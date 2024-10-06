Baldur's Gate III Guide - IGN (2024)

All Origin Characters in Baldur's Gate 3

Origin characters have their own unique stories that connect with the overarching narrative in Baldur's Gate 3. You may choose to play as them for your adventure or, aside from the fully customizable Dark Urge, you can recruit them to your party. Check out our guide for all seven Origin characters and an example starter build for each:

Shadowheart

Gale

Astarion

Wyll

Lae'zel

Karlach

The Dark Urge

Every Baldur's Gate 3 Companion

Learn about all the new companions in Baldur's Gate 3 to prepare your own builds. With only four slots in your party, which three companions will you pick for your journey? But don't worry, you can still recruit as many companions as you'd like and have them rest back in the camp. Click the links below to check out our companion guides.

Companion Race Class Origin Character ? Where to Find Them Shadowheart Half-Elf Cleric Yes You’ll come across Shadowheart by heading north up the Ravaged Beach. Depending on your choices in the prologue , she will either be passed out on the beach or bashing against an ornate door. Gale Human Wizard Yes As you pass through the crashed Nautiloid ship to the Roadside Cliffs, Gale will teleport through a waypoint nearby. Astarion Elf Rogue Yes Southwest of the Roadside Cliffs, you'll find Astarion near the western side of the Nautiloid ship wreckage on the beach. Wyll Human Warlock Yes Head to the Druid Grove where you'll encounter a battle with goblins. Speak with Wyll after the battle to team up. Lae'zel Githyanki Fighter Yes North of the Roadside Cliffs, you'll come across Lae'zel in a cage hanging above two tieflings debating what to do with her. Karlach Tiefling Barbarian Yes Cross the bridge north of Blighted Village and follow the river east until you reach the waterfall. Karlach is hidden out of sight from the path. Halsin Elf Druid No Take on a quest called Rescuing the Druid Halsin , which leads you to the Shattered Sanctum. He is being held as a prisoner. Jaheira Half-Elf Druid / Fighter No Details available at full launch. Minsc Human Fighter No Details available at full launch. Minthara Drow Paladin No Minthara can be found in the Shattered Sanctum as you complete Rescuing the Druid Halsin . She is one of the goblin leaders.

Every Romance Guide in Baldur's Gate 3

If you're wondering how to romance each companion in Baldur's Gate 3 and then some, our romance guides below lend a helping hand. The developer has confirmed that every companion will be romanceable when the game is complete. Check out our romance guides for more details.