Bachmann Kicks Off 2024 in Style with the Spring British Railway Announcements - BACHMANN EUROPE NEWS (2024)

Bachmann Kicks Off 2024 in Style with the Spring British Railway Announcements

Bachmann Europe Plc today (Wednesday 7th February 2024) kicked off its program of new releases for 2024 with the launch of the Spring British Railway Announcements. Following the reveal of the brand-new, Bachmann Branchline OO Scale Class 30 and Class 31Diesel Locomotives yesterday, complete with the new Auto-Release Coupling System, Bachmann today confirmed the identities, pricing and availability for the initial Class 30 and Class 31 models. In addition to the Class 30/31, two further New Tooling projects were unveiled for the company’s Graham Farish N scale range.

The first New Tooling announcement for Graham Farish depicts the iconic LMS ‘Twins’ Nos. 10000 and 10001. The ‘Twins’ were the first mainline diesel locomotives built in Britain and this iconic duo is now reproduced in N scale for the first time. The impressive specification for the new Graham Farish model includes a coreless motor with twin flywheels driving all axles, al-wheel electrical pick-up, a Next18 DCC decoder interface and pre-fitted speaker, and SOUND FITTED options for every model. The models are fitted with working headcode marker lights at each end, with the option to select either passenger or freight headcodes – with additional headcodes available when used on DCC. Cab lights are also available to DCC users whilst the directional lights can be turned off at each end when operated on both DCC and Analogue Control.

The ‘Twins’ operated between 1947 and 1966 and the Graham Farish models depict both locomotives at various point in their careers, including the modifications that were made when the pair were trailed on the Southern Region – the fitting of two additional lamp brackets and marker lights at each end. Water scoops were also fitted later on, and this is another option catered for on these the new N scale models.

The second New Tooling for N scale this Spring comes in the form of the which follows the success of the OO scale models of this prototype. These 25 Ton Good Brake vehicles were nicknamed ‘Dance Halls’ due to the spacious cabins provided for the guard and this new Graham Farish model captures all the hallmarks of the prototype, from the finely-moulded planked body to the prominent handrails which are separate metal components fitted to the model. On the chassis, the long footboards are separately fitted, and brake gear has also been included on the underside of the model. The Graham Farish ‘Dance Hall’ will be available in four liveries, each with a choice of two running numbers and includes the sole-surviving example of this particular ‘Dance Hall’ type – No. 11902 which is preserved at the Whitwell & Reepham Railway.

For the OO Scale rolling stock fleet the iconic BR Mk1 Coach makes a triumphant return to the Branchline range in 2024, starting today with new models of the TSO and BSK vehicles in a selection of liveries. For the first time, all of the new Branchline Mk1 Coaches will be available with the option of pre-fitted passengers, these include 12 Scenecraft figures prefitted to each vehicle. Enhancements to the Bachmann Branchline Mk1 include the removal of the end steps where appropriate – these were removed from the real vehicles as a safety measure following the introduction of overhead line electrification. Furthermore, new bogies have been produced which incorporate high levels of detail and electrical pick up to aid those wishing to fit lights or other features to their models. There are also new additions to the freight range with the OBA Open Wagon and a further example of the OTA Timber Wagon joining the Branchline range this Spring, along with a selection of TTA Tank Wagons available with a pristine or weathered finish.

The highly anticipated Baguley-Drewry 70hp Diesel Locomotives from Bachmann Narrow Gauge will arrive this Spring and joining the two previously announced models, Bachmann has revealed three further identities with industry- and preservation-inspired colour schemes. Continuing in OO9 scale and there are new Scenecraft models depicting the Blacksmiths and Wagon Workshops found at Boston Lodge on the Ffestiniog Railway.

New Scenecraft models in OO Scale include Oakworth Station from the Keighley & Worth Valley Railway and a set of Stone Low Relief Terraced Houses. A will be available, along with a matching Wooden Canopy and each will be offered in a choice of two colours. Four new sets of the popular Scenecraft figures were also revealed for OO Scale, joining the four new sets delivered at the end of 2023. For N Scale, the Scenecraft range welcomes a , models of Midsomer Norton Signal Box, an ARP Signal Box and two new Water Cranes suitable for layouts based in Eastern and Southern Region territories.

The EFE Road range released its first new tooling buses in late-2023 depicting the Cravens RTs, and these models are the subject for a new EFE Road release this Spring. The Cravens RT Limited Edition Set depicts the two surviving Cravens RTs which are now owned and operated by Ensignbus, with the models carrying authentic Ensignbus liveries of red & cream and green & cream.

The full range of products unveiled today are featured in the Spring 2024 British Railway Announcements Catalogue, this catalogue is published exclusively with the Bachmann Times – the official magazine of the Bachmann Collectors Club – and Club members receive copies of all four British Railway Announcements catalogues each year. The Spring 2024 British Railway Announcements Catalogue is also included with the Bachmann Europe Model Railway Combined Volume 2024, copies of which are on their way to Bachmann Collectors Club members and will be available to purchase from Bachmann stockists soon.

