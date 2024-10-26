Bachmann Europe - Spring 2024 Announcements (2024)

BACHMANN KICKS OF 2024 IN STYLE WITH THE SPRING BRITISH RAILWAY ANNOUNCEMENTS

Bachmann Europe Plc today (Wednesday 7th February 2024) kicked off its program of new releases for 2024 with the launch of the Spring British Railway Announcements. Following the reveal of the brand-new, Bachmann Branchline OO Scale Class 30 and Class 31 Diesel Locomotives yesterday, complete with the new Auto-Release Coupling System, Bachmann today confirmed the identities, pricing and availability for the initial Class 30 and Class 31 models. In addition to the Class 30/31, two further New Tooling projects were unveiled for the company’s Graham Farish N scale range.

Alongside the Class 30s and Class 31s, Bachmann today revealed new models of the Class 44, Class 45 and Class 46 ‘Peak’ locomotives for its OO Scale Branchline range, each with the option of SOUND FITTED. The Class 20 also returns to the range after the tooling suite has been expanded to allow locomotives fitted with Tablet Catcher apparatus to be modelled using the new Branchline tooling for the first time.

For the OO Scale rolling stock fleet the iconic BR Mk1 Coach makes a triumphant return to the Branchline range in 2024, starting today with new models of the TSO and BSK vehicles in a selection of liveries. For the first time, all of the new Branchline Mk1 Coaches will be available with the option of pre-fitted passengers, these include 12 Scenecraft figures pre-fitted to each vehicle. Enhancements to the Bachmann Branchline Mk1 include the removal of the end steps where appropriate – these were removed from the real vehicles as a safety measure following the introduction of overhead line electrification. Furthermore, new bogies have been produced which incorporate high levels of detail and electrical pick up to aid those wishing to fit lights or other features to their models. There are also new additions to the freight range with the OBA Open Wagon and a further example of the OTA Timber Wagon joining the Branchline range this Spring, along with a selection of TTA Tank Wagons available with a pristine or weathered finish.

The highly anticipated Baguley-Drewry 70hp Diesel Locomotives from Bachmann Narrow Gauge will arrive this Spring and joining the two previously announced models, Bachmann has revealed three further identities with industry- and preservation-inspired colour schemes. Continuing in OO9 scale and there are new Scenecraft models depicting the Blacksmiths and Wagon Workshops found at Boston Lodge on the Ffestiniog Railway.

New Scenecraft models in OO Scale include Oakworth Station from the Keighley & Worth Valley Railway and a set of Stone Low Relief Terraced Houses. A wooden Somerset & Dorset Joint Railway Station Building will be available, along with a matching Wooden Canopy and each will be offered in a choice of two colours. Four new sets of the popular Scenecraft figures were also revealed for OO Scale, joining the four new sets delivered at the end of 2023. For N Scale, the Scenecraft range welcomes a Pagoda Shed & Store, models of Midsomer Norton Signal Box, an ARP Signal Box and two new Water Cranes suitable for layouts based in Eastern and Southern Region territories.

The EFE Road range released its first new tooling buses in late-2023 depicting the Cravens RTs, and these models are the subject for a new EFE Road release this Spring. The Cravens RT Limited Edition Set depicts the two surviving Cravens RTs which are now owned and operated by Ensignbus, with the models carrying authentic Ensignbus liveries of red & cream and green & cream.

OO SCALE DIESEL LOCOMOTIVES

Bachmann Europe - Spring 2024 Announcements (1)
35-352 Class 20/0 Disc Headcode & Tablet Catcher D8032 BR Green (Late Crest) £224.95
35-352SF Class 20/0 Disc Headcode & Tablet Catcher D8032 BR Green (Late Crest) £324.95
35-352A Class 20/0 Disc Headcode & Tablet Catcher D8102 BR Green (Roundel) £224.95
35-352ASF Class 20/0 Disc Headcode & Tablet Catcher D8102 BR Green (Roundel) £324.95

Bachmann Europe - Spring 2024 Announcements (2)
35-801 Class 30 D5564 BR Green (Late Crest) £199.95
35-801SF Class 30 D5564 BR Green (Late Crest) £309.95
35-801SFX Class 30 D5564 BR Green (Late Crest) £359.95
35-801A Class 30 D5617 BR Green (Late Crest) £199.95
35-801ASF Class 30 D5617 BR Green (Late Crest) £309.95
35-801ASFX Class 30 D5617 BR Green (Late Crest) £359.95

Bachmann Europe - Spring 2024 Announcements (3)
35-805 Class 31/1 31123 BR Blue £199.95
35-805SF Class 31/1 31123 BR Blue £309.95
35-805SFX Class 31/1 31123 BR Blue £359.95
35-805A Class 31/1 31293 BR Blue £199.95
35-805ASF Class 31/1 31293 BR Blue £309.95
35-805ASFX Class 31/1 31293 BR Blue £359.95

Bachmann Europe - Spring 2024 Announcements (4)
35-821 Class 31/1 Refurbished 31180 BR Railfreight (Red Stripe) £199.95
35-821SF Class 31/1 Refurbished 31180 BR Railfreight (Red Stripe) £309.95
35-821SFX Class 31/1 Refurbished 31180 BR Railfreight (Red Stripe) £359.95
35-821A Class 31/1 Refurbished 31149 BR Railfreight (Red Stripe) £199.95
35-821ASF Class 31/1 Refurbished 31149 BR Railfreight (Red Stripe) £309.95
35-821ASFX Class 31/1 Refurbished 31149 BR Railfreight (Red Stripe) £359.95

Bachmann Europe - Spring 2024 Announcements (5)
35-823 Class 31/1 Refurbished 31319 BR Railfreight Petroleum Sector £199.95
35-823SF Class 31/1 Refurbished 31319 BR Railfreight Petroleum Sector £309.95
35-823SFX Class 31/1 Refurbished 31319 BR Railfreight Petroleum Sector £359.95
35-823A Class 31/1 Refurbished 31304 BR Railfreight Petroleum Sector £199.95
35-823ASF Class 31/1 Refurbished 31304 BR Railfreight Petroleum Sector £309.95
35-823ASFX Class 31/1 Refurbished 31304 BR Railfreight Petroleum Sector £359.95

Bachmann Europe - Spring 2024 Announcements (6)
35-825 Class 31/4 Refurbished 31435 BR Blue £199.95
35-825SF Class 31/4 Refurbished 31435 BR Blue £309.95
35-825SFX Class 31/4 Refurbished 31435 BR Blue £359.95
35-830 Class 31/4 Refurbished 31407 Mainline Freight £199.95
35-830SF Class 31/4 Refurbished 31407 Mainline Freight £309.95
35-830SFX Class 31/4 Refurbished 31407 Mainline Freight £359.95

Bachmann Europe - Spring 2024 Announcements (7)
32-652A Class 44 Disc Headcode 44007 'Ingleborough' BR Blue £189.95
32-652ASF Class 44 Disc Headcode 44007 'Ingleborough' BR Blue £289.95

Bachmann Europe - Spring 2024 Announcements (8)
32-653 Class 44 Disc Headcode D2 'Helvellyn' BR Green (Small Yellow Panels) £189.95
32-653SF Class 44 Disc Headcode D2 'Helvellyn' BR Green (Small Yellow Panels) £289.95

Bachmann Europe - Spring 2024 Announcements (9)
32-678A Class 45 Split Centre H/C D49 'The Manchester Regiment' BR Green (SYP) £189.95
32-678ASF Class 45 Split Centre H/C D49 'The Manchester Regiment' BR Green (SYP) £289.95

Bachmann Europe - Spring 2024 Announcements (10)
32-679A Class 45 Split Headcode D25 BR Plain Green (Small Yellow Panels) £189.95
32-679ASF Class 45 Split Headcode D25 BR Plain Green (Small Yellow Panels) £289.95

Bachmann Europe - Spring 2024 Announcements (11)
32-702A Class 46 Centre Headcode D138 BR Green (Small Yellow Panels) £189.95
32-702ASF Class 46 Centre Headcode D138 BR Green (Small Yellow Panels) £289.95

Bachmann Europe - Spring 2024 Announcements (12)
32-704 Class 46 Sealed Beam Headlights 46045 BR Blue [W] £199.95
32-704SF Class 46 Sealed Beam Headlights 46045 BR Blue [W] £299.95

OO SCALE COACHES

Bachmann Europe - Spring 2024 Announcements (13)
39-050H BR Mk1 TSO Tourist Second Open BR Blue & Grey £59.95
39-050HPF BR Mk1 TSO Tourist Second Open BR Blue & Grey [PF] £69.95

39-050J BR Mk1 TSO Tourist Second Open BR Blue & Grey £59.95
39-050JPF BR Mk1 TSO Tourist Second Open BR Blue & Grey [PF] £69.95

Bachmann Europe - Spring 2024 Announcements (14)
39-052H BR Mk1 TSO Tourist Second Open BR Crimson & Cream £59.95
39-052HPF BR Mk1 TSO Tourist Second Open BR Crimson & Cream [PF] £69.95

Bachmann Europe - Spring 2024 Announcements (15)
39-055A BR Mk1 TSO Tourist Second Open BR InterCity (Executive) £59.95
39-055APF BR Mk1 TSO Tourist Second Open BR InterCity (Executive) [PF] £69.95

Bachmann Europe - Spring 2024 Announcements (16)
39-059A BR Mk1 TSO Tourist Second Open WCRC Maroon £59.95
39-059APF BR Mk1 TSO Tourist Second Open WCRC Maroon [PF] £69.95

Bachmann Europe - Spring 2024 Announcements (17)
39-060 BR Mk1 TSO Tourist Second Open BR Maroon £59.95
39-060PF BR Mk1 TSO Tourist Second Open BR Maroon [PF] £69.95
39-060A BR Mk1 TSO Tourist Second Open BR Maroon £59.95
39-060APF BR Mk1 TSO Tourist Second Open BR Maroon [PF] £69.95

Bachmann Europe - Spring 2024 Announcements (18)
39-075E BR Mk1 BSK Brake Second Corridor BR Blue & Grey £59.95
39-075EPF BR Mk1 BSK Brake Second Corridor BR Blue & Grey [PF] £69.95

Bachmann Europe - Spring 2024 Announcements (19)
39-077G BR Mk1 BSK Brake Second Corridor BR Crimson & Cream £59.95
39-077GPF BR Mk1 BSK Brake Second Corridor BR Crimson & Cream [PF] £69.95

Bachmann Europe - Spring 2024 Announcements (20)
39-080A BR Mk1 BSK Brake Second Corridor BR InterCity (Executive) £59.95
39-080APF BR Mk1 BSK Brake Second Corridor BR InterCity (Executive) [PF] £69.95

Bachmann Europe - Spring 2024 Announcements (21)
39-084 BR Mk1 BSK Brake Second Corridor BR Maroon £59.95
39-084PF BR Mk1 BSK Brake Second Corridor BR Maroon [PF] £69.95

OO SCALE WAGONS

Bachmann Europe - Spring 2024 Announcements (22)
37-577B BR 45T TTA Tank Wagon Wagon 'Shell-BP' Grey [W] £37.95
37-577C BR 45T TTA Tank Wagon Wagon 'Shell-BP' Grey [W] £37.95

Bachmann Europe - Spring 2024 Announcements (23)
37-584A BR 45T TTA Tank Wagon 'Ciba-Geigy' Blue £34.95
37-584B BR 45T TTA Tank Wagon 'Ciba-Geigy' Blue [W] £37.95

Bachmann Europe - Spring 2024 Announcements (24)
37-590 BR 45T TTF Tank Wagon 'BP Lubricants' Green £34.95
37-590A BR 45T TTF Tank Wagon 'BP Lubricants' Green [W] £37.95

Bachmann Europe - Spring 2024 Announcements (25)
37-592 BR 45T TTA Tank Wagon 'Charrington Hargreaves/Mobil' Red £34.95
37-592A BR 45T TTA Tank Wagon 'Charrington Hargreaves/Mobil' Red [W] £37.95

Bachmann Europe - Spring 2024 Announcements (26)
38-040B BR OBA Open Wagon Low Ends EWS £35.95

Bachmann Europe - Spring 2024 Announcements (27)
38-041D BR OBA Open Wagon High Ends BR Railfreight Red & Grey £35.95

Bachmann Europe - Spring 2024 Announcements (28)
38-042B BR OBA Open Wagon High Ends BR Plasmor Blockfreight £35.95

Bachmann Europe - Spring 2024 Announcements (29)
38-044A BR OBA Open Wagon Low Ends BR Freight Brown (Railfreight) £35.95

Bachmann Europe - Spring 2024 Announcements (30)
38-047 BR ZDA 'Bass' Open Wagon Low Ends BR Eng. 'Civil Link' Grey & Yellow £35.95

Bachmann Europe - Spring 2024 Announcements (31)
38-109B BR 102T TEA Bogie Tank Wagon Debranded (ex-Jet-Conoco) Light Grey [W] £74.95

Bachmann Europe - Spring 2024 Announcements (32)
38-119B BR 102T TEA Bogie Tank Wagon Debranded (ex-Murco) Grey [W] £74.95

Bachmann Europe - Spring 2024 Announcements (33)
38-300B BR OTA Timber Wagon BR Railfreight Red [WL] £47.95

Bachmann Europe - Spring 2024 Announcements (2024)

