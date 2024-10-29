Best Gym in Playa del Carmen: Evolve Fitness 5th Ave (2024)

Best gym in Playa del Carmen. When I moved to Playa del Carmen, finding a good gym was one of my top priorities.

After researching and hearing several recommendations, I decided to try Evolve Fitness 5th Ave and let me tell you, it exceeded all my expectations.

Make no mistake, this gym is for people who take training seriously. You will be amazed by the incredible physiques on display. Unlike other gyms, there are no restrictions here; if you enjoy showcasing your body, this is the place for you.

Seriously, I've seen some of the most impressive women here. If you're not a gym rat like me, you're still more than welcome, but the standards here are high just so you know.

A Variety of Equipment for Every Workout Need

From day one, I was impressed by the atmosphere of the place. Evolve fitness 5th ave is spacious and has a wide variety of equipment.

They have four cable towers, three types of leg presses, three hack squats, seven treadmills, three stair masters, spin classes, over 150 free weights, and much more. You can find any training needs here.

The extensive and diverse equipment allows you to diversify your exercises and routines for better results.

The gym is owned by a passionate Italian-American family devoted to weight training. It's common to see them working out in the mornings or evenings.

Evolve Gym has always been distinguished by its innovation; it frequently introduces state-of-the-art equipment and cutting-edge machines that you probably won't find in other gyms.

Motivating and Serious Gym-Goers

I really like Evolve Gym because of the dedicated atmosphere during workouts. The diverse crowd, including people of all ages and body types, was inspiring.

Surprisingly, I noticed more female bodybuilders than male ones during my visits, which was fantastic. The friendly atmosphere and the mutual support among gym members made every workout session a positive experience.

Cleanliness and Additional Amenities

This gym in Playa del Carmen also features a cool-down and stretch area in the basement, perfect for relaxing after an intense workout. While it can get crowded during peak hours (4:30 to 7pm), most people try to share the space and accommodate others.

One aspect I appreciated was the cleanliness and maintenance of the facility. The bathrooms and locker rooms are always clean, and the air conditioning makes workouts more comfortable, especially on hot days.

Additionally, they offer free classes included in the membership, a snack bar with a good selection of healthy shakes and snacks, a boxing salon, music, and plenty of cardio equipment.

The Only Gym in Playa del Carmen With a Sauna

One of the standout features of Evolve Gym is that it is the only gym in Playa del Carmen that offers a sauna. I enjoy cold water immersion and saunas for their health benefits, so having a sauna available is a significant advantage.

To use the sauna, which is located in the bathroom, you need to shower first and wear swimwear. The sauna allows a maximum of four people for 15 minutes. Both the men's and women's bathrooms have their own saunas.

Membership Options

I opted for a one-month membership for just $67 during my stay. They also offer a 10-visit punch card option that can be shared with multiple users, which is perfect for a week-long visit.

I was delighted with the gym, though the variety of machines might be overwhelming for someone unfamiliar with gyms.

Tips for a Great Experience

If you are familiar with working out and don't need active advice, Evolve Gym is perfect. You must bring a workout towel (mandatory), a water bottle (since there are no water stations), and a lock if you plan to use the lockers.

This Gym is located right on Fifth Avenue, which is truly privileged. It's easy to walk to if you stay in the tourist area.

However, it can be a real challenge if you come by car, as the Gym doesn't have parking. The only option is to park outside and pay for metered parking, but spaces are minimal and in high demand.

Given the parking situation, I strongly advise against bringing a vehicle to Evolve Gym. This is particularly important for locals but worth highlighting for all potential gym-goers.

Evolve Gym: A Fitness Icon of Playa del Carmen

Evolve Gym is more than just a gym; it's an icon in Playa del Carmen. During the pandemic, it was the only gym where you could work out without a mask, which was literally a breath of freedom.

At that time, many iconic businesses went under. I thought about how sad Playa del Carmen would be without Evolve.

However, thanks to its loyal clientele and passionate owners, it survived and remains one of the best gyms in Playa del Carmen.

What Are the Location and Opening Hours of Evolve Gym?

Evolve Gym is open every day of the week: Monday to Friday from 6 am to 11 pm, Saturday from 7 am to 9 pm, and Sunday from 8 am to 7 pm.

It's conveniently located on Fifth Avenue in Playa del Carmen, corner 24th Street, above La Vaca Gaucha.

Best Gym in Playa del Carmen: Final Thoughts

In summary, Evolve fitness 5th ave is, without a doubt, the best gym in Playa del Carmen. Its excellent equipment, motivating environment, and friendly staff make it an ideal place to stay fit.

Its unique features make it stand out, such as being the only gym in Playa del Carmen with a sauna, the diverse and extensive equipment, and the dedicated atmosphere during workouts.

I highly recommend Evolve Gym to all fitness enthusiasts!