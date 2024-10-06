Best 0% APR Credit Cards of 2024 | CreditCards.com (2024)

All information about the My GM Rewards Mastercard, the Chase Freedom Flex, and the BankAmericard credit card has been collected independently by CreditCards.com and has not been reviewed by the issuer.

The best 0% intro APR credit cards compared

Credit card Best for: 0% intro APR Regular APR CreditCards.com Rating Wells Fargo Reflect® Card Best for long intro APR 21 months On purchases and qualifying balance transfers from account opening. Balance transfers made within 120 days from account opening qualify for the intro rate. 18.24%, 24.74%, or 29.99% Variable APR 4.2 / 5 Discover it® Cash Back Rotating category rewards 15 months On balance transfers and new purchases 18.24% - 28.24% Variable APR 4.6 / 5 Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card Versatility and long-term value 15 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers made in the first 120 days as well as purchases 20.24%, 25.24%, or 29.99% Variable APR 4.1 / 5 Blue Cash Everyday® Card from American Express Good credit 15 months On new purchases and balance transfers 19.24% - 29.99% Variable 4.8 / 5 Capital One SavorOne Cash Rewards Credit Card Unlimited + everyday rewards in popular categories 15 months On purchases and balance transfers. Balance transfer fee applies 19.99% - 29.99% (Variable) (See rates and Fees) 4.9 / 5 Capital One Quicksilver Cash Rewards Credit Card No annual fee 15 months On new purchases and balance transfers. Balance transfer fee applies 19.99% - 29.99% (Variable) (See rates and Fees) 3.7 / 5 Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express Everyday household spending 12 months On new purchases and balance transfers 19.24% - 29.99% Variable 4.6 / 5 Bank of America® Unlimited Cash Rewards credit card Unlimited cash back for Preferred Rewards members 15 billing cycles On balance transfers made in the first 60 days and new purchases. A 3% intro balance transfer fee applies for 60 days from account opening, then 4%. 19.24% - 29.24% Variable APR on purchases and balance transfers 3.8 / 5 Chase Freedom Unlimited® Tiered cash back 0% intro APR for 15 months On new purchases and balance transfers 20.49% - 29.24% Variable 5.0 / 5 Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card Business owners 12 months on purchases 18.49% - 24.49% Variable 4.2 / 5 Citi Custom Cash® Card Introductory APR on purchases + cash back 15 months On purchases and balance transfers 19.24% - 29.24% (Variable) 4.5 / 5 Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card Flexible cash back categories 15 billing cycles On balance transfers made in the first 60 days and new purchases. A 3% intro balance transfer fee applies for 60 days from account opening, then 4%. 19.24% - 29.24% Variable APR on purchases and balance transfers 4.4 / 5 Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card Balance transfer 12 months on purchases and 21 months on balance transfers On balance transfers completed within the first 4 months of account opening 18.24% - 28.99% (Variable) 3.9 / 5 My GM Rewards® Mastercard® GM dealerships 0% intro APR for 9 months on purchases 20.24% to 29.99% variable purchase APR based on creditworthiness. Rates as of 8/1/2023 3.9 / 5 BankAmericard® credit card Ongoing low APR 21 billing cycles On balance transfers made in the first 60 days and new purchases. A 3% fee applies to all balance transfers 16.24% to 26.24% Variable 5.0 / 5 U.S. Bank Cash+® Visa Signature® Card Customizing rewards 15 billing cycles On purchases and balance transfers 19.49% – 29.49% Variable 3.2 / 5 Chase Freedom Unlimited® Intro APR and rewards 15 months On purchases and balance transfers 20.49% - 29.24% Variable 5.0 / 5

Editor’s picks: Zero-interest credit card details

Best for long intro APR: Wells Fargo Reflect® Card

Best features : It offers one of the longest introductory APR offers on purchases and qualifying balance transfers on the market.

: It offers one of the longest introductory APR offers on purchases and qualifying balance transfers on the market. Biggest drawbacks : You must transfer a balance within 120 days of account opening to qualify for the introductory APR. The card also has a balance transfer fee of 5% (minimum $5).

: You must transfer a balance within 120 days of account opening to qualify for the introductory APR. The card also has a balance transfer fee of 5% (minimum $5). Alternative : The Citi Double Cash® Card has better long-term value than most credit cards that come with long intro APRs, offering a flat-rate cash back on purchases. It doesn’t have an intro APR offer on purchases, but it does offer a long intro APR offer on balance transfers if you’re looking to pay off credit card debt.

: The has better long-term value than most credit cards that come with long intro APRs, offering a flat-rate cash back on purchases. It doesn’t have an intro APR offer on purchases, but it does offer a long intro APR offer on balance transfers if you’re looking to pay off credit card debt. Bottom line: If you suspect you’ll need an extra-long window to pay off a large purchase or a qualifying balance transfer, this card should be top of mind.

Wells Fargo Reflect® Card

Best for rotating category rewards: Discover it® Cash Back

Best features : One of the best rewards credit cards on the market, this card’s rotating categories lets users earn high rewards in a variety of seasonal areas. It also comes with an intro APR offer on new purchases and balance transfers and a unique sign-up bonus that matches all the rewards you earn at the end of your first year.

: One of the on the market, this card’s rotating categories lets users earn high rewards in a variety of seasonal areas. It also comes with an intro APR offer on new purchases and balance transfers and a unique sign-up bonus that matches all the rewards you earn at the end of your first year. Biggest drawbacks : Rotating categories that you have to enroll in can be a hassle for some people. Some may also prefer to earn rewards in their favorite categories year-round instead of quarterly.

: Rotating categories that you have to enroll in can be a hassle for some people. Some may also prefer to earn rewards in their favorite categories year-round instead of quarterly. Alternative : Depending on your spending habits, you may get more value from the Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express . Though it has an annual fee of $95 ($0 intro annual fee for the first year), instead of quarterly bonus categories, you have the chance to earn an impressive amount of cash back all year in popular household categories, including U.S. supermarkets, select U.S. streaming services, U.S. gas stations and transit.

: Depending on your spending habits, you may get more value from the . Though it has an annual fee of $95 ($0 intro annual fee for the first year), instead of quarterly bonus categories, you have the chance to earn an impressive amount of cash back all year in popular household categories, including U.S. supermarkets, select U.S. streaming services, U.S. gas stations and transit. Bottom line: The Discover it® Cash Back is a solid pick for someone looking for a credit card with well-rounded benefits, a potentially low go-to APR and a competitive cash back rewards program.

Discover it®Cash Back

Best for versatility and long-term value: Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card

Best features : The Active Cash packs in a lot more value than most flat-rate cash rewards cards. On top of earning unlimited 2% cash rewards on eligible everyday spending, members also enjoy an intro APR offer, generous welcome bonus, and a variety of redemption options.

: The Active Cash packs in a lot more value than most flat-rate cash rewards cards. On top of earning unlimited 2% cash rewards on eligible everyday spending, members also enjoy an intro APR offer, generous welcome bonus, and a variety of redemption options. Biggest drawbacks : Depending on spending habits, some may be better served by a card that allows you to maximize earnings in specific categories. It’s also important to note that the intro APR on qualifying balance transfers must be made within the first 120 days as a cardholder to receive the special intro rate.

: Depending on spending habits, some may be better served by a card that allows you to maximize earnings in specific categories. It’s also important to note that the intro APR on qualifying balance transfers must be made within the first 120 days as a cardholder to receive the special intro rate. Alternative : To get even more value out of the Active Cash Card, consider pairing it with a credit card that offers high rewards in bonus categories that fit your everyday spending. One example is to use the Citi Custom Cash® Card to earn high cash back on your biggest eligible spend area, like gas, and then use the Active Cash Card for all of your other purchases.

: To get even more value out of the Active Cash Card, consider pairing it with a credit card that offers high rewards in bonus categories that fit your everyday spending. One example is to use the Card to earn high cash back on your biggest eligible spend area, like gas, and then use the Active Cash Card for all of your other purchases. Bottom line: The flat rate of 2% cash rewards on purchases alone makes the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card a worthy addition to any wallet.

Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card

Best for good credit: Blue Cash Everyday® Card from American Express

Best features : Families on a budget can get a lot of value out of this card. On top of a long intro APR offer on purchases and balance transfers, the card also earns bonus rewards on typical household purchases, including at U.S. supermarkets and U.S. gas stations. Read about how finance expert Ana Staples uses the Blue Cash Everyday card .

: Families on a budget can get a lot of value out of this card. On top of a long intro APR offer on purchases and balance transfers, the card also earns bonus rewards on typical household purchases, including at U.S. supermarkets and U.S. gas stations. Read about . Biggest drawbacks : The 3% rewards are capped at $6,000 in purchases per year in each category, then drops to 1%.

: The 3% rewards are capped at $6,000 in purchases per year in each category, then drops to 1%. Alternative : The Capital One SavorOne Cash Rewards Credit Card also has an intro APR offer for both purchases and balance transfers but offers 3% cash back in more bonus categories, including dining.

: The also has an intro APR offer for both purchases and balance transfers but offers 3% cash back in more bonus categories, including dining. Bottom line: On top of the intro APR offer, the Blue Cash Everyday® Card from American Express offers an impressive cash back rewards program for no annual fee.

Blue Cash Everyday® Card from American Express

Best for unlimited + everyday rewards in popular categories: Capital One SavorOne Cash Rewards Credit Card

Best features : This card offers better short and long-term value than most intro APR credit cards. On top of the rewards you earn in popular household and entertainment categories, there’s also a sign-up bonus with a low spend requirement.

: This card offers better short and long-term value than most intro APR credit cards. On top of the rewards you earn in popular household and entertainment categories, there’s also a sign-up bonus with a low spend requirement. Biggest drawbacks : If you don’t qualify for the low end of the regular variable APR rate, you could get hit with high interest rates on any balances carried over from month to month once the intro APR offer ends.

: If you don’t qualify for the low end of the regular variable APR rate, you could get hit with high interest rates on any balances carried over from month to month once the intro APR offer ends. Alternative : If you spend more on groceries than you do dining, consider the Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express . Although it has an annual fee after the second year, it offers an impressive amount of cash back at U.S. supermarkets, plus a statement credit welcome offer and a slew of other perks worth considering.

: If you spend more on groceries than you do dining, consider the . Although it has an annual fee after the second year, it offers an impressive amount of cash back at U.S. supermarkets, plus a statement credit welcome offer and a slew of other perks worth considering. Bottom line: This versatile card is a great option for modest spenders looking to earn rewards in popular food and entertainment categories.

Capital One SavorOne Cash Rewards Credit Card

Best for no annual fee: Capital One Quicksilver Cash Rewards Credit Card

Best features : The Quicksilver Cash Rewards has more than just a long intro APR to help you make interest-free payments on purchases and balance transfers ( See rates and Fees best Capital One credit cards , you also get a sign-up bonus, a chance to earn rewards on all of your purchases, and a number of travel and consumer benefits.

: The Quicksilver Cash Rewards has more than just a long intro APR to help you make interest-free payments on purchases and balance transfers ( , you also get a sign-up bonus, a chance to earn rewards on all of your purchases, and a number of travel and consumer benefits. Biggest drawbacks : Despite its versatility, this card doesn’t earn the highest rewards or offer up the longest intro APR offer. If you need as much time as possible to pay off purchases or credit card debt or you want to earn a higher flat rate for all your purchases, you’ll need to look elsewhere.

: Despite its versatility, this card doesn’t earn the highest rewards or offer up the longest intro APR offer. If you need as much time as possible to pay off purchases or credit card debt or you want to earn a higher flat rate for all your purchases, you’ll need to look elsewhere. Alternative : The Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card has a lot in common with the Quicksilver Cash Rewards card, but goes a bit further with 2% cash rewards on your purchases.

: The has a lot in common with the Quicksilver Cash Rewards card, but goes a bit further with 2% cash rewards on your purchases. Bottom line: The Capital One Quicksilver Cash Rewards card is a good fit for someone looking for a card that can do more than provide an intro APR offer.

Capital One Quicksilver Cash Rewards Credit Card

Best for everyday household spending: Blue Cash Preferred Card® from American Express

Best features : The high earning rates on U.S. supermarkets, U.S. gas stations and select U.S. streaming subscriptions round it out as a go-to cash back machine for the modern household. Plus, its intro APR offer means you can cut down on interest costs for a considerable time.

: The high earning rates on U.S. supermarkets, U.S. gas stations and select U.S. streaming subscriptions round it out as a go-to cash back machine for the modern household. Plus, its intro APR offer means you can cut down on interest costs for a considerable time. Biggest drawbacks : Its annual fee after the first year is $95 and its U.S. supermarkets category has a $6,000 yearly spending cap, then the rate drops to 1%.

: Its annual fee after the first year is $95 and its U.S. supermarkets category has a $6,000 yearly spending cap, then the rate drops to 1%. Alternative : If you don’t want to worry about an annual fee, consider this card’s little sibling, the Blue Cash Everyday® Card from American Express .

: If you don’t want to worry about an annual fee, consider this card’s little sibling, the . Bottom line: If you’re the head of a large household, you will probably find plenty of value in the Blue Cash Preferred.

Blue Cash Preferred Card® from American Express

Best unlimited cash back for Preferred Rewards members: Bank of America® Unlimited Cash Rewards credit card

Best features : This flat-rate card offers both versatility and value. You’ll earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on all eligible purchases and have one of the longer intro APR offers for balance transfers and purchases.

: This flat-rate card offers both versatility and value. You’ll earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on all eligible purchases and have one of the longer intro APR offers for balance transfers and purchases. Biggest drawbacks : Carry a balance beyond the introductory period and you could wind up paying quite a bit in interest, especially if you fall under the higher APR range. Some may be better served by a card that offers a high rewards rate on bonus categories aligned with their spending habits.

: Carry a balance beyond the introductory period and you could wind up paying quite a bit in interest, especially if you fall under the higher APR range. Some may be better served by a card that offers a high rewards rate on bonus categories aligned with their spending habits. Alternative: Unless you’re a Preferred Rewards member, you’ll get better value out of a card that offers a flat rate of 2% cash back on all purchases. Or, depending on your spending habits, a card like the Chase Freedom Unlimited may be more to your liking thanks to multiple categories that earn bonus rewards, followed by 1.5% cash back on all other purchases.

Unless you’re a Preferred Rewards member, you’ll get better value out of a card that offers a flat rate of 2% cash back on all purchases. Or, depending on your spending habits, a card like the may be more to your liking thanks to multiple categories that earn bonus rewards, followed by 1.5% cash back on all other purchases. Bottom line: This unlimited flat-rate card has broad appeal, but anything less than 2% cash back on eligible purchases might be a disappointment to rewards seekers looking to capitalize on credit card perks.

Bank of America® Unlimited Cash Rewards credit card

Best for tiered cash back: Chase Freedom Unlimited

Best features: Tiered cash back rates in common spending categories give cardholders ample opportunities to earn cash back while benefiting from generous intro APR periods for both purchases and balance transfers. You can manage debt and plan a pay-off strategy while you focus on maximizing rewards for routine spending.

Tiered cash back rates in common spending categories give cardholders ample opportunities to earn cash back while benefiting from generous intro APR periods for both purchases and balance transfers. You can manage debt and plan a pay-off strategy while you focus on maximizing rewards for routine spending. Biggest drawbacks: Its ongoing APR is relatively high, so you’ll want your payments to keep pace with your spending once your intro period ends.

Its ongoing APR is relatively high, so you’ll want your payments to keep pace with your spending once your intro period ends. Alternative(s): You may be able to earn a comparable amount of cash back with the Bank of America Customized Cash Rewards credit card if your top spending category is dining and you shop regularly at grocery stores. Grocery budgets are arguably larger than gas and drugstore budgets, so you could potentially earn more cash back with the Customized Cash Rewards card if you have a focused spending strategy.

You may be able to earn a comparable amount of cash back with the if your top spending category is dining and you shop regularly at grocery stores. Grocery budgets are arguably larger than gas and drugstore budgets, so you could potentially earn more cash back with the Customized Cash Rewards card if you have a focused spending strategy. Bottom line: The Chase Freedom Unlimited card has generous cash back rates and modest intro APR on purchases and balance transfers. However, be wary of its ongoing APR, which could be slightly higher than other cards’ on this page.

Chase Freedom Unlimited

Ink Business Unlimited: Best for business owners

Best features : This card’s flat cash back rate and welcome offer are two of the best reasons to choose this as your intro APR card.

: This card’s flat cash back rate and welcome offer are two of the best reasons to choose this as your intro APR card. Biggest drawbacks : Although it has a generous rewards program, welcome offer and an intro APR on new purchases, there’s no intro APR for balance transfers.

: Although it has a generous rewards program, welcome offer and an intro APR on new purchases, there’s no intro APR for balance transfers. Alternatives : If you like this card’s flat rate, you might want to consider a consumer card like the Wells Fargo Active cash card, which has a more generous flat cash rewards rate. However, if it’s a longer intro APR and lower ongoing APR you’re looking for, then the BankAmericard® credit card offers one of the longest intro APR you’ll find on both purchases and balance transfers

: If you like this card’s flat rate, you might want to consider a consumer card like the Wells Fargo Active cash card, which has a more generous flat cash rewards rate. However, if it’s a longer intro APR and lower ongoing APR you’re looking for, then the BankAmericard® credit card offers one of the longest intro APR you’ll find on both purchases and balance transfers Bottom line: Business owners shouldn’t limit their credit options to business cards, but the Ink Business Unlimited is a great all-around pick for a generous mix of cash back, a welcome offer and an intro APR period.

Ink Business Unlimited

Best for Introductory APR on purchases + cash back: Citi Custom Cash® Card

Best features : This flexible, low-maintenance card doesn’t just have a nice intro APR. It also comes with a sign-up bonus and a chance to earn 5% cash back in your top eligible spending category. That’s one of the highest rates you can earn in areas like gas, groceries or dining.

: This flexible, low-maintenance card doesn’t just have a nice intro APR. It also comes with a sign-up bonus and a chance to earn 5% cash back in your top eligible spending category. That’s one of the highest rates you can earn in areas like gas, groceries or dining. Biggest drawbacks : You’ll pay a steep fee for balance transfers. Plus, there’s a cap on your cash back, which eats into the card’s value.

: You’ll pay a steep fee for balance transfers. Plus, there’s a cap on your cash back, which eats into the card’s value. Alternative : For a lot of people, the Chase Freedom Flex® will come out on top, thanks to a similar intro APR offer, high rewards in multiple bonus categories and a slightly smaller spending requirement to earn the sign-up bonus. To learn more, check out the battle of the 5% back cards .

: For a lot of people, the will come out on top, thanks to a similar intro APR offer, high rewards in multiple bonus categories and a slightly smaller spending requirement to earn the sign-up bonus. To learn more, check out the . Bottom line: The intro APR offer and chance to customize your cash back rewards make the Citi card a great option.

Citi Custom Cash Card

Best for flexible cash back categories: Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card

Best features : On top of the intro APR offer, this card offers a lot more flexibility than most rewards cards. You can choose one bonus category from a long list of popular, everyday options and even change it once a month if you think you’ll spend more in another area. You can also earn a nice flat rate on your grocery purchases, including wholesale clubs, which typically only earns 1% on traditional rewards cards.

: On top of the intro APR offer, this card offers a lot more flexibility than most rewards cards. You can choose one bonus category from a long list of popular, everyday options and even change it once a month if you think you’ll spend more in another area. You can also earn a nice flat rate on your grocery purchases, including wholesale clubs, which typically only earns 1% on traditional rewards cards. Biggest drawbacks : The $2,500 quarterly spending cap for the 2% and 3% combined categories (then 1%) may not be enough for big spenders, especially Bank of America Preferred Rewards members .

: The $2,500 quarterly spending cap for the 2% and 3% combined categories (then 1%) may not be enough for big spenders, especially . Alternative : If your spending aligns with the Capital One SavorOne Cash Rewards Credit Card , it will give you more food-and-entertainment categories to earn 3% cash back in.

: If your spending aligns with the , it will give you more food-and-entertainment categories to earn 3% cash back in. Bottom line: This card has great short- and long-term value for people on a budget, but big spenders could earn more rewards with other options like a flat-rate card.

Bank of America Cash Rewards credit card

Best for balance transfer: Citi® Diamond Preferred®

Best features : If paying off debt is your top priority and you have good or excellent credit, the Citi Diamond Preferred Card could be a lifesaver. The card comes with an extremely long 21-month introductory APR offer on balance transfers completed within the first 4 months, after which your APR is a relatively low 18.24% – 28.99% variable. Want to learn more? See how expert, Emily Sherman, uses the Citi Diamond Preferred card .

: If paying off debt is your top priority and you have good or excellent credit, the Citi Diamond Preferred Card could be a lifesaver. The card comes with an extremely long 21-month introductory APR offer on balance transfers completed within the first 4 months, after which your APR is a relatively low 18.24% – 28.99% variable. Want to learn more? . Biggest drawbacks : The lack of a base rewards program limits this card’s long-term value. Plus, the balance transfer fee (5% of your balance or $5, whichever is higher) will cost consumers more than the standard 3% fee found with other cards.

: The lack of a base rewards program limits this card’s long-term value. Plus, the balance transfer fee (5% of your balance or $5, whichever is higher) will cost consumers more than the standard 3% fee found with other cards. Alternative : If you think you can pay off your balance transfer faster than 21 months, the versatile Citi Double Cash® Card may be a better choice. Its intro APR offer isn’t as long, but it has better value thanks to a rewards program that earns up to 2% cash back on purchases (1% when you buy and 1% as you pay).

: If you think you can pay off your balance transfer faster than 21 months, the versatile Citi Double Cash® Card may be a better choice. Its intro APR offer isn’t as long, but it has better value thanks to a rewards program that earns up to 2% cash back on purchases (1% when you buy and 1% as you pay). Bottom line: The Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card is best for someone focused on paying off debt and who isn’t looking for a rewards credit card that offers points or miles.

Citi Diamond Preferred Card

Best for GM dealerships: My GM Rewards® Mastercard®

Best features : The 7X points on eligible GM products and services is impressive, but even the 4X flat rate on general purchases is a phenomenal rate that gives you plenty of chances to rack up points on everything you buy.

: The 7X points on eligible GM products and services is impressive, but even the 4X flat rate on general purchases is a phenomenal rate that gives you plenty of chances to rack up points on everything you buy. Biggest drawbacks : Your points are only valuable if you redeem them for eligible GM purchases. Using your rewards on gift cards drops the value of your points from 1 cent to just 0.25 cents.

: Your points are only valuable if you redeem them for eligible GM purchases. Using your rewards on gift cards drops the value of your points from 1 cent to just 0.25 cents. Alternatives : A card like the Wells Fargo Autograph℠ Card sacrifices some of the high earning potential but makes up for it with versatility. Cardholders earn 3X points in an impressive number of everyday categories and you can redeem points for cash back, travel and more at a value of 1 cent apiece.

: A card like the sacrifices some of the high earning potential but makes up for it with versatility. Cardholders earn 3X points in an impressive number of everyday categories and you can redeem points for cash back, travel and more at a value of 1 cent apiece. Bottom line: This could be the card for you if you’re a GM loyalist looking to earn and redeem rewards at the dealership.

My GM Rewards® Mastercard®

Best for low ongoing APR: BankAmericard® credit card

Best features : With this card, you’ll have plenty of time to take advantage of the intro APR on both balance transfers and purchases before it reverts to the regular variable APR. The low regular APR and lack of an annual fee make this card more valuable than the average intro APR card.

: With this card, you’ll have plenty of time to take advantage of the intro APR on both balance transfers and purchases before it reverts to the regular variable APR. The low regular APR and lack of an annual fee make this card more valuable than the average intro APR card. Biggest drawbacks : This card doesn’t earn rewards and lacks the features and benefits that would help to make it useful once you’ve finished using it for balance transfers.

: This card doesn’t earn rewards and lacks the features and benefits that would help to make it useful once you’ve finished using it for balance transfers. Alternative : The Capital One SavorOne Cash Rewards Credit Card comes with an intro APR offer but also earns rewards, including 3% cash back on grocery stores (excluding superstores like Walmart® and Target®), dining, entertainment, and popular streaming services (1% on other purchases).

: The comes with an intro APR offer but also earns rewards, including 3% cash back on grocery stores (excluding superstores like Walmart® and Target®), dining, entertainment, and popular streaming services (1% on other purchases). Bottom line: This is a solid pick for someone with a lot of debt or who plans to make a large purchase and wants to pay it off over an extended period without any interest charges.

BankAmericard credit card

Best for customizing rewards: U.S. Bank Cash+® Visa Signature® Card

Best features : You get more freedom than most rewards credit cards to choose how you earn high rewards in multiple bonus categories. This card can be a great option for people who want an intro APR offer and love earning as much cash back as possible in a variety of everyday categories.

: You get more freedom than most rewards credit cards to choose how you earn high rewards in multiple bonus categories. This card can be a great option for people who want an intro APR offer and love earning as much cash back as possible in a variety of everyday categories. Biggest drawbacks : It can be a hassle remembering to choose and enroll in bonus categories each quarter. To earn the most value out of your purchases, you may need to juggle multiple credit cards to help offset the card’s spending cap.

: It can be a hassle remembering to choose and enroll in bonus categories each quarter. To earn the most value out of your purchases, you may need to juggle multiple credit cards to help offset the card’s spending cap. Alternative : The Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card makes life a whole lot easier for rewards seekers. It lets you earn 2% cash rewards on your purchases without having to track your spending or enroll in bonus categories.

: The makes life a whole lot easier for rewards seekers. It lets you earn 2% cash rewards on your purchases without having to track your spending or enroll in bonus categories. Bottom line: There are a lot of opportunities to earn high rewards with the U.S. Bank Cash+® Visa Signature® Card, but it takes some work to get the most value out of this card.

U.S. Bank Cash+® Visa Signature® Card

Best for Intro APR with rewards: Chase Freedom Unlimited®

Best features : There’s so much more to the Freedom Unlimited besides the intro APR offer for purchases and balance transfers. Cardholders can also earn a sign-up bonus and enjoy a rewards program that earns bonus rewards for travel booked through Chase Travel, as well as dining and drugstore purchases. And if you pair the Freedom Unlimited with other Chase cards , you could increase the redemption value of the points you earn.

: There’s so much more to the Freedom Unlimited besides the intro APR offer for purchases and balance transfers. Cardholders can also earn a sign-up bonus and enjoy a rewards program that earns bonus rewards for travel booked through Chase Travel, as well as dining and drugstore purchases. And if you , you could increase the redemption value of the points you earn. Biggest drawbacks : Anyone looking to travel or shop internationally will be disappointed by the 3% foreign transaction fee.

: Anyone looking to travel or shop internationally will be disappointed by the 3% foreign transaction fee. Alternative : If you spend more on food and entertainment, you might get more value out of the Capital One SavorOne Cash Rewards Credit Card . It also has an intro APR offer but with more categories that earn 3% cash back, including at grocery stores (excluding superstores like Walmart® and Target®) and with select streaming services.

: If you spend more on food and entertainment, you might get more value out of the . It also has an intro APR offer but with more categories that earn 3% cash back, including at grocery stores (excluding superstores like Walmart® and Target®) and with select streaming services. Bottom line: The Chase Freedom Unlimited is a versatile credit card that will add a lot of value to your wallet long after the intro APR offer, especially if you travel often.

Chase Freedom Unlimited

What is a zero-interest credit card?

When a bank issues a credit card, they charge the cardholder interest for borrowing money. However, to entice new customers, certain credit cards will offer promotional periods where the interest rate will remain at a fixed 0% for a defined period of time. This period with 0% interest (or whatever the promotional APR is) is referred to as the introductory APR period. After the promotional period has expired, the cardholder will be charged a different APR, which is considered the ongoing APR.

Because the cardholder does not incur any interest charges during the 0% APR promotional period, it offers a unique advantage to save hundreds, possibly thousands of dollars in interest fees. Cardholders may use a zero-percent intro APR card as a strategy for making a large purchase where they have several months to make interest-free payments or for transferring high-interest credit card debt so they can concentrate the entire monthly payment towards the balance.

While 0% interest credit cards usually require the cardholder to have a good or excellent credit score, they can help you avoid additional costly interest charges.

How do 0% intro APR credit cards work?

A card with a zero percent introductory APR allows you to either make purchases, complete a balance transfer or both without paying interest for a specified period. This period, typically anywhere from 12 to 21 months, is ideal for paying down debts without the burden of added interest charges. It could also help decrease the time it takes to pay off your credit card debt.

Once the 0% introductory period is over, ongoing APR charges go into effect. This change means a new interest rate will apply to any purchases or balance transfers made after this time. It also means the ongoing APR will apply to any remaining balance not paid off during the promotional period.

For more information, read our complete guide on how 0% APR credit cards work.

How much can you save with a 0% intro APR credit card?

A 0% intro APR credit card can save you hundreds of dollars and even more. But it depends on a number of factors, including how much you owe, your current APR, and how long it takes you to pay off your balance.

For an accurate picture, a credit card payoff calculator can show you how long it will take you to pay off your debt and how much interest you’ll pay each month. This can give you an idea of how much you can save with a 0% intro APR credit card.

For example, what if you could pay off a balance in full using a credit card with a 21-month APR offer? Here’s how much total interest you could potentially save with 21 months of interest-free payments compared to a credit card with average interest and one with high interest.

Balance Interest paid over 21 months (0% APR) Interest paid over 21 months (16.59% variable APR) Interest paid over 21 months (25.74% variable APR) $1,000 $0 $157 Min. payment: $56 $251 Min. payment: $60 $2,000 $0 $304 Min. payment: $115 $502 Min. payment: $120 $5,000 $0 $783 Min. payment: $280 $1,254 Min. payment: $300

As you can see, a credit card with a 0% intro APR offer can save you a lot of money. Keep in mind that if you do a balance transfer, most issuers charge a fee that will be added to total balance, which will cut into your total savings.

Pros and cons of 0% APR credit cards

Pros Savings : You’ll save on interest if you pay your balance transfer or purchases down during the promotional APR period.

: You’ll save on interest if you pay your balance transfer or purchases down during the promotional APR period. Affordability : Zero percent introductory APR cards rarely charge an annual fee.

: Zero percent introductory APR cards rarely charge an annual fee. Building credit : Paying off debt via a balance transfer on a 0% introductory APR credit card can improve your credit score in the long term by decreasing your credit utilization rate .

: Paying off debt via a balance transfer on a 0% introductory APR credit card can improve your credit score in the long term by decreasing your . Extra time:One of the most essential benefits of a zero interest card is the extra time it buys you to pay off or down existing balances without costly interest charges for a defined period of time. Cons Post-offer interest : You could face a high interest rate once the promotional APR expires.

: You could face a high interest rate once the promotional APR expires. Balance transfer fees : You’ll likely pay a fee for balance transfers.

: You’ll likely pay a fee for balance transfers. Short-term credit hits : Balance transfers or large purchases on a 0% intro APR card can ding your credit score in the short term by increasing your single-card credit utilization rate and generating a hard inquiry.

: Balance transfers or large purchases on a 0% intro APR card can ding your credit score in the short term by increasing your single-card credit utilization rate and generating a hard inquiry. Potential to lose intro offer: Cardholders may not realize that one missed payment may forfeit any zero percent introductory period the card offers, which makes keeping up with due dates even more important.

The different types of credit card APR

APR is short for annual percentage rate and is the rate you’ll pay in interest if you carry a balance on your credit card. If you want to know more about how credit card APRs work, one key thing to note is not all APRs are the same.

You’ll see various APR terminology throughout your card’s terms and conditions. The APR or interest rate may be different depending on how it is implemented with the card. For example, the regular, ongoing APR you qualify for is different from a penalty or cash advance APR.

Regular or ongoing APR

Regular or ongoing APR is the standard interest rate issued to you for purchases with the credit card, when you carry a balance. The regular APR is often a variable rate, often determined by the federal prime rate and your credit score. The regular APR is the interest rate charged for purchases if there is no promotional APR offer.

Purchase APR

The purchase APR is the interest rate applied to purchases only. You’ll often find credit cards with promotional purchase APR periods, often for zero percent interest on purchases for a specified period of time. When the promotional period has expired, the rate will revert to the regular purchase APR for your card.

Balance transfer APR

A balance transfer APR is the interest rate applied when you transfer an existing balance from one credit card to another. Credit cards can offer a promotional balance transfer APR, typically zero percent interest for a balance transfer during a specified period. A card may offer either a zero percent purchase APR or zero percent balance transfer APR, but not both. Some cards do have intro APR offers on both, but the length of the offer may differ depending on where it applies.

Cash advance APR

A cash advance APR is the interest rate applied when you use a credit card for a cash advance. It’s important to note the interest on a cash advance begins immediately accruing the day you receive the cash advance, and not at the end of a grace period the way a purchase APR does.

Penalty APR

Cardholders could activate a penalty APR when doing something to violate the credit card’s terms and conditions, such as making a late payment or having a returned payment for insufficient funds. The penalty APR will last for several months (according to your card terms) and is a higher-than-normal APR — in some cases double the regular APR.

How to choose an introductory APR credit card

Are you planning a large purchase or paying down pre-existing debt?

Choosing the right card zero interest card may come down to one goal: paying down a pre-existing balance or financing a large purchase. While a zero interest card can save you money on interest payments for a defined period of time, especially for a large purchase, a balance transfer card may be better suited for those who need to focus on paying down an existing balance. If you’re concerned you’ll need to carry a balance for longer than the promotional APR period, then a low-interest credit card option may be better.

What’s your payoff timeline?

Before selecting a card, understanding your payoff timeline could impact your decision. Not all introductory APR offers are created equal. Some have longer promotional periods than others, which may affect your payoff timeline if you hope to pay as little interest as possible. Keep in mind there are some introductory APR offers that only apply to purchases and may not include balance transfers. Once you have your payoff goal in mind, you can choose the card best suited for your timeline.

Do you plan to use the card for the long haul?

Long-term financial plans should factor into your card selection. Ongoing features, like the annual fee, interest rates after the promotional APR period ends and rewards programs are key elements that could help decide what card you choose. For example, you should consider the ongoing APR to avoid hefty interest charges if you end up carrying a balance. If you do decide you no longer need your zero-interest card, carefully consider the impact before closing it. It’s possible closing a card can negatively affect your credit score by raising your credit utilization and impacting the length of your credit history.

Who should get a 0% intro APR credit card? The plan-ahead spender . Whether you want to finance home improvements or a dream vacation, a card with a lengthy 0% intro APR period can give you time to pay off your big purchase (typically 12 to 18 months) without incurring interest charges.

. Whether you want to or a dream vacation, a card with a lengthy 0% intro APR period can give you time to pay off your big purchase (typically 12 to 18 months) without incurring interest charges. The balance reducer . If you carry high-interest credit card debt, you can transfer it to a credit card offering a 0% introductory APR on balance transfers. This gives you a window to make progress on reducing the debt itself, but be mindful of potential balance transfer fees.

. If you carry high-interest credit card debt, you can transfer it to a credit card offering a 0% introductory APR on balance transfers. This gives you a window to make progress on reducing the debt itself, but be mindful of potential balance transfer fees. The emergency spender . From car and home repairs to medical bills and lost wages – unplanned expenses and financial emergencies happen. If you don’t have enough money set aside in an emergency fund, a credit card with a 0% intro APR offer may be the last-resort option that can help get you through difficult times.

. From car and home repairs to medical bills and lost wages – unplanned expenses and financial emergencies happen. If you don’t have enough money set aside in an emergency fund, a credit card with a 0% intro APR offer may be the last-resort option that can help get you through difficult times. The credit novice. For people just getting started on their credit journey, a 0% intro offer may provide a more manageable way for easing into the new financial responsibility of credit card usage. Taking advantage of the 0% APR intro period not only gives you time to pay down your balance while you learn how to budget monthly payments, but many of these cards also offer a $0 annual fee for greater affordability. Who should skip a 0% intro APR credit card? The rewards seeker .While some 0% intro APR credit cards do offer rewards, you can usually find more lucrative programs attached to traditional or premium rewards credit cards.

.While some 0% intro APR credit cards do offer rewards, you can usually find more lucrative programs attached to traditional or premium rewards credit cards. The payment procrastinator . The 0% interest only lasts for the duration of the introductory period, and once it ends, the card will revert to its regular APR, which may not be low (based on your creditworthiness). If you tend to carry a balance month to month, a low interest credit card could be a better option.

. The 0% interest only lasts for the duration of the introductory period, and once it ends, the card will revert to its regular APR, which may not be low (based on your creditworthiness). If you tend to carry a balance month to month, a could be a better option. The heavy-debt consolidator . There are limits to how much debt you can transfer over to a credit card with a 0% intro APR offer. And if you can’t pay off that debt before the introductory period ends, your balance could get hit with high interest charges. If you’re carrying a heavy debt on multiple credit cards, a personal loan may be a better debt consolidation method for you.

The fee averse. While you can use a 0% APR intro offer as a smart financial tool, other fees attached to the card can quickly add up. It's not uncommon for 0% APR cards to include balance transfer fees, ranging from 3% to 5% for each transfer, plus late payment charges or potential over-the-limit fees . Foreign transaction fees are another possibility, where issuers charge a percentage of your purchase each time you shop with a foreign currency.

For more help finding a card that suits your needs, check out our guide on how to choose a 0% intro APR credit card.

How to make the most of your 0% intro APR offer

Plan large purchases around your intro period

If you know you have an upcoming purchase to make, but may not have enough funds set aside, then taking advantage of an introductory APR period can bridge the gap between your spending and savings. You can finance your purchase with a zero interest card and make payments each month — ideally before the introductory period ends — allowing you the option to make smaller, more manageable payments over time.

Simply take the total purchase amount and divide it by the number of months left in your introductory period so you’ll know the minimum amount you must pay on the card each month to avoid interest charges and maximize your intro offer.

Avoid adding to transferred balances

Transferring an existing credit card balance to another card with an intro APR offer on balance transfers is a popular strategy for managing debt and accelerating debt pay off. If paying off debt is your primary goal, it’s best to avoid adding any additional debt (such as new purchases) to your transferred balance. If you avoid adding to your transferred debt, you allow for the possibility of paying off your debt sooner. You can also take advantage of the introductory offer’s lack of interest charges — and put all your payments towards a balance and not the costly interest.

Nail down a payoff strategy early

Building a plan to pay off your balance, even before you transfer any balances or make a purchase, can help you avoid costly mistakes. If you’re using your zero percent intro APR card for a balance transfer, don’t forget to include the balance transfer fee in your final balance. These fees, commonly 3 or 5 percent of the transferred balance, can add significantly to your payoff total. If you’re using an intro offer on a rewards card that carries an annual fee, be sure to account for that cost as you plan. Once you’re aware of your total balance, you can calculate a monthly payment that allows you to avoid interest or payoff within your ideal time frame.

Pay off your balance within the intro period if possible

The most effective way to use an intro APR period is to pay off your balance before the introductory period ends, which means you end up avoiding the interest charges. However, if this goal doesn’t fit within your budget based on the length of the intro period, or life gets in the way and you can’t pay the balance off as planned, the next best approach is to pay down as much as possible. If you choose a credit card with a lower ongoing APR once the intro period ends, then it could make things more manageable for when the interest charges do start.

What happens when an intro APR offer ends?

A 0% interest intro offer is great, but it’s also temporary. So, what happens when that offer expires? Ultimately, your card’s regular interest rate will kick in. Your card’s normal APR will apply to all new purchases and balance transfers that you make, and any balance that you are still carrying on your card. It’s imperative as you choose a zero interest card that you pick one with an ongoing interest rate you can manage if needed.

For example, say you transfer $3,000 to your new card and it has a 0% intro offer that lasts 12 months, and the regular APR is 20% after. If you only paid off $2,000 of your balance transfer before your 0% intro offer ends, your card’s standard APR, the 20%, will now apply to the $1,000 leftover.

Alternatives to 0 percent APR cards

If you’re worried that you won’t qualify for a 0 percent intro APR card or you want to avoid opening another credit card, you have a few options.

Consider a debt consolidation loan

With a debt consolidation loan, you could combine debt from several sources into a single loan. The goal of consolidating is to end up with one affordable monthly payment. Debt consolidation loans are ideal if you need a longer payoff time or a lower interest rate. You’ll get a three-to-five-year payoff period with a debt consolidation loan while most 0% interest cards have intro offers that expire after 12 months on the low end or up to 21 months on the high end.

Ask for a lower interest rate

One way to save on interest is by asking your credit card issuer for a lower interest rate. Your issuer isn’t guaranteed to grant your request; however, your odds of landing a lower rate increase if you have a good payment history and you’ve been a loyal customer. If you get better offers from competing cards and you share that information with your issuer, you might get a lower rate to retain your status as a customer.

Look into credit card hardship programs

If you’re struggling to pay your credit card bill each month, you can ask your credit card issuer if it provides a hardship program. These programs vary, and not every provider will offer them to every cardholder. They’re also temporary, lasting at most 12 months. Your credit card issuer might freeze your account for the duration of the program to keep you from adding to your balances.

How we picked the best 0% intro APR credit cards

Research methodology: We analyzed over 1,000 zero-interest intro APR credit cards to identify some of the best offers on the market. The major factors we considered were:

0% intro APR period for purchases : Does the card allow you to skip interest charges on purchases for a set period of time? If so, how long does the offer last?

: Does the card allow you to skip interest charges on purchases for a set period of time? If so, how long does the offer last? 0% intro APR period for balance transfers : Does the card allow you to skip interest charges on a balance transfer for a set period of time? If so, how long does the offer last?

: Does the card allow you to skip interest charges on a balance transfer for a set period of time? If so, how long does the offer last? Regular APRs : After the introductory period expires, are the purchase APRs or balance transfer APRs reasonable, relative to the current industry average?

: After the introductory period expires, are the purchase APRs or balance transfer APRs reasonable, relative to the current industry average? Balance transfer fee : Do you have to pay a fee to transfer a balance onto the new card to take advantage of the zero-interest offer? If so, is the fee reasonable relative to the industry standard?

: Do you have to pay a fee to transfer a balance onto the new card to take advantage of the zero-interest offer? If so, is the fee reasonable relative to the industry standard? Overall card value: Does the card offer benefits once the introductory 0% APR offer ends? For no-frills cards, we considered whether continued use would cost cardholders an annual fee.

Other criteria used include other rates and fees, rewards rates, extra benefits and features, customer service, credit needed, ease of application and security features.

Additional information on 0% APR credit cards

For more information on all things 0% APR cards, continue reading content from our credit card experts:

Average credit cards interest rates

What is an intro APR and how does it work?

What is a good APR for a credit card?

Frequently asked questions about zero interest credit cards Generally, 0% intro APR offers require a credit score in the good (670 to 739) or excellent (740 to 850) range. Some intro APR cards accept lesser credit and even no credit history, but their offers are typically not as rich. A 0% intro APR card is an excellent way to budget for larger purchases or make a balance transfer without hefty interest charges, making it easier to lower debt – which may improve a cardholder’s credit score. However, like other credit cards, making late payments or carrying a high balance can impact a cardholder’s credit score in a negative way. You might be able to negotiate a lower interest rate with your card issuer, but you most likely won’t get an issuer to lower your rate to 0%. Issuers typically reserve 0% intro offers for new customers, and these offers are only temporary. If you do decide to negotiate a lower rate, your odds of success will be higher if you have a history of good credit habits. The issuer, however, is under no obligation to lower your rate. No, deferred interest refers to making interest payments at a later date. The interest accrues after the purchase and until a specific date. The cardholder can avoid paying accrued interest by paying the balance in full before the date the interest comes due. Zero interest means a cardholder doesn’t pay any interest during the zero percent intro period. Once the zero percent intro period is over, the interest rate reverts to the regular APR. It depends on the card and your spending habits. If the card charges an annual fee, consider closing the account so you aren’t required to pay each year. If you’re worried about overspending, consider closing the account so that you don’t run up new charges. But if the card offers a rewards program that matches your spending habits and has a low ongoing APR, you may consider keeping it open. Closing an account could hurt your credit score by changing your credit utilization ratio and reducing your credit age, so be sure to put some thought into the final decision. When it comes to credit cards, interest and APR are basically the same. Interest is the cost of borrowing money, and the annual percentage rate, or APR, is the annual interest rate often associated with a credit card. Issuers base interest rates on a few factors. One of the first large influences is an individual’s creditworthiness, which is a combination of credit history, income and total debt owed. But on a broader scale, the economy influences interest rates, too. Financial institutions tie interest rates to the prime rate, which in turn, is tied to the Federal Reserve’s target interest rate. Financial institutions use your credit score when evaluating your creditworthiness and determining how risky you are as a borrower. People with higher credit scores often receive the most favorable interest rates (which are lower). However, those with lower credit scores often have higher interest rates.