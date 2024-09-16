Baltimore County Public Schools hiring Paraeducator - Special Education, Posted to Create a Candidate Pool (10 month; FY2024-2025) in Baltimore, MD | LinkedIn (2024)

BALTIMORE COUNTY PUBLIC SCHOOLSDEPARTMENT OF HUMAN RESOURCESCLASS TITLE: Paraeducator – Special Education

REPORTS TO: Principal

TITLE CODE: A3507

SALARY: Grade 31-35 depending on education. $21.12-$34.83 (Hourly Base Pay Scale for Non-Exempt Paraeducators Represented by ESPBC, Effective July 1, 2024)

DEFINITION: Under the supervision of a teacher, assists students by performing a variety of tasks that promote student learning and well being. Duties involve working with students individually and in groups providing life skills management assistance, reinforcing instruction, assisting with classroom management and assisting students on and off of buses. Performs other duties as assigned.

Examples Of DutiesAssists teachers in planning, implementing and evaluating instructional lessons, materials, strategies and materials to meet the individual and collective needs of students.

Assists students individually or in groups with instructional activities, skills reinforcement activities, recreational play, supervision of field trip experiences and special programs. Helps maintain an attractive, neat and safe classroom.

Assists and/or trains students (up to 21 years of age) in self-care, and personal grooming to include such activities as undressing, dressing, teeth brushing, toileting, and diapering. Adjusts braces, walkers and wheelchairs when applicable. Pushes, lifts, and transfers non-ambulatory students and assist students on and off buses. Assists students with feeding, when required.

Assists teacher in monitoring student behavior while in the classroom and the school area. Observes and gathers assessment data on students. Discusses observations/progress of students with instructional staff.

Other DutiesPerforms a variety of clerical tasks, including correction work papers/tests keeping daily attendance log, maintaining appropriate student folders/records and other related tasks as assigned, may be required to operate a computer and basis office equipment.

Performs other duties as assigned.

Minimum QualificationsEducation, Training and Experience:

HS diploma, or equivalent, plus 48 college credits or successful completion of the MSDE ParaPro Assessment required.

Experience working with individuals with developmental, emotional, learning and/or physical disabilities is preferred. One year experience working with students in structured situations is preferred.

Licenses And Certificatesnone

Knowledge, Skills, And AbilitiesKnowledge of working with individuals with developmental, emotional, physical and/or learning disabilities. Knowledge of the educational system.

Skill in communicating effectively. Skill in establishing rapport with students, their families, employers, and staff. Skill in training.

Ability to provide classroom and instructional support to students with special needs. Ability to supervise students and manage behavior. Ability to operate a computer and learn software programs. Ability to maintain confidential information.

Physical And Environmental ConditionsThe work of this class entails physical efforts such as lifting heavy objects and frequent bending and climbing. Some positions may also require assistance with toileting.

Conditions Of EmploymentEmployees in this class may be required to work afternoons, evenings, and weekends based on the schedules of students.

FLSA: Non-Exempt

Eligible for membership in the Maryland State Retirement System.This class specification defines the types of duties and level of difficulty of work required of positions in this title. It shall not be held to exclude duties not mentioned nor limit the right of management to assign work to employees.

Application InstructionsPlease read and carefully follow the instructions provided below.

Applicants are required to have a completed application on file for employment with Baltimore County Public Schools (BCPS). Each time an applicant applies to a job with BCPS, the application must be resubmitted. If an applicant started an application with BCPS in the past and at a later date decides to apply for additional positions, it is the applicant's responsibility to review the entire application and ensure that all data is up to date (for example, the applicant may need to add additional schooling or certifications, an additional work experience, or provide updated references). The applicant must remember to review the entire application each time for accuracy and submit each time for a new or different vacancy.

Professional references must be submitted to complete your application. Examples of professional references include current and former principals, supervisors, managers, mentor teachers and university/college supervisors. Personal references from colleagues, friends, community members, etc. will not be accepted. Applicants should notify their reference proactively to inform them they will receive a form via email through a MAILBOT email address from Baltimore County Public Schools. Applicants should also inform their reference(s) of the job they are applying to.

Be sure to account for all periods of employment and unemployment, including student teaching and internship experience, and include names, addresses, and telephone numbers of employers.

Be sure to answer all criminal background questions. If you answer "yes" to any of the criminal background questions you must provide a written explanation. A criminal offense does not necessarily exclude an applicant from employment with BCPS. Factors such as passage of time since the offense, the nature of the violation, and the extent of rehabilitation will be taken into consideration.

Pre-Employment Requirements

All persons employed by the Baltimore County Public Schools, regular and temporary, are required to be fingerprinted and have a criminal background investigation (per COMAR) completed. The fee charged for fingerprinting is $109. An identification card will be issued which must be shown prior to employment.

Anyone offered employment is required to provide proper identification and documentation of eligibility for employment in the US.

If you have military experience you will be asked to provide a copy of DD214.

Official transcripts for all higher education must be received prior to contract signing.

Some positions will require employees to undergo a physical examination and/or drug testing.

All newly hired personnel must attend a Badges and Benefits session.

Additional job verification will be required for salary credit.

Non-Discrimination StatementThe Board of Education of Baltimore County does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, sex, national origin, age, marital status, sexual orientation, gender identity, genetic information, disability, or veteran status in matters affecting employment or in providing access to educational programs or activities and provides equal access to the Boy Scouts and other designated youth groups. Inquiries regarding the Board’s nondiscrimination policies should be directed to: EEO Officer, Office of Equal Employment Opportunity, Baltimore County Public Schools, 6901 Charles Street, Building B, Towson, Maryland 21204 (443-809-8937). There is a compliance officer responsible for identifying, preventing, and remedying prohibited harassment concerning students. Complaints of harassment should be directed to the executive director, Department of School Safety and Security, 9610 Pulaski Park Drive, Suite 219, Baltimore, Maryland 21220 (443-809-4360).

Contact InformationThe Office of Temporary and Support Services 6901 Charles Street, E BuildingTowson, Maryland 21204Phone: 443-809-8954Email: otshiring@bcps.org