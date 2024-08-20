Best 0% APR Credit Cards Of August 2024 (2024)

Best 0% APR Credit Cards of 2024
Best Intro APR Card for Automatic Earning Maximization
Citi Custom Cash® Card
5.0
Forbes Advisor created additional star ratings so that you can see the best card for specific needs.
Up to 5% Reward Rate
5% cash back on up to $500 in purchases in your top eligible spend category each billing cycle. 4% cashRead More
Welcome Bonus
$200
Annual Fee
$0
Regular APR
19.24% - 29.24% (Variable)
Credit Score
Excellent, Good, Fair
Our Expert Take
If you want a lazy approach to earning 5% cash-back rewards on eligible purchases in your top spending category—and I say that with utmost respect—the Citi Custom Cash® Card makes that easy (and comes with an introductory APR offer, too).
Intro APR Offer
Get a 0% introductory APR for 15 months from date of account opening on purchases and from date of first transfer for balance transfers completed within 4 months of account opening. After that, the variable APR will be 19.24% – 29.24%, based on creditworthiness. There is also a balance transfer fee of 5% of each balance transfer; $5 minimum.
Why We Like It
Unlike other cards, maximizing cash back here doesn’t require activating or opting in each quarter or tracking bonus categories.
What We Don’t Like
There’s a tight spending cap on 5% earnings: It maxes out at only $500 spent per billing cycle before dropping your earning rates, which limits the card’s ability to pack a punch. Additionally, the Citi Custom Cash® Card charges foreign transaction fees and outside of unlocking the ability to purchase tickets on Citi Entertainment, it doesn’t offer much in the way of additional benefits.
Who It’s Best For
The Custom Cash is best for low spenders who still want to earn top-notch cash rewards.
Expert Commentary
Julian Kheel
Credit Cards and Travel Rewards Expert
With over 15 years of professional experience studying credit cards and travel loyalty programs, Julian Kheel has served as CNN’s senior editor covering travel and credit cards, as well as the editorial director for The Points Guy, and worked as a consultant for the biggest airlines. He is currently the CEO of Tripsight Inc., an award tools company that recently released Points Path, the first browser extension that automatically adds the prices of flights in miles into Google Flights search results to help travelers decide when to best use their travel rewards.
Julian first learned the ins and outs of credit card rewards and travel loyalty programs while flying more than 200,000 miles a year as a TV producer and director for World Wrestling Entertainment. (And yes, of course it’s all real.) He has previously written about travel and credit cards for U.S. News & World Report, Upgraded Points and Going, and created weekly columns for the travel websites Frequent Miler and Travel Codex.
In addition to appearing as a TV analyst to discuss travel and loyalty programs on national segments for CNN, Bloomberg News, CNBC’s “Squawk Box,” Yahoo Finance and Cheddar TV, Julian has also been featured on ABC and CBS Radio, and has been quoted in The Washington Post, The Wall Street Journal, and the Chicago Tribune on travel-related topics as well.
Credit Cards and Travel Rewards Expert
If you’ve always wanted a credit card that adapts to your lifestyle instead of you having to adapt to it, you’ve found what you’re looking for with the Citi Custom Cash. You’ll never have to worry again about making sure you’re earning bonus points at the places you shop the most, because this card will automatically do it for you — even if those places change every month.
Pros & Cons
- No registration required to earn bonus rewards
- Cash-back categories are unique categories that other cards may not offer bonus rewards for
- Introductory APR on purchases and balance transfers
- No annual fee
- High balance transfer fee
- High foreign transaction fee
- Some everyday rewards categories are neglected
Card Details
- Earn $200 cash back after you spend $1,500 on purchases in the first 6 months of account opening. This bonus offer will be fulfilled as 20,000 ThankYou® Points, which can be redeemed for $200 cash back.
- 0% Intro APR on balance transfers and purchases for 15 months. After that, the variable APR will be 19.24% – 29.24%, based on your creditworthiness.
- Earn 5% cash back on purchases in your top eligible spend category each billing cycle, up to the first $500 spent, 1% cash back thereafter. Also, earn unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases. Special Travel Offer: Earn an additional 4% cash back on hotels, car rentals, and attractions booked on Citi Travel℠ portal through 6/30/2025.
- No rotating bonus categories to sign up for – as your spending changes each billing cycle, your earn adjusts automatically when you spend in any of the eligible categories.
- No Annual Fee
- Citi will only issue one Citi Custom Cash® Card account per person.
Earn $200 in cash back after you spend $1500 on purchases in the first 6 months of account opening. This bonus offer will be fulfilled as 20,000 ThankYou® points, which can be redeemed for $200 cash back.
Credit Score ranges are based on FICO® credit scoring.
Best Intro APR Card for Earning Citi ThankYou Points
Citi Rewards+® Card
5.0
Forbes Advisor created additional star ratings so that you can see the best card for specific needs.
Up to 5X Reward Rate
Earn 2X ThankYou® Points per dollar at supermarkets and gas stations for the first $6,000 per year and then 1XRead More
Welcome Bonus
20,000 points
Annual Fee
$0
Regular APR
18.74% - 28.74% (Variable)
Credit Score
Excellent, Good(700 - 749)
Our Expert Take
The introductory APR offer on this card is nothing to sneeze at, but I recommend holding the Citi Rewards+® Card even after that if you’re a ThankYou® Points devotee.
Intro APR Offer
Get a 0% intro APR on balance transfers for 15 months from date of first transfer and on purchases from date of account opening. After that, the variable APR will be 18.74% – 28.74%, based on your creditworthiness. An intro balance transfer fee of either 3% of each transfer or a minimum amount of $5 within the first 4 months of account opening applies. After that, the amount of each balance transfer will be 5% of each transfer (minimum $5) applies.
Why We Like It
This is a perfect pairing for other Citi cards because it provides a 10% rebate on redeemed points (up to the first 100,000 of redemptions) from all your linked accounts. That means when you redeem 10,000 points, you’ll be given 1,000 additional ThankYou points. Citi also rounds the points you earned on purchases to the nearest ten points, so a $2 purchase is rounded up to 10 points and a $14 purchase is rounded up to 20 points—fantastic return rates on small purchases.
What We Don’t Like
The earning rates on new purchases aren’t tremendous. And, like other cards on this list, the Citi Rewards+® Card charges a foreign transaction fee.
Who It’s Best For
Existing Citi customers will be the best fit for a Rewards+ credit card.
Expert Commentary
Julian Kheel
Credit Cards and Travel Rewards Expert
With over 15 years of professional experience studying credit cards and travel loyalty programs, Julian Kheel has served as CNN’s senior editor covering travel and credit cards, as well as the editorial director for The Points Guy, and worked as a consultant for the biggest airlines. He is currently the CEO of Tripsight Inc., an award tools company that recently released Points Path, the first browser extension that automatically adds the prices of flights in miles into Google Flights search results to help travelers decide when to best use their travel rewards.
Julian first learned the ins and outs of credit card rewards and travel loyalty programs while flying more than 200,000 miles a year as a TV producer and director for World Wrestling Entertainment. (And yes, of course it’s all real.) He has previously written about travel and credit cards for U.S. News & World Report, Upgraded Points and Going, and created weekly columns for the travel websites Frequent Miler and Travel Codex.
In addition to appearing as a TV analyst to discuss travel and loyalty programs on national segments for CNN, Bloomberg News, CNBC’s “Squawk Box,” Yahoo Finance and Cheddar TV, Julian has also been featured on ABC and CBS Radio, and has been quoted in The Washington Post, The Wall Street Journal, and the Chicago Tribune on travel-related topics as well.
Credit Cards and Travel Rewards Expert
For those who never carry cash and use their credit card for even the smallest purchases, the “round up” feature of the Citi Rewards+ can quickly add up. But don’t sleep on the card’s 10% rebate on point redemptions up to the yearly cap, either. Take advantage of both of these features, and you’ll soon find yourself with a larger stack of rewards.
Pros & Cons
- All purchases rounded up to the nearest 10 rewards points.
- 10% points bonus added to the first 100,000 points redeemed annually.
- No rotating categories to manage.
- Foreign transaction fee.
- Potentially high APR depending on your creditworthiness.
- High balance transfer fee
- Annual $6,000 spending cap on 2x points category.
Card Details
- Earn 20,000 bonus points after you spend $1,500 in purchases with your card within 3 months of account opening; redeemable for $200 in gift cards at thankyou.com
- Plus, as a special offer, earn a total of 5 ThankYou®Points per $1 spent onhotel, car rentals and attractions booked on CitiTravel.com through December 31, 2025.
- 0% Intro APR on balance transfers for 15 months from date of first transfer and on purchases from date of account opening. After that, the variable APR will be 18.74% – 28.74%, based on your creditworthiness. There is an intro balance transfer fee of 3% of each transfer (minimum $5) completed within the first 4 months of account opening. After that, your fee will be 5% of each transfer (minimum $5).
- Earn 2X ThankYou® Points at Supermarkets and Gas Stations for the first $6,000 per year and then 1X Points thereafter. Plus, earn 1X ThankYou® Points on All Other Purchases.
- The Citi Rewards+® Card – the only credit card that automatically rounds up to the nearest 10 points on every purchase – with no cap.
- No Annual Fee
Earn 20,000 bonus points after you spend $1,500 in purchases with your card within 3 months of account opening; redeemable for $200 in gift cards at thankyou.com
Credit Score ranges are based on FICO® credit scoring.
Best Intro APR Card for Earning Flexible Rewards
Capital One VentureOne Rewards Credit Card
4.9
Forbes Advisor created additional star ratings so that you can see the best card for specific needs.
Up to 5X Reward Rate
Earn 5X miles on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel, and earn unlimited 1.25X miles on everyRead More
Welcome Bonus
20,000 Miles
Annual Fee
$0
Regular APR
19.99% - 29.99% (Variable)
Credit Score
Excellent, Good(700 - 749)
Our Expert Take
When you want it all, consider the Capital One VentureOne Rewards Credit Card. Not only is there an introductory APR offer, but you can also earn flexible travel rewards with no annual fee (rates & fees).
Intro APR Offer
Get a 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for 15 months, 19.99% – 29.99% variable APR after that; 3% balance transfer fee for the first 15 months, 4% at a promotional APR that Capital One may offer you.
Why We Like It
Travelers like me will quickly fall in love with Capital One Rewards thanks to their versatility and wide range of partners. It offers the ability to transfer miles to qualifying partner hotel and airline programs, doesn’t charge foreign transaction fees and offers extended warranty, travel assistance services and auto rental insurance.
What We Don’t Like
Other cards definitely earn at higher rates, if you’re willing to either keep track of bonus categories and/or pay an annual fee.
Who It’s Best For
The VentureOne can be a great introduction to travel rewards if you’re not ready to commit to an annual fee.
Expert Commentary
Albert Hsieh
Credit Cards and Reward Points Expert
Albert Hsieh is founder and CEO of Foxtrot Dash Inc., a San Francisco-based travel rewards marketplace offering a smart wallet that recommends 30,000 ways to maximize the redemption of hard-earned credit card and travel rewards points. He has proudly redeemed over 30 million reward points, and he and the Foxtrot Dash team boast over three decades of points and miles experience.
Albert has had a lifelong passion for aviation largely sparked by his dad, who retired after 30 years with United Airlines at San Francisco and Oakland. Since childhood, Albert grew fascinated by premium air travel and flew “The Tulip” (the nickname for United's fondly remembered "U" logo) to destinations far and near, with Taiwan, Japan and Egypt ranked as his top favorites.
With an unwavering commitment to the global travel industry, Albert served for 20 years as a commercial and marketing leader at Fortune 500 travel companies including JetBlue, China Airlines, XOJET and Westfield Airports LAX. He later worked as a consultant for Jet Edge, leading a companywide rebrand before their VistaJet acquisition. In recent years, Albert launched his Instagram feed where he captures his global credit card points and airline miles adventures with impeccable photography of luxury airline cabins and beautiful hotels.
His work is regularly featured in social campaigns, and he has drawn mentions in The New York Times and Nob Hill Gazette. On the Money Seed podcast, he has been heard discussing the future of credit card reward points, global travel trends and loyalty programs. When he's not traveling, Albert enjoys life on the West Coast by seeking out new restaurants and world-class wineries, and by spending quality time with loved ones.
Credit Cards and Reward Points Expert
A contender for the best no annual fee and starter travel card, the Capital One VentureOne Rewards Credit Card could be a fantastic travel companion for vacation goers and road warriors. The travel value can be immediately appreciated with no foreign transaction fees, while the rewards-earning is higher than basic rewards-earning credit cards at 1.25X miles. Plus, this card earns Capital One Reward Miles, which offers excellent value when transferred to airline and hotel
Pros & Cons
- No foreign transaction fee
- No annual fee
- No penalty APR
- Ongoing rewards rate is relatively low
- Locked in to Capital One Travel booking to earn the highest rewards
Card Details
- $0 annual fee and no foreign transaction fees
- Earn a bonus of 20,000 miles once you spend $500 on purchases within 3 months from account opening, equal to $200 in travel
- Earn unlimited 1.25X miles on every purchase, every day
- Miles won’t expire for the life of the account and there’s no limit to how many you can earn
- Earn 5X miles on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel, where you’ll get Capital One’s best prices on thousands of trip options
- Use your miles to get reimbursed for any travel purchase—or redeem by booking a trip through Capital One Travel
- Transfer your miles to your choice of 15+ travel loyalty programs
- Enjoy 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for 15 months; 19.99% – 29.99% variable APR after that; balance transfer fee applies
Earn a bonus of 20,000 miles once you spend $500 on purchases within 3 months from account opening, equal to $200 in travel
Credit Score ranges are based on FICO® credit scoring.
Best Intro APR Card With Rotating Categories
Chase Freedom Flex®
4.9
Forbes Advisor created additional star ratings so that you can see the best card for specific needs.
Up to 5% Reward Rate
Earn 5% cash back in categories that rotate quarterly on up to $1,500 when enrolled, 5% on travel purchased throughRead More
Welcome Bonus
$200 bonus
Annual Fee
$0
Regular APR
20.49%-29.24% Variable
Credit Score
Excellent, Good(700 - 749)
Our Expert Take
I love the earning structure on the Chase Freedom Flex® because it has great, permanent bonus categories as well as rotating ones rather than choosing only one or the other. That gives it the brawn to handle just about all of your credit card spending needs without an annual fee.
Intro APR Offer
Get a 0% intro APR for 15 months from account opening on purchases and balance transfers, then a variable APR of 20.49% – 29.24% applies. Balance transfer fee of up to 5% (min. $5) of the amount of each transfer applies.
Why We Like It
This card earns Chase Ultimate Rewards®, which can be redeemed as cash back. But you might get even more value by using them for travel, especially if you hold another eligible premium Ultimate Rewards card. The card also tacks on purchase protection, extended warranty protection, trip cancellation/interruption coverage, cellphone protection and an auto rental collision damage waiver.
What We Don’t Like
Like most rotating category cards, you’ll need to activate your earnings and watch for spending caps. Plus, unfortunately, the year’s bonus categories aren’t set in advance which can make it challenging to plan ahead.
Who It’s Best For
Nearly anyone is a good fit for the Freedom Flex since it’s a supremely well-rounded card with strong earnings, a welcome bonus, no annual fee and an introductory APR offer.
Expert Commentary
Julian Kheel
Credit Cards and Travel Rewards Expert
With over 15 years of professional experience studying credit cards and travel loyalty programs, Julian Kheel has served as CNN’s senior editor covering travel and credit cards, as well as the editorial director for The Points Guy, and worked as a consultant for the biggest airlines. He is currently the CEO of Tripsight Inc., an award tools company that recently released Points Path, the first browser extension that automatically adds the prices of flights in miles into Google Flights search results to help travelers decide when to best use their travel rewards.
Julian first learned the ins and outs of credit card rewards and travel loyalty programs while flying more than 200,000 miles a year as a TV producer and director for World Wrestling Entertainment. (And yes, of course it’s all real.) He has previously written about travel and credit cards for U.S. News & World Report, Upgraded Points and Going, and created weekly columns for the travel websites Frequent Miler and Travel Codex.
In addition to appearing as a TV analyst to discuss travel and loyalty programs on national segments for CNN, Bloomberg News, CNBC’s “Squawk Box,” Yahoo Finance and Cheddar TV, Julian has also been featured on ABC and CBS Radio, and has been quoted in The Washington Post, The Wall Street Journal, and the Chicago Tribune on travel-related topics as well.
Credit Cards and Travel Rewards Expert
Kudos to Chase for always keeping the rotating categories relevant on the Freedom Flex. From Amazon to PayPal and Starbucks to Walmart, you’re almost guaranteed to find at least one quarter every year (or even several) where the 5 bonus points roll in with almost no effort. Just don’t forget to activate the categories every quarter.
Pros & Cons
- No annual fee
- Rotating quarterly categories earn 5% rewards when activated, up to a combined quarterly $1,500 maximum
- Travel rewards rate rivals some of the best premium travel cards
- Generous rewards rate in several other categories
- Travel bookings must be made through Chase Travel℠ to earn 5% cash back
Card Details
- Earn a $200 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening
- 5% cash back on up to $1,500 in combined purchases in bonus categories each quarter you activate. Enjoy new 5% categories each quarter!
- 5% cash backon travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, our premier rewards program thatlets you redeem rewards for cash back, travel, gift cards and more
- 3% cash back on drugstore purchases and dining at restaurants, including takeout and eligible delivery service, and unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases.
- No minimum to redeem for cash back. You can choose to receive a statement credit or direct deposit into most U.S. checking and savings accounts. Cash Back rewards do not expire as long as your account is open!
- 0% Intro APR for 15 months from account opening on purchases and balance transfers, then a variable APR of 20.49%-29.24%.
- No annual fee –You won’t have to pay an annual fee for all the great features that come with your Freedom Flex® card
- Keep tabs on your credit health – Chase Credit Journey helps you monitor your credit with free access to your latest score, real-time alerts, and more.
- Member FDIC
Earn a $200 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening!
Credit Score ranges are based on FICO® credit scoring.
Best Intro APR Card for Cashback Match
Discover it® Cash Back
4.9
Forbes Advisor created additional star ratings so that you can see the best card for specific needs.
Up to 5% Reward Rate
Earn 5% cash back on everyday purchases at different places you shop each quarter like grocery stores, restaurants, gas stations,Read More
Welcome Bonus
Cashback Match™
Annual Fee
$0
Regular APR
18.24% - 28.24% Variable APR
Credit Score
Excellent/Good
Our Expert Take
The Cashback Match™ welcome offer on the Discover it® Cash Back is love it or hate it depending on your spending style, but could be a perfect fit for someone taking advantage of an intro APR offer on new purchases.
Intro APR Offer
Get a 0% introductory APR for 15 months on purchases and eligible balance transfers. Then, a standard rate of 18.24% – 28.24% variable applies. A balance transfer fee of up to 5% of the amount transferred applies.
Why We Like It
The Discover it® Cash Back offers rotating quarterly 5% categories (up to $1,500 in spending per quarter, activation required) that typically have wide appeal. Past examples of eligible spending categories include supermarkets, gas stations and warehouse clubs. That gives this card staying power beyond its intro APR offer on purchases and balance transfers.
What We Don’t Like
Like several other cards with rotating categories, Discover doesn’t disclose the year’s bonus categories all at once but rather one at a time before each proceeding quarter. Earnings at the bonus rate are capped at $1,500 in spend per quarter. If you’re likely to regularly exceed the quarterly maximums, another card might yield better returns. Furthermore, Discover is widely accepted (more than you may assume) in the U.S. but is less commonly accepted abroad.
Who It’s Best For
Because earning categories change each quarter, this card is best for someone who’s willing to track details.
Expert Commentary
Julian Kheel
Credit Cards and Travel Rewards Expert
With over 15 years of professional experience studying credit cards and travel loyalty programs, Julian Kheel has served as CNN’s senior editor covering travel and credit cards, as well as the editorial director for The Points Guy, and worked as a consultant for the biggest airlines. He is currently the CEO of Tripsight Inc., an award tools company that recently released Points Path, the first browser extension that automatically adds the prices of flights in miles into Google Flights search results to help travelers decide when to best use their travel rewards.
Julian first learned the ins and outs of credit card rewards and travel loyalty programs while flying more than 200,000 miles a year as a TV producer and director for World Wrestling Entertainment. (And yes, of course it’s all real.) He has previously written about travel and credit cards for U.S. News & World Report, Upgraded Points and Going, and created weekly columns for the travel websites Frequent Miler and Travel Codex.
In addition to appearing as a TV analyst to discuss travel and loyalty programs on national segments for CNN, Bloomberg News, CNBC’s “Squawk Box,” Yahoo Finance and Cheddar TV, Julian has also been featured on ABC and CBS Radio, and has been quoted in The Washington Post, The Wall Street Journal, and the Chicago Tribune on travel-related topics as well.
Credit Cards and Travel Rewards Expert
The quarterly categories are the highlight of the Discover it® Cash Back. You’ll often find broad options on its rotating list of categories, such as restaurants, drug stores, gas stations and groceries, which makes it easy for almost any household to take advantage of them. Just don’t get tripped up by forgetting to activate the categories at the start of each quarter, because you can’t do it retroactively to earn bonus cash back on your past purchases.
Pros & Cons
- 5% cash back on quarterly rotating spending categories throughout the year (activation required)
- Discover will automatically match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year
- No minimum cash-back redemption
- 5% bonus cash-back rate is limited to $1,500 per quarter in spending
- Bonus categories must be activated quarterly
- Low 1% base reward rate on everything else
Card Details
- INTRO OFFER: Unlimited Cashback Match for all new cardmembers–only from Discover. Discover will automatically match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year! There’s no minimum spending or maximum rewards. You could turn $150 cash back into $300.
- Earn 5% cash back on everyday purchases at different places you shop each quarter like grocery stores, restaurants, gas stations, and more, up to the quarterly maximum when you activate. Plus, earn unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases—automatically.
- Redeem your rewards for cash at any time.
- Apply and you could get a decision in as little as 60 seconds.
- Discover could help you reduce exposure of your personal information online by helping you remove it from select people-search sites that could sell your data. It’s free, activate with the mobile app.
- Get a 0% intro APR for 15 months on purchases. Then 18.24% to 28.24% Standard Variable Purchase APR applies, based on credit worthiness.
- No annual fee.
- Terms and conditions apply.
INTRO OFFER: Unlimited Cashback Match for all new cardmembers–only from Discover. Discover will automatically match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year! There’s no minimum spending or maximum rewards. You could turn $150 cash back into $300.
Credit Score ranges are based on FICO® credit scoring.
Best Intro APR Card for Choosing Bonus Categories
Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card
4.6
Forbes Advisor created additional star ratings so that you can see the best card for specific needs.
Choose your 3% category
Earn 3% cash back in the category of your choice, automatic 2% at grocery stores and wholesale clubs (up toRead More
Welcome Bonus
$200
Annual Fee
$0
Regular APR
19.24% - 29.24% Variable APR on purchases and balance transfers
Credit Score
Excellent/Good(700 - 749)
Our Expert Take
Earn your maximum rewards where they make the most sense for you. The Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card allows for that custom approach.
Intro APR Offer
Get a 0% introductory APR for 15 billing cycles for purchases and balance transfers, 19.24% – 29.24% variable APR applies thereafter. Intro rate applies for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days; balance transfer fee of 3% applies to each transfer during this period, then 4%.
Why We Like It
You’ll earn a cool 3% in your choice of one of six major spending categories, which is a unique feature for an annual fee-free card. Online shopping is one of the options: That’s an easy earnings opportunity for people who prefer to shop from home. Plus, if Bank of America is your primary bank and you’re a Preferred Rewards member, you’ll get a 25% to 75% earnings bonus which can make the card even more rewarding.
What We Don’t Like
This card doesn’t make it easy to max out your rewards because you’ll need to manually select your preferred spending category. But the biggest disappointment on this card is the rewards cap of $2,500 in combined spending on the 3% and 2% categories. If your spending at grocery stores and/or wholesale clubs is high, this could seriously cut into your 3% earning before the end of each quarter. Beyond the intro APR offer and a moderate welcome bonus, the other features of this card don’t impress.
Who It’s Best For
The best potential customers are the ones already enrolled in (or willing to qualify for) the Bank of America Preferred Rewards program. Then, you’ll earn at even higher rates.
Expert Commentary
Julian Kheel
Credit Cards and Travel Rewards Expert
With over 15 years of professional experience studying credit cards and travel loyalty programs, Julian Kheel has served as CNN’s senior editor covering travel and credit cards, as well as the editorial director for The Points Guy, and worked as a consultant for the biggest airlines. He is currently the CEO of Tripsight Inc., an award tools company that recently released Points Path, the first browser extension that automatically adds the prices of flights in miles into Google Flights search results to help travelers decide when to best use their travel rewards.
Julian first learned the ins and outs of credit card rewards and travel loyalty programs while flying more than 200,000 miles a year as a TV producer and director for World Wrestling Entertainment. (And yes, of course it’s all real.) He has previously written about travel and credit cards for U.S. News & World Report, Upgraded Points and Going, and created weekly columns for the travel websites Frequent Miler and Travel Codex.
In addition to appearing as a TV analyst to discuss travel and loyalty programs on national segments for CNN, Bloomberg News, CNBC’s “Squawk Box,” Yahoo Finance and Cheddar TV, Julian has also been featured on ABC and CBS Radio, and has been quoted in The Washington Post, The Wall Street Journal, and the Chicago Tribune on travel-related topics as well.
Credit Cards and Travel Rewards Expert
It’s all about choice with the Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card. Not only do you get to choose your top bonus category, but you can change it every month if you want. You’ll find the most value in this card if you’re also a member of Bank of America’s Preferred Rewards program by receiving a 25%-75% earning bonus on everything you buy.
Pros & Cons
- Bank of America Preferred Rewards clients earn 25% to 75% more cash back
- Decent rewards earning potential
- Option to change 3% bonus category monthly
- Bonus rewards have quarterly caps
- High balance transfer fee
- Foreign transaction fee
Card Details
- $200 online cash rewards bonus after you make at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening.
- Earn 3% cash back in the category of your choice, automatic 2% at grocery stores and wholesale clubs (up to $2,500 in combined choice category/grocery store/wholesale club quarterly purchases) and unlimited 1% on all other purchases.
- Choose 3% cash back on gas and EV charging station, online shopping/cable/internet/phone plan/streaming, dining, travel, drug store/pharmacy or home improvement/furnishings purchases.
- If you’re a Bank of America Preferred Rewards® member, you can earn 25%-75% more cash back on every purchase. That means you could earn 3.75%-5.25% cash back on purchases in your choice category.
- No annual fee and cash rewards don’t expire as long as your account remains open.
- 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for purchases, and for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days. After the Intro APR offer ends, a Variable APR that’s currently 19.24% – 29.24% will apply. A 3% Intro balance transfer fee will apply for the first 60 days your account is open. After the Intro balance transfer fee offer ends, the fee for future balance transfers is 4%.
- Contactless Cards – The security of a chip card, with the convenience of a tap.
- This online only offer may not be available if you leave this page or if you visit a Bank of America financial center. You can take advantage of this offer when you apply now.
$200 online cash rewards bonus after you make at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening
Credit Score ranges are based on FICO® credit scoring.
Best Intro APR Card for Cash Back on Travel
U.S. Bank Cash+®Visa Signature®Card
4.6
Forbes Advisor created additional star ratings so that you can see the best card for specific needs.
Up to 5% Reward Rate
Earn 5% cash back on prepaid air, hotel and car reservations booked directly in the Rewards Travel Center, 5% cashRead More
Welcome Bonus
$250 bonus
Annual Fee
$0
Regular APR
19.49% - 29.74% Variable
Credit Score
Good,Excellent(700 - 749)
Our Expert Take
The U.S. Bank Cash+®Visa Signature®Card is yet another way to earn “custom” rewards on your choice of categories, but this one bumps the rate up to 5% and allows for two categories instead of one.
Intro APR Offer
Get a 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for 15 billing cycles, then a standard APR of 19.49% – 29.74% variable APR applies. A balance transfer fee of 3% ($5 minimum) applies and balances transferred must be completed within 60 days from account opening.
Why We Like It
The top-tier rewards are exceptional for a card without an annual fee.
What We Don’t Like
Rewards are capped, so you’ll need to contain your excitement a little. The card also charges a foreign transaction fee, so it’s not a good choice for those who plan to travel abroad.
Who It’s Best For
This can be a great card for someone who has a second credit card on hand for after they’ve maximized the earning categories on this one.
Pros & Cons
- Up to 5% cash back in eligible categories
- 2% cash back in different eligible categories
- Welcome bonus
- 0% intro on purchases for 15 billing cycles
- No annual fee
- 5% cash-back rate limited to first $2,000 in combined purchases in chosen categories each quarter
- You have to choose your 5% categories, meaning you can miss out on elevated rewards
- Foreign transaction fee
Card Details
- $250 rewards bonus after spending $1,000 in eligible purchases within the first 90 days of account opening.
- 5% cash back on your first $2,000 in combined eligible purchases each quarter on two categories you choose.
- 5% cash back on prepaid air, hotel and car reservations booked directly in the Rewards Travel Center.
- 2% cash back on one everyday category, like Gas Stations and EV Charging Stations, Grocery Stores or Restaurants.
- 1% cash back on all other eligible purchases.
- 0% Intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for the first 15 billing cycles. After that, a variable APR currently 19.49% – 29.74%.
- No Annual Fee
- Terms and conditions apply.
$250 bonus after spending $1,000 in eligible purchases within the first 90 days of account opening.
Credit Score ranges are based on FICO® credit scoring.
Best Intro APR Card for Flat-Rate Rewards
Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card
4.5
Forbes Advisor created additional star ratings so that you can see the best card for specific needs.
Unlimited 2% Rewards Rate
Earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases
Welcome Bonus
$200 Cash Rewards
Annual Fee
$0
Regular APR
20.24%, 25.24%, or 29.99% Variable APR
Credit Score
Excellent, Good(700 - 749)
Our Expert Take
Earning 2% cash rewards on purchases is fantastic, especially because the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card piles on other much-loved features.
Intro APR Offer
Get a 0% intro APR for 15 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers, then a 20.24%, 25.24%, or 29.99% variable APR applies. Balance transfers made within 120 days qualify for the intro rate and fee of 3% (min. $5) then a fee of up to 5% (min. $5) applies.
Why We Like It
You get it all with the Active Cash: a welcome offer, limited-time intro APR offer and no annual fee. The Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card also offers cellphone protection of up to $600 when you pay your monthly cellphone bill with the card (subject to a $25 deductible) (Terms apply).
What We Don’t Like
There’s a foreign transaction fee on this card, so it is an expensive way to make international charges.
Who It’s Best For
Nearly anyone will find a 2% cash rewards card like this one a good fit for their spending.
Pros & Cons
- Unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases
- $0 annual fee
- Cellphone protection benefit
- There’s a balance transfer fee
- There’s a foreign transaction fee
Card Details
- Select “Apply Now” to take advantage of this specific offer and learn more about product features, terms and conditions.
- Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months.
- Earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases.
- 0% intro APR for 15 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. 20.24%, 25.24%, or 29.99% Variable APR thereafter; balance transfers made within 120 days qualify for the intro rate and fee of 3% then a BT fee of up to 5%, min: $5.
- $0 annual fee.
- No categories to track or remember and cash rewards don’t expire as long as your account remains open.
- Find tickets to top sports and entertainment events, book travel, make dinner reservations and more with your complimentary 24/7 Visa Signature® Concierge.
- Up to $600 of cell phone protection against damage or theft. Subject to a $25 deductible.
Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months
Credit Score ranges are based on FICO® credit scoring.
Best Intro APR Card for Flexible Rewards
Chase Freedom Unlimited®
4.5
Forbes Advisor created additional star ratings so that you can see the best card for specific needs.
Up to 6.5X Reward Rate
Earn an additional 1.5% cash back on up to $20,000 spent in the first year, after that 5% cash backRead More
Welcome Bonus
Up to $300 cash back
Annual Fee
$0
Regular APR
20.49% - 29.24% Variable
Credit Score
Excellent, Good(700 - 749)
Our Expert Take
The Chase Freedom Unlimited® has powerful points-earning potential. This all-around workhorse of a card notches solid 1.5% cash-back rewards and additional benefits all without an annual fee.
Intro APR Offer
Get a 0% introductory APR for 15 months from account opening on purchases and balance transfers, then a variable APR of 20.49% – 29.24% applies. An intro transfer fee of either $5 or 3% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater, applies in the first 60 days of account opening. After that, a fee of either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer applies.
Why We Like It
This card is very much “what you see is what you get,” since there are no point limits or expirations to consider. Rewards are earned as Chase Ultimate Rewards® and can be redeemed for straight cash back, travel, merchandise or pooled with another premium Chase Ultimate Rewards®-earning card for potentially greater value when redeemed for travel through Chase Travel℠.
What We Don’t Like
If you want to use your rewards for travel transfers instead of cash, you’ll need to get an eligible premium Ultimate Rewards card to pair with the Freedom Unlimited.
Who It’s Best For
This card is best for someone looking for a credit card built for long-term use. The lack of annual fee while earning solid rewards makes it a keeper.
Expert Commentary
Julian Kheel
Credit Cards and Travel Rewards Expert
With over 15 years of professional experience studying credit cards and travel loyalty programs, Julian Kheel has served as CNN’s senior editor covering travel and credit cards, as well as the editorial director for The Points Guy, and worked as a consultant for the biggest airlines. He is currently the CEO of Tripsight Inc., an award tools company that recently released Points Path, the first browser extension that automatically adds the prices of flights in miles into Google Flights search results to help travelers decide when to best use their travel rewards.
Julian first learned the ins and outs of credit card rewards and travel loyalty programs while flying more than 200,000 miles a year as a TV producer and director for World Wrestling Entertainment. (And yes, of course it’s all real.) He has previously written about travel and credit cards for U.S. News & World Report, Upgraded Points and Going, and created weekly columns for the travel websites Frequent Miler and Travel Codex.
In addition to appearing as a TV analyst to discuss travel and loyalty programs on national segments for CNN, Bloomberg News, CNBC’s “Squawk Box,” Yahoo Finance and Cheddar TV, Julian has also been featured on ABC and CBS Radio, and has been quoted in The Washington Post, The Wall Street Journal, and the Chicago Tribune on travel-related topics as well.
Credit Cards and Travel Rewards Expert
The secret advantage of the Chase Freedom Unlimited is that it earns rewards that can be moved to other Chase credit cards instead of being redeemed for cash back. That means when you pair it with one of Chase’s cards that can transfer points to the bank’s airline and hotel partners, you’re effectively earning rewards that are even more valuable than advertised.
Pros & Cons
- Generous welcome offer for a no annual fee card
- Unlimited 1.5% minimum earn rate for cash-back rewards
- No minimum redemption amount
- Introductory APR on purchases and balance transfers
- Foreign transaction fee
- Ongoing balance transfer fee is high
- Requires a companion card to transfer points to travel partners
Card Details
- INTRO OFFER: Earn an additional 1.5% cash back on everything you buy (on up to $20,000 spent in the first year) – worth up to $300 cash back!
- Enjoy 6.5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, our premier rewards program thatlets you redeem rewards for cash back, travel, gift cards and more; 4.5% cash back on drugstore purchases and dining at restaurants, including takeout and eligible delivery service, and 3% on all other purchases (on up to $20,000 spent in the first year).
- After your first year or $20,000 spent, enjoy 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, 3% cash back on drugstore purchases and dining at restaurants, including takeout and eligible delivery service, and unlimited 1.5% cash back on all other purchases.
- No minimum to redeem for cash back.You can choose to receive a statement credit or direct deposit into most U.S. checking and savings accounts. Cash Back rewards do not expireas long as your account is open!
- Enjoy 0% Intro APR for 15 months from account opening on purchases and balance transfers, then a variable APR of 20.49% – 29.24%.
- No annual fee –You won’t have to pay an annual fee for all the great features that come with your Freedom Unlimited® card
- Keep tabs on your credit health, Chase Credit Journey helps you monitor your credit with free access to your latest score, alerts, and more.
- Member FDIC
Earn an extra 1.5% on everything you buy (on up to $20,000 spent in the first year) — worth up to $300 cash back. That's 6.5% on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, 4.5% on dining and drugstores, and 3% on all other purchases.
Credit Score ranges are based on FICO® credit scoring.
Best Entertainment Rewards Credit Card With Intro APR
Capital One SavorOne Cash Rewards Credit Card
4.5
Forbes Advisor created additional star ratings so that you can see the best card for specific needs.
Up to 8% Cash Back
Earn unlimited 3% cash back on dining, entertainment, popular streaming services and at grocery stores (excluding superstores like Walmart® andRead More
Welcome Bonus
Earn $200 Cash Bonus
Annual Fee
$0
Regular APR
19.99% - 29.99% (Variable)
Credit Score
Excellent, Good(700 - 749)
Our Expert Take
If you live a life with lots of dining and entertainment charges, you’ll love the Capital One SavorOne Cash Rewards Credit Card’s bonus categories.
Intro APR Offer
Get a 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for 15 months; 19.99% – 29.99% variable APR after that; 3% balance transfer fee for the first 15 months, 4% at a promotional APR that Capital One may offer you.
Why We Like It
In addition to an introductory APR offer on both new purchases and balance transfers (rates & fees), there’s an easy-to-earn welcome bonus. You’ll also get access to a few standard Capital One card benefits including Capital One Entertainment. With no foreign transaction fees and complimentary concierge services, this is a solid option for international travel. And shoppers will appreciate that this card provides extended warranty protection.
What We Don’t Like
Most purchase categories only earn 1% cash back, which is subpar.
Who It’s Best For
The SavorOne is best designed for consumers who spend a lot on any combination of restaurants, takeout or delivery, streaming services or entertainment.
Pros & Cons
- No annual fee
- Increased cash back on dining and entertainment
- No foreign transaction fees
- Easy-to-redeem cash-back rewards
- Introductory APR on purchases and balance transfers
- High standard rate APR
- Limited cash-back reward categories
Card Details
- Earn a one-time $200 cash bonus after you spend $500 on purchases within the first 3 months from account opening
- Earn unlimited 3% cash back on dining, entertainment, popular streaming services and at grocery stores (excluding superstores like Walmart® and Target®), plus 1% on all other purchases
- Earn 10% cash back on purchases made through Uber & Uber Eats, plus complimentary Uber One membership statement credits through 11/14/2024
- Earn 8% cash back on Capital One Entertainment purchases
- Earn unlimited 5% cash back on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel, where you’ll get Capital One’s best prices on thousands of trip options. Terms apply
- No rotating categories or sign-ups needed to earn cash rewards; plus cash back won’t expire for the life of the account and there’s no limit to how much you can earn
- 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for 15 months; 19.99% – 29.99% variable APR after that; balance transfer fee applies
- No foreign transaction fee
- No annual fee
Earn a one-time $200 cash bonus after you spend $500 on purchases within the first 3 months from account opening
Credit Score ranges are based on FICO® credit scoring.
Summary of the Best 0% APR Credit Cards
Credit Card
Citi Custom Cash® Card
Citi Rewards+® Card
Capital One VentureOne Rewards Credit Card
Chase Freedom Flex®
Discover it® Cash Back
Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card
U.S. Bank Cash+®Visa Signature®Card
Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card
Chase Freedom Unlimited®
Capital One SavorOne Cash Rewards Credit Card
Credit Card
Best For
Credit Score
Annual Fee
Welcome Bonus
Citi Custom Cash® Card
Best Intro APR Card for Automatic Earning Maximization
Excellent, Good, Fair
$0
$200
Citi Rewards+® Card
Best Intro APR Card for Earning Citi ThankYou Points
Excellent, Good
$0
20,000 points
Capital One VentureOne Rewards Credit Card
Best Intro APR Card for Earning Flexible Rewards
Excellent, Good
$0
20,000 Miles
Chase Freedom Flex®
Best Intro APR Card With Rotating Categories
Excellent, Good
$0
$200 bonus
Discover it® Cash Back
Best Intro APR Card for Cashback Match
Excellent/Good
$0
Cashback Match™
Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card
Best Intro APR Card for Choosing Bonus Categories
Excellent/Good
$0
$200
U.S. Bank Cash+®Visa Signature®Card
Best Intro APR Card for Cash Back on Travel
Good,Excellent
$0
$250 bonus
Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card
Best Intro APR Card for Flat-Rate Rewards
Excellent, Good
$0
$200 Cash Rewards
Chase Freedom Unlimited®
Best Intro APR Card for Flexible Rewards
Excellent, Good
$0
Up to $300 cash back
Capital One SavorOne Cash Rewards Credit Card
Best Entertainment Rewards Credit Card With Intro APR
Excellent, Good
$0
Earn $200 Cash Bonus
Credit Score ranges are based on FICO® credit scoring.
