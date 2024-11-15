Best Balance Transfer Cards Of August 2024 (2024)

Best Balance Transfer Credit Cards of 2024
Best Credit Card for Balance Transfers and New Purchases
Wells Fargo Reflect® Card
5.0
Forbes Advisor created additional star ratings so that you can see the best card for specific needs.
Welcome Bonus
N/A
Annual Fee
$0
Regular APR
18.24%, 24.74%, or 29.99% Variable APR
Credit Score
Excellent, Good(700 - 749)
Our Expert Take
The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card extends an intro APR offer on both purchases and balance transfers so you don’t have to choose.
What We Like
This card gives the gift of time: You’ll have a generous 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. A 18.24%, 24.74%, or 29.99% variable APR applies thereafter. Balance transfers made within 120 days qualify for the intro APR and a balance transfer fee of 5%, min $5 applies. Just make sure to complete the balance transfer within the eligibility window, or you won’t qualify for the introductory APR.
Although this card doesn’t offer rewards, it does come with money-saving protections like up to $600 in cellphone protection when you pay your monthly bill with the card (subject to a $25 deductible, two claims maximum per year) and access to roadside dispatch.
What We Don’t Like
Fees are high on this card, both for balance transfers and for ongoing APR after the introductory period is over.
Who It’s Best For
This card is best for someone who will use the intro APR window and be able to pay off their balance before interest is charged.
Expert Commentary
Albert Hsieh
Credit Cards and Reward Points Expert
Albert Hsieh is founder and CEO of Foxtrot Dash Inc., a San Francisco-based travel rewards marketplace offering a smart wallet that recommends 30,000 ways to maximize the redemption of hard-earned credit card and travel rewards points. He has proudly redeemed over 30 million reward points, and he and the Foxtrot Dash team boast over three decades of points and miles experience.
Albert has had a lifelong passion for aviation largely sparked by his dad, who retired after 30 years with United Airlines at San Francisco and Oakland. Since childhood, Albert grew fascinated by premium air travel and flew “The Tulip” (the nickname for United's fondly remembered "U" logo) to destinations far and near, with Taiwan, Japan and Egypt ranked as his top favorites.
With an unwavering commitment to the global travel industry, Albert served for 20 years as a commercial and marketing leader at Fortune 500 travel companies including JetBlue, China Airlines, XOJET and Westfield Airports LAX. He later worked as a consultant for Jet Edge, leading a companywide rebrand before their VistaJet acquisition. In recent years, Albert launched his Instagram feed where he captures his global credit card points and airline miles adventures with impeccable photography of luxury airline cabins and beautiful hotels.
His work is regularly featured in social campaigns, and he has drawn mentions in The New York Times and Nob Hill Gazette. On the Money Seed podcast, he has been heard discussing the future of credit card reward points, global travel trends and loyalty programs. When he's not traveling, Albert enjoys life on the West Coast by seeking out new restaurants and world-class wineries, and by spending quality time with loved ones.
Credit Cards and Reward Points Expert
The Wells Fargo Reflect includes decent roadside dispatch and cellular telephone protection, but the most compelling card benefit is the generous intro balance transfer offer upon account opening.
Pros & Cons
- Generous introductory APR period for purchases and qualifying balance transfers
- $0 Annual Fee
- No rewards program or welcome bonus
- Balance transfer fee: 5%, min: $5
- 3% Foreign transaction fee
Card Details
- Select “Apply Now” to take advantage of this specific offer and learn more about product features, terms and conditions.
- 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. 18.24%, 24.74%, or 29.99% variable APR thereafter; balance transfers made within 120 days qualify for the intro rate, BT fee of 5%, min: $5.
- $0 Annual Fee.
- Up to $600 of cell phone protection against damage or theft. Subject to a $25 deductible.
- Through My Wells Fargo Deals, you can get access to personalized deals from a variety of merchants. It’s an easy way to earn cash back as an account creditwhenyou shop, dine, or enjoy an experience simply by usingan eligibleWells Fargo credit card.
N/A
Best Balance Transfer Credit Card for Long Transfer Window
Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card
4.8
Forbes Advisor created additional star ratings so that you can see the best card for specific needs.
No Rewards
The Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card does not offer rewards on purchases
Welcome Bonus
N/A
Annual Fee
$0
Regular APR
18.24% - 28.99% (Variable)
Credit Score
Excellent, Good
Our Expert Take
The outstanding introductory APR period on balance transfers makes the Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card a solid choice even though its intro APR offer for new purchases is average. New cardholders get a 0% intro APR for 21 months on eligible balance transfers from date of first transfer and 0% intro APR for 12 months on purchases from date of account opening. After that, the variable APR will be 18.24% – 28.99%. Balance transfers must be completed within 4 months of account opening. A balance transfer fee of either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater, applies.
What We Like
You have more time than usual to transfer a balance and still qualify for the intro APR. The Diamond Preferred has one of the most generous time periods of any card on the market from the date you open your account to transfer debt to the card.
The Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card doesn’t come with many frills—it has no rewards, for example—but similar to most Citi cards, you can choose the day of the month for your payment due date. You’ll also get special event access through Citi Entertainment®.
What We Don’t Like
The balance transfer fee, interest rates after the introductory period and penalty rates on this card are uncompetitive. We’d also recommend you product change to a different card to earn better rewards once your intro balance transfer offer ends.
Who It’s Best For
This card is best used as a short-term tool to finance a purchase or transfer a balance, so it’s only good for someone who needs a bridge.
Expert Commentary
Jon Nickel-D'Andrea
Credit Cards Expert Writer
For more than 10 years, Jon Nickel-D'Andrea has been a sought-after expert on how to travel the world using rewards points and miles. Jon has been featured in local and national publications and as a speaker at various seminars across the world. Combining his deep knowledge of credit cards, rewards programs, airlines and hotels with his unique style and sense of humor, Jon makes the complex web of these programs more fun and easy to understand. He lives in Seattle with his husband Ben and their 4-year-old beagle pup.
Credit Cards Expert Writer
While the focus with this card is the long introductory period for balance transfers, very often throughout the year Citi will send offers for other balance transfer deals. This means you could hold this card long term and still have the chance to get great balance transfer offers throughout the year.
Pros & Cons
- $0 annual fee
- Lengthy introductory APR offer on balance transfers
- 0% intro APR period for new purchases
- 3% foreign transaction fee
- No rewards program
- High variable APR when introductory period ends
Card Details
- 0% Intro APR for 21 months on balance transfers from date of first transfer and 0% Intro APR for 12 months on purchases from date of account opening. After that the variable APR will be 18.24% – 28.99%, based on your creditworthiness. Balance transfers must be completed within 4 months of account opening.
- There is a balance transfer fee of either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater
- Get free access to your FICO® Score online.
- With Citi Entertainment®, get special access to purchase tickets to thousands of events, including concerts, sporting events, dining experiences and more.
- No Annual Fee – our low intro rates and all the benefits don’t come with a yearly charge.
N/A
Best Credit Card For Balance Transfer and Rewards
Chase Freedom Flex®
4.3
Forbes Advisor created additional star ratings so that you can see the best card for specific needs.
Up to 5% Reward Rate
Earn 5% cash back in categories that rotate quarterly on up to $1,500 when enrolled, 5% on travel purchased throughRead More
Welcome Bonus
$200 bonus
Annual Fee
$0
Regular APR
20.49%-29.24% Variable
Credit Score
Excellent, Good(700 - 749)
Our Expert Take
The Chase Freedom Flex® is well-loved for its combination of rotating bonus categories, solid welcome offer and introductory APR: 0% intro APR for 15 months from account opening on purchases and balance transfers, then a variable APR of 20.49% – 29.24% applies. Balance transfer fee of up to 5% (min. $5) of the amount of each transfer applies.
What We Like
In my opinion, this card stands out for layering everyday earning bonuses on top of its rotating offers.
It also offers some additional benefits including purchase protection, extended warranty protection, trip cancellation and interruption insurance, an auto rental collision damage waiver and cellphone protection.
What We Don’t Like
Like other 5% cash-back cards, your earning potential is limited by a maximum spending amount each quarter. When my spending lines up with the right category, it’s pretty easy to hit the limit before the quarter ends.
While the card offers a suite of travel-related benefits, it does charge a foreign transaction fee, so it’s not the best choice for use abroad.
Who It’s Best For
The Freedom Flex is even better when paired with other Ultimate Rewards® cards. I hold both this card and two other Ultimate Rewards cards, which gives me access to additional award options.
Expert Commentary
Julian Kheel
Credit Cards and Travel Rewards Expert
With over 15 years of professional experience studying credit cards and travel loyalty programs, Julian Kheel has served as CNN’s senior editor covering travel and credit cards, as well as the editorial director for The Points Guy, and worked as a consultant for the biggest airlines. He is currently the CEO of Tripsight Inc., an award tools company that recently released Points Path, the first browser extension that automatically adds the prices of flights in miles into Google Flights search results to help travelers decide when to best use their travel rewards.
Julian first learned the ins and outs of credit card rewards and travel loyalty programs while flying more than 200,000 miles a year as a TV producer and director for World Wrestling Entertainment. (And yes, of course it’s all real.) He has previously written about travel and credit cards for U.S. News & World Report, Upgraded Points and Going, and created weekly columns for the travel websites Frequent Miler and Travel Codex.
In addition to appearing as a TV analyst to discuss travel and loyalty programs on national segments for CNN, Bloomberg News, CNBC’s “Squawk Box,” Yahoo Finance and Cheddar TV, Julian has also been featured on ABC and CBS Radio, and has been quoted in The Washington Post, The Wall Street Journal, and the Chicago Tribune on travel-related topics as well.
Credit Cards and Travel Rewards Expert
Kudos to Chase for always keeping the rotating categories relevant on the Freedom Flex. From Amazon to PayPal and Starbucks to Walmart, you’re almost guaranteed to find at least one quarter every year (or even several) where the 5 bonus points roll in with almost no effort. Just don’t forget to activate the categories every quarter.
Pros & Cons
- No annual fee
- Rotating quarterly categories earn 5% rewards when activated, up to a combined quarterly $1,500 maximum
- Travel rewards rate rivals some of the best premium travel cards
- Generous rewards rate in several other categories
- Travel bookings must be made through Chase Travel℠ to earn 5% cash back
Card Details
- Earn a $200 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening
- 5% cash back on up to $1,500 in combined purchases in bonus categories each quarter you activate. Enjoy new 5% categories each quarter!
- 5% cash backon travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, our premier rewards program thatlets you redeem rewards for cash back, travel, gift cards and more
- 3% cash back on drugstore purchases and dining at restaurants, including takeout and eligible delivery service, and unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases.
- No minimum to redeem for cash back. You can choose to receive a statement credit or direct deposit into most U.S. checking and savings accounts. Cash Back rewards do not expire as long as your account is open!
- 0% Intro APR for 15 months from account opening on purchases and balance transfers, then a variable APR of 20.49%-29.24%.
- No annual fee –You won’t have to pay an annual fee for all the great features that come with your Freedom Flex® card
- Keep tabs on your credit health – Chase Credit Journey helps you monitor your credit with free access to your latest score, real-time alerts, and more.
- Member FDIC
Earn a $200 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening!
Best Balance Transfer Credit Card for Fair Credit
Citi Double Cash® Card
4.5
Forbes Advisor created additional star ratings so that you can see the best card for specific needs.
Up to 2% Reward Rate
First, you earn 1% unlimited cash back on every purchase you make. Then, as you pay for those purchases, youRead More
Welcome Bonus
Earn $200 cash back
Annual Fee
$0
Regular APR
19.24% - 29.24% (Variable)
Credit Score
Excellent, Good, Fair
Our Expert Take
Even after your introductory APR period ends, the Citi Double Cash® Card is a keeper thanks to its excellent cash-back rewards program. You’ll earn generous and simple cash back on every purchase.
What We Like
The Citi Double Cash offers a 0% intro APR on balance transfers for 18 months. After that, the standard variable APR will be 19.24% – 29.24%, based on creditworthiness. An intro balance transfer fee of either $5 or 3%, whichever is greater, applies to transfers completed within the first 4 months of account opening. After that, the fee will be 5% of each transfer (minimum $5).
Unlike similar cards with intro balance transfer offers, the Double Cash has staying power long past the end of the introductory period. It earns 2% cash back on all purchases—1% when purchases are made and another 1% when they’re paid off. This makes it viable as a daily-use card.
Even fair credit applicants may be eligible for this card, which is an excellent way to take advantage of intro balance transfer offers and cash-back rewards. It also pairs well with other Citi ThankYou® Points cards.
What We Don’t Like
No card is perfect, including this one, as it offers few additional benefits or protections beyond rewards. Additionally, the introductory APR offer does not extend to purchases so you won’t receive a typical grace period until your transferred balance has been fully repaid.
Who It’s Best For
This card is more than just a chance to do a balance transfer. The flat-rate rewards are perfect for anyone who values simplicity yet wants to earn a little extra.
Expert Commentary
Julian Kheel
Credit Cards and Travel Rewards Expert
With over 15 years of professional experience studying credit cards and travel loyalty programs, Julian Kheel has served as CNN’s senior editor covering travel and credit cards, as well as the editorial director for The Points Guy, and worked as a consultant for the biggest airlines. He is currently the CEO of Tripsight Inc., an award tools company that recently released Points Path, the first browser extension that automatically adds the prices of flights in miles into Google Flights search results to help travelers decide when to best use their travel rewards.
Julian first learned the ins and outs of credit card rewards and travel loyalty programs while flying more than 200,000 miles a year as a TV producer and director for World Wrestling Entertainment. (And yes, of course it’s all real.) He has previously written about travel and credit cards for U.S. News & World Report, Upgraded Points and Going, and created weekly columns for the travel websites Frequent Miler and Travel Codex.
In addition to appearing as a TV analyst to discuss travel and loyalty programs on national segments for CNN, Bloomberg News, CNBC’s “Squawk Box,” Yahoo Finance and Cheddar TV, Julian has also been featured on ABC and CBS Radio, and has been quoted in The Washington Post, The Wall Street Journal, and the Chicago Tribune on travel-related topics as well.
Credit Cards and Travel Rewards Expert
Not everyone wants to chase bonus categories or shuffle cards in their wallet, which makes the Citi Double Cash the perfect “set it and forget it” credit card. It’s one of the only cards around that not only earns 2% cash back on all purchases—1% when purchases are made and another 1% when they’re paid off but also offers a path to using that cash back in the form of more valuable travel points down the road when you’re ready to take the next step.
Pros & Cons
- Earn up to 2% cash back—1% when the purchase is made and 1% when payment is made on the account
- No limit on the amount of cash back that can be earned
- No annual fee
- Introductory APR period for balance transfers
- Foreign transaction fee
- Balance transfer fee
- Lack of benefits seen in other no annual fee cards
- No introductory APR on purchases
Card Details
- Earn $200 cash back after you spend $1,500 on purchases in the first 6 months of account opening. This bonus offer will be fulfilled as 20,000 ThankYou® Points, which can be redeemed for $200 cash back.
- Earn 2% on every purchase with unlimited 1% cash back when you buy, plus an additional 1% as you pay for those purchases. To earn cash back, pay at least the minimum due on time. Plus, for a limited time, earn 5% total cash back on hotel, car rentals and attractions booked on the Citi Travel℠ portal through 12/31/24.
- Balance Transfer Only Offer: 0% intro APR on Balance Transfers for 18 months. After that, the variable APR will be 19.24% – 29.24%, based on your creditworthiness.
- Balance Transfers do not earn cash back. Intro APR does not apply to purchases.
- If you transfer a balance, interest will be charged on your purchases unless you pay your entire balance (including balance transfers) by the due date each month.
- There is an intro balance transfer fee of 3% of each transfer (minimum $5) completed within the first 4 months of account opening. After that, your fee will be 5% of each transfer (minimum $5).
Earn $200 cash back after you spend $1,500 on purchases in the first 6 months of account opening. This bonus offer will be fulfilled as 20,000 ThankYou® Points, which can be redeemed for $200 cash back.
Best Balance Transfer Card With Long Payoff Window
U.S. Bank Visa® Platinum Card *
5.0
Forbes Advisor created additional star ratings so that you can see the best card for specific needs.
No Rewards
The U.S. Bank Visa® Platinum Card does not offer rewards on purchases.
Welcome Bonus
N/A
Annual Fee
$0
Regular APR
18.74% - 29.74% (Variable)
Credit Score
Good/Excellent(700 - 749)
Our Expert Take
You won’t earn rewards with the U.S. Bank Visa® Platinum Card*, but it offers a long runway to pay off your debt if you need to transfer a balance from another card: 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for 21 billing cycles, followed by a variable APR of 18.74% – 29.74%. Balance transfers made within 60 days qualify for the intro APR and a balance transfer fee of 5% or $5, whichever is greater, applies.
What We Like
Cardholders can optionally choose to start an ExtendPay Plan in order to create a predictable fixed monthly payment instead of variable costs.
The U.S. Bank Visa® Platinum Card* also offers up to $600 in cellphone protection and the ability to check your credit score online.
What We Don’t Like
This card is light on benefits and doesn’t earn any rewards.
Who It’s Best For
The card’s appeal is its intro APR offer, so it’s best for someone who needs and will use that extended window to pay down their balance.
Expert Commentary
Albert Hsieh
Credit Cards and Reward Points Expert
Albert Hsieh is founder and CEO of Foxtrot Dash Inc., a San Francisco-based travel rewards marketplace offering a smart wallet that recommends 30,000 ways to maximize the redemption of hard-earned credit card and travel rewards points. He has proudly redeemed over 30 million reward points, and he and the Foxtrot Dash team boast over three decades of points and miles experience.
Albert has had a lifelong passion for aviation largely sparked by his dad, who retired after 30 years with United Airlines at San Francisco and Oakland. Since childhood, Albert grew fascinated by premium air travel and flew “The Tulip” (the nickname for United's fondly remembered "U" logo) to destinations far and near, with Taiwan, Japan and Egypt ranked as his top favorites.
With an unwavering commitment to the global travel industry, Albert served for 20 years as a commercial and marketing leader at Fortune 500 travel companies including JetBlue, China Airlines, XOJET and Westfield Airports LAX. He later worked as a consultant for Jet Edge, leading a companywide rebrand before their VistaJet acquisition. In recent years, Albert launched his Instagram feed where he captures his global credit card points and airline miles adventures with impeccable photography of luxury airline cabins and beautiful hotels.
His work is regularly featured in social campaigns, and he has drawn mentions in The New York Times and Nob Hill Gazette. On the Money Seed podcast, he has been heard discussing the future of credit card reward points, global travel trends and loyalty programs. When he's not traveling, Albert enjoys life on the West Coast by seeking out new restaurants and world-class wineries, and by spending quality time with loved ones.
Credit Cards and Reward Points Expert
Build credit easily with the U.S. Bank Visa Platinum, plus take advantage of one of the longest intro balance transfer periods.
Pros & Cons
- No penalty APR
- Long intro APR period
- Cellphone protection coverage
- Balance transfer fee applies
- No rewards program
- No welcome bonus
- Foreign transaction fee
Card Details
- Up to $600 cell phone protection (subject to $25 deductible) against damage or theft when you pay your monthly phone bill with your card. Terms, conditions, and exclusions apply
- Ability to choose a payment due date that fits your schedule
- No annual fee
- Introductory APR offer
N/A
Best Balance Transfer Card for Late Fee Forgiveness
Citi Simplicity® Card *
4.8
Forbes Advisor created additional star ratings so that you can see the best card for specific needs.
No Rewards
This card does not earn rewards
Welcome Bonus
N/A
Annual Fee
$0
Regular APR
19.24% - 29.99% (Variable)
Credit Score
Excellent, Good(700 - 749)
Our Expert Take
The Citi Simplicity® Card* packs a punch with triple zeros: No annual fee, no penalty interest rate and no late fees. But it also gets a zero rating in the rewards-earning category as the card does not earn any.
What We Like
New card members can take advantage of reduced balance transfer transaction fees in addition to the intro APR: 0% intro APR for 21 months on balance transfers from date of first transfer and 0% intro APR for 12 months on purchases from date of account opening. After that, the variable APR will be 19.24% – 29.99%. There is an intro balance transfer fee of $5 or 3% of the amount of the transfer, whichever is greater, for transfers made within 4 months of opening the account. After that, a balance transfer fee of either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater, applies.
Since it doesn’t have late fees or penalty fees, it can be a good stepping stone for anyone establishing solid credit habits while chipping away at their balance. This card also qualifies for Citi Merchant Offers.
What We Don’t Like
The intro APR offer on new purchases is a shorter timeline than it is for balance transfers, which is easy to overlook.
Who It’s Best For
While we encourage everyone to pay on time, the lack of late fees could provide peace of mind to someone with a few mistakes in their past.
Expert Commentary
Adam Frankel
Credit Cards Writer
With over four decades of experience as a portfolio manager and educator, Adam B. Frankel simplifies credit card strategies and complex personal finance topics for anyone seeking to gain a better understanding of how to manage their money. His work has been featured in national personal finance sites including Forbes Advisor, Fortune, MarketWatch and CardRatings.
Credit Cards Writer
The Citi Simplicity’s intro APR offer on purchases and balance transfers can help ease the financial strain of having to shell out for a big purchase or expedite paying down existing debt. Once that intro offer expires though, the card doesn’t have much to offer.
Pros & Cons
- No late fees
- No penalty APR
- No annual fee
- Intro APR offer on purchases and balance transfers
- High regular APR
- No rewards program
Card Details
- No late fees or penalty rates
- No annual fee
- Introductory APR offer
- No liability on unauthorized charges
N/A
Best Balance Transfer Card for Choosing Your Own Rewards
Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card
4.3
Forbes Advisor created additional star ratings so that you can see the best card for specific needs.
Choose your 3% category
Earn 3% cash back in the category of your choice, automatic 2% at grocery stores and wholesale clubs (up toRead More
Welcome Bonus
$200
Annual Fee
$0
Regular APR
19.24% - 29.24% Variable APR on purchases and balance transfers
Credit Score
Excellent/Good(700 - 749)
Our Expert Take
The Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card offers cash-back rewards with no annual fee which makes this an excellent card even if you don’t need the intro balance transfer offer: 0% introductory APR for 15 billing cycles for purchases and balance transfers, 19.24% – 29.24% variable APR applies thereafter. Intro rate applies for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days; balance transfer fee of 3% applies to each transfer during this period, then 4%.
What We Like
You can choose your preferred earning categories, including many uncommon options like online shopping or home improvement.
The secret sauce with this card is that those who qualify for the bank’s Preferred Rewards program. If you do, you can earn an additional 25% to 75% bonus points on all purchases. The downside could be that you’ll need at least $20,000 in combined assets to qualify for Preferred Rewards.
What We Don’t Like
In order to maximize cash back, you’ll have to stay on top of selecting your earning categories. You’re also limited on how much you can earn in your choice category.
Who It’s Best For
This is a dependable choice for someone who wants to earn cash rewards even after their intro APR period ends.
Expert Commentary
Julian Kheel
Credit Cards and Travel Rewards Expert
With over 15 years of professional experience studying credit cards and travel loyalty programs, Julian Kheel has served as CNN’s senior editor covering travel and credit cards, as well as the editorial director for The Points Guy, and worked as a consultant for the biggest airlines. He is currently the CEO of Tripsight Inc., an award tools company that recently released Points Path, the first browser extension that automatically adds the prices of flights in miles into Google Flights search results to help travelers decide when to best use their travel rewards.
Julian first learned the ins and outs of credit card rewards and travel loyalty programs while flying more than 200,000 miles a year as a TV producer and director for World Wrestling Entertainment. (And yes, of course it’s all real.) He has previously written about travel and credit cards for U.S. News & World Report, Upgraded Points and Going, and created weekly columns for the travel websites Frequent Miler and Travel Codex.
In addition to appearing as a TV analyst to discuss travel and loyalty programs on national segments for CNN, Bloomberg News, CNBC’s “Squawk Box,” Yahoo Finance and Cheddar TV, Julian has also been featured on ABC and CBS Radio, and has been quoted in The Washington Post, The Wall Street Journal, and the Chicago Tribune on travel-related topics as well.
Julian Kheel
Julian Kheel
Credit Cards and Travel Rewards Expert
With over 15 years of professional experience studying credit cards and travel loyalty programs, Julian Kheel has served as CNN’s senior editor covering travel and credit cards, as well as the editorial director for The Points Guy, and worked as a consultant for the biggest airlines. He is currently the CEO of Tripsight Inc., an award tools company that recently released Points Path, the first browser extension that automatically adds the prices of flights in miles into Google Flights search results to help travelers decide when to best use their travel rewards.
Julian first learned the ins and outs of credit card rewards and travel loyalty programs while flying more than 200,000 miles a year as a TV producer and director for World Wrestling Entertainment. (And yes, of course it’s all real.) He has previously written about travel and credit cards for U.S. News & World Report, Upgraded Points and Going, and created weekly columns for the travel websites Frequent Miler and Travel Codex.
In addition to appearing as a TV analyst to discuss travel and loyalty programs on national segments for CNN, Bloomberg News, CNBC’s “Squawk Box,” Yahoo Finance and Cheddar TV, Julian has also been featured on ABC and CBS Radio, and has been quoted in The Washington Post, The Wall Street Journal, and the Chicago Tribune on travel-related topics as well.
Credit Cards and Travel Rewards Expert
It’s all about choice with the Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card. Not only do you get to choose your top bonus category, but you can change it every month if you want. You’ll find the most value in this card if you’re also a member of Bank of America’s Preferred Rewards program by receiving a 25%-75% earning bonus on everything you buy.
Pros & Cons
- Bank of America Preferred Rewards clients earn 25% to 75% more cash back
- Decent rewards earning potential
- Option to change 3% bonus category monthly
- Bonus rewards have quarterly caps
- High balance transfer fee
- Foreign transaction fee
Card Details
- $200 online cash rewards bonus after you make at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening.
- Earn 3% cash back in the category of your choice, automatic 2% at grocery stores and wholesale clubs (up to $2,500 in combined choice category/grocery store/wholesale club quarterly purchases) and unlimited 1% on all other purchases.
- Choose 3% cash back on gas and EV charging station, online shopping/cable/internet/phone plan/streaming, dining, travel, drug store/pharmacy or home improvement/furnishings purchases.
- If you’re a Bank of America Preferred Rewards® member, you can earn 25%-75% more cash back on every purchase. That means you could earn 3.75%-5.25% cash back on purchases in your choice category.
- No annual fee and cash rewards don’t expire as long as your account remains open.
- 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for purchases, and for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days. After the Intro APR offer ends, a Variable APR that’s currently 19.24% – 29.24% will apply. A 3% Intro balance transfer fee will apply for the first 60 days your account is open. After the Intro balance transfer fee offer ends, the fee for future balance transfers is 4%.
- Contactless Cards – The security of a chip card, with the convenience of a tap.
- This online only offer may not be available if you leave this page or if you visit a Bank of America financial center. You can take advantage of this offer when you apply now.
$200 online cash rewards bonus after you make at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening
Best Balance Transfer Card for Students
Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card for Students
4.3
Forbes Advisor created additional star ratings so that you can see the best card for specific needs.
Choose your 3% category
Earn 3% cash back in the category of your choice, automatic 2% at grocery stores and wholesale clubs (up toRead More
Welcome Bonus
$200
Annual Fee
$0
Regular APR
19.24% - 29.24% Variable APR on purchases and balance transfers
Credit Score
Excellent/Good(700 - 749)
Our Expert Take
Most student cards don’t offer intro balance transfer promotions, but the Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card for Students does (while also offering bonus rewards at no annual fee). New cardholders get a 0% introductory APR for 15 billing cycles on purchases and balance transfers made in the first 60 days, after that a variable APR of 19.24% – 29.24% applies. There’s a 3% balance transfer fee for 60 days from account opening, then 4%.
What We Like
This card is almost identical to the non-student version, meaning someone new to credit can enjoy the same benefits even without a long or strong credit history. Because it has a welcome bonus, it definitely would have caught my eye when I was a student.
Because it has no annual fee, there’s no downside to holding it after the intro period has elapsed. Doing so will increase the age of your overall credit accounts and thus improve your credit score. Students can also keep a close eye on their FICO Score with free online access.
What We Don’t Like
Getting used to an intro APR could be a slippery slope for someone who doesn’t have responsible credit habits already established.
This card does charge a 3% foreign transaction fee, so it may not be the best choice for students who want to study abroad.
Who It’s Best For
While we caution students to be extra careful with introductory APR offers on purchases and balance transfers, the Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card for Students can be a good option for those in need of transferring or consolidating debt via a balance transfer.
Expert Commentary
Emily Moore
Credit Cards Writer
Experiencing the world through travel is a privilege, but affordability is a common barrier to entry. By sharing accessible tips on responsible credit card use, rewards programs and rewards hacking, Emily Jane Moore helps people with limited financial resources access meaningful travel experiences.
Credit Cards Writer
This card offers valuable cash-back rewards to responsible students with good to excellent credit. The savviest cardholders will pay close attention to their top spending category to maximize their quarterly 3% cash back option.
Pros & Cons
- Free FICO® Score access
- Intro APR offer with a generous term
- Competitive cash-back reward rates
- Solid welcome bonus
- 3% foreign transaction fee
- Higher penalty APR applies to late payments
Card Details
- $200 online cash rewards bonus after you make at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening.
- Earn 3% cash back in the category of your choice, automatic 2% at grocery stores and wholesale clubs (up to $2,500 in combined choice category/grocery store/wholesale club quarterly purchases) and unlimited 1% on all other purchases.
- Choose 3% cash back on gas and EV charging station, online shopping/cable/internet/phone plan/streaming, dining, travel, drug store/pharmacy or home improvement/furnishings purchases.
- No annual fee and cash rewards don’t expire as long as your account remains open.
- 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for purchases, and for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days. After the Intro APR offer ends, a Variable APR that’s currently 19.24% – 29.24% will apply. A 3% Intro balance transfer fee will apply for the first 60 days your account is open. After the Intro balance transfer fee offer ends, the fee for future balance transfers is 4%.
- When handled responsibly, a credit card can help you build your credit history, which could be helpful when looking for an apartment, a car loan, and even a job. Access your FICO® Score for free within Online Banking or your Mobile Banking app.
- Contactless Cards – The security of a chip card, with the convenience of a tap.
- This online only offer may not be available if you leave this page or if you visit a Bank of America financial center. You can take advantage of this offer when you apply now.
$200 online cash rewards bonus after you make at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening
Best Balance Transfer Credit Card for Cash-Back Match
Discover it® Cash Back *
4.3
Forbes Advisor created additional star ratings so that you can see the best card for specific needs.
Up to 5% Reward Rate
Earn 5% cash back on everyday purchases at different places you shop each quarter like grocery stores, restaurants, gas stations,Read More
Welcome Bonus
Cashback Match™
Annual Fee
$0
Regular APR
18.24% - 28.24% Variable APR
Credit Score
Excellent/Good
Our Expert Take
The intro APR offer on the Discover it® Cash Back is good on new purchases, and you’ll earn cash back on those purchases with Discover’s signature Cashback Match™ to double your earnings in the first year.
What We Like
It’s great to find a card that offers an introductory APR and a welcome bonus all in one. The first-year earnings can be significant. Plus, you’ll get a 0% introductory APR for 15 months on purchases and eligible balance transfers. Then, a standard rate of 18.24% – 28.24% variable applies. A balance transfer fee of up to 5% of the amount transferred applies.
What We Don’t Like
The quarterly rotating 5% cash-back categories (up to $1,500 in spending per quarter) require cardholders to activate the offer and watch for spending limits.
Discover isn’t accepted as widely abroad as other card networks, so this may not be the best choice if you like to travel and don’t already have a Visa or Mastercard in your wallet.
Who It’s Best For
Someone shopping for a card to hold for years could find this one a good fit due to ongoing rewards on top of new cardholder benefits.
Expert Commentary
Julian Kheel
Credit Cards and Travel Rewards Expert
With over 15 years of professional experience studying credit cards and travel loyalty programs, Julian Kheel has served as CNN’s senior editor covering travel and credit cards, as well as the editorial director for The Points Guy, and worked as a consultant for the biggest airlines. He is currently the CEO of Tripsight Inc., an award tools company that recently released Points Path, the first browser extension that automatically adds the prices of flights in miles into Google Flights search results to help travelers decide when to best use their travel rewards.
Julian first learned the ins and outs of credit card rewards and travel loyalty programs while flying more than 200,000 miles a year as a TV producer and director for World Wrestling Entertainment. (And yes, of course it’s all real.) He has previously written about travel and credit cards for U.S. News & World Report, Upgraded Points and Going, and created weekly columns for the travel websites Frequent Miler and Travel Codex.
In addition to appearing as a TV analyst to discuss travel and loyalty programs on national segments for CNN, Bloomberg News, CNBC’s “Squawk Box,” Yahoo Finance and Cheddar TV, Julian has also been featured on ABC and CBS Radio, and has been quoted in The Washington Post, The Wall Street Journal, and the Chicago Tribune on travel-related topics as well.
Credit Cards and Travel Rewards Expert
The quarterly categories are the highlight of the Discover it® Cash Back. You’ll often find broad options on its rotating list of categories, such as restaurants, drug stores, gas stations and groceries, which makes it easy for almost any household to take advantage of them. Just don’t get tripped up by forgetting to activate the categories at the start of each quarter, because you can’t do it retroactively to earn bonus cash back on your past purchases.
Pros & Cons
- 5% cash back on quarterly rotating spending categories throughout the year (activation required)
- Discover will automatically match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year
- No minimum cash-back redemption
- 5% bonus cash-back rate is limited to $1,500 per quarter in spending
- Bonus categories must be activated quarterly
- Low 1% base reward rate on everything else
Card Details
- INTRO OFFER: Unlimited Cashback Match for all new cardmembers–only from Discover. Discover will automatically match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year! There’s no minimum spending or maximum rewards. You could turn $150 cash back into $300.
- Earn 5% cash back on everyday purchases at different places you shop each quarter like grocery stores, restaurants, gas stations, and more, up to the quarterly maximum when you activate. Plus, earn unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases—automatically.
- Redeem your rewards for cash at any time.
- Apply and you could get a decision in as little as 60 seconds.
- Discover could help you reduce exposure of your personal information online by helping you remove it from select people-search sites that could sell your data. It’s free, activate with the mobile app.
- Get a 0% intro APR for 15 months on purchases. Then 18.24% to 28.24% Standard Variable Purchase APR applies, based on credit worthiness.
- No annual fee.
- Terms and conditions apply.
INTRO OFFER: Unlimited Cashback Match for all new cardmembers–only from Discover. Discover will automatically match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year! There’s no minimum spending or maximum rewards. You could turn $150 cash back into $300.
Best Balance Transfer Credit Card for Auto Deductible Reimbursement
State Farm Good Neighbor Visa® Card *
4.3
Forbes Advisor created additional star ratings so that you can see the best card for specific needs.
Welcome Bonus
N/A
Annual Fee
$0
Regular APR
19.24% - 29.24% variable
Credit Score
Good/Excellent(700 - 749)
Our Expert Take
Get peace of mind with the State Farm Good Neighbor Visa® Card*, which offers an auto policy deductible reimbursement if you need to make a claim after making qualifying purchases on top of its intro APR offer: 0% introductory APR on purchases and balance transfers for the first 18 billing cycles, then a standard APR of 19.24% – 29.24% variable applies – balance transfers must be made in the first 60 days to qualify for the intro rate.
What We Like
This card bundles a few extra benefits, like its signature auto deductible reimbursement and cellphone protection, without charging an annual fee.
What We Don’t Like
Though auto deductible reimbursement is intriguing, most people won’t use this—and it caps out at only $200, which might not cover your full deductible anyway. It’s certainly not the world’s best card if you aren’t a State Farm customer.
As this card doesn’t earn rewards, most people would be better off with a card that does rather than settling for a potential auto-deductible reimbursement.
Who It’s Best For
The card is best for existing State Farm customers who are also interested in an intro APR on new purchases, especially since there’s a minimum number of transactions required to qualify for auto deductible reimbursement claims.
Expert Commentary
Jenn Underwood
Personal Finance Writer
Credit cards and banking specialist Jenn Underwood brings over 16 years of personal finance experience to the table. After a decade of teaching courses in banking, debt reduction, budgeting and credit improvement, she moved into writing content and fintech product development. Over the last four years, Jenn has contributed to Forbes Advisor and a variety of fintech companies. She has served as a UX consultant, moderated discussions on open banking and been a guest on a number of personal finance podcasts.
Personal Finance Writer
With an auto deductible reimbursement and cellphone protection, the State Farm Good Neighbor Visa Card is an ideal partner to your State Farm insurance plan. It’s a straightforward card to bolster your coverage, but sadly offers no purchase rewards.
Pros & Cons
- No annual fee
- Introductory APR on balance transfers and purchases
- Auto deductible reimbursement, extended warranty and travel emergency assistance benefits
- No rewards
- Benefits are mostly related to regular travel purchases and not balance transfers
- 3% of the amount of each transfer or $5 minimum, whichever is greater
Card Details
- No annual fee
- Cell phone protection
- Low introductory offer
N/A
Here's a Summary of the Best Balance Transfer Credit Cards
Credit Card
Wells Fargo Reflect® Card
Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card
Chase Freedom Flex®
Citi Double Cash® Card
U.S. Bank Visa® Platinum Card *
Citi Simplicity® Card *
Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card
Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card for Students
Discover it® Cash Back
State Farm Good Neighbor Visa® Card *
Credit Card
Best For
Credit Score
Annual Fee
Welcome Bonus
Wells Fargo Reflect® Card
Best Credit Card for Balance Transfers and New Purchases
Excellent, Good
$0
N/A
Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card
Best Balance Transfer Credit Card for Long Transfer Window
Excellent, Good
$0
N/A
Chase Freedom Flex®
Best Credit Card For Balance Transfer and Rewards
Excellent, Good
$0
$200 bonus
Citi Double Cash® Card
Best Balance Transfer Credit Card for Fair Credit
Excellent, Good, Fair
$0
Earn $200 cash back
U.S. Bank Visa® Platinum Card *
Best Balance Transfer Card With Long Payoff Window
Good/Excellent
$0
N/A
Citi Simplicity® Card *
Best Balance Transfer Card for Late Fee Forgiveness
Excellent, Good
$0
N/A
Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card
Best Balance Transfer Card for Choosing Your Own Rewards
Excellent/Good
$0
$200
Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card for Students
Best Balance Transfer Card for Students
Excellent/Good
$0
$200
Discover it® Cash Back
Best Balance Transfer Credit Card for Cash-Back Match
Excellent/Good
$0
Cashback Match™
State Farm Good Neighbor Visa® Card *
Best Balance Transfer Credit Card for Auto Deductible Reimbursement
Good/Excellent
$0
N/A
Earn a $200 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening!
Earn $200 cash back after you spend $1,500 on purchases in the first 6 months of account opening. This bonus offer will be fulfilled as 20,000 ThankYou® Points, which can be redeemed for $200 cash back.
N/A
N/A
$200 online cash rewards bonus after you make at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening
$200 online cash rewards bonus after you make at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening
INTRO OFFER: Unlimited Cashback Match for all new cardmembers–only from Discover. Discover will automatically match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year! There’s no minimum spending or maximum rewards. You could turn $150 cash back into $300.
N/A