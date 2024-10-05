Balance Transfer and Purchase APR: Seeking Cards with Long 0% Intro Periods (2024)

Balance Transfer and Purchase APR: Seeking Cards with Long 0% Intro Periods Citi Card Strategy: Third Card Possibility and Credit Limit Transfer Re: Balance Transfer and Purchase APR: Seeking Cards with Long 0% Intro Periods Re: Citi Card Strategy: Third Card Possibility and Credit Limit Transfer

Balance Transfer and Purchase APR: Seeking Cards with Long 0% Intro Periods (1)

Superduper2014

Frequent Contributor

‎07-30-202407:36 AM

‎07-30-202407:36 AM

Balance Transfer and Purchase APR: Seeking Cards with Long 0% Intro Periods

Hi all,

I'm looking to open at least 2 more cards with the following features:

  1. One with a long 0% APR period for balance transfers
  2. Another with 0% APR for purchases

My current credit profile:

  • 800+ FICO 9 score across all bureaus
  • 6% overall utilization
  • 1 hard inquiry on Equifax and Experian (Chase, Oct 19, 2023), none on TransUnion

Existing cards:

  • 2 Citi (AA $17k, Diamond $15k, both unused)
  • 2 Amex
  • 2 Discover
  • 2 Capital One
  • 3 Wells Fargo
  • 2 US Bank
  • 2 Truist
  • 1 Chase
  • 1 Synchrony (Lowe's)

Credit limits range from $2k to $26k, mostly around $15k. I've reached the max credit available with most issuers.Cards with balances:

  • Discover (28% utilization)
  • US Bank (28% utilization)
  • Truist (27% utilization)

Given my current card portfolio, can you recommend any cards that fit my criteria for 0% APR on balance transfers and purchases, preferably with high initial credit limits?

I'm particularly interested in less mainstream banks as I may have maxed out my options with major issuers.

Any suggestions or insights would be greatly appreciated!

Message 1 of 7

6 REPLIES 6

Balance Transfer and Purchase APR: Seeking Cards with Long 0% Intro Periods (2)

Superduper2014

Frequent Contributor

‎07-30-202407:38 AM

‎07-30-202407:38 AM

Citi Card Strategy: Third Card Possibility and Credit Limit Transfer

Hello Citi cardholders,

I currently have two Citi cards:

  • AA: $17k limit (unused)
  • Diamond: $15k limit (unused)

I'm looking to open at least 2 more cards with the following features:

  1. One with a long 0% APR period for balance transfers
  2. Another with 0% APR for purchases

Questions:

  1. Can I get a third card with a high initial limit from Citi?
  2. Is it possible to transfer available credit between Citi cards?

Any experiences or advice would be much appreciated!

Message 2 of 7

0Kudos

Reply

Balance Transfer and Purchase APR: Seeking Cards with Long 0% Intro Periods (3)

SouthJamaica

Mega Contributor

‎07-30-202407:47 AM

‎07-30-202407:47 AM

Re: Balance Transfer and Purchase APR: Seeking Cards with Long 0% Intro Periods

@Superduper2014wrote:

Hi all,

I'm looking to open at least 2 more cards with the following features:

  1. One with a long 0% APR period for balance transfers
  2. Another with 0% APR for purchases

My current credit profile:

  • 800+ FICO 9 score across all bureaus
  • 6% overall utilization
  • 1 hard inquiry on Equifax and Experian (Chase, Oct 19, 2023), none on TransUnion

Existing cards:

  • 2 Citi (AA $17k, Diamond $15k, both unused)
  • 2 Amex
  • 2 Discover
  • 2 Capital One
  • 3 Wells Fargo
  • 2 US Bank
  • 2 Truist
  • 1 Chase
  • 1 Synchrony (Lowe's)

Credit limits range from $2k to $26k, mostly around $15k. I've reached the max credit available with most issuers.Cards with balances:

  • Discover (28% utilization)
  • US Bank (28% utilization)
  • Truist (27% utilization)

Given my current card portfolio, can you recommend any cards that fit my criteria for 0% APR on balance transfers and purchases, preferably with high initial credit limits?

I'm particularly interested in less mainstream banks as I may have maxed out my options with major issuers.

Any suggestions or insights would be greatly appreciated!

I would check out credit unions such as BECU, Langley, PenFed, NFCU, Unify.

Balance Transfer and Purchase APR: Seeking Cards with Long 0% Intro Periods (4)Balance Transfer and Purchase APR: Seeking Cards with Long 0% Intro Periods (5)Balance Transfer and Purchase APR: Seeking Cards with Long 0% Intro Periods (6)Balance Transfer and Purchase APR: Seeking Cards with Long 0% Intro Periods (7)Balance Transfer and Purchase APR: Seeking Cards with Long 0% Intro Periods (8)Balance Transfer and Purchase APR: Seeking Cards with Long 0% Intro Periods (9)Balance Transfer and Purchase APR: Seeking Cards with Long 0% Intro Periods (10)Balance Transfer and Purchase APR: Seeking Cards with Long 0% Intro Periods (11)Balance Transfer and Purchase APR: Seeking Cards with Long 0% Intro Periods (12)Balance Transfer and Purchase APR: Seeking Cards with Long 0% Intro Periods (13)Balance Transfer and Purchase APR: Seeking Cards with Long 0% Intro Periods (14)Balance Transfer and Purchase APR: Seeking Cards with Long 0% Intro Periods (15)Balance Transfer and Purchase APR: Seeking Cards with Long 0% Intro Periods (16)Balance Transfer and Purchase APR: Seeking Cards with Long 0% Intro Periods (17)Balance Transfer and Purchase APR: Seeking Cards with Long 0% Intro Periods (18)Balance Transfer and Purchase APR: Seeking Cards with Long 0% Intro Periods (19)Balance Transfer and Purchase APR: Seeking Cards with Long 0% Intro Periods (20)Balance Transfer and Purchase APR: Seeking Cards with Long 0% Intro Periods (21)Balance Transfer and Purchase APR: Seeking Cards with Long 0% Intro Periods (22)Balance Transfer and Purchase APR: Seeking Cards with Long 0% Intro Periods (23)Balance Transfer and Purchase APR: Seeking Cards with Long 0% Intro Periods (24)Balance Transfer and Purchase APR: Seeking Cards with Long 0% Intro Periods (25)Balance Transfer and Purchase APR: Seeking Cards with Long 0% Intro Periods (26)Balance Transfer and Purchase APR: Seeking Cards with Long 0% Intro Periods (27)Balance Transfer and Purchase APR: Seeking Cards with Long 0% Intro Periods (28)Balance Transfer and Purchase APR: Seeking Cards with Long 0% Intro Periods (29)Balance Transfer and Purchase APR: Seeking Cards with Long 0% Intro Periods (30)Balance Transfer and Purchase APR: Seeking Cards with Long 0% Intro Periods (31)Balance Transfer and Purchase APR: Seeking Cards with Long 0% Intro Periods (32)Balance Transfer and Purchase APR: Seeking Cards with Long 0% Intro Periods (33)Balance Transfer and Purchase APR: Seeking Cards with Long 0% Intro Periods (34)Balance Transfer and Purchase APR: Seeking Cards with Long 0% Intro Periods (35)Balance Transfer and Purchase APR: Seeking Cards with Long 0% Intro Periods (36)Balance Transfer and Purchase APR: Seeking Cards with Long 0% Intro Periods (37)Balance Transfer and Purchase APR: Seeking Cards with Long 0% Intro Periods (38)
Total revolving limits 640500 (521k reporting) FICO 8: EQ 706 TU 719 EX 718

Message 3 of 7

2Kudos

Reply

Balance Transfer and Purchase APR: Seeking Cards with Long 0% Intro Periods (39)

SouthJamaica

Mega Contributor

‎07-30-202407:57 AM

‎07-30-202407:57 AM

Re: Citi Card Strategy: Third Card Possibility and Credit Limit Transfer

@Superduper2014wrote:

Hello Citi cardholders,

I currently have two Citi cards:

  • AA: $17k limit (unused)
  • Diamond: $15k limit (unused)

I'm looking to open at least 2 more cards with the following features:

  1. One with a long 0% APR period for balance transfers
  2. Another with 0% APR for purchases

Questions:

  1. Can I get a third card with a high initial limit from Citi?
  2. Is it possible to transfer available credit between Citi cards?

Any experiences or advice would be much appreciated!

1. I have never heard of Citi limiting the number of cards they will issue.

2. In my experience it has been absolutely impossible to move limits between Citi cards. I have asked and been turned down many times.

Balance Transfer and Purchase APR: Seeking Cards with Long 0% Intro Periods (40)Balance Transfer and Purchase APR: Seeking Cards with Long 0% Intro Periods (41)Balance Transfer and Purchase APR: Seeking Cards with Long 0% Intro Periods (42)Balance Transfer and Purchase APR: Seeking Cards with Long 0% Intro Periods (43)Balance Transfer and Purchase APR: Seeking Cards with Long 0% Intro Periods (44)Balance Transfer and Purchase APR: Seeking Cards with Long 0% Intro Periods (45)Balance Transfer and Purchase APR: Seeking Cards with Long 0% Intro Periods (46)Balance Transfer and Purchase APR: Seeking Cards with Long 0% Intro Periods (47)Balance Transfer and Purchase APR: Seeking Cards with Long 0% Intro Periods (48)Balance Transfer and Purchase APR: Seeking Cards with Long 0% Intro Periods (49)Balance Transfer and Purchase APR: Seeking Cards with Long 0% Intro Periods (50)Balance Transfer and Purchase APR: Seeking Cards with Long 0% Intro Periods (51)Balance Transfer and Purchase APR: Seeking Cards with Long 0% Intro Periods (52)Balance Transfer and Purchase APR: Seeking Cards with Long 0% Intro Periods (53)Balance Transfer and Purchase APR: Seeking Cards with Long 0% Intro Periods (54)Balance Transfer and Purchase APR: Seeking Cards with Long 0% Intro Periods (55)Balance Transfer and Purchase APR: Seeking Cards with Long 0% Intro Periods (56)Balance Transfer and Purchase APR: Seeking Cards with Long 0% Intro Periods (57)Balance Transfer and Purchase APR: Seeking Cards with Long 0% Intro Periods (58)Balance Transfer and Purchase APR: Seeking Cards with Long 0% Intro Periods (59)Balance Transfer and Purchase APR: Seeking Cards with Long 0% Intro Periods (60)Balance Transfer and Purchase APR: Seeking Cards with Long 0% Intro Periods (61)Balance Transfer and Purchase APR: Seeking Cards with Long 0% Intro Periods (62)Balance Transfer and Purchase APR: Seeking Cards with Long 0% Intro Periods (63)Balance Transfer and Purchase APR: Seeking Cards with Long 0% Intro Periods (64)Balance Transfer and Purchase APR: Seeking Cards with Long 0% Intro Periods (65)Balance Transfer and Purchase APR: Seeking Cards with Long 0% Intro Periods (66)Balance Transfer and Purchase APR: Seeking Cards with Long 0% Intro Periods (67)Balance Transfer and Purchase APR: Seeking Cards with Long 0% Intro Periods (68)Balance Transfer and Purchase APR: Seeking Cards with Long 0% Intro Periods (69)Balance Transfer and Purchase APR: Seeking Cards with Long 0% Intro Periods (70)Balance Transfer and Purchase APR: Seeking Cards with Long 0% Intro Periods (71)Balance Transfer and Purchase APR: Seeking Cards with Long 0% Intro Periods (72)Balance Transfer and Purchase APR: Seeking Cards with Long 0% Intro Periods (73)Balance Transfer and Purchase APR: Seeking Cards with Long 0% Intro Periods (74)
Total revolving limits 640500 (521k reporting) FICO 8: EQ 706 TU 719 EX 718

Message 4 of 7

3Kudos

Reply

Balance Transfer and Purchase APR: Seeking Cards with Long 0% Intro Periods (75)

Superduper2014

Frequent Contributor

‎07-30-202408:33 AM

‎07-30-202408:33 AM

Re: Citi Card Strategy: Third Card Possibility and Credit Limit Transfer

@SouthJamaica

That's too bad, I was hoping I could transfer available credit on other cards with them if they gave me a small CL if I ended up applying with them.

They have given me a lot of credit so far, so I may be better off looking elsewhere for new cards. What do you think?

Message 5 of 7

0Kudos

Reply

Balance Transfer and Purchase APR: Seeking Cards with Long 0% Intro Periods (76)

SouthJamaica

Mega Contributor

‎07-30-202409:33 AM

‎07-30-202409:33 AM

Re: Citi Card Strategy: Third Card Possibility and Credit Limit Transfer

@Superduper2014wrote:

@SouthJamaica

That's too bad, I was hoping I could transfer available credit on other cards with them if they gave me a small CL if I ended up applying with them.

They have given me a lot of credit so far, so I may be better off looking elsewhere for new cards. What do you think?

I don't have enough experience with Citi to really say, one way or the other. In general they seem to me to be kind of tough.

Balance Transfer and Purchase APR: Seeking Cards with Long 0% Intro Periods (77)Balance Transfer and Purchase APR: Seeking Cards with Long 0% Intro Periods (78)Balance Transfer and Purchase APR: Seeking Cards with Long 0% Intro Periods (79)Balance Transfer and Purchase APR: Seeking Cards with Long 0% Intro Periods (80)Balance Transfer and Purchase APR: Seeking Cards with Long 0% Intro Periods (81)Balance Transfer and Purchase APR: Seeking Cards with Long 0% Intro Periods (82)Balance Transfer and Purchase APR: Seeking Cards with Long 0% Intro Periods (83)Balance Transfer and Purchase APR: Seeking Cards with Long 0% Intro Periods (84)Balance Transfer and Purchase APR: Seeking Cards with Long 0% Intro Periods (85)Balance Transfer and Purchase APR: Seeking Cards with Long 0% Intro Periods (86)Balance Transfer and Purchase APR: Seeking Cards with Long 0% Intro Periods (87)Balance Transfer and Purchase APR: Seeking Cards with Long 0% Intro Periods (88)Balance Transfer and Purchase APR: Seeking Cards with Long 0% Intro Periods (89)Balance Transfer and Purchase APR: Seeking Cards with Long 0% Intro Periods (90)Balance Transfer and Purchase APR: Seeking Cards with Long 0% Intro Periods (91)Balance Transfer and Purchase APR: Seeking Cards with Long 0% Intro Periods (92)Balance Transfer and Purchase APR: Seeking Cards with Long 0% Intro Periods (93)Balance Transfer and Purchase APR: Seeking Cards with Long 0% Intro Periods (94)Balance Transfer and Purchase APR: Seeking Cards with Long 0% Intro Periods (95)Balance Transfer and Purchase APR: Seeking Cards with Long 0% Intro Periods (96)Balance Transfer and Purchase APR: Seeking Cards with Long 0% Intro Periods (97)Balance Transfer and Purchase APR: Seeking Cards with Long 0% Intro Periods (98)Balance Transfer and Purchase APR: Seeking Cards with Long 0% Intro Periods (99)Balance Transfer and Purchase APR: Seeking Cards with Long 0% Intro Periods (100)Balance Transfer and Purchase APR: Seeking Cards with Long 0% Intro Periods (101)Balance Transfer and Purchase APR: Seeking Cards with Long 0% Intro Periods (102)Balance Transfer and Purchase APR: Seeking Cards with Long 0% Intro Periods (103)Balance Transfer and Purchase APR: Seeking Cards with Long 0% Intro Periods (104)Balance Transfer and Purchase APR: Seeking Cards with Long 0% Intro Periods (105)Balance Transfer and Purchase APR: Seeking Cards with Long 0% Intro Periods (106)Balance Transfer and Purchase APR: Seeking Cards with Long 0% Intro Periods (107)Balance Transfer and Purchase APR: Seeking Cards with Long 0% Intro Periods (108)Balance Transfer and Purchase APR: Seeking Cards with Long 0% Intro Periods (109)Balance Transfer and Purchase APR: Seeking Cards with Long 0% Intro Periods (110)Balance Transfer and Purchase APR: Seeking Cards with Long 0% Intro Periods (111)
Total revolving limits 640500 (521k reporting) FICO 8: EQ 706 TU 719 EX 718

Message 6 of 7

1Kudo

Reply

Balance Transfer and Purchase APR: Seeking Cards with Long 0% Intro Periods (112)

Xanthos472

Regular Contributor

‎07-31-202406:11 PM

‎07-31-202406:11 PM

Re: Balance Transfer and Purchase APR: Seeking Cards with Long 0% Intro Periods

@Superduper2014wrote:

Hi all,

I'm looking to open at least 2 more cards with the following features:

  1. One with a long 0% APR period for balance transfers
  2. Another with 0% APR for purchases

My current credit profile:

  • 800+ FICO 9 score across all bureaus
  • 6% overall utilization
  • 1 hard inquiry on Equifax and Experian (Chase, Oct 19, 2023), none on TransUnion

Existing cards:

  • 2 Citi (AA $17k, Diamond $15k, both unused)
  • 2 Amex
  • 2 Discover
  • 2 Capital One
  • 3 Wells Fargo
  • 2 US Bank
  • 2 Truist
  • 1 Chase
  • 1 Synchrony (Lowe's)

Credit limits range from $2k to $26k, mostly around $15k. I've reached the max credit available with most issuers.Cards with balances:

  • Discover (28% utilization)
  • US Bank (28% utilization)
  • Truist (27% utilization)

Given my current card portfolio, can you recommend any cards that fit my criteria for 0% APR on balance transfers and purchases, preferably with high initial credit limits?

I'm particularly interested in less mainstream banks as I may have maxed out my options with major issuers.

Any suggestions or insights would be greatly appreciated!

Looks like you're missing a major issuer: Bank of America. Is there a reason?

Cap 1 QS #1 2.5K Cap 1 QS#2 16K | Citi DC 6410 Citi SYW 3K | Synch 2% 10K | Disco IT 11.3K | Disco Miles 10.6K | CFF 2.4K | Amex BCE 6K EDP 6.2K Schwab 3K | Citizen's 1.8% 12.2K | Wells Cashwise #1 17.45K #2 1K | USBank Cash+ 21K | Fidelity 20K | Truist Spectrum #1 7.5K Spectrum #2 4.5K Bright 5K | PNC Cash #1 3K Cash #2 600 Points #1 600 Points#2 600 | BECU Cash 23.4K Low Rate 10.5K | BoA Premium Rewards 44.9K Travel Rewards 30K | FNBO Evergreen 20K | SAFE CU Cashback + 10K | Huntington Voice 7150 | Keybank Latitude 8K |
BECU CLOC 15K
~BIZ Credit~ Amex BBP 9.6K BBC 10.2K Biz Plat NPSL x2 Biz Gold NPSL x2 | USBank Biz Cash 10K | Citizen's ED Points Biz 7K | FNBO Biz Evergreen 13.7K | BoA Biz Unlimited #1 7.5K |BoA Biz Unlimited #2 50K | BoA Biz CCR #1 7K | BoA Biz CCR #2 22K | CIC 9K | INK Premier 80K/16K Flex | CIU#1 11K CIU #2 5K |
~formerly known as Xatos~

Message 7 of 7

0Kudos

Reply

Balance Transfer and Purchase APR: Seeking Cards with Long 0% Intro Periods (2024)

What card has the longest 0% balance transfer? ›

Longest 0% Intro APR Cards for Balance Transfers
  • Wells Fargo Reflect® Card: Best Intro APR Balance Transfer Card With Cellphone Protection From Wells Fargo (21 months)
  • Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card: Best Long Intro APR on Balance Transfers (21 months)
Aug 5, 2024

What does 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers mean? ›

If the borrowed money has a 0 percent APR, no interest will be charged on that money for a fixed period of time. Zero interest credit cards, or 0 percent intro APR credit cards, allow cardholders to make payments with no interest on purchases, balance transfers or both for a set period of time.

What is the difference between purchase APR and intro APR? ›

APR refers to the annual interest rate that credit card issuers charge if you carry a balance. An introductory APR is a lower-than-usual APR that you get for a set period of time when you open a new account. An intro APR may apply to a card's purchases, balance transfers or both.

What happens when your 0% intro APR period ends? ›

The bottom line

When your intro APR ends, your credit card's regular APR will kick in on any remaining and new balances.

Do balance transfers hurt your credit? ›

A balance transfer can improve your credit over time as you work toward paying off your debt. But it can hurt your credit if you open several new cards, transfer your balance multiple times or add to your debt.

What's the longest 0% credit card? ›

Longest interest-free credit cards
BarclaycardLongest 0% spending card on the market of 'up to' 21mths, though some could get fewer interest free months. If you're pre-approved in our eligibility calculator you'll definitely get 21 months at 0%, otherwise you could be accepted and get just 10 months.
Apply*
11 more rows

Is 0 intro APR better than no annual fee? ›

A 0% APR credit card can work better for you if you plan on making a large purchase and don't anticipate paying the balance anytime soon. However, if you plan on paying the balance in full after each billing cycle and want to minimize costs, then a no annual fee card would be recommended.

Does intro APR affect credit score? ›

Carrying high balances on a 0 percent intro APR card might cause short-term damage to your credit score — but carrying those balances after the introductory APR expires creates a long-term problem. Once your zero-interest period ends, any unpaid balances will begin to accrue interest at the regular interest rate.

What's a good purchase APR? ›

An APR is considered to be a good rate when it is at or below the national average, which currently sits at 20.40%, according to the Fed. This means that a credit card offering a fixed rate lower than 20.40% or a variable rate with a maximum of 20.40% would be considered a good APR for the average borrower.

How do I take advantage of 0% intro APR? ›

Make at least the minimum payments

Even though your 0 percent intro APR offer won't charge interest during the promotional period, you'll still have to make the minimum payments each month. If you don't, you'll face several consequences, including: Late fees.

What if I don't pay off my balance transfer? ›

If you don't pay off the full transferred balance before the end of the introductory period, you may end up paying more interest down the road.

What happens to an old credit card after a balance transfer? ›

Your old credit card remains active after a balance transfer until you request to cancel it. Depending on how much you transfer, and your card utilization, you may see your credit score drop. Diligently paying the balance and lowering your utilization should help it back up.

What is the maximum balance transfer on a credit card? ›

Many issuers are generous, giving cardholders the ability to transfer their full credit limit, but in some cases, your transfer limit may be capped at 75 percent of your overall credit limit. Some card issuers also have internal rules for balance transfers.

How many times can you do a 0% balance transfer? ›

As many as you want, as long as you stay below your credit limit. The best balance transfer credit cards give you between 60 and 120 days to transfer balances in order to qualify for the 0 percent intro APR offer, so try to transfer and pay down your balances as quickly as possible.

Is 0% balance transfer a good idea? ›

0% balance transfer credit cards are a great way to consolidate debt because they allow you to move all of your debt onto one card with a 0% interest rate. This means you can pay off your debt without incurring any additional interest charges, saving you a lot of money.

Which credit card has no interest for 24 months? ›

There aren't any credit cards with no interest for 24 months at the moment. The closest you'll find is 0% interest for 21 months from account opening on both purchases and balance transfers from the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card.

