BA in Theatre < University of Missouri (2024)

The study of Theatre focuses upon the produced play, past, present, and future. The BA in Theatre offers students an appreciation of theatre as a fine art, sharpens the talents of those who seek careers in theatre and provides students with methods of stimulating and using their imagination and intensifying their communication skills. Students must choose from one of three emphasis areas: Design/Technical, Performance, and Writing for Performance. The curriculum includes: examining the heritage of theatre through dramatic literature and theatre history, exercises in theatrical skills, artistic training in design and performance, and theory and criticism of theatre. The Rhynsburger Theatre, the Corner Playhouse, and outreach programs serve as laboratories for ongoing examination of theatre in society, responsive to social issues. Working with faculty and staff of professionally trained actors, directors, and designers, students focus on performance, writing for performance, and theatre design and technology. MU undergraduate theatre students have taken their work to the Kennedy Center American College Theatre Festival, winning awards in acting, playwriting, design, and dramaturgy. After graduation, many of our students find work in film, television, and the professional theatre as actors, directors, designers, stage managers, artists, and technicians, or go on to graduate school to further their theatre education.

The major in Theatre consists of core courses. In addition to University, general education, and College of Arts and Science requirements, students must also meet the following major program requirements. All major requirements in the College of Arts and Science must be completed with grades of C- or higher unless otherwise indicated. All courses used to satisfy requirements for the major must be completed with a grade of C or higher.

Emphasis Areas

Theatre students must also complete an emphasis area in Performance, Design/Technical or Writing for Performance.

Major core requirements 18 THEATR1320 Beginning Scenic Construction 3 or THEATR1340 Beginning Costume Construction THEATR1720 African-American Theatre History 3 or THEATR2710 Introduction to Theatre History THEATR2300 Production Workshop I 1 THEATR2800W Principles of Script Analysis - Writing Intensive 3 THEATR3300 Production Workshop II 1 THEATR4990 Capstone in Theatre 1 Choose two courses from the following: THEATR2200 Introduction to Performance Studies 3 THEATR2330 Stage Management 3 THEATR2510 Introduction to Theatre Design 3 THEATR2920 Beginning Playwriting 3 Performance THEATR3420 Acting I 3 THEATR3430 Acting II 3 THEATR4220 Acting III 3 Choose one of the following (cannot repeat from required courses): THEATR2200 Introduction to Performance Studies 3 THEATR2220 Immersive Theatre 3 THEATR3200 Performance of Literature 3 THEATR3440 Acting for the Camera 3 THEATR3450 Acting for Animation and Motion Capture 3 THEATR3460 Voiceover 3 THEATR3600 Theatrical Directing 3 THEATR4240 Theory and Practice of Theatre of the Oppressed 3 THEATR4280 Digital Media and Performance 3 THEATR4460 Musical Theatre Performance 3 THEATR4600 Advanced Directing 3 THEATR4720 American Musicals 3 *See list of Topics/Research OR Performance Courses (with Departmental Approval) (3 credits) Design/Technical THEATR2360 Stagecraft 3 or THEATR3310 Costume Crafts Choose nine credits from the following (cannot repeat from required courses): THEATR1360 Stage Makeup 1 THEATR2330 Stage Management 3 THEATR2510 Introduction to Theatre Design 3 THEATR3320 Theatrical Patternmaking 3 THEATR3330 Advanced Costume Construction 3 THEATR3340 Scene Painting 2 THEATR3540 Advanced Stage Makeup 2 THEATR3550 Sound Design 3 THEATR3560 Scene Design 3 THEATR4530 Stage Lighting Design 3 THEATR4570 Theatrical Costume Design 3 *See list of Topics/Research OR Production Courses (with Departmental Approval) (3 credits) Writing for Performance THEATR2920 Beginning Playwriting (Select the course not taken as core requirement) 3 or THEATR2200 Introduction to Performance Studies THEATR3200 Performance of Literature 3 THEATR3920 Intermediate Playwriting 3 Choose one of the following (cannot repeat from required courses): THEATR2200 Introduction to Performance Studies 3 THEATR3700W World Dramatic Literature - Writing Intensive 3 or THEATR3700 World Dramatic Literature THEATR3930 Screenwriting for Television and Film 3 THEATR4240 Theory and Practice of Theatre of the Oppressed 3 THEATR4650 Introduction to Dramaturgy 3 THEATR4920W Advanced Playwriting: Problems - Writing Intensive 3 or THEATR4920 Advanced Playwriting: Problems THEATR4930 Adaptation of Literature for the Stage 3 THEATR4935 Adaptation of Literature for Film 3 THEATR4938W Advanced Screenwriting: Styles - Writing Intensive 3 or THEATR4938 Advanced Screenwriting: Styles *See list of Topics/Research (with Departmental Approval) (3 credits) Topics/Research Courses (can be used for emphasis area courses upon Departmental Approval) THEATR1005 Topics in Theatre - Humanities/Fine Arts 1-99 THEATR2005 Topics in Theatre - Humanities 1-3 THEATR3005 Topics in Theatre - Humanities 1-99 THEATR3005H Topics in Theatre - Honors - Humanities 1-99 THEATR4005 Topics in Theatre - Humanities 1-99 THEATR4700 Studies in Theatre History 3 THEATR4800 Studies in Dramatic Theory 3 THEATR4820 Studies in Dramatic Literature 3 or THEATR4820W Studies in Dramatic Literature - Writing Intensive THEATR4830 Studies in Dramatic Criticism 3 THEATR4960 Directed Readings in Theatre 1-3 Performance/Production (can be used for emphasis area courses upon Departmental Approval) THEATR1250 World Theatre Workshop 2 THEATR2410 Performance Workshop 1 THEATR3100 Summer Repertory Theatre 1-99 THEATR4940 Theatre Entrepreneurship Practicum 2

Semester Plan

Refer to the semester plan for the Performance, Design/Technical, and/or Writing for Performance.

