEATR4938WAdvanced Screenwriting: Styles - Writing Intensive3
orTHEATR4938 Advanced Screenwriting: Styles
*See list of Topics/Research (with Departmental Approval) (3 credits)
Topics/Research Courses (can be used for emphasis area courses upon Departmental Approval)
THEATR1005Topics in Theatre - Humanities/Fine Arts1-99
THEATR2005Topics in Theatre - Humanities1-3
THEATR3005Topics in Theatre - Humanities1-99
THEATR3005HTopics in Theatre - Honors - Humanities1-99
THEATR4005Topics in Theatre - Humanities1-99
THEATR4700Studies in Theatre History3
THEATR4800Studies in Dramatic Theory3
THEATR4820Studies in Dramatic Literature3
orTHEATR4820W Studies in Dramatic Literature - Writing Intensive
THEATR4830Studies in Dramatic Criticism3
THEATR4960Directed Readings in Theatre1-3
Performance/Production (can be used for emphasis area courses upon Departmental Approval)
THEATR1250World Theatre Workshop2
THEATR2410Performance Workshop1
THEATR3100Summer Repertory Theatre1-99
THEATR4940Theatre Entrepreneurship Practicum2

Semester Plan

Refer to the semester plan for the Performance, Design/Technical, and/or Writing for Performance. Otherwisecontact the academic departments for assistance with academic planning.

Degree Audit

The degree audit is an automated report reflecting a student’s academic progress toward the completion of a degree.

MU students can request a degree audit by logging in to myDegreePlanner. Students may also access myDegreePlanner via myZou, in the Student Center, click on the Academic Progress Tile, then select Request Degree Audit. The audit automatically pulls in the student’s MU course work, transfer courses and courses in progress. This is available to current students, admitted students, and those who last attended less than three terms ago.

Past MU students can request a degree audit by contacting the Academic Advising Unit of the division in which they were last enrolled at MU. For contact information, go to https://advising.missouri.edu/contact/.

Prospective students, can access a preliminary MU degree audit via https://www.transferology.com. Information on the college credits already earned will have to be manually entered before it can be evaluated against current degree requirements.

For additional details on degree audits, go to https://registrar.missouri.edu/degrees-audits/degree-audits/.

Major and Career Exploration

The University of Missouri has many resources to assist you in exploring majors and career possibilities. For guidance, visit the Majors and Careers website or view specific resources below.

  • If you are considering a change of major or are exploring multiple majors, schedule an appointment with an advisor in the Discovery Center by calling (573)884-9700 or through MU Connect Discovery Center service in you success network.

  • If you have decided on a major,visit an academic advisor in the School or Collegethat you are interested into discuss the process of declaring the major.

  • If you would like to learn more about your career interests, abilities, values and talents, visit the MU Career Center. No Appointment is necessary to explore career options with one of our staff members.
  • If you would like information about MU majors and degree programs, visit:
    • the Degrees, Majors (Degree Programs), Emphasis Areas, Minors and Certificates page in the catalog,
    • the MU Majors website.

For additional major and career exploration resources, visit in the catalog.

