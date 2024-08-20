Best balance transfer credit cards of August 2024 - The Points Guy (2024)

The exact process for requesting balance transfers varies by issuer, but generally follows this format:

Apply for your chosen balance transfer card

Many balance transfer cards offer 0% APR offers but select cards offer additional benefits like 0% APR on new purchases or the capability to earn cash back on purchases. Generally, balance transfer cards will require good credits. In addition, most issuers don't allow you to move your debt from one card to another.

Request a balance transfer

Generally, you can request a balance transfer from your issuer online but certain cards require you to contact the issuer's customer service line.

Most balance transfer cards will have a window of time to qualify for their introductory rate after card opening. It is normally 60 to 90 days so remember to request your balance transfer within your card's respective time frame to take advantage of the card's introductory APR.

Your new card's credit limit may not be enough to cover your entire balance but you may still get approved to transfer part of your debt to your new issuer. You can expect to pay a balance transfer fee of around 3% of your transferred debt.

Continue payments until the transfer is completed

You must continue to keep making payments to your original creditor until your balance transfer is completed. If not, you could incur late fees or damage your credit score. When the balance transfer is completed, you can stop making payments to the original creditor.

If your new credit line does not cover the entire balance of your original debt, you will still have to continue making the minimum payments on the remaining amount with your original creditor.

Pay down your new balance

Now that your balance transfer is completed, your debt will be moved to your new account. Generally, you will have a period where your debt is interest-free and it is crucial to pay off as much of your debt as possible during this golden period. Credit card debt can quickly snowball due to their high interest rate so use this opportunity wisely and start working towards a better financial future.

Keep in mind that some cards have transfer balance limits, meaning you won't always be able to transfer the entirety of a balance to your card. In select cases, you may be able to complete a balance transfer multiple times, assuming that there is enough available credit and you are eligible for new promotional APRs.