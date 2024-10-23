Best Clash of Clans army and attack strategies for every Town Hall - Charlie INTEL (2024)

Upgrading your Town Hall in Clash of Clans drastically changes how you attack others and defend your base. To help you keep up with the meta, here are the best army and attack strategies for every Town Hall in Clash of Clans up to level 16.

Your progress in Clash of Clans is directly tied to your Town Hall level. Upgrading this building lets you access a wide range of new defenses, storage options, resources, equipment, and troops. However, this also means that you’ll have to attack stronger bases and defend yourself against equally powerful opponents.

Getting used to new troops, pets, and Champions in your army can be overwhelming for anyone and to help you breeze through the competition, here are the best Clans of Clans army and attacks for all Town Halls from level two to 16.

Best Clash of Clans army and attack for all Town Halls

Best army and attack for Town Hall 2

Best army and attack for Town Hall 3

Best army and attack for Town Hall 4

Best army and attack for Town Hall 5

Best army and attack for Town Hall 6

Best army and attack for Town Hall 7

Best army and attack for Town Hall 8

Best army and attack for Town Hall 9

Best army and attack for Town Hall 10

Best army and attack for Town Hall 11

Best army and attack for Town Hall 12

Best army and attack for Town Hall 13

Best army and attack for Town Hall 14

Best army and attack for Town Hall 15

Best army and attack for Town Hall 16

There are fifteen Town Halls in Clash of Clans, each requiring a different strategy and army composition. Here’s every Town Hall and the armies you can use with them:

Best Clash of Clans army and attack for Town Hall 2

Troops required:

Supercell Archers and Giants are the second and third troops that are unlocked in the Barracks.

Giants

Archers

How to play:

Start your attack by checking for Clan Castle troops and if there are any, take them out using archers. Then, place 1-2 Giants near the defenses to distract them. In the meantime, use the Archers to destroy the rest of the buildings.

Do not forget to take out the Mortar before placing your Archers. If you mess up this step, the Mortar will take out your Archers in no time and ruin the attack.

Best Clash of Clans army and attack for Town Hall 3

Supercell A Wall Breaker will run to the nearest building and blow itself up if there are no walls.

Troops required:

Giants

Archers

Wall Breakers

How to play:

All the technicalities are the same as mentioned for Town Hall 2. However, mix things up with Wall Breakers who can help the Giants enter the base quickly. Once the Mortar is out, place the Archers and you should win easily.

Best Clash of Clans army and attack for Town Hall 4

Supercell Balloons are “promoted” Wall Breakers that now attack from a hot air balloon.

Troops required:

Balloons

Archers

How to play:

Start by checking for Clan Castle troops. After clearing them, send around 7-10 Balloons toward the Air Defense. You’ll lose some Balloons in the process, but once the AD is out, the rest of the attack should unfold like a breeze.

The Archers should be placed after the Ground Defenses are destroyed as their goal is to quickly clear small buildings and help you get the 3 stars.

Best Clash of Clans army and attack for Town Hall 5

Supercell Wizards can be very effective at taking out defenses.

Troops required:

Giants

Wizards

Archers

Balloons

Lightning Spell

Barbarians

4-5 Goblins

4-5 Wall Breakers

How to play:

Getting the Clan Castle troops out as early as possible is a common tactic for every attack in Clash of Clans. Upon doing so, lure them toward the Mortar by placing an Archer or Barbarian near it and take them out.

Now, the main attack is as simple as releasing your Giants and Wall Breakers once the former has passed through any bombs near walls.

Place the Archers and 1-2 Wizards behind the Giants and they should take out the entire base while the defenses focus on the Giants. With 1-2 defenses left, your Giants will most likely fall, so before that happens, release the Balloons. Make sure to also use Lightning Spells to quickly damage strong defenses like Air Defenses or Mortars.

Best Clash of Clans army and attack for Town Hall 6

Supercell The Healing Spell unlocks at Town Hall level 6.

Troops required:

Giants

Wizards

Archers

Wall Breakers

Healing Spell

1-2 Balloons

How to play:

Bring out the CC troops and lure them to the side from which you want to enter. Ideally, you should enter bases from areas where the opponent has placed AoE damage-dealing defenses like Mortars or Wizard Towers.

Once you’re in the base, use your Giants as tanks with Wizards in the back. Place the Heal Spell properly as Wizards do not have a lot of HP and keeping them alive is your top priority. Another Heal Spell can be used when the Giants are being targeted by all the defenses. Lastly, when most defenses are out, send the Balloons to secure those 3 stars.

Best Clash of Clans army and attack for Town Hall 7

Supercell The Barbarian King is the first Hero unlocked at Town Hall level 7.

Troops required:

Hog Riders

Wizards

Archers

2- 3 Barbarians

Healing Spells

Barbarian King

How to play:

At Town Hall 7 in Clash of Clans, you’ll start encountering Dragons in Clan Castles. If that’s the case, attract it to a corner by releasing a Barbarian and use Archers and Wizards to take it out.

You should enter the Town Hall 7 bases from the areas where the opponent has placed their Barbarian King. After taking it out, release the Hog Riders and use the Heal Spells when they’re taking splash damage or when a Giant Bomb explodes.

Healing your Hog Riders properly is a crucial part of this attack as they can help you land three stars.

Best Clash of Clans army and attack for Town Hall 8

Supercell The original release of Clash of Clans featured Town Halls only up to level 8.

Troops required:

Golem

Valkyrie

15-20 Hog Riders

Wizards

Wall Breakers

Minions

Barbarian King

Healing Spell

Rage Spell

Poison Spell

How to play:

Start the attack by placing your Golem. Once you’re sure there are no traps, send in the Wall Breakers as Golems struggle the most while breaking balls. While the defenses are engaged with the Golems, deploy the Barbarian King and Valkyries behind them.

The Wizards should be placed around the Golem to create an entry funnel. Use Spells to take out the CC troops if there are any and deploy a Heal Spell when your army reaches the center.

At around 20-30% destruction, release 3-5 Hog Riders on 1-2 defenses that you want to take out and release the rest of the army together. But keep in mind to save a Heal Spell in case you might have to use it on your Hog Riders to keep them alive from AoE defenses or Giant Bombs.

Best Clash of Clans army and attack for Town Hall 9

Supercell LavaLoon stands for Lava Hounds and Balloons.

Troops required:

Archer Queen

5 Healers

5-6 Wall Breakers or Super Wall Breakers if you want the Queen to penetrate the base.

Rage Spell

16 Balloons

Barbarian King

Lightning Spell

Poison Spell

Lava Hound

Minions

Wall Breakers

How to play:

The Queen Charge LavaLoon is easily the best attack/army for Clash of Clans players who’ve reached Town Hall 9. Firstly, you can check out our Queen Walk guide that’ll teach you how to enter a base with the Archer Queen and healers.

Once your King and Queen have entered the base and created a path for the army, deploy your Lava Hounds to distract the Air Defenses, and behind them, deploy around 3-4 Balloons for other defense structures.

Use Spells once the Air Defense is out and when your Balloons are facing defenses that deal AoE damage. Now that the defenses are destroyed, the only thing remaining is to clear the base with some Wizards, Archers, and other fast-attacking units.

Best Clash of Clans army and attack for Town Hall 10

Supercell The Zap Dragon 10 attack strategy for Town Hall can be used for farming as well as for trophy pushing.

Troops required:

Balloons

8-10 Dragons

Baby Dragons

Barbarian King

Archer Queen

5-6 Lightning Spells

Rage Spells

Earthquake Spell

How to play:

The Zap Dragon attack in Clash of Clans works like a charm at Town Hall 10. Start by setting up a funnel on any side with a Balloon, a Dragon, or your King and Queen. Once the outer layer of defenses is out, release the Dragons and Balloons. Before Air Defenses start targeting your troops, take them out with the combination of three Lightning Spells and one Earthquake Spell.

Now, just use the Rage Spells when your aerial army reaches the defenses with AoE damage. If you can, save the Queen’s ability as it might be more helpful for clearing the base towards the end.

Best Clash of Clans army and attack for Town Hall 11

Supercell Townhall 11 has 6800 hitpoints and stores over 2,000,000 in Gold and Elixir.

Troops required:

Healers

P.E.K.K.A.

Bowlers

Wizard

Super Wall Breaker (optional)

Baby Dragon

Balloons

Archer

Rage Spells

Freeze Spells

Bat Spells

Barbarian King, Archer Queen, and Grand Warden

Log Launcher

How to play:

Create the funnel with P.E.K.K.A, a Baby Dragon, and a Wizard. After destroying the outskirts of the base, initiate the main attack with the remaining P.E.K.K.A.s, Healers, and Bowlers.

The Grand Warden’s ability is best when used early. However, you can save the Archer Queen’s ability to clear the base later. When your strongest troops are about to reach the center, you can release bats to distract the defenses. Proper placement of Freeze spells (for Inferno Tower) is also essential for this attack to work.

For more Town Hall 11 attacks and armies, you can check out our list of the best TH 11 attacks in Clash of Clans.

Best Clash of Clans army and attack for Town Hall 12

Supercell The level 5 Giga Tesla in Town Hall 14 is a bigger version of the level 10 Hidden Tesla.

Troops required:

Archers

25+ Balloons

Wizard

Baby Dragon

Minions

Golem

Lava Hound

Ice Hound

Battle Blimp

Heroes

Rage Spells

Jump Spell

Haste Spell

Poison Spell

Lightning Spell

How to play:

Mastering a Sui LaLo attack in Clash of Clans is tough but worth all the effort. Start by creating a funnel near the left or right of the Town Hall. The Town Hall becomes a very important building to take down at Town Hall 12 as it’s a defensive unit. Using a Blimp to clear it out early is recommended.

The second part of the Sui LaLo attack includes the Golem, the Barbarian King, and the Archer Queen. Use Wall Breakers and Jump Spells so that the Golem moves inside the base as quickly as possible.

Next up, place the Lava Hounds and 4-5 Balloons separately behind them. The goal is to clear the outer defenses with Balloons. To take out the splash defenses like the Wizard Tower and multiple target Inferno Tower, use Freeze, Haste, and other remaining spells.

If you’re targeting the Town Hall later, make sure to use the Warden’s ability or you might lose your Balloons in an instant.

Best Clash of Clans army and attack for Town Hall 13

Supercell Town Hall 13 comes with a defensive weapon called the Giga Inferno.

Troops required:

Archers

Some Wall Breakers and Goblins

4-5 Balloons

Wizard

Healers

Archer Queen

Over 15 Miners

Around 10 Hog Riders

Headhunter

Heroes

Siege Machine

2 Heal Spells

2 Rage Spells

Poison Spell

Freeze Spell

How to play:

The hybrid Hog Rider Miner attack is best for Clash of Clans players who want to take out fellow TH 13 bases. The goal is to create the path for your Hog Riders and Miners with an initial Queen Charge. Try clearing the Town Hall as quickly as possible but if that’s not the case, save the Warden’s ability.

Once the Queen has penetrated the base, deploy the King on one of the sides to clear the outskirts. At the same time, release the Grand Warden, Hog Riders, Miners, and Wizards. Now, you only need to place and time your Heal Spells properly. You can also Freeze the splash defenses.

Overall, this attack is very versatile if you’re able to take out the Town Hall early and lure the CC troops in the process.

Best Clash of Clans army and attack for Town Hall 14

Supercell Town Hall 14 is inspired by indigenous Mesoamerican architecture.

Troops required:

Super Archers

Yetis

Freeze Spells

Earthquake Spells

Heroes

Log Launcher/ Flame Flinger/ Wall Breaker

Heroes

How to play:

If you’re yet to use Super Archers in Clash of Clans, this is your sign. They’re surprisingly powerful and when paired with tanky units like the Yetis, getting three stars against any Town Hall 14 base is almost guaranteed.

Utilize the brilliant range offered by the Super Archers to create the perfect funnel for Yetis. Also, you can use the Earthquake spells to damage the most important defenses in the opponent base.

Making a funnel is the only important thing in this attack as once your Yetis enter the base and they’re backed by Super Archers, the game is pretty much over.

Best Clash of Clans army for Town Hall 15

Supercell Town Hall 15 is the second last level a Town Hall can be upgraded to.

Troops required:

4 Healers

15+ Miners

3 Head Hunters

Super Wall Breakers

Balloons

10 Hog Riders

Rage Spells

Freeze Spells

Battle Drill

How to play:

Use the Archer Queen and Healers to create a funnel. It’s highly recommended to take down the Town Hall with the Queen if you can. Once the TH is down, redeploy the Queen to another location and pick a side from where your Miners and Hog Riders shall enter the base.

Like in all the attacks mentioned above, spell placement and timing are the key to victory. Your army can deal damage only if you protect it from splash damage-dealing units.

Best Clash of Clans army for Town Hall 16

Supercell The last level a Town Hall can be upgraded to is Town Hall 16.

Troops required:

10 Wall Breakers

30 Super Bowlers

1 Electro Wizard.

1 Healer

Barbarian King

2-3 Rage Spells

1 Freeze Spell

How to play:

First, use the Wall Breakers to create openings at key points and then release the Super Bowlers. Once they are in, use the Rage Spells to boost them. If any strong defense is attacking them, you can use the Freeze Spell to stop it.

Deploy Healer and Electro Wizard right behind the Super Bowlers. Finally, use the Barbarian King to deal the last damages.

Well, these were the best armies and attacks in Clash of Clans for every Town Hall in the game. For more, have a look at:

