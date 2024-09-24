Bachmann Summer 2023 Announcements (2024)

Today (Wednesday 3rd May 2023) Bachmann have unveiled a new batch of products with nearly 200 products announced as part of the Summer 2023 range.

Announcements cover Bachmann Branchline, Graham Farish, Scenecraft and EFE Rail and in OO, N, and O Gauge.

OO Gauge Bachmann Branchline
In OO scale it is an all-diesel affair for Bachmann Branchline this Summer with the return of the Class 20/0 in BR Green, BR Blue and BR Railfreight Red Stripe liveries. Further Class 37 models (including the popular DCC Sound Deluxe models).

The popular Class 40 has been upgraded to feature a new twin speaker setup, Plux22 DCC decoder interface and new lighting control for DCC, and four new versions join the previously announced modern-day locomotive, ‘Andania’.

Finally, the much-requested Class 70 returns to the range as No. 70811 in Colas Rail Freight livery. Each of the Class 20s, 40s and 70 will be available with or without SOUND FITTED, whilst the Class 37s are offered in standard, SOUND FITTED or SOUND FITTED DELUXE format.

N Gauge Graham Farish
In N scale and the Graham Farish range that dominates the Summer British Railway Announcements. Starting with motive power and whilst it is well known that the BR Standard 5MT Steam Locomotive has been undergoing SOUND FITTED upgrades Bachmann today confirmed that the Ivatt 2MT locomotive has undergone similar upgrades and new models of the Ivatt 2MT, including SOUND FITTED versions, will be produced this Summer.

New Tooling for Graham Farish this quarter comes by way of the MXA ‘Lobster’ Bogie Open Wagon, following the launch of the OO scale version in the Spring announcements. Like its larger counterpart, two versions of the N scale ‘Lobster’ will be available, one will feature traditional brake blocks and levers, whilst the second will depict a wagon fitted with disc brakes.

Continuing the additions to the Graham Farish range of rolling stock which began in Spring with the unveiling of various new wagons, it is coaches that take centre stage this time. Both the BR Mark 1 and BR Mark 2F coach ranges see a substantial number of new additions this Summer, with numerous vehicle types catering for many of the most popular liveries across the eras, and in many cases with two different running numbers available per model. The wagon fleet is not forgotten altogether though, and new liveries for both the TTA Tank Wagon and OBA Open Wagon appear, each produced with a choice of two running numbers, plus new versions of the classic 16 Ton Steel Mineral Wagon, and the type that replaced them, the HAA Hopper Wagon.

N/OO Gauge Scenecraft
Bachmann Scenecraft continues to be one of the largest property developers in the world of OO scale, and new to the market today is a range of Low Relief Bay-Fronted Terrace Houses. These versatile models are available with both left- and right-hand bay windows, each with two choices of front door colour, plus a courtyard entrance that can be positioned between any of the houses. The popular range of Great Central buildings continues to grow with the new GCR Mess Room and Timber Signal Box, each available in their as-preserved, original GCR colour schemes, or in BR Midland Region colours. Alongside other new buildings and structures come further wagon loads; sand for the 13 Ton Tippler Wagons, and Steel Plate loads and Tarpaulin-covered loads that are suitable for various wagons – all in OO scale.

N/OO/O Gauge EFE Rail

The EFE Rail range once again provides an eclectic mix of Great British Model Railways and today new tooling is unveiled for EFE Rail, with the PBA Tiger Wagons being offered in N Scale for the first time. Previously released in OO scale under the EFE Rail brand, these impressive Bogie China Clay Wagons will be produced in both the white and blue liveries of English China Clays, with weathered and pristine renditions of each livery on offer. For OO Scale, the popular ‘Pacer’ Diesel Multiple Units return in two more colour schemes, whilst the PRA four-wheel China Clay Wagons continue the China Clay theme into OO, six models are available in both early and late liveries. The final new EFE Rail model unveiled today sees the brand dip its toe in the O Scale market for the first time with the Class 15 Diesel Locomotive. One of British Rail’s Pilot Scheme designs, 44 of these Type 1 Diesels were built by the Yorkshire Engine Company and the Clayton Equipment company to a British Thompson-Houston design. Eight models will be available from EFE Rail, all wearing BR Green livery like the prototypes, but with variations including all over green with or without numbers on the nose ends, with the addition of small yellow warning panels, or with full yellow ends.

