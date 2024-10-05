Balance Transfer and Purchase APR: Seeking Cards with Long 0% Intro Periods (2024)

Superduper2014
07-30-2024 07:36 AM
07-30-202407:36 AM
Balance Transfer and Purchase APR: Seeking Cards with Long 0% Intro Periods
Hi all,
I'm looking to open at least 2 more cards with the following features:
- One with a long 0% APR period for balance transfers
- Another with 0% APR for purchases
My current credit profile:
- 800+ FICO 9 score across all bureaus
- 6% overall utilization
- 1 hard inquiry on Equifax and Experian (Chase, Oct 19, 2023), none on TransUnion
Existing cards:
- 2 Citi (AA $17k, Diamond $15k, both unused)
- 2 Amex
- 2 Discover
- 2 Capital One
- 3 Wells Fargo
- 2 US Bank
- 2 Truist
- 1 Chase
- 1 Synchrony (Lowe's)
Credit limits range from $2k to $26k, mostly around $15k. I've reached the max credit available with most issuers.Cards with balances:
- Discover (28% utilization)
- US Bank (28% utilization)
- Truist (27% utilization)
Given my current card portfolio, can you recommend any cards that fit my criteria for 0% APR on balance transfers and purchases, preferably with high initial credit limits?
I'm particularly interested in less mainstream banks as I may have maxed out my options with major issuers.
Any suggestions or insights would be greatly appreciated!
- Balance transfer
- Retail cards
Superduper2014
07-30-2024 07:38 AM
07-30-202407:38 AM
Citi Card Strategy: Third Card Possibility and Credit Limit Transfer
Hello Citi cardholders,
I currently have two Citi cards:
- AA: $17k limit (unused)
- Diamond: $15k limit (unused)
I'm looking to open at least 2 more cards with the following features:
- One with a long 0% APR period for balance transfers
- Another with 0% APR for purchases
Questions:
- Can I get a third card with a high initial limit from Citi?
- Is it possible to transfer available credit between Citi cards?
Any experiences or advice would be much appreciated!
SouthJamaica
07-30-2024 07:47 AM
07-30-202407:47 AM
Re: Balance Transfer and Purchase APR: Seeking Cards with Long 0% Intro Periods
I would check out credit unions such as BECU, Langley, PenFed, NFCU, Unify.
Total revolving limits 640500 (521k reporting) FICO 8: EQ 706 TU 719 EX 718
SouthJamaica
07-30-2024 07:57 AM
07-30-202407:57 AM
Re: Citi Card Strategy: Third Card Possibility and Credit Limit Transfer
1. I have never heard of Citi limiting the number of cards they will issue.
2. In my experience it has been absolutely impossible to move limits between Citi cards. I have asked and been turned down many times.
Total revolving limits 640500 (521k reporting) FICO 8: EQ 706 TU 719 EX 718
Superduper2014
07-30-2024 08:33 AM
07-30-202408:33 AM
Re: Citi Card Strategy: Third Card Possibility and Credit Limit Transfer
@SouthJamaica
That's too bad, I was hoping I could transfer available credit on other cards with them if they gave me a small CL if I ended up applying with them.
They have given me a lot of credit so far, so I may be better off looking elsewhere for new cards. What do you think?
SouthJamaica
07-30-2024 09:33 AM
07-30-202409:33 AM
Re: Citi Card Strategy: Third Card Possibility and Credit Limit Transfer
I don't have enough experience with Citi to really say, one way or the other. In general they seem to me to be kind of tough.
Total revolving limits 640500 (521k reporting) FICO 8: EQ 706 TU 719 EX 718
Xanthos472
07-31-2024 06:11 PM
07-31-202406:11 PM
Re: Balance Transfer and Purchase APR: Seeking Cards with Long 0% Intro Periods
Looks like you're missing a major issuer: Bank of America. Is there a reason?
Cap 1 QS #1 2.5K Cap 1 QS#2 16K | Citi DC 6410 Citi SYW 3K | Synch 2% 10K | Disco IT 11.3K | Disco Miles 10.6K | CFF 2.4K | Amex BCE 6K EDP 6.2K Schwab 3K | Citizen's 1.8% 12.2K | Wells Cashwise #1 17.45K #2 1K | USBank Cash+ 21K | Fidelity 20K | Truist Spectrum #1 7.5K Spectrum #2 4.5K Bright 5K | PNC Cash #1 3K Cash #2 600 Points #1 600 Points#2 600 | BECU Cash 23.4K Low Rate 10.5K | BoA Premium Rewards 44.9K Travel Rewards 30K | FNBO Evergreen 20K | SAFE CU Cashback + 10K | Huntington Voice 7150 | Keybank Latitude 8K |
BECU CLOC 15K
~BIZ Credit~ Amex BBP 9.6K BBC 10.2K Biz Plat NPSL x2 Biz Gold NPSL x2 | USBank Biz Cash 10K | Citizen's ED Points Biz 7K | FNBO Biz Evergreen 13.7K | BoA Biz Unlimited #1 7.5K |BoA Biz Unlimited #2 50K | BoA Biz CCR #1 7K | BoA Biz CCR #2 22K | CIC 9K | INK Premier 80K/16K Flex | CIU#1 11K CIU #2 5K |
~formerly known as Xatos~
