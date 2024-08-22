Bee Tier List for Roblox Bee Simulator: Complete Guide (2024)

Bee Swarm Simulator is an online multiplayer game developed by Onett for the Roblox platform. It was released in 2018 and has grown in popularity over the years.As the name suggests, the gameplay of Bee Swarm Simulator is based entirely around bees and their hives.
The goal of the game is to collect pollen and hatch eggs to unlock new bees, so you can use them to defeat hostile mobs, and collect even more pollen to grow your hive. The honey you make can then be used to purchase new tools, items, and eggs to expand your hive network.
Beginners may find it difficult to pick the right bees for their swarm, so in this article, we have created a complete tier list of bees in Bee Swarm Simulator, so you can choose the best bees for your swarm. So without further delay, let’s get right into it!
Table of Contents
Tier Lists in Bee Swarm Simulator (Roblox)
Bee Swarm Simulator contains a huge array of bees you can unlock using various eggs. These bees have special abilities along with both passive and active boosts that can help you defeat mobs and collect honey more effectively.
The tier list in this article is based on community feedback, so you can rest easy knowing that the list is as accurate as possible.
S+ Tier List
The S+ Tier List contains the best of the best. These bees have the best, most handy abilities in the game. They may be slightly harder to obtain due to their rarity but are well worth it. Some may even consider them a little too overpowered but that only adds to their already stellar reputation.
|Name
|Description
|Buoyuant Bee
|Fuzzy Bee
|Precise Bee
|Windy Bee
S Tier List
The S Tier List consists of all the bees that are really powerful but not as exceptional as the S+ tier. These bees also have super good traits and are rarer than the other bees.
|Name
|Description
|Bear Bee
|Festive Bee
|Music Bee
A Tier List
The A Tier List includes bees that are relatively less rare but still pretty good at what they do by offering useful traits and strong boosts to your hive.
|Name
|Description
|Vicious Bee
|Vector Bee
|Tadpole Bee
|Spicy Bee
B Tier List
The B Tier List contains somewhat more common bees that have decent abilities and are a good addition to your hive. They are also less rare to come by but are not as good as the tiers above.
|Name
|Description
|Crimson Bee
|Cobalt Bee
|Tabby Bee
|Shy Bee
|Carpenter Bee
|Frosty Bee
|Gummy Bee
|Photon Bee
C Tier List
The C Tier List includes bees that offer abilities that are only useful in specific conditions and may not be effective in everyday use. This makes them good at specific tasks but less powerful when seen as a whole.
|Name
|Description
|Bumble Bee
|Ninja Bee
|Diamond Bee
|Cool Bee
|Rad Bee
|Shocked Bee
|Bomber Bee
|Commander Bee
D Tier Lists
The D Tier List is for the bees who provide no useful normal traits but are only decent when gifted or when used with one colored hive.
|Name
|Description
|Looker Bee
|Basic Bee
|Stubborn Bee
|Honey Bee
|Rage Bee
|Bubble Bee
|Fire Bee
|Exhausted Bee
|Bucko Bee
|Riley Bee
E Tier List
The E Tier List contains highly situational bees that still offer some decent abilities but only for certain quests or jobs.
|Name
|Description
|Puppy Bee
|Baby Bee
|Lion Bee
|Hasty Bee
|Brave Bee
F Tier List
The F Tier List contains some bees that offer little to no advantages over the other bees mentioned in this list and are pretty useless in the game.
|Name
|Description
|Rascal Bee
|Demon Bee
|Demo Bee
Community Favorites
We have further managed to narrow down the list by mentioning some of the community’s favorite bees in Bee Swarm Simulator.
- Vicious Bee: A fan-favorite bee that increases the spawn rate of hostile mobs and then outputs large amounts of damage to your enemies. This is a good way to farm mobs efficiently.
- Tabby Bee: This bee can make collecting and converting pollen much easier as it has the highest collection and conversion rate out of any bee. It also increases those rates by 1.1x and has a gifted bonus of +50% critical power.
- Photon Bee: This bee can be used to fire light beams from the sky that double the pollen collected from flowers and gives players a +10% movement speed boost.
Conclusion
This is all for Bee Swarm Simulator Tier Lists! We hope these lists are able to help improve your decision-making so you can include only the best bees in your hive and save some valuable tickets while doing so.
