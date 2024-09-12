Balance Druid PvP Talents and Builds (The War Within Pre-Patch) (2024)

Choosing the right PvP and PvE talents is a prerequisite to proper performancein PvP. This guide goes through the various talent choices available to you asa Balance Druid and gives you the best combinations you can take.

1. Talent Choices for Balance Druids

Below is the best build you can run if your goal is to deal spreaddamage to the entire time:

2. Talents Summary

While the above table provides a generally accurate overview of theviability of talents, some finer points are discussed in the sections thatfollow, and we recommend you read those for a deeper understanding.

2.1. Druid Talent Tree Highlights

Some important spells to note in the Druid talent tree:

Nature's Vigil

Heart of the Wild Bear Form Frenzied Regeneration

2.2. Balance Druid Talent Tree Highlights

Some important spells to note in the Balance Druid Talent tree:

Incarnation: Chosen of Elune Elune's Guidance

Denizen of the Dream Moonfire Sunfire

Nature's Balance

Solstice

3. PvP Talents for Balance Druids

You can choose 3 of the following PvP talents. Each ofthem has its uses, but some are better for certain strategies than others.The top three choices are the most useful but can be replaced with other PvPtalents, depending on your team's goal.

3.1. Mandatory PvP Talents

Moonkin Aura affects Starsurge so that when you use it,your teammates have their spell Critical Strike chance increased. This isperfect for increasing your and your teammates' sustained damage.

Owlkin Adept makes it so Owlkin Frenzy stacks to 2 times andreduces the cast time of your next Cyclone or Entangling Rootsby 50%. This is another great talent to have versus teams that willbe focusing on you, as the near-instant Cyclones will help with negating damage.

3.2. Situational PvP Talents

High Winds makes enemies do less damage once they leave your Cyclone. This should be used if you will not be the target for theenemy team or they have caster DPS on it.

Star Burst makes it so Starfall summons stars that last15 seconds. Enemies that run into them will take damage and get knocked in theair. If an ally runs into them, they can pick up the star and run into enemies.This is a must-have talent if your goal is to deal spread pressure withspecializations like Elemental Shaman, Affliction Warlock,or Shadow Priest.

Dying Stars makes it so when your Sunfire or Moonfireget dispelled, the target will take increased damage. This is great if your DoTsconstantly keep getting dispelled or you are playing with another caster withDoT protection.

Thorns should be placed on you or a teammate, and any melee strikeswill deal Nature damage to the attacker. This will deal a large amount ofdamage if the melee DPS does not swap off of you. This should be used if theenemy team has 2 melee DPS on it.

Celestial Guardian reduces spell damage you take and increaseshealing received while in Bear Form. This talent is crucial versusteams with heavy spell damage. While enemy casters are using burst cooldowns,you can stay in Bear Form and drastically reduce the amount of spell damage youare taking.

4. Changelog