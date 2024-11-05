BBC One London - Today's TV | TV Guide (2024)

A lawyer is hired to defend a Soviet spy, an assignment that leads to a prisoner exchange. Steven Spielberg's fact-based Cold War drama, with Tom Hanks and Mark Rylance

Real Madrid v Atalanta. Action from the annual match between the Champions League and Europa League winners, held this year at National Stadium Warsaw

Johnny gets the wrong idea when Callum tries to comfort him in a time of need and Junior is in trouble when Gina turns up asking to move in while Cindy is on the way over

Lauren Laverne and Roman Kemp present the magazine show, with stories of interest from around the UK, plus celebrity guests in the studio

Konnie Huq joins Alexander Armstrong to co-host the quiz, in which contestants try to score the fewest points possible by giving the most obscure answers

Quiz contest in which contestants race in moving podiums across the studio floor to try and win £5,000. Hosted by Roman Kemp and Sarah Greene

Jay Blades and the experts hear the stories of a teddy bear, a set of vintage golf clubs and a wall clock that once hung in a school, before mending the items for their owners

Briony May Williams helps a couple from St Albans find a countryside escape in Buckinghamshire for them and their dog. She also visits one of the county's National Trust properties

Natasha Raskin Sharp presents from Shepton Mallet, Somerset, with the reds and the blue teams being guided by experts John Cameron and Stephanie Connell

Martin Roberts and Martel Maxwell explore properties being sold in Stoke-on-Trent, north-east Lincolnshire and Kent, talking to their new owners about their future plans

Ellie Harrison is at Oxfordshire Wildlife Rescue to help care for injured creatures, and introduces clips from the archives featuring some of Britain's finest wildlife film-makers

Lions Klaus and Simba are getting old but keeper Caleb is hoping they can solve another problem in the pride before they retire

FAQs

Evening 18:00. BBC Weekend NewsEvening News, 17/08/2024. ...

18:10. BBC LondonEvening News, 17/08/2024. ...

18:15. BBC Weather17/08/2024. ...

18:20. The Hit ListSeries 7, Episode 1. ...

19:05. The Weakest LinkSeries 3, Episode 15. ...

19:50. Blankety BlankSeries 2, Episode 6. ...

20:25. Pointless CelebritiesSeries 16, Episode 7. ...

21:10. More items...

On 22 November 2022, the BBC announced that BBC One will finally be regionalised on their HD channels. This move started on Sky Glass, followed by Virgin Cable, and then in the 2023 new year, HD programmes are launched on satellite. With the launch of the HD channels, this also means the closure of the SD channels.

You can find live TV channels, TV Guide, categories and more in the menu on the top of the iPlayer pages on the website, on the left menu bar on the TV app and in the 'Explore' menu on the mobile/tablet app.

BBC One programmes for today 06:00. News. Breakfast. 21/08/2024. ...

09:30. Lifestyle. Animal Park. Summer 2024: Episode 8. ...

10:15. Nature. Countryfile. Healing Countryside. ...

11:00. Lifestyle. Homes Under the Hammer. ...

12:00. Entertainment. Bargain Hunt. ...

13:00. News. BBC News at One. ...

13:35. News. BBC London. ...

13:45. News. BBC News at One. More items...

Plays and musicals open today A Chorus Line. ...

Antony and Cleopatra. ...

FANGIRLS. ...

Fiddler on the Roof. ...

Frank Skinner - 30 Years of Dirt. ...

Guys and Dolls. ...

Hadestown. ...

Hamilton. More items...

The Trick will tell the story of Professor Philip Jones, the Director of Climate Research at the University of East Anglia, one of the prime targets at the heart of the 2009 'Climategate' affair, which saw more than a thousand emails and computer files hacked, stolen and used by climate change deniers to argue that ...

BBC iPlayer is a free service but remember your mobile operator may charge for the data you use on their network. If you're unsure how much mobile data costs or what your data allowance is, please contact your mobile network operator.

You can find the TV Guide at HOME, or select “TV GUIDE” on your remote control for direct access. The all-new TV Guide makes channel surfing easy with TV listings for the next seven days. Add shows to your Watchlist and schedule recordings directly from the TV Guide.

The BBC iPlayer app is available on connected TV devices that have been tested and meet our standards to ensure you have a good BBC iPlayer experience. We only test devices that have been provided by manufacturers. When a TV has passed our tests and we have agreements from the manufacturer, we refer to it as certified.

Watch BBC One live - BBC iPlayer.

Freeview channel numbers BBC TV and Radio channel numbers on Freeview 101 BBC One HD - local variant PSB3 102 BBC Two HD - local variant PSB3 106 BBC Four HD / BBC Scotland HD (in Scotland only) PSB3 107 BBC Three HD (in England and NI only) PSB3 46 more rows

If you know what the programme is called, try searching for it using the search icon in the bottom right-hand corner. You can view and select your recent searches. Find the programme you're looking for by searching by date and time of broadcast on the station's schedule.

BBC Two programmes for today 03:20. Not available. This is BBC Two. This is BBC Two. ...

06:30. Lifestyle. Animal Park. ...

07:15. Entertainment. Antiques Road Trip. ...

08:00. Documentary. Dom Does America. ...

08:30. Documentary. Big Little Crimes. ...

09:00. Not available. BBC News. ...

13:00. Entertainment. Head Hunters. ...

13:45. Entertainment. Bridge of Lies. More items...

Saturday Night TV Bad Timing Casualty, Series 28. Lily and new doctor Ethan diagnose teacher Alice with a rare disease. ...

Episode 2 Who Dares Wins, Series 7 (inc. The National Lottery) ...

Blind Auditions 1 The Voice UK, Series 3. ...

Episode 1 Reflex.

It is situated in central London between Oxford Street and Regents Park, adjacent to John Nash's All Souls' Church and is Grade II* listed.

The BBC refers to the whole UK regional network as "BBC Nations and Regions". The local version of BBC One is normally on channel 101, with BBC Two on channel 102.