Best Clash of Clans Town Hall 9 Army (2024)

Best Town Hall 8 Army Composition to take down Town Hall 9 Base Team Composition 1 Team Composition 2 Best Town Hall 9 Army Composition to take down Town Hall 9 Base Team Composition 1 Team Composition 2 Team Composition 3

This article is over 2 years old and may contain outdated information

To get a three-star on any Town Hall 9 will be hard for any max Town Hall 8 or new Town Hall 9 players. But, with proper combo strategies like Wizard & Golem or Archer Queen & Healers, you can achieve three stars on most Town Hall 9 layouts.

So, without wasting time, here is a list of some of the best team compositions that can cause some havoc on any Town Hall 9.

Best Town Hall 8 Army Composition to take down Town Hall 9 Base

Best Clash of Clans Town Hall 9 Army (1)

Team Composition 1

  • x2 Golems - Provides tank support
  • x9 Archers - Additional damage dealer for exterior buildings
  • x3 Wall Breakers - To break outer walls of the base layout
  • x10 Wizards - Major damage dealer
  • x10 Valkyrie - Major damage dealer
  • x1 Hog Rider - To check if the base has any Clan Castle troops
  • x1 Barbarian King - Acts as a shield for damage dealers
  • x3 Earthquake Spells - To break the inner walls of the base layout
  • x1 Healing Spell - To heal most damage dealers
  • x1 Rage Spell - To aggress initial entry armies
  • Clan Troops - Any flying troops from Town Hall 9 or 10 clanmates and x1 Healing or x1 Earthquake Spell

Order of Deployment:

Hog Rider —> Earthquake Spells —> Golem —> Barbarian King —> Wizards(x5) —> Wall Breakers —> Valkyrie —> Wizards(x5) —> Rage Spell —> Archers —> Clan Troops —> Healing Spell

Team Composition 2

  • x2 Archers - Additional damage dealer for exterior buildings
  • x4 Wall Breakers - To break outer walls of the base layout
  • x5 Wizards - Major damage dealer
  • x22 Hog Rider - Major damage dealer
  • x2 Golem - Provides tank support
  • x1 Barbarian King - Acts as a shield for damage dealers
  • x2 Healing Spells - To heal Hog Riders
  • x1 Rage Spell - To aggress initial entry troops
  • x1 Poison Spells - Slows down outer enemy defense
  • Clan Troops - Bowlers or tank units clanmates and x1 Poison Spell

Order of Deployment:

Golem —> Wizards —> Barbarian King —> Clan Troops—> Wall Breakers —> Poison Spell(x1) —> Rage Spell —> Hog Riders —> Archers —> Healing Spell(x1) —> Poison Spell(x1) —> Healing Spell(x1)

It is not always possible to turn victorious against Town Hall 9 base using Town Hall 8 armies. It requires precise moves and a bit of luck to get three stars. Still, you can always two-star with the prescribed composition. Also, all the troops in the above compositions are at their max level for Town Hall 8.

Best Town Hall 9 Army Composition to take down Town Hall 9 Base

Best Clash of Clans Town Hall 9 Army (2)

Team Composition 1

  • x20 Wizards - Main damage dealer
  • x4 Hog Riders - To check if the base has any Clan Castle troops
  • x4 Golem - Provides tank support
  • x1 Barbarian King - Acts as a shield for damage dealers
  • x1 Archer Queen - Major damage dealer and shield for other troops
  • x1 Rage Spell - To aggress initial entry troops
  • x1 Jump Spell - To jump outer walls
  • x4 Earthquake Spells - To break the inner walls of the base layout
  • x1 Poison Spell - Slows down enemy defense
  • x1 Skeleton Spell - To be used after jumping walls
  • Clan Troops - Any high Bowlers or tank units from clanmates and x1 Poison Spell

Related: How to use Siege Machines in Clash of Clans

Order of Deployment:

Earthquake Spells —> Golems —> Barbarian King—> Wizards(x10) —> Archer —> Wizards(x10) —> Clan Troops —> Jump Spell —> Rage Spell —> Poison Spell —> Skeleton Spell

Team Composition 2

  • x1 Archer - Additional damage dealer for exterior buildings
  • x9 Wall Breaker - To break the first layer of walls
  • x14 Balloon - Main damage dealer
  • x2 Wizards - Additional damage dealer for exterior buildings
  • x4 Healer - To heal Archer Queen
  • x17 Minion - Main damage dealer
  • x1 Barbarian King - To support Balloons and Minions on the opposite side
  • x1 Archer Queen - Main Damage dealer
  • x1 Lava Hound - Support air entry
  • x4 Rage Spell - Split between Archer Queen and
  • x1 Poison Spell - To be used on enemies CC troops
  • x1 Haste Spell - To be used on Balloons and Minions
  • Clan Troops - Any high tank units like Giant or Bowler and x1 Poison Spell

Order of Deployment:

Archers —> Wizards —> Archer Queen —> Healer —>Wall Breaker —> Barbarian King(opposite of Queen's entry) —> Rage Spell(on Queen) —> Clan Troops —> Balloons —> Lava Hound —> Haste Spell —>Poison Spell—> Rage Spell(On Minions and Balloons)

Team Composition 3

  • x15 Wizards - Main damage dealer
  • x4 Pekka - Tank support and damage
  • x2 Golem - Provides tank support
  • x1 Barbarian King - Acts as a shield for damage dealers
  • x1 Archer Queen - Major Damage dealer
  • x1 Healing Spell - To heal your troops and heroes at the near end of the fight
  • x1 Rage Spell - To help in the initial aggression
  • x4 Earthquake Spell - To break the outer walls of the base layout
  • x1 Poison Spell - Slow down any interfering buildings
  • Clan Troops - Any flying troops from clanmates and x1 Freeze Spell

Order of Deployment:

Earthquake Spell —> Golems —> Wizards(half the size) —> Pekka(All around the attacking space) —> Wizard(remaining) —> Barbarian King —> Rage Spell —> Archer Queen —> Clan Troops —> Poison Spell —> Freeze Spell —> Heal Spell.

Remember to use your Hero's ability in a suitable situation of your choice during battle.

