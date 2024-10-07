Best Grav Drives and Grav Drives Explained | Starfield｜Game8 (2024)

Table of Contents
Best Grav Drives Best Grav Drive Overall Best Grav Drive to Get Early What are Grav Drives? Grav Drive Stats Overview Allows Travel to Different Systems What is Grav Drive Class? Determines Ship Part Tier Level Limits Parts That Can Be Added Higher Classes Require Skills Grav Drive Ship Building Error Explained Need More Grav Jump Thrust How to Upgrade Grav Drive Visit Ship Technicians and Purchase Parts Where to Buy Grav Drives Ship Technicians and Showrooms List of All Grav Drives List of Class A Grav Drives List of Class B Grav Drives List of Class C Grav Drives Starfield Related Guides Ship Parts Guides All Ship Parts FAQs References

Best Grav Drives and Grav Drives Explained | Starfield｜Game8 (1)

This guide lists the best grav drives and explains the class and stats of grav drives in Starfield. Read on to learn the best grav drives, what is class in grav drives, where to buy grav drives, as well as to see a list of all grav drives.

List of Contents

  • Best Grav Drives
  • What are Grav Drives?
  • What is Grav Drive Class?
  • Grav Drive Ship Building Errors
  • How to Upgrade
  • Where to Buy
  • List of All Grav Drives
  • Related Guides

Best Grav Drives

Best Grav Drive Overall

Module Value Grav Jump Thrust Grav Drive Health Required Skill
J-52 Gamma Grav Drive 112290 50 308 Starship Design (Rank 4)

The J-52 Gamma Grav Drive is the best grav drive we've encountered in the game so far. Despite its high cost and skill requirement, it provides the highest grav jump thrust of 50 which will allow you to travel to systems with long distances without having to make stops in between.

While the Apollo GV300 Grav Drive provides the same grav jump thrust, the J-52 Gamma Grav Drive sports a higher grav drive health for only a slightly higher price.

The grav drive can be purchased from most ship technicians once you reach level 54.

See Also
Starfield: Best Ship Grav Drive And How To Get ThemHow Accurate is Starfield's Space Travel? We Asked an ExpertHow Accurate is Starfield's Space Travel? We Asked an Expert - IGNHow to power up your grav drive and grav jump in Starfield

All Ship Part Level Unlocks

Best Grav Drive to Get Early

Module Value Grav Jump Thrust Grav Drive Health Required Skill
Helios 300 Grav Drive 9025 23 68 None

The Helios 300 Grav Drive is the best grav drive to get early in the game. It provides the highest grav jump thrust at 23 among Class A grav drives without requiring any skills, so you'll be able to purchase and utilize it even if you are not investing any skill points in Piloting or Starship Design.

The grav drive can be purchased from most ship technicians once you reach level 14.

What are Grav Drives?

Grav Drive Stats Overview

Grav Drive Stats Overview
Class Indicates the tier of a ship part. Parts with a class stat can only be added to a ship with a reactor of the same class or higher.
Max Power Indicates the maximum power that can be allocated to the part's function during space flight.
Grav Jump Thrust Determines the maximum distance your ship will be able to grav jump.
Grav Drive Health Indicates the amount of damage the part can take before it starts to malfunction.
Hull Increases your ship's health by the indicated number.

Allows Travel to Different Systems

Best Grav Drives and Grav Drives Explained | Starfield｜Game8 (2)

The Grav Drive module allows your ship to jump from one system to another. Upgrading this module increases your ship's jump range, allowing you to reach further destinations, and also decreases the number of stops needed when attempting to travel to far systems.

List of All Star Systems

What is Grav Drive Class?

What is the Class Stat?

Best Grav Drives and Grav Drives Explained | Starfield｜Game8 (3) Determines Ship Part Tier Level

Best Grav Drives and Grav Drives Explained | Starfield｜Game8 (4) Limits Parts That Can Be Added

Best Grav Drives and Grav Drives Explained | Starfield｜Game8 (5) Higher Classes Require Skills

Determines Ship Part Tier Level

Best Grav Drives and Grav Drives Explained | Starfield｜Game8 (6)

See Also
How to Prepare the Ship for Grav Drive in the First Contact Quest in Starfield | Attack of the Fanboy

Reactors come with a stat called class that indicates the maximum tier of parts you can attach to your ship. Classes can either be A, B, or C, with the latter being the highest tier being accompanied by the best stats.

Limits Parts That Can Be Added

Best Grav Drives and Grav Drives Explained | Starfield｜Game8 (7)

The reactor's class sets the limit for the other ship parts. If your ship has a Class B reactor, you can only attach parts that are either from the same class or lower.

Higher Classes Require Skills

Skill Description
PilotingAs more people journey into space, the number of those certified to effectively pilot various types of spacecraft has increased dramatically.
Starship DesignAs with "car culture" on Earth centuries ago, there are those who pride themselves on the ability to modify their own spaceships.

To be able to purchase and install parts from higher classes on your ship, you'll need to level up the skills listed above. At higher ranks, The Piloting skill will allow you to pilot Class B and C ships, while the Starship Design skill will allow you to install higher class parts to your ship.

Grav Drive Ship Building Error Explained

Need More Grav Jump Thrust

Ship is too heavy to grav jump. Reduce mass or increase grav jump thrust.

Best Grav Drives and Grav Drives Explained | Starfield｜Game8 (10)

Your ship has too much mass for the Grav Drive to handle. To fix this error, either upgrade to a Grav Drive with higher Grav Jump Thrust or reduce your ship's mass by removing extra ship parts or changing current parts to something with less mass.

How to Power Up Grav Drive

How to Upgrade Grav Drive

Visit Ship Technicians and Purchase Parts

Best Grav Drives and Grav Drives Explained | Starfield｜Game8 (11)

Visit ship technicians in city spaceports to access the game's ship editor. From the ship editor screen, you can choose to either upgrade parts or fully customize your ship in the shipbuilder mode.

Ship Building and Customization Guide

Where to Buy Grav Drives

Ship Technicians and Showrooms

City Shops
Akila City ・Ship Technician
Cydonia ・Ship Technician
Deimos Staryard ・Nikau Henderson
Gagarin Landing
(Gagarin)		 ・Ship Technician
HopeTown
(Polvo)		 ・Ship Technician
・HopeTech Showroom
Neon ・Ship Technician
・Stroud Eklund Showroom
・Taiyo Astroneering Showroom
New Atlantis ・Ship Technician
Paradiso
(Porrima II)		 ・Ship Technician
Red Mile ・Lon Anderssen
Stroud-Eklund Staryard ・Havershaw
The Clinic
(Deepala)		 ・Ship Technician
The Den
(Wolf System)		 ・Ship Technician
The Eleos Retreat
(Ixyll System)		 ・Ship Technician
The Key ・Ship Services

Better ship parts are locked behind character levels. If a ship part is not appearing in any shops, this means you'll need to level up your character first.

How to Level Up and Farm Skill Points Fast

List of All Grav Drives

  1. Class A
  2. Class B
  3. Class C

List of Class A Grav Drives

Module Value Grav Jump Thrust Grav Drive Health Required Skill
SGD 1300 Grav Drive 6600 16 65 None
NG160 Grav Drive 5400 13 52 None
NG170 Grav Drive 5900 14 61 None
Helios 100 Grav Drive 5842 16 52 None
NG150 Grav Drive 4750 12 47 None
R-1000 Alpha Grav Drive 5842 16 52 None
Helios 200 Grav Drive 6935 19 57 None
R-2000 Alpha Grav Drive 7457 20 61 None
SGD 1100 Grav Drive 4545 12 50 None
SGD 1200 Grav Drive 5415 14 55 None
Helios 300 Grav Drive 9025 23 68 None
R-3000 Alpha Grav Drive 9310 23 76 None
Helios 400 Grav Drive 11970 27 84 Starship Design (Rank 1)
R-4000 Alpha Grav Drive 12540 27 95 Starship Design (Rank 1)
SGD 1400 Grav Drive 7790 19 80 Starship Design (Rank 1)
Vanguard Recon Grav Drive 6800 18 52 None

List of Class B Grav Drives

Module Value Grav Jump Thrust Grav Drive Health Required Skill
NG200 Grav Drive 7315 18 76 None
Aurora 11G Grav Drive 13110 27 105 None
RD-1000 Beta Grav Drive 13870 27 118 None
SGD 2100 Grav Drive 11495 25 100 None
SGD 2200 Grav Drive 15100 27 125 Starship Design (Rank 1)
Aurora 12G Grav Drive 17195 30 131 Starship Design (Rank 1)
Aurora 13G Grav Drive 23275 33 162 Starship Design (Rank 2)
NG210 Grav Drive 9262 21 95 Starship Design (Rank 1)
NG220 Grav Drive 12635 25 118 Starship Design (Rank 2)
RD-2000 Beta Grav Drive 18620 30 147 Starship Design (Rank 1)
RD-3000 Beta Grav Drive 29450 36 180 Starship Design (Rank 2)
SGD 2300 Grav Drive 14345 27 125 Starship Design (Rank 1)

List of Class C Grav Drives

Module Value Grav Jump Thrust Grav Drive Health Required Skill
NG300 Grav Drive 17290 27 147 Starship Design (Rank 1)
Apollo GV100 Grav Drive 29735 34 199 Starship Design (Rank 1)
Apollo GV200 Grav Drive 61845 45 241 Starship Design (Rank 3)
Apollo GV300 Grav Drive 100225 50 288 Starship Design (Rank 4)
J-50 Gamma Grav Drive 33725 34 218 Starship Design (Rank 1)
J-51 Gamma Grav Drive 68685 45 261 Starship Design (Rank 3)
J-52 Gamma Grav Drive 112290 50 308 Starship Design (Rank 4)
NG320 Grav Drive 33630 38 147 Starship Design (Rank 3)
NG340 Grav Drive 54435 45 147 Starship Design (Rank 3)
SGD 3100 Grav Drive 54435 45 147 Starship Design (Rank 3)
SGD 3200 Grav Drive 42560 38 230 Starship Design (Rank 3)
SGD 3300 Grav Drive 74575 45 275 Starship Design (Rank 4)

List of All Ship Parts

Starfield Related Guides

Best Grav Drives and Grav Drives Explained | Starfield｜Game8 (12)

List of All Ship Parts

Ship Parts Guides

Ship Parts Guides
Best Ship Parts All Ship Part Level Unlocks

All Ship Parts

All Ship Part Types
Cowling Shield Generator
Docker Fuel Tanks
Grav Drive Weapons
Hab Engines
Cockpit Cargo Hold
Reactor Landing Bay
Landing Gears Equipment
Best Grav Drives and Grav Drives Explained | Starfield｜Game8 (2024)

FAQs

What is the most efficient grav drive in Starfield? ›

The RD-3000 is by far the best B-class Grav Drive available in the settled systems. It has a level 33 requirement and a starship design rank of two. The RD-3000's 36 Grav thrust and 180 health are the highest of any B-class Grav Drive in Starfield.

Discover More Details
What is the best grav drive in Starship? ›

The Helios 400 Grav Drive is an important early-game option with a 27 Grav Jump Thrust, making it the best choice at level 22. The RD-3000 Beta Grav Drive is a better mid-game option than any Class A Grav Drives, but requires a Class B Reactor and reaching the second Rank of the Starship Design Skill.

See Details
How to get j 52 gamma grav drive? ›

Where to get J-52 Gamma Grav Drive
  1. Vendor ︎ Narion ︎ Havershaw.
  2. Vendor ︎ Kryx ︎ Jasmine Durand.
  3. Vendor ︎ Ixyll ︎ Ship Services Technician (Eleos Retreat)
  4. Vendor ︎ Porrima ︎ Ship Services Technician (Paradiso)

Explore More
How to get a better grav drive? ›

Players will have to scroll to the right for the Grav Drives, and you will see a list of upgrades for it. Choose the one that will fit your ship if there are multiple, and your ship will have a better Grav Drive at a more reasonable cost. Starfield is available now for PC and Xbox Series X|S.

Know More
How to get 21LY grav drive in Starfield? ›

Buying A Ship With 21 Light-Year Grav Drive

During the Final Glimpses quest, you will receive an objective that guides you to the ship services technician located at the spaceport in New Atlantis. Here, you can browse their selection and acquire a spaceship with a 21LY Grav Drive.

Explore More
What is the longest grav jump in Starfield? ›

You can only go up to 30LY in one jump, but with ample fuel (400-800 on big ships is plenty, 200 is totally fine on A's and B's) you can jump 4+ times for example to travel 100 LY away in one load screen.

Read On
Can you upgrade the grav drive on the Star Eagle? ›

You can do this by visiting a Ship Technician, and either choose to upgrade or replace your drive: To Upgrade, select Upgrade Ship, then swap categories until you reach the NG160 Grav Drive.

See Details
What is the most powerful rocket starship? ›

Starship is a two-stage fully reusable super heavy-lift launch vehicle under development by SpaceX. As of July 2024, it is the most massive and powerful vehicle ever to fly. SpaceX has developed Starship with the intention of lowering launch costs using economies of scale.

Tell Me More
How to increase grav jump thrust? ›

Expand Your Helium Fuel Supply

Expanding your fuel supply is another way to better your grav jumping. Doing so does not increase the number of Light Years you can travel, but it will increase the number of planets you can jump between in one trip before needing to refuel.

View More
Where to get the Apollo GV300 grav drive in Starfield? ›

Where to get Apollo GV300 Grav Drive
  • Vendor ︎ Narion ︎ Havershaw.
  • Vendor ︎ Kryx ︎ Jasmine Durand.
  • Vendor ︎ Ixyll ︎ Ship Services Technician (Eleos Retreat)
  • Vendor ︎ Porrima ︎ Ship Services Technician (Paradiso)

Learn More

What is the best ship for grav jump Starfield? ›

Starborn Guardian

This powerful ship is a reward for Starfield's New Game+ mode and has a high laser damage rating and a decent jump range. It can grav jump 30 lightyears away, and its Solar Flare Beam and Gravity Torpedo make it extremely powerful in combat.

Keep Reading
What determines the jump range in Starfield? ›

Your ship's grav drive you have determines the maximum that its range can be, but the mass of your ship will reduce it. In order to increase your jump range, you'll have to upgrade to a better grav drive with the Ship Builder.

Read More
How do I power up Grav Drive? ›

To access the power distribution menu of your starship, press the ALT key on PC or use the D-Pad on console controllers. If you have power in the Ship's Power Bar, select the GRV with the right arrow key and then press the up arrow key to give the grav drive at least one bar of power.

Tell Me More
Should I buy the grav drive in Starfield? ›

Out of all three choices purchasing a Grav Drive for the ECS Constant is the best First Contact choice due to it being the most moral choice. If you decide to make a settlement deal the ship's crew will become indentured servants on Paradiso (not good) and, if you blow it up, they'll be dead (really not good).

Read On
What's the best ship to buy in Starfield? ›

Razorleaf. The Razorleaf is, by far, the best ship to get your hands on in the early-game. The Razorleaf doesn't have much to show for itself in the way of cargo capacity, but its base weapon set can shred through lower-level enemy ships. It really excels in terms of its maneuverability.

Show Me More
What is the best fuel tank in Starfield? ›

1 900T He3 Tank

This Fuel Tank is large, and holds a staggering 650 Grav Jump Fuel, with a very decent Mass. With all that being said, the 900T He3 Tank is arguably the best Fuel Tank in Starfield. Starfield is available now on Xbox Series X/S and PC.

Keep Reading
What is the best Class A reactor in Starfield? ›

The best A Class Reactor in Starfield is the Tokamak X-300. Here are the Tokamak X-300's stats: Class: A. Power Generated: 29.

See More
What is the best Class B engine in Starfield? ›

At this stage of the game, it's not recommended to equip a Class B Engine since more capable Class C Engines would be up in the market. Among all the Class B Engines, the Dunn-71 Engine has the best performance with a total of 26.5k Engine thrust alongside decent maneuvering power.

View More
How to increase grav jump thrust in Starfield? ›

You can upgrade your grav drive, lose the heavy engine, lose the heavy cargo, or upgrade fuel capacity. All of these options are great ways to grav jump further distances for a longer period of time. You do not have to do all of these upgrades. Grav Drives increase your range.

Learn More

References

Top Articles
2021 Lamborghini Huracan EVO for sale - Marina Del Rey, CA - craigslist
2010 Lincoln Town Car Signature Limited for sale - Spokane, WA - craigslist
Latest Posts
M3GAN : séances à Paris et en Île-de-France - L'Officiel des spectacles
Conan Exiles Pet Food Guide: For the Love of Pets - Conan Fanatics
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Fr. Dewey Fisher

Last Updated:

Views: 5469

Rating: 4.1 / 5 (42 voted)

Reviews: 89% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Fr. Dewey Fisher

Birthday: 1993-03-26

Address: 917 Hyun Views, Rogahnmouth, KY 91013-8827

Phone: +5938540192553

Job: Administration Developer

Hobby: Embroidery, Horseback riding, Juggling, Urban exploration, Skiing, Cycling, Handball

Introduction: My name is Fr. Dewey Fisher, I am a powerful, open, faithful, combative, spotless, faithful, fair person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.