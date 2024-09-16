Baltimore County Public Schools hiring Paraeducator - Special Education, Posted to Create a Candidate Pool (10 month; FY2024-2025) in Baltimore, MD | LinkedIn (2024)

Paraeducator - Special Education, Posted to Create a Candidate Pool (10 month; FY2024-2025)
Baltimore County Public Schools Baltimore, MD
Security verification
Baltimore County Public Schools Baltimore, MD
1 month ago See who Baltimore County Public Schools has hired for this role
Baltimore County Public Schools Baltimore, MD
1 month ago
Security verification
Save job
Welcome back
Sign in to save Paraeducator - Special Education, Posted to Create a Candidate Pool (10 month; FY2024-2025) at Baltimore County Public Schools.
- Report this job
Pay found in job post
Retrieved from the description.
Base pay range
$21.12/hr - $35.00/hr
BALTIMORE COUNTY PUBLIC SCHOOLSDEPARTMENT OF HUMAN RESOURCESCLASS TITLE: Paraeducator – Special Education
REPORTS TO: Principal
TITLE CODE: A3507
SALARY: Grade 31-35 depending on education. $21.12-$34.83 (Hourly Base Pay Scale for Non-Exempt Paraeducators Represented by ESPBC, Effective July 1, 2024)
DEFINITION: Under the supervision of a teacher, assists students by performing a variety of tasks that promote student learning and well being. Duties involve working with students individually and in groups providing life skills management assistance, reinforcing instruction, assisting with classroom management and assisting students on and off of buses. Performs other duties as assigned.
Examples Of DutiesAssists teachers in planning, implementing and evaluating instructional lessons, materials, strategies and materials to meet the individual and collective needs of students.
Assists students individually or in groups with instructional activities, skills reinforcement activities, recreational play, supervision of field trip experiences and special programs. Helps maintain an attractive, neat and safe classroom.
Assists and/or trains students (up to 21 years of age) in self-care, and personal grooming to include such activities as undressing, dressing, teeth brushing, toileting, and diapering. Adjusts braces, walkers and wheelchairs when applicable. Pushes, lifts, and transfers non-ambulatory students and assist students on and off buses. Assists students with feeding, when required.
Assists teacher in monitoring student behavior while in the classroom and the school area. Observes and gathers assessment data on students. Discusses observations/progress of students with instructional staff.
Other DutiesPerforms a variety of clerical tasks, including correction work papers/tests keeping daily attendance log, maintaining appropriate student folders/records and other related tasks as assigned, may be required to operate a computer and basis office equipment.
Performs other duties as assigned.
Minimum QualificationsEducation, Training and Experience:
HS diploma, or equivalent, plus 48 college credits or successful completion of the MSDE ParaPro Assessment required.
Experience working with individuals with developmental, emotional, learning and/or physical disabilities is preferred. One year experience working with students in structured situations is preferred.
Licenses And Certificatesnone
Knowledge, Skills, And AbilitiesKnowledge of working with individuals with developmental, emotional, physical and/or learning disabilities. Knowledge of the educational system.
Skill in communicating effectively. Skill in establishing rapport with students, their families, employers, and staff. Skill in training.
Ability to provide classroom and instructional support to students with special needs. Ability to supervise students and manage behavior. Ability to operate a computer and learn software programs. Ability to maintain confidential information.
Physical And Environmental ConditionsThe work of this class entails physical efforts such as lifting heavy objects and frequent bending and climbing. Some positions may also require assistance with toileting.
Conditions Of EmploymentEmployees in this class may be required to work afternoons, evenings, and weekends based on the schedules of students.
FLSA: Non-Exempt
Eligible for membership in the Maryland State Retirement System.This class specification defines the types of duties and level of difficulty of work required of positions in this title. It shall not be held to exclude duties not mentioned nor limit the right of management to assign work to employees.
Application InstructionsPlease read and carefully follow the instructions provided below.
- Applicants are required to have a completed application on file for employment with Baltimore County Public Schools (BCPS). Each time an applicant applies to a job with BCPS, the application must be resubmitted. If an applicant started an application with BCPS in the past and at a later date decides to apply for additional positions, it is the applicant's responsibility to review the entire application and ensure that all data is up to date (for example, the applicant may need to add additional schooling or certifications, an additional work experience, or provide updated references). The applicant must remember to review the entire application each time for accuracy and submit each time for a new or different vacancy.
- Professional references must be submitted to complete your application. Examples of professional references include current and former principals, supervisors, managers, mentor teachers and university/college supervisors. Personal references from colleagues, friends, community members, etc. will not be accepted. Applicants should notify their reference proactively to inform them they will receive a form via email through a MAILBOT email address from Baltimore County Public Schools. Applicants should also inform their reference(s) of the job they are applying to.
- Be sure to account for all periods of employment and unemployment, including student teaching and internship experience, and include names, addresses, and telephone numbers of employers.
- Be sure to answer all criminal background questions. If you answer "yes" to any of the criminal background questions you must provide a written explanation. A criminal offense does not necessarily exclude an applicant from employment with BCPS. Factors such as passage of time since the offense, the nature of the violation, and the extent of rehabilitation will be taken into consideration.
Pre-Employment Requirements
- All persons employed by the Baltimore County Public Schools, regular and temporary, are required to be fingerprinted and have a criminal background investigation (per COMAR) completed. The fee charged for fingerprinting is $109. An identification card will be issued which must be shown prior to employment.
- Anyone offered employment is required to provide proper identification and documentation of eligibility for employment in the US.
- If you have military experience you will be asked to provide a copy of DD214.
- Official transcripts for all higher education must be received prior to contract signing.
- Some positions will require employees to undergo a physical examination and/or drug testing.
- All newly hired personnel must attend a Badges and Benefits session.
- Additional job verification will be required for salary credit.
Non-Discrimination StatementThe Board of Education of Baltimore County does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, sex, national origin, age, marital status, sexual orientation, gender identity, genetic information, disability, or veteran status in matters affecting employment or in providing access to educational programs or activities and provides equal access to the Boy Scouts and other designated youth groups. Inquiries regarding the Board’s nondiscrimination policies should be directed to: EEO Officer, Office of Equal Employment Opportunity, Baltimore County Public Schools, 6901 Charles Street, Building B, Towson, Maryland 21204 (443-809-8937). There is a compliance officer responsible for identifying, preventing, and remedying prohibited harassment concerning students. Complaints of harassment should be directed to the executive director, Department of School Safety and Security, 9610 Pulaski Park Drive, Suite 219, Baltimore, Maryland 21220 (443-809-4360).
Contact InformationThe Office of Temporary and Support Services 6901 Charles Street, E BuildingTowson, Maryland 21204Phone: 443-809-8954Email: otshiring@bcps.org
-
Seniority levelEntry level
-
Employment typeFull-time
-
Job functionEducation and Training
-
IndustriesPrimary and Secondary Education
Referrals increase your chances of interviewing at Baltimore County Public Schools by 2x
See who you know
Get notified about new Paraeducator jobs in Baltimore, MD.
Sign in to create job alert
Similar jobs
-
Early Childhood Special Education Teacher $5,000 Hiring Incentive (Integrated Early Learning Center-Early Childhood Education)
Early Childhood Special Education Teacher $5,000 Hiring Incentive (Integrated Early Learning Center-Early Childhood Education)
Kennedy Krieger Institute
Baltimore, MD
-
Special Education - Early Childhood Education Teacher 10/16/23
Special Education - Early Childhood Education Teacher 10/16/23
Howard County Public School System
Ellicott City, MD
-
Special Education Teacher $5,000 Hiring Incentive (High School-Greenspring Campus)
Special Education Teacher $5,000 Hiring Incentive (High School-Greenspring Campus)
Kennedy Krieger Institute
Baltimore, MD
-
Special Education Teacher: Workshop/Vocational Classroom $5,000 Hiring Incentive (LEAP-Greenspring Campus)
Special Education Teacher: Workshop/Vocational Classroom $5,000 Hiring Incentive (LEAP-Greenspring Campus)
Kennedy Krieger Institute
Baltimore, MD
-
Special Education Teacher $5,000 Hiring Incentive Transitions-High School (LEAP-Greenspring Campus)
Special Education Teacher $5,000 Hiring Incentive Transitions-High School (LEAP-Greenspring Campus)
Kennedy Krieger Institute
Baltimore, MD
-
Special Education Teacher (Physical Education) $5,000 Hiring Incentive (Southern Maryland Campus)
Special Education Teacher (Physical Education) $5,000 Hiring Incentive (Southern Maryland Campus)
Kennedy Krieger Institute
Baltimore, MD
-
Special Education Teacher: Elementary Age Classroom $5,000 Hiring Incentive (LEAP-Greenspring Campus)
Special Education Teacher: Elementary Age Classroom $5,000 Hiring Incentive (LEAP-Greenspring Campus)
Kennedy Krieger Institute
Baltimore, MD
-
Special Education Aide (1:1) - Take Home $2720+/Month
Special Education Aide (1:1) - Take Home $2720+/Month
Delta-T Group
Baltimore, MD
-
Special Education Teacher
Special Education Teacher
Staff Today
Baltimore, MD $36.00 - $43.00
-
Special Education Assistant
Special Education Assistant
STEPS Behavioral Health
Parkville, MD $20.00 - $28.00
-
Special Education Teacher - $2,500 Sign On Bonus
Special Education Teacher - $2,500 Sign On Bonus
Everstand
Baltimore, MD
-
Special Education Assistant
Special Education Assistant
STEPS Behavioral Health
Towson, MD $20.00 - $28.00
-
Special Education Teacher- Certificate Track/Functional Adaptive Life Skills $5,000 Hiring Incentive (High School)
Special Education Teacher- Certificate Track/Functional Adaptive Life Skills $5,000 Hiring Incentive (High School)
Kennedy Krieger Institute
Baltimore, MD
-
Speech and Language Pathologist: Special Education (Southern Maryland Campus) $5000 Sign-On Bonus
Speech and Language Pathologist: Special Education (Southern Maryland Campus) $5000 Sign-On Bonus
Kennedy Krieger Institute
Baltimore, MD
-
Speech and Language Pathologist (Special Education- LEAP) Intermittent (Per Diem and Permanent Options) Sign-On Bonuses Available
Speech and Language Pathologist (Special Education- LEAP) Intermittent (Per Diem and Permanent Options) Sign-On Bonuses Available
Kennedy Krieger Institute
Baltimore, MD
-
Special Education Assistant
Special Education Assistant
STEPS Behavioral Health
Ellicott City, MD $20.00 - $28.00
-
Special Education Teacher
Special Education Teacher
Delta-T Group
Baltimore, MD
-
Special Education Teacher
Special Education Teacher
Catholic Charities of Baltimore
Baltimore, MD
-
Teacher - Special Education Teacher ($5,000 Sign-On Bonus)
Teacher - Special Education Teacher ($5,000 Sign-On Bonus)
Linwood Center, Inc.
Ellicott City, MD $51,500.00 - $87,500.00
-
Special Educator
Special Educator
STEPS Behavioral Health
Baltimore, MD $20.00 - $28.00
-
Special Education Classroom Teacher (ELEMENTARY) - Mars Estates ELEM
Special Education Classroom Teacher (ELEMENTARY) - Mars Estates ELEM
Baltimore County Public Schools
Baltimore, MD
-
Special Education Teacher
Special Education Teacher
Delta-T Group
Baltimore, MD
-
Special Education Classroom Teacher (ELEMENTARY) - Elmwood (Part-time-0.5) Inclusion
Special Education Classroom Teacher (ELEMENTARY) - Elmwood (Part-time-0.5) Inclusion
Baltimore County Public Schools
Baltimore, MD
-
Teacher: Special Education ($2500.00 Sign-On Bonus available)
Teacher: Special Education ($2500.00 Sign-On Bonus available)
Towson, MD
-
Administrative Assistant: Special Education (High School-Greenspring Campus)
Administrative Assistant: Special Education (High School-Greenspring Campus)
Kennedy Krieger Institute
Baltimore, MD
-
Special Education Classroom Teacher (ELEMENTARY) - Grange ELEM
Special Education Classroom Teacher (ELEMENTARY) - Grange ELEM
Baltimore County Public Schools
Baltimore, MD
-
Special Education Teacher (Inclusion) Pasadena, MD
Special Education Teacher (Inclusion) Pasadena, MD
Pediatric Developmental Services
Glen Burnie, MD $35.00 - $48.00
People also viewed
-
Special Education Classroom Teacher (ELEMENTARY) - Posted to create candidate pipeline
Special Education Classroom Teacher (ELEMENTARY) - Posted to create candidate pipeline
Baltimore County Public Schools
Baltimore, MD
-
Clinical Fellow Speech and Language Pathologist: (Special Education- LEAP Greenspring Campus) $2500 Sign-On Bonus
Clinical Fellow Speech and Language Pathologist: (Special Education- LEAP Greenspring Campus) $2500 Sign-On Bonus
Kennedy Krieger Institute
Baltimore, MD
-
Special Education Classroom Teacher (ELEMENTARY) - Part-time 0.5 (Prek special education)
Special Education Classroom Teacher (ELEMENTARY) - Part-time 0.5 (Prek special education)
Baltimore County Public Schools
Baltimore, MD
-
Special Education Classroom Teacher (ELEMENTARY) -Red House Run ELEM (SELS)
Special Education Classroom Teacher (ELEMENTARY) -Red House Run ELEM (SELS)
Baltimore County Public Schools
Baltimore, MD
-
Special Education Classroom Teacher - Battle Monument School
Special Education Classroom Teacher - Battle Monument School
Baltimore County Public Schools
Baltimore, MD
-
Special Education Assistant
Special Education Assistant
STEPS Behavioral Health
Columbia, MD $20.00 - $28.00
-
English Language Development (ELD) Paraeducator Pool
English Language Development (ELD) Paraeducator Pool
Howard County Public School System
Ellicott City, MD
-
Part Time Child and Adolescent Psychiatrist, Special Education Schools - Gaithersburg
Part Time Child and Adolescent Psychiatrist, Special Education Schools - Gaithersburg
Sheppard Pratt
Towson, MD
-
Special Education Teacher (Inclusion) Glen burnie, MD
Special Education Teacher (Inclusion) Glen burnie, MD
Pediatric Developmental Services
Glen Burnie, MD $35.00 - $48.00
-
Special Education History Teacher- Laurel, MD
Special Education History Teacher- Laurel, MD
Futurerecruit.net
Laurel, MD
Similar Searches
- Infant Teacher jobs 5,301 open jobs
- Child And Youth Worker jobs 31,871 open jobs
- Case Aide jobs 63,531 open jobs
- Daycare Teacher jobs 4,778 open jobs
- Advocacy Manager jobs 16,678 open jobs
- Classroom Assistant jobs 188,409 open jobs
- Education Assistant jobs 252,518 open jobs
- Behavior Specialist jobs 19,156 open jobs
- Pre Kindergarten Teacher jobs 23,365 open jobs
- Social Educator jobs 34,757 open jobs
- Teacher Assistant jobs 171,554 open jobs
- Substitute Teacher jobs 46,310 open jobs
- Support Teacher jobs 29,767 open jobs
- Physical Therapy Aide jobs 38,032 open jobs
- Service Assistant jobs 150,282 open jobs
- Educational Psychologist jobs 138,440 open jobs
- Information Technology Instructor jobs 36,186 open jobs
- Behavioral Health Technician jobs 15,008 open jobs
- Teaching Intern jobs 455 open jobs
- Babysitter jobs 16,874 open jobs
- Teaching Assistant jobs 202,241 open jobs
- Monitor jobs 493,622 open jobs
- Junior Editor jobs 4,649 open jobs
- Certified Nursing Assistant jobs 314,717 open jobs
- Professor jobs 134,049 open jobs
Explore collaborative articles
We’re unlocking community knowledge in a new way. Experts add insights directly into each article, started with the help of AI.Explore More