Behind Schedule: Alaska Airlines Still Has Only 1 Boeing 737 MAX 8 (2024)

The airline still only has one example due to delivery delays.

It will fly sporadically on various routes, primarily focused on the West Coast.

Despite a difficult start to the year, Alaska Airlines has moved forward with operating the Boeing 737 MAX 8, the newest aircraft type in its fleet. The carrier took delivery of its first aircraft type on January 4th – just one day before its high-profile door plug incident involving the 737 MAX 9 on a flight from Portland International Airport (PDX).

The aftermath of the incident has appeared to slow deliveries of the MAX 8. However, it has not prevented the airline from still deploying the aircraft on several routes.

Where will it fly this month?

Alaska said in January that it expected to have five MAX 8s in its fleet by March, with a total of eight delivered to the airline by the end of this year. According to ch-aviation, the carrier still only has one example, showing that deliveries are significantly behind schedule. A total of 19 aircraft are on order, although it is unclear how delayed these deliveries will be.

The Seattle-based carrier will fly its sole MAX 8, registered as N801AK, on a total of 133 flights this month, according to aviation data and analytics provider Cirium. Since it is one aircraft, its schedule appears to be quite sporadic. The most flights will be between Seattle Tacoma International Airport (SEA) and John Wayne Airport (SNA), with 62 total frequencies. Another 37 flights will be from SEA to SNA, while 25 will operate on the return.

The other routes the aircraft will fly most are from PDX to SNA and SEA. Both routes have 14 frequencies, but they are only one-way. Surprisingly, on the return from SNA and SEA, Alaska has the plane scheduled on two frequencies each. Southern California is understandably a large market for Alaska as the airline also operates multiple daily frequencies to Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR), and Ontario International Airport (ONT). SEA, of course, is the carrier’s main hub.

Primarily on the West Coast

Alaska will also deploy the MAX 8 between Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport (ANC) and SEA. There are 14 flights scheduled on the route – seven in each direction.

The remaining airports are other destinations the aircraft will visit this month:

From SEA-

Chicago O’Hare International Airport (ORD)

Denver International Airport (DEN)

Eppley Airfield (OMA)

Fairbanks International Airport (FAI)

Los Angeles International Airport (LAX)

Orlando International Airport (MCO)

Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (PHX)

San Diego International Airport (SAN)

From PDX-

Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL)

Los Angeles International Airport (LAX)

There are also one-time flights involving SAN this month, which is a focus city for Alaska. One flight from SEA to SAN will operate, while another is scheduled from SAN to MCO.

What is the timeline?

The airline says the MAX 8 is its “most range capable aircraft," and is equipped with 159 newly designed leather Recaro seats. Alaska had intended to deploy N801AK in February, but the grounding of its MAX 9 jets forced the carrier to schedule the aircraft’s first revenue flight in January.

Simple Flying reached out to the airline on Saturday regarding the delay in deliveries of its other 19 MAX 8s, but was unable to receive an immediate response.