BBC One London - Today's TV | TV Guide (2024)

6:00 AM

Breakfast

News, entertainment and weather reports

A round-up of national and international news, plus current affairs, arts and entertainment, and weather

9:30 AM

NewAnimal Park

Keeper Caleb tries to solve some problems in the lion pride

Lions Klaus and Simba are getting old but keeper Caleb is hoping they can solve another problem in the pride before they retire

10:15 AM

Countryfile Treasures

Ellie Harrison is at Oxfordshire Wildlife Rescue to help care for injured creatures

Ellie Harrison is at Oxfordshire Wildlife Rescue to help care for injured creatures, and introduces clips from the archives featuring some of Britain's finest wildlife film-makers

11:00 AM

Homes Under the Hammer

Properties in Stoke-on-Trent, north-east Lincolnshire and Kent

Martin Roberts and Martel Maxwell explore properties being sold in Stoke-on-Trent, north-east Lincolnshire and Kent, talking to their new owners about their future plans

12:00 PM

Bargain Hunt

Natasha Raskin Sharp presents from Shepton Mallet, Somerset

Natasha Raskin Sharp presents from Shepton Mallet, Somerset, with the reds and the blue teams being guided by experts John Cameron and Stephanie Connell

1:00 PM

BBC News at One; Weather

A round-up of the latest headlines

A round-up of the latest headlines

1:35 PM

BBC London News; Weather

See Also
Schedule - BBC Programme Index

The latest updates from the region

The latest updates from the region

1:45 PM

BBC News at One; Weather

A round-up of the latest headlines

A round-up of the latest headlines

2:00 PM

Money for Nothing

Sarah Moore salvages three items from Woking Recycling Centre in Surrey

Sarah Moore salvages three items from Woking Recycling Centre in Surrey, including a retro two-seater sofa and a vintage sewing box

3:00 PM

Escape to the Country

Briony May Williams helps a young couple find a home in Buckinghamshire

Briony May Williams helps a couple from St Albans find a countryside escape in Buckinghamshire for them and their dog. She also visits one of the county's National Trust properties

3:45 PM

The Repair Shop

Items include a loyal teddy and a set of vintage golf clubs

Jay Blades and the experts hear the stories of a teddy bear, a set of vintage golf clubs and a wall clock that once hung in a school, before mending the items for their owners

4:30 PM

The Finish Line

Quiz, hosted by Roman Kemp and Sarah Greene

Quiz contest in which contestants race in moving podiums across the studio floor to try and win £5,000. Hosted by Roman Kemp and Sarah Greene

5:15 PM

Pointless

Quiz, hosted by Alexander Armstrong and Konnie Huq

Konnie Huq joins Alexander Armstrong to co-host the quiz, in which contestants try to score the fewest points possible by giving the most obscure answers

6:00 PM

BBC News at Six; Weather

The latest headlines

The latest headlines

6:30 PM

BBC London News; Weather

The latest updates from the region

The latest updates from the region

7:00 PM

The One Show

With Lauren Laverne and Roman Kemp

Lauren Laverne and Roman Kemp present the magazine show, with stories of interest from around the UK, plus celebrity guests in the studio

7:30 PM

EastEnders

Gina faces rejection

Johnny gets the wrong idea when Callum tries to comfort him in a time of need and Junior is in trouble when Gina turns up asking to move in while Cindy is on the way over

8:00 PM

NewThe Repair Shop

Experts restore a repurposed bench, an Etch-a-Sketch and a taxi badge

Jay Blades hosts as experts restore a repurposed bench, a handmade guitar, a limited edition gold Etch-a-Sketch and a taxi badge earned by passing a memory test

9:00 PM

NewCelebrity Race Across the World

Kelly Brook, Kola Bokinni, Scott Mills and Jeff Brazier compete

Broadcaster Kelly Brook, actor Kola Bokinni, radio host Scott Mills and broadcaster Jeff Brazier race from the Amazon rainforest to the Andes

10:00 PM

BBC News at Ten

A round-up of today's headlines

A round-up of today's headlines

10:30 PM

BBC London News; Weather

The latest updates from the region

The latest updates from the region

10:40 PM

UEFA Super Cup Highlights

Real Madrid v Atalanta

Real Madrid v Atalanta. Action from the annual match between the Champions League and Europa League winners, held this year at National Stadium Warsaw

11:20 PM

FilmBridge of Spies

Steven Spielberg's fact-based Cold War drama, starring Tom Hanks

A lawyer is hired to defend a Soviet spy, an assignment that leads to a prisoner exchange. Steven Spielberg's fact-based Cold War drama, with Tom Hanks and Mark Rylance

1:30 AM

Weather for the Week Ahead

A look ahead to the latest forecast

A look ahead to the latest forecast

1:35 AM

BBC News

A round-up of the latest headlines

A round-up of the latest headlines

6:00 AM

Breakfast

News, entertainment and weather reports

A round-up of national and international news, plus current affairs, arts and entertainment, and weather

BBC One London - Today's TV | TV Guide (2024)

FAQs

What's on BBC1 tonight in London? ›

Evening
  • 18:00. BBC Weekend NewsEvening News, 17/08/2024. ...
  • 18:10. BBC LondonEvening News, 17/08/2024. ...
  • 18:15. BBC Weather17/08/2024. ...
  • 18:20. The Hit ListSeries 7, Episode 1. ...
  • 19:05. The Weakest LinkSeries 3, Episode 15. ...
  • 19:50. Blankety BlankSeries 2, Episode 6. ...
  • 20:25. Pointless CelebritiesSeries 16, Episode 7. ...
  • 21:10.

Get More Info Here
What has happened to BBC One? ›

On 22 November 2022, the BBC announced that BBC One will finally be regionalised on their HD channels. This move started on Sky Glass, followed by Virgin Cable, and then in the 2023 new year, HD programmes are launched on satellite. With the launch of the HD channels, this also means the closure of the SD channels.

Learn More
How do I find the TV guide on BBC iPlayer? ›

You can find live TV channels, TV Guide, categories and more in the menu on the top of the iPlayer pages on the website, on the left menu bar on the TV app and in the 'Explore' menu on the mobile/tablet app.

View Details
What programmes are on BBC today? ›

BBC One programmes for today
  • 06:00. News. Breakfast. 21/08/2024. ...
  • 09:30. Lifestyle. Animal Park. Summer 2024: Episode 8. ...
  • 10:15. Nature. Countryfile. Healing Countryside. ...
  • 11:00. Lifestyle. Homes Under the Hammer. ...
  • 12:00. Entertainment. Bargain Hunt. ...
  • 13:00. News. BBC News at One. ...
  • 13:35. News. BBC London. ...
  • 13:45. News. BBC News at One.

Discover More Details
What shows are playing tonight in London? ›

Plays and musicals open today
  • A Chorus Line. ...
  • Antony and Cleopatra. ...
  • FANGIRLS. ...
  • Fiddler on the Roof. ...
  • Frank Skinner - 30 Years of Dirt. ...
  • Guys and Dolls. ...
  • Hadestown. ...
  • Hamilton.

Discover More
What is trick about on bbc1 tonight? ›

The Trick will tell the story of Professor Philip Jones, the Director of Climate Research at the University of East Anglia, one of the prime targets at the heart of the 2009 'Climategate' affair, which saw more than a thousand emails and computer files hacked, stolen and used by climate change deniers to argue that ...

Explore More
Is BBC iPlayer free? ›

BBC iPlayer is a free service but remember your mobile operator may charge for the data you use on their network. If you're unsure how much mobile data costs or what your data allowance is, please contact your mobile network operator.

Learn More Now
How do I get full TV Guide on now TV? ›

You can find the TV Guide at HOME, or select “TV GUIDE” on your remote control for direct access. The all-new TV Guide makes channel surfing easy with TV listings for the next seven days. Add shows to your Watchlist and schedule recordings directly from the TV Guide.

Know More
Do all tvs have BBC iPlayer? ›

The BBC iPlayer app is available on connected TV devices that have been tested and meet our standards to ensure you have a good BBC iPlayer experience. We only test devices that have been provided by manufacturers. When a TV has passed our tests and we have agreements from the manufacturer, we refer to it as certified.

Learn More
Where can I watch BBC One? ›

Watch BBC One live - BBC iPlayer.

Explore More

Where can I find BBC on TV? ›

Freeview channel numbers
BBC TV and Radio channel numbers on Freeview
101BBC One HD - local variantPSB3
102BBC Two HD - local variantPSB3
106BBC Four HD / BBC Scotland HD (in Scotland only)PSB3
107BBC Three HD (in England and NI only)PSB3
46 more rows

Show Me More
How do I search for BBC programmes? ›

If you know what the programme is called, try searching for it using the search icon in the bottom right-hand corner. You can view and select your recent searches. Find the programme you're looking for by searching by date and time of broadcast on the station's schedule.

Continue Reading
What's on BBC2 TV today? ›

BBC Two programmes for today
  • 03:20. Not available. This is BBC Two. This is BBC Two. ...
  • 06:30. Lifestyle. Animal Park. ...
  • 07:15. Entertainment. Antiques Road Trip. ...
  • 08:00. Documentary. Dom Does America. ...
  • 08:30. Documentary. Big Little Crimes. ...
  • 09:00. Not available. BBC News. ...
  • 13:00. Entertainment. Head Hunters. ...
  • 13:45. Entertainment. Bridge of Lies.

Tell Me More
What's on BBC on Saturday night? ›

Saturday Night TV
  • Bad Timing Casualty, Series 28. Lily and new doctor Ethan diagnose teacher Alice with a rare disease. ...
  • Episode 2 Who Dares Wins, Series 7 (inc. The National Lottery) ...
  • Blind Auditions 1 The Voice UK, Series 3. ...
  • Episode 1 Reflex.

Know More
Where is the BBC in London? ›

It is situated in central London between Oxford Street and Regents Park, adjacent to John Nash's All Souls' Church and is Grade II* listed.

Keep Reading
What channel is BBC One London Sky? ›

The BBC refers to the whole UK regional network as "BBC Nations and Regions". The local version of BBC One is normally on channel 101, with BBC Two on channel 102.

Keep Reading

References

Top Articles
Maßeinheiten und Umrechnungs-Tabellen - Physik Länge Fläche Volumen Gewicht Druck Temperatur Zeit Energie Leistung Dichte Geschwindigkeit Beschleunigung Kraft Tabelle
Physikalische Grundlagen - Einheiten
NVMe-SSDs im Praxis-Test: Was bingt PCIe 4.0 gegenüber 3.0 wirklich und lohnt sich der Aufpreis?
Latest Posts
Einheit der Beschleunigung ist Meter pro Sekundenquadrat
NVMe vs M.2 vs SATA vs PCIe: What are these SSDs?
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Madonna Wisozk

Last Updated:

Views: 6452

Rating: 4.8 / 5 (68 voted)

Reviews: 91% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Madonna Wisozk

Birthday: 2001-02-23

Address: 656 Gerhold Summit, Sidneyberg, FL 78179-2512

Phone: +6742282696652

Job: Customer Banking Liaison

Hobby: Flower arranging, Yo-yoing, Tai chi, Rowing, Macrame, Urban exploration, Knife making

Introduction: My name is Madonna Wisozk, I am a attractive, healthy, thoughtful, faithful, open, vivacious, zany person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.