Bachelor of Fine Arts in Music Performance (2024)

There are many resources available to you at Texas A&M University that can help you identify and prepare for your future career. Please contact the TAMU Career Center for guidance and advice.

The B.F.A. in Music Performance prepares you to become a skilled musician and performer in multiple career paths.

For more information about the B.F.A. in Music Performance please contact Professor Andrea Edwards at aimhoff@tamu.edu

The cost to attend varies depending on a variety of factors, including semester of admission, student type, how many hours you take per semester, and rate type. Use theto get the best estimate of your tuition cost per semester.

The B.F.A in Music Performance prepares you to become a skilled solo and collaborative scholar-artist, both on and offstage. A comprehensive foundation of performance, theory and interdisciplinary collaboration will position you to enter multiple career paths, from working with orchestras and ensembles to curating and promoting innovative musical events.

Students enrolled in the B.F.A. in Music Performance have 18 hours of general electives.These credits provide flexibility to tailor the degree to reflect the artistic interests and ultimate career goals of each individual.Students may also choose to apply their elective credits towards a minor, such as:

Select two courses chosen from any 100-499 courses not used elsewhere in the degree plan.

Select from any 100-499 courses not used elsewhere in the degree plan.

Study of a particular musical topic in its sociohistorical context; emphasis on the aesthetic, historical, social and cultural aspects of a musical style or genre rather than on technical analysis; includes interdisciplinary and global genres. Select from MUSC 200, 221, 222, 224, 225, 226, 228, 241, 242, 243, 244, 246, 323, 424, MUSC/AFST 327, PERF 328 or MUSC/FILM 402.

Practice of conceiving, designing, researching, developing, rehearsing and staging musical performance in small groups; application of best practices and strategies for collaborative creation; advanced techniques and skills for musical performance; discussion and critical analysis of musical performance.

Select from any 100-499 courses not used elsewhere in the degree plan.

Creative Arts core curriculum requirement. Examination of music from an ethnomusicological perspective focusing on musical performance and the complex interrelationship of music to culture, society and daily life; examination of music from a variety of cultures through a series of case studies.

Investigation of a particular musical practice through discussion, analysis and embodied performance; participation in a public performance; techniques and methods of performance project design, development and production; emphasis on collaboration.

History of Performance in the Ancient World, Common Era, or Modern Era. Overview of various musical expressions around the world in specific eras; historical approach to performance practices and texts in specific eras; transmission of performance styles, techniques and genres across cultures; applications of historical methods in the study of performance. Select from MUSC 311, 312 or 315 or PERF 310, 311 or 312.

Performance and research in small or large ensemble settings. Study and perform music from a wide variety of genres from world cultures, including contemporary, historical, popular, folk and classical genres. Select from: MUSC 277, 280, 282, 283, 290 or 381.

Instruction in individual performance; study of a broad range of literature; special emphasis on historical and theoretical aspects that relate to particular performance practices and techniques; individual lesson and group studio meeting. Select from: MUSC 245, 253, 254, 255, 256, 270, 271, 272, 273, 353, 354, 355, 356, 370, 371, 372, 373 or 375.

Exploration of career paths, best practices and practicalities of life in the music business; professional development and preparation for careers in the music industry; mentorship; opportunities for collaborative creativity.

Performance and research in small or large ensemble settings. Study and perform music from a wide variety of genres from world cultures, including contemporary, historical, popular, folk and classical genres. Select from: MUSC 277, 280, 282, 283, 290 or 381.

Instruction in individual performance; study of a broad range of literature; special emphasis on historical and theoretical aspects that relate to particular performance practices and techniques; individual lesson and group studio meeting. Select from: MUSC 245, 253, 254, 255, 256, 270, 271, 272, 273, 353, 354, 355, 356, 370, 371, 372, 373 or 375.

Select from any 100-499 courses not used elsewhere in the degree plan.

Study of a particular musical topic in its sociohistorical context; emphasis on the aesthetic, historical, social and cultural aspects of a musical style or genre rather than on technical analysis; includes interdisciplinary and global genres. Select from MUSC 200, 221, 222, 224, 225, 226, 228, 241, 242, 243, 244, 246, 323, 424, MUSC/AFST 327, PERF 328 or MUSC/FILM 402.

Analysis of a particular musical style, genre or period; focus on aesthetic characteristics, compositional aspects and repertoire; analysis of written compositions, aural examples and/or live performance. May be repeated for credit.

Performance and research in small or large ensemble settings. Study and perform music from a wide variety of genres from world cultures, including contemporary, historical, popular, folk and classical genres. Select from: MUSC 277, 280, 282, 283, 290 or 381.

Instruction in individual performance; study of a broad range of literature; special emphasis on historical and theoretical aspects that relate to particular performance practices and techniques; individual lesson and group studio meeting. Select from: MUSC 245, 253, 254, 255, 256, 270, 271, 272, 273, 353, 354, 355, 356, 370, 371, 372, 373 or 375.

Select from any 100-499 courses not used elsewhere in the degree plan.

Explore new approaches to musical expression through technology-based courses. Courses explore live performance, fixed media, installation art and interdisciplinary creative work. Select from MUSC 115, 203, 316, 317 or PERF 202.

Application of advanced principles of western and global music theory traditions explored in MUSC 206; focus on expanded development of embodiment, improvisation, memorization, aural identification and analysis, sight-singing, rhythm and keyboard skills in chromatic and post-tonal music; application of skills to performance literature, composition and analysis; case studies in global and nontraditional music practices. Concurrent enrollment in MUSC 206: Music Theory III.

Study of notation and transmission methods in musics of western and global traditions including extended harmonic, rhythmic and melodic and post-tonal principles; examination of structural principles of tonal and post-tonal harmony; includes mode mixture, enharmonicism and extended chromaticism; analysis of chromatic and contemporary music from classical, popular and global music genres. Concurrent enrollment in MUSC 212: Musicianship III.

Performance and research in small or large ensemble settings. Study and perform music from a wide variety of genres from world cultures, including contemporary, historical, popular, folk and classical genres. Select from: MUSC 277, 280, 282, 283, 290 or 381.

Instruction in individual performance; study of a broad range of literature; special emphasis on historical and theoretical aspects that relate to particular performance practices and techniques; individual lesson and group studio meeting. Select from: MUSC 245, 253, 254, 255, 256, 270, 271, 272, 273, 353, 354, 355, 356, 370, 371, 372, 373 or 375.

Overview of historical developments in music from antiquity to the contemporary era; exploration of musical characteristics, significant composers or performers, and cultural-social context; selected works from within historical, psychological, societal and aesthetic contexts.

Application of principles of western and global music theory traditions studied in MUSC 205; focus on continued development of embodiment, improvisation, memorization, aural identification and analysis, sight-singing, rhythm and keyboard skills; application of skills to performance, composition and pedagogical literature; case studies in global and nontraditional music practices. Concurrent enrollment in MUSC 205: Music Theory II.

Study of notation and transmission methods of musics in western and global traditions; examination of structural principles of tonal harmony and voice leading including chromaticism, modulation and secondary functions; analysis of large musical forms including 12-bar blues, binary, ternary, rondo and sonata-allegro. Concurrent enrollment in MUSC 210: Musicianship II.

Introduction of musical performance practices or styles that intersect with other art forms or mediums, such as dance, visual art, theatre, film or video games; consideration of artistic, aesthetic, collaborative and creative development.

Performance and research in small or large ensemble settings. Study and perform music from a wide variety of genres from world cultures, including contemporary, historical, popular, folk and classical genres. Select from: MUSC 277, 280, 282, 283, 290 or 381.

Instruction in individual performance; study of a broad range of literature; special emphasis on historical and theoretical aspects that relate to particular performance practices and techniques; individual lesson and group studio meeting. Select from: MUSC 245, 253, 254, 255, 256, 270, 271, 272, 273, 353, 354, 355, 356, 370, 371, 372, 373 or 375.

Application of principles of western and global music theory studied in MUSC 204: focus on embodiment, improvisation, memorization, aural identification, analysis, sight-singing, rhythm, and keyboard skills; application of skills to performance, composition and pedagogical literature; case studies in global and nontraditional music practices. Concurrent enrollment in MUSC 204: Music Theory I.

Principles of music of western and global traditions including harmonic, rhythmic, melodic and phrase or period structures; written analysis of short musical excerpts; composition or transcription of musical examples in common practice; period, global and popular styles. Concurrent enrollment in MUSC 208: Musicianship I.

Performance and research in small or large ensemble settings. Study and perform music from a wide variety of genres from world cultures, including contemporary, historical, popular, folk and classical genres. Select from: MUSC 277, 280, 282, 283, 290 or 381.

Instruction in individual performance; study of a broad range of literature; special emphasis on historical and theoretical aspects that relate to particular performance practices and techniques; individual lesson and group studio meeting. Select from: MUSC 245, 253, 254, 255, 256, 270, 271, 272, 273, 353, 354, 355, 356, 370, 371, 372, 373 or 375.

In addition to music performance proficiency, coursework will encourage development and innovation in problem solving, critical thinking, collaboration, time management, stress management, communication and social competency. Through targeted courses, students will be guided in transferring these marketable skills to the workplace, balancing preparation for professional musical careers with personal and artistic fulfillment.

The B.F.A. in Music Performance equips students with a comprehensive skill set essential for developing traditional and original musical performances while fostering collaboration and innovation. Courses within the program are as vast and varied as the career paths they support. The curriculum offers a high degree of flexibility, allowing each student to design a path tailored to their unique interests and talents.Coursework includes instruction in musical performance, interdisciplinary collaboration, music theory and musicianship, music technology, music business and entrepreneurship, performance history, global music studies and popular music studies.

The Bachelor of Fine Arts in Music Performance degree fosters a stylistically open approach to creativity by blending rigorous technical instruction, individualized mentoring and professional development training. By teaching foundational knowledge of music history, music theory, music technology and research and writing skills, the program equips students with a comprehensive understanding of the musical arts. Simultaneously, it provides ample opportunities for students to develop technical proficiency in performance through individual lessons and ensemble participation, and exploration of contemporary and global musical genres. This holistic approach ensures that students not only master their craft, but also cultivate skills transferable to the contemporary workplace with a versatile and unique artistic identity.

The Music Performance program at Texas A&M University offers a comprehensive grounding in music, while emphasizing the intersections of music with other art forms such as dance, theatre, game design and the visual arts.Through the blending of tradition with front-line innovation, students will develop new, creative ways of thinking about performance; innovative ways of integrating music performance in social engagements; creative concepts of music performance and technology; and flexible interdisciplinary skills.

FAQs

Music Performance majors study music composition, history, and theory. You'll learn how to sharpen your singing and musical skills. As a Music Performance major, you're passionate, creative, and dedicated to your craft, spending countless hours training and collaborating with others.

Being a music major is worth it if you have a passion for this art and can commit to completing your degree. There are many disciplines you can pursue as a music major, including performance-based professions and operational roles.

Musicians and singers typically need no postsecondary education to enter the occupation. Musicians and singers of some genres, such as classical music and opera, may pursue training that leads to a bachelor's degree in a field such as music theory or performance.

The Bachelor of Fine Arts (BFA) in Music provides a unique and tailored education that trains creative individuals to excel in performing a musical instrument of their choice, in voice performance, or in other specialized areas of performance, including: music and technology, performance, composition, musical theater, ...

It Will Prepare You for Graduate School



Most bachelor's degree programs in music also include a strong liberal arts foundation, so they could also be good stepping stones to graduate programs in other fields such as religious studies, counseling, or history.

The main difference between a BA and a BS in music is that a BA traditionally emphasizes a broader liberal arts education that centers on music. A BS in music leans more toward the scientific and technical side of music.

Bachelor of Music (BM)



The Bachelor of Music is the most common type of music degree. It's these types of degrees that are almost exclusively offered at conservatories and music departments at universities. Students who pursue this degree will expect to concentrate on performance, composition, and theory.

Music Major Salary Annual Salary Hourly Wage Top Earners $106,500 $51 75th Percentile $64,000 $31 Average $57,731 $28 25th Percentile $40,000 $19

Many schools are test-optional, but higher scores and strong GPAs could impact academic awards. Music schools will usually have their own music scholarships, but you could be considered for additional academic awards if your transcript is strong.

A bachelor's degree in music is an undergraduate diploma that provides an education in composition, performance, and music history and theory. Completing this degree program usually involves earning 120 credits over four years of full-time study.

A doctorate in music is the terminal degree in the field. This degree is generally an academic degree and concentrates on areas such as music history, music theory, and musicology. Like other Ph. D.s, a doctorate in music is a rigorous and demanding degree that usually takes five to seven years to complete.

In the College of Music (B.M. degree), more emphasis is placed on the skills of musical performance, music theory, and music history. In the School of Theatre (B.F.A. degree), more emphasis is placed on the technical skills of set construction, lighting, costumes, directing, and on theatre history.

The Bachelor of Fine Arts (BFA) degree is considered to be the most prestigious bachelor's degree that you can receive in the visual arts. This option is for students who wish to gain as much experience and skill in photography as possible. It consists of at least sixty credits of photography courses.

In addition, there can be up to 10 more additional credit hours required to complete a BFA than a BA requires. A Bachelor of Fine Arts (BFA) degree has a reputation for being more prestigious than its counterpart, but employers may not understand or appreciate the distinction.

Should you choose a B.A. or BFA? Here's a more comprehensive breakdown of the differences between a Bachelor of Arts and a Bachelor of Fine Arts. A BFA is more intensive, while a B.A. is more flexible. The BFA affords instructors, classes, and a wealth of training that can hone your technique.

The Bachelor of Arts degree in Music combines a broad liberal education with a selection of courses in Music. The degree is designed to develop basic musicianship, the ability to perform, and a set of principles that leads to a fuller intellectual grasp of the art.

The Bachelor of Arts degree in Music Theory includes a strong core of analysis, counterpoint and musicianship courses, but also emphasizes performance skills in an instrument or voice, and encourages the student to explore interests such as composition and computer music/music technology.

The course involves the utilisation of advanced technology, sophisticated equipment, and a deep understanding of musicality and acoustics, to capture, enhance, and manipulate audio elements, ensuring high-quality recordings and seamless mixing.

While both degrees can prepare students for a career in the arts, their approaches are fairly different. The B.F.A. tends to be a more intensive degree with a higher proportion of classes taken within a student's major, while a B.A. is a bit more balanced in terms of courses outside of the major.