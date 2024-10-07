Balance Druid PvP Talents and Builds (The War Within Pre-Patch) (2024)

Last updated on Jul 23, 2024 at 18:21by Mysticall11 comments
Choosing the right PvP and PvE talents is a prerequisite to proper performancein PvP. This guide goes through the various talent choices available to you asa Balance Druid and gives you the best combinations you can take.
This page is part of our Balance Druid PvP Guide.
1.
Talent Choices for Balance Druids
Below is the best build you can run if your goal is to deal spreaddamage to the entire time:
2.
Talents Summary
While the above table provides a generally accurate overview of theviability of talents, some finer points are discussed in the sections thatfollow, and we recommend you read those for a deeper understanding.
2.1.
Druid Talent Tree Highlights
Some important spells to note in the Druid talent tree:
- Nature's Vigil is one of the last talents you can take thatincreases all your single-target damage and will heal for a percentageof the damage you deal. This is a very strong cooldown that increases bothyour damage and survivability.
- Heart of the Wild is one of the final talents that can bechosen. As a Balance Druid, this gives you bonuses based on the otherDruid specializations. For example, you gain additional Stamina in Bear Form and an additional charge of Frenzied Regeneration.
2.2.
Balance Druid Talent Tree Highlights
Some important spells to note in the Balance Druid Talent tree:
- Incarnation: Chosen of Elune/ Elune's Guidance. Incarnationis your primary burst cooldown, and Elunes Guidance makes it evenstronger. The combination of these two talents will make your damagevery scary and will force cooldowns.
- Denizen of the Dream makes your Moonfire and Sunfire have a chance to summon a Dragon. This dragon willdeal nature damage to your targets.
- Nature's Balance gives you a passive way to generate AstralPower, which results in an increase in your sustained damage.
- Solstice is the best choice in this tier. Because you willbe entering Eclipses often, this is a significant increase to yoursustained damage and Astral Power generation.
3.
PvP Talents for Balance Druids
You can choose 3 of the following PvP talents. Each ofthem has its uses, but some are better for certain strategies than others.The top three choices are the most useful but can be replaced with other PvPtalents, depending on your team's goal.
3.1.
Mandatory PvP Talents
Moonkin Aura affects Starsurge so that when you use it,your teammates have their spell Critical Strike chance increased. This isperfect for increasing your and your teammates' sustained damage.
Owlkin Adept makes it so Owlkin Frenzy stacks to 2 times andreduces the cast time of your next Cyclone or Entangling Rootsby 50%. This is another great talent to have versus teams that willbe focusing on you, as the near-instant Cyclones will help with negating damage.
3.2.
Situational PvP Talents
High Winds makes enemies do less damage once they leave your Cyclone. This should be used if you will not be the target for theenemy team or they have caster DPS on it.
Star Burst makes it so Starfall summons stars that last15 seconds. Enemies that run into them will take damage and get knocked in theair. If an ally runs into them, they can pick up the star and run into enemies.This is a must-have talent if your goal is to deal spread pressure withspecializations like Elemental Shaman, Affliction Warlock,or Shadow Priest.
Dying Stars makes it so when your Sunfire or Moonfireget dispelled, the target will take increased damage. This is great if your DoTsconstantly keep getting dispelled or you are playing with another caster withDoT protection.
Thorns should be placed on you or a teammate, and any melee strikeswill deal Nature damage to the attacker. This will deal a large amount ofdamage if the melee DPS does not swap off of you. This should be used if theenemy team has 2 melee DPS on it.
Celestial Guardian reduces spell damage you take and increaseshealing received while in Bear Form. This talent is crucial versusteams with heavy spell damage. While enemy casters are using burst cooldowns,you can stay in Bear Form and drastically reduce the amount of spell damage youare taking.
4.
Changelog
- 26 Jul. 2024: Updated Recommended Talents.
- 23 Jul. 2024: Updated for The War Within Pre-Patch.
- 23 Jun. 2024: Updated Recommended Talents.
- 19 May 2024: Updated Recommended Talents.
- 07 May 2024: Reviewed for 10.2.7.
- 22 Apr. 2024: Reviewed for Patch 10.2.6
- 15 Jan. 2024: Updated for Patch 10.2.5.
- Updated Recommended Talents.
- 06 Nov. 2023: Updated for Patch 10.2.
- Updated Recommended Talents.
- 04 Sep. 2023: Reviewed for Patch 10.1.7.
- 10 Jul. 2023: Reviewed for Patch 10.1.5
- 16 Jun. 2023: Several changes made.
- Updated Single-target damage talent tree.
- Added AoE-damage talent tree.
- Updated PvP Talents.
- 03 May 2023: Updated for Patch 10.1.
- Updated Recommended Talents.
- Updated PvP Talents.
- 21 Mar. 2023: Updated Talent Tree for Patch 10.0.7.
- 30 Jan. 2023: Updated Talent Tree for Patch 10.0.5.
- 12 Dec. 2022: Updated Recommended Talents.
- Updated PvP Talents.
- 22 Nov. 2022: Updated for Dragonflight pre-patch.
- 29 Sep. 2022: Updated Talent Table.
- 01 Aug. 2022: Reviewed for Shadowlands Season 4.
- 31 May 2022: Reviewed for Patch 9.2.5.
- 01 Mar. 2022: Updated for Patch 9.2.
- Updated Best PvP Talents.
- 22 Nov. 2021: Reviewed for Patch 9.1.5.
- 02 Jul. 2021: Updated PvP talents.
- 08 Mar. 2021: Reviewed for Patch 9.0.5.
- 14 Oct. 2020: Updated for Shadowlands pre-patch.
Show more
Show less