Balance Druid PvP Talents and Builds (The War Within Pre-Patch) (2024)

Table of Contents
Talent Choices for Balance Druids Talents Summary Druid Talent Tree Highlights Balance Druid Talent Tree Highlights PvP Talents for Balance Druids Mandatory PvP Talents Situational PvP Talents Changelog FAQs References

Last updated on Jul 23, 2024 at 18:21by Mysticall11 comments

Choosing the right PvP and PvE talents is a prerequisite to proper performancein PvP. This guide goes through the various talent choices available to you asa Balance Druid and gives you the best combinations you can take.

This page is part of our Balance Druid PvP Guide.

1.

Talent Choices for Balance Druids

Below is the best build you can run if your goal is to deal spreaddamage to the entire time:

2.

Talents Summary

While the above table provides a generally accurate overview of theviability of talents, some finer points are discussed in the sections thatfollow, and we recommend you read those for a deeper understanding.

2.1.

Druid Talent Tree Highlights

Some important spells to note in the Druid talent tree:

  • Balance Druid PvP Talents and Builds (The War Within Pre-Patch) (1) Nature's Vigil is one of the last talents you can take thatincreases all your single-target damage and will heal for a percentageof the damage you deal. This is a very strong cooldown that increases bothyour damage and survivability.
  • Balance Druid PvP Talents and Builds (The War Within Pre-Patch) (2) Heart of the Wild is one of the final talents that can bechosen. As a Balance Druid, this gives you bonuses based on the otherDruid specializations. For example, you gain additional Stamina inBalance Druid PvP Talents and Builds (The War Within Pre-Patch) (3) Bear Form and an additional charge ofBalance Druid PvP Talents and Builds (The War Within Pre-Patch) (4) Frenzied Regeneration.

2.2.

Balance Druid Talent Tree Highlights

Some important spells to note in the Balance Druid Talent tree:

  • Balance Druid PvP Talents and Builds (The War Within Pre-Patch) (5) Incarnation: Chosen of Elune/Balance Druid PvP Talents and Builds (The War Within Pre-Patch) (6) Elune's Guidance. Incarnationis your primary burst cooldown, and Elunes Guidance makes it evenstronger. The combination of these two talents will make your damagevery scary and will force cooldowns.
  • Balance Druid PvP Talents and Builds (The War Within Pre-Patch) (7) Denizen of the Dream makes your Balance Druid PvP Talents and Builds (The War Within Pre-Patch) (8) Moonfire andBalance Druid PvP Talents and Builds (The War Within Pre-Patch) (9) Sunfire have a chance to summon a Dragon. This dragon willdeal nature damage to your targets.
  • Balance Druid PvP Talents and Builds (The War Within Pre-Patch) (10) Nature's Balance gives you a passive way to generate AstralPower, which results in an increase in your sustained damage.
  • Balance Druid PvP Talents and Builds (The War Within Pre-Patch) (11) Solstice is the best choice in this tier. Because you willbe entering Eclipses often, this is a significant increase to yoursustained damage and Astral Power generation.

3.

PvP Talents for Balance Druids

You can choose 3 of the following PvP talents. Each ofthem has its uses, but some are better for certain strategies than others.The top three choices are the most useful but can be replaced with other PvPtalents, depending on your team's goal.

3.1.

Mandatory PvP Talents

Balance Druid PvP Talents and Builds (The War Within Pre-Patch) (12) Moonkin Aura affects Balance Druid PvP Talents and Builds (The War Within Pre-Patch) (13) Starsurge so that when you use it,your teammates have their spell Critical Strike chance increased. This isperfect for increasing your and your teammates' sustained damage.

Balance Druid PvP Talents and Builds (The War Within Pre-Patch) (14) Owlkin Adept makes it so Balance Druid PvP Talents and Builds (The War Within Pre-Patch) (15) Owlkin Frenzy stacks to 2 times andreduces the cast time of your next Balance Druid PvP Talents and Builds (The War Within Pre-Patch) (16) Cyclone or Balance Druid PvP Talents and Builds (The War Within Pre-Patch) (17) Entangling Rootsby 50%. This is another great talent to have versus teams that willbe focusing on you, as the near-instant Cyclones will help with negating damage.

3.2.

Situational PvP Talents

Balance Druid PvP Talents and Builds (The War Within Pre-Patch) (18) High Winds makes enemies do less damage once they leave yourBalance Druid PvP Talents and Builds (The War Within Pre-Patch) (19) Cyclone. This should be used if you will not be the target for theenemy team or they have caster DPS on it.

Balance Druid PvP Talents and Builds (The War Within Pre-Patch) (20) Star Burst makes it so Balance Druid PvP Talents and Builds (The War Within Pre-Patch) (21) Starfall summons stars that last15 seconds. Enemies that run into them will take damage and get knocked in theair. If an ally runs into them, they can pick up the star and run into enemies.This is a must-have talent if your goal is to deal spread pressure withspecializations like Elemental Shaman, Affliction Warlock,or Shadow Priest.

Balance Druid PvP Talents and Builds (The War Within Pre-Patch) (22) Dying Stars makes it so when your Balance Druid PvP Talents and Builds (The War Within Pre-Patch) (23) Sunfire or Balance Druid PvP Talents and Builds (The War Within Pre-Patch) (24) Moonfireget dispelled, the target will take increased damage. This is great if your DoTsconstantly keep getting dispelled or you are playing with another caster withDoT protection.

Balance Druid PvP Talents and Builds (The War Within Pre-Patch) (25) Thorns should be placed on you or a teammate, and any melee strikeswill deal Nature damage to the attacker. This will deal a large amount ofdamage if the melee DPS does not swap off of you. This should be used if theenemy team has 2 melee DPS on it.

Balance Druid PvP Talents and Builds (The War Within Pre-Patch) (26) Celestial Guardian reduces spell damage you take and increaseshealing received while in Balance Druid PvP Talents and Builds (The War Within Pre-Patch) (27) Bear Form. This talent is crucial versusteams with heavy spell damage. While enemy casters are using burst cooldowns,you can stay in Bear Form and drastically reduce the amount of spell damage youare taking.

4.

Changelog

  • 26 Jul. 2024: Updated Recommended Talents.
  • 23 Jul. 2024: Updated for The War Within Pre-Patch.
  • 23 Jun. 2024: Updated Recommended Talents.
  • 19 May 2024: Updated Recommended Talents.
  • 07 May 2024: Reviewed for 10.2.7.
  • 22 Apr. 2024: Reviewed for Patch 10.2.6
  • 15 Jan. 2024: Updated for Patch 10.2.5.
    • Updated Recommended Talents.
  • 06 Nov. 2023: Updated for Patch 10.2.
    • Updated Recommended Talents.
  • 04 Sep. 2023: Reviewed for Patch 10.1.7.
  • 10 Jul. 2023: Reviewed for Patch 10.1.5
  • 16 Jun. 2023: Several changes made.
    • Updated Single-target damage talent tree.
    • Added AoE-damage talent tree.
    • Updated PvP Talents.
  • 03 May 2023: Updated for Patch 10.1.
    • Updated Recommended Talents.
    • Updated PvP Talents.
  • 21 Mar. 2023: Updated Talent Tree for Patch 10.0.7.
  • 30 Jan. 2023: Updated Talent Tree for Patch 10.0.5.
  • 12 Dec. 2022: Updated Recommended Talents.
    • Updated PvP Talents.
  • 22 Nov. 2022: Updated for Dragonflight pre-patch.
  • 29 Sep. 2022: Updated Talent Table.
  • 01 Aug. 2022: Reviewed for Shadowlands Season 4.
  • 31 May 2022: Reviewed for Patch 9.2.5.
  • 01 Mar. 2022: Updated for Patch 9.2.
    • Updated Best PvP Talents.
  • 22 Nov. 2021: Reviewed for Patch 9.1.5.
  • 02 Jul. 2021: Updated PvP talents.
  • 08 Mar. 2021: Reviewed for Patch 9.0.5.
  • 14 Oct. 2020: Updated for Shadowlands pre-patch.

Show more

Show less

Balance Druid PvP Talents and Builds (The War Within Pre-Patch) (2024)

FAQs

Is Balance Druid good in PvP? ›

Balance Druids are known for strong spread pressure and securing a kill with a strong burst of single-target pressure. However, this has changed significantly. Balance Druids do use DoTs, but they are now known for their strong single-target damage and can easily kill an enemy in a stun.

Discover More Details
Is The Balance Druid strong? ›

Balance Druid Overview

It performs well on multiple target encounters and decently on single target fights but has other skill sets and a raid buff it brings to balance out some of its less viable encounter types. Balance Druids shine on multiple target fights due to their ability to multi-DoT and hit every target.

Find Out More
What race is best for Druid balance? ›

Night Elf is currently the highest simming out of any race, Horde or Alliance. Furthermore, Shadowmeld is really good for Mythic+ and is also very strong for Feral Druid. Kul'tiran also sims fairly well and may provide some additional utility through Haymaker.

Read More
Are druids good in PvP Classic? ›

Classic Healing Druid PvP Overview and Viability

Druids are powerful in PvP during early Classic. While other classes are scrambling to gather more Attack Power or Spell Power in order to do higher burst damage, Druids prove themselves in long fights where you slowly whittle away your opponent.

Discover More
What race is best for Druid PvP? ›

Taurens excel as gold farmers and in PvP due to racial abilities like Cultivation and War Stomp. Night Elves shine as Druids with Shadowmeld, which provides an edge in combat scenarios and farming efficiency.

See More
What is the most powerful druid? ›

Archdruid makes the D&D 5e druid class one of the most powerful in the game. It gives unlimited Wild Shapes and lets druids ignore their spells' verbal and somatic components.

Discover More Details
What is the best meta gem for Balance Druid? ›

Best Balance Druid Gems

For meta gems, we recommend that you use Burning Shadowspirit Diamond as it will provide you with additional Intellect and increase the damage that your Critical Strike spells will deal.

Learn More Now
Why are balance Druids called Boomkin? ›

Boomkin references their huge crits, another Vanilla concept. Moonkin druids had some of the largest crits pre-TBC, and it wasn't uncommon for a single Starfire to finish people off. Boom. They are also the only spell casting class that has a instant cast spell without a cooldown that does meaningful damage (moonfire).

Get More Info Here
What professions should a Balance Druid have? ›

Best Professions for Classic Balance Druids

Most professions can help you make gold in some way, but gathering professions such as Mining, Herbalism, and Skinning are always great choices.

Get More Info Here
What is the best rotation for a Balance Druid? ›

Priority
  • Use Convoke the Spirits. ...
  • Spend Astral Power on Starsurge if Starlord has less than 3 stacks, you have recently procced Balance of All Things, or you are about to cap Astral Power.
  • Cast New Moon and cycle to Half Moon / Full Moon. ...
  • Use Wild Mushroom. ...
  • Build Astral Power with Wrath.
  • Build Astral Power with Starfire.

Show Me More

What is the best legendary for Balance Druid? ›

Best Overall Legendary for Balance Druid

If you have not gotten it already, you can pick up Pulsar at the Wrath of the Jailer event in The Maw. Primordial Arcanic Pulsar are going to be the Legendaries for all content.

View More
How do you balance druid PvP? ›

Balance Druid PvP Rotation
  1. Make sure targets are dotted with both Moonfire and Sunfire as to activate your mastery Mastery: Astral Invocation. ...
  2. Bank up. ...
  3. Get into Eclipse as often as you reasonably can, but it is not imperative if you are going for a kill as your mastery is tied to your dots.
Jul 23, 2024

Tell Me More
What class goes best with druid? ›

The cleric and druid are D&D 5e's Wisdom-based full spellcasters. They both prioritize increasing their Wisdom to make their spells as devastating as possible. In addition, their spell lists overlap but not completely. The D&D 5e cleric's low-level spells are ideal for a druid multiclass.

Read The Full Story
What is the strongest class in WoW classic PvP? ›

The WoW Classic Best PVP Class tend to be Class specs with high damage and strong Crowd Control CC. Rogue Sub are known for their strong single target damage, while Mages can burst and CC and Warlock have amazing AOE Damage from DOTs. PVP Specs tend to have most Hybrid Talent Builds found in WoW Classic 1.12.

Learn More Now
What is the most powerful PvP class in WoW? ›

These are the top-tier choices that excel in multiple aspects, including effective damage output, survivability tools, crowd control, and abundant utility.
  • Arms Warrior. ...
  • Restoration Druid. ...
  • Frost Mage. ...
  • Shadow Priest. ...
  • Balance Druid. ...
  • Holy Priest. ...
  • Protection Paladin. ...
  • Protection Warrior.
Jan 18, 2024

Know More
Is PvP balanced in eso? ›

No such thing as balance in PVP. There's no balance, indeed. There's something close to it but not really. If we were to follow what someone here suggested in this thread, a.k.a nerfing things to the ground, then there will be voices that will say 'but but tank meta and DoT too weak and irrelevant compared to burst'.

View More
What is the best Druid Horde PvP? ›

If you plan to choose Horde as your faction for Restoration Druid in The War Within PvP, Tauren is a solid alternative, although the benefits from Night Elf far outweigh any other race. Your most valuable racial is War Stomp, granting you extra Crowd Control on nearby targets.

Read More
How is Feral Druid in PvP? ›

In PvP, Feral Druids will want to prioritize Versatility and Haste or Mastery instead of Critical Strike, generally Mastery is likely to be the best damage option to go with Versatility but Haste gives benefits like shorter clone time so balancing this is somewhat of a personal choice.

Get More Info

References

Top Articles
Who is Ana Bushcraft: An Introduction to the Survival Expert - bushcraftexplorer.com
ana bushcraft - PLAYBOARD
Latest Posts
Gardaworldus Teamehub Com
West Hartford Public Schools Powerschool
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Corie Satterfield

Last Updated:

Views: 6083

Rating: 4.1 / 5 (62 voted)

Reviews: 93% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Corie Satterfield

Birthday: 1992-08-19

Address: 850 Benjamin Bridge, Dickinsonchester, CO 68572-0542

Phone: +26813599986666

Job: Sales Manager

Hobby: Table tennis, Soapmaking, Flower arranging, amateur radio, Rock climbing, scrapbook, Horseback riding

Introduction: My name is Corie Satterfield, I am a fancy, perfect, spotless, quaint, fantastic, funny, lucky person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.