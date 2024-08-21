Bachelor of Fine Arts in Music Performance (2024)

Image carousel. Use arrow keys to navigate.





The Music Performance program at Texas A&M University offers a comprehensive grounding in music, while emphasizing the intersections of music with other art forms such as dance, theatre, game design and the visual arts.Through the blending of tradition with front-line innovation, students will develop new, creative ways of thinking about performance; innovative ways of integrating music performance in social engagements; creative concepts of music performance and technology; and flexible interdisciplinary skills.

About The Music Performance Program

The Bachelor of Fine Arts in Music Performance degree fosters a stylistically open approach to creativity by blending rigorous technical instruction, individualized mentoring and professional development training. By teaching foundational knowledge of music history, music theory, music technology and research and writing skills, the program equips students with a comprehensive understanding of the musical arts. Simultaneously, it provides ample opportunities for students to develop technical proficiency in performance through individual lessons and ensemble participation, and exploration of contemporary and global musical genres. This holistic approach ensures that students not only master their craft, but also cultivate skills transferable to the contemporary workplace with a versatile and unique artistic identity.

Areas of Emphasis

Individual Performance

Ensemble Performance

Collaborative and InterArts Performance

Composition

Music Technology

Music Theory

Performance History

Entrepreneurship and Arts Administration

Curriculum

The B.F.A. in Music Performance equips students with a comprehensive skill set essential for developing traditional and original musical performances while fostering collaboration and innovation. Courses within the program are as vast and varied as the career paths they support. The curriculum offers a high degree of flexibility, allowing each student to design a path tailored to their unique interests and talents.Coursework includes instruction in musical performance, interdisciplinary collaboration, music theory and musicianship, music technology, music business and entrepreneurship, performance history, global music studies and popular music studies.

In addition to music performance proficiency, coursework will encourage development and innovation in problem solving, critical thinking, collaboration, time management, stress management, communication and social competency. Through targeted courses, students will be guided in transferring these marketable skills to the workplace, balancing preparation for professional musical careers with personal and artistic fulfillment.

Degree Plan | 2024–2025 Catalog

Music (MUSC) Course Descriptions

Music Technology (MSTC) Course Descriptions

University Core Curriculum

Sample Sequence of Courses

Year 1 28 credit hours Fall Semester — 14 credit hours Individual Performance Instruction 1 Instruction in individual performance; study of a broad range of literature; special emphasis on historical and theoretical aspects that relate to particular performance practices and techniques; individual lesson and group studio meeting.

Select from: MUSC 245, 253, 254, 255, 256, 270, 271, 272, 273, 353, 354, 355, 356, 370, 371, 372, 373 or 375. Ensemble Performance 1 Performance and research in small or large ensemble settings. Study and perform music from a wide variety of genres from world cultures, including contemporary, historical, popular, folk and classical genres.

Select from: MUSC 277, 280, 282, 283, 290 or 381. MUSC 130 Introduction to Music Performance 3 Introduction to music performance practices; consideration of artistic development, collaborative process, marketing, cross-cultural influence, and creative process; performance in individual, small ensemble and large ensemble settings. MUSC 204 Music Theory I 2 Principles of music of western and global traditions including harmonic, rhythmic, melodic and phrase or period structures; written analysis of short musical excerpts; composition or transcription of musical examples in common practice; period, global and popular styles. Concurrent enrollment in MUSC 208: Musicianship I. MUSC 208 Musicianship I 1 Application of principles of western and global music theory studied in MUSC 204: focus on embodiment, improvisation, memorization, aural identification, analysis, sight-singing, rhythm, and keyboard skills; application of skills to performance, composition and pedagogical literature; case studies in global and nontraditional music practices. Concurrent enrollment in MUSC 204: Music Theory I. Language, Philosophy and Culture 3 Core curriculum requirement American History 3 Core curriculum requirement Spring Semester – 14 credit hours Individual Performance Instruction 1 Instruction in individual performance; study of a broad range of literature; special emphasis on historical and theoretical aspects that relate to particular performance practices and techniques; individual lesson and group studio meeting.

Select from: MUSC 245, 253, 254, 255, 256, 270, 271, 272, 273, 353, 354, 355, 356, 370, 371, 372, 373 or 375. Ensemble Performance 1 Performance and research in small or large ensemble settings. Study and perform music from a wide variety of genres from world cultures, including contemporary, historical, popular, folk and classical genres.

Study of notation and transmission methods of musics in western and global traditions; examination of structural principles of tonal harmony and voice leading including chromaticism, modulation and secondary functions; analysis of large musical forms including 12-bar blues, binary, ternary, rondo and sonata-allegro. Concurrent enrollment in MUSC 210: Musicianship II. MUSC 210 Musicianship II 1 Application of principles of western and global music theory traditions studied in MUSC 205; focus on continued development of embodiment, improvisation, memorization, aural identification and analysis, sight-singing, rhythm and keyboard skills; application of skills to performance, composition and pedagogical literature; case studies in global and nontraditional music practices. Concurrent enrollment in MUSC 205: Music Theory II. MUSC 220 Music History Survey 3 Overview of historical developments in music from antiquity to the contemporary era; exploration of musical characteristics, significant composers or performers, and cultural-social context; selected works from within historical, psychological, societal and aesthetic contexts. American History 3 Core curriculum requirement

Year 2 31 credit hours Fall Semester – 14 credit hours Individual Performance Instruction 1 Instruction in individual performance; study of a broad range of literature; special emphasis on historical and theoretical aspects that relate to particular performance practices and techniques; individual lesson and group studio meeting.

Select from: MUSC 245, 253, 254, 255, 256, 270, 271, 272, 273, 353, 354, 355, 356, 370, 371, 372, 373 or 375. Ensemble Performance 1 Performance and research in small or large ensemble settings. Study and perform music from a wide variety of genres from world cultures, including contemporary, historical, popular, folk and classical genres.

Select from: MUSC 277, 280, 282, 283, 290 or 381. MUSC 206 Music Theory III 2 Study of notation and transmission methods in musics of western and global traditions including extended harmonic, rhythmic and melodic and post-tonal principles; examination of structural principles of tonal and post-tonal harmony; includes mode mixture, enharmonicism and extended chromaticism; analysis of chromatic and contemporary music from classical, popular and global music genres. Concurrent enrollment in MUSC 212: Musicianship III. MUSC 212 Musicianship III 1 Application of advanced principles of western and global music theory traditions explored in MUSC 206; focus on expanded development of embodiment, improvisation, memorization, aural identification and analysis, sight-singing, rhythm and keyboard skills in chromatic and post-tonal music; application of skills to performance literature, composition and analysis; case studies in global and nontraditional music practices. Concurrent enrollment in MUSC 206: Music Theory III. Music Technology 3 Explore new approaches to musical expression through technology-based courses. Courses explore live performance, fixed media, installation art and interdisciplinary creative work.

Select from MUSC 115, 203, 316, 317 or PERF 202. Life and Physical Science 3 Core curriculum requirement General Elective 3 Select from any 100-499 courses not used elsewhere in the degree plan. Spring Semester — 17 credit hours Individual Performance Instruction 1 Instruction in individual performance; study of a broad range of literature; special emphasis on historical and theoretical aspects that relate to particular performance practices and techniques; individual lesson and group studio meeting.

Select from: MUSC 245, 253, 254, 255, 256, 270, 271, 272, 273, 353, 354, 355, 356, 370, 371, 372, 373 or 375. Ensemble Performance 1 Performance and research in small or large ensemble settings. Study and perform music from a wide variety of genres from world cultures, including contemporary, historical, popular, folk and classical genres.

Select from: MUSC 277, 280, 282, 283, 290 or 381. MUSC 230 Topics in Music Analysis 3 Analysis of a particular musical style, genre or period; focus on aesthetic characteristics, compositional aspects and repertoire; analysis of written compositions, aural examples and/or live performance. May be repeated for credit. Topics in Music 3 Study of a particular musical topic in its sociohistorical context; emphasis on the aesthetic, historical, social and cultural aspects of a musical style or genre rather than on technical analysis; includes interdisciplinary and global genres.

Select from MUSC 200, 221, 222, 224, 225, 226, 228, 241, 242, 243, 244, 246, 323, 424, MUSC/AFST 327, PERF 328 or MUSC/FILM 402. Communication 3 Core curriculum requirement American History 3 Core curriculum requirement General Elective 3 Select from any 100-499 courses not used elsewhere in the degree plan.

Year 3 31 credit hours Fall Semester — 14 hours Individual Performance Instruction 1 Instruction in individual performance; study of a broad range of literature; special emphasis on historical and theoretical aspects that relate to particular performance practices and techniques; individual lesson and group studio meeting.

Select from: MUSC 245, 253, 254, 255, 256, 270, 271, 272, 273, 353, 354, 355, 356, 370, 371, 372, 373 or 375. Ensemble Performance 1 Performance and research in small or large ensemble settings. Study and perform music from a wide variety of genres from world cultures, including contemporary, historical, popular, folk and classical genres.

Select from: MUSC 277, 280, 282, 283, 290 or 381. MUSC 300 Music Research and Writing 3 Techniques and methodologies for researching and writing about music; major writing component. MUSC 305 Music Entrepreneurship 3 Exploration of career paths, best practices and practicalities of life in the music business; professional development and preparation for careers in the music industry; mentorship; opportunities for collaborative creativity. POLS 206 American National Government 3 Government/Political Science core curriculum requirement Life and Physical Science 3 Core curriculum requirement Spring Semester — 17 hours Individual Performance Instruction 1 Instruction in individual performance; study of a broad range of literature; special emphasis on historical and theoretical aspects that relate to particular performance practices and techniques; individual lesson and group studio meeting.

Select from: MUSC 245, 253, 254, 255, 256, 270, 271, 272, 273, 353, 354, 355, 356, 370, 371, 372, 373 or 375. Ensemble Performance 1 Performance and research in small or large ensemble settings. Study and perform music from a wide variety of genres from world cultures, including contemporary, historical, popular, folk and classical genres.

Select from: MUSC 277, 280, 282, 283, 290 or 381. Music History I, II, III 3 History of Performance in the Ancient World, Common Era, or Modern Era. Overview of various musical expressions around the world in specific eras; historical approach to performance practices and texts in specific eras; transmission of performance styles, techniques and genres across cultures; applications of historical methods in the study of performance.

Select from MUSC 311, 312 or 315 or PERF 310, 311 or 312. MUSC 330 Music Performance Project 3 Investigation of a particular musical practice through discussion, analysis and embodied performance; participation in a public performance; techniques and methods of performance project design, development and production; emphasis on collaboration. POLS 207 State and Local Government 3 Government/Political Science core curriculum requirement. MUSC 324 Music in World Cultures 3 Creative Arts core curriculum requirement. Examination of music from an ethnomusicological perspective focusing on musical performance and the complex interrelationship of music to culture, society and daily life; examination of music from a variety of cultures through a series of case studies. General Elective 3 Select from any 100-499 courses not used elsewhere in the degree plan.

Year 4 30 credit hours Fall Semester — 15 credits MUSC 430 Music Performance Project 3 Practice of conceiving, designing, researching, developing, rehearsing and staging musical performance in small groups; application of best practices and strategies for collaborative creation; advanced techniques and skills for musical performance; discussion and critical analysis of musical performance. Topics in Music 3 Study of a particular musical topic in its sociohistorical context; emphasis on the aesthetic, historical, social and cultural aspects of a musical style or genre rather than on technical analysis; includes interdisciplinary and global genres.

Select from MUSC 200, 221, 222, 224, 225, 226, 228, 241, 242, 243, 244, 246, 323, 424, MUSC/AFST 327, PERF 328 or MUSC/FILM 402. Mathematics 3 Core curriculum requirement Communication 3 Core curriculum requirement General Elective 3 Select from any 100-499 courses not used elsewhere in the degree plan. Spring semester — 15 credits MUSC 441 Music Performance Capstone 3 Senior performance. Design, development and presentation of an individually chosen performance-based project; major writing and oral communication components. Social and Behavioral Science 3 Core curriculum requirement Life and Physical Science 3 Core curriculum requirement General Electives 6 Select two courses chosen from any 100-499 courses not used elsewhere in the degree plan.

Customize Your Degree

Students enrolled in the B.F.A. in Music Performance have 18 hours of general electives.These credits provide flexibility to tailor the degree to reflect the artistic interests and ultimate career goals of each individual.Students may also choose to apply their elective credits towards a minor, such as:

Choreography

Dance Performance

Devised Theatre

Film and Media Studies

Game Design and Development

Graphic Design

Music Technology

Performance Studies

Studio Art

Virtual Production

Careers

The B.F.A in Music Performance prepares you to become a skilled solo and collaborative scholar-artist, both on and offstage. A comprehensive foundation of performance, theory and interdisciplinary collaboration will position you to enter multiple career paths, from working with orchestras and ensembles to curating and promoting innovative musical events.

Potential Career Paths in Music

Arranger/orchestrator

Choir director

Collaborative pianist/repetiteur

Composer

Digital engineer

Ethnomusicologist

Music director

Music educator/teacher

Music historian

Music journalist

Music publisher

Music therapist

Musicologist

Orchestral musician

Performer

Piano/instrument technician

Producer

Recording engineer

Session musician

Singer-songwriter

Sound designer

Vocal coach

Careers in Affiliated Fields

Artist manager

Arts administration and advocacy

Booking agent

Box office manager

Entertainment and tourism industry, such as cruise ships or theme parks

Entrepreneur

Marketing and development

Nonprofit administration

Publicist/promoter

Faculty

Music faculty bring to the program their expertise in:

Composition

Entrepreneurship

Ethnomusicology

Global Music Studies

Interdisciplinary Studies

Music Theory

Music Technology

Musicology

Performance

Popular Music Studies

FAQs About The Music Performance Program

How much does it cost to attend? The cost to attend varies depending on a variety of factors, including semester of admission, student type, how many hours you take per semester, and rate type. Use theto get the best estimate of your tuition cost per semester. Additional costs to consider include course materials, housing, meal plans, parking and fees.

Who can I go to with questions? For more information about the B.F.A. in Music Performance please contact Professor Andrea Edwards at aimhoff@tamu.edu

How do I declare a major in Music Performance? To declare a major in Music Performance please contact Kelley Hartnett, Music program undergraduate academic advisor.

What are the transfer admission requirements? Admission to Texas A&M University

Minimum transferable hours: 12

Maximum transferable hours: 75

Minimum GPR: 2.5 To transfer to the B.F.A. in Music Performance please contact Kelley Hartnett, Music program undergraduate academic advisor.

How do I declare a minor in Music or Music Technology? To declare a minor in Music or Music Technology please contact Johnna Lee, academic advisor for minors.

How will the program prepare me for a career? The B.F.A. in Music Performance prepares you to become a skilled musician and performer in multiple career paths. There are many resources available to you at Texas A&M University that can help you identify and prepare for your future career. Please contact the TAMU Career Center for guidance and advice.