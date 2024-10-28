Behind Schedule: Alaska Airlines Still Has Only 1 Boeing 737 MAX 8 (2024)

Alaska Airlines Sign in to your Simple Flying account
Summary
- Alaska Airlines is forging ahead with its Boeing 737 MAX 8 deployment.
- The airline still only has one example due to delivery delays.
- It will fly sporadically on various routes, primarily focused on the West Coast.
Despite a difficult start to the year, Alaska Airlines has moved forward with operating the Boeing 737 MAX 8, the newest aircraft type in its fleet. The carrier took delivery of its first aircraft type on January 4th – just one day before its high-profile door plug incident involving the 737 MAX 9 on a flight from Portland International Airport (PDX).
The aftermath of the incident has appeared to slow deliveries of the MAX 8. However, it has not prevented the airline from still deploying the aircraft on several routes.
Where will it fly this month?
Alaska said in January that it expected to have five MAX 8s in its fleet by March, with a total of eight delivered to the airline by the end of this year. According to ch-aviation, the carrier still only has one example, showing that deliveries are significantly behind schedule. A total of 19 aircraft are on order, although it is unclear how delayed these deliveries will be.
The Seattle-based carrier will fly its sole MAX 8, registered as N801AK, on a total of 133 flights this month, according to aviation data and analytics provider Cirium. Since it is one aircraft, its schedule appears to be quite sporadic. The most flights will be between Seattle Tacoma International Airport (SEA) and John Wayne Airport (SNA), with 62 total frequencies. Another 37 flights will be from SEA to SNA, while 25 will operate on the return.
The other routes the aircraft will fly most are from PDX to SNA and SEA. Both routes have 14 frequencies, but they are only one-way. Surprisingly, on the return from SNA and SEA, Alaska has the plane scheduled on two frequencies each. Southern California is understandably a large market for Alaska as the airline also operates multiple daily frequencies to Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR), and Ontario International Airport (ONT). SEA, of course, is the carrier’s main hub.
Primarily on the West Coast
Alaska will also deploy the MAX 8 between Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport (ANC) and SEA. There are 14 flights scheduled on the route – seven in each direction.
The remaining airports are other destinations the aircraft will visit this month:
From SEA-
- Chicago O’Hare International Airport (ORD)
- Denver International Airport (DEN)
- Eppley Airfield (OMA)
- Fairbanks International Airport (FAI)
- Los Angeles International Airport (LAX)
- Orlando International Airport (MCO)
- Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (PHX)
- San Diego International Airport (SAN)
From PDX-
- Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL)
- Los Angeles International Airport (LAX)
There are also one-time flights involving SAN this month, which is a focus city for Alaska. One flight from SEA to SAN will operate, while another is scheduled from SAN to MCO.
What is the timeline?
The airline says the MAX 8 is its “most range capable aircraft," and is equipped with 159 newly designed leather Recaro seats. Alaska had intended to deploy N801AK in February, but the grounding of its MAX 9 jets forced the carrier to schedule the aircraft’s first revenue flight in January.
Simple Flying reached out to the airline on Saturday regarding the delay in deliveries of its other 19 MAX 8s, but was unable to receive an immediate response.
- Aviation News
- North America
- Alaska Airlines
FAQs
How many 737 Max are in the backlog? ›
|Model
|Seats (first class/premium/main cabin)
|# in fleet
|Boeing 737-900ER
|178 (16/24/138)
|79
|Boeing 737-900
|178 (16/24/138)
|12
|Boeing 737-8 MAX
|159 (12/30/117)
|4
|Boeing 737-800
|159 (12/30/117)
|59
By the end of last month, Boeing's backlog (total unfilled orders before ASC 606 adjustment) was 6,184 aircraft, of which 4,754, or 77 percent, were 737 NG/MAX narrowbody jets. Boeing's all-time backlog record of 6,259 aircraft was, just like Airbus, set in March 2024.
Is Boeing 737 Max 8 still in service? ›
The Max 9 is just one of four models in the 737 Max series, which also includes the smaller Max 7 and Max 8, and the larger Max 10. While Max 7 and Max 10 have yet to be certified for flights, the Max 8 is currently in service.
Does the 737 Max 8 have issues? ›
In 2018 and 2019, a different Boeing jet, the 737 Max 8, was involved in two deadly crashes. The underlying cause of those crashes had to do with a faulty sensor that caused each plane's MCAS, or maneuvering characteristics augmentation system, to push the jet's nose down.
How many 737 Max 8 are there? ›
737 MAX 8. The MAX 8, with a maximum seating capacity of 210, has a range of 3,500 nautical miles (4,028 miles) and is 39.52 meters long. It is the most popular MAX variant, with 1,179 aircraft in service and 1,973 on order, according to Cirium.
Is 737 MAX 8 cleared to fly? ›
Most countries cleared the Max 8 to fly again by 2021, but three years on, there still appears to be negative public opinion about the Max. Part of the fuselage of a Max 9 blew out midair on Alaska Airlines Flight 1282 on January 5.
How many Boeing 737 Max 8 have crashed? ›
In a financial filing on Wednesday, the company reported having paid $400 million to 737 Max customers in 2023, after paying $1 billion in 2022. All told, those two crashes and the grounding of the Max 8 for nearly two years cost Boeing about $20 billion.
Which US airline has the most 737 MAX? ›
United and Alaska are the two U.S. carriers of the 737 Max 9, and account for about two-thirds of 215 models in service worldwide, according to Cirium, an airline analytics company. United has 79 of them in its fleet, and Alaska operates 65.
How many Boeing 737 Max orders have been cancelled? ›
As of July 2020, airlines and other firms cancelled 313 Boeing 737 Max orders and 29 Airbus A320 family orders. The dramatic number of cancellation for the Boeing 737 Max is attributed to the two fatal groundings of the 737 Max in 2019 and the coronavirus pandemic that is affecting every airline in the world.
How to avoid 737 Max 8? ›
There's another flight search engine that makes it even easier to exclude Boeing 737 Max's from your search results. Search on Alternative Airlines' Boeing alternatives page, and the results you see will automatically exclude flights on Boeing 737 Max planes.
Boeing received a waiver from the Federal Aviation Administration to continue operating the 737 Max 8 and 9 variants that are already certified and in service until a fix was developed and implemented in 2026.
How much is a 737 Max 8 worth? ›
How new is the 737 Max 8? ›
Average prices for Boeing aircraft as of March 2022, by type (in million U.S. dollars)
|Aircraft type
|Price in million U.S. dollars
|737-900ER
|112.6
|737 MAX 8
|121.6
|737 MAX 200
|124.8
|737 MAX 9
|128.9
Mar 28, 2024
The series was announced in August 2011, first flown in January 2016, and certified by the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) in March 2017. The first 737 MAX delivered to a customer was a MAX 8 to Malindo Air, which accepted and began operating the aircraft in May 2017.
How long can a 737 Max 8 fly? ›
Cirium data shows that the longest MAX 8 route in the world covers 3,864 miles, nearly hitting the maximum range of 4,027 miles. The longest MAX 9 flight covers 3,384 miles, nearly 400 miles shorter than the maximum range of 3,797 miles.
Which airlines do not use the Boeing 737 Max? ›
How many 737 Max 8 does WestJet have? ›
U.S. Airlines that don't use Boeing 737:
- Frontier Airlines.
- Avelo Airlines.
- Hawaiian Airlines.
- JetBlue.
- Spirit Airlines.
- Sun Country Airlines.
WestJet's fleet includes a total of 32 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft, with another 62 on order.
Which US airline has the most 737 Max? ›
United and Alaska are the two U.S. carriers of the 737 Max 9, and account for about two-thirds of 215 models in service worldwide, according to Cirium, an airline analytics company. United has 79 of them in its fleet, and Alaska operates 65.
Did Alaska Airlines say many of its 737 MAX 9 planes were found to have loose bolts? ›
The CEO of Alaska Airlines has ripped Boeing in the wake of the recent near-disaster, revealing that loose bolts were found on “many” of the company's 737 MAX 9 planes. CEO Ben Minicucci said that a new in-house inspection of the Boeing model in the fleet has uncovered that “many” of the planes had loose bolts.