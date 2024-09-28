Best Grav Drives and Grav Drives Explained | Starfield｜Game8 (2024)

Better ship parts are locked behind character levels . If a ship part is not appearing in any shops, this means you'll need to level up your character first.

Visit ship technicians in city spaceports to access the game's ship editor. From the ship editor screen, you can choose to either upgrade parts or fully customize your ship in the shipbuilder mode.

Your ship has too much mass for the Grav Drive to handle. To fix this error, either upgrade to a Grav Drive with higher Grav Jump Thrust or reduce your ship's mass by removing extra ship parts or changing current parts to something with less mass.

To be able to purchase and install parts from higher classes on your ship, you'll need to level up the skills listed above. At higher ranks, The Piloting skill will allow you to pilot Class B and C ships , while the Starship Design skill will allow you to install higher class parts to your ship.

The reactor's class sets the limit for the other ship parts. If your ship has a Class B reactor, you can only attach parts that are either from the same class or lower.

Reactors come with a stat called class that indicates the maximum tier of parts you can attach to your ship. Classes can either be A, B, or C, with the latter being the highest tier being accompanied by the best stats.

The Grav Drive module allows your ship to jump from one system to another. Upgrading this module increases your ship's jump range, allowing you to reach further destinations, and also decreases the number of stops needed when attempting to travel to far systems.

The grav drive can be purchased from most ship technicians once you reach level 14 .

The Helios 300 Grav Drive is the best grav drive to get early in the game. It provides the highest grav jump thrust at 23 among Class A grav drives without requiring any skills , so you'll be able to purchase and utilize it even if you are not investing any skill points in Piloting or Starship Design.

The grav drive can be purchased from most ship technicians once you reach level 54 .

While the Apollo GV300 Grav Drive provides the same grav jump thrust, the J-52 Gamma Grav Drive sports a higher grav drive health for only a slightly higher price.

The J-52 Gamma Grav Drive is the best grav drive we've encountered in the game so far. Despite its high cost and skill requirement, it provides the highest grav jump thrust of 50 which will allow you to travel to systems with long distances without having to make stops in between.

The RD-3000 is by far the best B-class Grav Drive available in the settled systems. It has a level 33 requirement and a starship design rank of two. The RD-3000's 36 Grav thrust and 180 health are the highest of any B-class Grav Drive in Starfield.

The Helios 400 Grav Drive is an important early-game option with a 27 Grav Jump Thrust, making it the best choice at level 22. The RD-3000 Beta Grav Drive is a better mid-game option than any Class A Grav Drives, but requires a Class B Reactor and reaching the second Rank of the Starship Design Skill.

Where to get J-52 Gamma Grav Drive Vendor ︎ Narion ︎ Havershaw. Vendor ︎ Kryx ︎ Jasmine Durand. Vendor ︎ Ixyll ︎ Ship Services Technician (Eleos Retreat) Vendor ︎ Porrima ︎ Ship Services Technician (Paradiso)

Players will have to scroll to the right for the Grav Drives, and you will see a list of upgrades for it. Choose the one that will fit your ship if there are multiple, and your ship will have a better Grav Drive at a more reasonable cost. Starfield is available now for PC and Xbox Series X|S.

Buying A Ship With 21 Light-Year Grav Drive



During the Final Glimpses quest, you will receive an objective that guides you to the ship services technician located at the spaceport in New Atlantis. Here, you can browse their selection and acquire a spaceship with a 21LY Grav Drive.

You can only go up to 30LY in one jump, but with ample fuel (400-800 on big ships is plenty, 200 is totally fine on A's and B's) you can jump 4+ times for example to travel 100 LY away in one load screen.

You can do this by visiting a Ship Technician, and either choose to upgrade or replace your drive: To Upgrade, select Upgrade Ship, then swap categories until you reach the NG160 Grav Drive.

Expand Your Helium Fuel Supply



Expanding your fuel supply is another way to better your grav jumping. Doing so does not increase the number of Light Years you can travel, but it will increase the number of planets you can jump between in one trip before needing to refuel.

Starborn Guardian



This powerful ship is a reward for Starfield's New Game+ mode and has a high laser damage rating and a decent jump range. It can grav jump 30 lightyears away, and its Solar Flare Beam and Gravity Torpedo make it extremely powerful in combat.

Your ship's grav drive you have determines the maximum that its range can be, but the mass of your ship will reduce it. In order to increase your jump range, you'll have to upgrade to a better grav drive with the Ship Builder.

To access the power distribution menu of your starship, press the ALT key on PC or use the D-Pad on console controllers. If you have power in the Ship's Power Bar, select the GRV with the right arrow key and then press the up arrow key to give the grav drive at least one bar of power.

Out of all three choices purchasing a Grav Drive for the ECS Constant is the best First Contact choice due to it being the most moral choice. If you decide to make a settlement deal the ship's crew will become indentured servants on Paradiso (not good) and, if you blow it up, they'll be dead (really not good).

Razorleaf. The Razorleaf is, by far, the best ship to get your hands on in the early-game. The Razorleaf doesn't have much to show for itself in the way of cargo capacity, but its base weapon set can shred through lower-level enemy ships. It really excels in terms of its maneuverability.

1 900T He3 Tank



This Fuel Tank is large, and holds a staggering 650 Grav Jump Fuel, with a very decent Mass. With all that being said, the 900T He3 Tank is arguably the best Fuel Tank in Starfield. Starfield is available now on Xbox Series X/S and PC.

The best A Class Reactor in Starfield is the Tokamak X-300. Here are the Tokamak X-300's stats: Class: A. Power Generated: 29.

At this stage of the game, it's not recommended to equip a Class B Engine since more capable Class C Engines would be up in the market. Among all the Class B Engines, the Dunn-71 Engine has the best performance with a total of 26.5k Engine thrust alongside decent maneuvering power.

You can upgrade your grav drive, lose the heavy engine, lose the heavy cargo, or upgrade fuel capacity. All of these options are great ways to grav jump further distances for a longer period of time. You do not have to do all of these upgrades. Grav Drives increase your range.