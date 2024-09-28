Best Grav Drives and Grav Drives Explained | Starfield｜Game8 (2024)

This guide lists the best grav drives and explains the class and stats of grav drives in Starfield. Read on to learn the best grav drives, what is class in grav drives, where to buy grav drives, as well as to see a list of all grav drives.
List of Contents
- Best Grav Drives
- What are Grav Drives?
- What is Grav Drive Class?
- Grav Drive Ship Building Errors
- How to Upgrade
- Where to Buy
- List of All Grav Drives
- Related Guides
Best Grav Drives
Best Grav Drive Overall
|Module
|Value
|Grav Jump Thrust
|Grav Drive Health
|Required Skill
|J-52 Gamma Grav Drive
|112290
|50
|308
|Starship Design (Rank 4)
The J-52 Gamma Grav Drive is the best grav drive we've encountered in the game so far. Despite its high cost and skill requirement, it provides the highest grav jump thrust of 50 which will allow you to travel to systems with long distances without having to make stops in between.
While the Apollo GV300 Grav Drive provides the same grav jump thrust, the J-52 Gamma Grav Drive sports a higher grav drive health for only a slightly higher price.
The grav drive can be purchased from most ship technicians once you reach level 54.
All Ship Part Level Unlocks
Best Grav Drive to Get Early
|Module
|Value
|Grav Jump Thrust
|Grav Drive Health
|Required Skill
|Helios 300 Grav Drive
|9025
|23
|68
|None
The Helios 300 Grav Drive is the best grav drive to get early in the game. It provides the highest grav jump thrust at 23 among Class A grav drives without requiring any skills, so you'll be able to purchase and utilize it even if you are not investing any skill points in Piloting or Starship Design.
The grav drive can be purchased from most ship technicians once you reach level 14.
What are Grav Drives?
Grav Drive Stats Overview
|Grav Drive Stats Overview
|Class
|Indicates the tier of a ship part. Parts with a class stat can only be added to a ship with a reactor of the same class or higher.
|Max Power
|Indicates the maximum power that can be allocated to the part's function during space flight.
|Grav Jump Thrust
|Determines the maximum distance your ship will be able to grav jump.
|Grav Drive Health
|Indicates the amount of damage the part can take before it starts to malfunction.
|Hull
|Increases your ship's health by the indicated number.
Allows Travel to Different Systems
The Grav Drive module allows your ship to jump from one system to another. Upgrading this module increases your ship's jump range, allowing you to reach further destinations, and also decreases the number of stops needed when attempting to travel to far systems.
List of All Star Systems
What is Grav Drive Class?
|What is the Class Stat?
|
Determines Ship Part Tier Level
Limits Parts That Can Be Added
Higher Classes Require Skills
Determines Ship Part Tier Level
Reactors come with a stat called class that indicates the maximum tier of parts you can attach to your ship. Classes can either be A, B, or C, with the latter being the highest tier being accompanied by the best stats.
Limits Parts That Can Be Added
The reactor's class sets the limit for the other ship parts. If your ship has a Class B reactor, you can only attach parts that are either from the same class or lower.
Higher Classes Require Skills
|Skill
|Description
|Piloting
|As more people journey into space, the number of those certified to effectively pilot various types of spacecraft has increased dramatically.
|Starship Design
|As with "car culture" on Earth centuries ago, there are those who pride themselves on the ability to modify their own spaceships.
To be able to purchase and install parts from higher classes on your ship, you'll need to level up the skills listed above. At higher ranks, The Piloting skill will allow you to pilot Class B and C ships, while the Starship Design skill will allow you to install higher class parts to your ship.
Grav Drive Ship Building Error Explained
Need More Grav Jump Thrust
Ship is too heavy to grav jump. Reduce mass or increase grav jump thrust.
Your ship has too much mass for the Grav Drive to handle. To fix this error, either upgrade to a Grav Drive with higher Grav Jump Thrust or reduce your ship's mass by removing extra ship parts or changing current parts to something with less mass.
How to Power Up Grav Drive
How to Upgrade Grav Drive
Visit Ship Technicians and Purchase Parts
Visit ship technicians in city spaceports to access the game's ship editor. From the ship editor screen, you can choose to either upgrade parts or fully customize your ship in the shipbuilder mode.
Ship Building and Customization Guide
Where to Buy Grav Drives
Ship Technicians and Showrooms
|City
|Shops
|Akila City
|・Ship Technician
|Cydonia
|・Ship Technician
|Deimos Staryard
|・Nikau Henderson
|Gagarin Landing
(Gagarin)
|・Ship Technician
|HopeTown
(Polvo)
|・Ship Technician
・HopeTech Showroom
|Neon
|・Ship Technician
・Stroud Eklund Showroom
・Taiyo Astroneering Showroom
|New Atlantis
|・Ship Technician
|Paradiso
(Porrima II)
|・Ship Technician
|Red Mile
|・Lon Anderssen
|Stroud-Eklund Staryard
|・Havershaw
|The Clinic
(Deepala)
|・Ship Technician
|The Den
(Wolf System)
|・Ship Technician
|The Eleos Retreat
(Ixyll System)
|・Ship Technician
|The Key
|・Ship Services
Better ship parts are locked behind character levels. If a ship part is not appearing in any shops, this means you'll need to level up your character first.
How to Level Up and Farm Skill Points Fast
List of All Grav Drives
- Class A
- Class B
- Class C
List of Class A Grav Drives
|Module
|Value
|Grav Jump Thrust
|Grav Drive Health
|Required Skill
|SGD 1300 Grav Drive
|6600
|16
|65
|None
|NG160 Grav Drive
|5400
|13
|52
|None
|NG170 Grav Drive
|5900
|14
|61
|None
|Helios 100 Grav Drive
|5842
|16
|52
|None
|NG150 Grav Drive
|4750
|12
|47
|None
|R-1000 Alpha Grav Drive
|5842
|16
|52
|None
|Helios 200 Grav Drive
|6935
|19
|57
|None
|R-2000 Alpha Grav Drive
|7457
|20
|61
|None
|SGD 1100 Grav Drive
|4545
|12
|50
|None
|SGD 1200 Grav Drive
|5415
|14
|55
|None
|Helios 300 Grav Drive
|9025
|23
|68
|None
|R-3000 Alpha Grav Drive
|9310
|23
|76
|None
|Helios 400 Grav Drive
|11970
|27
|84
|Starship Design (Rank 1)
|R-4000 Alpha Grav Drive
|12540
|27
|95
|Starship Design (Rank 1)
|SGD 1400 Grav Drive
|7790
|19
|80
|Starship Design (Rank 1)
|Vanguard Recon Grav Drive
|6800
|18
|52
|None
List of Class B Grav Drives
|Module
|Value
|Grav Jump Thrust
|Grav Drive Health
|Required Skill
|NG200 Grav Drive
|7315
|18
|76
|None
|Aurora 11G Grav Drive
|13110
|27
|105
|None
|RD-1000 Beta Grav Drive
|13870
|27
|118
|None
|SGD 2100 Grav Drive
|11495
|25
|100
|None
|SGD 2200 Grav Drive
|15100
|27
|125
|Starship Design (Rank 1)
|Aurora 12G Grav Drive
|17195
|30
|131
|Starship Design (Rank 1)
|Aurora 13G Grav Drive
|23275
|33
|162
|Starship Design (Rank 2)
|NG210 Grav Drive
|9262
|21
|95
|Starship Design (Rank 1)
|NG220 Grav Drive
|12635
|25
|118
|Starship Design (Rank 2)
|RD-2000 Beta Grav Drive
|18620
|30
|147
|Starship Design (Rank 1)
|RD-3000 Beta Grav Drive
|29450
|36
|180
|Starship Design (Rank 2)
|SGD 2300 Grav Drive
|14345
|27
|125
|Starship Design (Rank 1)
List of Class C Grav Drives
|Module
|Value
|Grav Jump Thrust
|Grav Drive Health
|Required Skill
|NG300 Grav Drive
|17290
|27
|147
|Starship Design (Rank 1)
|Apollo GV100 Grav Drive
|29735
|34
|199
|Starship Design (Rank 1)
|Apollo GV200 Grav Drive
|61845
|45
|241
|Starship Design (Rank 3)
|Apollo GV300 Grav Drive
|100225
|50
|288
|Starship Design (Rank 4)
|J-50 Gamma Grav Drive
|33725
|34
|218
|Starship Design (Rank 1)
|J-51 Gamma Grav Drive
|68685
|45
|261
|Starship Design (Rank 3)
|J-52 Gamma Grav Drive
|112290
|50
|308
|Starship Design (Rank 4)
|NG320 Grav Drive
|33630
|38
|147
|Starship Design (Rank 3)
|NG340 Grav Drive
|54435
|45
|147
|Starship Design (Rank 3)
|SGD 3100 Grav Drive
|54435
|45
|147
|Starship Design (Rank 3)
|SGD 3200 Grav Drive
|42560
|38
|230
|Starship Design (Rank 3)
|SGD 3300 Grav Drive
|74575
|45
|275
|Starship Design (Rank 4)
List of All Ship Parts
Starfield Related Guides
List of All Ship Parts
Ship Parts Guides
|Ship Parts Guides
|Best Ship Parts
|All Ship Part Level Unlocks
All Ship Parts
|All Ship Part Types
|Cowling
|Shield Generator
|Docker
|Fuel Tanks
|Grav Drive
|Weapons
|Hab
|Engines
|co*ckpit
|Cargo Hold
|Reactor
|Landing Bay
|Landing Gears
|Equipment