Balance Druid PvP Talents and Builds (The War Within Pre-Patch) (2024)

Table of Contents
Talent Choices for Balance Druids Talents Summary Druid Talent Tree Highlights Balance Druid Talent Tree Highlights PvP Talents for Balance Druids Mandatory PvP Talents Situational PvP Talents Changelog References

Last updated on Jul 23, 2024 at 18:21by Mysticall11 comments

Choosing the right PvP and PvE talents is a prerequisite to proper performancein PvP. This guide goes through the various talent choices available to you asa Balance Druid and gives you the best combinations you can take.

This page is part of our Balance Druid PvP Guide.

1.

Talent Choices for Balance Druids

Below is the best build you can run if your goal is to deal spreaddamage to the entire time:

2.

Talents Summary

While the above table provides a generally accurate overview of theviability of talents, some finer points are discussed in the sections thatfollow, and we recommend you read those for a deeper understanding.

2.1.

Druid Talent Tree Highlights

Some important spells to note in the Druid talent tree:

  • Balance Druid PvP Talents and Builds (The War Within Pre-Patch) (1) Nature's Vigil is one of the last talents you can take thatincreases all your single-target damage and will heal for a percentageof the damage you deal. This is a very strong cooldown that increases bothyour damage and survivability.
  • Balance Druid PvP Talents and Builds (The War Within Pre-Patch) (2) Heart of the Wild is one of the final talents that can bechosen. As a Balance Druid, this gives you bonuses based on the otherDruid specializations. For example, you gain additional Stamina inBalance Druid PvP Talents and Builds (The War Within Pre-Patch) (3) Bear Form and an additional charge ofBalance Druid PvP Talents and Builds (The War Within Pre-Patch) (4) Frenzied Regeneration.

2.2.

Balance Druid Talent Tree Highlights

Some important spells to note in the Balance Druid Talent tree:

  • Balance Druid PvP Talents and Builds (The War Within Pre-Patch) (5) Incarnation: Chosen of Elune/Balance Druid PvP Talents and Builds (The War Within Pre-Patch) (6) Elune's Guidance. Incarnationis your primary burst cooldown, and Elunes Guidance makes it evenstronger. The combination of these two talents will make your damagevery scary and will force cooldowns.
  • Balance Druid PvP Talents and Builds (The War Within Pre-Patch) (7) Denizen of the Dream makes your Balance Druid PvP Talents and Builds (The War Within Pre-Patch) (8) Moonfire andBalance Druid PvP Talents and Builds (The War Within Pre-Patch) (9) Sunfire have a chance to summon a Dragon. This dragon willdeal nature damage to your targets.
  • Balance Druid PvP Talents and Builds (The War Within Pre-Patch) (10) Nature's Balance gives you a passive way to generate AstralPower, which results in an increase in your sustained damage.
  • Balance Druid PvP Talents and Builds (The War Within Pre-Patch) (11) Solstice is the best choice in this tier. Because you willbe entering Eclipses often, this is a significant increase to yoursustained damage and Astral Power generation.

3.

PvP Talents for Balance Druids

You can choose 3 of the following PvP talents. Each ofthem has its uses, but some are better for certain strategies than others.The top three choices are the most useful but can be replaced with other PvPtalents, depending on your team's goal.

3.1.

Mandatory PvP Talents

Balance Druid PvP Talents and Builds (The War Within Pre-Patch) (12) Moonkin Aura affects Balance Druid PvP Talents and Builds (The War Within Pre-Patch) (13) Starsurge so that when you use it,your teammates have their spell Critical Strike chance increased. This isperfect for increasing your and your teammates' sustained damage.

Balance Druid PvP Talents and Builds (The War Within Pre-Patch) (14) Owlkin Adept makes it so Balance Druid PvP Talents and Builds (The War Within Pre-Patch) (15) Owlkin Frenzy stacks to 2 times andreduces the cast time of your next Balance Druid PvP Talents and Builds (The War Within Pre-Patch) (16) Cyclone or Balance Druid PvP Talents and Builds (The War Within Pre-Patch) (17) Entangling Rootsby 50%. This is another great talent to have versus teams that willbe focusing on you, as the near-instant Cyclones will help with negating damage.

3.2.

Situational PvP Talents

Balance Druid PvP Talents and Builds (The War Within Pre-Patch) (18) High Winds makes enemies do less damage once they leave yourBalance Druid PvP Talents and Builds (The War Within Pre-Patch) (19) Cyclone. This should be used if you will not be the target for theenemy team or they have caster DPS on it.

Balance Druid PvP Talents and Builds (The War Within Pre-Patch) (20) Star Burst makes it so Balance Druid PvP Talents and Builds (The War Within Pre-Patch) (21) Starfall summons stars that last15 seconds. Enemies that run into them will take damage and get knocked in theair. If an ally runs into them, they can pick up the star and run into enemies.This is a must-have talent if your goal is to deal spread pressure withspecializations like Elemental Shaman, Affliction Warlock,or Shadow Priest.

Balance Druid PvP Talents and Builds (The War Within Pre-Patch) (22) Dying Stars makes it so when your Balance Druid PvP Talents and Builds (The War Within Pre-Patch) (23) Sunfire or Balance Druid PvP Talents and Builds (The War Within Pre-Patch) (24) Moonfireget dispelled, the target will take increased damage. This is great if your DoTsconstantly keep getting dispelled or you are playing with another caster withDoT protection.

Balance Druid PvP Talents and Builds (The War Within Pre-Patch) (25) Thorns should be placed on you or a teammate, and any melee strikeswill deal Nature damage to the attacker. This will deal a large amount ofdamage if the melee DPS does not swap off of you. This should be used if theenemy team has 2 melee DPS on it.

Balance Druid PvP Talents and Builds (The War Within Pre-Patch) (26) Celestial Guardian reduces spell damage you take and increaseshealing received while in Balance Druid PvP Talents and Builds (The War Within Pre-Patch) (27) Bear Form. This talent is crucial versusteams with heavy spell damage. While enemy casters are using burst cooldowns,you can stay in Bear Form and drastically reduce the amount of spell damage youare taking.

4.

Changelog

  • 26 Jul. 2024: Updated Recommended Talents.
  • 23 Jul. 2024: Updated for The War Within Pre-Patch.
  • 23 Jun. 2024: Updated Recommended Talents.
  • 19 May 2024: Updated Recommended Talents.
  • 07 May 2024: Reviewed for 10.2.7.
  • 22 Apr. 2024: Reviewed for Patch 10.2.6
  • 15 Jan. 2024: Updated for Patch 10.2.5.
    • Updated Recommended Talents.
  • 06 Nov. 2023: Updated for Patch 10.2.
    • Updated Recommended Talents.
  • 04 Sep. 2023: Reviewed for Patch 10.1.7.
  • 10 Jul. 2023: Reviewed for Patch 10.1.5
  • 16 Jun. 2023: Several changes made.
    • Updated Single-target damage talent tree.
    • Added AoE-damage talent tree.
    • Updated PvP Talents.
  • 03 May 2023: Updated for Patch 10.1.
    • Updated Recommended Talents.
    • Updated PvP Talents.
  • 21 Mar. 2023: Updated Talent Tree for Patch 10.0.7.
  • 30 Jan. 2023: Updated Talent Tree for Patch 10.0.5.
  • 12 Dec. 2022: Updated Recommended Talents.
    • Updated PvP Talents.
  • 22 Nov. 2022: Updated for Dragonflight pre-patch.
  • 29 Sep. 2022: Updated Talent Table.
  • 01 Aug. 2022: Reviewed for Shadowlands Season 4.
  • 31 May 2022: Reviewed for Patch 9.2.5.
  • 01 Mar. 2022: Updated for Patch 9.2.
    • Updated Best PvP Talents.
  • 22 Nov. 2021: Reviewed for Patch 9.1.5.
  • 02 Jul. 2021: Updated PvP talents.
  • 08 Mar. 2021: Reviewed for Patch 9.0.5.
  • 14 Oct. 2020: Updated for Shadowlands pre-patch.

Balance Druid PvP Talents and Builds (The War Within Pre-Patch) (2024)

