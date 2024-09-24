Best Electric SUVs Of 2023 (2024)

Key Takeaways Electric SUVs offer quiet propulsion with the practicality expected of a crossover.

There are many impressive luxury models in this segment, although more affordable options are rarer.

The Cadillac Lyriq is our top-rated electric SUV, but Tesla, Ford, and Kia also have excellent options available.

SUVs continue to be a popular model among cars in today's market, with many seeking the large cargo carrying capacity, comfortable ride, and safety they offer. In addition, as carmakers further embrace electrification within their lineup, more SUVs featuring full electric power are being made available, delivering an attractive combination of efficiency with the luxury and comfort of a premium SUV model. If you are in the market or shopping around for a 2023 all-electric SUV, we have put together the best 2023 electric SUVs to buy here. The following SUVs are ranked by their BuzzScore, based on our extensive experience with each model.

Vehicles are assigned a BuzzScore in relation to their direct segment competitors, and as such, vehicles in this list, while similarly scored, do not necessarily compete directly against one another. Learn more about how the BuzzScore ratings work here.

Cadillac Lyriq

2023 Cadillac Lyriq 9.6 /10 What is Buzzscore? Base MSRP $61,795 Engine Electric Horsepower 340 hp

Cadillac's Lyriq is one of the top-rated electric SUVs of 2023 on our list. The Lyriq is an all-new entry to Cadillac’s lineup - a midsize, luxury SUV and Cadillac’s first all-electric model. Built on a platform designed from the ground up, the 2023 Lyriq produces either 340 hp or 500 hp, depending on whether it has single or dual electric motors. The Lyriq also features the latest iteration of GM’s self-driving hands-free technology, Super Cruise. For buyers open to exploring an electric SUV from GM's brands, the Cadillac Lyriq is an attractive prospect. It's not only one of the best EV models for 2023, but one of the best SUV options, too.

Kia EV6

2023 Kia EV6 8.8 /10 What is Buzzscore? Engine Electric Horsepower 167 hp Base MSRP $42,600

Featuring bold exterior styling, a generous amount of in-car cabin technology, and blistering performance, Kia's rival to Tesla's Model Y is a capable and intriguingly designed electric SUV. The 2023 Kia EV6 is available in two drivetrain configurations. With its low center of gravity, the EV6 offers a surprising amount of fun driving experience for an electric SUV crossover. A single-motor RWD model makes way for dual motors and AWD at the top of the range, topped by the 576-hp EV6 GT. Depending on the model, the EV6 has between 206 and 310 miles of range.

Tesla Model X Plaid

The ultra-quick and powerful Tesla Model X Plaid makes the top of our list as one of the best electric SUVs of 2023. The Model X Plaid serves as the performance model for those seeking speed and power, as well as the Model X's signature 'Falcon Wing' rear doors, advanced interior technologies, and minimalistic design. 2023 Model X Plaids feature three electric motors onboard, which produce a combined rated power output of 1,020 hp and a manufacturer-estimated 0-60 mph of 2.5 seconds. Plenty of cabin technology, primarily run through the Model X's large MCU (Media Control Unit) infotainment screen is also featured standard or can be added as optional extras. With Tesla's full suite of driving technologies equipped, the Model X Plaid is capable of taking control of steering and speed without driver intervention, under certain conditions.

Ford Mustang Mach-E

2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E 8.6 /10 What is Buzzscore? Engine Electric Horsepower 266 hp Base MSRP $42,995

Ford's all-electric crossover, the Mustang Mach-E, is an option for those who want a family-sized EV adorned with the Blue Oval badge. Competing against rivals such as the Tesla Model Y, the Mustang Mach-E emphasizes choice - especially when it comes to power output and drivetrain layout. Various power outputs, along with a standard or extended-range optimized battery pack, and RWD/AWD, can be selected. The Mustang Mach-E also has a comfortable, well-insulated cabin, all wrapped within styling that pays tribute to the American 'pony car' the Mach-E is inspired by.

Volvo XC40 Recharge

2023 Volvo XC40 Recharge 8.9 /10 What is Buzzscore? Engine Electric Horsepower 402 hp Base MSRP $53,550

The XC40 Recharge is the same compact Volvo crossover you expect, but 100 percent electrified. The 2023 XC40 Recharge delivers lightning acceleration thanks to its electric powertrain, and can hit 60 mph in under 4.5 seconds, based on independent testing. Adding to the efficiency and performance of the electrified powertrain, the XC40 Recharge still carries the same level of premium feel, LED exterior light designs, and multiple safety features onboard as featured on the rest of the Volvo family.

Volkswagen ID.4

2023 Volkswagen ID.4 8.5 /10 What is Buzzscore? Engine Electric Horsepower 201 hp Base MSRP $38,995

As part of Volkswagen's new EV-focused 'ID' range of cars, the ID.4 is a compact electric SUV that aims to offer all the features expected of VW's family SUVs in electrified form. The 2023 ID.4s feature a variety of electric motor and powertrain choices - from the base ID.4 Standard with a single rear-mounted motor and rear-wheel drive, to the ID.4 Pro S Plus with dual motors and all-wheel drive. The RWD variants produce 201 hp, while the dual-motor models are quite a bit more powerful, with 295 hp. With a comfortable interior and friendly styling, the ID.4 is a good choice as a first EV.

Tesla Model X

2023 Tesla Model X 8.8 /10 What is Buzzscore? Engine Electric Horsepower 670 hp Base MSRP $79,990

The regular Tesla Model X does without the lightning acceleration and horsepower numbers of the Model X Plaid model, but still carries the model’s famous 'Falcon Wing' gullwing doors, generous in-car tech, and everyday SUV usability. It's still very quick by SUV standards, though, and can hit 60 mph in under four seconds. A new Standard Range variant was introduced for the 2023 model year with a lower price and a 269-mile range on a full charge. The Model X can seat up to seven occupants, but its interior doesn't feel as luxurious as some competitors.

Genesis GV60

2023 Genesis GV60 8.8 /10 What is Buzzscore? Engine Electric Horsepower 314 hp Base MSRP $59,290

Genesis, Hyundai's luxury division, has expanded into a fully dedicated lineup of high-end models - aiming to compete against BMW and Mercedes-Benz in the same class, but for a lower price. The Genesis GV60 is the brand's first-ever all-electric model, featuring an all-new design language separate from its gas-powered counterparts. Two trims are available for this electric SUV for 2023: the Advanced and Performance. A host of available features includes a Bang and Olufsen stereo system, heated and ventilated seats, a 12.3-inch infotainment screen, and alloy wheels. A dual-motor electric powertrain that sends power to all four wheels is the sole combination available across both models.

Hyundai Ioniq 5

2023 Hyundai Ioniq 5 8.8 /10 What is Buzzscore? Engine Electric Horsepower 168 hp Base MSRP $41,450

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 is Hyundai's equivalent to fellow Korean brand Kia’s EV6 - it's another electric SUV with futuristic styling, premium build quality, and electrifying performance. For the 2023 model year, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 features minor updates to improve its efficiency. These include a built-in heating system for the battery pack and preconditioning function, both features which come standard across all Ioniq 5 grades, from the SE to Limited. Power is sent to either the rear or all four wheels, via a single electric motor or a pair of electric motors, with the option of an extended-range battery available.

Genesis Electrified GV70

2023 Genesis Electrified GV70 8.8 /10 What is Buzzscore? Engine Electric Horsepower 429 hp Base MSRP $65,850

Another electric SUV for 2023 comes from Hyundai's luxury division, Genesis. The Genesis Electrified GV70 is essentially an all-electric variant of the gasoline-powered GV70 luxury crossover. In place of the original gas engine are dual electric motors that combine to make 483 hp, along with AWD. Only two trims are available for the 2023 model year - the Advanced and the Prestige. No matter what model is selected, Electrified GV70s are loaded with features. It also has a very generous warranty coverage plan.

BMW iX

2023 BMW iX 8.8 /10 What is Buzzscore? Engine Electric Horsepower 516 hp Base MSRP $84,100

The BMW iX is the flagship electric SUV in BMW's electrified 'i' range. 2023 iX models include the addition of a high-performance grade, the iX M60. This electric SUV features an electric powertrain that produces a combined 610 hp with an estimated 0-60 mph time of 3.6 seconds. iX M60 models have an estimated driving range of up to 288 miles and, like other iX grades, feature BMW's xDrive as standard, sending power to all four wheels. In the less powerful xDrive50, the range is 324 miles on 20-inch wheels.

Summary

The availability of electric SUVs is more diverse than ever before, although there is a notable lack of options at the lower end of the price scale. Those looking for quality German electric SUVs can look into the BMW iX. Tesla, Cadillac, Kia, and Volvo all offer exciting options in the electric SUV segment, too.