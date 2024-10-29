Bachelor of Fine Arts in Music Performance (2024)

Image carousel. Use arrow keys to navigate.
The Music Performance program at Texas A&M University offers a comprehensive grounding in music, while emphasizing the intersections of music with other art forms such as dance, theatre, game design and the visual arts.Through the blending of tradition with front-line innovation, students will develop new, creative ways of thinking about performance; innovative ways of integrating music performance in social engagements; creative concepts of music performance and technology; and flexible interdisciplinary skills.
Apply
About The Music Performance Program
The Bachelor of Fine Arts in Music Performance degree fosters a stylistically open approach to creativity by blending rigorous technical instruction, individualized mentoring and professional development training. By teaching foundational knowledge of music history, music theory, music technology and research and writing skills, the program equips students with a comprehensive understanding of the musical arts. Simultaneously, it provides ample opportunities for students to develop technical proficiency in performance through individual lessons and ensemble participation, and exploration of contemporary and global musical genres. This holistic approach ensures that students not only master their craft, but also cultivate skills transferable to the contemporary workplace with a versatile and unique artistic identity.
Areas of Emphasis
- Individual Performance
- Ensemble Performance
- Collaborative and InterArts Performance
- Composition
- Music Technology
- Music Theory
- Performance History
- Entrepreneurship and Arts Administration
Curriculum
The B.F.A. in Music Performance equips students with a comprehensive skill set essential for developing traditional and original musical performances while fostering collaboration and innovation. Courses within the program are as vast and varied as the career paths they support. The curriculum offers a high degree of flexibility, allowing each student to design a path tailored to their unique interests and talents.Coursework includes instruction in musical performance, interdisciplinary collaboration, music theory and musicianship, music technology, music business and entrepreneurship, performance history, global music studies and popular music studies.
In addition to music performance proficiency, coursework will encourage development and innovation in problem solving, critical thinking, collaboration, time management, stress management, communication and social competency. Through targeted courses, students will be guided in transferring these marketable skills to the workplace, balancing preparation for professional musical careers with personal and artistic fulfillment.
Degree Plan | 2024–2025 Catalog
Music (MUSC) Course Descriptions
Music Technology (MSTC) Course Descriptions
University Core Curriculum
Sample Sequence of Courses
Year 1 28 credit hours
Fall Semester — 14 credit hours
Individual Performance Instruction1
Instruction in individual performance; study of a broad range of literature; special emphasis on historical and theoretical aspects that relate to particular performance practices and techniques; individual lesson and group studio meeting.
Select from: MUSC 245, 253, 254, 255, 256, 270, 271, 272, 273, 353, 354, 355, 356, 370, 371, 372, 373 or 375.
Ensemble Performance1
Performance and research in small or large ensemble settings. Study and perform music from a wide variety of genres from world cultures, including contemporary, historical, popular, folk and classical genres.
Select from: MUSC 277, 280, 282, 283, 290 or 381.
MUSC 130Introduction to Music Performance3
Introduction to music performance practices; consideration of artistic development, collaborative process, marketing, cross-cultural influence, and creative process; performance in individual, small ensemble and large ensemble settings.
MUSC 204Music Theory I2
Principles of music of western and global traditions including harmonic, rhythmic, melodic and phrase or period structures; written analysis of short musical excerpts; composition or transcription of musical examples in common practice; period, global and popular styles. Concurrent enrollment in MUSC 208: Musicianship I.
MUSC 208Musicianship I1
Application of principles of western and global music theory studied in MUSC 204: focus on embodiment, improvisation, memorization, aural identification, analysis, sight-singing, rhythm, and keyboard skills; application of skills to performance, composition and pedagogical literature; case studies in global and nontraditional music practices. Concurrent enrollment in MUSC 204: Music Theory I.
Language, Philosophy and Culture 3
Core curriculum requirement
American History 3
Core curriculum requirement
Spring Semester – 14 credit hours
Individual Performance Instruction1
Instruction in individual performance; study of a broad range of literature; special emphasis on historical and theoretical aspects that relate to particular performance practices and techniques; individual lesson and group studio meeting.
Select from: MUSC 245, 253, 254, 255, 256, 270, 271, 272, 273, 353, 354, 355, 356, 370, 371, 372, 373 or 375.
Ensemble Performance1
Performance and research in small or large ensemble settings. Study and perform music from a wide variety of genres from world cultures, including contemporary, historical, popular, folk and classical genres.
Select from: MUSC 277, 280, 282, 283, 290 or 381.
MUSC 140Introduction to InterArts Performance3
Introduction of musical performance practices or styles that intersect with other art forms or mediums, such as dance, visual art, theatre, film or video games; consideration of artistic, aesthetic, collaborative and creative development.
MUSC 205Music Theory II2
Study of notation and transmission methods of musics in western and global traditions; examination of structural principles of tonal harmony and voice leading including chromaticism, modulation and secondary functions; analysis of large musical forms including 12-bar blues, binary, ternary, rondo and sonata-allegro. Concurrent enrollment in MUSC 210: Musicianship II.
MUSC 210Musicianship II1
Application of principles of western and global music theory traditions studied in MUSC 205; focus on continued development of embodiment, improvisation, memorization, aural identification and analysis, sight-singing, rhythm and keyboard skills; application of skills to performance, composition and pedagogical literature; case studies in global and nontraditional music practices. Concurrent enrollment in MUSC 205: Music Theory II.
MUSC 220Music History Survey3
Overview of historical developments in music from antiquity to the contemporary era; exploration of musical characteristics, significant composers or performers, and cultural-social context; selected works from within historical, psychological, societal and aesthetic contexts.
American History 3
Core curriculum requirement
Year 231 credit hours
Fall Semester – 14 credit hours
Individual Performance Instruction1
Instruction in individual performance; study of a broad range of literature; special emphasis on historical and theoretical aspects that relate to particular performance practices and techniques; individual lesson and group studio meeting.
Select from: MUSC 245, 253, 254, 255, 256, 270, 271, 272, 273, 353, 354, 355, 356, 370, 371, 372, 373 or 375.
Ensemble Performance1
Performance and research in small or large ensemble settings. Study and perform music from a wide variety of genres from world cultures, including contemporary, historical, popular, folk and classical genres.
Select from: MUSC 277, 280, 282, 283, 290 or 381.
MUSC 206Music Theory III2
Study of notation and transmission methods in musics of western and global traditions including extended harmonic, rhythmic and melodic and post-tonal principles; examination of structural principles of tonal and post-tonal harmony; includes mode mixture, enharmonicism and extended chromaticism; analysis of chromatic and contemporary music from classical, popular and global music genres. Concurrent enrollment in MUSC 212: Musicianship III.
MUSC 212Musicianship III1
Application of advanced principles of western and global music theory traditions explored in MUSC 206; focus on expanded development of embodiment, improvisation, memorization, aural identification and analysis, sight-singing, rhythm and keyboard skills in chromatic and post-tonal music; application of skills to performance literature, composition and analysis; case studies in global and nontraditional music practices. Concurrent enrollment in MUSC 206: Music Theory III.
Music Technology3
Explore new approaches to musical expression through technology-based courses. Courses explore live performance, fixed media, installation art and interdisciplinary creative work.
Select from MUSC 115, 203, 316, 317 or PERF 202.
Life and Physical Science3
Core curriculum requirement
General Elective3
Select from any 100-499 courses not used elsewhere in the degree plan.
Spring Semester — 17 credit hours
Individual Performance Instruction1
Instruction in individual performance; study of a broad range of literature; special emphasis on historical and theoretical aspects that relate to particular performance practices and techniques; individual lesson and group studio meeting.
Select from: MUSC 245, 253, 254, 255, 256, 270, 271, 272, 273, 353, 354, 355, 356, 370, 371, 372, 373 or 375.
Ensemble Performance1
Performance and research in small or large ensemble settings. Study and perform music from a wide variety of genres from world cultures, including contemporary, historical, popular, folk and classical genres.
Select from: MUSC 277, 280, 282, 283, 290 or 381.
MUSC 230Topics in Music Analysis3
Analysis of a particular musical style, genre or period; focus on aesthetic characteristics, compositional aspects and repertoire; analysis of written compositions, aural examples and/or live performance. May be repeated for credit.
Topics in Music3
Study of a particular musical topic in its sociohistorical context; emphasis on the aesthetic, historical, social and cultural aspects of a musical style or genre rather than on technical analysis; includes interdisciplinary and global genres.
Select from MUSC 200, 221, 222, 224, 225, 226, 228, 241, 242, 243, 244, 246, 323, 424, MUSC/AFST 327, PERF 328 or MUSC/FILM 402.
Communication 3
Core curriculum requirement
American History 3
Core curriculum requirement
General Elective3
Select from any 100-499 courses not used elsewhere in the degree plan.
Year 331 credit hours
Fall Semester — 14 hours
Individual Performance Instruction1
Instruction in individual performance; study of a broad range of literature; special emphasis on historical and theoretical aspects that relate to particular performance practices and techniques; individual lesson and group studio meeting.
Select from: MUSC 245, 253, 254, 255, 256, 270, 271, 272, 273, 353, 354, 355, 356, 370, 371, 372, 373 or 375.
Ensemble Performance1
Performance and research in small or large ensemble settings. Study and perform music from a wide variety of genres from world cultures, including contemporary, historical, popular, folk and classical genres.
Select from: MUSC 277, 280, 282, 283, 290 or 381.
MUSC 300Music Research and Writing3
Techniques and methodologies for researching and writing about music; major writing component.
MUSC 305Music Entrepreneurship3
Exploration of career paths, best practices and practicalities of life in the music business; professional development and preparation for careers in the music industry; mentorship; opportunities for collaborative creativity.
POLS 206American National Government 3
Government/Political Science core curriculum requirement
Life and Physical Science 3
Core curriculum requirement
Spring Semester — 17 hours
Individual Performance Instruction1
Instruction in individual performance; study of a broad range of literature; special emphasis on historical and theoretical aspects that relate to particular performance practices and techniques; individual lesson and group studio meeting.
Select from: MUSC 245, 253, 254, 255, 256, 270, 271, 272, 273, 353, 354, 355, 356, 370, 371, 372, 373 or 375.
Ensemble Performance1
Performance and research in small or large ensemble settings. Study and perform music from a wide variety of genres from world cultures, including contemporary, historical, popular, folk and classical genres.
Select from: MUSC 277, 280, 282, 283, 290 or 381.
Music History I, II, III3
History of Performance in the Ancient World, Common Era, or Modern Era. Overview of various musical expressions around the world in specific eras; historical approach to performance practices and texts in specific eras; transmission of performance styles, techniques and genres across cultures; applications of historical methods in the study of performance.
Select from MUSC 311, 312 or 315 or PERF 310, 311 or 312.
MUSC 330Music Performance Project3
Investigation of a particular musical practice through discussion, analysis and embodied performance; participation in a public performance; techniques and methods of performance project design, development and production; emphasis on collaboration.
POLS 207State and Local Government3
Government/Political Science core curriculum requirement.
MUSC 324Music in World Cultures3
Creative Arts core curriculum requirement. Examination of music from an ethnomusicological perspective focusing on musical performance and the complex interrelationship of music to culture, society and daily life; examination of music from a variety of cultures through a series of case studies.
General Elective3
Select from any 100-499 courses not used elsewhere in the degree plan.
Year 430 credit hours
Fall Semester — 15 credits
MUSC 430Music Performance Project3
Practice of conceiving, designing, researching, developing, rehearsing and staging musical performance in small groups; application of best practices and strategies for collaborative creation; advanced techniques and skills for musical performance; discussion and critical analysis of musical performance.
Topics in Music3
Study of a particular musical topic in its sociohistorical context; emphasis on the aesthetic, historical, social and cultural aspects of a musical style or genre rather than on technical analysis; includes interdisciplinary and global genres.
Select from MUSC 200, 221, 222, 224, 225, 226, 228, 241, 242, 243, 244, 246, 323, 424, MUSC/AFST 327, PERF 328 or MUSC/FILM 402.
Mathematics 3
Core curriculum requirement
Communication 3
Core curriculum requirement
General Elective3
Select from any 100-499 courses not used elsewhere in the degree plan.
Spring semester — 15 credits
MUSC 441Music Performance Capstone3
Senior performance. Design, development and presentation of an individually chosen performance-based project; major writing and oral communication components.
Social and Behavioral Science 3
Core curriculum requirement
Life and Physical Science3
Core curriculum requirement
General Electives6
Select two courses chosen from any 100-499 courses not used elsewhere in the degree plan.
Customize Your Degree
Students enrolled in the B.F.A. in Music Performance have 18 hours of general electives.These credits provide flexibility to tailor the degree to reflect the artistic interests and ultimate career goals of each individual.Students may also choose to apply their elective credits towards a minor, such as:
- Choreography
- Dance Performance
- Devised Theatre
- Film and Media Studies
- Game Design and Development
- Graphic Design
- Music Technology
- Performance Studies
- Studio Art
- Virtual Production
Careers
The B.F.A in Music Performance prepares you to become a skilled solo and collaborative scholar-artist, both on and offstage. A comprehensive foundation of performance, theory and interdisciplinary collaboration will position you to enter multiple career paths, from working with orchestras and ensembles to curating and promoting innovative musical events.
Potential Career Paths in Music
- Arranger/orchestrator
- Choir director
- Collaborative pianist/repetiteur
- Composer
- Digital engineer
- Ethnomusicologist
- Music director
- Music educator/teacher
- Music historian
- Music journalist
- Music publisher
- Music therapist
- Musicologist
- Orchestral musician
- Performer
- Piano/instrument technician
- Producer
- Recording engineer
- Session musician
- Singer-songwriter
- Sound designer
- Vocal coach
Careers in Affiliated Fields
- Artist manager
- Arts administration and advocacy
- Booking agent
- Box office manager
- Entertainment and tourism industry, such as cruise ships or theme parks
- Entrepreneur
- Marketing and development
- Nonprofit administration
- Publicist/promoter
Faculty
Music faculty bring to the program their expertise in:
- Composition
- Entrepreneurship
- Ethnomusicology
- Global Music Studies
- Interdisciplinary Studies
- Music Theory
- Music Technology
- Musicology
- Performance
- Popular Music Studies
FAQs About The Music Performance Program
How much does it cost to attend?
The cost to attend varies depending on a variety of factors, including semester of admission, student type, how many hours you take per semester, and rate type. Use theto get the best estimate of your tuition cost per semester.
Additional costs to consider include course materials, housing, meal plans, parking and fees.
Who can I go to with questions?
For more information about the B.F.A. in Music Performance please contact Professor Andrea Edwards at aimhoff@tamu.edu
How do I declare a major in Music Performance?
To declare a major in Music Performance please contact Kelley Hartnett, Music program undergraduate academic advisor.
What are the transfer admission requirements?
- Admission to Texas A&M University
- Minimum transferable hours: 12
- Maximum transferable hours: 75
- Minimum GPR: 2.5
To transfer to the B.F.A. in Music Performance please contact Kelley Hartnett, Music program undergraduate academic advisor.
How do I declare a minor in Music or Music Technology?
To declare a minor in Music or Music Technology please contact Johnna Lee, academic advisor for minors.
How will the program prepare me for a career?
The B.F.A. in Music Performance prepares you to become a skilled musician and performer in multiple career paths.
There are many resources available to you at Texas A&M University that can help you identify and prepare for your future career. Please contact the TAMU Career Center for guidance and advice.
Helpful Resources
Student Services
Financial Aid
Read more
Student Resources
Read more
Student Services
Now That You’re Admitted Checklist
Read more