Baldur's Gate III Guide - IGN (2024)

By
Em Stonham,Brandon Rad,Lynette Guzman,+27 more
updated
|Released
|Platforms
|October 6, 2020 (Early Access) August 3, 2023
September 6, 2023
|PC
PC
PS5
|Developer
|Publisher
|Larian Studios
|Larian Studios
Baldur's Gate 3 is the official third adventure in the venerable Baldur's Gate role-playing series. A malevolent presence has returned to Baldur's Gate, intent on devouring it from the inside out, corrupting everything that remains in the Forgotten Realms. The fate of the Forgotten Realms lies in your hands as your choices shape the tale!
Our wiki guide provides everything you need to know about Baldur's Gate 3, including a full walkthrough of all main quests and side quests, an interactive map for all key locations and treasures, a full list of companions and party members, and more!
advertisem*nt
Read about our main sections of the BG3 wiki guide below:
- Beginner's Guide - Essential Tips and Tricks
- Walkthrough
- Side Quests
- Romance
- Companions and Party Members
- Origin Characters
- How To Guides
- Builds
- Races and Subraces
- Classes and Subclasses
Baldur's Gate 3 Walkthrough
Follow IGN's complete Baldur's Gate 3 walkthrough to complete the storyline. And if you're just struggling with one quest, click through the link below to find some help.
- Baldur's Gate 3 Complete Walkthrough
- Prologue - Escape the Nautiloid
- How to Rescue Shadowheart
- Chapter 1
- Finding a Cure
- Get Help from Healer Nettie
- Find the Githyanki Creche
- Rescuing the Druid Halsin
- Reach Moonrise Towers
- The Scholar
- Deal With Auntie Ethel
- Tell Omeluum About the Parasite
Baldur's Gate 3 Tips and Tricks
Looking for some of the best tips and tricks to get an advantage in Baldur's Gate 3? Well, guess what, you're in the right place. Click through the link below to learn a few tricks you may not have known about. Our guide has advice for both new and advanced BG3 players.
- Beginner's Guide - Essential Tips and Tricks
- Things to Do First in BG3
- Things Baldur's Gate 3 Doesn't Tell You
- Combat Explained - Essential Battle Tips
advertisem*nt
All Origin Characters in Baldur's Gate 3
Origin characters have their own unique stories that connect with the overarching narrative in Baldur's Gate 3. You may choose to play as them for your adventure or, aside from the fully customizable Dark Urge, you can recruit them to your party. Check out our guide for all seven Origin characters and an example starter build for each:
- Shadowheart
- Gale
- Astarion
- Wyll
- Lae'zel
- Karlach
- The Dark Urge
Every Baldur's Gate 3 Companion
Learn about all the new companions in Baldur's Gate 3 to prepare your own builds. With only four slots in your party, which three companions will you pick for your journey? But don't worry, you can still recruit as many companions as you'd like and have them rest back in the camp. Click the links below to check out our companion guides.
|Companion
|Race
|Class
|Origin Character?
|Where to Find Them
|Shadowheart
|Half-Elf
|Cleric
|Yes
|You’ll come across Shadowheart by heading north up the Ravaged Beach. Depending on your choices in the prologue, she will either be passed out on the beach or bashing against an ornate door.
|Gale
|Human
|Wizard
|Yes
|As you pass through the crashed Nautiloid ship to the Roadside Cliffs, Gale will teleport through a waypoint nearby.
|Astarion
|Elf
|Rogue
|Yes
|Southwest of the Roadside Cliffs, you'll find Astarion near the western side of the Nautiloid ship wreckage on the beach.
|Wyll
|Human
|Warlock
|Yes
|Head to the Druid Grove where you'll encounter a battle with goblins. Speak with Wyll after the battle to team up.
|Lae'zel
|Githyanki
|Fighter
|Yes
|North of the Roadside Cliffs, you'll come across Lae'zel in a cage hanging above two tieflings debating what to do with her.
|Karlach
|Tiefling
|Barbarian
|Yes
|Cross the bridge north of Blighted Village and follow the river east until you reach the waterfall. Karlach is hidden out of sight from the path.
|Halsin
|Elf
|Druid
|No
|Take on a quest called Rescuing the Druid Halsin, which leads you to the Shattered Sanctum. He is being held as a prisoner.
|Jaheira
|Half-Elf
|Druid/Fighter
|No
|Details available at full launch.
|Minsc
|Human
|Fighter
|No
|Details available at full launch.
|Minthara
|Drow
|Paladin
|No
|Minthara can be found in the Shattered Sanctum as you complete Rescuing the Druid Halsin. She is one of the goblin leaders.
Every Romance Guide in Baldur's Gate 3
If you're wondering how to romance each companion in Baldur's Gate 3 and then some, our romance guides below lend a helping hand. The developer has confirmed that every companion will be romanceable when the game is complete. Check out our romance guides for more details.
- Shadowheart Romance Guide
- Gale Romance Guide
- Astarion Romance Guide
- Wyll Romance Guide
- Lae'zel Romance Guide
- Karlach Romance Guide
- Halsin Romance Guide
- Jaheira Romance Guide
- Minsc Romance Guide
- Minthara Romance Guide
Baldur's Gate 3: Best Romance Partner Face-Off
Pick a winner
1ST
2ND
3RD
See your Results
Finish playing for your personal results or see the community’s!
Continue playingSee results
advertisem*nt
Baldur's Gate 3 How To Guides
Not quite sure how to do something in Baldur's Gate 3 and looking for the answer to your problem? Our BG3 How-To Guides below are here to answer some of the most common questions people are asking.
- How to Build a Character
- How to Rest
- How to Change Party
- How to Prepare and Change Spells
- How to Level Up
- How to Respec (Find Withers)
- How to Multiclass
- How to Unlock and Recruit Hirelings
- How to Revive Characters
- How to Disarm Traps
- How to Dye Armor and Clothing
- How to Get the Owlbear Cub
- How to Open the Gilded Chest of Selune
- How to Solve the Defiled Temple Floor Puzzle
- How to Find Infernal Iron
- How to Destroy Cracked Walls
- How to Cure Bloodless
- How to Move the Scuffed Rock
- How to Sheath Your Weapon
- How to Get the Digital Deluxe Items
- How to Change Your Dice Skin
- How to Set Up Multiplayer
What's the Absolute Best Class in Baldur's Gate 3?
Pick a winner
1ST
2ND
3RD
See your Results
Finish playing for your personal results or see the community’s!
Continue playingSee results
All Playable Classes and Races
With 31 subraces across 11 races and 46 subclasses across 12 classes, there are plenty of options for creating a character with unique skills in Baldur's Gate 3. Our guides in the links below will provide all the details for each race and class in BG3.
|All Races in Baldur's Gate 3
|Human
|Githyanki
|Half-Orc
|Dwarf
|Elf
|Drow
|Tiefling
|Halfling
|Half-Elf
|Gnome
|Dragonborn
|All Classes in Baldur's Gate 3
|Barbarian
|Bard
|Cleric
|Druid
|Fighter
|Monk
|Paladin
|Ranger
|Rogue
|Sorcerer
|Warlock
|Wizard
Looking for merch? Take a look at all Baldur's Gate 3 merchandise on the IGN Store.
Up Next: Beginner's Guide - Essential Tips and Tricks
Top Guide Sections
- Beginner's Guide - Essential Tips and Tricks
- Walkthrough
- Things to Do First
- Things Baldur's Gate 3 Doesn't Tell You
Was this guide helpful?
In This Guide
Baldur's Gate III
Larian Studios
Related Guides
OverviewBeginner's Guide - Essential Tips and TricksWalkthroughThings to Do First