Best Balance Transfer Credit Cards Worth Considering in August 2024 (2024)

Article updated on Jul 23, 2024

Using a balance transfer could help you improve your finances by eliminating existing credit card debt. Less debt could lead to a better credit score.

Joe Van Brussel

Contributor

Joe Van Brussel is a freelance writer for CNET Money, where he deciphers obfuscatory credit card offers and breaks them down so consumers actually know what belongs in their wallet. He also covers other aspects of personal finance, from life insurance and loans to tax software and the impact of broader economic trends on individuals. Joe believes the United States will win the World Cup in his lifetime, and wishes New York City apartments came standard with thick, noise-reducing windows.

Evan Zimmer

Staff Writer

Evan Zimmer has been writing about finance for years. After graduating with a journalism degree from SUNY Oswego, he wrote credit card content for Credit Card Insider (now Money Tips) before moving to ZDNET Finance to cover credit card, banking and blockchain news. He currently works with CNET Money to bring readers the most accurate and up-to-date financial information. Otherwise, you can find him reading, rock climbing, snowboarding and enjoying the outdoors.

  • Best overall balance transfer offer

    Citi Simplicity® Card

    4.2/5

    Rating Breakdown 4.2

    Offer Length 5.0

    BT Fee 5.0

    Offer Terms 3.0

    On-going Value 3.0

    Fees and APR 3.0

    How We Rate Balance Transfer / Intro APR Cards

    We rate credit cards using our balance transfer / Intro APR methodology for cards whose primary feature is a promotional period where new purchases or a transferred balance will accrue no or low interest for a period of time. We rank these credit cards based on the quality of their introductory offers, fees, lasting value and standard rates. Credit card issuers have no say or influence in our ratings. How we rate credit cards

    8.4/10

    CNET rates credit cards by comparing their offers to those of their categorical competitors. Each card is individually evaluated through a formula which reflects the standards and expectations of the contemporary market. Credit card issuers have no say or influence in our ratings. How we rate credit cards

    Annual Fee $0

    Rewards Rate

    N/A This card doesn't offer cash back, miles, or points

    Learn More

  • Balance transfer with a cash rewards program

    Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card

    See rates & fees

    4.4/5

    Rating Breakdown 4.4

    Welcome Bonus 4.0

    Rewards Program 5.0

    Value for Money 5.0

    Benefits 3.0

    Fees and APR 4.0

    How We Rate Rewards / Travel Cards

    We rate credit cards using our Rewards / Travel methodology for cards tailored to earning rewards. We focus on each card's reward potential, the value you get compared to the card's cost, the benefits and the card's rates and fees. Credit card issuers have no say or influence in our ratings. How we rate credit cards

    8.8/10

    CNET rates credit cards by comparing their offers to those of their categorical competitors. Each card is individually evaluated through a formula which reflects the standards and expectations of the contemporary market. Credit card issuers have no say or influence in our ratings. How we rate credit cards

    Annual Fee $0

    Rewards Rate

    2% Earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases

    Intro offer available Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months. Select “Apply Now” to take advantage of this specific offer and learn more about product features, terms and conditions.

    Apply Now with Wells Fargo

  • Long intro APR

    Wells Fargo Reflect® Card

    See rates & fees

    3.8/5

    Rating Breakdown 3.8

    Offer Length 5.0

    BT Fee 3.0

    Offer Terms 3.0

    On-going Value 3.0

    Fees and APR 3.0

    How We Rate Balance Transfer / Intro APR Cards

    We rate credit cards using our balance transfer / Intro APR methodology for cards whose primary feature is a promotional period where new purchases or a transferred balance will accrue no or low interest for a period of time. We rank these credit cards based on the quality of their introductory offers, fees, lasting value and standard rates. Credit card issuers have no say or influence in our ratings. How we rate credit cards

    7.6/10

    CNET rates credit cards by comparing their offers to those of their categorical competitors. Each card is individually evaluated through a formula which reflects the standards and expectations of the contemporary market. Credit card issuers have no say or influence in our ratings. How we rate credit cards

    Annual Fee $0

    Rewards Rate

    N/A This card doesn't offer cash back, miles, or points

    Apply Now with Wells Fargo

  • Cash back with a long balance transfer offer

    Citi Double Cash® Card

    See rates & fees

    4.0/5

    Rating Breakdown 4.0

    Welcome Bonus 3.0

    Rewards Program 5.0

    Value for Money 5.0

    Benefits 2.0

    Fees and APR 3.5

    How We Rate Rewards / Travel Cards

    We rate credit cards using our Rewards / Travel methodology for cards tailored to earning rewards. We focus on each card's reward potential, the value you get compared to the card's cost, the benefits and the card's rates and fees. Credit card issuers have no say or influence in our ratings. How we rate credit cards

    7.9/10

    CNET rates credit cards by comparing their offers to those of their categorical competitors. Each card is individually evaluated through a formula which reflects the standards and expectations of the contemporary market. Credit card issuers have no say or influence in our ratings. How we rate credit cards

    Annual Fee $0

    Rewards Rate

    1% - 5% Earn 2% on every purchase with unlimited 1% cash back when you buy, plus an additional 1% as you pay for those purchases. To earn cash back, pay at least the minimum due on time.; Plus, for a limited time, earn 5% total cash back on hotel, car rentals and attractions booked on the Citi Travel℠ portal through 12/31/24.

    Intro offer available Earn $200 cash back after you spend $1,500 on purchases in the first 6 months of account opening. This bonus offer will be fulfilled as 20,000 ThankYou® Points, which can be redeemed for $200 cash back.

    Apply Now with Citi

  • Good for balance transfers and lowering your regular APR

    Chase Slate Edge℠

    3.8/5

    Rating Breakdown 3.8

    Offer Length 4.0

    BT Fee 4.0

    Offer Terms 3.0

    On-going Value 3.5

    Fees and APR 4.0

    How We Rate Balance Transfer / Intro APR Cards

    We rate credit cards using our balance transfer / Intro APR methodology for cards whose primary feature is a promotional period where new purchases or a transferred balance will accrue no or low interest for a period of time. We rank these credit cards based on the quality of their introductory offers, fees, lasting value and standard rates. Credit card issuers have no say or influence in our ratings. How we rate credit cards

    7.5/10

    CNET rates credit cards by comparing their offers to those of their categorical competitors. Each card is individually evaluated through a formula which reflects the standards and expectations of the contemporary market. Credit card issuers have no say or influence in our ratings. How we rate credit cards

    Annual Fee $0

    Rewards Rate

    N/A This card doesn't offer cash back, miles, or points

    Learn More

  • A long intro balance transfer with a high fee

    Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card

    3.8/5

    Rating Breakdown 3.8

    Offer Length 5.0

    BT Fee 3.0

    Offer Terms 3.0

    On-going Value 3.0

    Fees and APR 3.0

    How We Rate Balance Transfer / Intro APR Cards

    We rate credit cards using our balance transfer / Intro APR methodology for cards whose primary feature is a promotional period where new purchases or a transferred balance will accrue no or low interest for a period of time. We rank these credit cards based on the quality of their introductory offers, fees, lasting value and standard rates. Credit card issuers have no say or influence in our ratings. How we rate credit cards

    7.6/10

    CNET rates credit cards by comparing their offers to those of their categorical competitors. Each card is individually evaluated through a formula which reflects the standards and expectations of the contemporary market. Credit card issuers have no say or influence in our ratings. How we rate credit cards

    Annual Fee $0

    Rewards Rate

    N/A This card doesn't offer cash back, miles, or points

    Learn More

  • Citi Simplicity® Card: Best overall balance transfer offer
  • Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card: Balance transfer with a cash rewards program
  • Wells Fargo Reflect® Card: Long intro APR
  • Citi Double Cash® Card: Cash back with a long balance transfer offer
  • Chase Slate Edge℠: Good for balance transfers and lowering your regular APR
  • Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card: A long intro balance transfer with a high fee

Revolving a credit card balance from month to month can be an expensive habit. That’s because your card balance will accrue interest determined by the card’s annual percentage rate, or APR. Interest charges can add up quickly and make it challenging to get rid of credit card debt. Interest charges could also negate any value you’d see from a card’s rewards.

However, you don’t always have to deal with interest. A balance transfer credit card lets you transfer the balance of one card to another that has an introductory 0% APR period. During that period -- which typically lasts from nine to 21 months -- you can save on interest while you pay down the balance. You’ll still need to make your monthly minimum payment, and there’s usually a balance transfer fee of 3% to 5%. But by making regular payments, you could get out of debt much faster than had you not transferred the balance.

Citi Simplicity® Card

Annual Fee

$0

Rewards Rate

N/A This card doesn’t offer cash back, miles, or points

Rec. Credit

670 – 850 Good – Excellent Recommended Credit: Credit ranges are a variation of FICO® Score 8, one of many types of credit scores lenders may use when considering your credit card application. A credit score is used to indicate an applicant’s credit worthiness and may provide guidance about account eligibility. It does not necessarily guarantee approval for any financial product.

APR

19.24% – 29.99% (Variable)

The Citi Simplicity Card* has one of the longest available balance transfer periods and a lower balance transfer fee than its competitors -- at least for a time.

Its introductory balance transfer fee of 3% ($5 minimum) lasts for the first four months -- then it spikes up to 5% ($5 minimum). This balance transfer card has no late fee or penalty APR.

You also have a long time to make a credit card balance transfer with the introductory APR -- at four months from when you open the account.

I’m currently using this card to chip away at two credit card balances. I have automatic payments set up so that I never miss a payment, and to ensure I get the balance to $0 by the time the promotional period ends.

For more details, see our full review of theCiti Simplicitycard.

Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card

Intro Offer

$200 cash rewards Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months. Select “Apply Now” to take advantage of this specific offer and learn more about product features, terms and conditions.

Annual Fee

$0

Rewards Rate

2% Earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases

Rec. Credit

670 – 850 Good – Excellent Recommended Credit: Credit ranges are a variation of FICO® Score 8, one of many types of credit scores lenders may use when considering your credit card application. A credit score is used to indicate an applicant’s credit worthiness and may provide guidance about account eligibility. It does not necessarily guarantee approval for any financial product.

APR

20.24%, 25.24%, or 29.99% Variable APR

See rates & fees

While the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card doesn’t offer the longest balance transfer promotion on this list, its usefulness will extend beyond the introductory APR offer. Most credit cards dedicated solely to balance transfers don’t include a welcome bonus or rewards program.

Note that any balances you transfer won’t help you qualify for the welcome bonus, and you won’t earn rewards on them. But if some of your credit limit is leftover for purchases, you might be able to unlock the welcome bonus.

Find all the details in ourWells Fargo Active Cash Card review.

Pros

  • Earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases

  • Easy-to-earn welcome bonus

  • No annual fee

  • Introductory APR offer on purchases and qualifying balance transfers

  • Up to $600 in cell phone damage or theft protection subject to a $25 deductible

Cons

  • No outstanding cardholder perks or statement credits

  • 3% foreign currency conversion fee

  • Rewards must be redeemed in $20 or $25 increments for some redemption options

Wells Fargo Reflect® Card

See rates & fees

Apply Now

Apply Now

with Wells Fargo

Annual Fee

$0

Rewards Rate

N/A This card doesn’t offer cash back, miles, or points

Rec. Credit

670 – 850 Good – Excellent Recommended Credit: Credit ranges are a variation of FICO® Score 8, one of many types of credit scores lenders may use when considering your credit card application. A credit score is used to indicate an applicant’s credit worthiness and may provide guidance about account eligibility. It does not necessarily guarantee approval for any financial product.

APR

18.24%, 24.74%, or 29.99% Variable APR

See rates & fees

The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card offers 21 months from account opening of 0% introductory APR on qualifying balance transfers (18.24%, 24.74%, or 29.99% variable APR thereafter). Note that you must transfer your balances to this card within 120 days of the account opening to take advantage of this offer. But be aware, it also carries one of the highest balance transfer fees of 5% ($5 minimum).

Check out our full review of theWells Fargo Reflect® Cardfor more details.

Pros

  • Pay down a qualifying transferred balance or a new purchase while avoiding interest for a period of time

  • Can help pay down existing credit card debt

  • One of the longest introductory APR periods

Cons

  • There’s a balance transfer fee

  • There are no rewards

  • Recommended for good to excellent credit

Best Balance Transfer Credit Cards Worth Considering in August 2024 (27)

Annual Fee

$0

Rewards Rate

N/A This card doesn’t offer cash back, miles, or points

Rec. Credit

670 – 850 Good – Excellent Recommended Credit: Credit ranges are a variation of FICO® Score 8, one of many types of credit scores lenders may use when considering your credit card application. A credit score is used to indicate an applicant’s credit worthiness and may provide guidance about account eligibility. It does not necessarily guarantee approval for any financial product.

APR

18.74% – 29.74% (Variable)

The U.S. Bank Visa Platinum Card offers one of the longest introductory APR periods on the market. Though a handful of cards may have slightly longer introductory APR periods, they also often require higher balance transfer fees or otherwise complicate the process. This is the best option when it comes to making both an inexpensive and convenient balance transfer.

See our full review of theU.S. Bank Visa Platinum Cardfor more details.

Best Balance Transfer Credit Cards Worth Considering in August 2024 (28)

Rewards Rate

N/A This card doesn’t offer cash back, miles, or points

Rec. Credit

670 – 850 Good – Excellent Recommended Credit: Credit ranges are a variation of FICO® Score 8, one of many types of credit scores lenders may use when considering your credit card application. A credit score is used to indicate an applicant’s credit worthiness and may provide guidance about account eligibility. It does not necessarily guarantee approval for any financial product.

APR

16.24% – 26.24% Variable APR on purchases and balance transfers

The BankAmericard® credit card* offers a competitive introductory APR on balance transfers and purchases alike. To take advantage of the balance transfer offer, you’ll have to transfer your balance within 60 days of account opening, and you’ll be subject to an introductory balance transfer fee of 3% of the amount of each transaction (4% for balance transfers after 60 days from account opening).

For more details, see our full review of theBankAmericard credit card.

See rates & fees

Apply Now

Apply Now

with Citi

Intro Offer

$200 cash back Earn $200 cash back after you spend $1,500 on purchases in the first 6 months of account opening. This bonus offer will be fulfilled as 20,000 ThankYou® Points, which can be redeemed for $200 cash back.

Annual Fee

$0

Rewards Rate

1% – 5% Earn 2% on every purchase with unlimited 1% cash back when you buy, plus an additional 1% as you pay for those purchases. To earn cash back, pay at least the minimum due on time.; Plus, for a limited time, earn 5% total cash back on hotel, car rentals and attractions booked on the Citi Travel℠ portal through 12/31/24.

Rec. Credit

580 – 850 Fair – Excellent Recommended Credit: Credit ranges are a variation of FICO® Score 8, one of many types of credit scores lenders may use when considering your credit card application. A credit score is used to indicate an applicant’s credit worthiness and may provide guidance about account eligibility. It does not necessarily guarantee approval for any financial product.

APR

19.24% – 29.24% (Variable)

See rates & fees

The Citi Double Cash offers one of the longest balance transfer periods on a rewards card. It also is one of the most rewarding cash-back credit cards without an annual fee. It offers 18 months to pay down a transferred balance at 0% introductory interest (then 19.24% to 29.24% variable APR). Balance transfers must be completed within four months of account opening.

Eighteen months is just three months shy of the longest promotional period offered by other balance transfer cards, many of which feature no rewards and have limited value once you pay off a balance.

You can find all the details in our fullCiti Double Cash Card review.

Learn More
Learn More

Annual Fee

$0

Rewards Rate

N/A This card doesn’t offer cash back, miles, or points

Rec. Credit

670 – 850 Good – Excellent Recommended Credit: Credit ranges are a variation of FICO® Score 8, one of many types of credit scores lenders may use when considering your credit card application. A credit score is used to indicate an applicant’s credit worthiness and may provide guidance about account eligibility. It does not necessarily guarantee approval for any financial product.

APR

20.49% – 29.24% Variable

The introductory APR for the Chase Slate Edge℠* applies to balance transfers, and you’ll get a unique opportunity to reduce your regular APR over time. Each anniversary year that you spend at least $1,000 on your card and make all your payments on time, you will automatically be considered for an APR reduction by 2% each year. This can continue until your APR reaches the Prime Rate plus 9.74%.

So if you think you may need to keep your balance running for longer than the introductory APR period, the Chase Slate Edge will be a good bet. See more details in our full review of theChase Slate Edge.

Best Balance Transfer Credit Cards Worth Considering in August 2024 (29)

Intro Offer

$200 $200 online cash rewards bonus after you make at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening

Annual Fee

$0

Rewards Rate

1% – 3% Earn 3% cash back in the category of your choice (up to $2,500 in combined choice category/grocery store/wholesale club quarterly purchases).; Earn automatic 2% at grocery stores and wholesale clubs (up to $2,500 in combined choice category/grocery store/wholesale club quarterly purchases).; Earn unlimited 1% on all other purchases.

Rec. Credit

670 – 850 Good – Excellent Recommended Credit: Credit ranges are a variation of FICO® Score 8, one of many types of credit scores lenders may use when considering your credit card application. A credit score is used to indicate an applicant’s credit worthiness and may provide guidance about account eligibility. It does not necessarily guarantee approval for any financial product.

APR

19.24% – 29.24% Variable APR on purchases and balance transfers

The Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card* likely isn’t the first thing that comes to mind when you think of balance transfers, but it does feature an introductory balance transfer APR that’s on par with other rewards cards.

You’ll need to make any transfers within 60 days of account opening to qualify -- as well as pay an introductory balance transfer fee of 3% of the amount of each transaction, then 4%. But If you’re looking for a flexible rewards card that gives some time to pay off a transferred balance, you could do worse.

See if it’s the card for you with ourBank of America Customized Cash Rewards review.

Learn More
Learn More

Annual Fee

$0

Rewards Rate

N/A This card doesn’t offer cash back, miles, or points

Rec. Credit

670 – 850 Good – Excellent Recommended Credit: Credit ranges are a variation of FICO® Score 8, one of many types of credit scores lenders may use when considering your credit card application. A credit score is used to indicate an applicant’s credit worthiness and may provide guidance about account eligibility. It does not necessarily guarantee approval for any financial product.

APR

18.24% – 28.99% (Variable)

The Citi Diamond Preferred* provides one of the longest balance transfer promotional periods on the market, but it requires a higher-than-average balance transfer fee as well.

The standard balance transfer fee is 3%, but the Diamond Preferred asks for 5% ($5 minimum). Most of the other cards on this list only require a 3% fee. Unless you need extra time to pay off a balance, consider one of those first. It is, however, worth noting that paying even a 5% fee will typically be less expensive than paying regular interest charges on a credit card with a high APR.

You can learn more about the card in ourCiti Diamond Preferred review.

Best Balance Transfer Credit Cards Worth Considering in August 2024 (30)

Intro Offer

25,000 points 25,000 online bonus points after you make at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening – that can be a $250 statement credit toward travel purchases.

Annual Fee

$0

Rewards Rate

1.5x Earn unlimited 1.5 points per $1 spent on all purchases, with no annual fee and no foreign transaction fees and your points don’t expire as long as your account remains open.

Rec. Credit

670 – 850 Good – Excellent Recommended Credit: Credit ranges are a variation of FICO® Score 8, one of many types of credit scores lenders may use when considering your credit card application. A credit score is used to indicate an applicant’s credit worthiness and may provide guidance about account eligibility. It does not necessarily guarantee approval for any financial product.

APR

19.24% – 29.24% Variable APR on purchases and balance transfers

If you’re looking for a travel credit card but also need to knock out some credit card debt, consider the Bank of America® Travel Rewards credit card*. It has no annual fee and provides a good amount of time to pay down a transferred balance compared to some of the other reward-centric credit cards here.

While it might be better used for its intro APR on purchases to finance a planned trip, you could use it instead for a balance transfer. You’ll need to make any transfers within 60 days of account openingto qualify, however. And once you pay down the balance, you’ll have a solid travel credit card to take with you on the road.

You can read more about it in ourBank of America Travel Rewards credit card review.

Best Balance Transfer Credit Cards Worth Considering in August 2024 (31)

Intro Offer

$200 online cash rewards $200 online cash rewards bonus after you make at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening

Annual Fee

$0

Rewards Rate

1.5% Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on all purchases.

Rec. Credit

670 – 850 Good – Excellent Recommended Credit: Credit ranges are a variation of FICO® Score 8, one of many types of credit scores lenders may use when considering your credit card application. A credit score is used to indicate an applicant’s credit worthiness and may provide guidance about account eligibility. It does not necessarily guarantee approval for any financial product.

APR

19.24% – 29.24% Variable APR on purchases and balance transfers

The Bank of America® Unlimited Cash Rewards credit card* is one of the few rewards cards with a competitive balance transfer offer that also offers a welcome bonus -- though any transferred balances won’t help you unlock it.

The Unlimited Cash Rewards card has an introductory 3% balance transfer fee for 60 days from account opening (then 4%) and offers new cardholders a solid 15 billing cycles of 0% introductory APR to pay off a transferred debt before the standard APR of 19.24% to 29.24% (variable) applies. Balance transfers must be made in the first 60 days of account opening. While it might not have the most lucrative rewards program, it provides a good amount of time to pay down a balance, has no spending limits on the rewards rate and the welcome bonus is relatively accessible.

How to choose the right balance transfer credit card

Choosing the best balance transfer credit card depends on how much money you owe and how quickly you can pay it off. The best balance transfer cards should help you pay off the credit card balance by the end of the introductory APR period. That, in turn, can have a big impact on raising or maintaining a goodcredit score.

You’ll need to do some math to use a balance transfer credit card effectively. Paying close attention to the transfer fee, balance requirements, annual fee, intro APR period and the variable APR will make a difference in how much you save.

Some banks have recently shortened or eliminated their introductory low-APR periods for balance transfers, but there are still plenty of good options. Each balance transfer offer is different -- be sure to examine the terms carefully before applying for a new credit card.

When choosing the best balance transfer credit card, there are a few things you should keep in mind:

  • Welcome bonusesorcash rewardsare mostly a distraction from the cards’ primary purpose, which is to give you a low intro APR period to pay down your balance.
  • Some balance transfer cards may charge an annual fee, although none of our current best picks do.
  • You can’t transfer balances between different cards from the samecredit card issuer(for example, you can’t transfer a Citi balance to anotherCiti card).
  • The maximum credit card balance you can transfer to a new card will depend on several factors, including your credit utilization ratio, the qualifying balance transfer, your minimum payment and your credit rating. Each credit card and credit card issuer is different, and each factor will be determined by the card issuer after assessing your creditworthiness.

What experts are saying about balance transfers

Balance transfer cards can help improve your finances and alleviate stress caused by credit card debt. But you shouldn’t transfer a balance without having a debt repayment strategy in place.

“The risk is that you don’t pay [the balance] off by the time the intro period ends,” credit expert Gerri Detweiler said. Once the promotional period ends, cardholders will have a much higher interest rate to deal with. Detweiler said that’s why it’s important to have a pay-off plan. Divide the balance by the number of months you have in the introductory offer to find out how much you should be paying.

“Issuers would not offer balance transfers if they weren’t financially lucrative for them,” Detweiler said. “One of the reasons they’re often lucrative is because people transfer a balance, continue to make the minimum payment and then end up with a balance at the end that’s subjected to a higher interest rate.”

According to credit expert Beverly Harzog, it’s extra important to keep up with those monthly payments for another reason, too. “If you’re late with that payment, it could lose the 0% APR intro rate,” she said. Harzog says the best thing you can do with a balance transfer credit card is to avoid using it for new purchases as you work to pay down the debt.

How do balance transfer credit cards work?

A balance transfer is when you take the debt, or balance, that you owe on one card account and transfer it to another credit card account with a lower interest rate.

While many credit cards allow balance transfers, those primarily designed for the purpose offer an introductory 0% APR period on balances transferred to that account, typically applicable to transfers made within the first 60 to 120 days of card ownership.

The introductory APR period generally lasts between 12 months and 21 months, giving you a significant period of time to pay off your balance interest-free. You typically have to make all of your minimum payments on time to maintain the promotional interest rate, and there is usually a 3% to 5% balance transfer fee. If you don’t pay off your full balance by the end of the introductory period, you will start accruing interest charges at the regular APR.

Pros and cons of balance transfer credit cards

Pros

  • Save money by temporarily reducing or eliminating credit card interest

  • Reduce your credit utilization ratio and the amount of money you owe

  • Consolidate debts from multiple credit cards into one account

  • Potential for lower monthly payments due to temporary break on interest

Cons

  • Good or excellent credit score needed to qualify

  • Potentially higher interest rates after the intro APR period expires

  • Limits on how much credit card debt you can transfer

  • Less attractive rewards and bonuses than other credit cards

How to use a balance transfer card effectively

Utilizing a balance transfer credit card to its full ability is relatively easy. First, you’ll need to figure out how much money you’ll need to allocate toward your transferred balance each month. To do so, divide the amount of the balance by the number of months you have in the promotional period.

For example, if you need to transfer a $3,000 balance to a card with an 18-month introductory period -- and the card has a 3% balance transfer fee -- you’d need to pay $172 monthly to pay it off in time. (The $90 balance transfer fee (3,000 x .03) is added to your card’s balance.)

However, if you can, try to pay more than $172 each month. That way, you’ll ensure your balance will reach $0 by the time your card begins to accrue interest at its variable rate. Also, if your balance transfer credit card provides rewards, avoid putting new purchases on the card while you work to pay it down. Otherwise, it’ll take a longer time to get rid of the debt. Once your debt is paid off, then you can start to use your card for its rewards rate.

Will a balance transfer credit card affect my credit score?

Applying for any new credit card will usually affect your credit rating a little. Each credit card application requires a hard inquiry (also called a “hard pull”) of your credit rating, which could lower yourcredit scorea few points, though the damage usually disappears before the inquiry is removed from your credit report in two years.

You’ll want to avoid several hard inquiries within a short period, which could indicate to lenders that you are low on cash or a high-risk customer. Your best bet is to find the one credit card you want and determine if your credit rating is good enough for it. A soft inquiry (or “soft pull”) of your credit rating will not impact your score and will keep you informed of your rating and credit options. You can check your approval odds via a soft pull with thebest preapproval credit cards.

A new credit card will also shorten the average age of your accounts, which can negatively affect your credit score. Credit reporting companyExperian recommendskeeping older credit card accounts open to cushion the impact of a new card.

On the other hand,consolidating debtwith a balance transfer credit card can reduce your credit utilization ratio -- your debt divided by your credit limit -- which will improve your credit score. Experts suggest keeping your ratio below 30%.

Finally, using a balance transfer card to pay off credit card debt within the introductory APR period should have a significant positive impact on your credit score. Along with improving your credit utilization, you’ll also simply owe less money. The amount of money you owe accounts for30% of your FICO score.

Overall, how a balance transfer credit card affects your credit rating will depend on what you do with it. If you’re shifting money from card to card repeatedly, your score will be hurt. If you’re paying off significant debt, that should improve your score much more than the small negative impacts of the hard pull and reduced average age of your accounts.

Alternatives to balance transfer credit cards

While balance transfer credit cards are a quick and easy way to consolidate debt, they’re not your only option.

  • Try a no-balance transfer fee credit card. If you have reasonably low credit card debt and expect to pay off your balance easily in the intro APR period, a balance transfer card with low or no balance transfer fees could be a good idea.
  • Debt consolidation loans generally let you transfer more debt. They have a fixed rate that’s lower than credit card variable rates. You can also include other debt such as medical bills within the same loan, but these loans can include fees. They typically last two to five years.

The approval process for loans will be longer than credit cards, although they offer more options for borrowers with poor credit. All of the best balance transfer credit cards listed above require good or excellent credit. While not easy, it’s possible for borrowers with low credit scores to qualify for debt consolidation loans, though they’ll likely have to pay higher interest rates.

How to apply for a balance transfer credit card

Applying for a balance transfer credit card is simple:

  1. Find a credit card that suits your needs. Make sure its promotional period is long enough for you to pay down your transferred balance.
  2. Apply securely on the card issuer’s website. You’ll need to provide personal and financial information including your name, address, date of birth, Social Security number, income and monthly rent or mortgage payment.
  3. Once you receive your card, initiate the balance transfer. Some introductory offers must be initiated within a certain timeframe to qualify. Remember to continue making your monthly payments on the other card while the transfer is processed.

Key terms to know

  • Introductory APR: The interest rate that’s applied toward your balance transfer amount and any purchases during an initial period of card ownership (usually 12 to 21 months).
  • Standard APR: The interest rate applied toward balances and purchases after the introductory period ends.
  • Introductory balance transfer fee: The fee charged on balance transfers during the initial period of card ownership.
  • Standard balance transfer fee: The fee charged on balance transfers after the introductory period ends.
  • Credit utilization ratio: The amount of your aggregate credit card balances divided by your credit limit across all cards.
  • Qualifying balance transfer: The amount of credit card debt that an issuer will allow you to transfer to a new card.

FAQs

Technically, yes. In some cases, transferring your balance two or three times might even be what’s necessary to finally pay off your debt. But unless you have a firm understanding of how you got into debt in the first place and a plan for getting out of debt, you won’t be working toward a solution.

While transferring your remaining debt to a second balance transfer card may allow you to pay off your balance without monthly interest or a fee, it’s important to note that there are too many variables for multiple balance transfers to be a failure-proof debt strategy. For example, your card application could be denied, your credit limit could be much lower than you anticipated or your transfer request could be denied. Credit card offers could also change, making it difficult to plan ahead. That’s why it’s recommended to select a card that allows you to pay off the full balance after one cycle if possible.

The balance transfer limit is determined by the card issuer on an individual basis. Some cards may take into account your creditworthiness and account history (if applicable) when determining this amount.

The same goes for determining your credit limit. The card issuer will take into account factors like your credit score, credit utilization, income and housing payments when establishing your credit limit. Remember that the credit limit may be less than you expected and therefore less than your current outstanding balance. To successfully raise your limit, you usually need an adjustment in your financial situation, like increased income or lower housing payment, or an extended period of paying your bills on time, which obviously isn’t a great option if you’re qualifying for a balance transfer to take advantage of an introductory 0% APR period.

The introductory APR is the APR applied toward your balance (including balance transfers and purchases in most cases) for the first six to 21 months of card ownership, depending on the card. The standard APR is the APR applied toward your balance after the introductory period ends. The penalty APR is applied toward your balance if you miss more than one payment in six months, usually, but depends on the individual card and your card issuer.

An introductory balance transfer fee is a reduced or $0 fee charged for transfers made during an initial promotional period when you open the account, usually for the first 30 to 120 days of card ownership. Not all balance transfer cards offer an introductory balance transfer fee, but the ones that do can save you an average of 3% of your balance. However, many of these cards do not offer an introductory APR. See our list of thebest credit cards with no balance transfer feesfor more information.

It may take anywhere between 10 days and six weeks to complete a balance transfer, after receiving your new card and cardholder agreement. It’s also important to note that some card issuers, such as Citi, make balance transfers available at their discretion, and could therefore decline a transfer request. And you should probably still pay the minimum on the old card’s balance until you’ve confirmed that the transfer was completed, so you don’t run the risk of fees or penalties.

In order to qualify for a top-rated balance transfer credit card, you’ll need good credit. All of the cards recommended above require good to excellent credit scores, meaning FICO scores of 670 to 850.

If your credit score is lower than 670, you might be able to qualify for another balance transfer credit card, but you’ll likely have to pay for it with higher balance transfer fees, lower transfer limits and/or a shorter intro APR period.

If your credit score is lower than 670 and you’ve been unsuccessful securing one of the cards above, consider alternative methods for refinancing your debt. You can call your current card issuer and try to negotiate a lower APR. You could also explore a debt consolidation loan, which would allow you to gather all of your debt under a new, lower APR.

While a balance transfer credit card certainly works like a normal credit card, it’s generally not a good idea to use it to make new purchases. If you currently have credit card debt, your primary goal should be to get out of debt and avoid paying interest. When you purchase something and add new charges to your balance transfer account, you’re moving in the wrong direction, especially if you’re only able to make the minimum payment.

A debit card or cash is better for any new purchases while you pay off your debt, thus leaving your balance transfer account only for debt repayment. This will also help you track your progress more clearly. And keep in mind that some balance transfer credit cards still charge interest on new purchases until you pay offthe entire balance(the new purchases plus whatever balance you transferred), which will only compound your debt problem.

Other credit cards we tested

Not all credit cards are created equal. Here are some credit cards with a balance transfer offer that didn’t make the cut:

  • Chase Freedom Flex®
  • Chase Freedom Unlimited®
  • Citi Rewards+® Card

Our methodology

For balance transfer credit cards, we analyze specs such as the duration of the introductory 0% APR period and the balance transfer fee, while also considering factors such as the standard APR and the length of time you have to make a balance transfer after you open the account. The length of the intro APR period and the balance transfer fee are the two primary factors that have the biggest impact on the overall cost of paying off debt with a balance transfer credit card.

CNET reviews credit cardsby exhaustively comparing them across set criteria developed for each major category of cards, including cash-back, welcome bonus, travel rewards and balance transfer. We consider the typical spending behaviors of a range of consumer profiles with the understanding that everyone’s financial situation is different -- as are the designated functions of different credit cards.

