Bachmann Europe - Winter 2023 Announcements (2024)

FOUR NEW TOOLING PROJECTS HEADLINE BACHMANN EUROPE'S WINTER 2023 BRITISH RAILWAY ANNOUNCEMENTS

Bachmann Europe Plc today unveiled its Winter 2023 British Railway Announcements, revealingnew products that are set to be released over the coming months for each of its model railwayranges. With more than 150 new items scheduled to arrive during Winter, the four newtooling projects revealed today are joined by numerous new liveries and identities for existingmodels in N and OO scale.



Bachmann Branchline has turned its attention to the rolling stock fleet this winter with twonew tooling projects unveiled for OO scale. The first is the LNER Thompson Full Brake Coachwhich complements the five other diagrams of Thompson coach that were first released byBachmann in 2017. This all-new model sports separately fitted detail components, closecoupling mechanisms and is available in four liveries.

The second new tooling from Bachmann Branchline caters for the modern scene with DB Cargo’s HRA Bogie Hopper Wagonsappearing for the first time in OO scale. The prototypes were cut down from HTA CoalHoppers to provide a more suitable vehicle for aggregates and four models will be availablein DB Cargo’s red livery. Each model is fitted with buckeye couplings whilst optional buffersand tension lock couplings are included so that wagons can be configured as ‘inner’ or ‘outer’wagons when building up a train.



The distinctive Class 94xx Pannier Tank returns to the range with three new models includingpreserved locomotive No. 9466 which made fame hauling Steam on the Met rail tours. TheClass 20/3 is also back, with a pair of models in original DRS livery and a second pair carryingDRS Compass livery – each model now includes working marker lights at the cab end. Thestory of the original Class 20s is not forgotten either, with no fewer than five models coveringthe BR Green era through to the sole example that received Railfreight’s triple grey scheme.



The Refurbished CEP revealed in Autumn 2023 has been bolstered with a fourth vehicle tocreate a Refurbished 4-CEP – this appears in BR Blue & Grey alongside the colourful liveriesof BR London & South East Sector – affectionately known as ‘Jaffa Cake’ livery – and NetworkSouthEast. New rolling stock comes in the form of eight 14 Ton Tank Wagons, alongside apair of 102 Ton TEA Bogie Tank Wagons which are available in pristine condition or with aweathered finish.



New tooling for the Graham Farish range this Winter sees the HRA Bogie Hopper Wagonsproduced in N scale too, however another major development is the upgrading of the Class47 Diesel Locomotive. Not only has new tooling been produced to model the ‘Crewe-Cut’locomotives, but technical advancements have seen the models gain cab lights, independentlycontrolled directional lights, a Next18 DCC decoder interface and an integrated speaker,allowing SOUND FITTED models to be launched. Further versions of the Class 158 2-CarDMU have been added to the range, along with more Ivatt 2MT and Standard 5MT

locomotives. Meanwhile, the rolling stock fleet welcomes additional Mk1 and Mk2F coachesand several new mineral wagons.

Bachmann Narrow Gauge revealed its OO9 scale models of the modern-day Ladies – ‘Linda’and ‘Blanche’ – at the Ffestiniog Railway in October and following a period of exclusivity tothe railway, these models will be put on general release from December. The pair aremodelled as coal firing 2-4-0 Saddle Tanks with Tenders for the first time, the condition inwhich ‘Blanche’ currently runs and to which ‘Linda’ is being restored. With the developmentof the Gloucester Bogie Coach now complete, three further models will be released thisWinter giving a welcome boost to the OO9 rolling stock fleet.



Possibly the biggest surprise this Winter comes by way of the EFE Rail range where Bachmannhas invested in a suite of brand new tooling to model the Southern Railway Boosterlocomotives. This pair of pioneering electric locomotives has never been produced in modelform before and Bachmann’s tooling covers a timescale of almost thirty years, capturing thevarious changes and modifications that the real locomotives underwent during this time. Five

models make up the launch range catering for Southern Railway and BR Southern Regionmodellers all the way from the first days in traffic through to the final operations in 1969.

Twomore ‘Pacer’ DMUs in pristine condition also join the range, with a Class 143 in Arriva TrainsWales livery and a Class 144 in BR Regional Railways colours.

For N scale the EFE Rail range offers four more WD Austerity Tank Locomotives, includinga model in the popular Longmoor Military Railway livery and two preserved examples, No.92 ‘Waggoner’ and No. 7 ‘Robert’ – the latter having found fame when it took part in theRocket 150 celebrations at Rainhill in 1980. There are also further releases of the PBA ClayTiger Wagons.



The Bachmann Scenecraft range of finely-detailed, hand-crafted models expands with animpressive Electric Train Depot inspired by the depot at New Cross. The adaptable two-roaddepot can be used in multiple to create longer depots or to provide additional roads suitedto meet the needs of any OO scale layout. For Narrow Gauge modellers the station buildinginfluenced by Woody Bay on the Lynton & Barnstaple Railway returns in a choice of twocolour schemes.In N scale, several useful railway and lineside structures join the range forthe first time, with a number of the models available in two colour schemes.



With the next three months set to see an influx of new arrivals across the Bachmann modelrailway ranges, a new e-newsletter has been launched to provide consumers with weeklyupdates of the models that are being released each week – visitwww.bachmann.co.uk/pages/newsletter to subscribe to this service. Full details of the Winter range can be found in the Winter 2023 British Railway Announcements Catalogue, published

with the Bachmann Times – the official magazine of the Bachmann Collectors Club – which is

on the way to Club members now.

31-421 Bachmann Branchline OO Class 411 4-CEP 4-Car EMU (Refurbished) 411506 BR Blue & Grey £549.95

31-421SF Bachmann Branchline OO Class 411 4-CEP 4-Car EMU (Refurbished) 411506 BR Blue & Grey £649.95



31-422 Bachmann Branchline OO Class 411 4-CEP 4-Car EMU (Refurbished) 1512 BR Network SouthEast £549.95

31-422SF Bachmann Branchline OO Class 411 4-CEP 4-Car EMU (Refurbished) 1512 BR Network SouthEast £649.95



31-423 Bachmann Branchline OO Class 411 4-CEP 4-Car EMU (Refurb.) 1522 BR London & South East Sector £549.95

31-423SF Bachmann Branchline OO Class 411 4-CEP 4-Car EMU (Refurb.) 1522 BR London & South East Sector £649.95



32-491 Bachmann Branchline OO Class 40 Centre Headcode D345 BR Green (Small Yellow Panels) £229.95

32-491SF Bachmann Branchline OO Class 40 Centre Headcode D345 BR Green (Small Yellow Panels) £329.95



34-360 Bachmann Branchline OO LNER Thompson Full Brake LNER Teak Effect £69.95

34-360A Bachmann Branchline OO LNER Thompson Full Brake LNER Teak Effect £69.95



34-361 Bachmann Branchline OO LNER Thompson Full Brake BR Crimson & Cream £69.95

34-361A Bachmann Branchline OO LNER Thompson Full Brake BR Crimson & Cream £69.95



34-362 Bachmann Branchline OO LNER Thompson Full Brake BR Maroon £69.95

34-362A Bachmann Branchline OO LNER Thompson Full Brake BR Maroon £69.95



34-363 Bachmann Branchline OO LNER Thompson Full Brake BR Blue £69.95

34-363A Bachmann Branchline OO LNER Thompson Full Brake BR Blue £69.95



35-025B Bachmann Branchline OO GWR 94XX Pannier Tank 9466 GWR Green (GWR) £164.95

35-025BSF Bachmann Branchline OO GWR 94XX Pannier Tank 9466 GWR Green (GWR) £264.95



35-026A Bachmann Branchline OO GWR 94XX Pannier Tank 9481 BR Black (Early Emblem) £164.95

35-026ASF Bachmann Branchline OO GWR 94XX Pannier Tank 9481 BR Black (Early Emblem) £264.95



35-027A Bachmann Branchline OO GWR 94XX Pannier Tank 9463 BR Black (Late Crest) £164.95

35-027ASF Bachmann Branchline OO GWR 94XX Pannier Tank 9463 BR Black (Late Crest) £264.95

35-125A Bachmann Branchline OO Class 20/3 20310 'Gresty Bridge' DRS Blue £224.95

35-125ASF Bachmann Branchline OO Class 20/3 20310 'Gresty Bridge' DRS Blue £324.95



35-125B Bachmann Branchline OO Class 20/3 20311 'Class 20 'Fifty'' DRS Blue £224.95

35-125BSF Bachmann Branchline OO Class 20/3 20311 'Class 20 'Fifty'' DRS Blue £324.95



35-127A Bachmann Branchline OO Class 20/3 20309 DRS Compass (Original) £224.95

35-127ASF Bachmann Branchline OO Class 20/3 20309 DRS Compass (Original) £324.95



35-127B Bachmann Branchline OO Class 20/3 20308 DRS Compass (Original) £224.95

35-127BSF Bachmann Branchline OO Class 20/3 20308 DRS Compass (Original) £324.95



35-312 Bachmann Branchline OO Class 37/0 Split Headcode 37069 'Thornaby TMD' BR Blue (White Stripe) £249.95

35-312SF Bachmann Branchline OO Class 37/0 Split Headcode 37069 'Thornaby TMD' BR Blue (White Stripe) £349.95

35-312SFX Bachmann Branchline OO Class 37/0 Split Headcode 37069 'Thornaby TMD' BR Blue (White Stripe) £379.95



35-354 Bachmann Branchline OO Class 20/0 Headcode Box 20158 BR Blue £224.95

35-354SF Bachmann Branchline OO Class 20/0 Headcode Box 20158 BR Blue £324.95



35-358 Bachmann Branchline OO Class 20/0 Headcode Box 20173 'Wensleydale' BR Blue (Red Solebar) £224.95

35-358SF Bachmann Branchline OO Class 20/0 Headcode Box 20173 'Wensleydale' BR Blue (Red Solebar) £324.95



35-359 Bachmann Branchline OO Class 20/0 Headcode Box D8308 BR Blue £224.95

35-359SF Bachmann Branchline OO Class 20/0 Headcode Box D8308 BR Blue £324.95



35-360 Bachmann Branchline OO Class 20/0 Headcode Box 8156 BR Green (Full Yellow Ends) [W] £224.95

35-360SF Bachmann Branchline OO Class 20/0 Headcode Box 8156 BR Green (Full Yellow Ends) [W] £324.95



35-361 Bachmann Branchline OO Class 20/0 Disc Headcode 20088 BR Railfreight Sector Unbranded £224.95

35-361SF Bachmann Branchline OO Class 20/0 Disc Headcode 20088 BR Railfreight Sector Unbranded £324.95



37-679B Bachmann Branchline OO 14T Tank Wagon 'Shell-BP' Buff £32.95



37-681A Bachmann Branchline OO 14T Tank Wagon 'Olympia Oil & Cake Co.' Red £32.95



37-684B Bachmann Branchline OO 14T Tank Wagon 'Esso' Silver £32.95



37-686 Bachmann Branchline OO 14T Tank Wagon 'Power' Silver £32.95



37-687 Bachmann Branchline OO 14T Tank Wagon 'Trent Oil Products' Buff £32.95



37-688 Bachmann Branchline OO 14T Tank Wagon 'Power Petrol' Buff £32.95



37-689 Bachmann Branchline OO 14T Tank Wagon 'Tarmac' Black £32.95



37-690 Bachmann Branchline OO 14T Tank Wagon 'Brotherton' Blue £32.95



37-865 Bachmann Branchline OO HRA Bogie Hopper DB Cargo £69.95

37-865A Bachmann Branchline OO HRA Bogie Hopper DB Cargo £69.95

37-865B Bachmann Branchline OO HRA Bogie Hopper DB Cargo £69.95

37-865C Bachmann Branchline OO HRA Bogie Hopper DB Cargo £69.95



38-010C Bachmann Branchline OO MFA Open Wagon EWS [WL] £29.95



38-016 Bachmann Branchline OO MFA Open Wagon DB Cargo [WL] £29.95



38-109 Bachmann Branchline OO BR 102T TEA Bogie Tank Wagon 'Jet-Conoco' Light Grey £69.95



38-109A Bachmann Branchline OO BR 102T TEA Bogie Tank Wagon 'Jet-Conoco' Light Grey [W] £74.95



38-119 Bachmann Branchline OO BR 102T TEA Bogie Tank Wagon 'Murco' Grey £69.95



38-119A Bachmann Branchline OO BR 102T TEA Bogie Tank Wagon 'Murco' Grey [W] £74.95

44-0016 Scenecraft OO/OO9 Narrow Gauge Station £84.95



44-0016R Scenecraft OO/OO9 Narrow Gauge Station Red £84.95



44-0183 Scenecraft OO Electric Train Depot White £149.95



44-0183R Scenecraft OO Electric Train Depot Red £149.95



WJP5674 Woodland Scenics OO OO/HO Wooden Yard Lamps £49.95

391-135Bachmann Narrow GaugeOO9Mainline Hunslet 2-4-0STT 'Linda' Ffestiniog Railway Green£229.95

391-135SFBachmann Narrow GaugeOO9Mainline Hunslet 2-4-0STT 'Linda' Ffestiniog Railway Green£329.95



391-136Bachmann Narrow GaugeOO9Mainline Hunslet 2-4-0STT 'Blanche' Ffestiniog Railway Green£229.95

391-136SFBachmann Narrow GaugeOO9Mainline Hunslet 2-4-0STT 'Blanche' Ffestiniog Railway Green£329.95



394-025ABachmann Narrow GaugeOO9Gloucester Bogie Coach Ashover L.R. Crimson No.4£59.95



394-027Bachmann Narrow GaugeOO9Gloucester Bogie Coach Lincolnshire Coast L.R. Crimson & Cream£59.95



394-028Bachmann Narrow GaugeOO9Gloucester Bogie Coach Lincolnshire Coast L.R. Maroon£59.95