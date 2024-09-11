Beginner's Guide to Finding Craigslist Gigs (2024)

If you’re like us, you’ve already jumped onto Craigslist to find things that you want or need.

You can find just about anything on the site including furniture, cars, and even houses for sale.

However, did you know that there are many legitimate jobs that are listed on Craigslist?

It’s true! There are tons of opportunities that allow you to work from home and earn a paycheck.

You can find all of these opportunities on Craigslist, but locating them isn’t always easy.

That’s why we have put together this ultimate guide to finding Craigslist gigs that will help you get started working from home.

We’ll walk you through the different opportunities, where to find them, and we’ll also teach you how to spot job scams and land any job that catches your eye.

Ready to get started? Let’s go!

What is Craigslist?

Before we jump into the guide, let’s first take a minute to talk about what Craigslist actually is.

You probably already know that Craigslist is an online classifieds site where users can post advertisem*nts for just about anything.

Craigslist has been around since 1995, which makes it one of the first online websites where you can post ads for free.

Before any of the popular job sites came into existence, Craigslist was the go-to place to find a job.

Oftentimes, prospective employees would check here before any other website in order to get a better idea of pay and work requirements.

Even today, Craigslist still remains one of the best ways to get your foot in the door with a company you want to work for.

There are over 25 categories to choose from on Craigslist including available jobs, housing, community, for sale, services, and events.

You can find postings for full-time employee positions as well as freelance gigs.

Scams on Craigslist

Even though Craigslist is one of the safest sites on the web, you still need to be aware of the potential scams that might pop up.

Because Craigslist is free for anyone to use, scammers take advantage of this fact and post ads promising financial rewards and career success.

There are many types of scams on Craigslist such as “Reshipping Scams”, Fake Check Scams, and Advance Fee Job Scams.

It’s important to be aware of these scams so that you don’t lose any money or fall victim to identity theft.

Reshipping Scam

What is a reshipping scam? This type of con occurs when someone from outside the US contacts you to be a “reshipper” or “agent.”

In this scenario, you will be given a package with products to send to another location.

You’ll be paid for your shipping services, but the money will eventually come from stolen credit cards.

Fake Check Scam

This is one of the most common scams on Craigslist.

Basically, someone will message you about an opportunity that requires you to deposit a check into your personal bank account.

Then they will ask you to wire transfer the money back to the sender.

However, your bank will eventually contact you about insufficient funds in this check, and you’ll owe them the amount on the check.

Advance Fee Job Scam

This is another common scam on Craigslist that targets job seekers looking for work.

Basically, someone will contact you with a long-term freelance or full-time job opportunity.

In order to secure the position, you’ll need to pay a fee that covers services such as insurance or software training.

No matter how much money you send them, the con artists never hold up their end of the deal and you never get the job.

While Craigslist can be a great place to find work, these scams exist in order to take advantage of people who don’t know any better.

It’s important to use common sense when you’re looking for jobs on Craigslist and other free websites because if something seems like it is too good to be true, it probably is.

How can you avoid these scams?

One of the best ways to avoid these scams is by reading the job description carefully.

There are many red flags you should pay attention to including an urgent need for work, high rates of pay, and needing to pay an application fee.

If you notice no location is specified, it’s likely a scam! And never pay for training or certification courses upfront.

Craigslist has its fair share of scams, but there are many opportunities available if you know where to look!

How to find the right Craigslist gigs

Now that you know how to avoid online scams, it’s time to find some legitimate listings.

Most people think the best way to find Craigslist gigs is by searching in the “Jobs” section. While this is true, there are much more efficient methods of finding work.

Most companies will post job listings under different categories, so it’s important to search all areas of Craigslist.

There are four effective methods of finding Craigslist gigs that will help you quickly sort through listings.

1. Search by city and state.

On the main page of Craigslist, you’ll find a search bar at the top of the screen.

Just select your location and Craigslist will display listings in your area.

Using this method is a great way to find local jobs that you can do from home or near your current location.

2. Search by job type.

There are many different job types on Craigslist, so it’s important to narrow down your search.

There are 36 categories to choose from, so you can easily find jobs that fit your specific skill set or work background.

You’ll also see sub-categories listed on the right side of the page that will help narrow down your search even further!

3. Search by job title and description.

This is the most effective method of finding Craigslist gigs.

You can essentially do a search for Craigslist jobs by using keywords and phrases to specify the type of job you want.

For example, “freelance writer” or “Virtual Assistant.”

This will quickly find listings that fit your needs with just a couple of clicks!

If you’re experiencing trouble finding results, try doing a search for “gig” or “remote job.”

Craigslist will display results that work with your searches.

4. Search by company name.

If you have an idea of what type of company hires for certain gigs, this is another great way to search.

For example, if you’re looking for an administrative assistant position, just type in the company name and Craigslist will pull up jobs that match your search terms.

Or if you want to work from home, just type in “work from home” along with the companies’ name.

With these four methods, you’ll quickly find some Craigslist gigs in your area!

It’s important to remember that the listings you see are not all scams.

There are legitimate companies advertising jobs on Craigslist, but it may be up to you to separate the good from the bad.

Tips when applying to Craigslist jobs

Once you find a job that looks promising and matches your background, it’s time to apply!

But before you press that send button, there are some things you should know.

Craigslist requires that all job postings must be for hire.

This means the company is looking to pay someone to fill a position for them rather than using Craigslist as a source of free labor.

To apply for Craigslist gigs, create an account and click on the desired posting.

Then click the “Reply” button.

In most cases, legit jobs will ask for specific information that you should send them.

In most cases, it’s a resumé and a short paragraph describing why you would be a good candidate.

If an employer asks for additional information, it’s best to play it safe and provide what they want.

However, you don’t want to give your Social Security number or any personal information unless you are sure of who is asking for it!

If you’re unsure of the job posting, move on and find another Craigslist gig.

Craigslist wants its users to succeed, so if you think a potential employer is not legit, chances are they will be reprimanded or even banned from the site.

When to respond to a job listing

Since there are a ton of people viewing each Craigslist posting, you should only respond if you are qualified and interested in the job.

Responding to a listing before determining your eligibility is a waste of time for both you and the potential employer.

Also, don’t give up if it takes a while to hear back from someone.

Many companies get flooded with responses and only respond to those they are interested in interviewing.

If an employer is interested, you’ll hear back from them within a few days.

If you don’t hear back, chances are they found someone else to fill the position.

When you do get a response, act fast!

This is your chance to impress an employer and land the job.

You can see a sample of how to apply for a Craigslist gig below.

What to expect from Craigslist gigs

Once you’ve found the job and applied, it’s time to see what comes next.

If you don’t hear anything back after a few days, follow up with an email or phone call. Most companies are busy and will get back to you within a week.

Keep in mind that many Craigslist gigs involve setting up a remote interview or meeting in person to discuss the position.

It’s also important to note that many Craigslist gigs involve an entry-level position.

Don’t be discouraged by this – you will gain valuable experience doing the work and the company only wants to hire someone who is willing to put in the work.

Craigslist is a great site for finding jobs that allow you to work from home, but it takes patience and research.

To find the best gigs, keep your search terms open-ended and specific. Use all four of the tips above to maximize your results!

Best jobs that are on Craigslist

Craigslist has a wide variety of jobs, but some are more popular than others.

Here is a list of 10 Craigslist gigs that may interest you:

1) Customer service rep

Many customer service jobs are listed on Craigslist because they are remote.

This can be a great way to make extra money or even work full-time if you have the time!

2) Virtual assistant

This job is exactly what it sounds like – an assistant who works remotely for someone else.

You may be required to purchase software or equipment, but most employers will provide this information upfront.

Be sure to read the job description carefully before applying!

3) Social Media manager

As a social media manager, you will be expected to post and update content for clients on a variety of social media platforms – usually Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and Pinterest.

4) Data entry specialist

As a data entry specialist, you will be given specific information to enter into a computer system.

Sometimes you will need to do this for several hours per day, but other positions are more flexible.

These are often entry-level jobs, so you may not get paid much per hour until you gain experience.

5) Business development associate

A business development associate analyzes data and helps companies increase their customer base.

You will also need the right software to complete this job, but it’s an exciting opportunity that allows you to work remotely!

6) Resume writer

If your expertise is in resume writing, Craigslist is a great place to find jobs.

Conduct some research and see if there are any local businesses you can work with.

You may even want to offer your services on Craigslist if you have the time!

7) Online Tutors

Craigslist is a great place for online tutoring jobs, especially in subjects like math and English.

8) Bookkeeper

Being a bookkeeper involves keeping track of clients’ income and expenses. It’s a great way to use your analytical skills and apply them in a remote job!

9) Graphic designer

If you love creating graphics, Craigslist is a good place to find local jobs. You can promote your services on the site, or apply for jobs you find!

10) Customer service manager

This job gives you the opportunity to be a leader and delegate work to other team members.

You will also have a chance to teach others how to complete their tasks as efficiently as possible, which is one of the best ways to learn yourself!

What’s Next?

Now that you have an idea of the types of Craigslist gigs you can apply to, you are ready to start your search.

Remember to keep an open mind and look for opportunities that may not have been on your radar from the start.

You never know what you might find!

Also, remember to be patient with yourself and take your time applying.

Be sure to answer all of the company’s questions in a timely manner, and follow up to show that you are interested and capable of working with them!

Above all, be excited about Craigslist as your source for remote gigs.

You never know what type of opportunities may arise from the site!

FAQs

1. What are the most common types of online jobs available on Craigslist?

The most common types of online jobs available on Craigslist include remote customer service roles, virtual assistant positions, freelance writing and editing gigs, as well as opportunities in graphic design and digital marketing.

2. What are specific red flags to watch out for when applying for online jobs on Craigslist?

When applying for online jobs on Craigslist, watch out for red flags such as vague job descriptions, requests for personal financial information, promises of high pay for minimal work, and communication solely through email without a verifiable company website or contact information.

3. How can I verify the legitimacy of an employer or company advertising an online job on Craigslist?

To verify the legitimacy of an employer or company advertising an online job on Craigslist, research the company online, check for a professional website and contact information, look for reviews or testimonials from past employees, and trust your instincts if something feels off.

4. Are there any fees associated with applying for online jobs on Craigslist?

There are typically no fees associated with applying for online jobs on Craigslist. Be cautious of any listings that require payment for applications or promise guaranteed employment upon payment.

5. How do I report suspicious or fraudulent online job postings on Craigslist?

To report suspicious or fraudulent online job postings on Craigslist, visit the website’s help page and follow the instructions for flagging or reporting the specific listing. Additionally, consider reporting the scam to relevant authorities, such as the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), to help prevent others from falling victim to similar schemes.

