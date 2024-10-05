Balance Transfer and Purchase APR: Seeking Cards with Long 0% Intro Periods (2024)

† Advertiser Disclosure: The offers that appear on this site are from third party advertisers from whom FICO receives compensation.

I'm particularly interested in less mainstream banks as I may have maxed out my options with major issuers.

Given my current card portfolio, can you recommend any cards that fit my criteria for 0% APR on balance transfers and purchases, preferably with high initial credit limits?

Credit limits range from $2k to $26k, mostly around $15k. I've reached the max credit available with most issuers.Cards with balances:

I'm looking to open at least 2 more cards with the following features:

I don't have enough experience with Citi to really say, one way or the other. In general they seem to me to be kind of tough.

2. In my experience it has been absolutely impossible to move limits between Citi cards. I have asked and been turned down many times.

1. I have never heard of Citi limiting the number of cards they will issue.

Credit limits range from $2k to $26k, mostly around $15k. I've reached the max credit available with most issuers.Cards with balances:

Credit limits range from $2k to $26k, mostly around $15k. I've reached the max credit available with most issuers.Cards with balances:

FAQs

Longest 0% Intro APR Cards for Balance Transfers Wells Fargo Reflect® Card: Best Intro APR Balance Transfer Card With Cellphone Protection From Wells Fargo (21 months)

Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card: Best Long Intro APR on Balance Transfers (21 months) More items... Aug 5, 2024

If the borrowed money has a 0 percent APR, no interest will be charged on that money for a fixed period of time. Zero interest credit cards, or 0 percent intro APR credit cards, allow cardholders to make payments with no interest on purchases, balance transfers or both for a set period of time.

APR refers to the annual interest rate that credit card issuers charge if you carry a balance. An introductory APR is a lower-than-usual APR that you get for a set period of time when you open a new account. An intro APR may apply to a card's purchases, balance transfers or both.

The bottom line



When your intro APR ends, your credit card's regular APR will kick in on any remaining and new balances.

A balance transfer can improve your credit over time as you work toward paying off your debt. But it can hurt your credit if you open several new cards, transfer your balance multiple times or add to your debt.

Longest interest-free credit cards Barclaycard Longest 0% spending card on the market of 'up to' 21mths, though some could get fewer interest free months. If you're pre-approved in our eligibility calculator you'll definitely get 21 months at 0%, otherwise you could be accepted and get just 10 months. Apply* 11 more rows

A 0% APR credit card can work better for you if you plan on making a large purchase and don't anticipate paying the balance anytime soon. However, if you plan on paying the balance in full after each billing cycle and want to minimize costs, then a no annual fee card would be recommended.

Carrying high balances on a 0 percent intro APR card might cause short-term damage to your credit score — but carrying those balances after the introductory APR expires creates a long-term problem. Once your zero-interest period ends, any unpaid balances will begin to accrue interest at the regular interest rate.

An APR is considered to be a good rate when it is at or below the national average, which currently sits at 20.40%, according to the Fed. This means that a credit card offering a fixed rate lower than 20.40% or a variable rate with a maximum of 20.40% would be considered a good APR for the average borrower.

Make at least the minimum payments



Even though your 0 percent intro APR offer won't charge interest during the promotional period, you'll still have to make the minimum payments each month. If you don't, you'll face several consequences, including: Late fees.

If you don't pay off the full transferred balance before the end of the introductory period, you may end up paying more interest down the road.

Your old credit card remains active after a balance transfer until you request to cancel it. Depending on how much you transfer, and your card utilization, you may see your credit score drop. Diligently paying the balance and lowering your utilization should help it back up.

Many issuers are generous, giving cardholders the ability to transfer their full credit limit, but in some cases, your transfer limit may be capped at 75 percent of your overall credit limit. Some card issuers also have internal rules for balance transfers.

As many as you want, as long as you stay below your credit limit. The best balance transfer credit cards give you between 60 and 120 days to transfer balances in order to qualify for the 0 percent intro APR offer, so try to transfer and pay down your balances as quickly as possible.

0% balance transfer credit cards are a great way to consolidate debt because they allow you to move all of your debt onto one card with a 0% interest rate. This means you can pay off your debt without incurring any additional interest charges, saving you a lot of money.

There aren't any credit cards with no interest for 24 months at the moment. The closest you'll find is 0% interest for 21 months from account opening on both purchases and balance transfers from the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card.