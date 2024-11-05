BBC One London - Today's TV | TV Guide (2024)

6:00 AM Breakfast
News, entertainment and weather reports
A round-up of national and international news, plus current affairs, arts and entertainment, and weather
9:30 AM NewAnimal Park
Keeper Caleb tries to solve some problems in the lion pride
Lions Klaus and Simba are getting old but keeper Caleb is hoping they can solve another problem in the pride before they retire
10:15 AM Countryfile Treasures
Ellie Harrison is at Oxfordshire Wildlife Rescue to help care for injured creatures
Ellie Harrison is at Oxfordshire Wildlife Rescue to help care for injured creatures, and introduces clips from the archives featuring some of Britain's finest wildlife film-makers
11:00 AM Homes Under the Hammer
Properties in Stoke-on-Trent, north-east Lincolnshire and Kent
Martin Roberts and Martel Maxwell explore properties being sold in Stoke-on-Trent, north-east Lincolnshire and Kent, talking to their new owners about their future plans
12:00 PM Bargain Hunt
Natasha Raskin Sharp presents from Shepton Mallet, Somerset
Natasha Raskin Sharp presents from Shepton Mallet, Somerset, with the reds and the blue teams being guided by experts John Cameron and Stephanie Connell
1:00 PM BBC News at One; Weather
A round-up of the latest headlines
A round-up of the latest headlines
1:35 PM BBC London News; Weather
The latest updates from the region
The latest updates from the region
1:45 PM BBC News at One; Weather
A round-up of the latest headlines
A round-up of the latest headlines
2:00 PM Money for Nothing
Sarah Moore salvages three items from Woking Recycling Centre in Surrey
Sarah Moore salvages three items from Woking Recycling Centre in Surrey, including a retro two-seater sofa and a vintage sewing box
3:00 PM Escape to the Country
Briony May Williams helps a young couple find a home in Buckinghamshire
Briony May Williams helps a couple from St Albans find a countryside escape in Buckinghamshire for them and their dog. She also visits one of the county's National Trust properties
3:45 PM The Repair Shop
Items include a loyal teddy and a set of vintage golf clubs
Jay Blades and the experts hear the stories of a teddy bear, a set of vintage golf clubs and a wall clock that once hung in a school, before mending the items for their owners
4:30 PM The Finish Line
Quiz, hosted by Roman Kemp and Sarah Greene
Quiz contest in which contestants race in moving podiums across the studio floor to try and win £5,000. Hosted by Roman Kemp and Sarah Greene
5:15 PM Pointless
Quiz, hosted by Alexander Armstrong and Konnie Huq
Konnie Huq joins Alexander Armstrong to co-host the quiz, in which contestants try to score the fewest points possible by giving the most obscure answers
6:00 PM BBC News at Six; Weather
The latest headlines
The latest headlines
6:30 PM BBC London News; Weather
The latest updates from the region
The latest updates from the region
7:00 PM The One Show
With Lauren Laverne and Roman Kemp
Lauren Laverne and Roman Kemp present the magazine show, with stories of interest from around the UK, plus celebrity guests in the studio
7:30 PM EastEnders
Gina faces rejection
Johnny gets the wrong idea when Callum tries to comfort him in a time of need and Junior is in trouble when Gina turns up asking to move in while Cindy is on the way over
8:00 PM NewThe Repair Shop
Experts restore a repurposed bench, an Etch-a-Sketch and a taxi badge
Jay Blades hosts as experts restore a repurposed bench, a handmade guitar, a limited edition gold Etch-a-Sketch and a taxi badge earned by passing a memory test
9:00 PM NewCelebrity Race Across the World
Kelly Brook, Kola Bokinni, Scott Mills and Jeff Brazier compete
Broadcaster Kelly Brook, actor Kola Bokinni, radio host Scott Mills and broadcaster Jeff Brazier race from the Amazon rainforest to the Andes
10:00 PM BBC News at Ten
A round-up of today's headlines
A round-up of today's headlines
10:30 PM BBC London News; Weather
The latest updates from the region
The latest updates from the region
10:40 PM UEFA Super Cup Highlights
Real Madrid v Atalanta
Real Madrid v Atalanta. Action from the annual match between the Champions League and Europa League winners, held this year at National Stadium Warsaw
11:20 PM FilmBridge of Spies
Steven Spielberg's fact-based Cold War drama, starring Tom Hanks
A lawyer is hired to defend a Soviet spy, an assignment that leads to a prisoner exchange. Steven Spielberg's fact-based Cold War drama, with Tom Hanks and Mark Rylance
1:30 AM Weather for the Week Ahead
A look ahead to the latest forecast
A look ahead to the latest forecast
1:35 AM BBC News
A round-up of the latest headlines
A round-up of the latest headlines
6:00 AM Breakfast
News, entertainment and weather reports
A round-up of national and international news, plus current affairs, arts and entertainment, and weather
Evening 18:00. BBC Weekend NewsEvening News, 17/08/2024. ... 18:10. BBC LondonEvening News, 17/08/2024. ... 18:15. BBC Weather17/08/2024. ... 18:20. The Hit ListSeries 7, Episode 1. ... 19:05. The Weakest LinkSeries 3, Episode 15. ... 19:50. Blankety BlankSeries 2, Episode 6. ... 20:25. Pointless CelebritiesSeries 16, Episode 7. ... 21:10.
What has happened to BBC One? ›
On 22 November 2022, the BBC announced that
BBC One will finally be regionalised on their HD channels. This move started on Sky Glass, followed by Virgin Cable, and then in the 2023 new year, HD programmes are launched on satellite. With the launch of the HD channels, this also means the closure of the SD channels.
How do I find the TV guide on BBC iPlayer? ›
You can find live TV channels, TV Guide, categories and more
in the menu on the top of the iPlayer pages on the website, on the left menu bar on the TV app and in the 'Explore' menu on the mobile/tablet app.
What programmes are on BBC today? ›
BBC One programmes for today 06:00. News. Breakfast. 21/08/2024. ... 09:30. Lifestyle. Animal Park. Summer 2024: Episode 8. ... 10:15. Nature. Countryfile. Healing Countryside. ... 11:00. Lifestyle. Homes Under the Hammer. ... 12:00. Entertainment. Bargain Hunt. ... 13:00. News. BBC News at One. ... 13:35. News. BBC London. ... 13:45. News. BBC News at One.
What shows are playing tonight in London? ›
Plays and musicals open today A Chorus Line. ... Antony and Cleopatra. ... FANGIRLS. ... Fiddler on the Roof. ... Frank Skinner - 30 Years of Dirt. ... Guys and Dolls. ... Hadestown. ... Hamilton.
What is trick about on bbc1 tonight? ›
The Trick will tell the story of Professor Philip Jones, the Director of Climate Research at the University of East Anglia, one of the prime targets at the heart of the 2009 'Climategate' affair, which saw more than a thousand emails and computer files hacked, stolen and used by climate change deniers to argue that ...
Is BBC iPlayer free? ›
BBC iPlayer is a free service but remember your mobile operator may charge for the data you use on their network. If you're unsure how much mobile data costs or what your data allowance is, please contact your mobile network operator.
How do I get full TV Guide on now TV? ›
You can find the TV Guide at HOME, or select “TV GUIDE” on your remote control for direct access. The all-new TV Guide makes channel surfing easy with TV listings for the next seven days. Add shows to your Watchlist and schedule recordings directly from the TV Guide.
Do all tvs have BBC iPlayer? ›
The BBC iPlayer app is available on connected TV devices that have been tested and meet our standards to ensure you have a good BBC iPlayer experience. We only test devices that have been provided by manufacturers. When a TV has passed our tests and we have agreements from the manufacturer, we refer to it as certified.
Where can I watch BBC One? ›
Watch BBC One live -
BBC iPlayer.
Freeview channel numbers
BBC TV and Radio channel numbers on Freeview 101 BBC One HD - local variant PSB3 102 BBC Two HD - local variant PSB3 106 BBC Four HD / BBC Scotland HD (in Scotland only) PSB3 107 BBC Three HD (in England and NI only) PSB3 46 more rows
How do I search for BBC programmes? ›
If you know what the programme is called, try searching for it
using the search icon in the bottom right-hand corner. You can view and select your recent searches. Find the programme you're looking for by searching by date and time of broadcast on the station's schedule.
What's on BBC2 TV today? ›
BBC Two programmes for today 03:20. Not available. This is BBC Two. This is BBC Two. ... 06:30. Lifestyle. Animal Park. ... 07:15. Entertainment. Antiques Road Trip. ... 08:00. Documentary. Dom Does America. ... 08:30. Documentary. Big Little Crimes. ... 09:00. Not available. BBC News. ... 13:00. Entertainment. Head Hunters. ... 13:45. Entertainment. Bridge of Lies.
What's on BBC on Saturday night? ›
Saturday Night TV Bad Timing Casualty, Series 28. Lily and new doctor Ethan diagnose teacher Alice with a rare disease. ... Episode 2 Who Dares Wins, Series 7 (inc. The National Lottery) ... Blind Auditions 1 The Voice UK, Series 3. ... Episode 1 Reflex.
Where is the BBC in London? ›
It is situated in
central London between Oxford Street and Regents Park, adjacent to John Nash's All Souls' Church and is Grade II* listed.
What channel is BBC One London Sky? ›
The BBC refers to the whole UK regional network as "BBC Nations and Regions". The local version of BBC One is normally on
channel 101, with BBC Two on channel 102.
