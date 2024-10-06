Best balance transfer credit cards of August 2024 - The Points Guy (2024)

If you are requesting a large balance transfer, you may receive a notification stating "request held" on your balance transfer. This means that your request is on a temporary hold. It does not mean your request is denied but the receiving credit card company may be reviewing additional information before they make a decision on your request. Should the request be denied, you can still initiate a new balance transfer for a lower amount.

Balance transfers are a great way to consolidate debt and generally offer a lower promotional APR. Unfortunately, obtaining a balance transfer with bad credit is fairly difficult as a low FICO score indicates risky habits to credit lenders.

It’s mixed. Opening a new card for a balance transfer would increase the total amount of credit you have, which should help your utilization ratio go down. This would increase your score. However, a high ratio on a single card after a balance transfer might have a negative effect in the short and medium term.

Balance transfers typically take five to seven days. However, they can take up to 21 days, depending on the issuer.

The credit card will stay open but now with a zero or low balance. Then you can choose whether to close the account or keep it open. Closing it may decrease your credit score, but keeping it open may tempt you to accrue more debt.

Yes. Balance transfer cards allow you to move an existing credit card balance to another card, ideally with a lower interest rate. This can allow you to pay off your credit card debt more quickly.

Some balance transfer cards don’t allow you to earn any rewards on new purchases

If you don’t pay off the transferred balance by the end of the introductory period, you’ll be charged high interest

There are fees associated with balance transfers — usually $5 or 3% of the balance (whichever is greater)

Many balance transfer credit cards give you at least 12 months to pay off the debt you transfer to the card

Balance transfer credit cards can help you consolidate debt with high interest rates and pay it off quickly

“Amex Blue Preferred. $95 per year [$0 intro annual fee for the first year, then $95 each year thereafter] (see rates and fees): 6% cash back at [U.S.] supermarkets* alone makes it an amazing card." — Halladay in Cambodia via X

We asked TPG readers about their favorite perks and benefits on balance transfer cards. Their responses focused on practicality for everyday use and simplicity to earn rewards. Check out what they had to say.

“Apart from a generous balance transfer offer, I value this card for earning points on small purchases. A pack of gum costing $2 at the corner store is rounded up to 10 points. I combine my points with those earned on my Citi Prestige to access the full range of Citi ThankYou transfer partners.”

"The Blue Cash Preferred provides new cardholders with a lengthy intro APR period on purchases and balance transfers. Coupled with great earning rates in popular categories — like groceries — this card works overtime to maximize your cash back, earning a well-deserved spot in your wallet."

“The Citi Double Cash allows new cardholders to enjoy 0% APR for 18 months on balance transfers. The best part of the Citi Double Cash is that it comes with no annual fee and earns 2% cash-back on all purchases. No optimization strategy needed which is why it remains a fan-favorite in my wallet."

Everything you should know to select the right card for your financial needs

Some of our best balance transfer cards feature various bonus categories so you can earn on your spending while still taking advantage of a long introductory APR period.

While most of the welcome bonuses offered by our best balance transfer cards are modest, they also feature a modest spend requirement to earn them.

Most of our balance transfer cards do not have an annual fee which means you can take full advantage of these benefits without paying to be a cardholder.

Here are some of the main points to consider when choosing a balance transfer credit card:

To choose the best balance transfer cards, TPG’s editorial team considered the primary perks — including the introductory APR period, balance transfer fees and the eligibility criteria for the card. To narrow down what card is best for you from our curated selection, you can consider other factors like annual fees, welcome bonuses and bonus categories.

When used responsibly, a balance transfer credit card can help you pay off debt and improve your credit score.

If you’re looking to make a couple of big purchases that you want to avoid paying interest on, consider staggering them. This way, you can either transfer the cost of each purchase to a balance transfer credit card and save on a high APR or you can apply for a new balance transfer credit card that also offers a 0% introductory APR on purchases for a specific amount of time.

You don’t necessarily have to apply for a new credit card if you’re looking into a balance transfer. You should check the current offers on cards you already carry in your wallet to see if you’ve recently received one. If not, then applying for one of the cards on this list may help you pay down credit card debt via balance transfer.

Just remember that once you pay off a balance, you should try to keep it that way each month so you don’t accumulate credit card debt again and end up paying high APRs.

Applying for a new balance transfer credit card is a good way to save money on outstanding debt. A balance transfer on a new credit card with a 0% APR offer will give you the opportunity to put every cent of each payment you make toward the principal balance instead of having that money go toward paying off a monthly interest rate.

Redemption optionsMost of our balance transfer cards earn cash back on purchases which can be redeemed as a statement credit.

Annual fee Most of our best balance transfer credit cards do not have an annual fee.

Welcome bonusNot all of our best balance transfer credit cards offer a welcome bonus, but a select few do.

The best balance transfer cards are ones that align with your financial goals. At TPG, we utilized several criteria to select the best balance transfer cards for various types of cardholders. To learn about how TPG evaluates and chooses cards for our roundups, check out our methodology here.

A balance transfer fee is a one-time fee associated with moving an outstanding balance from one card to another. It is generally 3%-5% of the total transfer amount.

Keep in mind that some cards have transfer balance limits, meaning you won't always be able to transfer the entirety of a balance to your card. In select cases, you may be able to complete a balance transfer multiple times, assuming that there is enough available credit and you are eligible for new promotional APRs.

Now that your balance transfer is completed, your debt will be moved to your new account. Generally, you will have a period where your debt is interest-free and it is crucial to pay off as much of your debt as possible during this golden period. Credit card debt can quickly snowball due to their high interest rate so use this opportunity wisely and start working towards a better financial future.

If your new credit line does not cover the entire balance of your original debt, you will still have to continue making the minimum payments on the remaining amount with your original creditor.

You must continue to keep making payments to your original creditor until your balance transfer is completed. If not, you could incur late fees or damage your credit score. When the balance transfer is completed, you can stop making payments to the original creditor.

Your new card's credit limit may not be enough to cover your entire balance but you may still get approved to transfer part of your debt to your new issuer. You can expect to pay a balance transfer fee of around 3% of your transferred debt.

Most balance transfer cards will have a window of time to qualify for their introductory rate after card opening. It is normally 60 to 90 days so remember to request your balance transfer within your card's respective time frame to take advantage of the card's introductory APR.

Generally, you can request a balance transfer from your issuer online but certain cards require you to contact the issuer's customer service line.

Many balance transfer cards offer 0% APR offers but select cards offer additional benefits like 0% APR on new purchases or the capability to earn cash back on purchases. Generally, balance transfer cards will require good credits. In addition, most issuers don't allow you to move your debt from one card to another.

Balance transfer cards are best for those who want to save money on interest charges on credit card debt. While it’s always best to pay off your full card balance before interest kicks in, balance transfer cards can help you in a pinch by saving money with lower APRs.

A balance transfer is when you move an existing credit card balance to another card, ideally with a lower interest rate. This can allow you to pay off your credit card debt more quickly.

The information for the Amex Everyday has been collected independently by The Points Guy. The card details on this page have not been reviewed or provided by the card issuer.

The Amex EveryDay® Credit Card from American Express is perhaps the most similar to the Citi Rewards+ card because it accrues 2 points per dollar on the first $6,000 you spend at U.S. supermarkets each year (then 1 point). Plus, the card rewards making at least 20 transactions in a month with a 20% points bonus, so you’ll probably be making lots of small purchases with either card.

This card is a great option if you're looking for a balance transfer card because the Citi Rewards+ allows you to earn Citi ThankYou points while you chip away at your debt or finance a large purchase. These points can be transferred to any of Citi's 19 transfer partners and redeemed for your next getaway.

This card is great if you make many small purchases because each purchase will be rounded to the nearest 10 points. Even a $1 pack of gum will earn 10 points.

The Citi Rewards+ Card has two relatively unique features: It rounds the earnings on all purchases up to the nearest 10 points, and gives you 10% back on the first 100,000 points you redeem yearly.

If you want more options for using your earnings, the Citi Double Cash® Card (see rates and fees) has no annual fee and earns 2 points per dollar on all purchases — 1 point when you purchase and another 1 point when you pay your bill. You can cash out these points or transfer them to airline and hotel partners for travel.

“I added this card to my wallet shortly after my first travel card as a way to earn better rewards on gas and groceries. Three percent back on both categories was a great way for me to earn higher cash back on many of my everyday purchases without any added annual fee.” — Jack Markham, senior director

This card is ideal for those who prefer cash-back cards without annual fees. It can also help students and young professionals continue to build credit while earning modest rewards.

The Blue Cash Everyday offers solid returns on popular spending categories without an annual fee, plus some other solid perks.

If you want to earn rewards on your purchases, consider the Citi Double Cash® Card (see rates and fees). It has no annual fee and earns 2 points per dollar on all purchases — 1 point when you purchase and another 1 point when you pay your bill.

Along with the APR offer, you'll get free access to your FICO credit score, helping you track your score as you pay down your debt. You'll also receive access to Citi Entertainment, with exclusive events and early presales on tickets.

The Citi Diamond has a lengthy introductory APR offer on balance transfers of 21 months from the date of the first transfer, though transfers must be completed within four months from account opening.

If you want a simpler rewards structure, the Bank of America®️ Premium Rewards®️ credit card offers an unlimited 2 points per dollar on travel and dining, and 1.5 points per dollar on all other purchases, plus more perks.

“ This card is a great multipurpose tool in my wallet because it lets me pick a 3% cash-back earning category each month. If I know I have some purchases coming up that don’t line up to a card where I get a solid earning rate, I’ll swap my 3% category and use this card to maximize my rewards. I also appreciate the clear information in the Bank of America app that shows me exactly what types of merchants line up into each spending category, so it’s easy to make my 3% category choice.” — Gabe Travers, senior director of product management

This card can be especially lucrative for anyone with significant banking or investing relationships with Bank of America.

The Bank of America Customized Cash Rewards card is a solid cash-back credit card with a compelling, customizable rewards structure, great for anyone whose spending habits change throughout the year.

If you prefer another issuer, the Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card (see rates and fees) gives cardholders a 0% introductory APR for new purchases for the first 12 months after account opening, and 0% introductory APR for 21 months from the date of the first transfer for balance transfers completed within the first four months of account opening (after the variable APR will be 17.99% to 28.74%).

While there’s no way to accrue points, miles or even cash-back rewards with this card, you can receive up to $600 of cellphone protection against damage and theft when you pay your monthly cellphone bill with your card (subject to a $25 deductible).

If you think you’ll find yourself needing balance transfers for an extended period of time, this card is a great option.

The Wells Fargo Reflect Card is light on benefits but comes with a lengthy introductory annual percentage rate period, which is perfect for balance transfers.

If you want similar benefits but with no annual fee (see rates and fees), the Blue Cash Everyday® Card from American Express earns 3% back at U.S. supermarkets, U.S. online retail purchases and U.S. gas stations. Cash Back is received in the form of Reward Dollars that can be redeemed as a statement credit or at Amazon.com checkout.

“The Blue Cash Preferred Card is the card I recommended to my parents when they were looking for a new cash-back rewards card for their groceries. My parents prefer the simplicity of cash-back rewards and I knew they'd benefit from earning 6% cash back on up to $6,000 per year in purchases at U.S. supermarkets. Compared to the 1.5% cash back they were earning on these purchases, the elevated earnings easily justified adding the Blue Cash Preferred to their wallet.” — Katie Genter, senior writer

If you like cash back and spend a lot at supermarkets and on streaming services, this card is a great option.

The Blue Cash Preferred Card offers lucrative cash back in several spending categories, including 6% back on select U.S. streaming subscriptions and at U.S. supermarkets on up to $6,000 per year in purchases, (then 1%). Cash Back is received in the form of Reward Dollars that can be redeemed as a statement credit or at Amazon.com checkout.

portal, 3% on dining and drugstore purchases and 1.5% on everything else. This card also offers the opportunity to convert your cash-back rewards to transferable points if you also have a Chase Ultimate Rewards points-earning credit card.

If you want more-rewarding bonus categories, the Chase Freedom Unlimited® offers 5% back on travel booked through the Chase Travel℠

This card is an excellent way to make sure you're maintaining a healthy stash of rewards every time you tap your card since it can fill in the gaps in your reward-earning strategy.

The card is best for those who want simple cash-back rewards.

The Citi Double Cash Card is a simple and rewarding cash-back card, earning 1% on everything when you make a purchase and another 1% when you pay it off.

Open Rewards rates 5X Special offer: earn 5 ThankYou® Points per $1 spent on hotel, car rentals and attractions booked on CitiTravel.com through December 31, 2025. 2X Earn 2X ThankYou® Points at Supermarkets and Gas Stations for the first $6,000 per year and then 1X Points thereafter. 1X Earn 1X ThankYou® Points on All Other Purchases.

Earn 20,000 bonus points after you spend $1,500 in purchases with your card within 3 months of account opening; redeemable for $200 in gift cards at thankyou.com.

Open Editors rating Card Rating is based on the opinion of TPG‘s editors and is not influenced by the card issuer.

Open Rewards rates 3% 3% Cash Back at U.S. supermarkets on up to $6,000 per year in purchases, then 1%. 3% 3% Cash Back on U.S. online retail purchases, on up to $6,000 per year, then 1%. 3% 3% Cash Back at U.S. gas stations, on up to $6,000 per year, then 1%. 1% 1% Cash Back on other purchases.

Earn a $200 statement credit after you spend $2,000 in purchases on your new Card within the first 6 months.

Open Editors rating Card Rating is based on the opinion of TPG‘s editors and is not influenced by the card issuer.

Open Editors rating Card Rating is based on the opinion of TPG‘s editors and is not influenced by the card issuer.

Open Rewards rates 3% Earn 3% cash back in the category of your choice (up to $2,500 in combined choice category/grocery store/wholesale club quarterly purchases). 2% Earn automatic 2% at grocery stores and wholesale clubs (up to $2,500 in combined choice category/grocery store/wholesale club quarterly purchases). 1% Earn unlimited 1% on all other purchases.

$200 online cash rewards bonus after you make at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening.

Open Editors rating Card Rating is based on the opinion of TPG‘s editors and is not influenced by the card issuer.

Open Editors rating Card Rating is based on the opinion of TPG‘s editors and is not influenced by the card issuer.

Open Rewards rates 6% 6% Cash Back at U.S. supermarkets on up to $6,000 per year in purchases (then 1%) 6% 6% Cash Back on select U.S. streaming subscriptions 3% 3% Cash Back on transit including taxis/rideshare, parking, tolls, trains, buses and more 3% 3% Cash Back at U.S. gas stations 1% 1% Cash Back on other purchases

Earn a $250 statement credit after you spend $3,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card within the first 6 months.

Open Editors rating Card Rating is based on the opinion of TPG‘s editors and is not influenced by the card issuer.

Open Rewards rates 1% Earn 2% on every purchase with unlimited 1% cash back when you buy, plus an additional 1% as you pay for those purchases. To earn cash back, pay at least the minimum due on time. 5% Plus, for a limited time, earn 5% total cash back on hotel, car rentals and attractions booked on the Citi Travel℠ portal through 12/31/24.

Earn $200 cash back after you spend $1,500 on purchases in the first 6 months of account opening. This bonus offer will be fulfilled as 20,000 ThankYou® Points, which can be redeemed for $200 cash back.

Open Editors rating Card Rating is based on the opinion of TPG‘s editors and is not influenced by the card issuer.

The Citi Rewards+® Card - the only credit card that automatically rounds up to the nearest 10 points on every purchase - with no cap.

Earn 2X ThankYou® Points at Supermarkets and Gas Stations for the first $6,000 per year and then 1X Points thereafter. Plus, earn 1X ThankYou® Points on All Other Purchases.

0% Intro APR on balance transfers for 15 months from date of first transfer and on purchases from date of account opening. After that, the variable APR will be 18.74% - 28.74%, based on your creditworthiness. There is an intro balance transfer fee of 3% of each transfer (minimum $5) completed within the first 4 months of account opening. After that, your fee will be 5% of each transfer (minimum $5).

Plus, as a special offer, earn a total of 5 ThankYou® Points per $1 spent on hotel, car rentals and attractions booked on CitiTravel.com through December 31, 2025.

Earn 20,000 bonus points after you spend $1,500 in purchases with your card within 3 months of account opening; redeemable for $200 in gift cards at thankyou.com

The Citi Rewards+ Card is the only card on this list that earns Citi ThankYou points, which means you can pay off your debt while still earning points toward your next vacation. In addition to an impressive 15-month, 0% introductory APR for purchases and balance transfers (a variable APR of 18.74% to 28.74% will apply after), the Rewards+ also has an introductory balance transfer fee of $5 or 3% (whichever is greater) on transfers in the first four months (5% on all following balance transfers, minimum $5). The card also offers a solid welcome bonus and earn 2 points per dollar on up to $6,000 in combined purchases each year at supermarkets and gas stations. Read our full review of the Citi Rewards+ Card.

Credit ranges are a variation of FICO® Score 8, one of many types of credit scores lenders may use when considering your credit card application.

Enjoy up to $15 back per month when you purchase a Home Chef meal kit subscription (subject to auto renewal) with your enrolled Blue Cash Everyday® Card.

Thinking about getting the Disney Bundle which can include Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+? Your decision made easy with $7/month back in the form of a statement credit after you spend $9.99 or more each month on an eligible subscription (subject to auto renewal) with your Blue Cash Everyday® Card. Enrollment required.

Cash Back is received in the form of Reward Dollars that can be redeemed as a statement credit or at Amazon.com checkout.

3% Cash Back at U.S. gas stations, on up to $6,000 per year, then 1%.

3% Cash Back on U.S. online retail purchases, on up to $6,000 per year, then 1%.

3% Cash Back at U.S. supermarkets on up to $6,000 per year in purchases, then 1%.

Balance Transfer is back! Enjoy 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for 15 months from the date of account opening. After that, 19.24% to 29.99% variable APR.

Earn a $200 statement credit after you spend $2,000 in purchases on your new Card within the first 6 months.

You’ll have to pay a foreign transaction fee on purchases abroad, so it’s not a great choice to take with you when traveling outside of the U.S.

There is a $6,000 spending cap on the U.S. supermarket bonus category, which may not work for those with larger annual grocery spend.

The Blue Cash Everyday card is a good option for people who want a simple cash-back structure with no annual fee. You’ll earn bonus cash-back on popular bonus categories, including U.S. supermarkets and U.S. gas stations. Read our full review of the Blue Cash Everyday card.

No Annual Fee - our low intro rates and all the benefits don't come with a yearly charge.

With Citi Entertainment®, get special access to purchase tickets to thousands of events, including concerts, sporting events, dining experiences and more.

There is a balance transfer fee of either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater

0% Intro APR for 21 months on balance transfers from date of first transfer and 0% Intro APR for 12 months on purchases from date of account opening. After that the variable APR will be 18.24% - 28.99%, based on your creditworthiness. Balance transfers must be completed within 4 months of account opening.

The Citi Diamond Preferred Card is not full of perks like the other cards on this list, but it has another appealing attribute: the longest 0% APR period available on the market for a balance transfer. For people looking to consolidate their debt, this could be the card for you. The card offers 21 months of 0% intro APR for balance transfers completed within 4 months of account opening and 12 months of 0% intro APR for purchases. A variable APR of 18.24% to 28.99% will apply after. No other card features almost two years of 0% APR on balance transfers. Read our full review of the Citi Diamond Preferred card.

This online only offer may not be available if you leave this page or if you visit a Bank of America financial center. You can take advantage of this offer when you apply now.

0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for purchases, and for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days. After the Intro APR offer ends, a Variable APR that’s currently 19.24% - 29.24% will apply. A 3% Intro balance transfer fee will apply for the first 60 days your account is open. After the Intro balance transfer fee offer ends, the fee for future balance transfers is 4%.

If you're a Bank of America Preferred Rewards® member, you can earn 25%-75% more cash back on every purchase. That means you could earn 3.75%-5.25% cash back on purchases in your choice category.

Earn 3% cash back in the category of your choice, automatic 2% at grocery stores and wholesale clubs (up to $2,500 in combined choice category/grocery store/wholesale club quarterly purchases) and unlimited 1% on all other purchases.

$200 online cash rewards bonus after you make at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening.

The Bank of America Customized Cash Rewards card is a great balance transfer card, offering 0% introductory APR on balance transfers (made in the first 60 days) and purchases for 15 billing cycles. Then a variable APR of 19.24%-29.24% will apply. A 3% fee applies to all balance transfers for the first 60 days your account is open, then 4%. In addition, the card offers earning potential with up to 3% cash-back on the cardmember’s chosen bonus category, and members of Bank of America Preferred Rewards® earn even higher rates. New card members can also earn a cash rewards bonus, all without an annual fee. Read our full review of the Bank of America Customized Cash Rewards card.

Through My Wells Fargo Deals, you can get access to personalized deals from a variety of merchants. It's an easy way to earn cash back as an account credit when you shop, dine, or enjoy an experience simply by using an eligible Wells Fargo credit card.

0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. 18.24%, 24.74%, or 29.99% variable APR thereafter; balance transfers made within 120 days qualify for the intro rate, BT fee of 5%, min $5.

Select "Apply Now" to take advantage of this specific offer and learn more about product features, terms and conditions.

Up to $600 in cell phone protection against damage or theft if you use it to pay your monthly bill, subject to a $25 deductible.

There’s no annual fee, and you’ll enjoy a 0% introductory APR on purchases and qualifying balance transfers for 21 months from account opening. After the introductory period, you’ll face a variable APR of 18.24%, 24.74%, or 29.99%, depending on your creditworthiness (balance transfers made within 120 days qualify for the intro rate, balance transfer fee of 5%, min $5). Read our full review of the Wells Fargo Reflect Card.

$84 Disney Bundle Credit: With your enrolled Blue Cash Preferred Card, spend $9.99 or more each month on an auto-renewing Disney Bundle subscription, to receive a monthly statement credit of $7. Valid only at Disney Plus.com, Hulu.com or Plus.espn.com in the U.S.

Cash Back is received in the form of Reward Dollars that can be redeemed as a statement credit or at Amazon.com checkout.

6% Cash Back at U.S. supermarkets on up to $6,000 per year in purchases (then 1%).

Low Intro APR: 0% on purchases and balance transfers for 12 months from the date of account opening. After that, your APR will be a variable APR of 19.24% - 29.99%.

Buy Now, Pay Later: Enjoy $0 intro plan fees when you use Plan It® to split up large purchases into monthly installments. Pay $0 intro plan fees on plans created during the first 12 months from the date of account opening. Plans created after that will have a monthly plan fee up to 1.33% of each eligible purchase amount moved into a plan based on the plan duration, the APR that would otherwise apply to the purchase, and other factors.

Earn a $250 statement credit after you spend $3,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card within the first 6 months.

There is a $6,000 spending cap on the U.S. supermarket bonus category, which may not work for those with large grocery budgets.

The card comes with access to Amex Offers (activation required), which can save you even more money on specific purchases.

This card has one of the best earning structures out for among cash-back credit cards.

The Blue Cash Preferred Card is one of the best cash-back credit cards on the market. You’ll get a great return across a wide range of bonus categories, a solid welcome bonus and a low annual fee. Read our full review of the Blue Cash Preferred Card from American Express.

There is an intro balance transfer fee of 3% of each transfer (minimum $5) completed within the first 4 months of account opening. After that, your fee will be 5% of each transfer (minimum $5).

If you transfer a balance, interest will be charged on your purchases unless you pay your entire balance (including balance transfers) by the due date each month.

Balance Transfer Only Offer: 0% intro APR on Balance Transfers for 18 months. After that, the variable APR will be 19.24% - 29.24%, based on your creditworthiness.

Earn 2% on every purchase with unlimited 1% cash back when you buy, plus an additional 1% as you pay for those purchases. To earn cash back, pay at least the minimum due on time. Plus, for a limited time, earn 5% total cash back on hotel, car rentals and attractions booked on the Citi Travel℠ portal through 12/31/24.

Earn $200 cash back after you spend $1,500 on purchases in the first 6 months of account opening. This bonus offer will be fulfilled as 20,000 ThankYou® Points, which can be redeemed for $200 cash back.

Those looking to make a balance transfer will have to pay 3% of each transfer (minimum $5) completed within the first 4 months of account opening. After that, your fee will be 5% of each transfer (minimum $5).

It’s great for those looking to consolidate debt, since it offers new cardmembers 18 months of 0% intro APR on balance transfers made. After that, the variable APR of 19.24% - 29.24% applies.

Now that you have the ability to convert rewards to ThankYou points with an eligible card, your redemption options are even more flexible.

The Citi Double Cash Card caters to beginners establishing good credit habits, since users will earn 2% cash back; 1% when they buy and 1% when they pay their statement. The Citi Double Cash is a great pick for those looking for the utmost simplicity and want cash back in their pocket. Read our full review of the Citi Double Cash.

Check out our guide for the best balance transfer credit cards from our partners, which include perks like the ability to earn cash back.

Carrying high credit card balances, especially with exorbitant interest rates, can be crippling. This is where a good balance transfer card might help you save some money. By opening a new card, you could snag a decent promo that offers a lower (or possibly 0%) annual percentage rate (APR) for a set period of time when you move an existing balance to the new card. Then, once you’ve paid your credit card debt off, avoid carrying a monthly balance if possible — this way, you don’t have to worry about paying anything in interest at all.

If you’re looking to pay down your credit card debt, our top picks for the best balance transfer credit cards may be able to help.

FAQs

A balance transfer can improve your credit over time as you work toward paying off your debt. But it can hurt your credit if you open several new cards, transfer your balance multiple times or add to your debt.

Balance transfers don't earn rewards. If a balance transfer credit card has a rewards program, however, you can earn rewards on qualifying purchases.

Most banks stopped offering balance transfers in 2020 because of the economic crisis triggered by the coronavirus outbreak. Balance transfers began to return to the market by 2021, and the 10 largest credit card companies all have 0% intro APR balance transfer offers now.

The catch with a balance transfer credit card is it may not save you money once the 0% introductory period ends because interest will start accumulating on any remaining balance.

You may have to pay a balance transfer fee



Many balance transfer credit cards will charge a balance transfer fee of 3% to 5% of the amount you transfer, usually with a minimum of $5 to $10. Let's say you transfer $5,000 and there's a 3% balance transfer fee. You'll end up paying a $150 fee just to do the transaction.

When possible, avoid closing your credit cards and look for alternative options to reign in your spending. If you are trying to save on interest, consider a balance transfer or 0% APR credit card. “In general, it's a good idea to keep all of your credit cards open, even if you aren't using them,” advises Tayne.

The best credit card with no balance transfer fee is the ESL Visa® Credit Card because it gives you a year to pay off your balance transfer interest-free and has a low ongoing APR of 13.50%-17.99% variable APR.

After a balance transfer takes place, your old account remains open. The original card issuer will typically only close your account if you make a request for it to do so. Unless you have a good reason to cancel your old credit card, however, you may want to think twice before you close the account.

If you're considering transferring a balance from a rewards card, you might be worried about losing your rewards points. However, balance transfers are generally treated as a payment from your new creditor (the balance transfer card) to your old card. So, you won't lose any rewards earned.

You probably stopped getting balance transfer offers because your credit score decreased, you've opted out, or issuers have reduced the number of offers available. The best balance transfer credit cards usually require at least good credit, so if your score drops, you may no longer be eligible for offers.

In fact, when transferring a balance, it's sensible to keep your old account open and continue making payments as required until the provider completes the transfer. After that, if you want to close your account, you need to contact the card provider to do so.

A balance transfer credit card can offer you many months to pay off high-interest debt in the form of a 0 percent introductory APR. But when that balance transfer period ends, interest charges are added to the balance if it isn't paid off.

Balance transfers won't hurt your credit score directly, but applying for a new card could affect your credit in both good and bad ways. As the cornerstone of a debt-reduction plan, a balance transfer can be a very smart move in the long-term.

Not taking into account the balance transfer fee



A balance transfer credit card can save money on interest, but it's not without cost. In most cases, the amount you move over will be subject to a balance transfer fee — typically 3% to 5% of the total amount transferred.

A balance transfer may also not be worth it if the 0% APR introductory period doesn't give you enough time to pay off your card. If you fail to pay off the balance before that period ends, you might be stuck with a higher APR than your previous card, negating the benefits of the balance transfer.

In some cases, a balance transfer can positively impact your credit scores and help you pay less interest on your debts in the long run. However, repeatedly opening new credit cards and transferring balances to them can damage your credit scores in the long run.

“If you haven't paid off the balance transfer by the time it does, you will be back to paying higher interest rates.” Depending on your debt load, you may also only be permitted to move a portion of your credit card balance to the new card.

It's important to know that you won't be able to do a balance transfer for more than your credit limit, and that any balance transfer fees you're charged will count toward hitting your credit limit.

A balance transfer lets you move the unpaid balance from one or more credit cards to a new credit card by using paper checks, online banking or even a mobile app to pay those outstanding balances.