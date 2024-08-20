Best 0% APR Credit Cards Of August 2024 (2024)

If you want a lazy approach to earning 5% cash-back rewards on eligible purchases in your top spending category—and I say that with utmost respect—the Citi Custom Cash® Card makes that easy (and comes with an introductory APR offer, too).

Intro APR Offer

Get a 0% introductory APR for 15 months from date of account opening on purchases and from date of first transfer for balance transfers completed within 4 months of account opening. After that, the variable APR will be 19.24% – 29.24%, based on creditworthiness. There is also a balance transfer fee of 5% of each balance transfer; $5 minimum.

Why We Like It

Unlike other cards, maximizing cash back here doesn’t require activating or opting in each quarter or tracking bonus categories.

What We Don’t Like

There’s a tight spending cap on 5% earnings: It maxes out at only $500 spent per billing cycle before dropping your earning rates, which limits the card’s ability to pack a punch. Additionally, the Citi Custom Cash® Card charges foreign transaction fees and outside of unlocking the ability to purchase tickets on Citi Entertainment, it doesn’t offer much in the way of additional benefits.

Who It’s Best For

The Custom Cash is best for low spenders who still want to earn top-notch cash rewards.