Best Balance Transfer Cards Of August 2024 (2024)

INTRO OFFER: Unlimited Cashback Match for all new cardmembers–only from Discover. Discover will automatically match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year! There’s no minimum spending or maximum rewards. You could turn $150 cash back into $300.

Credit Score ranges are based on FICO® credit scoring. This is just one scoring method and a credit card issuer may use another method when considering your application. These are provided as guidelines only and approval is not guaranteed.

With an auto deductible reimbursement and cellphone protection, the State Farm Good Neighbor Visa Card is an ideal partner to your State Farm insurance plan. It’s a straightforward card to bolster your coverage, but sadly offers no purchase rewards.

Credit cards and banking specialist Jenn Underwood brings over 16 years of personal finance experience to the table. After a decade of teaching courses in banking, debt reduction, budgeting and credit improvement, she moved into writing content and fintech product development. Over the last four years, Jenn has contributed to Forbes Advisor and a variety of fintech companies. She has served as a UX consultant, moderated discussions on open banking and been a guest on a number of personal finance podcasts.

The card is best for existing State Farm customers who are also interested in an intro APR on new purchases, especially since there’s a minimum number of transactions required to qualify for auto deductible reimbursement claims.

As this card doesn’t earn rewards, most people would be better off with a card that does rather than settling for a potential auto-deductible reimbursement.

Though auto deductible reimbursement is intriguing, most people won’t use this—and it caps out at only $200, which might not cover your full deductible anyway. It’s certainly not the world’s best card if you aren’t a State Farm customer.

This card bundles a few extra benefits, like its signature auto deductible reimbursement and cellphone protection, without charging an annual fee.

Get peace of mind with the State Farm Good Neighbor Visa® Card*, which offers an auto policy deductible reimbursement if you need to make a claim after making qualifying purchases on top of its intro APR offer: 0% introductory APR on purchases and balance transfers for the first 18 billing cycles, then a standard APR of 19.24% – 29.24% variable applies – balance transfers must be made in the first 60 days to qualify for the intro rate.

Forbes Advisor created additional star ratings so that you can see the best card for specific needs. This card shines for this use, but overall the star ratings may differ when compared to other cards.

The quarterly categories are the highlight of the Discover it® Cash Back. You’ll often find broad options on its rotating list of categories, such as restaurants, drug stores, gas stations and groceries, which makes it easy for almost any household to take advantage of them. Just don’t get tripped up by forgetting to activate the categories at the start of each quarter, because you can’t do it retroactively to earn bonus cash back on your past purchases.

With over 15 years of professional experience studying credit cards and travel loyalty programs, Julian Kheel has served as CNN’s senior editor covering travel and credit cards, as well as the editorial director for The Points Guy, and worked as a consultant for the biggest airlines. He is currently the CEO of Tripsight Inc., an award tools company that recently released Points Path, the first browser extension that automatically adds the prices of flights in miles into Google Flights search results to help travelers decide when to best use their travel rewards. Julian first learned the ins and outs of credit card rewards and travel loyalty programs while flying more than 200,000 miles a year as a TV producer and director for World Wrestling Entertainment. (And yes, of course it’s all real.) He has previously written about travel and credit cards for U.S. News & World Report, Upgraded Points and Going, and created weekly columns for the travel websites Frequent Miler and Travel Codex. In addition to appearing as a TV analyst to discuss travel and loyalty programs on national segments for CNN, Bloomberg News, CNBC’s “Squawk Box,” Yahoo Finance and Cheddar TV, Julian has also been featured on ABC and CBS Radio, and has been quoted in The Washington Post, The Wall Street Journal, and the Chicago Tribune on travel-related topics as well.

Someone shopping for a card to hold for years could find this one a good fit due to ongoing rewards on top of new cardholder benefits.

Discover isn’t accepted as widely abroad as other card networks, so this may not be the best choice if you like to travel and don’t already have a Visa or Mastercard in your wallet.

The quarterly rotating 5% cash-back categories (up to $1,500 in spending per quarter) require cardholders to activate the offer and watch for spending limits.

It’s great to find a card that offers an introductory APR and a welcome bonus all in one. The first-year earnings can be significant. Plus, you’ll get a 0% introductory APR for 15 months on purchases and eligible balance transfers. Then, a standard rate of 18.24% – 28.24% variable applies. A balance transfer fee of up to 5% of the amount transferred applies.

The intro APR offer on the Discover it® Cash Back is good on new purchases, and you’ll earn cash back on those purchases with Discover’s signature Cashback Match™ to double your earnings in the first year.

Earn 5% cash back on everyday purchases at different places you shop each quarter like grocery stores, restaurants, gas stations,Read More

This card offers valuable cash-back rewards to responsible students with good to excellent credit. The savviest cardholders will pay close attention to their top spending category to maximize their quarterly 3% cash back option.

Experiencing the world through travel is a privilege, but affordability is a common barrier to entry. By sharing accessible tips on responsible credit card use, rewards programs and rewards hacking, Emily Jane Moore helps people with limited financial resources access meaningful travel experiences.

While we caution students to be extra careful with introductory APR offers on purchases and balance transfers, the Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card for Students can be a good option for those in need of transferring or consolidating debt via a balance transfer.

This card does charge a 3% foreign transaction fee, so it may not be the best choice for students who want to study abroad.

Getting used to an intro APR could be a slippery slope for someone who doesn’t have responsible credit habits already established.

Because it has no annual fee, there’s no downside to holding it after the intro period has elapsed. Doing so will increase the age of your overall credit accounts and thus improve your credit score. Students can also keep a close eye on their FICO Score with free online access.

This card is almost identical to the non-student version, meaning someone new to credit can enjoy the same benefits even without a long or strong credit history. Because it has a welcome bonus, it definitely would have caught my eye when I was a student.

Most student cards don’t offer intro balance transfer promotions, but the Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card for Students does (while also offering bonus rewards at no annual fee). New cardholders get a 0% introductory APR for 15 billing cycles on purchases and balance transfers made in the first 60 days, after that a variable APR of 19.24% – 29.24% applies. There’s a 3% balance transfer fee for 60 days from account opening, then 4%.

Earn 3% cash back in the category of your choice, automatic 2% at grocery stores and wholesale clubs (up toRead More

It’s all about choice with the Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card. Not only do you get to choose your top bonus category, but you can change it every month if you want. You’ll find the most value in this card if you’re also a member of Bank of America’s Preferred Rewards program by receiving a 25%-75% earning bonus on everything you buy.

With over 15 years of professional experience studying credit cards and travel loyalty programs, Julian Kheel has served as CNN’s senior editor covering travel and credit cards, as well as the editorial director for The Points Guy, and worked as a consultant for the biggest airlines. He is currently the CEO of Tripsight Inc., an award tools company that recently released Points Path, the first browser extension that automatically adds the prices of flights in miles into Google Flights search results to help travelers decide when to best use their travel rewards. Julian first learned the ins and outs of credit card rewards and travel loyalty programs while flying more than 200,000 miles a year as a TV producer and director for World Wrestling Entertainment. (And yes, of course it’s all real.) He has previously written about travel and credit cards for U.S. News & World Report, Upgraded Points and Going, and created weekly columns for the travel websites Frequent Miler and Travel Codex. In addition to appearing as a TV analyst to discuss travel and loyalty programs on national segments for CNN, Bloomberg News, CNBC’s “Squawk Box,” Yahoo Finance and Cheddar TV, Julian has also been featured on ABC and CBS Radio, and has been quoted in The Washington Post, The Wall Street Journal, and the Chicago Tribune on travel-related topics as well.

This is a dependable choice for someone who wants to earn cash rewards even after their intro APR period ends.

In order to maximize cash back, you’ll have to stay on top of selecting your earning categories. You’re also limited on how much you can earn in your choice category.

The secret sauce with this card is that those who qualify for the bank’s Preferred Rewards program. If you do, you can earn an additional 25% to 75% bonus points on all purchases. The downside could be that you’ll need at least $20,000 in combined assets to qualify for Preferred Rewards.

You can choose your preferred earning categories, including many uncommon options like online shopping or home improvement.

The Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card offers cash-back rewards with no annual fee which makes this an excellent card even if you don’t need the intro balance transfer offer: 0% introductory APR for 15 billing cycles for purchases and balance transfers, 19.24% – 29.24% variable APR applies thereafter. Intro rate applies for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days; balance transfer fee of 3% applies to each transfer during this period, then 4%.

Earn 3% cash back in the category of your choice, automatic 2% at grocery stores and wholesale clubs (up toRead More

The Citi Simplicity’s intro APR offer on purchases and balance transfers can help ease the financial strain of having to shell out for a big purchase or expedite paying down existing debt. Once that intro offer expires though, the card doesn’t have much to offer.

With over four decades of experience as a portfolio manager and educator, Adam B. Frankel simplifies credit card strategies and complex personal finance topics for anyone seeking to gain a better understanding of how to manage their money. His work has been featured in national personal finance sites including Forbes Advisor, Fortune, MarketWatch and CardRatings.

While we encourage everyone to pay on time, the lack of late fees could provide peace of mind to someone with a few mistakes in their past.

The intro APR offer on new purchases is a shorter timeline than it is for balance transfers, which is easy to overlook.

Since it doesn’t have late fees or penalty fees, it can be a good stepping stone for anyone establishing solid credit habits while chipping away at their balance. This card also qualifies for Citi Merchant Offers.

New card members can take advantage of reduced balance transfer transaction fees in addition to the intro APR: 0% intro APR for 21 months on balance transfers from date of first transfer and 0% intro APR for 12 months on purchases from date of account opening. After that, the variable APR will be 19.24% – 29.99%. There is an intro balance transfer fee of $5 or 3% of the amount of the transfer, whichever is greater, for transfers made within 4 months of opening the account. After that, a balance transfer fee of either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater, applies.

The Citi Simplicity® Card* packs a punch with triple zeros: No annual fee, no penalty interest rate and no late fees. But it also gets a zero rating in the rewards-earning category as the card does not earn any.

Build credit easily with the U.S. Bank Visa Platinum, plus take advantage of one of the longest intro balance transfer periods.

Albert Hsieh is founder and CEO of Foxtrot Dash Inc., a San Francisco-based travel rewards marketplace offering a smart wallet that recommends 30,000 ways to maximize the redemption of hard-earned credit card and travel rewards points. He has proudly redeemed over 30 million reward points, and he and the Foxtrot Dash team boast over three decades of points and miles experience. Albert has had a lifelong passion for aviation largely sparked by his dad, who retired after 30 years with United Airlines at San Francisco and Oakland. Since childhood, Albert grew fascinated by premium air travel and flew “The Tulip” (the nickname for United's fondly remembered "U" logo) to destinations far and near, with Taiwan, Japan and Egypt ranked as his top favorites. With an unwavering commitment to the global travel industry, Albert served for 20 years as a commercial and marketing leader at Fortune 500 travel companies including JetBlue, China Airlines, XOJET and Westfield Airports LAX. He later worked as a consultant for Jet Edge, leading a companywide rebrand before their VistaJet acquisition. In recent years, Albert launched his Instagram feed where he captures his global credit card points and airline miles adventures with impeccable photography of luxury airline cabins and beautiful hotels. His work is regularly featured in social campaigns, and he has drawn mentions in The New York Times and Nob Hill Gazette. On the Money Seed podcast, he has been heard discussing the future of credit card reward points, global travel trends and loyalty programs. When he's not traveling, Albert enjoys life on the West Coast by seeking out new restaurants and world-class wineries, and by spending quality time with loved ones.

The card’s appeal is its intro APR offer, so it’s best for someone who needs and will use that extended window to pay down their balance.

The U.S. Bank Visa® Platinum Card* also offers up to $600 in cellphone protection and the ability to check your credit score online.

Cardholders can optionally choose to start an ExtendPay Plan in order to create a predictable fixed monthly payment instead of variable costs.

You won’t earn rewards with the U.S. Bank Visa® Platinum Card*, but it offers a long runway to pay off your debt if you need to transfer a balance from another card: 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for 21 billing cycles, followed by a variable APR of 18.74% – 29.74%. Balance transfers made within 60 days qualify for the intro APR and a balance transfer fee of 5% or $5, whichever is greater, applies.

Not everyone wants to chase bonus categories or shuffle cards in their wallet, which makes the Citi Double Cash the perfect “set it and forget it” credit card. It’s one of the only cards around that not only earns 2% cash back on all purchases—1% when purchases are made and another 1% when they’re paid off but also offers a path to using that cash back in the form of more valuable travel points down the road when you’re ready to take the next step.

With over 15 years of professional experience studying credit cards and travel loyalty programs, Julian Kheel has served as CNN’s senior editor covering travel and credit cards, as well as the editorial director for The Points Guy, and worked as a consultant for the biggest airlines. He is currently the CEO of Tripsight Inc., an award tools company that recently released Points Path, the first browser extension that automatically adds the prices of flights in miles into Google Flights search results to help travelers decide when to best use their travel rewards. Julian first learned the ins and outs of credit card rewards and travel loyalty programs while flying more than 200,000 miles a year as a TV producer and director for World Wrestling Entertainment. (And yes, of course it’s all real.) He has previously written about travel and credit cards for U.S. News & World Report, Upgraded Points and Going, and created weekly columns for the travel websites Frequent Miler and Travel Codex. In addition to appearing as a TV analyst to discuss travel and loyalty programs on national segments for CNN, Bloomberg News, CNBC’s “Squawk Box,” Yahoo Finance and Cheddar TV, Julian has also been featured on ABC and CBS Radio, and has been quoted in The Washington Post, The Wall Street Journal, and the Chicago Tribune on travel-related topics as well.

This card is more than just a chance to do a balance transfer. The flat-rate rewards are perfect for anyone who values simplicity yet wants to earn a little extra.

No card is perfect, including this one, as it offers few additional benefits or protections beyond rewards. Additionally, the introductory APR offer does not extend to purchases so you won’t receive a typical grace period until your transferred balance has been fully repaid.

Even fair credit applicants may be eligible for this card, which is an excellent way to take advantage of intro balance transfer offers and cash-back rewards. It also pairs well with other Citi ThankYou® Points cards.

Unlike similar cards with intro balance transfer offers, the Double Cash has staying power long past the end of the introductory period. It earns 2% cash back on all purchases—1% when purchases are made and another 1% when they’re paid off. This makes it viable as a daily-use card.

The Citi Double Cash offers a 0% intro APR on balance transfers for 18 months. After that, the standard variable APR will be 19.24% – 29.24%, based on creditworthiness. An intro balance transfer fee of either $5 or 3%, whichever is greater, applies to transfers completed within the first 4 months of account opening. After that, the fee will be 5% of each transfer (minimum $5).

Even after your introductory APR period ends, the Citi Double Cash® Card is a keeper thanks to its excellent cash-back rewards program. You’ll earn generous and simple cash back on every purchase.

First, you earn 1% unlimited cash back on every purchase you make. Then, as you pay for those purchases, youRead More

Kudos to Chase for always keeping the rotating categories relevant on the Freedom Flex. From Amazon to PayPal and Starbucks to Walmart, you’re almost guaranteed to find at least one quarter every year (or even several) where the 5 bonus points roll in with almost no effort. Just don’t forget to activate the categories every quarter.

With over 15 years of professional experience studying credit cards and travel loyalty programs, Julian Kheel has served as CNN’s senior editor covering travel and credit cards, as well as the editorial director for The Points Guy, and worked as a consultant for the biggest airlines. He is currently the CEO of Tripsight Inc., an award tools company that recently released Points Path, the first browser extension that automatically adds the prices of flights in miles into Google Flights search results to help travelers decide when to best use their travel rewards. Julian first learned the ins and outs of credit card rewards and travel loyalty programs while flying more than 200,000 miles a year as a TV producer and director for World Wrestling Entertainment. (And yes, of course it’s all real.) He has previously written about travel and credit cards for U.S. News & World Report, Upgraded Points and Going, and created weekly columns for the travel websites Frequent Miler and Travel Codex. In addition to appearing as a TV analyst to discuss travel and loyalty programs on national segments for CNN, Bloomberg News, CNBC’s “Squawk Box,” Yahoo Finance and Cheddar TV, Julian has also been featured on ABC and CBS Radio, and has been quoted in The Washington Post, The Wall Street Journal, and the Chicago Tribune on travel-related topics as well.

The Freedom Flex is even better when paired with other Ultimate Rewards® cards. I hold both this card and two other Ultimate Rewards cards, which gives me access to additional award options.

While the card offers a suite of travel-related benefits, it does charge a foreign transaction fee, so it’s not the best choice for use abroad.

Like other 5% cash-back cards, your earning potential is limited by a maximum spending amount each quarter. When my spending lines up with the right category, it’s pretty easy to hit the limit before the quarter ends.

It also offers some additional benefits including purchase protection, extended warranty protection, trip cancellation and interruption insurance, an auto rental collision damage waiver and cellphone protection.

In my opinion, this card stands out for layering everyday earning bonuses on top of its rotating offers.

The Chase Freedom Flex® is well-loved for its combination of rotating bonus categories, solid welcome offer and introductory APR: 0% intro APR for 15 months from account opening on purchases and balance transfers, then a variable APR of 20.49% – 29.24% applies. Balance transfer fee of up to 5% (min. $5) of the amount of each transfer applies.

Earn 5% cash back in categories that rotate quarterly on up to $1,500 when enrolled, 5% on travel purchased throughRead More

While the focus with this card is the long introductory period for balance transfers, very often throughout the year Citi will send offers for other balance transfer deals. This means you could hold this card long term and still have the chance to get great balance transfer offers throughout the year.

For more than 10 years, Jon Nickel-D'Andrea has been a sought-after expert on how to travel the world using rewards points and miles. Jon has been featured in local and national publications and as a speaker at various seminars across the world. Combining his deep knowledge of credit cards, rewards programs, airlines and hotels with his unique style and sense of humor, Jon makes the complex web of these programs more fun and easy to understand. He lives in Seattle with his husband Ben and their 4-year-old beagle pup.

This card is best used as a short-term tool to finance a purchase or transfer a balance, so it’s only good for someone who needs a bridge.

The balance transfer fee, interest rates after the introductory period and penalty rates on this card are uncompetitive. We’d also recommend you product change to a different card to earn better rewards once your intro balance transfer offer ends.

The Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card doesn’t come with many frills—it has no rewards, for example—but similar to most Citi cards, you can choose the day of the month for your payment due date. You’ll also get special event access through Citi Entertainment®.

You have more time than usual to transfer a balance and still qualify for the intro APR. The Diamond Preferred has one of the most generous time periods of any card on the market from the date you open your account to transfer debt to the card.

The outstanding introductory APR period on balance transfers makes the Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card a solid choice even though its intro APR offer for new purchases is average. New cardholders get a 0% intro APR for 21 months on eligible balance transfers from date of first transfer and 0% intro APR for 12 months on purchases from date of account opening. After that, the variable APR will be 18.24% – 28.99%. Balance transfers must be completed within 4 months of account opening. A balance transfer fee of either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater, applies.

The Wells Fargo Reflect includes decent roadside dispatch and cellular telephone protection, but the most compelling card benefit is the generous intro balance transfer offer upon account opening.

Albert Hsieh is founder and CEO of Foxtrot Dash Inc., a San Francisco-based travel rewards marketplace offering a smart wallet that recommends 30,000 ways to maximize the redemption of hard-earned credit card and travel rewards points. He has proudly redeemed over 30 million reward points, and he and the Foxtrot Dash team boast over three decades of points and miles experience. Albert has had a lifelong passion for aviation largely sparked by his dad, who retired after 30 years with United Airlines at San Francisco and Oakland. Since childhood, Albert grew fascinated by premium air travel and flew “The Tulip” (the nickname for United's fondly remembered "U" logo) to destinations far and near, with Taiwan, Japan and Egypt ranked as his top favorites. With an unwavering commitment to the global travel industry, Albert served for 20 years as a commercial and marketing leader at Fortune 500 travel companies including JetBlue, China Airlines, XOJET and Westfield Airports LAX. He later worked as a consultant for Jet Edge, leading a companywide rebrand before their VistaJet acquisition. In recent years, Albert launched his Instagram feed where he captures his global credit card points and airline miles adventures with impeccable photography of luxury airline cabins and beautiful hotels. His work is regularly featured in social campaigns, and he has drawn mentions in The New York Times and Nob Hill Gazette. On the Money Seed podcast, he has been heard discussing the future of credit card reward points, global travel trends and loyalty programs. When he's not traveling, Albert enjoys life on the West Coast by seeking out new restaurants and world-class wineries, and by spending quality time with loved ones.

This card is best for someone who will use the intro APR window and be able to pay off their balance before interest is charged.

Fees are high on this card, both for balance transfers and for ongoing APR after the introductory period is over.

Although this card doesn’t offer rewards, it does come with money-saving protections like up to $600 in cellphone protection when you pay your monthly bill with the card (subject to a $25 deductible, two claims maximum per year) and access to roadside dispatch.

This card gives the gift of time: You’ll have a generous 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. A 18.24%, 24.74%, or 29.99% variable APR applies thereafter. Balance transfers made within 120 days qualify for the intro APR and a balance transfer fee of 5%, min $5 applies. Just make sure to complete the balance transfer within the eligibility window, or you won’t qualify for the introductory APR.

The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card extends an intro APR offer on both purchases and balance transfers so you don’t have to choose.

FAQs

Balance transfer credit cards typically require good credit or excellent credit (scores 670 and greater) in order to qualify.

The catch with a balance transfer credit card is it may not save you money once the 0% introductory period ends because interest will start accumulating on any remaining balance.

The Citi Custom Cash Cash or the Citi Double Cash may be easier to qualify for since they are available for consumers with fair to excellent credit (580 to 850 FICO Score)*. Other Citi balance transfer cards are only available for those with good to excellent credit (670 to 850)*.

13 Best No Fee Balance Transfer Credit Cards Credit Cards Our Ratings PSECU Visa® Classic* Learn More on PSECU's secure site 2.8 PFFCU Contactless Rewards Visa* Learn More on PFFCU's secure site 2.7 OnPoint Signature Visa® with Cash Back Rewards* Learn More on OnPoint Community Credit Union's secure site 4.4 10 more rows Aug 13, 2024

You may have to pay a balance transfer fee



Many balance transfer credit cards will charge a balance transfer fee of 3% to 5% of the amount you transfer, usually with a minimum of $5 to $10. Let's say you transfer $5,000 and there's a 3% balance transfer fee. You'll end up paying a $150 fee just to do the transaction.

A balance transfer can improve your credit over time as you work toward paying off your debt. But it can hurt your credit if you open several new cards, transfer your balance multiple times or add to your debt.

After a balance transfer takes place, your old account remains open. The original card issuer will typically only close your account if you make a request for it to do so. Unless you have a good reason to cancel your old credit card, however, you may want to think twice before you close the account.

Anyone looking to make a large purchase or consolidate debt should consider 0% APR offers. These offers can provide a great way to save money on interest and pay off the balance faster.

Not taking into account the balance transfer fee



A balance transfer credit card can save money on interest, but it's not without cost. In most cases, the amount you move over will be subject to a balance transfer fee — typically 3% to 5% of the total amount transferred.

The Citi® Secured Mastercard® is the easiest Citi credit card to get because it's the only Citi card that will accept applicants with limited credit (less than 3 years of credit history). The Citi Secured card requires a $200 refundable security deposit, but it has a $0 annual fee.

What score model does Citi use and why is the score range different from others? There are various score models available in the marketplace. The FICO® Score we deliver is based on data from Equifax using the FICO® Bankcard Score 8 model. This model has a FICO® Score range of 250-900.

Card details



The Citi Diamond Preferred Card also offers a 0 percent intro APR on balance transfers for 21 months and a 0 percent intro APR on purchases for 12 months, but its promotions are followed by an 18.24 percent to 28.99 percent variable APR.

You probably stopped getting balance transfer offers because your credit score decreased, you've opted out, or issuers have reduced the number of offers available. The best balance transfer credit cards usually require at least good credit, so if your score drops, you may no longer be eligible for offers.

How to avoid balance transfer fees. Usually, the only way to avoid balance transfer fees is to find a card that waives the fee entirely. These types of cards are typically issued by credit unions as opposed to major credit card issuers — which can have both benefits and disadvantages.

Chase Balance Transfer Fees



The standard Chase balance transfer fee is either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater. An introductory fee may apply as $5 or 3% of the amount of each transfer, but only on transfers made within the first 60 days of account opening.

Most issuers charge a balance transfer fee of around 1% to 5% of the amount you transferred. The fee is usually added to your balance.

John S Kiernan, Managing Editor



A 3% balance transfer fee is a good deal when it is paired with a 0% balance transfer APR. Nearly all credit cards with 0% balance transfer APRs have balance transfer fees of 3%, and you can still save a lot of money by reducing your interest rate even when there's a fee.

The Discover it Balance Transfer card is for consumers with a FICO credit score in the good to excellent range. This means your credit score will need to be between 670 and 850 to qualify for this card.

0% balance transfer credit cards are a great way to consolidate debt because they allow you to move all of your debt onto one card with a 0% interest rate. This means you can pay off your debt without incurring any additional interest charges, saving you a lot of money.