Best Face Swap Apps for iPhone & Android in 2024 (2024)

Table of Contents
What is a Face Swap? The Best Face Swap Apps of 2024 1.Unboring by Reface 2. Cupace 3.Reface 4. B612 5.iface 6.Faceover 7.Facemagic How face-swapping technology works FAQs References

When it comes to content creation and social media, one of the keys to success is staying on top of the latest trends and coming up with fresh, exciting ideas. One of the best ways to keep your followers engaged and entertained is through the use of face-swapping technology.

Whether you're looking to create hilarious memes for your family group chat or incorporate face swaps into your marketing campaigns, they have the power to make your content truly unforgettable.

In this article, we will explore what exactly face-swap technology is and reveal the top face-swap apps of 2023 for both iPhone and Android users.

What is a Face Swap?

Simply put, face swapping is a digital technology that allows you to replace one person's face with another's. When done correctly, it can create hilarious results. The way this is achieved is through the use of sophisticated algorithms and artificial intelligence (AI), which are able to recognize key facial features such as the eyes, lips, nose, and overall face shape and structure.

Best Face Swap Apps for iPhone & Android in 2024 (1)

The Best Face Swap Apps of 2024

Now that we've covered how face-swapping works and what to use it for let's dive into the top face-swap apps of 2024.

1.Unboring by Reface

Introducing Unboring by Reface – a web-platform for content creation, complete with a face-swapping tool. Powered by AI technology, Unboring offers a user-friendly experience across a range of devices, from iPhones and Androids to Mac and Windows. As long as you have an internet connection, you can use Unboring.

Unboring provides an extensive content catalog, enabling you to experiment with various picture styles, from vintage to cyberpunk. Who would you like to transform into today? Try on the image of a princess, a superhero, or a traditional costume with Unboring. All you need to do is upload your selfie.

Best Face Swap Apps for iPhone & Android in 2024 (2)

The Unboring's technology will not only swap faces but also mirror facial expressions and take into account lighting and shadows, meaning your end results will look as realistic as possible. Available on both iOS and Android, new users are offered a 2-day trial with 5 free tokens, allowing them to enjoy 5 complimentary face swaps.

Media.io AI Face Changer: Transform Photos & Videos Effortlessly | Face Swap HubBest Face Swap Apps on Android – RoonbyHow to Face Swap in SnapchatHow to do face swap in photoshop

Pricing: 2-day trial with 5 free tokens; paid subscription plans
Platforms: Available on both iOS and Android + mobile and desktop
Try it out: unboring.ai

2. Cupace

Best Face Swap Apps for iPhone & Android in 2024 (3)

Cupace is a fun and user-friendly app that allows you to swap faces with friends, family, and even pets in seconds.

Cupace has a simple and intuitive interface, making it perfect for users of all ages and technical skill levels. The app offers a variety of face swap templates and effects to add an extra layer of fun and customization to your creations.

Cupace is completely free to use, with no in-app purchases or hidden fees. This makes it a great choice for those looking for a budget-friendly face swap solution.

Pricing: Free.
Platforms: Available on Android only.
Download: Android

3.Reface

Reface stands out as the top-rated face swap app. With a constantly updated wealth of source videos, gifs, photos, and images, Reface empowers users to effortlessly create realistic face swap videos and gifs using just a single selfie.

Best Face Swap Apps for iPhone & Android in 2024 (4)

This app is designed to delight and amaze as it allows you to morph your face, exchange it with various personas, and step into a new identity. Whether you fancy a transformation into a wizard or a pop star, Reface has you covered.

Filtro llorar: Cómo hacer cara triste y cara llorando online

Reface's cutting-edge face editor and morphing technology provide an array of options, making Reface a beloved platform for meme enthusiasts worldwide. Join the fun and explore the countless possibilities this app has to offer.

Pricing: Free with optional in-app purchases
Platforms: Available on both iOS and Android
Download: iOS | Android

4. B612

Best Face Swap Apps for iPhone & Android in 2024 (5)

B612 is a popular face swap app known for its fun filters and effects, taking face swapping beyond the typical static photo or video format. You can insert yourself into pre-recorded videos alongside celebrities through the "Celebrity Video Booth" feature, creating a brilliant and shareable experience for you and your friends.

B612 also caters to the cartoon enthusiast by allowing you to swap your face with popular cartoon characters, adding a whimsical touch to your creations. This app keeps things fresh with "Daily Lenses," a feature that offers a selection of new filters and effects updated every day.

B612 is free to use, with optional in-app purchases for additional features like exclusive filters and removing watermarks from your creations.

Pricing: Free with optional in-app purchases.
Platforms: Available on both iOS and Android.
Download: iOS | Android

5.iface

iface is a user-friendly face swap app for iPhone users. It offers a range of face swap options, filters, and editing tools to make your swaps look as natural or as crazy as you like. iface is free to download, but in order to fully enjoy all the features, you will need to make in-app purchases.

Best Face Swap Apps for iPhone & Android in 2024 (6)

Pricing: Free with in-app purchases
Platforms: Available on iOS
Download: iOS

6.Faceover

Faceover is another fantastic face-changer app for iOS users. It allows you to easily swap faces in photos and videos, creating funny and unique content for you to share with your followers. Faceover is free to download but does require in-app purchases in order to get the full experience.

Best Face Swap Apps for iPhone & Android in 2024 (7)

Pricing: Free with in-app purchases
Platforms: Available on iOS
Download: iOS

7.Facemagic

Facemagic offers a wide range of features to make your face-swapping exciting. Its real-time face swap capability allows live swaps during video calls, which can add fun and laughter to online meetings with friends or colleagues. Additionally, Facemagic offers stickers and effects to creatively elevate your face swaps.

While Facemagic is free to download, it offers in-app purchases for an ad-free experience.

Best Face Swap Apps for iPhone & Android in 2024 (8)

Pricing: Free with in-app ads
Platforms: Available on both iOS and Android
Download: iOS | Android

These are some of the best face-changing apps for iPhone and Android in 2023. Each app brings its unique features and quirks, giving you plenty of options to get creative with your face swaps.

How face-swapping technology works

  • Detection of Facial Features: Face swap algorithms start by identifying and mapping the unique facial features of the people in the source (original) and target (replacement) photos or videos. These features serve as 'anchor points' for the face swap.
  • Geometry and Facial Alignment: The face-swapping algorithm then analyzes the size and position of every facial feature in all of the faces in order to properly align it with the second swapped face.
  • Transitions and Blending: Once the faces are aligned, the algorithm then blends the 'source' and 'target' faces together. This includes fine-tuning the details, such as lighting, shadows, and skin tones, in order to create a seamless-looking face swap.
  • Matching Facial Expressions: To make the face swap look extra realistic, some advanced face swap tools also sync the facial expressions between the two faces. So, for example, if the 'source' person is smiling, the swapped face will also have a smile.
  • Advanced Filters and Effects: Many face swap tools also offer extra features such as filters and effects. You can use these to add a touch of humor or further express your creativity.

Face swaps have become a fantastic tool for adding some fun and excitement to your digital presence. Whether you're hoping to entertain your friends and family or looking for new ideas for your brand's social media posts, the apps we listed have got you covered.

Overall, Unboring stands out as our top pick for its powerful AI technology and extensive library of faces to swap with. With Reface, you can let your imagination run wild and transform yourself into anyone or anything you desire. Give it a go today and turn your old content into something new and, well, Unboring!

FAQs

What is the best AI face swap app for iOS? ›

Reface is the top-rated face swap app that is also advanced, fun and well-known worldwide. Combined with a daily-updated wealth of source videos, gifs, photos, and pictures, you can make ridiculously realistic face swap videos and gifs with just a single selfie.

What is the best app to swap faces? ›

Discover 10 Best Face Swap Apps for iPhone, Android, and Web Users
  • YouCam Perfect.
  • Reface.
  • HelloFace.
  • Faceover.
  • Cupace.
  • Snapchat.
  • FaceApp.
  • Face Swap Live.
Aug 6, 2024

Which app is better than Reface? ›

The best overall Reface alternative is Colossyan Creator. Other similar apps like Reface are Synthesia, VEED, Simplified, and Canva. Reface alternatives can be found in AI Video Generators but may also be in Video Editing Software or Display Ad Design Software.

Does the iPhone have Face Swap? ›

iface is a user-friendly face swap app for iPhone users. It offers a range of face swap options, filters, and editing tools to make your swaps look as natural or as crazy as you like. iface is free to download, but in order to fully enjoy all the features, you will need to make in-app purchases.

What is the most realistic AI face swap? ›

PhotoDirector is the best AI face swap app as it gives you the most realistic results and offers instuitive interface to simplify the process. It uses AI technology to instantly detect the faces and blend it seamlessly in the destination image, producing a natural look.

What is the new FaceApp called? ›

One of the most popular photo editing apps worldwide with a fantastic set of filters, backgrounds, effects, and other tools to turn portrait photos into magazine cover pictures in ONE TAP. Selfie editing was never this easy!

Is there a better app then FaceApp? ›

  • YouCam Makeup: Best FaceApp Alternative App Overall. ...
  • FaceSwap Live: Best App For Face Swap & Photo Animation. ...
  • Cupace - Cut Paste Face Photo: Best App For Face Swap & Meme Creation. ...
  • Aging Booth: Best App For Aging Tool. ...
  • Meitu: Best App For Face Retouch & Makeup. ...
  • FaceLab: Best App For Aging Tool & Beard Filters.
May 23, 2024

What happened to Reface app? ›

The company behind the app "Reface," which allows users to digitally paste their own faces over those of celebrities, was hit with a proposed class action complaint by a reality TV cast member who claimed the app is commercially exploiting his image and likeness without consent.

Is Reface app Pro worth it? ›

Reviews of Reface

They've found it to be an entertaining app for face-swapping in GIFs and videos, with some highlighting its potential in video marketing. Based on 76 reviews, Reface has an overall rating of 4.6 out of 5 stars.

How to face swap on iPhone for free? ›

Faceover Lite lets you easily copy faces between people in your photos--and it even looks real. Best of all, it's free. Apply amazing photo editing effects with your iPhone, iPad or iPod Touch! Use Faceover Lite to edit, save and share any photo from your library.

What is the best free face swap website? ›

Vidnoz AI face swap online tool doesn't require any technology. You just need to upload a source image and other photos with target faces.

What is iPhone FaceApp? ›

FaceApp is one of the best mobile apps for advanced photo editing. Turn your selfies into modeling portraits using one of the most popular apps with over 500 million downloads to date.

What is the best AI art generator on iOS? ›

11 Best AI Art Generators for iPhone & Android
  • Lensa.
  • WOMBO Dream.
  • Wonder.
  • UniDream AI.
  • starryai.
  • Fotor.
  • Imgit.
  • Airt.

What app is everyone using for AI selfies? ›

If you've logged on to any social media app this week, you've probably seen pictures of your friends, but re-imagined as fairy princesses, animé characters, or celestial beings. It is all because of Lensa, an app which uses artificial intelligence to render digital portraits based on photos users submit.

Is there an AI app like FaceApp? ›

  • Reface. Reface is one of the choices for over 10 million users across the globe and is considered one of the popular face apps. ...
  • Meitu. Meitu is a China-based free apps like FaceApp that has over 1 million subscribers. ...
  • Oldify. ...
  • AgingBooth. ...
  • InkHunter. ...
  • Cupace. ...
  • Face Swap Live.
Jul 11, 2024

What is the best AI chatbot for iPhone? ›

iPhone Chatbot Applications
  • Pipedrive. Highly viewed. 4.5. (2.9K) ...
  • Freshchat. 4.1. (110) Live Chat software for modern messaging. ...
  • Birdeye. 4.7. (657) #1 most trusted reputation and customer experience platform. ...
  • Appy Pie. Highly viewed. 4.6. (1.3K) ...
  • Intercom. 4.5. (1K) ...
  • Tidio. Highly viewed. 4.7. ...
  • Smartsupp. 4.6. (343) ...
  • ExecVision. 4.3. (354)

