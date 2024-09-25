Back-to-School Allergy & Asthma Care Checklist (2024)

As the summer comes to an end, parents with children in daycare and school know it’s time to prepare – not just for new notebooks and pencils, but for the critical back-to-school allergy & asthma checklist. Careful planning is key when your child requires an epinephrine injector at hand or has specific food allergies that could turn a simple snack into an emergency. Meeting with your physician to get the latest doctor’s note outlining necessary precautions is vital to ensure a safe and enjoyable school year for everyone. Keep reading to ensure your child’s transition back to the classroom is seamless and secure.

Download Free Checklist

School Requirements

Addressing school requirements for managing allergies means understanding the needs of students across different age groups. With the prevalence of food allergies on the rise, ensuring the safety of children who might face severe reactions is no small task. Whether identifying the signs and symptoms of an allergic reaction, preparing for the possibility of anaphylaxis, or understanding the complexities of asthma management, the approach must be tailored and thorough.

A school health care plan is a written document outlining your child’s medical condition and needs. The plan usually lists information about your child’s asthma or allergies, how they should be managed, and what to do in an emergency. It may also include school staff responsibilities, training, and services needed to help keep your child safe. Three common types of school care plans are:

Emergency care plan (ECP) – This is a medical plan from your child’s doctor that the school should follow to treat asthma while the student is at school.

– This is a medical plan from your child’s doctor that the school should follow to treat asthma while the student is at school. Individual health care plan (IHCP or IHP) – This is a type of nursing care plan. This would also include an emergency care plan for a student with asthma. An IHCP addresses what the school will do to establish and maintain a safe school environment for students with asthma.

– This is a type of nursing care plan. This would also include an emergency care plan for a student with asthma. An IHCP addresses what the school will do to establish and maintain a safe school environment for students with asthma. 504 plans– This is a legally binding plan written by the school in collaboration with a student and their family. Similar to an IHCP, this plan provides guidelines for changes in the classroom or other school locations to achieve the goal of providing a safe education.

Emergency Care Plans (ECP)

An ECP is the medical plan your child’s doctor writes for the school nurse to follow. ECPs usually use terms people with a non-medical background can also understand and follow.

Your child’s ECP should have:

A list of your child’s asthma triggers and/or allergens.

Symptoms that require emergency treatment with quick-relief asthma medicine or an epinephrine auto-injector.

Instructions on calling 911 to transport your child to the hospital.

A list of emergency contacts.

The ECP should include your child’sAsthma Action PlanorAnaphylaxis Action Plan. An ECP is usually part of an IHCP or 504 plan and must be signed by your child’s doctor.

Individual Health Care Plans (IHCP or IHP)

An IHCP (sometimes called an IHP) is a nursing care plan that has both administrative and clinical purposes. It will most likely include an ECP for managing and treating asthma symptoms or allergic reactions.

The school nurse will work with you, your child, and their doctor(s) to write the IHCP.

An IHCP outlines what the school will do to create and maintain a safe school environment for your child. For example, an IHCP will detail what school staff will do to reduce the risk of trigger or allergen exposure, recognize asthma symptoms or an allergic reaction, and give the appropriate treatment. An IHCP is not a legally binding document.

504 Plan

A 504 plan, sometimes called a “Section 504 plan,” is a legally binding plan between a school and a student. The 504 encompasses support for students with disabilities or health conditions that can hinder them from the regular school or classroom experience.

The 504 plan is based on Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973. This federal law states that schools that receive federal funding cannot exclude or discriminate against students with disabilities just because of their disability.

Families whose children have allergies and asthma can expect and require that certain safety precautions be taken for their children and confidently provide action plans to the school, knowing they will be followed.

Asthma Management

Acknowledging the presence of asthma in the school environment requires educators to be knowledgeable of health concerns that can significantly impact a student’s daily school life. The goal is to recognize warning signs such as persistent coughing or shortness of breath that might suggest a student needs immediate attention or adjustment in their medication plan.

Parents should provide enough information so that teachers are well informed regarding their child’s health plan, particularly those involving chronic diseases such as asthma. A proactive stance involves knowing which students may exhibit signs such as hives during physical activity and ensuring they can easily access their prescribed medication to manage their condition effectively.

An asthma action plan should include:

A list of your child’s medication and when they should take it.

Signs of worsening symptoms.

Emergency response plan.

If you don’t have an asthma action plan, use a form like the one found here and have your allergist or physician fill out the necessary information.

Allergens in the Classroom

Dealing with allergies can be a lot more nuanced than asthma, as children with allergies are often allergic to more than one thing. The school cafeteria takes precautions for children with food allergies and restrictions, but events like field trips, sporting events, or any new environment may introduce your child to individuals who are not aware of potential triggers.

Food Allergies

Common food allergens such as peanuts, tree nuts, dairy, and gluten can be found in a variety of snack items and lunches brought from home, as well as in school cafeteria offerings. For children with severe allergies, even minimal exposure can lead to serious symptoms, including hives, difficulty breathing, or anaphylaxis. Older students know what to stay away from and hidden ingredients. Younger children may not know what to look for or take their neighbors’ lunch, exposing them to allergens.

Pet Dander

Children can be exposed to pet dander through contact with classmates’ belongings, which can pose significant health risks, particularly for those with asthma or allergies. These microscopic particles, shed from pets, can easily become airborne and settle on desks, books, and clothing, creating. Symptoms may range from sneezing and runny noses to more severe asthma attacks, necessitating comprehensive management strategies. If pets trigger your child’s asthma or allergies, make sure their teacher knows and has the correct inhaler or medications, and possibly move the seating chart so they are not near the classroom gerbil.

Skin Allergies

Scented soap, perfumes, and fabric can worsen eczema or result in hives (urticaria). Even detergent or cleaning supplies used to clean the classroom can leave a residue that flares existing skin sensitivities. Make sure that your child’s creams or steroid creams are given to the school nurse in case of a flare-up.

Working with your Allergist

Stepping through the school gates with allergy safeguards begins with a crucial visit to the family physician or allergist. Ensuring that all the necessary paperwork, complete with the physician’s seal of approval, accompanies your child is fundamental. As a parent, not only will you need to secure signatures for various forms, but you will also need to coordinate with your doctor to update prescriptions, guaranteeing your child’s uninterrupted access to essential medications during school hours.

Signature for Forms

Securing the appropriate endorsem*nts on all health forms creates a safer, more informed environment within the school. Before the school year starts, parents must get all required forms signed by their physician. This formal acknowledgment confirms the student’s condition and helps the school’s staff avoid potential allergens when planning meals or activities. Remember, there is always the pre-school year rush with patients in similar situations who are trying to get forms completed as well, so scheduling an appointment early can help ensure you have all your forms completed in time, as well as any new testing or treatment that may be needed.

Updating Prescriptions

Hopefully, a child will never need a life-saving medication administered while at school, but if they do, you don’t want expired medication. As your child grows, the dosage might change, and there may be newer medications that are more appropriate for them as their needs change. An appointment with your allergist is typically required to update prescriptions. Make sure you factor in the time to schedule an appointment, wait for a prescription, and then file it with the school. Some districts even require parents to “train” teachers on how to use their child’s prescription medications.

Checklist for Back-to-School

If you feel like there are too many things or you’re not sure what to do, download our free checklist on what you need to do before school starts.

Download Free Checklist



A well-prepared back-to-school allergy & asthma checklist ensures the safety and inclusion of every student with allergies or asthma. By keeping medication prescriptions up to date and securing physician signatures on necessary forms, schools create a well-informed environment that can respond swiftly to emergencies. Proper allergy management protocols, including education and regular reviews, provide peace of mind for parents and a safer school experience for students.