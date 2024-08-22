Bee Swarm Simulator: Bees Tier List (2024)

Roblox: Bee Swarm Simulator's main goal of the game is to collect pollen, breed bees, and produce honey. After completing the starting guide, players choose their hive and receive a basic egg, a bag, and a scoop. With these items, players can collect pollen from the available fields, store it in the bag, and turn it into honey with the help of the bees in the hive.

There is a very large variety of bees in the game, and each has its own characteristics. To help players with the choice, this Roblox: Bee Swarm Simulator tier list will show the best bees in the game to help players progress.

Bee Swarm Simulator Tier List

Below, all fans can find a tier list of all the bees and their short description. Keep in mind that all bees can be quite effective when used correctly.

S-Tier

Barbie Bee

Bear Bee

Fuzzy Bee

Festive Bee

Diamond Bee

Digital Bee

Buoyant Bee

Precise Bee

Spicy Bee

Tadpole Bee

Vector Bee

Photon Bee

Tabby Bee

Barbie Bee

It has a strong ability token, which makes it one of the best bees in the game.

Bear Bee

Has a very important ability token, but it costs real money to get it.

Fuzzy Bee

An indispensable bee for every hive, doubles or triples pollen, increases bomb power, and its hive endowment abilities are strong.

Festive Bee

When received, she gives a festive gift, a tag token, and a red bomb and is a pretty good all-around bee.

Diamond Bee

Gives a conversion rate of x1.2, which is great for blue hives, and has a passive ability called "Shimmering Honey" that makes it convert to produce more honey in the hive.

Digital Bee

One of the strongest bees in the game, thanks to its Ability Token. It will move around the player for a chance to double the Ability Tokens collected.

Buoyant Bee

The peculiarity of this bee is that it collects ten pollen from 13 blue flowers around the player, and each subsequent level increases this number by 10.

Precise Bee

It produces a lot of honey, and it has a feature that makes the bee fly into the air and project targets, which gives certain bonuses.

Spicy Bee

It has a high speed of collecting honey and has many interesting abilities. For example, it can strengthen other bees.

Tadpole Bee

Gives X1.2 pollen from blue flowers for 15 seconds, which makes it and other bees quite effective.

Vector Bee

Marks a large random area on the field for eight seconds, which increases pollen collection by 50%.

Photon Bee

Collects quite a bit of honey and has a strong token. It emits 25 beams from the sky that collect pollen they hit and then double it.

Tabby Bee

Makes a lot of honey and has some pretty good abilities.

A-Tier

Bubble Bee

Fire Bee

Bucko Bee

Riley Bee

Gummy Bee

Honey Bee

Music Bee

Shy Bee

Windy Bee

Bubble Bee

The hive bonus gives 50 bubble pollen, which is very important for a blue hive.

Fire Bee

Same as Bubble Bee, but for the red hive.

Bucko Bee

Increases the power of the blue field and gives a blue bonus.

Riley Bee

Same as Bubble Bee, but for the red hive.

Gummy Bee

Important for the white hive. It collects gummies, helps with quests, and is generally a great bee.

Honey Bee

Has a hive bonus that is very useful for the white hive, but not so useful for hives of other colors.

Music Bee

Has a bonus to Critical Strength, which makes it a good companion.

Shy Bee

Has ability tokens that help players collect a lot of pollen and gives them an X1.2 pollen multiplier from red flowers for 15 seconds.

Windy Bee

Gives X1.2 pollen multiplier from white flowers for 15 seconds and other additional bonuses.

B-Tier

Baby Bee

Basic Bee

Bomber Bee

Bumble Bee

Frosty Bee

Demon Bee

Stubborn Bee

Rage Bee

Shocked Bee

Carpenter Bee

Ninja Bee

Cobalt Bee

Crimson Bee

Vicious Bee

Baby Bee

The gifted hive bonus gives 25 luck in loot and baby love.

Basic Bee

The gifted Hive Bonus increases the amount of pollen by 1.2 times.

Bomber Bee

A gifted hive bonus gives +15 pollen for a bomb, allowing players to make a bomb.

Bumble Bee

The hive bonus gives +15 pollen every second; the effect lasts for 20 seconds and depends on the level.

Frosty Bee

Produces blue bomb tokens, which are great for players trying to blow their bubbles.

Demon Bee

Has a passive flame collection, which is useful, but not the best bee since not many hives revolve around bombs.

Stubborn Bee

Marks a random area on the field for seven seconds, which increases pollen collection by up to 50%, but unfortunately, there are no other additional bonuses.

Rage Bee

Not at all suitable for blue colors, it has a +1 bonus to the attack of other bees, but only for 45 seconds.

Riley Bee

Doesn't collect much pollen, but it has an x1.2 bonus to collecting pollen from red flowers.

Shocked Bee

Doesn't collect much pollen or honey, but gives +10% to the player's running speed for 20 seconds.

Carpenter Bee

Marks a large random area on the field for eight seconds; this gives the player two conversion links and a conversion rate of x1.25

Ninja Bee

Doesn't collect much honey and pollen, but grants +10% of the player's movement speed for 20 seconds, as well as some other bonuses.

Cobalt Bee

Strengthens its abilities when Crimson Bee is also in the hive and records a pulse that collects pollen between the blue bees.

Crimson Bee

Enhances its abilities when Cobalt Bee is also in the hive, recording the pulse that collects pollen between the red bees.

Vicious Bee

Doesn't collect much honey or pollen; its ability token summons spikes that deal damage to enemies.

C-Tier

Hasty Bee

Exhausted Bee

Brave Bee

Puppy Bee

Cool Bee

Looker Bee

Rad Bee

Rascal Bee

Commander Bee

Demo Bee

Lion Bee

Hasty Bee

It does not collect much honey and pollen. But it has an ability token that adds +10 to the player's running speed, so it's a good bee for certain situations.

Exhausted Bee

Doesn't have much of an advantage other than infinite energy, which isn't too important if players complete enough quests with polar bears.

Brave Bee

The hive bonus gives players a boost to the attacks of the entire hive, but it's not really necessary in the late game.

Puppy Bee

Has an ability token that creates a ball that collects tokens and increases the amount of pollen by 100%.

Cool Bee

Gives X1.2 pollen from blue flowers for 15 seconds, which makes it and other bees quite effective.

Looker Bee

Doesn't collect much honey or pollen, but gives +3 to critical hit chance for 20 seconds.

Rad Bee

Gathers very little honey and pollen and gives X1.2 pollen from red flowers for 15 seconds.

Rascal Bee

Gathers very little honey and pollen, the specialty token collects ten pollen from 13 surrounding red flowers.

Commander Bee

Collects almost no pollen and gives +3% critical damage for 20 seconds.

Demo Bee

Does not collect pollen at all; its specialty token allows it to collect seven pollen from 29 surrounding flowers.

Lion Bee

Doesn't collect much pollen at all; its specialty token gives it the ability to collect seven pollen from 29 flowers around it.

Roblox is available on PC, Mobile, and Xbox One.

Roblox is available on PC, Mobile, and Xbox One.