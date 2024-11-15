Best 0% APR Credit Cards Of August 2024 (2024)

Earn a one-time $200 cash bonus after you spend $500 on purchases within the first 3 months from account opening

Earn an extra 1.5% on everything you buy (on up to $20,000 spent in the first year) — worth up to $300 cash back. That's 6.5% on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, 4.5% on dining and drugstores, and 3% on all other purchases.

$200 online cash rewards bonus after you make at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening

INTRO OFFER: Unlimited Cashback Match for all new cardmembers–only from Discover. Discover will automatically match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year! There’s no minimum spending or maximum rewards. You could turn $150 cash back into $300.

Earn a $200 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening!

Earn a bonus of 20,000 miles once you spend $500 on purchases within 3 months from account opening, equal to $200 in travel

Earn 20,000 bonus points after you spend $1,500 in purchases with your card within 3 months of account opening; redeemable for $200 in gift cards at thankyou.com

Earn $200 in cash back after you spend $1500 on purchases in the first 6 months of account opening. This bonus offer will be fulfilled as 20,000 ThankYou® points, which can be redeemed for $200 cash back.

Credit Score ranges are based on FICO® credit scoring. This is just one scoring method and a credit card issuer may use another method when considering your application. These are provided as guidelines only and approval is not guaranteed.

The SavorOne is best designed for consumers who spend a lot on any combination of restaurants, takeout or delivery, streaming services or entertainment.

In addition to an introductory APR offer on both new purchases and balance transfers ( rates & fees ), there’s an easy-to-earn welcome bonus. You’ll also get access to a few standard Capital One card benefits including Capital One Entertainment. With no foreign transaction fees and complimentary concierge services, this is a solid option for international travel. And shoppers will appreciate that this card provides extended warranty protection.

Get a 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for 15 months; 19.99% – 29.99% variable APR after that; 3% balance transfer fee for the first 15 months, 4% at a promotional APR that Capital One may offer you.

If you live a life with lots of dining and entertainment charges, you’ll love the Capital One SavorOne Cash Rewards Credit Card’s bonus categories.

The secret advantage of the Chase Freedom Unlimited is that it earns rewards that can be moved to other Chase credit cards instead of being redeemed for cash back. That means when you pair it with one of Chase’s cards that can transfer points to the bank’s airline and hotel partners, you’re effectively earning rewards that are even more valuable than advertised.

With over 15 years of professional experience studying credit cards and travel loyalty programs, Julian Kheel has served as CNN’s senior editor covering travel and credit cards, as well as the editorial director for The Points Guy, and worked as a consultant for the biggest airlines. He is currently the CEO of Tripsight Inc., an award tools company that recently released Points Path, the first browser extension that automatically adds the prices of flights in miles into Google Flights search results to help travelers decide when to best use their travel rewards. Julian first learned the ins and outs of credit card rewards and travel loyalty programs while flying more than 200,000 miles a year as a TV producer and director for World Wrestling Entertainment. (And yes, of course it’s all real.) He has previously written about travel and credit cards for U.S. News & World Report, Upgraded Points and Going, and created weekly columns for the travel websites Frequent Miler and Travel Codex. In addition to appearing as a TV analyst to discuss travel and loyalty programs on national segments for CNN, Bloomberg News, CNBC’s “Squawk Box,” Yahoo Finance and Cheddar TV, Julian has also been featured on ABC and CBS Radio, and has been quoted in The Washington Post, The Wall Street Journal, and the Chicago Tribune on travel-related topics as well.

This card is best for someone looking for a credit card built for long-term use. The lack of annual fee while earning solid rewards makes it a keeper.

If you want to use your rewards for travel transfers instead of cash, you’ll need to get an eligible premium Ultimate Rewards card to pair with the Freedom Unlimited.

This card is very much “what you see is what you get,” since there are no point limits or expirations to consider. Rewards are earned as Chase Ultimate Rewards® and can be redeemed for straight cash back, travel, merchandise or pooled with another premium Chase Ultimate Rewards®-earning card for potentially greater value when redeemed for travel through Chase Travel℠.

Get a 0% introductory APR for 15 months from account opening on purchases and balance transfers, then a variable APR of 20.49% – 29.24% applies. An intro transfer fee of either $5 or 3% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater, applies in the first 60 days of account opening. After that, a fee of either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer applies.

The Chase Freedom Unlimited® has powerful points-earning potential. This all-around workhorse of a card notches solid 1.5% cash-back rewards and additional benefits all without an annual fee.

Earn an additional 1.5% cash back on up to $20,000 spent in the first year, after that 5% cash backRead More

Nearly anyone will find a 2% cash rewards card like this one a good fit for their spending.

There’s a foreign transaction fee on this card, so it is an expensive way to make international charges.

You get it all with the Active Cash: a welcome offer, limited-time intro APR offer and no annual fee. The Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card also offers cellphone protection of up to $600 when you pay your monthly cellphone bill with the card (subject to a $25 deductible) (Terms apply).

Get a 0% intro APR for 15 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers, then a 20.24%, 25.24%, or 29.99% variable APR applies. Balance transfers made within 120 days qualify for the intro rate and fee of 3% (min. $5) then a fee of up to 5% (min. $5) applies.

Earning 2% cash rewards on purchases is fantastic, especially because the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card piles on other much-loved features.

This can be a great card for someone who has a second credit card on hand for after they’ve maximized the earning categories on this one.

Rewards are capped, so you’ll need to contain your excitement a little. The card also charges a foreign transaction fee, so it’s not a good choice for those who plan to travel abroad.

Get a 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for 15 billing cycles, then a standard APR of 19.49% – 29.74% variable APR applies. A balance transfer fee of 3% ($5 minimum) applies and balances transferred must be completed within 60 days from account opening.

The U.S. Bank Cash+®Visa Signature®Card is yet another way to earn “custom” rewards on your choice of categories, but this one bumps the rate up to 5% and allows for two categories instead of one.

$200 online cash rewards bonus after you make at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening

It’s all about choice with the Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card. Not only do you get to choose your top bonus category, but you can change it every month if you want. You’ll find the most value in this card if you’re also a member of Bank of America’s Preferred Rewards program by receiving a 25%-75% earning bonus on everything you buy.

With over 15 years of professional experience studying credit cards and travel loyalty programs, Julian Kheel has served as CNN’s senior editor covering travel and credit cards, as well as the editorial director for The Points Guy, and worked as a consultant for the biggest airlines. He is currently the CEO of Tripsight Inc., an award tools company that recently released Points Path, the first browser extension that automatically adds the prices of flights in miles into Google Flights search results to help travelers decide when to best use their travel rewards. Julian first learned the ins and outs of credit card rewards and travel loyalty programs while flying more than 200,000 miles a year as a TV producer and director for World Wrestling Entertainment. (And yes, of course it’s all real.) He has previously written about travel and credit cards for U.S. News & World Report, Upgraded Points and Going, and created weekly columns for the travel websites Frequent Miler and Travel Codex. In addition to appearing as a TV analyst to discuss travel and loyalty programs on national segments for CNN, Bloomberg News, CNBC’s “Squawk Box,” Yahoo Finance and Cheddar TV, Julian has also been featured on ABC and CBS Radio, and has been quoted in The Washington Post, The Wall Street Journal, and the Chicago Tribune on travel-related topics as well.

The best potential customers are the ones already enrolled in (or willing to qualify for) the Bank of America Preferred Rewards program. Then, you’ll earn at even higher rates.

This card doesn’t make it easy to max out your rewards because you’ll need to manually select your preferred spending category. But the biggest disappointment on this card is the rewards cap of $2,500 in combined spending on the 3% and 2% categories. If your spending at grocery stores and/or wholesale clubs is high, this could seriously cut into your 3% earning before the end of each quarter. Beyond the intro APR offer and a moderate welcome bonus, the other features of this card don’t impress.

You’ll earn a cool 3% in your choice of one of six major spending categories, which is a unique feature for an annual fee-free card. Online shopping is one of the options: That’s an easy earnings opportunity for people who prefer to shop from home. Plus, if Bank of America is your primary bank and you’re a Preferred Rewards member, you’ll get a 25% to 75% earnings bonus which can make the card even more rewarding.

Get a 0% introductory APR for 15 billing cycles for purchases and balance transfers, 19.24% – 29.24% variable APR applies thereafter. Intro rate applies for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days; balance transfer fee of 3% applies to each transfer during this period, then 4%.

Earn your maximum rewards where they make the most sense for you. The Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card allows for that custom approach.

Earn 3% cash back in the category of your choice, automatic 2% at grocery stores and wholesale clubs (up toRead More

INTRO OFFER: Unlimited Cashback Match for all new cardmembers–only from Discover. Discover will automatically match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year! There’s no minimum spending or maximum rewards. You could turn $150 cash back into $300.

The quarterly categories are the highlight of the Discover it® Cash Back. You’ll often find broad options on its rotating list of categories, such as restaurants, drug stores, gas stations and groceries, which makes it easy for almost any household to take advantage of them. Just don’t get tripped up by forgetting to activate the categories at the start of each quarter, because you can’t do it retroactively to earn bonus cash back on your past purchases.

With over 15 years of professional experience studying credit cards and travel loyalty programs, Julian Kheel has served as CNN’s senior editor covering travel and credit cards, as well as the editorial director for The Points Guy, and worked as a consultant for the biggest airlines. He is currently the CEO of Tripsight Inc., an award tools company that recently released Points Path, the first browser extension that automatically adds the prices of flights in miles into Google Flights search results to help travelers decide when to best use their travel rewards. Julian first learned the ins and outs of credit card rewards and travel loyalty programs while flying more than 200,000 miles a year as a TV producer and director for World Wrestling Entertainment. (And yes, of course it’s all real.) He has previously written about travel and credit cards for U.S. News & World Report, Upgraded Points and Going, and created weekly columns for the travel websites Frequent Miler and Travel Codex. In addition to appearing as a TV analyst to discuss travel and loyalty programs on national segments for CNN, Bloomberg News, CNBC’s “Squawk Box,” Yahoo Finance and Cheddar TV, Julian has also been featured on ABC and CBS Radio, and has been quoted in The Washington Post, The Wall Street Journal, and the Chicago Tribune on travel-related topics as well.

Because earning categories change each quarter, this card is best for someone who’s willing to track details.

Like several other cards with rotating categories, Discover doesn’t disclose the year’s bonus categories all at once but rather one at a time before each proceeding quarter. Earnings at the bonus rate are capped at $1,500 in spend per quarter. If you’re likely to regularly exceed the quarterly maximums, another card might yield better returns. Furthermore, Discover is widely accepted (more than you may assume) in the U.S. but is less commonly accepted abroad.

The Discover it® Cash Back offers rotating quarterly 5% categories (up to $1,500 in spending per quarter, activation required) that typically have wide appeal. Past examples of eligible spending categories include supermarkets, gas stations and warehouse clubs. That gives this card staying power beyond its intro APR offer on purchases and balance transfers.

Get a 0% introductory APR for 15 months on purchases and eligible balance transfers. Then, a standard rate of 18.24% – 28.24% variable applies. A balance transfer fee of up to 5% of the amount transferred applies.

The Cashback Match™ welcome offer on the Discover it® Cash Back is love it or hate it depending on your spending style, but could be a perfect fit for someone taking advantage of an intro APR offer on new purchases.

Earn 5% cash back on everyday purchases at different places you shop each quarter like grocery stores, restaurants, gas stations,Read More

Earn a $200 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening!

Kudos to Chase for always keeping the rotating categories relevant on the Freedom Flex. From Amazon to PayPal and Starbucks to Walmart, you’re almost guaranteed to find at least one quarter every year (or even several) where the 5 bonus points roll in with almost no effort. Just don’t forget to activate the categories every quarter.

With over 15 years of professional experience studying credit cards and travel loyalty programs, Julian Kheel has served as CNN’s senior editor covering travel and credit cards, as well as the editorial director for The Points Guy, and worked as a consultant for the biggest airlines. He is currently the CEO of Tripsight Inc., an award tools company that recently released Points Path, the first browser extension that automatically adds the prices of flights in miles into Google Flights search results to help travelers decide when to best use their travel rewards. Julian first learned the ins and outs of credit card rewards and travel loyalty programs while flying more than 200,000 miles a year as a TV producer and director for World Wrestling Entertainment. (And yes, of course it’s all real.) He has previously written about travel and credit cards for U.S. News & World Report, Upgraded Points and Going, and created weekly columns for the travel websites Frequent Miler and Travel Codex. In addition to appearing as a TV analyst to discuss travel and loyalty programs on national segments for CNN, Bloomberg News, CNBC’s “Squawk Box,” Yahoo Finance and Cheddar TV, Julian has also been featured on ABC and CBS Radio, and has been quoted in The Washington Post, The Wall Street Journal, and the Chicago Tribune on travel-related topics as well.

Nearly anyone is a good fit for the Freedom Flex since it’s a supremely well-rounded card with strong earnings, a welcome bonus, no annual fee and an introductory APR offer.

Like most rotating category cards, you’ll need to activate your earnings and watch for spending caps. Plus, unfortunately, the year’s bonus categories aren’t set in advance which can make it challenging to plan ahead.

This card earns Chase Ultimate Rewards®, which can be redeemed as cash back. But you might get even more value by using them for travel, especially if you hold another eligible premium Ultimate Rewards card. The card also tacks on purchase protection, extended warranty protection, trip cancellation/interruption coverage, cellphone protection and an auto rental collision damage waiver.

Get a 0% intro APR for 15 months from account opening on purchases and balance transfers, then a variable APR of 20.49% – 29.24% applies. Balance transfer fee of up to 5% (min. $5) of the amount of each transfer applies.

I love the earning structure on the Chase Freedom Flex® because it has great, permanent bonus categories as well as rotating ones rather than choosing only one or the other. That gives it the brawn to handle just about all of your credit card spending needs without an annual fee.

Earn 5% cash back in categories that rotate quarterly on up to $1,500 when enrolled, 5% on travel purchased throughRead More

Earn a bonus of 20,000 miles once you spend $500 on purchases within 3 months from account opening, equal to $200 in travel

A contender for the best no annual fee and starter travel card, the Capital One VentureOne Rewards Credit Card could be a fantastic travel companion for vacation goers and road warriors. The travel value can be immediately appreciated with no foreign transaction fees, while the rewards-earning is higher than basic rewards-earning credit cards at 1.25X miles. Plus, this card earns Capital One Reward Miles, which offers excellent value when transferred to airline and hotel

Albert Hsieh is founder and CEO of Foxtrot Dash Inc., a San Francisco-based travel rewards marketplace offering a smart wallet that recommends 30,000 ways to maximize the redemption of hard-earned credit card and travel rewards points. He has proudly redeemed over 30 million reward points, and he and the Foxtrot Dash team boast over three decades of points and miles experience. Albert has had a lifelong passion for aviation largely sparked by his dad, who retired after 30 years with United Airlines at San Francisco and Oakland. Since childhood, Albert grew fascinated by premium air travel and flew “The Tulip” (the nickname for United's fondly remembered "U" logo) to destinations far and near, with Taiwan, Japan and Egypt ranked as his top favorites. With an unwavering commitment to the global travel industry, Albert served for 20 years as a commercial and marketing leader at Fortune 500 travel companies including JetBlue, China Airlines, XOJET and Westfield Airports LAX. He later worked as a consultant for Jet Edge, leading a companywide rebrand before their VistaJet acquisition. In recent years, Albert launched his Instagram feed where he captures his global credit card points and airline miles adventures with impeccable photography of luxury airline cabins and beautiful hotels. His work is regularly featured in social campaigns, and he has drawn mentions in The New York Times and Nob Hill Gazette. On the Money Seed podcast, he has been heard discussing the future of credit card reward points, global travel trends and loyalty programs. When he's not traveling, Albert enjoys life on the West Coast by seeking out new restaurants and world-class wineries, and by spending quality time with loved ones.

The VentureOne can be a great introduction to travel rewards if you’re not ready to commit to an annual fee.

Other cards definitely earn at higher rates, if you’re willing to either keep track of bonus categories and/or pay an annual fee.

Travelers like me will quickly fall in love with Capital One Rewards thanks to their versatility and wide range of partners. It offers the ability to transfer miles to qualifying partner hotel and airline programs, doesn’t charge foreign transaction fees and offers extended warranty, travel assistance services and auto rental insurance.

Get a 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for 15 months, 19.99% – 29.99% variable APR after that; 3% balance transfer fee for the first 15 months, 4% at a promotional APR that Capital One may offer you.

When you want it all, consider the Capital One VentureOne Rewards Credit Card. Not only is there an introductory APR offer, but you can also earn flexible travel rewards with no annual fee ( rates & fees ).

Earn 5X miles on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel, and earn unlimited 1.25X miles on everyRead More

Earn 20,000 bonus points after you spend $1,500 in purchases with your card within 3 months of account opening; redeemable for $200 in gift cards at thankyou.com

For those who never carry cash and use their credit card for even the smallest purchases, the “round up” feature of the Citi Rewards+ can quickly add up. But don’t sleep on the card’s 10% rebate on point redemptions up to the yearly cap, either. Take advantage of both of these features, and you’ll soon find yourself with a larger stack of rewards.

With over 15 years of professional experience studying credit cards and travel loyalty programs, Julian Kheel has served as CNN’s senior editor covering travel and credit cards, as well as the editorial director for The Points Guy, and worked as a consultant for the biggest airlines. He is currently the CEO of Tripsight Inc., an award tools company that recently released Points Path, the first browser extension that automatically adds the prices of flights in miles into Google Flights search results to help travelers decide when to best use their travel rewards. Julian first learned the ins and outs of credit card rewards and travel loyalty programs while flying more than 200,000 miles a year as a TV producer and director for World Wrestling Entertainment. (And yes, of course it’s all real.) He has previously written about travel and credit cards for U.S. News & World Report, Upgraded Points and Going, and created weekly columns for the travel websites Frequent Miler and Travel Codex. In addition to appearing as a TV analyst to discuss travel and loyalty programs on national segments for CNN, Bloomberg News, CNBC’s “Squawk Box,” Yahoo Finance and Cheddar TV, Julian has also been featured on ABC and CBS Radio, and has been quoted in The Washington Post, The Wall Street Journal, and the Chicago Tribune on travel-related topics as well.

The earning rates on new purchases aren’t tremendous. And, like other cards on this list, the Citi Rewards+® Card charges a foreign transaction fee.

This is a perfect pairing for other Citi cards because it provides a 10% rebate on redeemed points (up to the first 100,000 of redemptions) from all your linked accounts. That means when you redeem 10,000 points, you’ll be given 1,000 additional ThankYou points. Citi also rounds the points you earned on purchases to the nearest ten points, so a $2 purchase is rounded up to 10 points and a $14 purchase is rounded up to 20 points—fantastic return rates on small purchases.

Get a 0% intro APR on balance transfers for 15 months from date of first transfer and on purchases from date of account opening. After that, the variable APR will be 18.74% – 28.74%, based on your creditworthiness. An intro balance transfer fee of either 3% of each transfer or a minimum amount of $5 within the first 4 months of account opening applies. After that, the amount of each balance transfer will be 5% of each transfer (minimum $5) applies.

The introductory APR offer on this card is nothing to sneeze at, but I recommend holding the Citi Rewards+® Card even after that if you’re a ThankYou® Points devotee.

Earn 2X ThankYou® Points per dollar at supermarkets and gas stations for the first $6,000 per year and then 1XRead More

Earn $200 in cash back after you spend $1500 on purchases in the first 6 months of account opening. This bonus offer will be fulfilled as 20,000 ThankYou® points, which can be redeemed for $200 cash back.

If you’ve always wanted a credit card that adapts to your lifestyle instead of you having to adapt to it, you’ve found what you’re looking for with the Citi Custom Cash. You’ll never have to worry again about making sure you’re earning bonus points at the places you shop the most, because this card will automatically do it for you — even if those places change every month.

With over 15 years of professional experience studying credit cards and travel loyalty programs, Julian Kheel has served as CNN’s senior editor covering travel and credit cards, as well as the editorial director for The Points Guy, and worked as a consultant for the biggest airlines. He is currently the CEO of Tripsight Inc., an award tools company that recently released Points Path, the first browser extension that automatically adds the prices of flights in miles into Google Flights search results to help travelers decide when to best use their travel rewards. Julian first learned the ins and outs of credit card rewards and travel loyalty programs while flying more than 200,000 miles a year as a TV producer and director for World Wrestling Entertainment. (And yes, of course it’s all real.) He has previously written about travel and credit cards for U.S. News & World Report, Upgraded Points and Going, and created weekly columns for the travel websites Frequent Miler and Travel Codex. In addition to appearing as a TV analyst to discuss travel and loyalty programs on national segments for CNN, Bloomberg News, CNBC’s “Squawk Box,” Yahoo Finance and Cheddar TV, Julian has also been featured on ABC and CBS Radio, and has been quoted in The Washington Post, The Wall Street Journal, and the Chicago Tribune on travel-related topics as well.

The Custom Cash is best for low spenders who still want to earn top-notch cash rewards.

There’s a tight spending cap on 5% earnings: It maxes out at only $500 spent per billing cycle before dropping your earning rates, which limits the card’s ability to pack a punch. Additionally, the Citi Custom Cash® Card charges foreign transaction fees and outside of unlocking the ability to purchase tickets on Citi Entertainment, it doesn’t offer much in the way of additional benefits.

Get a 0% introductory APR for 15 months from date of account opening on purchases and from date of first transfer for balance transfers completed within 4 months of account opening. After that, the variable APR will be 19.24% – 29.24%, based on creditworthiness. There is also a balance transfer fee of 5% of each balance transfer; $5 minimum.

If you want a lazy approach to earning 5% cash-back rewards on eligible purchases in your top spending category—and I say that with utmost respect—the Citi Custom Cash® Card makes that easy (and comes with an introductory APR offer, too).

5% cash back on up to $500 in purchases in your top eligible spend category each billing cycle. 4% cashRead More

FAQs

You'll typically need good or excellent credit (a score of at least 690 on the FICO scale) to qualify for most 0% APR credit cards. The ongoing interest rate, which is charged once a card's promotional period ends, will also depend on your creditworthiness.

Longest 0% Intro APR Cards for Purchases Wells Fargo Reflect® Card: Best for Long Intro APR on Purchases and Balance Transfers from Wells Fargo (21 months)

U.S. Bank Visa® Platinum Card *: Best for Long Intro APR from U.S. Bank (21 billing cycles) More items... Aug 5, 2024

You'll typically need good or excellent credit (a score of at least 690 on the FICO scale) to qualify for most 0% APR credit cards. The ongoing interest rate, which is charged once a card's promotional period ends, will also depend on your creditworthiness.

0% APR cards require good to excellent credit



This means you'll need a FICO credit score of at least 670 or a VantageScore credit score of at least 661. If you have very good or excellent credit, which means a FICO score of at least 740 or a VantageScore of at least 781, your chances of approval are even higher.

A 0% APR is not good for your credit if you overspend, as high credit utilization and missed payments hurt your credit score. If you end up carrying a balance from month to month after the 0% period ends, you will also owe expensive interest charges, making it hard to pay your bills on time and build credit.

While a 0% utilization is certainly better than having a high CUR, it's not as good as something in the single digits. Depending on the scoring model used, some experts recommend aiming to keep your credit utilization rate at 10% (or below) as a healthy goal to get the best credit score.

Yes, in theory you can have as many 0% interest credit cards as your heart desires, so long as your applications are approved. Whether or not that's a good thing for your credit and finances long term is another thing entirely.

A 0% APR credit card can work better for you if you plan on making a large purchase and don't anticipate paying the balance anytime soon. However, if you plan on paying the balance in full after each billing cycle and want to minimize costs, then a no annual fee card would be recommended.

While 0% APR financing seems like a great deal, it's not always the best option when you consider your budget and overall financial situation. You'd prefer a used car: With a 0% APR deal, you'll likely have to purchase a new car, which may cost more than you can afford.

A Tier 1 credit score represents the highest level of creditworthiness. While different lenders might have slight variations in their criteria, a Tier 1 credit score generally falls within the range of 800 to 850 on the FICO scale.

Easiest credit cards to get approved for Best for unsecured card: Capital One Platinum Credit Card.

Best for students: Discover it® Student Cash Back.

Best for no annual fee: Citi Double Cash® Card.

Best student dining card: Capital One SavorOne Student Cash Rewards Credit Card. More items...

Highlights: While older models of credit scores used to go as high as 900, you can no longer achieve a 900 credit score. The highest score you can receive today is 850. Anything above 800 is considered an excellent credit score.

The Capital One Platinum Credit Card is a fine choice for those with fair or average credit. The $0 annual fee makes it possible to build credit at no cost. However, the APR on the card is on the high side, so it's best to pay your bill in full every month to avoid interest charges.

Avoiding interest is always a good goal, but zero-interest loans can lead buyers to overspend and come with a lot of strings attached. Carefully evaluate your purchase—is this what you intended to buy, and will you realistically pay off the loan within the given time?

Owning more than two or three credit cards can become unmanageable for many people. However, your credit needs and financial situation are unique, so there's no hard and fast rule about how many credit cards are too many. The important thing is to make sure that you use your credit cards responsibly.

Credit cards with 0% interest on purchases can be a good way to spread cost and build up your credit score. For example, you could use one to book flights, pay for a holiday or cover the cost of home improvements and then pay it back in monthly repayments.

As you might expect, the length of the interest-free period differs from card to card – but it can be anything between a few months and a few years. Of course, 0% on purchases shouldn't be confused with no costs at all, as you'll need to make at least a minimum repayment each month.

15 months

Credit cards are known for charging higher interest rates than other loan products from banks. But with promotional 0% APR periods, some cards let you avoid interest payments on purchases, balance transfers or both. We've reviewed the best 0% APR credit cards of August to help you decide which one is right for you.

If your card has a 0% purchase APR for 15 months, then you won't be charged interest on purchases for those first 15 months. You still need to make minimum payments during that time period. After the intro period ends, the card's standard APR will apply.