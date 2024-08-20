Best Balance Transfer Cards Of August 2024 (2024)

The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card extends an intro APR offer on both purchases and balance transfers so you don’t have to choose.

What We Like

This card gives the gift of time: You’ll have a generous 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. A 18.24%, 24.74%, or 29.99% variable APR applies thereafter. Balance transfers made within 120 days qualify for the intro APR and a balance transfer fee of 5%, min $5 applies. Just make sure to complete the balance transfer within the eligibility window, or you won’t qualify for the introductory APR.

Although this card doesn’t offer rewards, it does come with money-saving protections like up to $600 in cellphone protection when you pay your monthly bill with the card (subject to a $25 deductible, two claims maximum per year) and access to roadside dispatch.

What We Don’t Like

Fees are high on this card, both for balance transfers and for ongoing APR after the introductory period is over.

Who It’s Best For

This card is best for someone who will use the intro APR window and be able to pay off their balance before interest is charged.